What was your favorite Giants game last year mrvax : 5/13/2017 8:10 pm and why? I was thinking the pair of W's over the Cowboys were very exciting wins.



My favorite though was knocking the Redskins from playoff possibility in week 17. With nothing to lose, the Giants played hard and really got after those 'Skins.



It was a 19-10 win at the Skins house which made it so special. Eli only threw for 180 yards with Tye winning the day with 47 yards receiving. However, Perkins had a nice game gaining 102 yards on 21 carries for a nice 4.85 ypc.



What was yours?





Baltimore, the second Dallas game would be good choices. wgenesis123 : 5/13/2017 8:30 pm : link However I think I would pick the first Dallas game. Dallas kept slugging away at the Giants and the Giants kept answering the bell. The constant high intensity just seemed like a playoff game to me. I really did not think the Giants could hang on for the win, but they did.

New Orleans 81_Great_Dane : 5/13/2017 8:53 pm : link Last game I got to watch with my father. We watched in his hospital room. He died there two weeks later.



Kind of a buzzkill. Sorry.

The second Dallas game. Ira : 5/13/2017 8:53 pm : link Knowing that we were the only team that had their number and proving it by beating them twice.

2nd Dallas game as well bouchy24 : 5/13/2017 8:59 pm : link It was my first time at MetLife...what an experience!

Browns game. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/13/2017 9:00 pm : link I won a Samsung 40 inch TV in the raffle post 1 PM game lottery.



Most satisfying? Second Dallas game.

I am sorry for your loss. The last time I spent with my father before he died was watching a Giants game. He died less than 24 hours later.

For me it was the playoff game. Gmen1982 : 5/13/2017 9:04 pm : link Although they lost I had missed the excitement of playoff football. I want more!

My condolences.

Odell was insane in the second half vs Baltimore est1986 : 5/13/2017 9:27 pm : link This kid alone makes this team soo much fun to watch fan or no fan of NYG..



La Rams game was fun..



Second Dallas game was awesome, i wont forget that "scared" look in Dak's eyes.. The only time he looked like a rookie all year.

These are the exact 3 games I thought of as well, for the same reasons. Great call.

opening game beating Dallas gtt350 : 5/13/2017 10:27 pm : link as time ran out on them the whole room was up cursing at the set and giving Italian salutes.and it didn't stop and we all busted up laughing then continued cursing them out

First Dallas game gave us margin for error djm : 5/13/2017 10:49 pm : link And sort of set the tone for the season. The Philly win validated the first half of the season and sort of erased the tough skins lose from week 3. 2nd Dallas game and Detroit one week later got us to the playoffs. Skins win was the cherry on top. Fun year. Let's do better in 2017.

Baltimore. adamg : 5/13/2017 11:18 pm : link That was a crazy game. Odell with two 65+ yard TDs to win it, the last one on a fourth and short. That was an insane game and a really fun one. Odell had to come out for a bit too, and Lewis ended up getting his first catch which also happened to be a TD.



Also, living down in MD, that was sweet.

Wild card game giantgiantfan : 5/13/2017 11:45 pm : link Because being in the playoffs means something. Favorite win was second Dallas game. All defense down one of our best defenseman.

The Dallas win at MetLife.. Sean : 5/13/2017 11:45 pm : link It felt like the first real statement win since pre Sandy during the 2012 season. Such a satisfying win.



I also loved knocking the Redskins out of the playoffs on their home field.

Forgot adamg : 5/13/2017 11:49 pm : link Casillas had the tackle of the year on that goal line stop during the Baltimore game.



There were a lot of good plays that day.

All 11 of ours wins Big Rick in FL : 5/14/2017 12:46 am : link Forgot what winning felt like. All of those games had special moments. Odell going off against Baltimore, the one handed TD against Detroit, JPP TD against Cleveland, the opening quarter against Philly. Jackrabbit shutting down Dez, Collins INT against the Rams. Even the Odell punt return TDs against Cleveland that got called back. He's so awesome to watch.

The win against the Ravens and both Cowboy wins TyFromQueens : 5/14/2017 3:33 am : link Both wins against the Cowboys were bitter sweet. From the time the schedule was announced, my Big Brother from another and I planned out that day. He was a huge cowboys fan and of course I roll with big blue. Two weeks before week one he passed away. We still had our cook out and decorated but it was a somber day to say the least.



The Ravens game was memorable because OBJ's game winning plays. Wow. Every time I see a fellow Giants fan say anything bad about him I shake my head.





Second dallas game mattnyg05 : 5/14/2017 7:16 am : link Great atmosphere at stadium. But the Washington game was really close that was just awesome to crush them and end their season.

Baltimore FlyFreeCt : 5/14/2017 9:05 am : link because I was there! Glad I got to witness OBJ have the best game of his career in my first game at Metlife. It was electric that day!!

Not a buzzkill at all, thanks for sharing that - very sorry for your loss. One of my favorite Giant wins ever will always be a regular season win over the Skins late 2010, bc it was the last one I watched with my Dad from the hospital before he passed away.







The Ram game Chris L. : 5/14/2017 10:12 am : link Collins coming out party and the point where our defense showed it was the strength of the team and that it could win a game all by itself.

I'd like to add that the Landon Collins interception return, was the first play I thought of when reading this thread title. Also love any win over Philadelphia.



I'd like to add that the Landon Collins interception return, was the first play I thought of when reading this thread title. Also love any win over Philadelphia.

Condolences to you & your family 81.

The Dallas games. Blackbeard : 5/14/2017 2:52 pm : link It turns my stomach to hear some stupid "Sports Journalists"



still calling the Cowboys "America's Team!"



Well, at least "Slightly nauseous."

The second Cowboys game was a very satisfying St. Jimmy : 5/14/2017 7:42 pm : link win as a fan. All you heard all season was how the Cowboys blew the week one game and were the best team in the league. Cowboy fans wouldn't even acknowledge the loss. It was like it didn't happen. Then the Giants kicked their ass.

This, a thousand times. We didn't just beat them, but we kept that arrogant teams supposedly great offense in check. And to end it with JJ blanketing Dez was a thing of beauty.

I was at the Baltimore game... bradshaw44 : 5/14/2017 8:20 pm : link While it was great to get the win by defeating two teams at once (Ravens and the Refs), I didn't like the overall performance of the team as a whole. It was very unbalanced that game.

Unbalanced?

Giants have been unbalanced since 2014!

Truth

Baltimore Glover : 5:57 am : link was huge, after losing 3 straight, bringing them to 3-3. The Redskins loss was one that got away, and Minnesota and Green Bay just flat out out played them. Was good to get back in the win column, and to a decent team in the Ravens.

Ditto trueblueinpw : 7:42 am : link Always great to beat the Pokes. But it was especially good to beat them the 2nd time around because the first game felt like a bit of a fluke while the 2nd game was a clear win against a team that was among the best in the league. 2nd Washington game was the most intense game of the year. Giants could have burried the Washington team and ended the Cousins era at the first game. That team was in the toilet and ready to pack it in for the season when we had them down and at our house early in the season, then they came back and actually had a decent season. So it was nice to end their season at the Big Package in the last game of the year.

Recalling that week leading up to this game and the ridiculous debate whether to play our starters or not, and for how long. I still have my list of BBI posters somewhere that "lost their minds"...

Sweeping Dallas annexOPR : 10:02 am : link and the first quarter of the playoff game