Breakdown: Who gets targeted? in re:Engram Stealing Targets?

I don't necessarily agree with this point or at least the depiction of the pick as more supplementary of what was already a strength rather than complementary and therefore more of a productive pick.



Regardless, focusing on passing targets, I looked at Eli's distribution under the McAdoo system, and then at the allocation of targets by position. Obviously, it's a limited sample, since McAdoo's system has only been in place since 2014. But there are a few tendencies. The results of which would indicate that there was a drop off in raw production from the TE group and that the addition of Engram should at least bolster that group, even if the opportunities (i.e. targets) given to that group remain relatively unchanged.



The first thing to note about the passing opportunities under the McAdoo offense is that Eli gets roughly 600 passes over the course of a season +/-20 versus 400-450 running plays (37.5 passing opportunities per game). Under the Gilbride system, Eli had a career high of 581 throws (he was usually under 550), which is the fourth most in his career, behind only the last three years of McAdoo's offense. Given that the offense is so different, I opted to only look at the McAdoo distributions. So, I looked through the past three years to see how the targets breakdown by position. I also wrote down the cumulative production of those groups by year.



Breaking down the 600:



Quote: TIGHT ENDS:



All tight ends can expect to combine to have roughly 120 targets or around 7.5 targets per game . (119 in 2014, 129 in 2015, 113 in 2016)



2014: 861 yards on 84 catches 10.25 ypc 11 TD

2015: 828 yards on 88 catches 9.41 ypc 5 TD

2016: 609 yards on 79 catches 7.71 ypc 3 TD



Quote: RUNNING BACKS:



All running backs can expect to combine to have roughly 120 targets or around 7.5 targets per game (100 in 2014, 129 in 2015, 114 in 2016)



2014: 469 yards on 62 catches 7.56 ypc 0 TD

2015: 829 yards on 129 catches 6.43 ypc 5 TD

2016: 622 yards on 83 catches 7.49 ypc 1 TD



Quote: WIDE RECEIVERS (minus Beckham):



2, 3, 4, 5 receivers can expect to combine to have roughly 200 targets or around 12.5 targets per game (250 in 2014, 198 in 2015, 201 in 2016)



2014: 1835 yards on 146 catches 12.57 ypc 7 TD

2015: 1408 yards on 115 catches 12.24 ypc 13 TD

2016: 1429 yards on 114 catches 12.54 ypc 12 TD



Quote: ODELL BECKHAM:



Beckham can expect to have roughly 160 targets or around 10 targets per game (130 in 2014/10.8 per game, 158 in 2015/10.5 per game, 169 in 2016/10.6 per game)



2014: 1305 yards on 91 catches 14.3 ypc 12 TD

2015: 1450 yards on 96 catches 15.1 ypc 13 TD

2016: 1367 yards on 101 catches 13.5 ypc 10 TD



I also wanted to point out that in 2014, when our TEs produced best under Mac, Donnell and Fells both played all 16 games. Donnell ended up with 92 targets (including 6 TDs), while Fells ended up with 20 targets (including 4 TDs), so I wouldn't be surprised to see similar breakdowns based on Engram and Ellison's skillsets.



Good stuff TyFromQueens : 1:46 am : link As far as targets go,isn't that a good thing? When you can't focus on one player (OBJ) this is a great problem to have.



Honestly I feel like Eli should have on elf his best seasons if not his best season ever. He shouldn't have a problem sniffing 4500-5000 yards.

He should be able to put up 35-40 TD's. No matter how well we run the ball.

I can also see at least 2 WRs (OBJ and either Marshall or Shep) putting up 1000 yard seasons. Shucks,it's quite possible we could do it with 3 players.



Coach Mac finally has the pieces to make his offense work. Anything we get out of the running game is a bonus.



I agree adamg : 1:57 am : link and it's in part due to:



1. the improvement at the TE personnel



and



2. the re-emergence of Vereen



Looking at the numbers, our RBs PRODUCED in Vereen's first year here. He had nearly 50 catches and 500 yards with his 4 TDs in the air game two years ago. IMO, we underestimate the impact Vereen going down had on our offense.



Couple that with Engram as a true offensive threat out of the TE spot, and we're cooking with gas this year. I can't wait.

Oops typo adamg : 1:59 am : link RBs in 2015 should have 91 receptions not 129

TE Engram brings mis-matches to the field SGMen : 3:51 am : link The man has the one thing you truly can't coach: outright speed and quickness. He isn't a great inline blocker but he does have upside there, at least I'd think. The guy is also a kid with experience and leadership so I don't think the NFL will be too big for him.



Beckham keys this offense cause he demands double teams. I think WR Marshall will get his fair share as he is just a big, physical guy even at 33.



Engram could help open things up by keeping the safety honest and/or having a mis-matched LB trying to cover him. Eli will go where the open player is and if that is the TE so be it.



I also really like TE Adams to be our "inline" blocker type who can catch some. TE Tye will build on his late season production this year. We are strong at TE so just please stay healthy and we will be more than fine.

I think we need to throw out the history on McAdoo Milton : 5:07 am : link We don't really know what McAdoo's ideal distribution would be under ideal circumstances because he's always been limited by injuries and talent shortcomings. This is the first time we will get to see him operating with such a wide array of talent, assuming good health.



As I see it, the guy who looks to be effected the most by the additions of Marshall, Ellison, and Engram is Shepard. Last year the Giants operated out of the three-WR set more than 90% of the time (something crazy like that). And the double coverage that OBJ saw coupled with Cruz's ineffectiveness meant more targets for Shepard. But I expect we will see a lower percentage of three-WR sets with Engram and Ellison in the mix and when they do go three wide I expect the Marshall-OBJ combo to do a better of job eating up Shepard's potential targets than the Cruz-OBJ combo did.

I think Shepard loses if anyone does George from PA : 6:08 am : link But a rising tide lifts all boats is probably more true...





We could easily score 19 more points a game this season...

It's not the percentage of 'targets,' it's the number of plays and Marty in Albany : 6:12 am : link and number of completions.



If the team gets better, then three and out drives get replaced by longer drives (dare I say it?: Scoring drives).



The Giants get more offensive plays per game and total completions go up. Everybody wins.

I thought of how drafting Engram Glover : 6:14 am : link and having him be a large part of the offense would mean that Shepard or Marshall would be on the sideline, because he is basically a big WR. I think the Giants knew they wanted, and would get, Engram; signing Ellison was part of that plan. Ellison will often be the TE, and Engram will be a slot or a wideout. It made me wonder why they would do that since they added Brandon Marshall, but this Giants off season and draft seems so focused that I'm not worried about trying to figure out who is going to be on the field and how many targets each will get. Not everyone will be able to be on the field at the same time, yet they all are legit offensive weapons. So, for an answer, I will say the reduction in targets will come from all other offensive skill players, and it will vary week to week according to the gameplan for each opponent. It's gonna be fun. Just gotta give Eli some time to throw and this offense will be blowing it up.

for one mdthedream : 6:34 am : link I think the RBs lose targets. The rest is Eli hitting the open player and whatever happens happens.

RE: for one SGMen : 6:39 am : link

Quote: I think the RBs lose targets. The rest is Eli hitting the open player and whatever happens happens. I think Vereen and Perkins will actually catch more balls this year from Eli (safe throws for 4 - 7 yards) simply because they won't be covered as easily due to new weapons and such. This offense will be efficient and the guy who is most open will likely get the ball the most.



New England came back and won the SB because they wore ATL down with drives and had like 2 to 1 snap advantage at half-time. This offense will be designed more and more to be efficient and move the ball. Eli has a better deep ball than Brady, though I do believe Eli's arm strength may be heading just a shade south now. Eli will go deep when the opportunity presents itself.



adamg -- when you came up with your gidiefor : Mod : 7:00 am : : 7:00 am : link "Should Have" target numbers -- how did you derive those figures from the position targets?



Are they averages of the three years?



Are they your subjective takes from the three years?



I just don't get how they were derived

Didn't go thru all your stats Adam but my gut feeling is Jimmy Googs : 7:46 am : link number of targets will increase to RBs and TEs (slightly) as Eli takes advantage of having Vereen back and Engram capabilities.



I think they will be more additive than replacing as have to imagine Giants will have a more efficient offense getting more first downs and plays overall (we all hope...).





All receivers will get more balls thrown their way mavric : 8:06 am : link providing they win the time of possession. Last year, the offense was barely on the field while the defense spent the bulk of the time playing. That limits throws of course.



If the Giants can win the time of possession by not going 3-and-out so often, the offense will get a lot more opportunities and best of all, the defense improves because they aren't worn down from being on the field for so many minutes.



Anything this team can do to keep the ball in their possession improves both sides of the ball.

which leads to a sort of circular conversation we idiotsavant : 8:50 am : link have been having for years;



Last years high rate of passing on 'conversion downs' (3rd and 4th downs) which predictably lead to some 'QB under pressure' situations and 'chuck and duck' s.



So, the circular bit; a conversation long had on BBI, is that the % of 'who gets passes' also leads back to 'time of possession', as posted right above, and therefor to the run game ...and therefore to run blocking.



I am actually fairly optimistic, though, part of that was play calling, and part the RBs, and so may be still very fixable even w/out the big run blockers.

I understand all the matchup issues we create, etc. PatersonPlank : 8:50 am : link however it is a fact that unless EE becomes the full-time TE (in other words also plays on running plays, etc.), then someone is losing playing time. The minute Ellison comes on the field then Shepard or a RB is off. I could see 4 wide scenario's where Ellison is in the backfield for blocking / outlet purposes, I could see 2 TE scenarios where Perkins is in and Shepard out, etc.

RE: I understand all the matchup issues we create, etc. Jimmy Googs : 8:53 am : link

Quote: however it is a fact that unless EE becomes the full-time TE (in other words also plays on running plays, etc.), then someone is losing playing time. The minute Ellison comes on the field then Shepard or a RB is off. I could see 4 wide scenario's where Ellison is in the backfield for blocking / outlet purposes, I could see 2 TE scenarios where Perkins is in and Shepard out, etc.



to me its sort of a side issue if Shep looses time idiotsavant : 9:01 am : link the real issue is:



'' will the new tools enable or allow coach to justify, to himself, running the full playbook, and to what extent will this allow the run game to return? ''



(and it does look like they are trying to create a 'full playbook type roster' right now, at least with regards to those 'players that have the ball in their hands' type positions, RBs, TE's. WR's, however: )



Coach Mac played it annoyingly close to the vest last year, given the great defense he could justify that, but it was not an attractive type of football on the offensive side:



- high risk, yes, high reward at times, but roll the dice on keeping drives going, thus the T.O.P. situation and the quandary within this thread:



Running cures what ails you, especially when it is integrated into the pass game to leverage both run and pass.









so, if its going to be more 'high risk high reward' idiotsavant : 9:08 am : link type play calling and schematics, expect EE to get fewer catches but some of those to be dramatic long receptions and long Y.A.C. situations, highlight reels, ala Becks, and hope that Manning holds up.





Conversely:



If you see more outside zone runs, play action returning as 'a thing', EE run blocking from the slot and taking his turn at move the chains, in addition to being integrated into all that as a receiver of some kind, ....expect more wins?

the problem with a high % of passing idiotsavant : 9:12 am : link failing to integrate the run game and taking the attitude of 'either each pass works or it doesnt' is that it is football-ish, but not quite the full game.



sort of like fast break basketball and ally oops, fun but simplistic in a sense.

the way I see it gidiefor : Mod : 9:20 am : : 9:20 am : link there are only a certain number of offensive plays/game, and the Giants are built to push the number of offensive touches - there are basically somewhere between 125-141 plays in a game and the Giants have approached 70 Offensive plays/game under Mac's offense only once in three years. 70 Offensive plays is a lot of plays. The reality is 64 offensive plays is average so the range between 64-68 is what you hope for and if you get better than that your offense is dominating.



If 68 represents optimum efficiency - ideally you would see a balance of 28 runs to 40 passes per game



but it still all really depends on the defence you are facing



if you have 40 pass attempts the distribution probably looks like



- 7-12 are going to the TE depending on matchups

- 7-10 dump offs to the RBs

- 21-26 are going to the WRs



- but you are going to target the WRs/TEs with the best matchups - which is going to differ from game to game --



the point is -- the dominant receiver du jour is dictated on matchups and the defence being faced



If you have 4 strong receiver options -- your targeted number of passes won't nec change -- it's your actual # of receptions that might actually change -- you still want to ideally spread it around





Hope the people worried about Marshall & Shepard being limited .... njm : 9:21 am : link aren't the same ones who pushed for a WR being taken in the 1st rd.

Eli is very good at reading the field ... Beer Man : 9:24 am : link If the OL keeps him on his feet, he will find the open guy. I think OBJ will be the biggest beneficiary as the off-season acquisitions appear in part to make it more difficult on other teams to use the cover-2 and double up on OBJ.

Good post Diver_Down : 9:30 am : link and nice job doing the legwork on the background research. But I think people need to reign in their expectations for EE. By default due to the dearth of talent in the TE room, everyone expect EE to be on top and hence a starter from day 1. Reading Ben's comments after the draft, he was quick to point out that EE needs to learn special teams. He went on to explain that EE needs to be coached up in his technique. I wouldn't be surprised to see EE on specials early on with perhaps a half a dozen snaps on offense splitting time with the other TEs. As the season progresses, EE will work himself into the starter role. There have been expectations that EE making his mark on the NFL week 1 - I don't see it.

even as a usual detractor of anything other idiotsavant : 9:40 am : link than DL/OL early in drafts, I could easily see EE gating TDs in game 1. Highlight reels.



Why not?



The issue of % of plays tough and being fully integrated into the O; it may be that, as some of you are saying, he appears more like a specialist and variety type player early in the season, and, if he holds up, becomes more integrated into the base O as time goes on.

Shepard "loses" annexOPR : 10:01 am : link We win



I can't wait to see this offense together. Literally unstoppable / impossible to match up with as long as Eli has time to deliver



Odell Marshall Shepard Engram Vereen ... good luck

It's not about targets WillVAB : 10:28 am : link as much as it's getting all of your playmakers on the field at the same time. The game is about mismatches and the more you have the better.



If you believe OBJ, Marshall, Shep, and Engram are all plus matchups then you want them on the field together as much as possible. If Engram can't play inline it limits the Giants ability to keep all of them on the field. We'll see soon enough.

BTW: I believe Marshall's ypc mrvax : 10:30 am : link will be quite high. He will grab quite a few "bombs" for 30+ yards as did Victor Cruz a few times last year. But... Marshall will have more success with a contested ball and Eli will hit him often.



People are thinking about this far too much blueblood : 10:34 am : link The offense will change because it has better players. You know who is going to get less targets?



WILL TYE.. thats who.. and thats a good thing..

Eli went... est1986 : 10:57 am : link 129-129 when targeting the RB in 2015?????

Engram will be the 4th WR target. est1986 : 11:00 am : link AND the 1st TE target. Expect big things from this offense.

OBJ old man : 11:32 am : link Loses targets,gets more 1 on 1 coverage, has opportunity to get more yac with secondaries spread all over field, especially when G flood one side and he's alone on the other.

I'm never a fan of taking the ball away from your best player Ten Ton Hammer : 11:42 am : link but Odell has been getting an insane number of targets. He could stand to give up some.



And I like Sterling Shepard, but I'm not, after one year, ready to say he's the type of player that you need to get the ball to as much as possible.

Why should you have AnishPatel : 11:50 am : link any expectations on targets? Once the offense gets all worked out you will see what passing concepts work, and who can make plays. As a coach, you're not worried about targets. You are creating passing concepts that play to your strengths and then during install for the week you are creating a game plan to take adv. of the the offenses skill set.



I wouldn't worry about targets at all.

The biggest difference Engram will make River : 12:04 pm : link Will be how much better the running game will be. They have to account for Engram as a threat on every play. Remember how open Tye was on most plays because no one covered him. If you do that with Engram he will light you up.

RE: adamg -- when you came up with your adamg : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: "Should Have" target numbers -- how did you derive those figures from the position targets?



Are they averages of the three years?



Are they your subjective takes from the three years?



I just don't get how they were derived



So, I weighed the averages more than anything, but looking at, e.g. the RB distribution, I noticed that personnel seemed to have a major impact on explaining why there was such variation in the number of targets.



So, with RBs, the targets jumped from 100 in 2014 to 129 in 2015. That is explained by the addition of Vereen in FA. So, if you hold Vereen as the dependent variable, it also explains why you'd have a decrease in 2016 (114), since Vereen was injured for most of the season.



Thus, given the assumption that Vereen gets significantly more playing time in 2017, we can expect the RB group to have closer to the 129 number, but I shaved it a bit and said 120, to be safe.



Similar ideas went into it with the WRs.



In 2014, the WRs other than Beckham had 250 targets, but the next two years they were nearly identical (198 and 201). So, if you look at the personnel in 2014, you remember that Beckham missed a quarter of the games. Also, I broke down Beckham's numbers a little differently (by including the per game targets). Beckham is consistently targeted at around the 10.65 targets per game range every year, even including his rookie year.



So, Beckham's numbers here are an underestimate if anything (the 170 target number is more inline with what we've seen), but I figure between the drafting of Engram in the first round (seemingly a statement in itself about how they expect to target him as a TE) and the re-emergence of Vereen in the passing game, we might see a slight dip in the total targets on Beckham. But, then we're talking about 10 or so targets over the course of a season being the estimated difference.



RE: Eli went... adamg : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: 129-129 when targeting the RB in 2015?????



