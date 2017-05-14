Goodson or Robinson who do we want to win out at MLB?

At first look I want Goodson to win the starting job. However, after learning that Robinson played 70% of the snaps last year, I am intrigued at the thought of him starting. His previous injury history scares me, and would love for Robinson to just play as he did last year. I am rooting for Goodson to win out.
Goodson on first down and run situations. Robinson on pass situations.
but like someone pointed out - let him and Robinson compete to show who's going to spend more time on the field. Long term, Goodson is going to be a solid Giant for us
I agree. Use Goodson against the run and Robinson in passing downs. It's important not to play Robinson every down because of his injury history in Washington.
Goodson. Robinson is very good in coverage, not so good against the run.
Goodson at MLB and a nickel SS in coverage depending upon who we are facing and such? Or slip Robinson to the middle and a safety at WLB? I mean, this is such a passing league now?
is maybe the better coverage LB of the 2,and that goodson should be younger and quicker to get to the ball if so i would say kennard at mike,robinson at MLB and goodson at WIL linebacker would be the ideal way it shakes out
Is Goodson a WLB capable player?
Ding ding. Although it would be nice for the younger drafted player with the cheaper contract to win. But I'll settle for the better player. Period.
time. Robinson saw most of the snaps because of the type of defense they played. Wouldn't surprise me if this happened again but Goodson will see plenty of snaps like Shepard did last year.
They both will get plenty of snaps. It's only a title.
So I hope Goodson gets the MLB job and can stay in 3rd downs to play MLB and push Robinson into WLB exclusively, i.e. pushing Casillas to red zone only duty.
If both end up playing 70% of snaps, we're in good shape.
Is Goodson better than Sheppard. I think it is very possible that he is. If Robinson can be the same we are better.
Kennard at the Mike and Robinson at MLB? You do realize that the MLB is the Mike, right?
Too into penciling linebackers into particular positions. They all have strengths that make them unique as I see it. Robinson is much and has better hips than any of them. Kennard better at point of attack and can play a hrlybrid LB/DE. I think Cassillas was our best all around LB last year in terms of asking him to play the run and be adequate in coverage. For Goodson to get that Mike title, he would really need to demonstrate that he was so much better at going sideline to sideline, covering backs/TEs and be able to blitz effectively (really none of our linebackers are good at blitzing) that he should be on the field at all times. That would be great but its asking a lot out of a second year 4th rounder who didnt outplay a group of fairly average to above average linebackers. Yes, if he looks like London Fletcher in training camp, I would be thrilled.
My point is, we dont need guys to be our Mike because of the versatility they bring. I would just like to see Goodson getting schemed in in some way. Maybe having a package that had him playing the middle with Robinson as the Will, Casillas over the TE and Kennard with his hand in the dirt. I would like to see him as a guy to be in the nickel with Robinson giving Kennard more pass rush opps or having him be able to drop into coverage if we blitz LC or a middle backer.
I actually like the linebacker by committee for this team. We dont spend a great deal on them, but finding guys who play certain roles is good enough for me.
I think Kennard up the middle is not best way to give him snaps. But he has shown he can cover. I just want to keep teams off balance.
ran a 4.79 40 (can that time be accurate?)
Nevertheless, Robinson with 70% of the snaps made 54 solo tackles and 7 pass defenses while BJ only got 5 solo tackles and 0 pass defenses. However, they are both neck and neck in sacks and interceptions with 0 each.
Does either of them pull his own weight?
He's also 6'1'' 242 with 10 inch hands.
He's got pretty good measurables.
Just for comparison, Jarrad Davis is listed at a 4.62 40 on NFL Draft Scout which is the same as what they have for Goodson.
For the purposes of evaluation, but 4.6 is not a bad time whatsoever.
Robinson was fine last year. I think people are just hung up on the idea that the linebackers will never be good. They were not a problem area at all last year.
then I want Robinson on the field. Giants just paid him a 1.5 mill and Goodson is making a third of that. Has to be a reason they gave Robinson that money. Continuity being a major reason IMO. If Goodson can't be kept off the field, then by all means, let him be the guy now. If not, Robinson did a good job last season, and Goodson can contribute on special teams another year and perhaps take over next season.
He'll play the WILL and run/chase/cover. When we go to two LB's you could call him the MIKE but really it's a pass defense scheme and again he's there to run/chase/cover. His game is mobility and tackling not POA spearhead.
Robinson's your MIKE in extra DB packages, which is why he saw so many MIKE snaps last season.
Who is on the field depends on the situational utilization in a highly specialized NFL.
This defense needs some nasty coming in behind those big DT's. Thats Goodson. I hope he continues to develop and earns that spot.
When they're going to run and when they're going to pass, so he'll know who to put in.
I expect Robinson to assume the role he played last year with Goodson replacing Kelvin Sheppard as the starting MLB but Robinson receiving more playing time.
Our LB core was in serious trouble if we didn't sign him. I felt he was the best LB. In Giants tradition he made a majority of key plays.
We know absolutely nothing about Goodson's trench play. I do believe he has potential.
To be fair, they were a top 5 run defense. It's not like they lacked for anything.
one thing last year to lead me to believe he should or will be the starter. He was always late to the ball carrier in his limited opportunity. Maybe he will show something now that he's second year, but any talk of him as a contributor is way premature at this point.
with his 13 total defensive snaps in 2016.
what a loser...
Goodson absolute;y killed someone.
He owned the lead blocker on one of his plays.