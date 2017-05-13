What was your favorite Giants game last year

and why? I was thinking the pair of W's over the Cowboys were very exciting wins.
My favorite though was knocking the Redskins from playoff possibility in week 17. With nothing to lose, the Giants played hard and really got after those 'Skins.
It was a 19-10 win at the Skins house which made it so special. Eli only threw for 180 yards with Tye winning the day with 47 yards receiving. However, Perkins had a nice game gaining 102 yards on 21 carries for a nice 4.85 ypc.
What was yours?
In comment 13470860
arcarsenal said:
That was a defensive gem.
Even let Elliott run for 100+ to no avail.
However I think I would pick the first Dallas game. Dallas kept slugging away at the Giants and the Giants kept answering the bell. The constant high intensity just seemed like a playoff game to me. I really did not think the Giants could hang on for the win, but they did.
a rare event and always to be savored with joy.
Last game I got to watch with my father. We watched in his hospital room. He died there two weeks later.
Kind of a buzzkill. Sorry.
Knowing that we were the only team that had their number and proving it by beating them twice.
It was my first time at MetLife...what an experience!
I won a Samsung 40 inch TV in the raffle post 1 PM game lottery.
Most satisfying? Second Dallas game.
In comment 13470872
81_Great_Dane said:
| Last game I got to watch with my father. We watched in his hospital room. He died there two weeks later.
Kind of a buzzkill. Sorry.
I am sorry for your loss. The last time I spent with my father before he died was watching a Giants game. He died less than 24 hours later.
Although they lost I had missed the excitement of playoff football. I want more!
In comment 13470872
81_Great_Dane said:
| Last game I got to watch with my father. We watched in his hospital room. He died there two weeks later.
Kind of a buzzkill. Sorry.
My condolences.
This kid alone makes this team soo much fun to watch fan or no fan of NYG..
La Rams game was fun..
Second Dallas game was awesome, i wont forget that "scared" look in Dak's eyes.. The only time he looked like a rookie all year.
In comment 13470887
est1986 said:
| This kid alone makes this team soo much fun to watch fan or no fan of NYG..
La Rams game was fun..
Second Dallas game was awesome, i wont forget that "scared" look in Dak's eyes.. The only time he looked like a rookie all year.
These are the exact 3 games I thought of as well, for the same reasons. Great call.
as time ran out on them the whole room was up cursing at the set and giving Italian salutes.and it didn't stop and we all busted up laughing then continued cursing them out
And sort of set the tone for the season. The Philly win validated the first half of the season and sort of erased the tough skins lose from week 3. 2nd Dallas game and Detroit one week later got us to the playoffs. Skins win was the cherry on top. Fun year. Let's do better in 2017.
That was a crazy game. Odell with two 65+ yard TDs to win it, the last one on a fourth and short. That was an insane game and a really fun one. Odell had to come out for a bit too, and Lewis ended up getting his first catch which also happened to be a TD.
Also, living down in MD, that was sweet.
and the first Philly game.
Because being in the playoffs means something. Favorite win was second Dallas game. All defense down one of our best defenseman.
It felt like the first real statement win since pre Sandy during the 2012 season. Such a satisfying win.
I also loved knocking the Redskins out of the playoffs on their home field.
Casillas had the tackle of the year on that goal line stop during the Baltimore game.
There were a lot of good plays that day.
Forgot what winning felt like. All of those games had special moments. Odell going off against Baltimore, the one handed TD against Detroit, JPP TD against Cleveland, the opening quarter against Philly. Jackrabbit shutting down Dez, Collins INT against the Rams. Even the Odell punt return TDs against Cleveland that got called back. He's so awesome to watch.
Both wins against the Cowboys were bitter sweet. From the time the schedule was announced, my Big Brother from another and I planned out that day. He was a huge cowboys fan and of course I roll with big blue. Two weeks before week one he passed away. We still had our cook out and decorated but it was a somber day to say the least.
The Ravens game was memorable because OBJ's game winning plays. Wow. Every time I see a fellow Giants fan say anything bad about him I shake my head.
Both wins against the Cowboys were bitter sweet. From the time the schedule was announced, my Big Brother from another and I planned out that day. He was a huge cowboys fan and of course I roll with big blue. Two weeks before week one he passed away. We still had our cook out and decorated but it was a somber day to say the least.
The Ravens game was memorable because OBJ's game winning plays. Wow. Every time I see a fellow Giants fan say anything bad about him I shake my head.
In comment 13470861
JohnB said:
+1
Biggest plays we're Dez fumble and OBJ catch and run for TD. Awesome win at home.
Great atmosphere at stadium. But the Washington game was really close that was just awesome to crush them and end their season.
because I was there! Glad I got to witness OBJ have the best game of his career in my first game at Metlife. It was electric that day!!
In comment 13470872
81_Great_Dane said:
| Last game I got to watch with my father. We watched in his hospital room. He died there two weeks later.
Kind of a buzzkill. Sorry.
Not a buzzkill at all, thanks for sharing that - very sorry for your loss. One of my favorite Giant wins ever will always be a regular season win over the Skins late 2010, bc it was the last one I watched with my Dad from the hospital before he passed away.
Collins coming out party and the point where our defense showed it was the strength of the team and that it could win a game all by itself.
In comment 13471027
Chris L. said:
| Collins coming out party and the point where our defense showed it was the strength of the team and that it could win a game all by itself.
I'd like to add that the Landon Collins interception return, was the first play I thought of when reading this thread title. Also love any win over Philadelphia.
Condolences to you & your family 81.
highlight of Beckham vs. Ravens.
Damn he out raced the safety on the 2nd TD. Click on Me
- ( New Window
)
It turns my stomach to hear some stupid "Sports Journalists"
still calling the Cowboys "America's Team!"
Well, at least "Slightly nauseous."
so beating ravens kept my sanity and didnt have to listen to neighbors.
win as a fan. All you heard all season was how the Cowboys blew the week one game and were the best team in the league. Cowboy fans wouldn't even acknowledge the loss. It was like it didn't happen. Then the Giants kicked their ass.
In comment 13470860
arcarsenal said:
This, a thousand times. We didn't just beat them, but we kept that arrogant teams supposedly great offense in check. And to end it with JJ blanketing Dez was a thing of beauty.
While it was great to get the win by defeating two teams at once (Ravens and the Refs), I didn't like the overall performance of the team as a whole. It was very unbalanced that game.
In comment 13471462
bradshaw44 said:
| While it was great to get the win by defeating two teams at once (Ravens and the Refs), I didn't like the overall performance of the team as a whole. It was very unbalanced that game.
Unbalanced?
Giants have been unbalanced since 2014!
In comment 13471525
McNally's_Nuts said:
| In comment 13471462 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
While it was great to get the win by defeating two teams at once (Ravens and the Refs), I didn't like the overall performance of the team as a whole. It was very unbalanced that game.
Unbalanced?
Giants have been unbalanced since 2014!
Truth
was huge, after losing 3 straight, bringing them to 3-3. The Redskins loss was one that got away, and Minnesota and Green Bay just flat out out played them. Was good to get back in the win column, and to a decent team in the Ravens.
Always great to beat the Pokes. But it was especially good to beat them the 2nd time around because the first game felt like a bit of a fluke while the 2nd game was a clear win against a team that was among the best in the league. 2nd Washington game was the most intense game of the year. Giants could have burried the Washington team and ended the Cousins era at the first game. That team was in the toilet and ready to pack it in for the season when we had them down and at our house early in the season, then they came back and actually had a decent season. So it was nice to end their season at the Big Package in the last game of the year.
Highlights... Link
- ( New Window
)
Highlights... Link
- ( New Window
)
because they played and didn't take the pussy way out
In comment 13471626
Victor in CT said:
| because they played and didn't take the pussy way out
Recalling that week leading up to this game and the ridiculous debate whether to play our starters or not, and for how long. I still have my list of BBI posters somewhere that "lost their minds"...
and the first quarter of the playoff game
Incredibly satisfying win.