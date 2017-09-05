Plaxico Burress' Advice to NFL Draftees bumpsinthenight : 5/9/2017 9:52 am

Quote: When the Steelers drafted me, they basically handed $5.5 million to a kid who had never even had a bank account. I came from the hood. I didn’t know anything about money or how it worked. I thought that when I got to the NFL, somebody would teach me about money and about business.



After the symposium, I could put a condom on a banana, but I still didn’t know how to write a check.



I’m not blaming the NFL. At the end of the day, it was my life and it was my money, and I should have taken the necessary steps to educate myself to protect what I had earned — and so should you. Because you’re going to be a target. I’ve been sued more times than I’d like to count. Sometimes, people sued me because I owed them money — which was a result of me being a bad businessman and not managing my finances well.

- ( Didn't see this posted, did a search. Will delete if it was and I missed it.Good read. Plaxico Burress' Advice to NFL Draftees - ( New Window

Hopefully Plax mrvax : 5/9/2017 9:59 am : link can team with other ex-NFL members like Tiki Barber and have then attend required classes for all the rookies.

I thought mdthedream : 5/9/2017 9:59 am : link he was going to tell them when you get a little older don't shot yourself in the leg.

Or here is a great idea mdthedream : 5/9/2017 10:00 am : link learn this while your in college getting a free ride. Damn everyone makes excuses for everything.

Or wear sweatpants to the night club. In comment 13466120 mdthedream said:Or wear sweatpants to the night club.

That AcidTest : 5/9/2017 10:01 am : link is well written. Burress is quite smart. He was playing in Gilbride's offense, which was very complicated. But he always seemed to know exactly what to do. Eli obviously trusted him to be in the right place. Burgess and Leaf fell pretty far, but came back from rock bottom. They have a lot to say that everyone should want to hear.

The athletic responsibilities of a D1 scholarship football player take up more hours in the week than a full time job And they still have to attend class to take advantage of that "free ride" In comment 13466123 mdthedream said:The athletic responsibilities of a D1 scholarship football player take up more hours in the week than a full time job And they still have to attend class to take advantage of that "free ride"

Bullshit enabling chilly460 : 5/9/2017 10:11 am : link They DEFINITELY have time to go to class and learn enough to survive as functioning adults. Most have mandatory study hall, at minimum, until they meet certain GPA thresholds. The NCAA also puts limits on practice times.

Well mdthedream : 5/9/2017 10:11 am : link I would say this if your a good football player take a class in finance. The truth is they don't care at the time and are just thinking of playing football. No worries life is great.

Like mdthedream : 5/9/2017 10:12 am : link going to a Night club carrying a gun.

Are you literate? Plax said "I’m not blaming the NFL. At the end of the day, it was my life and it was my money, and I should have taken the necessary steps to educate myself to protect what I had earned." And you blast him for making excuses? In comment 13466123 mdthedream said:Are you literate? Plax said "I’m not blaming the NFL. At the end of the day, it was my life and it was my money, and I should have taken the necessary steps to educate myself to protect what I had earned." And you blast him for making excuses?

Don't oldog : 5/9/2017 10:13 am : link take your guns to town sons,leave your guns at home boys.

They should take full advantage mdthedream : 5/9/2017 10:16 am : link of that free ride and learn life lessons. The issue is also parenting in today's life. Raise your kid to be responsible and smarter than that. Teach them the value of money. Hell my family didn't have a lot of money so it made me understand that things don't come easy and you shouldn't just waste it.

What surprises me is that the big sports agencies Deej : 5/9/2017 10:17 am : link dont have a handle on this. You sign with an agent, he should steer your to an accountant, a personal finance guy (stocks and bonds), and a business manager. And then the business manager should teach you that when anyone pitches you anything, your response should be "I'll talk about it with my business manager. Send him whatever papers you have."



The expectation that 22 year old kids know what to do with $5 million is utterly absurd. I know 50 year olds pulling in 7 figures who have no idea what they're doing with money. Guys with 401ks sitting in cash for 15 years.

md (first off, good to see you), I think that's exactly what Plax is trying to say. This would be his advice to rookies. In comment 13466142 mdthedream said:md (first off, good to see you), I think that's exactly what Plax is trying to say. This would be his advice to rookies.

Being drafted is like winning the lottery mrvax : 5/9/2017 10:29 am : link We see countless stories of "average" folks winning a fortune and having nothing to show for it a few years later. Running into a pile of money suddenly is difficult to manage for most people let alone a 21 year old.



It's not just football players steve in ky : 5/9/2017 10:29 am : link Far too many young people enter their adult lives with little to no knowledge of the basics of handling their money.



In order to graduate high school children should all be taught how to balance a check book. How to make and follow a budget. The power of compounding and how even small amounts of regular saving/investing can grow to large amounts when time is factored into the equation.





I agree, Steve Gary from The East End : Admin : 5/9/2017 10:35 am : : 5/9/2017 10:35 am : link Personal finance should be a required course in High School, just like health.



On the other hand, I knew about all that stuff and I still did dumb things with my money in my early 20's.



Twenty year-olds are prone to do stupid shit. Nothing to do with "kids these days" or other crap like that. It's just part of being that age.



I can't imagine how much dumb shit I would have done when I was 20 if somebody handed me five million dollars.

I have never balanced a checkbook, and Im not sure how useful a skill it is in the era of smartphones. I never made and followed a budget -- though I've certainly made a list of my recurring expenses and thought about ways to bring them down. I think Im very good with money nevertheless. I should note an oddity on that though -- my first job out of school was as an associate attorney making 6 figures. Young, single, and had lots of disposable income. Also, I've always been a very aggressive saver (at times too aggressive) and Im naturally frugal.



Compounding is something everyone should be taught. In comment 13466174 steve in ky said:I have never balanced a checkbook, and Im not sure how useful a skill it is in the era of smartphones. I never made and followed a budget -- though I've certainly made a list of my recurring expenses and thought about ways to bring them down. I think Im very good with money nevertheless. I should note an oddity on that though -- my first job out of school was as an associate attorney making 6 figures. Young, single, and had lots of disposable income. Also, I've always been a very aggressive saver (at times too aggressive) and Im naturally frugal.Compounding is something everyone should be taught.

Great Plax FranknWeezer : 5/9/2017 10:47 am : link but how do you explain stiffing Jeff Feagles on the outdoor kitchen you promised to buy him when he gave you his #17 jersey?

It's a nice article - I hope Plax has changed, I really do jcn56 : 5/9/2017 10:48 am : link But a lot of his behavior wasn't because he didn't know any better, it's because he acted like a huge asshole.



Example - offering to trade Feagles an outdoor kitchen for his number. Never paid up.



Example - drove around without insurance for a good, long time - all while receiving letters from the insurance company AND the state DMV indicating he was in violation. You don't need an MBA to figure out you're not supposed to drive uninsured.



He went around ignoring rules and not giving a shit for years. Immaturity, not ignorance. I hope that's finally resolved for him, but sadly for him he lost out on a lot of opportunity as a result of his indifference.

With the miliions they make, if they took just 1/10th of rebel yell : 5/9/2017 10:50 am : link what they got, put it in a bank account and didn't touch it, they'd be set for life in their later years. I agree that managing money can be difficult, but the basics aren't rocket science. I find it hard to "feel sorry" for someone who made millions and then squandered it all. That's called stupid!

Buy a gun HoustonGiant : 5/9/2017 10:51 am : link with a safety on it.

The idea he should have learned this in college is funny BillT : 5/9/2017 10:57 am : link College is about as far from the reality of the every day world as almost anything could be. And it's even more so for athletes on full rides. Not making any excuses for him and he doesn't either. Just funny what folks think the solution is.

You can certainly blame the college kid for not learning Csonka : 5/9/2017 10:57 am : link But doesn't the college hold some level of responsibility too?



I remember college. It was pretty freaking hard. And it should be. Nobody was letting me slide so I put in the work because I had to. But if you told 18-21 year old immature me that I didn't have to do the work, just play sports, I doubt I'd have fought that. I'd have skated through too.



Make personal finance mandatory as a freshman. Take attendance. If it seems remedial, make it just mandatory for scholarshipped athletes or anyone that you accepted to the school for whatever reason even though they didn't have the normal scores of an accepted student.

I don't understand why anyone thinks a finance class 81_Great_Dane : 5/9/2017 11:07 am : link is going to teach someone how to write a check.



Writing a check, balancing a checkbook (or using Quicken), all that stuff is life skills. College classes don't teach that.

Personal finance should be taught way earlier than college Go Terps : 5/9/2017 11:07 am : link More like freshman year of high school.

Plax amply demonstrated that he wouldn't take advice from Marty in Albany : 5/9/2017 11:10 am : link Anyone including the Giants. His advice should have been, "I did what I wanted to do regardless of what I was told and constantly got in trouble. I was a stubborn person and paid the price for doing as I pleased."

I picked up Quicken on the streets. Which was fine, until I started experimenting with Turbotax. It was a short jump from there to freebasing Quickbooks with a tranny named "Wanda". In comment 13466234 81_Great_Dane said:I picked up Quicken on the streets. Which was fine, until I started experimenting with Turbotax. It was a short jump from there to freebasing Quickbooks with a tranny named "Wanda".

Some bank should come up with a package Deej : 5/9/2017 11:20 am : link to sell to draftees. Bank manages your money, in a spendthrift trust at least at first (a trust designed to protect rich people from their own irresponsibility), and through quarterly meetings with you they show you the ropes so that you can make more and more decisions on your own. Charge 1%, which is a lot for people with millions AUM.



I say a bank because it takes away the fear that you've got a truly crooked money manager.

Sounds erotic In comment 13466247 Deej said:Sounds erotic

Interesting SimpleMan : 5/9/2017 11:22 am : link In the article he says he was wearing jeans when he shot himself and that the gun was in his belt. I always heard he was wearing sweatpants.

If you grew up in a middle class household BurlyMan : 5/9/2017 11:24 am : link the idea that you put your paycheck in the bank and use your checking account to pay bills is part of the air you breathe.



But if you didn't grow up in an environment like that you might have learned the opposite: don't trust banks.



I knew a writer who collaborated with a hip-hop artist on a book. When they got their advance, the artist was going to take his advance to the check cashing place, which are huge rip offs. The writer walked his collaborator through the steps of opening a checking account, getting a checkbook and an ATM card, etc. The artist had never had a bank account before and he was in his 30s.







Classroom learning isn't really the point. You have to learn financial responsibility by doing it. Plax can try to prepare younger players, but it's only a staring place. I can't image giving a kid some instruction and, based on that, to expect them to save and spend wisely. In comment 13466141 chilly460 said:Classroom learning isn't really the point. You have to learn financial responsibility by doing it. Plax can try to prepare younger players, but it's only a staring place. I can't image giving a kid some instruction and, based on that, to expect them to save and spend wisely.

How come the NFL Players Union doesn't help these young players? ZogZerg : 5/9/2017 12:04 pm : link I think the NFL should, but since they don't the players union should do something to help these guys.



Instead the vultures prey on them.

I thought it was a great read Dinger : 5/9/2017 12:12 pm : link He doesnt blame anyone but himself. At the time I was so pissed at him I blamed him too. but looking back, which one of us comes out of school knowing how to manage money, handle people AND make smart decisions. I feel like he got railroaded BECAUSE of who he was. Freaking two years in prison....

Well I certainly came out of school knowing not to take a concealed weapon to a crowded club. In comment 13466318 Dinger said:Well I certainly came out of school knowing not to take a concealed weapon to a crowded club.

Old Pennsylvania Dutch saying: CT Charlie : 5/9/2017 12:20 pm : link We grow too soon old and too late smart.



That's an excellent article, and I wish him well.

My fifth grade teacher set up a whole mock economy in class Gary from The East End : Admin : 5/9/2017 12:28 pm : : 5/9/2017 12:28 pm : link We had a government. Each of us had jobs and got paid in scrip printed up on the ditto machine.



We paid taxes. Had bank accounts. Leaned about a lot of the bits that make up financial life.



Thanks, Mr Brigham(RIP). You were the best.

Mad Mike, me too. Even at a young age I wouldn't have the balls Dinger : 5/9/2017 12:34 pm : link to carry a gun in NYC. But I didn't have the life experiences that he did. I didn't grow up in the hood, become an NFL star and make millions. Its something I think he cops to in the article. Have you made no foolish choices in your life?

Maybe the smartest practical advice they could give... Dunedin81 : 5/9/2017 2:41 pm : link would be the basics of gun laws. You would think as many NFL players as carry, someone would have made sure he knew that states had different licensure requirements and the easiest way to fuck up a career, easier even than violence or drugs, is to possess a firearm where and in the manner in which you're not allowed to do so.

I have. None involved endangering the public. In comment 13466350 Dinger said:I have. None involved endangering the public.