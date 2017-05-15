If the Giants stay healthy will they have a dominant team CMicks3110 : 5/15/2017 8:34 pm I love this roster so much. We Legit have 8 current pro bowler caliber players



Beckham Jr.

Pugh

Harrison

JPP

Vernon

Collins

DRC

Jenkins



several players who have been to the pro bowl multiple times



Eli

Marshall



and many up and coming and talented young players who are in our core



Sheppard

Thompson

Flowers

Richburg

Tomlinson

Apple

Kennard



Along with some stellar special teams players

Wing

Harris

DeOssie

Knock on wood dpinzow : 5/15/2017 8:37 pm : link No guarantees even if everyone is healthy

On paper and based on last year's performance, we can make SGMen : 5/15/2017 8:44 pm : link a true SB run this year. We have enough talent if we stay healthy; the youth improve & get healthy (esp. FS D. Thompson who I think can make our DB group the NFL's best); and, if WR Marshall has one more 80-1000-8 type year left in him.



I hated losing big DT Hankins, especially at the price he left for this off-season. But we did draft an NFL ready run stuffing DT in round 2, Thompson from pro defense ALABAMA. I guess he could be the starter at some point of the season. I'm not sold on the combination of DT Bromley, DE/DT OWA just yet but maybe we'll get a veteran after June 1?



I also think first round pick TE Engram has superb middle-of-the-field ability which will create matchup nightmares for most teams.



I think the Eagles will improve but Dallas and Washington will both take small steps back. That leaves the NFC East wide open so as long as we stay healthy we should compete for the division crown and more.



Travel will make it a tough row this year but sometimes tough is good. Lets get into camp healthy; stay healthy through camp to build continuity; and start the season a healthy 4-0 or something like that. A great start will go a long way to carry us.

if we are healthy... BleedBlue : 5/15/2017 9:27 pm : link we are going to be GREAT. good chance this year IMO



second....webb is the FUTURE and i feel really good about it

I would think we might be the best team in the NFC.... George from PA : 5/15/2017 9:41 pm : link Atlanta has a great offense....but defense don't scare anyone.



Dallas running game....but not much else. NO seems to going for a push. Carolina? Cardinals?



Green Bay is probably our toughest test.....but last year's defeat will have the Giants ready.

It ain't fantasy football. CT Charlie : 5/15/2017 9:44 pm : link It's 53 guys working together, believing in one another, and understanding that the only thing that matters is how to contribute to the success of the team.

As much talent as I've ever seen on a Giant roster grizz299 : 5/15/2017 9:49 pm : link and I go back to Chuckin' Charlie Conerley.



A better front four (potentially) than Robestelli, Kat, Mo and Rosey.

The best secondary since Patton, lynch, Barnes, Nolan.

I believe Flowers and Richenberg will have better years.



My fears: My strong hunch is that Pugh gets injured and is lost for the year.

I'm not sold on our no.1 pick. Ellison, the maturation of Shepard and the sensational addition of Marshall should have been enough. Only one ball and I hate to see Shepard lose snaps. Additionally, I think it takes mature talent and vision to utilize that many stars at one time. And that's my real fear, I've seen nothing yet that convinces me Mac is a big time coach. I blame him (not Cruz) for the Miami trip, for a team that went dramatically backwards last year on offense, and for holding onto the clipboard (insecurity, lack of leadership?).

There's a wealth of folks who see the team up close an d personal and know much more than me that dispute those notions and feel he's tough and respected by both management and the players.

I'm sure they're right, I just want to be convinced and if so....this is a big time team.

The Giants were dominant for small swatches RetroJint : 5/15/2017 11:39 pm : link of the 86 season . I think you might fit in pre-Plax 08 as well. Seriously look at the TOP differentials, 3rd Down conversion rates. rushing averages and yards per passing attempt up until Thanksgiving of that season.



Those are the only 2 times I remember the Giants as dominant . They were highly efficient in '90 but not dominant . I doubt very much that the Giants will dominate in '17. They will have to scratch and claw to go 4-2 in the division. That's for starters . I am generally optimistic . The roster has finally been upgraded after years of attenuation . They need to figure out how to win in Philadelphia . But dominate ? No, I don't think so.

I just don't know how Giants can be dominate Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2017 11:42 pm : link when we have an O-line that is typically dominated...

Quote: of the 86 season . I think you might fit in pre-Plax 08 as well. Seriously look at the TOP differentials, 3rd Down conversion rates. rushing averages and yards per passing attempt up until Thanksgiving of that season.



Those are the only 2 times I remember the Giants as dominant . They were highly efficient in '90 but not dominant . I doubt very much that the Giants will dominate in '17. They will have to scratch and claw to go 4-2 in the division. That's for starters . I am generally optimistic . The roster has finally been upgraded after years of attenuation . They need to figure out how to win in Philadelphia . But dominate ? No, I don't think so. The defense may be dominant. The offense has potential to at least be effective, maybe even return to top 10 with some luck.



Dominant, as in say a 14-2 type team that blows out lesser oposition, well probably not. In comment 13472418 RetroJint said:The defense may be dominant. The offense has potential to at least be effective, maybe even return to top 10 with some luck.Dominant, as in say a 14-2 type team that blows out lesser oposition, well probably not.

I think Peppers : 5/16/2017 12:03 am : link Our defense and our offense both have the ability to rank in the top 15. I don't think we are the "dominant" level yet but we have the potential to make a lot of noise.

Im one of the most optimistic ZGiants98 : 5/16/2017 1:21 am : link guys on BBI and countless people will back that up. I dont know how to be excited for this season when your two starting offensive tackles are coming off a year where they might have been the worst tandem in professional football.



Basically, the 2017 season comes down to a couple of really bad players turning into really good players. Could it happen? Yup. Will it? Who the fuck knows?

Basically, the 2017 season comes down to a couple of really bad players turning into really good players. Could it happen? Yup. Will it? Who the fuck knows? OT has the potential to be our achilles heal for sure. But given the underperformance of the two last year, all signs point up. Word is both Flowers and Hart have slimmed down some to help with quickness. This is year #2 of Solari. This is year #3 for both 23 year old Flowers and Hart.



I have to believe both are at least NFL "average" this year based on just development. It is just a gut instinct guess but unless they make it to at least "middle of the pack" this offense will struggle some despite skill position additions. Remember, we really didn't have any blocking TE's to help them last year but this year TE Adams should be improved and I'm not sure about Ellison.



TE Engram, Adams, Ellison and Tye? Will we carry four TE's if we carry 3 QB's? Camp will be telling. In comment 13472444 ZGiants98 said:OT has the potential to be our achilles heal for sure. But given the underperformance of the two last year, all signs point up. Word is both Flowers and Hart have slimmed down some to help with quickness. This is year #2 of Solari. This is year #3 for both 23 year old Flowers and Hart.I have to believe both are at least NFL "average" this year based on just development. It is just a gut instinct guess but unless they make it to at least "middle of the pack" this offense will struggle some despite skill position additions. Remember, we really didn't have any blocking TE's to help them last year but this year TE Adams should be improved and I'm not sure about Ellison.TE Engram, Adams, Ellison and Tye? Will we carry four TE's if we carry 3 QB's? Camp will be telling.

Pump the Brakes!!!! Rick in Dallas : 5/16/2017 6:44 am : link OL and LB groups are very average and what about our running game. I have high hopes for Perkins but does the OL open up holes in the running games. This offense needs to be more balanced.Does Eli cut down on the turnovers???

We can be very good but I don't know about DOMINANT!!!

If the Giants stay healthy they'll certainly be competitive. Klaatu : 5/16/2017 6:49 am : link I don't know about dominant, though, but it's a nice thought.

Not if the other teams stay healthy ZogZerg : 5/16/2017 8:14 am : link ..

Rick in Dallas Tuckrule : 5/16/2017 8:20 am : link We had the same linebackkng group last year and the defense was very good. Linebackers aren't not a problem. They can run and cover and that's the scheme(casillas,Robinson) hopefully Goodson can step into the Sheppard role and that's the same defense as last season. Hank was good but nothing special very overhyped on bbi. He played alongside 3 prob

Bowlers Tomlinson imo will be an upgrade. Offensively another year for flowers and added competition is a good thing. I'm very optimistic

Grizz joeinpa : 5/16/2017 8:22 am : link The 86 roster was pretty good

They are going to have a dominant defense. Keith : 5/16/2017 8:35 am : link I'm not as confident in Eli and the offense, but we do have the pieces to be a top tier team. Lets see how this one plays out....

Staying healthy is always a big if. Injuries are a big part Ira : 5/16/2017 8:37 am : link of football - it's just a question of how many injuries and to which players. I like our roster and agree that it's good enough to contentd.

Health is huge with this team..... Doomster : 5/16/2017 8:46 am : link One or two major injuries, can derail this Giant train.....



The pieces are all there.....now, if they can only stay together.....



Yes, the OL is a huge question mark.....I hear a lot of BBI'ers stating, well, with Ellison, we can chip block Flower's guy to help him.....great....now tell me why we didn't do it last season? If a TE can't chip block, he shouldn't have been on the roster.....or is our TE coach, so inept, he can't teach chip blocking?



I think we will see a lot of two TE sets, especially in third and short situations.....Eli will have so many options on third down, this season, that he didn't have last year....This depends on Engram having an immediate impact in the passing game....



With more weapons, you have more options, and with more options, you make that defense do a lot of thinking, which is something they didn't have to do last year.....



I think this OL, should be a little better.....if it isn't, Solari wasn't the answer.....



I see Perkins and Vereen getting the bulk of the touches.....Gallman should be eased in during the season like Perkins last year....Blount would be a great veteran presence on this team.....Some guys on BBI wanted to trade for a mid 30's T, but want to back off on a guy, who still has the talent to make an impact on this team?



Marshall, if he still has the desire, and can stay healthy, will be a huge addition to this team, in the passing game, as well as the running game....



I see DC's having nightmares, thinking about OBj, Marshall, Engram doing seam routes, Shepard making catches he dropped last season, Ellison and Vereen slipping out for short passes.....I'm almost "Giddie-fored"!



As for the defense, you basically have 3 all pros in the DL....even an average DT, should be able to be inserted into this lineup and be ok....as for Tomlinson, I think he will take time, being a rotational player.....Bromley and Thomas, as of right now, are ahead of him on the depth chart....whether he becomes the second coming of Cofield, remains to be seen.....and who knows, someone may be cut to fill this need....



Linebacker is still the weakness of this team.....but whereas in the past, we had nothing, at least we have guys who can make a play, here and there.....not sold on Goodson until he actually shows something.....Kennard has never reached the potential we have envisioned for him....Robinson has to stay healthy....For every play Casillas makes, he seems to offset it with a poor one.....as for Thomas, another addition at linebacker that didn't pan out....



Our DB's are a huge strength, at the corner position......DRC, Jenkins and Apple.....can Apple take that next step, with a year's experience under his belt? The only problem is, can all 3 stay on the field? Because there is nothing behind them......the same for the safety position....Collins came out of nowhere, in his second season, but if he goes down there is nothing to replace him.....and we kind of lucked out at FS last season, that opposing offenses did not attack that position much, because when they did, they were successful.....the little time Thompson was out there, he showed he could make plays.....but, he was injured twice last season, and he still has not recovered fully, from his operation.....As for Adams, the guy has no football instincts, and is late to help out the corners, all the time.....



The third round pick of Webb, hopefully does not bite us in the ass.....a team that is playing for now, maybe should have gone for a FS/CB, in a draft that was rich with those types of players.....so we draft a guy, who will not contribute anything this season, and also may cost us an extra roster spot, if we have to keep 3 qb's.....Is he the future, or another Nassib mistake?



So yes, this team could be dominant, if the acquired players pan out, and our starters stay relatively healthy.....but the season can go south in a heartbeat, if the injury bug gets to us this season.......

With an offensive line that's still in flux (and that's being kind)... Klaatu : 5/16/2017 8:51 am : link I don't see how you can predict dominance at this stage of the game. I do think the offense will benefit by cutting bait with a few unproductive players like Jennings and Cruz and adding a dynamic kid like Engram, but if they continually lose the battle in the trenches it will be exceedingly difficult to win the war.



As for the defense, remaining healthy is paramount, especially for players whose pasts are checkered in that regard like Robinson and Kennard, DRC (to a lesser extent), and, most recently, Darian Thompson. Depth is still very, very suspect. Much will depend on how our rookies and second-year players perform.

I would like to once again state Keith : 5/16/2017 9:13 am : link that the running game was not bad once Perkins took over and got the majority of the touches. Jennings was the #1 problem with the running game last year.

That would be excellent news Klaatu idiotsavant : 5/16/2017 9:20 am : link hopefully Jenkins tiring legs were part of the reasoning behind the play calling %ages last year, favoring pass on 3rd and 4th downs, and red zone, and Perk and unit will give the coach reason to change those up a bit.



But we have yet to see a knowledgeable coach type chime in here with a thread in detail about specific types of run blocking, how those fit or don't fit the whole offense, and what to do next season.



That would be a worthwhile thread that would raise the quality of the read.

They won't dominate ... DonQuixote : 5/16/2017 10:05 am : link The Pats, Steelers, Packers and Falcons were better than us last year, and they have been working to make their teams better. We are not going to vault past them all.



I like the trajectory but let's keep it real. If certain roster moves play out, the Giants might be able to move up a notch ... that would be exciting. But they are right now trying to close a gap with the top teams...

only thing I will say regarding our tough schedule and tough division djm : 5/16/2017 10:21 am : link is the Giants seem to enjoy their greatest triumphs when the division and schedule is at its toughest. NFC East wasn't so hot in the late 90s early 2000s and the Giants went nowhere. Mid to late 2000s the division perked up and the Giants won two titles. We know what they did in the 80s.



It won't be easy but the Giants are built to win. Take advantage. Get to January in one piece and make plays in the 4th quarter. There are a lot of play makers on this team.

Hey Grizz Giants86 : 5/16/2017 10:32 am : link the 86 and 90 teams were more talented.



This current team has a below average offensive line. Makes a big difference.

Fair enough, Keith : 5/16/2017 11:37 am : link Howard certainly looks like a great back. I have confidence in Perkins. I liked what I saw and I think he's going to impress this season. Jennings made the whole offense look worse.

It took time but the 2016 NYG made the leap from "bad/mediocre" The_Boss : 5/16/2017 12:01 pm : link to "good". The harder jump, in my opinion, is to go from "good" to "elite/great/dominant" (or whatever term you want to use). They're not there yet. I look at this schedule for 2017 and I have a hard time seeing this team, which still has some warts, let's be honest, matching or eclipsing the 11 wins they banked last year. They're likely an improved team. Probably the best team in the division. I think 10 wins is a safe bet and a home game in the WC round. After that? We shall see. I'd be shocked if this group is in the running for a first round bye. The schedule makes that unlikely this year.

No..... Reb8thVA : 5/16/2017 12:11 pm : link I think the 2008 team was the only dominant Giant team of the Eli era and I think that team was probably better than this team. Also I think this team needs to prove itself more before this conversation can be had. They had a nice season but a real ugly loss in the playoffs. Lets win a game in th playoffs before self congratulating the team.

God some fans are annoying. Keith : 5/16/2017 12:14 pm : link Whats wrong with predictions or projecting an opinion??? We need to wait until they win a playoff game before we can ask if they WILL have a dominant team?



People point to the Giants holes, but what NFL team doesn't have holes? The Giants very well could be in the upper echelon of teams in the NFC and to be honest, they should be. It's all about Eli, IMO.

I could not disagree more. Keith : 5/16/2017 3:28 pm : link Eli was a problem last year and I think the team knows it. The skill players, outside of Jennings, were ok. Eli looked like rookie Eli with the happy feet.

If we do not have a dominant run game... EricJ : 5/16/2017 3:35 pm : link then we will not dominate. If you think you are putting this team on Eli's shoulders having to pass his way into the Superbowl then you are kidding yourself.

In what world was Shepard underwhelming?? Keith : 5/16/2017 3:37 pm : link OBJ is arguably a top 3 threat in the NFL. Shepard was a very solid rookie who contributed. The skill players were not top notch, but that's not even the question. To me, Eli regressed significantly last year and he didn't allow our skill players to make plays. He def turned it on at points and in the playoffs, but we need that Eli all the time or at least most of the time, IMO. The team, MacAdoo and Reese, has been critical of Eli last year. I'm not making it up.

I never once said it was his fault Keith : 5/16/2017 3:38 pm : link they were one and done.

Shepard was good, Keith : 5/16/2017 3:50 pm : link certainly not underwhelming. He came through when needed and he bailed Eli out a bunch of times. Tough kid.



The line was not good, the TE's were eh and the running game was weak. That doesn't mean Eli doesn't deserve criticism. He does. That's why the team, both coach and GM, have been outspoken about his play. He had a very bad season.



Now lets go back to this conversation. We've upgrade the skill players drastically. We've upgraded the line(possibly only a little, but hopefully a lot more) and to me, now it's 100% on Eli.

I think we seem to be veering Keith : 5/16/2017 4:19 pm : link from the point. I'm not trying to suggest that last years skill players were good. I am suggesting that Eli had a down year and regressed from previous seasons. You can't only blame that on the skill players. I am also suggesting that this year, the skill players are as good as any in the NFL and we will go as far as Eli will take us. Will he continue his regression or was last year an aberration?

not that Eli doesn't deserve some critique for his play last year djm : 5/16/2017 4:20 pm : link I really don't have any issues with plays Eli missed last year as much as I have issues with some of the INTs he threw. That's actually rare for me to take a QB to task for throwing a pick but once the season took shape and the D was taking games over I wanted Eli to limit the mistakes if at all possible. There were instances last year where Eli really threw some brutally bad passes, notably against Dallas in December. I wanted Eli to be a better game manager. I just don't think it's in his nature at all. He's always been a gunslinger. Based on that, I don't have any worries with Eli in heading into 2017. He has a lot of toys to play with now. Throw picks...I don't care...not when Eli is likely to throw 4600 and 30 plus.

Well, Keith : 5/16/2017 4:28 pm : link I believe you are on a lonely island with that opinion. Why did he regress? I'd say a combination of age and being gun shy.

The way eli was flinging it in the Playoffs last year. River : 5/16/2017 4:43 pm : link I think if he is healthy he may set records with this offense.

There are no words to eat. Keith : 5/16/2017 4:44 pm : link I am not suggesting that he's done. You are trying to make this conversation into something that it's not. Eli had a bad year. It doesn't mean he's done. I hope he has a bounce back season. Physically, I think he's capable of having a bounce back season. I am suggesting that this team will only contend if Eli bounces back.

Again though, Keith : 5/16/2017 4:57 pm : link the people that run the Giants disagree. What benefit would McAdoo and Reese have by calling out Eli's play? He had a bad season. At least myself and most others think so. You disagree. Let's agree to disagree.

What does that have to do Keith : 5/16/2017 5:13 pm : link with anything being discussed?

I know there are problems with the team BestFeature : 5/16/2017 6:37 pm : link but if this is not the time to be optimistic about an 11-5 team that did nothing but improve last year then I don't know what is. Seems like a lot of Debbie Downers.

The OL WillVAB : 5/16/2017 10:37 pm : link Was dog shit last year. I don't understand how anyone could gloss over that fact.



If Eli has time to throw this year he'll have a great season. It's that simple.

we were equally worried about the OL msh : 9:22 am : link in 2007 they had suebert coming back from a major injury,signed a free agent shaun o'hara from the browns and drafted a 5th round OG david diehl that group came around and became the strength of thier superbowl run



its possible that fluker comes in pugh and richberg who were allegedly hampered by injury all last year and 6th round pick bisnowaty comes in and is this OL's version of diehl (he was a LT in college so could be as versatile as diehl was for big blue) and that this OL makes the same leap ,no guarantee but it is possible



plus the additions at RB,TE and WR this offence has every possibility to make that same leap as that 2007 who brought in kevin boss,ahmad bradshaw and steve smith the comparisons are eerily similar





No question, Keith : 9:32 am : link the line was not a good pass blocking line. It didn't help Eli at all. Doesn't change the fact that Eli also had a down year. An improved line will def help Eli, lets hope we have that. I'm convinced we will be able to run the ball this year though.

'will they have a dominant team?...' Torrag : 11:13 am : link That's unrealistic. This team could be better than last years and win fewer games based on schedule alone. Don't expect to see 12 or more wins with the gauntlet we have to run for 17 weeks. I hope I'm wrong but I just don't see it happening.

Agree slow down Bluesbreaker : 11:47 am : link The D was pretty dominate last year and ran out of gas .

Have to do a better job at rushing the passer .

O-line is still to me a big key and it starts with the

run game . As always health I am not too worried about Eli

I think he can still make the big throws when needed .

The schedule to me is brutal so will 11 wins seal the deal ?