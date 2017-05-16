How cool would it have been if the Lambuth Special worked?

If he was able to direct #20 into #43's path then Dixon would have to just outrun or drag #23 into the end-zone from the 5.
but looking at the end zone came I see that Taylor came across and went behind the block and made the tackle. My memory of that is hazy but I remember thinking that if he had scored they would have called the play back because of a hold on Jurevicious.
..fuck philly and their horseshoe up ass methods against NYG over the years. The Giants deserved that play. Philly deserved to suffer that play. If it's in reverse we all know Philly makes it to the EZ and prints up more T shirts.
ago I gave a speech in Florida on trade. After the event, this polite man came up and introduced himself to me. He said, "My name is Ron Dixon."
I asked him, "Did you play for the Giants?"
He looked surprised and said, "Yes."
I really thought he was going to score.. I couldn't believe he got that close and didn't. I just sat and stared at my TV after that for about 20 minutes like.. "....that's really it?"
Can't believe that was half my lifetime ago. I was only 17.
2001 was such a disappointing season. Those back to back one point losses to the Rams & Eagles were demoralizing. That team was a helluva lot better than 7-9.
another trip the playoffs after 2000. Looking back at the roster - the defense was starting to get a bit old and the left side of the offensive line was REALLY old.
I wouldn't wish on any fan. I can't think of a more painful, frustrating three year span where one team left more meat on the bone than any in recent history. By the end of 2002 I was numb. By the end of 03 I was actually relieved because we knew Fassel was done here.
Think of how many gut wrenching losses from 01-03. Close heartbreaking losses to good or great teams. Bad losses to bad teams. Comebacks that fell short. Blown leads. Blown leads only to comeback and still lose. Blown opportunities. Unfathomable penalties. Injuries. You name it. We suffered it. It all came to a head when Westbrook returned the punt in 03. That was the money shot in that era. The symbolic moment that encapsulated that era.
The best part of 01-03 was the 8 game losing streak at the end of 03. That was the easiest time to be a fan.
Enzo
Enzo said:
| another trip the playoffs after 2000. Looking back at the roster - the defense was starting to get a bit old and the left side of the offensive line was REALLY old.
Lomas Brown and Glenn Parker should have retired immediately following super bowl 35.
with Marshall flipping it to OBJ.
out. Put that guy on the ground and Dixon could turn on the speed and out-run the other 3 guys chasing him.
was there anything more clusterfukked than a Jim Fassel run Giants team -- I swear that Fassel must have found compromising pictures of everyone in the Giants way right before the "pushing all the chips in" press conference and then lost them all somewhere between the Vikings game, and the kick off of the Superbowl in 2000
sold the pitch perfectly, fooled about 4 or 5 defenders (two tackled him.) Dixon need to make one cut inside the downfield block but it would have required near perfect timing. Oh well...
Giants had earlier execute a perfect flea-flicker TD with Tiki to Collins to Toomer. Dayne actually rumbles for a 15 yd TD, Eagles TE Chad Lewis makes a miracle catch under Barrow's armpit to tie it up under 2 min, Giants go 3 and out in 20 seconds, Will Allen gives up an unexplicable 25 yd completion to James Thrash under 1 minute.
I remember walking out of my house right after Dixon was tackled and heading to a bar.
CT Charlie
CT Charlie said:
| with Marshall flipping it to OBJ.
It would probably be more like ODB flipping it to Shepard
or Engram. Everybody keyed on Tiki because he was the number one option gor that team.
I was in RI for a family holiday party duting that game amd I was watching some meaningless NFC game just hoping for updates. I was glued to the TV just waiting for game breaks. Every break they showed a score and the other team answering. Finally, they stopped showing the game breaks and just showed a Final at the bottom of the screen. I didnt care about seeing any more highpights because the Giants got knocked out of the playoffs by the fucking Eagles...and I was going to school in Philly. I didnt see the play till at least a week or two later.
I prefer the memory of the 2000 playoffs.
dixon was one of my favorite players when i was younger, so electric with his speed.
njm
njm said:
| I prefer the memory of the 2000 playoffs.
I was going to post the same thing (I was there too)
All week long Giants fans heard how hard it is to beat a team three times in one season. After that KO return for a TD, everyone in the building knew the Giants were going to win.
how did he seem?
do you know if he found a career after football?
Dixon's return TD against PHI in that playoff game might have been the loudest I ever heard Giants Stadium. It was insane.
There was a point around the 30, when the last man comes over he could left planted and cut back against the grain but still moving forward and beat the crowd. Then again, when he got inside the 10, he probably thought he could push thru the congestion and get in. Ending up at the 4 is only to steps from the goal line.
Dave
Dave said:
| how did he seem?
do you know if he found a career after football?
He seemed great. Not to sound like Costanza (Seinfeld), he was trying to break into the import/export field. I don't know what happened. We had one phone conversation after that.
Eric from BBI
Eric from BBI said:
I feel like you told this story differently before. Something about Dixon and you were talking after your speech and he said you mentioned in your speech you were a big Giants fan and he was surprised you didn't realize he was the same Ron Dixon. Or something to that affect. Did I remember that wrong??
kickoff return against Philly in Giants Stadium?
gidiefor
gidiefor said:
| was there anything more clusterfukked than a Jim Fassel run Giants team -- I swear that Fassel must have found compromising pictures of everyone in the Giants way right before the "pushing all the chips in" press conference and then lost them all somewhere between the Vikings game, and the kick off of the Superbowl in 2000
arrgh!!!!
sure he will always get the blame, but I will be a Fassel-ite forever, if only for the 2000 NFC championship game. He had his ups and downs for sure, but won a fair share of games with craptastic QBs.
njm
njm said:
| I prefer the memory of the 2000 playoffs.
Me too, Giants Stadium was vibrating.
was right in front of us. What a game
With a trailing player.....would have walked in
That was the most disgusted I can ever remember being after a Giants game.
Maybe I'm remembering it wrong. All I know is we talked after the event and I was shocked it was that Ron Dixon.