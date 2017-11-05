From MMQB:
Giants turned down three-pick offer from 49ers during NFL Draft
|Lynch is fairly stilted when he talks trade, compared to the smooth and experienced veteran Marathe. With the Giants about to pick at 23, he calls New York GM Jerry Reese.
“Jerry,” Lynch says, “would you be amenable …”
Amenable. Now there’s a Stanford word for you.
“… to trade your pick here, 23, for 34, 111 and 143?”
Reese must have said no.
“All right,” Lynch says. “What would move the needle?”
Tight end Evan Engram goes to the Giants.
In comment 13469388
Chris in Philly said:
| In comment 13469357 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 13469321 adamg said:
Quote:
It was a major low ball offer. For someone who doesn't like giving up picks, Reese must have been insulted by the offer, and Lynch must have been half-hearted, stupid, or insanely optimistic if he really expected to move up that far.
23 = 760 points
34 = 560
111 = 72
143 = 34.5
___________
666.5 points
And there was a thread pre-draft that showed, generally teams have to overpay in order to move up in the first.
Reese would be a dope to take this.
The Jimmy Johnson 1994 trade value chart that you and others reference is an outdated model that isn't used.
Now that draft picks are slotted in terms of salary and the 5th year option added, the entire dynamic of draft pick value has changed.
Don't be the fool who cites this every year.
You call him a fool for that? Jesus you're insufferable.
Apparently there seem to be multiple camps on BBI. One camp is that your should disparage and be totally disagreeable as frequently and as often as possible. "It's a debate forum."
I suppose conversation and edification is beyond the scope of this school of BBI users.
they probably offered it to a few more.
In comment 13469318
Jay on the Island said:
| If it was a 2nd and a 4th this year and a 2nd next year I would have said yes.
Glad your not a GM. That's a horrible move
In comment 13469321
adamg said:
I wish you guys would stop using that point chart its not realistic and almost never truly adds up when you look at the actual trades that happen
In comment 13469641
jeff57 said:
Brilliant take on this, Jeff. On a thread discussing a rumored trade down that clearly wasn't worth it, no less.
Third and 5th would have to be the offer and I am not sure its worth doing.
They must have been of the belief he'd be gone if they didn't pick him at #23. I don't an issue picking the prospect you feel strongly about, rather than get too cute and potentially overthink it.
Engram or Njoku would have been there at 34, and we could have added quality bodies into Secondary with the extra picks.
In comment 13469652
JonC said:
| They must have been of the belief he'd be gone if they didn't pick him at #23. I don't an issue picking the prospect you feel strongly about, rather than get too cute and potentially overthink it.
I don't have a clue as to what SF wanted at 23, but we do know ATL wanted Engram. He would not have been there at #34.
JonC maybe you have an inkling as to who Jerry really wanted (Bolles or Howard?), but it appears the Engram was their man. Maybe, just maybe #34, 66 and 104 would have done it. But I think McAdoo wanted someone to stretch the middle of the field more than a tackle, CB and RB...
In comment 13469383
Matt in SGS said:
| In comment 13469353 section125 said:
Quote:
a 2nd and 2 4ths for a 1st...?
This. Lynch must have felt full of himself after he fleeced that moron in Chicago.
exactly
In comment 13469656
Jimmy Googs said:
| Engram or Njoku would have been there at 34, and we could have added quality bodies into Secondary with the extra picks.
One of those guys would have been there at 34? How do, given both were gone by that time?
In comment 13469656
Jimmy Googs said:
| Engram or Njoku would have been there at 34, and we could have added quality bodies into Secondary with the extra picks.
No they wouldn't have been. Engram would have been taken by Atlanta, Pittsburgh, or New Orleans. Cleveland probably takes Njoku if he is there at 33 (considering they traded up above Pittsburgh for him after Engram was selected).
In comment 13469668
Jimmy Googs said:
Assuming, arguendo
, that that was true, there were other teams with TE needs that really liked a player like Engram and we know Cleveland liked Njoku so much that they traded up into Round 1 to assure that they got him
Cleveland clearly was looking TE and so were we.
In comment 13469644
Giantology said:
| In comment 13469641 jeff57 said:
Quote:
"What's a trade down"?
Brilliant take on this, Jeff. On a thread discussing a rumored trade down that clearly wasn't worth it, no less.
Lighten up.
Pick 66. I would have done it.
In comment 13469671
Jimmy Googs said:
| Cleveland clearly was looking TE and so were we.
This is my favorite part of the post-draft, where people speak directly out of their ass authoritatively to make it sound like they know what they're talking about.
So in spite of the fact that rumors had Atlanta highly interested in Engram, and that both were gone by the end of the first round, you continue to insist that one of the two would be available at 34.
That's brilliant.
to trade up to get McKinley when they saw his name falling.
Don't get so excited...
In comment 13469656
Jimmy Googs said:
| Engram or Njoku would have been there at 34, and we could have added quality bodies into Secondary with the extra picks.
JonC already said that they weren't interested in Njuko. If they wanted CBs they would have drafted one with the picks they had.
Believe it was already reported ATL wanted Engram. McKinley may have been a similarly rated player - wanted either/or type situation.
But it is all speculation.
In comment 13469679
Jimmy Googs said:
| to trade up to get McKinley when they saw his name falling.
Don't get so excited...
So you're the Atlanta GM? How do you know this for a fact?
Some common sense though...Atlanta was absolutely dying for a dynamic passrusher but was worried they weren't going to fall to 31. They moved UP to get McKinley and went thru the roof in their draft room when they got him.
Also, I said I would have grabbed some secondary players with the extra picks...not saying Reese wanted to.
You just assume you're correct. I'm pointing out that Atlanta's interest in Engram was rumored, not fact.
The only facts in those two posts just make your original post look silly. Assuming one would be there at 34, when neither made it that far, makes no sense.
is because we picked one at 23.
Atlanta was all-in on getting an edge-rusher...
Engram was selected at 23. Maybe you can argue he'd be there at 25 or 27, but falling out of the 1st round and getting past Atlanta, New Orleans, and then Green Bay at 33 is such a stretch that it isn't even worth taking seriously. Same with Njoku. It seems pretty clear Cleveland was taking 1 of the 2 TE's with either for their late 1st round picks.
So no, trading back to 34 most likely means we lose out on Engram and Njoku (if we even wanted him). Engram was the best playmaker on the board IMO and we took him. Why sacrifice that for a pretty pathetic haul of extra picks?
In comment 13469696
Jimmy Googs said:
| is because we picked one at 23.
Atlanta was all-in on getting an edge-rusher...
Yeah, AFTER Engram was off the board. Plenty of rumors regarding Atlanta wanting Engram as well. You know its possible to covet more than 1 player, right?
was absolutely not a stretch. Go see how many tight ends they jumped on this draft...
all the time. But they're looking for value in doing so. when the value isn't there for both, the deal doesn't get done.
That's why it's so stupid when people bitch about not trading up or down.
In comment 13469702
Jimmy Googs said:
| was absolutely not a stretch. Go see how many tight ends they jumped on this draft...
Because you say so? This is all just our opinions but yours seem to be the most implausible.
in there as well. They were rumored to want a TE to pass the torch from Miller and give Ben 1 more legit target opposite Brown.
So that's 4 teams with ties to a TE between 23-34 that we know of which doesn't account for teams that may have had interest that weren't talked about.
move up from time to time when they get a hard-on for a particular player. But his preference is to pick the best player for them when they are on the clock.
In comment 13469712
UConn4523 said:
| in there as well. They were rumored to want a TE to pass the torch from Miller and give Ben 1 more legit target opposite Brown.
So that's 4 teams with ties to a TE between 23-34 that we know of which doesn't account for teams that may have had interest that weren't talked about.
"ties to a TE"...you got to be kidding, right?
In comment 13469715
Jimmy Googs said:
| move up from time to time when they get a hard-on for a particular player. But his preference is to pick the best player for them when they are on the clock.
this was to fkap
if you just said "i wish the Giants moved back and got a couple extra picks" it would make sense (even though I wouldn't agree). But to say our guy would be there 11 picks later and/or another TE who we've heard by many legit posters on BBI that we had no real interest in would be there to take at 34 (when he was also taken at 29), is pretty ridiculous.
but don't feel like the other rumors you also heard don't make it plausible. Good lord...
Why is everyone so fired up??
I believe the Saints were the ones rumored to have wanted Engram right? Also, if you want Engram, you take him at #23. For all you know, there could be another team not even mentioned that would have moved up to 31 or somewhere in that range for Engram. That deal rumored by SF is terrible and I'm glad Engram is in Blue.
you take him. They is no way the Giants could have felt confident he'd be there at 34. The only thing that makes you argument plausible is hindsight.
Engram for me is such a better get. We shall see, but I really think Njoku is not a natural football player and will struggle with dropping passes and route running at least to start. Again, could be wrong, but just the raw talent I saw compared to Engram who was much smoother faster and caught almost everything. Engram over Njoku all day.
In comment 13469735
therealmf said:
| you take him. They is no way the Giants could have felt confident he'd be there at 34. The only thing that makes you argument plausible is hindsight.
Agree...if Giants had such a hard on for Engram and no confidence to wait then pick him. But its still clearly plausible they could have.
In comment 13469737
GuzzaBlue said:
| Engram for me is such a better get. We shall see, but I really think Njoku is not a natural football player and will struggle with dropping passes and route running at least to start. Again, could be wrong, but just the raw talent I saw compared to Engram who was much smoother faster and caught almost everything. Engram over Njoku all day.
It makes me wonder if Engram is gone at 25 to Cleveland. I'm guessing we'll never know their board but if that happens it shakes up what happens, further muddying the waters of what to predict is there at 34.
In comment 13469737
GuzzaBlue said:
| Engram for me is such a better get. We shall see, but I really think Njoku is not a natural football player and will struggle with dropping passes and route running at least to start. Again, could be wrong, but just the raw talent I saw compared to Engram who was much smoother faster and caught almost everything. Engram over Njoku all day.
I like Engram over him as well.
you lose the 5th year option on the players. Which is why so many teams move back into the back end of the 1st round, to get the 5th year option.
In comment 13469746
UConn4523 said:
| In comment 13469737 GuzzaBlue said:
Quote:
Engram for me is such a better get. We shall see, but I really think Njoku is not a natural football player and will struggle with dropping passes and route running at least to start. Again, could be wrong, but just the raw talent I saw compared to Engram who was much smoother faster and caught almost everything. Engram over Njoku all day.
It makes me wonder if Engram is gone at 25 to Cleveland. I'm guessing we'll never know their board but if that happens it shakes up what happens, further muddying the waters of what to predict is there at 34.
Yea me too or even a trade up from the Saints before or at that pick. I thought it was somewhere on BBI I read they wanted to pull the trigger if the Giants didn't take him and that's why the Giants ultimately would not have traded back. We'll never really know the truth.
yeah, the Saints have been trying to fill the Graham void ever since making that trade. No idea if they trade up, but its certainly possible. All signs point to many teams wanting Engram in the last 8-10 picks of the first round. I'd go so far as to say there's probably a 1% chance he lasts until round 2.
Njoku is another story, maybe 50/50 shot because I think many teams are put off by not being NFL ready. He probably still goes in the 1st based on talent alone along with a number of teams wanting to bolster TE, but I don't think he was as coveted as Engram.
incomplete would be better. He can get on the field, but his lack of experience and route/catching woes bothers me.
and Njoku going as round one TEs. And in many cases, not even Njoku.
but of course only predictions, like all the other comments above...
I'm glad they drafted him when they did.
I usually beat him but, but if he turned this down, great