Spotrac: NFL Players on the 2017 Roster Bubble --> DRC bumpsinthenight : 5/16/2017 11:04 am Quote: With the draft now complete and undrafted free agent signings in place, NFL minicamps are now underway, thus starting the offseason conversation for players who are on the bubble heading toward roster cuts in few months. We've collected a list of players by position who have been reported to be headed toward the roster bubble, while also breaking down the dead cap scenarios for each player specifically to be traded or released.





Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie



NYG

CB

$8,500,000



Pre 6/1 Release or Trade:

$4M ($4.5M savings)



Post 6/1 Release or Trade:

$2M ($6.5M savings), $2M 2018 dead cap





Still a strong player in the secondary, the 30+ year old is likely just too expensive to remain a role player for the Giants going forward. He'll latch on quickly.





Also on the list of 'bubble' players:



J.T. Thomas ($3M savings)

Shane Vereen ($3.3M savings)

Geno Smith ($887,500 savings)

Josh Johnson ($915,000 savings)

- ( Also on the list of 'bubble' players:J.T. Thomas ($3M savings)Shane Vereen ($3.3M savings)Geno Smith ($887,500 savings)Josh Johnson ($915,000 savings) Spotrac: NFL Players on the 2017 Roster Bubble - ( New Window

Thats dumb. Keith : 5/16/2017 11:06 am : link I'd say there is no chance DRC is cut before the season and it makes no sense in the world to suggest that he might. He's a very important part of this defense and we have no reason to save the money for this upcoming season. Now next offseason is another story.

RE: Thats dumb. bumpsinthenight : 5/16/2017 11:13 am : link

Quote: I'd say there is no chance DRC is cut before the season and it makes no sense in the world to suggest that he might. He's a very important part of this defense and we have no reason to save the money for this upcoming season. Now next offseason is another story.



I agree Keith, DRC is an integral part of the last year and this year's defense and has played very well since becoming a Giant. I still remember the play where he blew coverage on Golden Tate because he was looking into the backfield and chased him down to save a touchdown and the D held.



An abstract point of view on DRC, probably the reason he is on the list, is that you are paying as to starter and he has regressed to nickel. Which to me in today's NFL is a starter as it has become a pass happy league. In comment 13472731 Keith said:I agree Keith, DRC is an integral part of the last year and this year's defense and has played very well since becoming a Giant. I still remember the play where he blew coverage on Golden Tate because he was looking into the backfield and chased him down to save a touchdown and the D held.An abstract point of view on DRC, probably the reason he is on the list, is that you are paying as to starter and he has regressed to nickel. Which to me in today's NFL is a starter as it has become a pass happy league.

I think there's more smoke LawrenceTaylor56 : 5/16/2017 11:14 am : link to this than most people realize. I remember about a year ago Eric From BBI was alluding to the fact that he could be either traded/cut. I can't remember which. But this isn't the first time something like this has been brought up around DRC.

RE: I think there's more smoke arcarsenal : 5/16/2017 11:15 am : link

Quote: to this than most people realize. I remember about a year ago Eric From BBI was alluding to the fact that he could be either traded/cut. I can't remember which. But this isn't the first time something like this has been brought up around DRC.



Most of that talk has completely dissipated.



NYG aren't cutting DRC. In comment 13472741 LawrenceTaylor56 said:Most of that talk has completely dissipated.NYG aren't cutting DRC.

People say that 3 top drawer CBs aren't enough njm : 5/16/2017 11:16 am : link Need to get a 4th. Somehow that doesn't jibe with cutting one of those 3.

Next year ! NYGBlue42 : 5/16/2017 11:18 am : link if they need the money an he does not take a pay cut.

RE: RE: I think there's more smoke LawrenceTaylor56 : 5/16/2017 11:19 am : link

Quote:

Most of that talk has completely dissipated.



NYG aren't cutting DRC.



I agree that I don't believe he is getting cut. Just odd for some reason his name is always coming up as if he's on the verge of it happening. In comment 13472745 arcarsenal said:I agree that I don't believe he is getting cut. Just odd for some reason his name is always coming up as if he's on the verge of it happening.

DRC isn't going anywhere giants#1 : 5/16/2017 11:19 am : link Giants have 0 CB depth after the top 3 guys who will all see >65% of the snaps. Maybe if they had drafted a CB in the top 3 rounds, but now there's almost 0 chance.

We were Bubba : 5/16/2017 11:20 am : link holding our own against GB until he got hurt. Too valuable to consider cutting.

RE: RE: Thats dumb. Keith : 5/16/2017 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13472731 Keith said:





Quote:





I'd say there is no chance DRC is cut before the season and it makes no sense in the world to suggest that he might. He's a very important part of this defense and we have no reason to save the money for this upcoming season. Now next offseason is another story.







I agree Keith, DRC is an integral part of the last year and this year's defense and has played very well since becoming a Giant. I still remember the play where he blew coverage on Golden Tate because he was looking into the backfield and chased him down to save a touchdown and the D held.



An abstract point of view on DRC, probably the reason he is on the list, is that you are paying as to starter and he has regressed to nickel. Which to me in today's NFL is a starter as it has become a pass happy league.



I agree completely, but there is no benefit to saving the money now. Just overpay your 3rd CB now and cross that bridge next offseason. Giants don't need to save that money for anything. In comment 13472738 bumpsinthenight said:I agree completely, but there is no benefit to saving the money now. Just overpay your 3rd CB now and cross that bridge next offseason. Giants don't need to save that money for anything.

DRC is still a top tier corner in this passing league SGMen : 5/16/2017 11:23 am : link Personally, I'm hoping Eli Apple becomes a stud this year to go along with DRC and Jenkins at corner. Few if any teams have 3 corners as strong as ours. Our DL and Secondary are the strength of this team and removing a piece due to money at this point would be foolish. It isn't like we can get anyone else with the cap savings that would be worth the cut?



Now, someone like LB JT Thomas could be cut June 1st if he isn't showing good health. That I could see but even there, I doubt it....better to cut JT in camp if he's healthy but not the guy he was from 2 years ago anymore. A healthy Thomas is useful due to his speed and experience. I'm not sure if you cut him there is anyone on the market you could get with the cap savings to replace him?

Hope they do not TMS : 5/16/2017 11:28 am : link interfere with our secondary, probably the strongest unit on the team last year. We could be making a SB run this year. Gambling we will get value for the extra $$$ in that context, makes no sense. ELI only has limited time left to take us to the promised land again. Lets go for it NOW. MO.

DRC is a bargain at 8.5M AcesUp : 5/16/2017 11:28 am : link The only reason he's not listed as a "starter" is because he's the best suited for the slot among our top 3 guys. He was a top 10 corner last year, look what these guys are getting out there, no shot he's cut for cap reasons.

DRC isn't going anywhere... Dnew15 : 5/16/2017 11:31 am : link this year. I agree that next year should be interesting. I think he was on the bubble back with Coughlin, but those rumblings have subsided since McAdoo and the young guys came in. I think they redo his contract so he plays his remaining days with Giants.

More NFL stupidity blueblood : 5/16/2017 11:34 am : link the league plays in 11 personnel as a base package over 50% of the time.. LEAGUE WIDE.... so you need THREE corners.. period.. these clueless morons have to stp thinking about 1970's football with 2 WR's, a FB, RB, and a TE as the ONLY way teams line up.

He's not Pete in MD : 5/16/2017 11:35 am : link really a "role player." Even with missing a game, he played in 66% of the defensive snaps in 2016.



I could see the Giants taking a look at Graham Gano if he's cut.

RE: I'd say there is no chance DRC is cut before the season Trainmaster : 5/16/2017 11:35 am : link +1

RE: We were River : 5/16/2017 11:45 am : link

Quote: holding our own against GB until he got hurt. Too valuable to consider cutting.



He got hurt on the opening kickoff?

We were destroying Green Bay's offense for 90% of the first half. In comment 13472755 Bubba said:He got hurt on the opening kickoff?We were destroying Green Bay's offense for 90% of the first half.

Every other player on their list is a possibility for being cut. Tom in NY : 5/16/2017 11:48 am : link DRC not only played well last year, but also seemed to take a leadership role with the DBs....AND, as others have pointed out, the Giants have NO depth after the top 3 CBs.



I'm hoping they can sing McCourty, or another solid vet to go along with a young college FA or one other practice squad guys (Michael Hunter?).



The lack of depth at this position has got to have Spags up at night.

RE: RE: We were Tom in NY : 5/16/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13472755 Bubba said:





Quote:





holding our own against GB until he got hurt. Too valuable to consider cutting.







He got hurt on the opening kickoff?

We were destroying Green Bay's offense for 90% of the first half.



DRC got hurt on GBs opening posession....I believe a 3rd down play. In comment 13472784 River said:DRC got hurt on GBs opening posession....I believe a 3rd down play.

RE: Next year ! Carson53 : 5/16/2017 12:07 pm : link

Quote: if they need the money an he does not take a pay cut. .



This! In comment 13472749 NYGBlue42 said:This!

He is NOT getting cut!! ZogZerg : 5/16/2017 12:09 pm : link There is no smoke here. They have no depth at CB.

A year ago JonC : 5/16/2017 12:13 pm : link the talk was of possibly being offered in trade for a RT.



Since then, his strong play after a disappointing 2015 seems to have ceased the talk.





Anything is possible RetroJint : 5/16/2017 12:15 pm : link I suppose but were they inclined to do so would they not have pursued viable options during free agency and the draft? Yeah he gets nicked. Most corners do. You can expect DRC, Jenkins and Apple to miss 12 games between them. You hope 2 are never out at the same time. They might even lose Wade. You simply can't win without corners .

If DRC would hit the market chuckydee9 : 5/16/2017 12:17 pm : link he will make more than what he is making right now.. I think some people just see age and small dead cap number and think thats it, he is a candidate.. JR should be fired if he decided to drop a top 5-10 CB just to save $4M in dead cap space..

RE: Every other player on their list is a possibility for being cut. njm : 5/16/2017 12:22 pm : link

Quote: DRC not only played well last year, but also seemed to take a leadership role with the DBs....AND, as others have pointed out, the Giants have NO depth after the top 3 CBs.



I'm hoping they can sing McCourty, or another solid vet to go along with a young college FA or one other practice squad guys (Michael Hunter?).



The lack of depth at this position has got to have Spags up at night.



You can't pay both DRC and McCourty and stay under the cap.



If Spags is up at night with respect to CBs, I hate to think what the sleep patterns are for about 28 other NFL DCs. In comment 13472789 Tom in NY said:You can't pay both DRC and McCourty and stay under the cap.If Spags is up at night with respect to CBs, I hate to think what the sleep patterns are for about 28 other NFL DCs.

RE: Anything is possible fredgbrown : 5/16/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote: I suppose but were they inclined to do so would they not have pursued viable options during free agency and the draft? Yeah he gets nicked. Most corners do. You can expect DRC, Jenkins and Apple to miss 12 games between them. You hope 2 are never out at the same time. They might even lose Wade. You simply can't win without corners .



Wade is not on the roster and I don't think they will resign him based on last year putrid play. In comment 13472836 RetroJint said:Wade is not on the roster and I don't think they will resign him based on last year putrid play.

No way AnnapolisMike : 5/16/2017 1:15 pm : link 8.5 million for a solid CB is cheap. We all know how well the Giants played without him in Green Bay. If the Giants had drafted a CB in the 1 or 2 round...then maybe.



I think DRC will be here for 2 more years

what will that cost savings even get us this year? UConn4523 : 5/16/2017 1:17 pm : link limited upside in doing this, far too much downside. There's a 99.9% chance DRC will be playing for the Giants in 2017.

If the Giants Were to Cut DRC, OntheRoad : 5/16/2017 1:20 pm : link they'd be looking for someone just like him. That's usually an argument to keep a player.

DRC stretch234 : 5/16/2017 1:40 pm : link You cost cut players when they can no longer do the job at the level they are paid. DRC is still capable of playing the 1, 2 or nickel CB spot. In actuality, he is very cost effective for what he can do.



If he got released, there are 3 teams in the NFC East who would be on the phone in a heartbeat to sign him

RE: I think there's more smoke Moose and Fury : 5/16/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: to this than most people realize. I remember about a year ago Eric From BBI was alluding to the fact that he could be either traded/cut. I can't remember which. But this isn't the first time something like this has been brought up around DRC.



If it were going to happen, it would have happened already when we could have used the $. No one to spend it on now. Plus we have NOTHING at corner beyond our top 3. Cutting him loose makes zero sense football wise or financially at this point. In comment 13472741 LawrenceTaylor56 said:If it were going to happen, it would have happened already when we could have used the $. No one to spend it on now. Plus we have NOTHING at corner beyond our top 3. Cutting him loose makes zero sense football wise or financially at this point.

DRC cut? OC2.0 : 5/16/2017 6:25 pm : link That could be the dumbest shit I've heard this offseason. We have a legit shot at a SB this season.

Johnson vs. Smith adamg : 5/16/2017 6:47 pm : link is an obvious one.



Vereen being cut is on the DRC side of stupid imo.



JT might be. But, we don't have a ton of depth. I think a pay cut is more likely there.

Why on earth would drc be cut???? djm : 5/16/2017 11:19 pm : link The giants have cap room and drc is still a good player. His cap hit comes off in 2018.



The giants would only cut drc if he were hurt or ineffective. Wtf are people talking about.



Another example of herd mentality journalism. Someone speculated on this then someone else parroted it and now everyone wants to get on board with this hot take. Giants are in win now mode and can free up drc money in 2018. Unless there's some special player in FA sitting around I don't see the point.

RE: DRC chases down Tate on 67 yard recpetion chopperhatch : 5/16/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: . Golden Tate with 67 yard reception from Stafford - ( New Window )



That play makes DRC look bad. He was looking into the backfield and let Tate run right by him. Shitty example.



I will throw a baby if the Giants cut DRC. The premise of this statement is fuvking stupid too. In comment 13472744 bumpsinthenight said:That play makes DRC look bad. He was looking into the backfield and let Tate run right by him. Shitty example.I will throw a baby if the Giants cut DRC. The premise of this statement is fuvking stupid too.

Where does this stupidity..... Ed A. : 12:48 am : link come from? DRC is one of the best corners in the league and we are lucky to have him. I wonder if this nonsense is coming from non-Giants fans who wish the team harm.

RE: Where does this stupidity..... SGMen : 1:14 am : link

Quote: come from? DRC is one of the best corners in the league and we are lucky to have him. I wonder if this nonsense is coming from non-Giants fans who wish the team harm. It has more to do with finding something to write about. We have 2nd year CB Apple and highly paid probowl CB Jenkins. Some folks will simply deduce that we don't need a 31-year-old CB who's schedule to make over $8.5 million. However, take DRC away and our secondary goes from possibly the NFL's best to just a very good one. Why would we want to do that in a year where we could make a SB run? In comment 13473689 Ed A. said:It has more to do with finding something to write about. We have 2nd year CB Apple and highly paid probowl CB Jenkins. Some folks will simply deduce that we don't need a 31-year-old CB who's schedule to make over $8.5 million. However, take DRC away and our secondary goes from possibly the NFL's best to just a very good one. Why would we want to do that in a year where we could make a SB run?

Could see the potential for DRC transitioning to Free Safety abcde : 6:10 am : link Not right now when he is an all-pro corner, but a few years down the line even if he's lost a step he'd still have good speed and ball skills for the safety level. Doubt he's a Giant at that point in his career as I expect someone will be willing to pay him at the end of next season and the Giant's won't match given his age.

Zero chance LakeGeorgeGiant : 8:31 am : link DRC is cut. It would turn a strength into a weakness.



FA is over. They don't need the cap savings. I don't get the thought process here, what do they stand to gain?

Less good players available despite excess cap room Jimmy Googs : 8:40 am : link around the league.



Besides, with confidence in our backup Corners on the roster probably somewhere between zero-none, DRC is far from a luxury...

DRC BlackburnBalledOut : 9:35 am : link is one of the best cover corners in football. if they wanted to save money, maybe, they let him go but free agency is over, saving that money doesnt do shit for them.





DRC is a lock to make this roster Torrag : 11:11 am : link A LOCK. Teribble analysis.