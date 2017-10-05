Mara comments on Davis Webb as Eli's potential successor FranknWeezer : 5/10/2017 12:07 pm Quote: After the Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL Draft, most people figured that the former Cal quarterback is now Eli Manning's successor.



But Giants owner John Mara says pump the brakes on all that talk for just a minute.



"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli, he hasn't set foot on the field yet. But he's got a lot of talent and we're looking forward to seeing what we got when he gets here," Mara said on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday. "As Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet."



Of course, that's not going to stop most folks from assuming that when Manning does hang it up, Webb is the most likely guy to replace him. Because frankly, that's true - at least at this point.



"Listen he's a talented guy, but let's let him get on the field, let's let him get on the field, let's let him play in the preseason and develop," Mara said. "If he's the successor, that's great. If not, we'll find somebody else."



Mara was asked if he, being the owner, needed to sign off on the Giants selecting a quarterback.



"Well I am in the room with (Jerry Reese) and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them."

He's the owner, he can do whatever he cares to, Big Blue '56 : 5/10/2017 12:10 pm : link



Mara was asked if he, being the owner, needed to sign off on the Giants selecting a quarterback.



"Well I am in the room with (Jerry Reese) and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them."





but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no

LOL pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 12:10 pm : link Quote: But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them



holy shit. holy shit.

The AcidTest : 5/10/2017 12:10 pm : link simple truth is that it will probably be at least two years before we know whether Webb can succeed Eli.

RE: He's the owner, he can do whatever he cares to, ArcadeSlumlord : 5/10/2017 12:14 pm : link

but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no



Mara was asked if he, being the owner, needed to sign off on the Giants selecting a quarterback.



"Well I am in the room with (Jerry Reese) and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them."



You have been a poster here too long and should know and understand how the business side of this sport works by now. Shame on you for this response. In comment 13467776 Big Blue '56 said:You have been a poster here too long and should know and understand how the business side of this sport works by now. Shame on you for this response.

RE: The giants#1 : 5/10/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: simple truth is that it will probably be at least two years before we know whether Webb can succeed Eli.



Hopefully it's at least 2 years before we need to even think about Eli's successor. In comment 13467778 AcidTest said:Hopefully it's at least 2 years before we need to even think about Eli's successor.

This is so confusing. I would have thought every team in NFL history Jimmy Googs : 5/10/2017 12:21 pm : link that selected a QB in the 3rd Round of the draft is basically telegraphing to the world "he is definitely the future of our franchise".



Good thing we are pumping the brakes on this master plan...

So Mara finally admits to being final arbiter... Milton : 5/10/2017 12:23 pm : link Under George Young, Young was the final arbiter between Tom Boisture and the head coach. Now we have Mara as the final arbiter and Jerry Reese in the Tom Boisture role.



So all of you who have been blaming Jerry Reese for providing Tom Coughlin with poor talent, who do you think wins an argument between the two of them in John Mara's eyes?



p.s.--paging Shecky Greene....

... GP : 5/10/2017 12:43 pm : link I imagine Mara's final word is more or less related to obvious character concerns they have on guys, not necessarily footwork and technique related.

Are we shocked Mara gets the final est1986 : 5/10/2017 12:45 pm : link Im not at all.. He does "own" the team and the team is in his dna so not suprised he has last say.. He probably said "hell no" to Tunsil last year.

RE: RE: He's the owner, he can do whatever he cares to, Big Blue '56 : 5/10/2017 12:46 pm : link

but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no



Mara was asked if he, being the owner, needed to sign off on the Giants selecting a quarterback.



"Well I am in the room with (Jerry Reese) and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them."







You have been a poster here too long and should know and understand how the business side of this sport works by now. Shame on you for this response.



Despite end of season comments, general or specific, John Mara has been relatively, if not, hands off, personnel-wise..Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder meddling has always been attributable to their lack of championships vis a vis personnel, albeit Jones has been more hands off of late, But John Mara has rarely been the interferer his Dad was for so long. A Lawyer, owner, league contributor sure, but he has really been hands off personnel-wise, imv In comment 13467781 ArcadeSlumlord said:Despite end of season comments, general or specific, John Mara has been relatively, if not, hands off, personnel-wise..Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder meddling has always been attributable to their lack of championships vis a vis personnel, albeit Jones has been more hands off of late, But John Mara has rarely been the interferer his Dad was for so long. A Lawyer, owner, league contributor sure, but he has really been hands off personnel-wise, imv

Stating you have the final say as an owner joeinpa : 5/10/2017 12:47 pm : link Is a long way from saying you select the players. If I were an owner dam certain I would have final say on all issues.



Seems to have worked pretty well for this franchise.

RE: Stating you have the final say as an owner Big Blue '56 : 5/10/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: Is a long way from saying you select the players. If I were an owner dam certain I would have final say on all issues.



Seems to have worked pretty well for this franchise.



Since when does an owner (outside the usual suspects) sign off on DRAFT CHOICES? FA signings? Sure..The draft? Never knew about Mara had any input.. In comment 13467813 joeinpa said:Since when does an owner (outside the usual suspects) sign off on DRAFT CHOICES? FA signings? Sure..The draft? Never knew about Mara had any input..

much to do about nothing UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 12:51 pm : link he's the owner, his answers arent going to be the greatest. No problem with anything he said.

RE: much to do about nothing pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 12:53 pm : link

he's the owner, his answers arent going to be the greatest. No problem with anything he said.



Other the fact he said you can never draft too many quarterbacks. I think QB and K/P are probably the only positions on the entire roster you can literally draft too many of. In comment 13467818 UConn4523 said:Other the fact he said you can never draft too many quarterbacks. I think QB and K/P are probably the only positions on the entire roster you can literally draft too many of.

and signing off on draft picks can mean anything UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 12:53 pm : link in this case I'm guess he is watching the character concerns closely and won't approve a Mixon type player.

RE: RE: much to do about nothing UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 12:55 pm : link

Other the fact he said you can never draft too many quarterbacks. I think QB and K/P are probably the only positions on the entire roster you can literally draft too many of.



He's not the one drafting, that comment doesn't mean anything to me. In comment 13467822 pjcas18 said:He's not the one drafting, that comment doesn't mean anything to me.

I suspect it's more like the final veto. LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/10/2017 12:55 pm : link if something doesn't feel right to him rather than being the guy making the picks.

RE: but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no Trainmaster : 5/10/2017 12:56 pm : link I'm fully behind BB56 here. Mara signs off on all draft picks?



The only possible rationale to justify a Mara sign off is if those in the draft room were thinking of selecting someone with "character issues". Regardless of round or value, maybe your run a controversial pick by the owner.



However, you would think the Giants had already decided "this guy is off our board".



Now if the guys drops multiple rounds and he's still sitting there (e.g. Mixon, Cook), maybe the draft room "reconsiders".



I still have issues with Mara's statement.





Nothing is too small to be made too much of on bbi Mad Mike : 5/10/2017 12:58 pm : link *

RE: RE: much to do about nothing LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/10/2017 12:58 pm : link

Other the fact he said you can never draft too many quarterbacks. I think QB and K/P are probably the only positions on the entire roster you can literally draft too many of.



The QB comment is clearly hyperbole. He means that he is a proponent of continuing to look for talent at the position rather than ignoring it.



Holy shit, you guys need to be walked through everything. In comment 13467822 pjcas18 said:The QB comment is clearly hyperbole. He means that he is a proponent of continuing to look for talent at the position rather than ignoring it.Holy shit, you guys need to be walked through everything.

RE: RE: RE: much to do about nothing pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 12:59 pm : link

He's not the one drafting, that comment doesn't mean anything to me.



It comes across as ignorant. regardless of who is actually drafting/approving draft picks and I'm not sure anyone on BBI can legitimately call BS when John Mara says he approves draft picks and we decide among us on here it's just character he gets to veto.



In comment 13467827 UConn4523 said:It comes across as ignorant. regardless of who is actually drafting/approving draft picks and I'm not sure anyone on BBI can legitimately call BS when John Mara says he approves draft picks and we decide among us on here it's just character he gets to veto.

RE: I suspect it's more like the final veto. UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: if something doesn't feel right to him rather than being the guy making the picks.



Exactly. If there's a really sketchy player who's extremely talented I'm guessing that's where Mara not wanting to have a POS on the team if he can avoid it will come into play. In comment 13467828 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Exactly. If there's a really sketchy player who's extremely talented I'm guessing that's where Mara not wanting to have a POS on the team if he can avoid it will come into play.

RE: RE: RE: RE: much to do about nothing UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 1:03 pm : link

It comes across as ignorant. regardless of who is actually drafting/approving draft picks and I'm not sure anyone on BBI can legitimately call BS when John Mara says he approves draft picks and we decide among us on here it's just character he gets to veto.





I take his comments just like I do a coach's in a post game conference....with a grain of salt. If you want to hold him to what he said, go nuts. I personally think he's not that great about talking about these type of things and his words came out wrong. In comment 13467837 pjcas18 said:I take his comments just like I do a coach's in a post game conference....with a grain of salt. If you want to hold him to what he said, go nuts. I personally think he's not that great about talking about these type of things and his words came out wrong.

RE: RE: RE: much to do about nothing pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 1:03 pm : link

The QB comment is clearly hyperbole. He means that he is a proponent of continuing to look for talent at the position rather than ignoring it.

Holy shit, you guys need to be walked through everything.



Holy shit, you guys need to be walked through everything.



Sure, that's what he meant. In comment 13467836 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Sure, that's what he meant.

I hear Mara forced everybody in the room to agree to draft Jimmy Googs : 5/10/2017 1:04 pm : link WR Jerrel Jernigan

Pjcas LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/10/2017 1:06 pm : link You just said it yourself. "approves".



Does "approves the picks" mean the same thing as "makes the picks"?



They pass over his desk, why is this surprising?







He's not talking about signing off on character Milton : 5/10/2017 1:07 pm : link It's not as if he spent the last three months in Rio and is just getting up to speed on draft day. Anyone with character issues was discussed and "slotted" long before it comes time to make the pick. What Mara is talking about is deciding disputes between the coaches and the scouting department.

You think he means LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/10/2017 1:08 pm : link that you can actually keep endless numbers of QBs on the roster, and you're calling HIM ignorant? Holy shit.

RE: He's not talking about signing off on character Chris in Philly : 5/10/2017 1:15 pm : link

Quote: It's not as if he spent the last three months in Rio and is just getting up to speed on draft day. Anyone with character issues was discussed and "slotted" long before it comes time to make the pick. What Mara is talking about is deciding disputes between the coaches and the scouting department.



You have no idea that is what he is talking about. You are inferring that... In comment 13467847 Milton said:You have no idea that is what he is talking about. You are inferring that...

RE: Pjcas pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: You just said it yourself. "approves".



Does "approves the picks" mean the same thing as "makes the picks"?



They pass over his desk, why is this surprising?







Doesn't approves mean he can reject a pick? My point was none of us knows you all act like you do, but none of you knows.



Holy shit.



See I can say it too. In comment 13467844 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Doesn't approves mean he can reject a pick? My point was none of us knows you all act like you do, but none of you knows.Holy shit.See I can say it too.

RE: You think he means pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 1:22 pm : link

Quote: that you can actually keep endless numbers of QBs on the roster, and you're calling HIM ignorant? Holy shit.



Yeah, that's what I think he means. Sure. Are you always this intentionally obtuse?



I think he believes there is a chance of drafting a QB who is not necessarily going to be the successor to your incumbent in a relatively early round makes sense.



When there are tons of statistics that prove it does not.



Which is why the comment concerns me.



But you're too smart for that. Holy Shit.



See i Said it again. In comment 13467848 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Yeah, that's what I think he means. Sure. Are you always this intentionally obtuse?I think he believes there is a chance of drafting a QB who is not necessarily going to be the successor to your incumbent in a relatively early round makes sense.When there are tons of statistics that prove it does not.Which is why the comment concerns me.But you're too smart for that. Holy Shit.See i Said it again.

RE: Are we shocked Mara gets the final nicky43 : 5/10/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Im not at all.. He does "own" the team and the team is in his dna so not suprised he has last say.. He probably said "hell no" to Tunsil last year.



Agree. And he probably just rubber stamps an approval for most of them. I seriously doubt he adds any relevant research to what the GM, coach and scouts have already done.



I'm sure he's not involved to the point where he could no longer blame his GM for the picks. In comment 13467811 est1986 said:Agree. And he probably just rubber stamps an approval for most of them. I seriously doubt he adds any relevant research to what the GM, coach and scouts have already done.I'm sure he's not involved to the point where he could no longer blame his GM for the picks.

RE: RE: but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no Gatorade Dunk : 5/10/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: I'm fully behind BB56 here. Mara signs off on all draft picks?



The only possible rationale to justify a Mara sign off is if those in the draft room were thinking of selecting someone with "character issues". Regardless of round or value, maybe your run a controversial pick by the owner.



However, you would think the Giants had already decided "this guy is off our board".



Now if the guys drops multiple rounds and he's still sitting there (e.g. Mixon, Cook), maybe the draft room "reconsiders".



I still have issues with Mara's statement.



He owns the team. He's in the room. I don't think it's at all odd that Reese would offer up - at a minimum - the courtesy of saying "he's our guy, you good with that, boss?" To which Mara probably nods and approves unless there is an absolute reason not to.



How many of you have been in a room with your boss and made a decision without giving them a courtesy vote? This is absolutely much ado about nothing. In comment 13467830 Trainmaster said:He owns the team. He's in the room. I don't think it's at all odd that Reese would offer up - at a minimum - the courtesy of saying "he's our guy, you good with that, boss?" To which Mara probably nods and approves unless there is an absolute reason not to.How many of you have been in a room with your boss and made a decision without giving them a courtesy vote? This is absolutely much ado about nothing.

RE: Nothing is too small to be made too much of on bbi T-Bone : 5/10/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: *



LOL! I know right. Even if Mara having input into draft decisions IS the case... it's not like we've been the Browns the past decade. In comment 13467834 Mad Mike said:LOL! I know right. Even if Mara having input into draft decisions IS the case... it's not like we've been the Browns the past decade.

It's not like he's Jerry Jones David in LA : 5/10/2017 1:31 pm : link and Jerry Reese is racing to grab the Manziel card out of his hands. Scouts do their jobs, they tell Mara "hey, we're thinking of grabbing Engram right here." and Mara says rubber stamps it, unless there are some serious concerns he has. How often do you think Mara actually says no? Seems like we trust our scouts and the board they put together.

RE: RE: He's not talking about signing off on character Milton : 5/10/2017 1:36 pm : link

You have no idea that is what he is talking about. You are inferring that... Just because I'm "inferring" it doesn't mean I have no idea what I'm talking about. It's a reasonable conclusion based not just on the statement, but on history. What I truly have no idea of is how often he would side with the coaches over the scouting department. I'm pretty sure that George Young rarely sided with the head coach, often to Parcells's consternation. I'm not sure if Mara is as biased towards the scouting department as Young was. In comment 13467860 Chris in Philly said:Just because I'm "inferring" it doesn't mean I have no idea what I'm talking about. It's a reasonable conclusion based not just on the statement, but on history. What I truly have no idea of is how often he would side with the coaches over the scouting department. I'm pretty sure that George Young rarely sided with the head coach, often to Parcells's consternation. I'm not sure if Mara is as biased towards the scouting department as Young was.

Since 2004 DieHard : 5/10/2017 1:39 pm : link We've drafted 4 QBs, with only one picked higher than the fourth round. The Patriots have a Hall of Fame QB and they've drafted six in the same time frame, including one second-rounder and two third-rounders. The Packers have had Favre and Rodgers, and they still drafted five QBs, including a 2nd rounder on Brian Brohm, who was essentially fated to be a backup. (Imagine BBI reaction if that happened to us.)



I think you shouldn't make much of Mara's "never have enough QBs" comment. Sounds to me like he was just talking out of his hat.

I don't even know if Mara UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 1:56 pm : link is playing tiebreaker between coaches and staff. If his knowledge of how good the player is is limited (which I think we can all agree on since he isn't a scout or anything close to it) then why would he be the decision maker, isn't that what Reese is paid for?



I can see Mara having input in very strange scenarios but I doubt he has anything to do with X's and O's.

There is a discussion in the room... Dan in the Springs : 5/10/2017 1:59 pm : link among those knowledgeable, people Mara pays to know things. They come to an agreement and Mara signs off on it.



So I think it's about resolution of conflict and owner approval of negotiated solutions, not about directing the traffic.

My boss has no idea how to do my job UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 2:02 pm : link but on large enough projects he wants to take a quick look before sending off to a client, executive, whoever. There's a 99.9% chance he goes with what I have down but he may request a change or tweak.



I imagine its just the same with Mara.

RE: My boss has no idea how to do my job Milton : 5/10/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote: but on large enough projects he wants to take a quick look before sending off to a client, executive, whoever. There's a 99.9% chance he goes with what I have down but he may request a change or tweak.



I imagine its just the same with Mara. You think John Mara has no idea how to do Jerry Reese's job? Not to mention that Chris Mara is also in the room. In comment 13467941 UConn4523 said:You think John Mara has no idea how to do Jerry Reese's job? Not to mention that Chris Mara is also in the room.

RE: There is a discussion in the room... Milton : 5/10/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: among those knowledgeable, people Mara pays to know things. They come to an agreement and Mara signs off on it.



So I think it's about resolution of conflict and owner approval of negotiated solutions, not about directing the traffic. Dan Reeves once described the Giants war room as the most argumentative environment he'd ever been in. They don't always "come to an agreement" and that's when I believe it's not simply Mara signing off on a decision, but Mara making a decision. In comment 13467940 Dan in the Springs said:Dan Reeves once described the Giants war room as the most argumentative environment he'd ever been in. They don't always "come to an agreement" and that's when I believe it's not simply Mara signing off on a decision, but Mara making a decision.

George Young and Dan Reeves butted heads over Wheatley David in LA : 5/10/2017 2:17 pm : link Reeves wanted Rashaan Salaam, Young wanted Korey Stringer, and went with Wheatley as a compromise. This was so long ago, I'm sure I have some of this mixed up.

RE: RE: My boss has no idea how to do my job UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 2:18 pm : link

but on large enough projects he wants to take a quick look before sending off to a client, executive, whoever. There's a 99.9% chance he goes with what I have down but he may request a change or tweak.



I imagine its just the same with Mara.



You think John Mara has no idea how to do Jerry Reese's job? Not to mention that Chris Mara is also in the room.



Correct. I don't think John Mara is involved at all in extensive player scouting. I'm not saying he's a dumbass, but I really don't think his involvement has anything to do with what's on a scouting report and the ranking of our draft board. In comment 13467945 Milton said:Correct. I don't think John Mara is involved at all in extensive player scouting. I'm not saying he's a dumbass, but I really don't think his involvement has anything to do with what's on a scouting report and the ranking of our draft board.

RE: RE: RE: My boss has no idea how to do my job Milton : 5/10/2017 2:32 pm : link

Correct. I don't think John Mara is involved at all in extensive player scouting. I'm not saying he's a dumbass, but I really don't think his involvement has anything to do with what's on a scouting report and the ranking of our draft board. Nobody is saying he is writing scouting reports and putting together a draft board. But he knows football--it's his fucking life!--and he knows how to read a scouting report. He's going to have an opinion. And I'm not saying he's going to force his opinion down anyone's throat, but if Tom Coughlin and Jerry Reese disagree on who to select and Mara agrees with Coughlin, what do you think he does? In comment 13467956 UConn4523 said:Nobody is saying he is writing scouting reports and putting together a draft board. But he knows football--it's his fucking life!--and he knows how to read a scouting report. He's going to have an opinion. And I'm not saying he's going to force his opinion down anyone's throat, but if Tom Coughlin and Jerry Reese disagree on who to select and Mara agrees with Coughlin, what do you think he does?

RE: RE: RE: RE: My boss has no idea how to do my job UConn4523 : 5/10/2017 2:41 pm : link

Nobody is saying he is writing scouting reports and putting together a draft board. But he knows football--it's his fucking life!--and he knows how to read a scouting report. He's going to have an opinion. And I'm not saying he's going to force his opinion down anyone's throat, but if Tom Coughlin and Jerry Reese disagree on who to select and Mara agrees with Coughlin, what do you think he does?



yeah I don't think that's anything of note is my point. You get the time that's on the clock and a choice has to be made. If there's a huge divide I'm sure his choice will be the final say, but I guess that's something I would expect to happen anyway. This isn't BB/Kraft, and I don't think many other teams operate like the Patriots. In comment 13467978 Milton said:yeah I don't think that's anything of note is my point. You get the time that's on the clock and a choice has to be made. If there's a huge divide I'm sure his choice will be the final say, but I guess that's something I would expect to happen anyway. This isn't BB/Kraft, and I don't think many other teams operate like the Patriots.

RE: He's the owner, he can do whatever he cares to, mrvax : 5/10/2017 2:50 pm : link

Quote: but him signing off on draft picks? Umm, no



Likely he speaks of players issues/character concerns that may come up (Avery Moss). Mara is not a talent scout and he knows it.

In comment 13467776 Big Blue '56 said:Likely he speaks of players issues/character concerns that may come up (Avery Moss). Mara is not a talent scout and he knows it.

Duh HomerJones45 : 5/10/2017 2:52 pm : link GM Jr has been sticking his nose in for a few years now.

RE: You think he means mrvax : 5/10/2017 2:56 pm : link

I think he believes there is a chance of drafting a QB who is not necessarily going to be the successor to your incumbent in a relatively early round makes sense.



When there are tons of statistics that prove it does not.





Not true at all. Simply means that you draft QBs that look like they may have a shot at winning the job when the value is there.



A lot of people read way to much into this shit. The owner is not stupid. In comment 13467867 pjcas18 said:Not true at all. Simply means that you draft QBs that look like they may have a shot at winning the job when the value is there.A lot of people read way to much into this shit. The owner is not stupid.

I hope he is Eli's replacement WideRight : 5/10/2017 3:00 pm : link The sooner he can take over the job the better. Transitions can be very painful. It would be great to have a Montana to Young or Favre to Rogers......

RE: RE: You think he means pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 3:04 pm : link

I think he believes there is a chance of drafting a QB who is not necessarily going to be the successor to your incumbent in a relatively early round makes sense.



When there are tons of statistics that prove it does not.









Not true at all. Simply means that you draft QBs that look like they may have a shot at winning the job when the value is there.



A lot of people read way to much into this shit. The owner is not stupid.



I have no idea of his intelligence. But I do know simply because he was born into owning an NFL franchise it doesn't make him smart. he may be a genius or he may be an idiot I have no idea and never claimed either.



and I don't think it's a major deal, but I've heard people say:



"you can never have enough too many rushers"

"you can never have too many weapons on offense"



I've even heard people say:



"you can never have too many DB's"

"you can never have too many quality offensive linemen"



I have never heard anyone say "you can never draft too many quarterbacks"



I find it an odd thing to say. The fact people feel the need to run to the defense of the owner and say what he meant or why it's not an odd thing to say is typical and not surprising.



I am not going to try and make assumptions or guesses about what exactly that meant and I've said it's not a huge deal or anything to have a prolonged debate or pissing match over. It's a strange thing to say IMO.



If others don't agree, good for you. That's your right.



In comment 13468036 mrvax said:I have no idea of his intelligence. But I do know simply because he was born into owning an NFL franchise it doesn't make him smart. he may be a genius or he may be an idiot I have no idea and never claimed either.and I don't think it's a major deal, but I've heard people say:"you can never have enough too many rushers""you can never have too many weapons on offense"I've even heard people say:"you can never have too many DB's""you can never have too many quality offensive linemen"I have never heard anyone say "you can never draft too many quarterbacks"I find it an odd thing to say. The fact people feel the need to run to the defense of the owner and say what he meant or why it's not an odd thing to say is typical and not surprising.I am not going to try and make assumptions or guesses about what exactly that meant and I've said it's not a huge deal or anything to have a prolonged debate or pissing match over. It's a strange thing to say IMO.If others don't agree, good for you. That's your right.

RE: RE: RE: You think he means mrvax : 5/10/2017 3:18 pm : link

Quote: I have never heard anyone say "you can never draft too many quarterbacks"





If the quote was meant as literal:



1) The owner would be stupid, not a lawyer and esteemed officer on NFL committees.



2) The Giants would have drafted a QB almost yearly.



In comment 13468050 pjcas18 said:If the quote was meant as literal:1) The owner would be stupid, not a lawyer and esteemed officer on NFL committees.2) The Giants would have drafted a QB almost yearly.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You think he means pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 3:38 pm : link

If the quote was meant as literal:



1) The owner would be stupid, not a lawyer and esteemed officer on NFL committees.



2) The Giants would have drafted a QB almost yearly.





When someone says you can never have too many pass rushers, do you think they mean that literally?



Obviously I did not think Mara meant it literally.



However, drafting QB's, especially with premium picks to hold clipboard, aka not the potential successor has not proven to be a fruitful strategy for anyone. Not even the aforementioned Patriots who can at least see the case with them rolling the dice on it because their roster has far less holes than the Giants.



the comment even figuratively like I obviously know he meant it, is not a logical one.



And I've never heard anyone else ever say it about the quarterback position.

In comment 13468091 mrvax said:When someone says you can never have too many pass rushers, do you think they mean that literally?Obviously I did not think Mara meant it literally.However, drafting QB's, especially with premium picks to hold clipboard, aka not the potential successor has not proven to be a fruitful strategy for anyone. Not even the aforementioned Patriots who can at least see the case with them rolling the dice on it because their roster has far less holes than the Giants.the comment even figuratively like I obviously know he meant it, is not a logical one.And I've never heard anyone else ever say it about the quarterback position.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You think he means mrvax : 5/10/2017 4:43 pm : link

...The comment even figuratively like I obviously know he meant it, is not a logical one.



And I've never heard anyone else ever say it about the quarterback position.



Nor have I. I wasn't there but I think it was a tongue-in-cheek comment for those asking QB drafting questions.



I'm thinking the Giants may feel Eli's window is shorter than what you and I think...



So now they have time to evaluate Webb before deciding weather or not to grab one of the several top QB guys next year. Drafting at #32 will cost a ton to trade down.

In comment 13468128 pjcas18 said:Nor have I. I wasn't there but I think it was a tongue-in-cheek comment for those asking QB drafting questions.I'm thinking the Giants may feel Eli's window is shorter than what you and I think...So now they have time to evaluate Webb before deciding weather or not to grab one of the several top QB guys next year. Drafting at #32 will cost a ton to trade down.

PJ, a 3rd round pick, especially in the latter half of that round David in LA : 5/10/2017 4:46 pm : link is not "premium", what are the success rates for 3rd rounders? How many of them get to a second big pay day? If the pick busts, you set yourself back somewhat, but if the pick works out, the payoff is MUCH bigger.

RE: PJ, a 3rd round pick, especially in the latter half of that round pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: is not "premium", what are the success rates for 3rd rounders? How many of them get to a second big pay day? If the pick busts, you set yourself back somewhat, but if the pick works out, the payoff is MUCH bigger.



I don't disagree at all, I just think if you're the Giants, even with the low success rate for all 3rd round picks and Reese's 3rd round track record is abysmal, the Giants either should:



a) roll the dice on a player at a position that can help the Giants in 2017 or 2018 at the soonest



b) include the 3rd in a trade up in the first to target a player they covet



c) if you do draft a QB, draft one who has a chance at getting realistic playing time (like say the Browns, Jets, 49ers, or a handful of other teams can do until they get their shot at a franchise QB)



if Mara's comments were tongue in cheek, then bravo, well played. It's sort of funny, like Eli telling Dion you can't teach speed, if he was being serious (and I know he was not being literal) then again I don't agree. In comment 13468259 David in LA said:I don't disagree at all, I just think if you're the Giants, even with the low success rate for all 3rd round picks and Reese's 3rd round track record is abysmal, the Giants either should:a) roll the dice on a player at a position that can help the Giants in 2017 or 2018 at the soonestb) include the 3rd in a trade up in the first to target a player they covetc) if you do draft a QB, draft one who has a chance at getting realistic playing time (like say the Browns, Jets, 49ers, or a handful of other teams can do until they get their shot at a franchise QB)if Mara's comments were tongue in cheek, then bravo, well played. It's sort of funny, like Eli telling Dion you can't teach speed, if he was being serious (and I know he was not being literal) then again I don't agree.

RE: I hope he is Eli's replacement River : 5/10/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: The sooner he can take over the job the better. Transitions can be very painful. It would be great to have a Montana to Young or Favre to Rogers......



Yeah because Two Superbowl MVPS runs are easy for third round QBs to do. yup sooner the better...for the fans of the rest of the league. In comment 13468041 WideRight said:Yeah because Two Superbowl MVPS runs are easy for third round QBs to do. yup sooner the better...for the fans of the rest of the league.

Well there was a documentary RinR : 5/10/2017 5:18 pm : link on this: Finding Giants. I dont recall Mara being in the room on draft day in 2014 but its been a few years since I watched it.



RE: RE: I hope he is Eli's replacement David in LA : 5/10/2017 5:29 pm : link

Yeah because Two Superbowl MVPS runs are easy for third round QBs to do. yup sooner the better...for the fans of the rest of the league.



No one's making those claims here. In comment 13468280 River said:No one's making those claims here.

There's nothing wrong with drafting QBs, even every year Go Terps : 5/10/2017 5:56 pm : link It's a position that's in very high demand all the time, and an excellent opportunity to turn a relatively small asset into something much greater. Think about what the Pats are sitting on now with Garropolo. Or what they got for Matt Cassel. Remember the Eagles with Kevin Kolb? Or how about recently with Sam Bradford (I know they didn't draft him but the point holds)?



There's nothing wrong with trying to flip QBs like houses; it's almost always a seller's market. The problem with the Giants doing it is they've been unable to improve their drafted QBs. Andre Woodson, Rhett Bomar, and Ryan Nassib weren't perfect...but they had ability entering the league. Nassib in particular was talked about as a possible first round pick.



None of those players got better once they got here. That might be an indictment of the coaches we've had here handling that position.

RE: There's nothing wrong with drafting QBs, even every year pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 6:08 pm : link

Quote: It's a position that's in very high demand all the time, and an excellent opportunity to turn a relatively small asset into something much greater. Think about what the Pats are sitting on now with Garropolo. Or what they got for Matt Cassel. Remember the Eagles with Kevin Kolb? Or how about recently with Sam Bradford (I know they didn't draft him but the point holds)?



There's nothing wrong with trying to flip QBs like houses; it's almost always a seller's market. The problem with the Giants doing it is they've been unable to improve their drafted QBs. Andre Woodson, Rhett Bomar, and Ryan Nassib weren't perfect...but they had ability entering the league. Nassib in particular was talked about as a possible first round pick.



None of those players got better once they got here. That might be an indictment of the coaches we've had here handling that position.



Very few teams have made it work. Cassel was 10 years ago.



Since then (and before) the Patriots have tried multiple times and been unsuccessful.



And what are they sitting on with Garoppolo? He's a FA after the season. They'll need to franchise him (like they did with Cassel) and try and trade him into potentially one of the strongest QB classes in recent years.



And with Cassel don't forget the Patriots were "lucky" enough to have Brady knocked out for the season week 1 so Cassel could generate some value.



And with Garoppolo they were "lucky" enough to have Brady suspended so he got a couple starts.



Same with Kolb, and others who get flipped like Schaub.



In the Giants case are you really interested in investing a 3rd round pick to roll the dice that maybe Webb gets into a game before he hits FA so the Giants can trade him?



Seems like a better plan to either use the pick in a manner i mentioned before. And this doesn't even consider the Patriots could afford to invest a pick this way and the Giants really can't.





In comment 13468328 Go Terps said:Very few teams have made it work. Cassel was 10 years ago.Since then (and before) the Patriots have tried multiple times and been unsuccessful.And what are they sitting on with Garoppolo? He's a FA after the season. They'll need to franchise him (like they did with Cassel) and try and trade him into potentially one of the strongest QB classes in recent years.And with Cassel don't forget the Patriots were "lucky" enough to have Brady knocked out for the season week 1 so Cassel could generate some value.And with Garoppolo they were "lucky" enough to have Brady suspended so he got a couple starts.Same with Kolb, and others who get flipped like Schaub.In the Giants case are you really interested in investing a 3rd round pick to roll the dice that maybe Webb gets into a game before he hits FA so the Giants can trade him?Seems like a better plan to either use the pick in a manner i mentioned before. And this doesn't even consider the Patriots could afford to invest a pick this way and the Giants really can't.

Mara said nothing wrong PaulN : 5/10/2017 6:08 pm : link He does have final say, who didn't know that, and who has a problem with the guy who writes the checks making that statement. Also, saying he hoped we would select a QB is fine, he doesn't have an opinion on the subject? There are many BOZO's on this website, me included, that have an opinion on the subject, I think he has all the right in the world to express his opinion. He can say and do whatever he wishes, and he has been a good owner, so what is the problem, if you don't agree with him that is fine, but there is nothing wrong with what he said.

Of course the Giants can afford to invest a pick in this manner Go Terps : 5/10/2017 6:10 pm : link Why not?

RE: RE: I hope he is Eli's replacement WideRight : 5/10/2017 6:10 pm : link

Yeah because Two Superbowl MVPS runs are easy for third round QBs to do. yup sooner the better...for the fans of the rest of the league.





I would suggest to you that if Webb is good enough to replace Manning sooner, rather than later, that that would be VERY good for the Giants In comment 13468280 River said:I would suggest to you that if Webb is good enough to replace Manning sooner, rather than later, that that would be VERY good for the Giants

PJ, I look at spending a 3rd rounder on QB's as David in LA : 5/10/2017 6:11 pm : link purchasing a lottery ticket. Sure, the majority of the time, you probably have someone that won't amount to much, but if you get a starter you hit the jackpot. I would say a solid starter in round 3 would make that draft class a success, even if everyone else busted.

RE: PJ, I look at spending a 3rd rounder on QB's as pjcas18 : 5/10/2017 6:14 pm : link

Quote: purchasing a lottery ticket. Sure, the majority of the time, you probably have someone that won't amount to much, but if you get a starter you hit the jackpot. I would say a solid starter in round 3 would make that draft class a success, even if everyone else busted.



In some cases I have no issues with it, the 3rd round success rate overall is bad enough.

In comment 13468341 David in LA said:In some cases I have no issues with it, the 3rd round success rate overall is bad enough.

RE: RE: Nothing is too small to be made too much of on bbi SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2017 6:29 pm : link

LOL! I know right. Even if Mara having input into draft decisions IS the case... it's not like we've been the Browns the past decade.



Yup. In comment 13467878 T-Bone said:Yup.

RE: My boss has no idea how to do my job Gatorade Dunk : 5/10/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: but on large enough projects he wants to take a quick look before sending off to a client, executive, whoever. There's a 99.9% chance he goes with what I have down but he may request a change or tweak.



I imagine its just the same with Mara.

I suspect this is exactly correct. I think that a lot of people who are reading so much into this have careers that don't involve corporate governance structure. This really isn't odd. Mara gets the final blessing because it's his autograph on paper every other Thursday. Nothing in the team's recent history suggests that he exercises that in any way other than a courtesy, but he does get to have it. In comment 13467941 UConn4523 said:I suspect this is exactly correct. I think that a lot of people who are reading so much into this have careers that don't involve corporate governance structure. This really isn't odd. Mara gets the final blessing because it's his autograph on paper every other Thursday. Nothing in the team's recent history suggests that he exercises that in any way other than a courtesy, but he does get to have it.

I think the more important question is.... BillKo : 5/10/2017 9:41 pm : link has Mara ever vetoed a pick.



I suspect not.



Just as Wellington Mara, as upset as he was about GY releasing Phil Simms, allowed it to happen.



I think the front office just gives the courtesy to the owner that this is the pick...you ok with it? Everyone on board?



I'm sure many times Mara said I like so and so, but I pay you guys to do this.......

Mara, I love you man but... Geomon : 5/10/2017 10:14 pm : link please stay the fuck out of the war room. Let the men you hired to do that job, do their job. You do yours, sign the fucking checks.

Hmmm ctc in ftmyers : 5/10/2017 10:38 pm : link Owner of a team that has brought us how many championships and has grown up in football? Now he can't have a say on what type of player should be on the team?



I don't have a problem with him in on the discussion of who to pick.







RE: Mara, I love you man but... Gatorade Dunk : 5/10/2017 10:49 pm : link

please stay the fuck out of the war room. Let the men you hired to do that job, do their job. You do yours, sign the fucking checks.

You're a fan of the team, right? And presumably, you'd love to be in the war room, wouldn't you? But if you actually owned the team, you'd restrict yourself from that opportunity?



I know I wouldn't. And I don't know you at all, but I bet you wouldn't either. In comment 13468480 Geomon said:You're a fan of the team, right? And presumably, you'd love to be in the war room, wouldn't you? But if you actually owned the team, you'd restrict yourself from that opportunity?I know I wouldn't. And I don't know you at all, but I bet you wouldn't either.

Mara's comments don't sit well with me... EricJ : 12:19 am : link and I get that he does not know what he is talking about so I guess I can give him a pass.



If you don't think the guy is the heir apparent, then you don't waste a 3rd round pick on him. You select the QB about 3 rounds later if all you think the guy can be is a backup. Plain and simple.

I don't know if that's really true Giantfan in skinland : 1:15 am : link I think the third round is pretty good value for a guy you think has the tools to be the heir apparent. As he said though, whether he turns out to be that guy remains to be seen.



The pats have taken several QBs in the Brady era in the early rounds (Jacoby Brisset, 2016 3rd; Jimmy Garropolo 2014 2nd; Ryan Mallet, 2011 3rd; Kevin O'Connell, 2008 3rd). You think they were convinced each one was the heir apparent or just trusting their board and taking a shot here and there because it makes sense to do so?

RE: RE: He's the owner, he can do whatever he cares to, muhajir : 7:12 am : link

Mara was asked if he, being the owner, needed to sign off on the Giants selecting a quarterback.



"Well I am in the room with (Jerry Reese) and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them."







You have been a poster here too long and should know and understand how the business side of this sport works by now. Shame on you for this response.



Lol@ shame on you. In comment 13467781 ArcadeSlumlord said:Lol@ shame on you.

I am confused grizz299 : 7:12 am : link perhaps that's because I was unable to wade through the acres of wasted cyber ink so copiously spent here, but I still don't know ...are there 122 angels on the head of the pin or 123.



As Always, Seeking enlightenment, Steve in NY.

Some people seem to forget UberAlias : 8:38 am : link Mara isn't your typical real-estate or retail mogul getting into the business to play fantasy football as a hobby. Football is his business and he's spent his whole life in it. I'd say he's more than in his right and plenty qualified to be in the room. And he's hardly making the picks, by accounts.

Strange thread JonC : 8:43 am : link We've known for a few years that Mara's in the war room and has "final say", whatever that mean in fluid moments.

