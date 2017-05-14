2017: Giants will make their SB run this year SGMen : 5/14/2017 5:23 pm First, I believe we have the best defense in the NFC East now. Injuries are always a factor so you have to hope we get out of camp healthy and start the season healthy. My only concern was the loss of DT Hankins but am hoping the youth will step up and/or a veteran is still brought in before camp.



Second, Eli's window is now very short. I read some rumors where even Reese admitted that Eli's play went a bit south last year and I'm guessing "age" may have a bit more to do with it than our OL play. If Eli is in fact beginning his downward physical spiral, it makes it all the more imperative we make our run this year.



Third, I believe our offense will gel again this year. You have to believe that both OT Flowers and Hart will improve in year 3. They are both 23, I believe, so they were young NFL starters who needed work. I love the signing of Marshall and believe he has at least one more very good year left in his 33 year old body, certainly better than Cruz who was no threat.



Finally, I like this coaching staff. Just something feels right about this group. So many things have to break right to make a run but I think with another solid draft and off-season, we are on our way.



Thoughts? Holes?

I believe this could be their year mavric : 5/14/2017 5:34 pm : link We have a good shot at it. Strong defense and a lot of new weapons on the offense that won't be so predictable this year.



I disagree that Eli is losing hi mojo. He doesn't like getting hit and perhaps he wants to retire without life long nagging injuries from playing one of the hardest games on a human body. As soon as he smells the pocket collapsing, he gets rid of the ball before someone spears his legs or hits him so hard he gets a concussion. Personally, I think he will play as long as he still has the desire to play, which could be 3 or 4 more years. But it's all up to him. He's not Peyton and he has nothing left to prove. He's a strong family man with 3 daughters and a beautiful wife and probably more money than he and his daughters can ever spend. It's all about what he wants and it's hard to tell if he still wants it as bad as his brother did once he reached the age that many retire.

Quote: We have a good shot at it. Strong defense and a lot of new weapons on the offense that won't be so predictable this year.



I know in this offense, Eli is "trained" to throw the ball very fast. Behind a more consistent OL, he might hold onto it .3 or .4 seconds longer (a guess) which doesn't sound like much but its like another read or deeper throw. I hope Eli's regression has more to do with the OL than his "legs" so we'll see. I hope Eli has a strong year with more weapons.

2011- Elite = Super Bowl River : 5/14/2017 5:54 pm 2011- Washed up = Super Bowl.

Not tracking what you mean? 2017 - washed up?

I know in this offense, Eli is "trained" to throw the ball very fast. Behind a more consistent OL, he might hold onto it .3 or .4 seconds longer (a guess) which doesn't sound like much but its like another read or deeper throw. I hope Eli's regression has more to do with the OL than his "legs" so we'll see. I hope Eli has a strong year with more weapons.



I realize the Eli is running plays to get rid of the ball fast, but the expression on his face sometimes looks like frustration. Getting rid of the ball in 2 seconds instead of 3 or 4 causes him to rush and sometimes the receivers aren't free. It's worse when He's only got a second and he can tell he's about to get hit. Imagine what he could do if given 4-5 seconds or more to work with.



Last year he seemed really frustrated and I don't think it has anything to do with his ability, but lack of time for a play to unfold like it's drawn up. And I do think that he doesn't want to get hit. Which coincidentally is a lot of the reason he never misses a game. He'll ground the ball or take a fall many times before taking a hard hit.



I realize the Eli is running plays to get rid of the ball fast, but the expression on his face sometimes looks like frustration. Getting rid of the ball in 2 seconds instead of 3 or 4 causes him to rush and sometimes the receivers aren't free. It's worse when He's only got a second and he can tell he's about to get hit. Imagine what he could do if given 4-5 seconds or more to work with.

Last year he seemed really frustrated and I don't think it has anything to do with his ability, but lack of time for a play to unfold like it's drawn up. And I do think that he doesn't want to get hit. Which coincidentally is a lot of the reason he never misses a game. He'll ground the ball or take a fall many times before taking a hard hit.

Hopefully, the addition of Ellison to help Flowers protect his blind side and better competition on the right side will give him that comfort zone to really be the QB he knows he is.

The only thing that scares me this year River : 5/14/2017 6:09 pm Is Arron Rodger has as big a chip on his shoulders.

He destroyed our defense like no one else last year.

He destroyed our defense like no one else last year.

I kinda hate to predict a Super Bowl Run mrvax : 5/14/2017 6:10 pm : link because so many things can happen to derail a team.



However, I do see solid signs that this team will be improved from last year. The arrow is really pointing up for NY Giant fans.



RE: I kinda hate to predict a Super Bowl Run SGMen : 5/14/2017 6:14 pm : link

Quote: because so many things can happen to derail a team.



However, I do see solid signs that this team will be improved from last year. The arrow is really pointing up for NY Giant fans. I agree, so many things have to go just right to make the SB, including health, luck, youth developing, and the draft class contributing as the season moves along more & more to change things up.



I just think this year's team, on paper, seems more well rounded on offense and therefore we should move the ball better.



I agree, so many things have to go just right to make the SB, including health, luck, youth developing, and the draft class contributing as the season moves along more & more to change things up.

I just think this year's team, on paper, seems more well rounded on offense and therefore we should move the ball better.

Keys include RB Perkins really stepping up and RB Vereen contributing all year as he is a much needed outlet receiver and spot runner in this offense.

if apple makes a leap ala collins msh : 5/14/2017 6:17 pm : link and DRC stays on the field he doesnt make those plays,like wise i think moss upgrades the depth at DE and jpp with luck plays huge difference .the offence should be able to move the ball better too both on the ground and thru the air they should be more prepared for green bay this year,note to spags practice hail mary drills dont get caught out like they did last year!



i also think the giants win the division and should they get matched with rodgers again this time hopefully the giants are at home which should tip the odds more in the giants favour too

RE: if apple makes a leap ala collins SGMen : 5/14/2017 6:26 pm : link

Quote: and DRC stays on the field he doesnt make those plays,like wise i think moss upgrades the depth at DE and jpp with luck plays huge difference .the offence should be able to move the ball better too both on the ground and thru the air they should be more prepared for green bay this year,note to spags practice hail mary drills dont get caught out like they did last year!



i also think the giants win the division and should they get matched with rodgers again this time hopefully the giants are at home which should tip the odds more in the giants favour too If this defense stays healthy and gets healthy (FS D. Thompson is a KEY potential upside cog) and develops (Apple, Adams, Thompson, etc.) we will have enough "hands on deck" for Green Bay.



I think Dallas will have a potent offense but I also believe their defense will go south this year. The Eagles should be better but a notch below us. Washington should falter with their offensive UFA losses and such.



If this defense stays healthy and gets healthy (FS D. Thompson is a KEY potential upside cog) and develops (Apple, Adams, Thompson, etc.) we will have enough "hands on deck" for Green Bay.

I think Dallas will have a potent offense but I also believe their defense will go south this year. The Eagles should be better but a notch below us. Washington should falter with their offensive UFA losses and such.

If Apple becomes a bona-fide stud along with Jenkins, DRC, Collins this defense is set along the front four and back "five" (nickel's play so much) and hopefully MLB Goodson is a big improvement making us even stronger.

I don't know why so many feel that Ellison is going to help Flowers. Ivan15 : 5/14/2017 7:09 pm : link This is a right handed offense and rarely is the inline TE on the left side.



The Giants aren't going to change the offense to help Flowers out very often, especially on passing downs.

I dunno santacruzom : 5/14/2017 7:20 pm : link "You have to believe that both OT Flowers and Hart will improve in year 3"



I'm not so sure about that belief being a have-to.

It will be difficult getting To the playoffs INDYJIM : 5/14/2017 7:24 pm : link The giants have the worse schedule with regard to west coast trips, playing teams after their ( the other teams bye) and lack of rest. If they make it to the playoffs, and remainly comparatively healthy they may have a chance.

Quote: that a healthy Pugh will help Flowers.



So what's the plan for Pugh's annual 3 game or more hiatus due to bruises, headaches, or sprains?

RE: it is reasonable to hope/expect SGMen : 5/14/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: that a healthy Pugh will help Flowers. Absolutely. What killed this team last year was the "lack of blocking" cause by non-developing Flowers; injured Pugh; early ineffectiveness of Richburg; Hart not developing (Newhouse ineffective); and losing FB Johnson.

You can also throw in the fact that we had hoped Cruz would bounce back but he didn't. We lost Vereen. It just fell apart for the offense last year.



This year, again assuming the best and that the youth will develop and the rookie TE Engream develops more and more as a down the field / middle threat; well, this offense has some potential. I think our offense puts it together this year. Not Top 5 or anything but solid.

I think he meant to say 2011 Comical = Superbowl, 2014 Elite = Superbowl, 2017 Washed Up = Superbowl

Sure lets blame Pugh area junc : 5/14/2017 8:28 pm : link and make all the excuses in the world for Flowers. When you get beaten like a drum and show horrible technique its not the Gs fault playing next to you. Im no Pugh homer but Flowers has stunk up the joint on his own merits and anyone should be able to see that.

Quote: because so many things can happen to derail a team.



However, I do see solid signs that this team will be improved from last year. The arrow is really pointing up for NY Giant fans.



I agree. I don't feel you can really say a super bowl run based on the sheer talent level of other teams in the playoffs. But I do feel like this is a team that can get into the tournament this year and be one of the teams in the league that will be taken more seriously then others.



I mean look at Aaron Rodgers. He's by far the best QB in the NFC and maybe he league. He wins games by himself which Eli at this point rarely can do. Yet Eli holds the hardware over Rodgers. Once you're in the tournament for the most part it's a crap shoot. That's why I'm only comfortable saying this team definitely looks like it will make the tournament and have a better chance then some of the other teams at advancing. Which is really all one can ask of their favorite team.



I agree. I don't feel you can really say a super bowl run based on the sheer talent level of other teams in the playoffs. But I do feel like this is a team that can get into the tournament this year and be one of the teams in the league that will be taken more seriously then others.

I mean look at Aaron Rodgers. He's by far the best QB in the NFC and maybe he league. He wins games by himself which Eli at this point rarely can do. Yet Eli holds the hardware over Rodgers. Once you're in the tournament for the most part it's a crap shoot. That's why I'm only comfortable saying this team definitely looks like it will make the tournament and have a better chance then some of the other teams at advancing. Which is really all one can ask of their favorite team.

I just hope the defense can duplicate or expand on what it did last season. And hope that the offense can at the very least get back to the 2015 level. If both of those Allison gb I will be very optimistic.

Quote: and make all the excuses in the world for Flowers. When you get beaten like a drum and show horrible technique its not the Gs fault playing next to you. Im no Pugh homer but Flowers has stunk up the joint on his own merits and anyone should be able to see that.



Don't even get me started with Flowers. I think I've made my position with Flowers clear on this board over the past 6 months abundantly clear. One attribute that Flowers has is he is a tough SOB - and I'm not referring to the shove he gets on reporters. His high tolerance for pain allowed him to gut it out on a high ankle sprain that would have sent others to the bench. He still sucks at his craft, but you can count on the guy to tough it out.



Don't even get me started with Flowers. I think I've made my position with Flowers clear on this board over the past 6 months abundantly clear. One attribute that Flowers has is he is a tough SOB - and I'm not referring to the shove he gets on reporters. His high tolerance for pain allowed him to gut it out on a high ankle sprain that would have sent others to the bench. He still sucks at his craft, but you can count on the guy to tough it out.

Pugh on the other hand is nearly as soft as Beatty was. Pugh's second year he misses games with a bruise on his thigh. Third year he misses games with a headache. Fourth year, more games missed to a sprained knee.

The first three games are huge, they have a chance to be 2 - 0 SterlingArcher : 5/14/2017 9:17 pm : link in the division and 3 - 0 over all. A good start would put them in great shape.

Eli can still play WillVAB : 5/14/2017 9:20 pm : link If the protection improves and the skill guys are as good as advertised he'll have the statistical year fans clamor for.



Eli wasn't the reason the Giants lost in Green Bay last year.

Quote: in the division and 3 - 0 over all. A good start would put them in great shape. A HEALTHY 3-0 would definitely set the tone for the season and the division championship.



I have a feeling that QB Drak Prescott will be "figured" out a bit this year now that we have some tape on him. I'm not saying he'll regress so much as he is not going to progress. It is just a hunch.



The Eagles have some potential though, I think.



A HEALTHY 3-0 would definitely set the tone for the season and the division championship.

I have a feeling that QB Drak Prescott will be "figured" out a bit this year now that we have some tape on him. I'm not saying he'll regress so much as he is not going to progress. It is just a hunch.

The Eagles have some potential though, I think.

3-0, healthy and rolliing, would be huge.

The key is the OL Vanzetti : 5/14/2017 10:21 pm : link Solari has to simplify the blocking schemes and then you hope continuity and added experience lead to enough improvement so that every play is not a jailbreak by the defense.

Flowers in 2017... Sarcastic Sam : 5/14/2017 11:19 pm : link will be like Webster in 2007. 3rd year player who finally "gets it," leading to a SB run.



Betcha a month of reddit gold.... /r/highstakesbbi

Quote: Solari has to simplify the blocking schemes and then you hope continuity and added experience lead to enough improvement so that every play is not a jailbreak by the defense. I don't know if "simplify" is the right word. I think it is more like year 2 the players should "get it" better and the results should be better.



I honestly believe Pugh & Richburg are in the upper quarter of the league talent wise. Flowers has potential if he can just get some technique & consistency issues down. Jerry is quite "average" and maybe Fluker upgrades on the right side though I do hope Hart steps up and wins the job outright.



I don't know if "simplify" is the right word. I think it is more like year 2 the players should "get it" better and the results should be better.

I honestly believe Pugh & Richburg are in the upper quarter of the league talent wise. Flowers has potential if he can just get some technique & consistency issues down. Jerry is quite "average" and maybe Fluker upgrades on the right side though I do hope Hart steps up and wins the job outright.

Because of the additions on offense of WR Marshall, TE Engram, etc., I think our offense will show improvement. We just need to stay healthy. We are only 2 years removed from being 8th in the league in yards. I think we can get back to around there and Marshall should help our redzone offense.

Quote: Is Arron Rodger has as big a chip on his shoulders.

He destroyed our defense like no one else last year.



Rodgers never destroyed a legitimately good defense in the playoffs from 2011 to 2015.



Giants, Niners, Niners, Seahawks, Cardinals.



Rodgers never destroyed a legitimately good defense in the playoffs from 2011 to 2015.

Giants, Niners, Niners, Seahawks, Cardinals.

Gotta elevate to those level of defenses to beat Packers in playoffs.

Had DRC not gotten hurt during the game, I doubt Rodgers destroys us. The "Hail Mary" and the big dropped passes are what cost us the game along with DRC getting hurt.

Eli did not look good last year but his throws were still strong. wgenesis123 : 4:45 am : link He did not look old to me last year, just bad at times. Tell me if I am wrong. Did anyone notice weak throws or another sign of age? I noticed frustration!

Quote: He did not look old to me last year, just bad at times. Tell me if I am wrong. Did anyone notice weak throws or another sign of age? I noticed frustration!

A friend of mine was watching footage from the 2011 season and then went right to watching footage from last year and he said the difference in arm strength was very noticeable to him.



I do, however, get the distinct impression that McAdoo is not a big Eli fan. Eli is built for a vertical play-action offense, which is not McAdoo's offense. And it was quite a damning statement he made a couple months ago when he questioned Eli's courage in the pocket.



If the rest of the offense stays relatively healthy, this year will be a big test for Eli, because the pieces are in place for a statistically huge year. Last year that was anything but the case, so he deserves a mulligan from a statistical point of view. As for arm strength and courage in the pocket, I can't claim to have noticed anything other than a QB without enough time to throw to receivers who aren't getting open.



A friend of mine was watching footage from the 2011 season and then went right to watching footage from last year and he said the difference in arm strength was very noticeable to him.

I do, however, get the distinct impression that McAdoo is not a big Eli fan. Eli is built for a vertical play-action offense, which is not McAdoo's offense. And it was quite a damning statement he made a couple months ago when he questioned Eli's courage in the pocket.

If the rest of the offense stays relatively healthy, this year will be a big test for Eli, because the pieces are in place for a statistically huge year. Last year that was anything but the case, so he deserves a mulligan from a statistical point of view. As for arm strength and courage in the pocket, I can't claim to have noticed anything other than a QB without enough time to throw to receivers who aren't getting open.

p.s.--As has been said repeatedly, the playoff loss certainly wasn't on Eli. He looked plenty sharp that day.

I would not be surprised that a keen eye could see a difference from wgenesis123 : 5:36 am : link 2011 to 2016. What would surprise me is if that keen eye could see weak throws like we noticed with Peyton at the end. I think Eli can still force a defense to cover the whole field and I think he can still deliver the ball into tight windows.

I'll give Hart the benefit Glover : 5:51 am : link of the doubt, because he was a 7th round pick, as far as needing time to develop, but man, if I hear about Flowers being 23 one more time I'm gonna shit. His young age is usually mentioned along with his athleticism. He may be athletic, but he sure wasnt athletic stepping out and backward to defend Eli. But that was his poor technique right? And why the fuck did he disregard what he was being coached and fall back on looking like he was in quicksand? Ok, there goes my Flowers bash. I won't rule out that he will figure out the T position, and play decent this season, but I sure the fuck aint betting on it.

Whether it comes from payers figuring it out, or new players winning jobs, or a shuffling around of the O linemen, the Giants O line will be better, and that will make a huge difference for the offense. I dont like the blame Eli got from Reese or Mac. Seems kind of blind to how shitty the O line was. It can get to a QB not having trust in his O line, even a vet like Eli. Eli will be good as long as he has a few seconds to deliver the ball.

The Giants will certainly be Super Bowl contenders.

A friend of mine was watching footage from the 2011 season and then went right to watching footage from last year and he said the difference in arm strength was very noticeable to him.



I do, however, get the distinct impression that McAdoo is not a big Eli fan. Eli is built for a vertical play-action offense, which is not McAdoo's offense. And it was quite a damning statement he made a couple months ago when he questioned Eli's courage in the pocket.



If the rest of the offense stays relatively healthy, this year will be a big test for Eli, because the pieces are in place for a statistically huge year. Last year that was anything but the case, so he deserves a mulligan from a statistical point of view. As for arm strength and courage in the pocket, I can't claim to have noticed anything other than a QB without enough time to throw to receivers who aren't getting open.



p.s.--As has been said repeatedly, the playoff loss certainly wasn't on Eli. He looked plenty sharp that day. The regression in some arm strength is basically what I heard too. Peyton couldn't really zip it in his final season, largely due to his advancing age I'd guess. Eli still has enough arm strength to get the job done but no way does he have the arm of 2011. The key for him will be to be "Brady like" in that he makes his 20 and under throws with his accuracy and almost no turnovers.



The regression in some arm strength is basically what I heard too. Peyton couldn't really zip it in his final season, largely due to his advancing age I'd guess. Eli still has enough arm strength to get the job done but no way does he have the arm of 2011. The key for him will be to be "Brady like" in that he makes his 20 and under throws with his accuracy and almost no turnovers.

I think with improved OL play and added weapons, Eli has a shot to have his best year under McAdoo and really make another SB run. Just stay healthy on offense and we should compete throughout the year.

Talent is there for sure. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:41 am : link Schedule is a bitch though.

We'll see... Torrag : 7:19 am : link ...still concerned with the offensive line. Not certain where the improvement is going to come from. Richburg healthy? That would help. Fluker proving he is a legit starting caliber player? Couldn't hurt. Hart or someone...anyone? taking the reins at RT and solidifying that position is a must but far from certain. And of course Flowers making the [i]quantum leap[i] from the struggling two year starter we've seen so far to a steady fixture on Eli's blindside.



Seems like a lot to ask this cadre to significantly improve their results with no premium talent added to the mix from last season.



And as others have mentioned we have an incredibly brutal schedule. 10 wins will be a very good result. We could be an improved team that misses out on a playoff spot if we drop a couple close games and don't win our division. The good news on this front is the Cowboys schedule is very difficult as well and they're the team we need to supplant atop the NFC East.

regarding arm strength.... BillKo : 7:45 am : link ...wasn't it even McAdoo that commented on Eli's improved arm strength?



It was supposedly the one thing he's been working on, and everyone said it was noticeable how much zip he had.



I really don't see any difference in Manning, besides the fact he's got people in his face more often, and he's throwing more short stuff than before (offense philosophy).

can we get through camp first? Victor in CT : 8:25 am : link no depth at S, starting FS a ?, no depth at CB. THey woul dhave to reamian extremely healthy again.

I think we have some depth after the starters, even if FS Adams is the starter while D. Thompson still mends. No teams are super deep due to free agency and what not.

As has been the case for 12 years... x meadowlander : 9:05 am : link ...this team goes as far as Eli takes it.



Since 2011, I haven't really seen much of the unsinkable, comeback kid who led us to 2 titles in his first 7 full seasons.



IMO, his confidence was destroyed 2012-2013. Last year showed promise that he may be coming back around, but my dreams of him having a Tittle/Simms-like maturation haven't been realized - yet. I'm still waiting for that season where we see the INT numbers come way down.

Quote: ...this team goes as far as Eli takes it.



Since 2011, I haven't really seen much of the unsinkable, comeback kid who led us to 2 titles in his first 7 full seasons.



In this offense and with our weapons, turnovers should go down to say a dozen at best (including fumbles) from Eli. Honestly, we pass quick and short and Eli should NOT be forcing things now.

Quote: ...this team goes as far as Eli takes it.



Since 2011, I haven't really seen much of the unsinkable, comeback kid who led us to 2 titles in his first 7 full seasons.



IMO, his confidence was destroyed 2012-2013. Last year showed promise that he may be coming back around, but my dreams of him having a Tittle/Simms-like maturation haven't been realized - yet. I'm still waiting for that season where we see the INT numbers come way down.



I saw that guy in GB in the playoff game. Too bad the WR corp didn't play to hislevel.

Too much overconfidence... DonQuixote : 9:49 am : link First of all, injuries happen, so you can't just say things "Pugh will be healthy this year". We could lose a couple of key players for chunks of the season, in fact we likely will.



Second, it is not like the rest of the League is just standing still. Two teams we played last year and were better than us (Pittsburgh and Green Bay) have been working to improve their teams. I don't see a drop off in Atlanta and NE is improved. I think the Raiders are a strong team.



I am not saying the Giants won't be competitive, they might be, but I still think they are a notch below the best teams and I am not sure they closed that gap much.



I am optimistic, but that is based on trajectory and outlook. I am tempering my expectations and hoping for the best.

... annexOPR : 9:55 am : link Potential for top 10 offense and defense this year



Not many teams can say that. This team is loaded and definitely 1 of the best in the NFL. Just get Eli into the playoffs (and catch the ball)

An 8-0 start, oldog : 10:04 am : link with a dominant O-Line, a potent offense, and a defense improved over last year, could just be enough to see them start a SB run, but injuries, coaching errors, rookie mistakes, Eli's aging, or even over emotional reactions from ODB, could, when combined with the tough schedule leave a window for some other NFC East team, or even Green Bay. Or, there might even be a nuclear attack by North Korea.

not sure how the OP's original gidiefor : Mod : 10:17 am : : 10:17 am : link arguments are any different that just saying same group as last year with another year under their belt and a more desperate Eli - or how that necessarily leads you to a superbowl



I like a lot of the Giants proposed additions this year -- want to see them all spend some time together and see what emerges



my argument is the following for an improvement over last year -- if Tomlinson is a wash with Hankins -- and essentially the same Defense is returning -- and the Offense has been improved with the addition of Engram, Ellison, Marshall, Galman and possibly also with Fluker/Bisnowaty - and you also add a healthy Vereen



Then the Giants will have to be reckoned with



Special teams are a big question -- especially at kicker --



but there is reason enough to form a belief that the Giants have improved themselves





Quote: First of all, injuries happen, so you can't just say things "Pugh will be healthy this year". We could lose a couple of key players for chunks of the season, in fact we likely will.



Second, it is not like the rest of the League is just standing still. Two teams we played last year and were better than us (Pittsburgh and Green Bay) have been working to improve their teams. I don't see a drop off in Atlanta and NE is improved. I think the Raiders are a strong team.



I am not saying the Giants won't be competitive, they might be, but I still think they are a notch below the best teams and I am not sure they closed that gap much.



I am optimistic, but that is based on trajectory and outlook. I am tempering my expectations and hoping for the best. The hardest thing to predict is injuries. The second hardest thing is player development. I am hedging a bet that LT Flowers, RT Hart, TE Tye, CB Apple, FS D. Thompson (if healthy), DE Okwara, DE OWA (ha ha?), etc. develop at least somewhat. If they ALL don't we are screwed. If they all do we are elite. Or more likely we'll have a mix of surprises, marginal improvent and status quo performances.



I think we had an all-time Giants off-season last year and this year was at least solid. Losing DT Hankins hurts but otherwise I think we did what we could.



But an injury to Eli or OBJ and this team will limp through the season. That is football and you can say the same thing about GreenBay, the Raiders, Dallas (Prescott), etc.



The hardest thing to predict is injuries. The second hardest thing is player development. I am hedging a bet that LT Flowers, RT Hart, TE Tye, CB Apple, FS D. Thompson (if healthy), DE Okwara, DE OWA (ha ha?), etc. develop at least somewhat. If they ALL don't we are screwed. If they all do we are elite. Or more likely we'll have a mix of surprises, marginal improvent and status quo performances.

I think we had an all-time Giants off-season last year and this year was at least solid. Losing DT Hankins hurts but otherwise I think we did what we could.

But an injury to Eli or OBJ and this team will limp through the season. That is football and you can say the same thing about GreenBay, the Raiders, Dallas (Prescott), etc.

We get healthy and stay healthy through say a solid 3-0 start and I will really begin to believe. A good start is key cause we travel a lot during the year and will likely have a clunker or two away.

Put injuries a side b/c cannot predict where and when will occur Jimmy Googs : 10:45 am : link but if we don't get better play out from our Offensive Tackles, we will not do better than last year.









Quote: but if we don't get better play out from our Offensive Tackles, we will not do better than last year.







Googs -- not sure i agree with you -- better Offensive Tackle play will certainly improve the Giants -- but adding Engram, Marshall and Ellison represents improvements too