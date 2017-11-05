Duggan: 8 undrafted free agents who could make the team Defenderdawg : 5/11/2017 1:48 pm



Who are you intrigued by?

- ( Pros, cons, outlook...Who are you intrigued by? Link - ( New Window

intrigued by all of them, but esp. the two OL's. Del Shofner : 5/11/2017 1:51 pm : link Love this stuff, thanks for posting it.

The OL pjcas18 : 5/11/2017 1:56 pm : link intrigue me the most.



I wonder the most UDFA's to ever make the Giants roster.



I can see a couple making it, definitely don't see 8 making it (and I know he didn't necessarily say all 8 could make, but each of the 8 has a chance to make it)

can Steve in Greenwich : 5/11/2017 2:01 pm : link any of these guys play center? It seems like all of the UDFA lineman and Bisnowaty have ability to play both Tackle and Guard to a degree but one of the more surprising things to me at least is the lack of a backup center. You would think the Giants will go with 8 lineman. There's the starting 5 with the loser of the Jerry-Fluker-Hart trio being the 6th man on the line. Someone needs to be kept on as a backup center as well, does Brett Jones win that spot by default? That would leave Bisnowaty / Wheeler / Dunker all competing for one spot? Just dont' see any of Bisnowaty, Wheeler, Dunker or even Bobby Hart being capable of backing up center, so no one can really supplant Jones.

Jarron Jones BillT : 5/11/2017 2:08 pm : link From what I read this is the guy with real NFL talent. I mean quality NFL starter type talent. However, guys who don't show the desire to put it out there every game in college aren't exactly very good bets to flip the switch in the pros.

RE: Jarron Jones UConn4523 : 5/11/2017 2:12 pm : link

I know nothing about him but there's a lot that can happen in college to keep kids from being motivated on the field. He's in the real world now and the free ride is over. Not saying he's going to work out but its certainly possible for life to set in and light a fire under his ass.

I'm more excited about Wheeler and Dunker than I am about Bisnowaty Anakim : 5/11/2017 2:13 pm : link Bisnowaty was abused so badly at the Senior Bowl. Kpassagnon ate his lunch all game.





And my guys are still Wheeler, Dunker, Johnson, Jones and Randolph. Wouldn't surprise if those five made it. Jones was a beast against the U. Jadar has rare ball skills.

Jesus. Beezer : 5/11/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: Smith turned heads with 36 bench-press reps at San Jose State's pro day, which was more than any player at this year's Combine. The 6-foot-2, 247-pounder is a traditional fullback with the physicality and attitude necessary to serve as a lead-blocker.

Actually, I think not - and definitely hope not Bob in Newburgh : 5/11/2017 2:20 pm : link Take Wheeler - he is legitimately 6'7" and evidently has good technique and footwork. However, if healthy for the combine, he demonstrated incredible upper body weakness (DB level) and foot slowness (barely broke 5.5) Needs to dedicate himself for a year to a physical training regimen. PS candidate only.



Take the WR - all he offers are intangibles. Everybody he is competing against offer something more than intangibles and there are enough of them that he would need a rash of injuries to go deep enough down.



Jones has a legitimate shot, and an injury to any of the DTs comes close to defaulting him onto the roster.



Johnson also has a legitimate shot and you could make the argument that he really only needs an injury or to beat out Adams.



But the reality is that we would be better off if all of these guys are really competing for the PS.

tough year for UDFA's. area junc : 5/11/2017 2:32 pm : link This is a legit Playoff team with a well-rounded depth chart. You could go right down the list and make a 53 without a single UDFA on it. A veteran team just hitting its prime. Not many openings barring injury. They'll have to out-perform an entrenched player.

This Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2017 2:32 pm : : 5/11/2017 2:32 pm : link is a pretty darn good RFA class. It will be interesting to see how many (if any) make it.

Out of desperation mrvax : 5/11/2017 2:35 pm : link they have to try and keep as many Oline guys as possible.

Some interesting names... Moose and Fury : 5/11/2017 2:47 pm : link Jones, Johnson, Wheeler, Dunker, and Rudolph all were easily draftable players. Also wouldn't have surprised me to have seen Munson go in the 7th.



I think out of Bisnowaty, Wheeler, and Dunker...you'll probably see one of Biz or Wheeler make the team and the other go to the P.S., and you'll probably see Dunker battle Gettis for the last reserve OG spot. Sure, you risk losing a guy to another roster, but you can't keep everyone and you hope you can stash and develop.



Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Jerry

Hart

Fluker

Jones/Holmes (backup C)

8 (Biz/Wheeler)

9 (Gettis/Dunker)



At safety, Johnson definitely has a shot due to the lack of quality, experienced depth at the position. We're really a huge question mark at safety after Landon when you figure in DT's health concerns. Obviously, we hope he is 100% clear and then he becomes a lock, but you never know with a guy like him. Johnson has a ton of flaws to his game and at best is probably a Stevie Brown in his prime type, but the guys he's competing against all have talent/injury issues as well (DT, Adams, Berhe, M. Thompson, Moore).



Rudolph is a nice story but I don't see the upside in putting him on the roster; good guy to run routes on the practice squad though. King and Lewis both >>> Rudolph from a talent perspective and Harris offers more in terms of special teams and leadership.



Jarron Jones, as Duggan states, is really just competing with Bromley and Rob Thomas, and probably just needs to beat out 1 of the 2. We'll most likely keep 4 DT's, and Snacks and Tomlinson are the only locks. Jones is probably the most talented and has the most upside and room for improvement of the 3 guys competing, so if he has his head on straight, I think he has a great shot to make it.



Would be surprised to see either of these corners or Shane Smith make the roster. Practice squad guys Hunter and Deayon are better than Tribune and Amos, and we should probably look into signing one of these vets as well. Not impressed with our effort to improve CB depth this offseason. Wade and Sensabaugh certainly weren't world beaters, but replacing them with nothing is a little bit of a head scratcher.



Calvin Munson probably a practice squadder as well. Don't see him making the team over Herz, and at this point I think we would have cut JTT if we were going to. If we do end up cutting him, Munson has a shot at the final LB spot.

Mostly I see depth and PS players njm : 5/11/2017 2:55 pm : link Not immediate impact barring injuries. The one exception would be Jones, if he starts thinking about his 2nd contract for motivation.

RE: I'm more excited about Wheeler and Dunker than I am about Bisnowaty GuzzaBlue : 5/11/2017 3:37 pm : link

Quote: Bisnowaty was abused so badly at the Senior Bowl. Kpassagnon ate his lunch all game.





And my guys are still Wheeler, Dunker, Johnson, Jones and Randolph. Wouldn't surprise if those five made it. Jones was a beast against the U. Jadar has rare ball skills.



I didn't watch the game, but was Bis playing LT? If so, I wouldn't take too much out of that. He looks to have no chance at LT due to his ineffectiveness against speed rushers. Probably a back-up G. Hopefully, likely not, a decent starter one day. He looks to fit as a C, however no indications he can play there. He just doesn't have great lateral movement, but seems to pull decent. Wheeler looks the part, but is needs to add strength. It will sure be interesting to see these 3 compete with the rest of the OL in camp.

RE: PFF Ten Ton Hammer : 5/11/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: rated Jarron Jones pretty close to Tomlinson. Both were top 3 in run defense ratings.

Link - ( New Window )



Interesting. Did that site also have snap counts? I know Tomlinson was somewhere around 45% in college which might suggest he needs to rotate a lot.

RE: Mostly I see depth and PS players GuzzaBlue : 5/11/2017 3:40 pm : link

Quote: Not immediate impact barring injuries. The one exception would be Jones, if he starts thinking about his 2nd contract for motivation.



I agree. Johnson and Jones seem to have the talent and NFL size. Also, DT#3 and Safety#3 are up for grabs at this point. I'm really intrigued by Jones though. I think he has a real shot making the 53 and possibly being the 3rd DT at some point during the season, maybe early. He could be a real steal. I also like the WR. He's not flashy, but he has good size and gets the job done. May be a PS stash, with some upside as a possession receiver down the road.

RE: RE: PFF GuzzaBlue : 5/11/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13469144 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





rated Jarron Jones pretty close to Tomlinson. Both were top 3 in run defense ratings.

Link - ( New Window )







Interesting. Did that site also have snap counts? I know Tomlinson was somewhere around 45% in college which might suggest he needs to rotate a lot.



Tomlinson was also on a LOADED defense that had a plethora of DL and pass rushers. They forced so many 3rd downs and being he isn't much of a pass rusher, rotated him out for quicker edge guys with Allen on the interior. Your point, however, is where Jones could be so valuable if he tries. He's got the goods IMO.

Shane Smith, hands down. Klaatu : 5/11/2017 4:18 pm : link Followed by Jarron Jones and Jadar Johnson.

I don't see how Jadar Johnson makes the team Jay on the Island : 5/11/2017 4:29 pm : link He is solid in coverage but he is a very weak tackler and seems to shy away from contact. He also takes bad angles in both the facets of the game. At best I think he ends up on the practice squad. I would rather go with Adams and either Berhe, Moore, or Thompson as the backups.

Loved This Trainmaster : 5/11/2017 4:54 pm : link Quote: Shane Smith FB ... traditional fullback with the physicality and attitude necessary to serve as a lead-blocker.

Jones was the guy who tweeted that BurlyMan : 5/11/2017 5:50 pm : link other teams would be sorry they passed on him. That doesn't sound like a guy lacking in desire, but we'll see.



Fluker and Jones Phil in LA : 5/11/2017 6:03 pm : link Planet Theory. Also, if Johnathan Gray has fully recovered from two Achilles tears, I like him. He's a tryout guy.

Given the lack of competition at FB... Dan in the Springs : 5/11/2017 6:19 pm : link and all that was said about the importance of that position to our offense, I'm expecting Smith to have the best chance at a roster spot.

RE: I don't see how Jadar Johnson makes the team compton : 5/11/2017 6:41 pm : link

Quote: He is solid in coverage but he is a very weak tackler and seems to shy away from contact.



If he proves to be solid in coverage he will make the team. The Giants put a premium on defensive backs who can cover.

I'm more excited about Wheeler and Dunker than I am about Bisnowaty Archer : 5/11/2017 7:04 pm : link It depends which Bisnowaty the Giants get.



Bisnowaty was injured the second half of last year including playing injured in the Senior Bowl.



He was a top rated OL coming into this year and if he came out last year he could have been a second round pick.



Bisnowaty is athletic, strong, long enough arms, and freakish hands.

He has a great punch.



Wheeler is interesting but lacks the physical skills that Bisnowaty has.





