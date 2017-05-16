Spotrac: NFL Players on the 2017 Roster Bubble --> DRC

|With the draft now complete and undrafted free agent signings in place, NFL minicamps are now underway, thus starting the offseason conversation for players who are on the bubble heading toward roster cuts in few months. We've collected a list of players by position who have been reported to be headed toward the roster bubble, while also breaking down the dead cap scenarios for each player specifically to be traded or released.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
NYG
CB
$8,500,000
Pre 6/1 Release or Trade:
$4M ($4.5M savings)
Post 6/1 Release or Trade:
$2M ($6.5M savings), $2M 2018 dead cap
Still a strong player in the secondary, the 30+ year old is likely just too expensive to remain a role player for the Giants going forward. He'll latch on quickly.
Also on the list of 'bubble' players:
J.T. Thomas ($3M savings)
Shane Vereen ($3.3M savings)
Geno Smith ($887,500 savings)
Josh Johnson ($915,000 savings)
I'd say there is no chance DRC is cut before the season and it makes no sense in the world to suggest that he might. He's a very important part of this defense and we have no reason to save the money for this upcoming season. Now next offseason is another story.
In comment 13472731
Keith said:
I agree Keith, DRC is an integral part of the last year and this year's defense and has played very well since becoming a Giant. I still remember the play where he blew coverage on Golden Tate because he was looking into the backfield and chased him down to save a touchdown and the D held.
An abstract point of view on DRC, probably the reason he is on the list, is that you are paying as to starter and he has regressed to nickel. Which to me in today's NFL is a starter as it has become a pass happy league.
to this than most people realize. I remember about a year ago Eric From BBI was alluding to the fact that he could be either traded/cut. I can't remember which. But this isn't the first time something like this has been brought up around DRC.
In comment 13472741
LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Most of that talk has completely dissipated.
NYG aren't cutting DRC.
Need to get a 4th. Somehow that doesn't jibe with cutting one of those 3.
if they need the money an he does not take a pay cut.
In comment 13472745
arcarsenal said:
I agree that I don't believe he is getting cut. Just odd for some reason his name is always coming up as if he's on the verge of it happening.
Giants have 0 CB depth after the top 3 guys who will all see >65% of the snaps. Maybe if they had drafted a CB in the top 3 rounds, but now there's almost 0 chance.
holding our own against GB until he got hurt. Too valuable to consider cutting.
In comment 13472738
bumpsinthenight said:
| In comment 13472731 Keith said:
I agree completely, but there is no benefit to saving the money now. Just overpay your 3rd CB now and cross that bridge next offseason. Giants don't need to save that money for anything.
Personally, I'm hoping Eli Apple becomes a stud this year to go along with DRC and Jenkins at corner. Few if any teams have 3 corners as strong as ours. Our DL and Secondary are the strength of this team and removing a piece due to money at this point would be foolish. It isn't like we can get anyone else with the cap savings that would be worth the cut?
Now, someone like LB JT Thomas could be cut June 1st if he isn't showing good health. That I could see but even there, I doubt it....better to cut JT in camp if he's healthy but not the guy he was from 2 years ago anymore. A healthy Thomas is useful due to his speed and experience. I'm not sure if you cut him there is anyone on the market you could get with the cap savings to replace him?
From a $$ standpoint, maybe (and a big maybe), but from a talent/success standpoint, no way.
interfere with our secondary, probably the strongest unit on the team last year. We could be making a SB run this year. Gambling we will get value for the extra $$$ in that context, makes no sense. ELI only has limited time left to take us to the promised land again. Lets go for it NOW. MO.
The only reason he's not listed as a "starter" is because he's the best suited for the slot among our top 3 guys. He was a top 10 corner last year, look what these guys are getting out there, no shot he's cut for cap reasons.
this year. I agree that next year should be interesting. I think he was on the bubble back with Coughlin, but those rumblings have subsided since McAdoo and the young guys came in. I think they redo his contract so he plays his remaining days with Giants.
the league plays in 11 personnel as a base package over 50% of the time.. LEAGUE WIDE.... so you need THREE corners.. period.. these clueless morons have to stp thinking about 1970's football with 2 WR's, a FB, RB, and a TE as the ONLY way teams line up.
really a "role player." Even with missing a game, he played in 66% of the defensive snaps in 2016.
I could see the Giants taking a look at Graham Gano if he's cut.
Not happening. Next question.
In comment 13472755
Bubba said:
| holding our own against GB until he got hurt. Too valuable to consider cutting.
He got hurt on the opening kickoff?
We were destroying Green Bay's offense for 90% of the first half.
DRC not only played well last year, but also seemed to take a leadership role with the DBs....AND, as others have pointed out, the Giants have NO depth after the top 3 CBs.
I'm hoping they can sing McCourty, or another solid vet to go along with a young college FA or one other practice squad guys (Michael Hunter?).
The lack of depth at this position has got to have Spags up at night.
In comment 13472784
River said:
| In comment 13472755 Bubba said:
DRC got hurt on GBs opening posession....I believe a 3rd down play.
In comment 13472749
NYGBlue42 said:
| if they need the money an he does not take a pay cut.
This!
There is no smoke here. They have no depth at CB.
the talk was of possibly being offered in trade for a RT.
Since then, his strong play after a disappointing 2015 seems to have ceased the talk.
I suppose but were they inclined to do so would they not have pursued viable options during free agency and the draft? Yeah he gets nicked. Most corners do. You can expect DRC, Jenkins and Apple to miss 12 games between them. You hope 2 are never out at the same time. They might even lose Wade. You simply can't win without corners .
he will make more than what he is making right now.. I think some people just see age and small dead cap number and think thats it, he is a candidate.. JR should be fired if he decided to drop a top 5-10 CB just to save $4M in dead cap space..
In comment 13472789
Tom in NY said:
| DRC not only played well last year, but also seemed to take a leadership role with the DBs....AND, as others have pointed out, the Giants have NO depth after the top 3 CBs.
I'm hoping they can sing McCourty, or another solid vet to go along with a young college FA or one other practice squad guys (Michael Hunter?).
The lack of depth at this position has got to have Spags up at night.
You can't pay both DRC and McCourty and stay under the cap.
If Spags is up at night with respect to CBs, I hate to think what the sleep patterns are for about 28 other NFL DCs.
In comment 13472836
RetroJint said:
| I suppose but were they inclined to do so would they not have pursued viable options during free agency and the draft? Yeah he gets nicked. Most corners do. You can expect DRC, Jenkins and Apple to miss 12 games between them. You hope 2 are never out at the same time. They might even lose Wade. You simply can't win without corners .
Wade is not on the roster and I don't think they will resign him based on last year putrid play.
In comment 13472777
Klaatu said:
| Not happening. Next question.
Agreed.
8.5 million for a solid CB is cheap. We all know how well the Giants played without him in Green Bay. If the Giants had drafted a CB in the 1 or 2 round...then maybe.
I think DRC will be here for 2 more years
limited upside in doing this, far too much downside. There's a 99.9% chance DRC will be playing for the Giants in 2017.
they'd be looking for someone just like him. That's usually an argument to keep a player.
You cost cut players when they can no longer do the job at the level they are paid. DRC is still capable of playing the 1, 2 or nickel CB spot. In actuality, he is very cost effective for what he can do.
If he got released, there are 3 teams in the NFC East who would be on the phone in a heartbeat to sign him
In comment 13472741
LawrenceTaylor56 said:
| to this than most people realize. I remember about a year ago Eric From BBI was alluding to the fact that he could be either traded/cut. I can't remember which. But this isn't the first time something like this has been brought up around DRC.
If it were going to happen, it would have happened already when we could have used the $. No one to spend it on now. Plus we have NOTHING at corner beyond our top 3. Cutting him loose makes zero sense football wise or financially at this point.
That could be the dumbest shit I've heard this offseason. We have a legit shot at a SB this season.
is an obvious one.
Vereen being cut is on the DRC side of stupid imo.
JT might be. But, we don't have a ton of depth. I think a pay cut is more likely there.
The giants have cap room and drc is still a good player. His cap hit comes off in 2018.
The giants would only cut drc if he were hurt or ineffective. Wtf are people talking about.
Another example of herd mentality journalism. Someone speculated on this then someone else parroted it and now everyone wants to get on board with this hot take. Giants are in win now mode and can free up drc money in 2018. Unless there's some special player in FA sitting around I don't see the point.
In comment 13472744
bumpsinthenight said:
Golden Tate with 67 yard reception from Stafford
That play makes DRC look bad. He was looking into the backfield and let Tate run right by him. Shitty example.
I will throw a baby if the Giants cut DRC. The premise of this statement is fuvking stupid too.
come from? DRC is one of the best corners in the league and we are lucky to have him. I wonder if this nonsense is coming from non-Giants fans who wish the team harm.
In comment 13473689
Ed A. said:
| come from? DRC is one of the best corners in the league and we are lucky to have him. I wonder if this nonsense is coming from non-Giants fans who wish the team harm.
It has more to do with finding something to write about. We have 2nd year CB Apple and highly paid probowl CB Jenkins. Some folks will simply deduce that we don't need a 31-year-old CB who's schedule to make over $8.5 million. However, take DRC away and our secondary goes from possibly the NFL's best to just a very good one. Why would we want to do that in a year where we could make a SB run?
Not right now when he is an all-pro corner, but a few years down the line even if he's lost a step he'd still have good speed and ball skills for the safety level. Doubt he's a Giant at that point in his career as I expect someone will be willing to pay him at the end of next season and the Giant's won't match given his age.
DRC is cut. It would turn a strength into a weakness.
FA is over. They don't need the cap savings. I don't get the thought process here, what do they stand to gain?
around the league.
Besides, with confidence in our backup Corners on the roster probably somewhere between zero-none, DRC is far from a luxury...
is one of the best cover corners in football. if they wanted to save money, maybe, they let him go but free agency is over, saving that money doesnt do shit for them.
A LOCK. Teribble analysis.
In comment 13472738
bumpsinthenight said:
| In comment 13472731 Keith said:
He hasn't regressed yet though. all you need to do watch the play of him running down the Lions Wr after blown coverage and making up 30 yrds of ground. Which probably saved the game because the Defense forced a fumble 2 plays later.