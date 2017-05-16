Darkwa - Fractured Tibia Last 2 Seasons (NJ.com) Anando : 5/16/2017 4:52 pm Quote: Finally healthy, Giants' RB Orleans Darkwa says 'the best is yet to come'



Darkwa said he played with the injury, which he initially thought was shin splints, for the entire 2015 season. He appeared in all 16 games and had 36 carries for 153 yards and one touchdown in 2015, including a breakout 8-carry, 48-yard, 1-TD performance in a win over the Cowboys in Week 7.



With the injury slow to heal, Darkwa was held out of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp last offseason. Darkwa resumed his role as a backup running back and core special teamer last season. While the injury lingered, he had 22 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 3-4 while filling in for injured starter Rashad Jennings.



Darkwa's confidence stems from the fact that he's finally healthy.



"People haven't really been able to see me at my best," Darkwa said. "I'm blessed to be in this situation right now after dealing with what I've dealt with for so long. To finally get the situation resolved and get back out on the field, I'm pretty excited about it. I'm champing at the bit. I think the best is yet to come."



He's had injury issues dating back to college. Brown Recluse : 5/16/2017 4:57 pm : link I like the way he runs and I wish him the best of luck in camp this summer...but he's on the outside looking in right now.

Would be nice, 3 good running backs JimNY56 : 5/16/2017 4:57 pm : link Hope the OL can open some holes.

Plus the draft pick, makes 4 JimNY56 : 5/16/2017 4:58 pm : link .

I think he's a powerful runner who can also catch well. yatqb : 5/16/2017 5:35 pm : link I hope that he's the short yardage back this year.

I think it's gonna have to come santacruzom : 5/16/2017 5:35 pm : link on another team. At this point I think nothing short of being possessed by the spirit of Walter Payton will make the coaching staff give Darkwa a shot.

He's been given a shot here - the Giants staff hasn't totally buried him. He just keeps getting banged up/hurt and he's a sub-4.0 YPC player in his short career.



I think he is still in the mix. It is him or Draugn. Draugn Ivan15 : 5/16/2017 5:45 pm : link Miss games.

I think he is still in the mix. It is him or Draughn. Ivan15 : 5/16/2017 5:46 pm : link Darkwa has a higher ceiling but Draughn doesn't miss games.

It's because he's had some beautiful flashes of brilliance:









i'm a Darkwa fan. if healthy he sticks gtt350 : 5/16/2017 6:03 pm : link .

He always seemed to look good for one series, Doomster : 5/16/2017 6:08 pm : link and then he would disappear....

I'm no doctor . . . . TC : 5/16/2017 6:36 pm : link but I've had a broken arm. What kind of fracture requires two years to heal?



I like some of what I've seen of Darkwa, but he doesn't seem able to stay on the field, even before in came to the Giants.



. Danny Kanell : 5/16/2017 6:53 pm : link I've always like his style of running. I think he can be a good back with health and the right opportunity.

Ehh, no thanks Jimmy Googs : 5/16/2017 7:05 pm : link unless he is exponentially better than the other backup RBs at specials.

Andre Williams had a couple impressive runs, too.



There's no way to judge any of these RBs behind the lines they Ten Ton Hammer : 5/16/2017 7:13 pm : link had to play with.



Except for Andre Williams, who was so bad the team saw it even with the O-line making everyone look bad.

. arcarsenal : 5/16/2017 7:16 pm : link I don't know if that's true, TTH.



I think It was pretty easy to tell that Perkins had talent and Jennings was shot last season despite the OL.



In fact, I think Jennings actually made the OL look worse than it actually was on a handful of occasions.

Andre Williams Jimmy Googs : 5/16/2017 7:24 pm : link Couldn't catch a cold and turned his back into LOS when a tackler would meet him in hole.



Not a good player...

Really excited to see what a healthy Darkwa Beezer : 5/16/2017 7:35 pm : link can do.

With two key skill position players done: Jennings & Cruz; and, with our losing our only bona-fide blocker in FB W. Johnson to the burner, we simply couldn't compete last year against better defenses. We needed Johnson to lead block and take the edge for our poor OT's. Tye & Donnell sucked at blocking.



I don't believe they cut a 4th Round pick in Gallman in his fredgbrown : 5/16/2017 8:41 pm : link first season unless he completely stinks.

I think the depth chart goes Perkins, Vereen, Dwarka and Gellman with the veteran Draughn looking on the outside in. One thing that would NOT completely shock me is if Vereen were cut in camp and Draughn kept due to $$$ and injury issues. But that is like a less than 5% chance I think.



Btw.... Milton : 5/16/2017 9:15 pm : link I'm a Darkwa fan. I was disappointed with his production last year, but if it was due to an injury that has now been corrected, that's encouraging for 2017.

Darkwa was a good ST defender when active. yatqb : 5/16/2017 9:22 pm : link .

Medical question: Broken legs and shin splints have same symptoms? Marty in Albany : 5/16/2017 10:03 pm : link Darkwa must be indifferent to pain on a heroic scale.

LOL lugnut : 5/16/2017 10:08 pm : link "a breakout 8-carry, 48-yard, 1-TD performance."



My, how the bar is set low for NYG RBs.

dont feel so bad for R jennings viggie : 5/16/2017 10:43 pm : link

TWTS got him some of this

I hope Darkwa beats Draughn out for the fourth spot adamg : 5/16/2017 11:03 pm : link He's good on specials and he does flash at times running the ball. I'd give him one more shot as a change of pace guy, but if he can't handle the load again, I wouldn't bring him back.



The problem with Darkwa, imo, is that he's fragile. He runs hard and looks really good, and then he's banged up and out for the rest of the game. He's never put together a season as a rusher. Maybe if he added weight he could be our bruiser.



He's good on specials though. Draughn seems to be as well. I wouldn't be surprised if they carry five RBs again. I hope Abdullah makes the PS. My sister was a Duke, so she'd like that.

the guy who compared Williams to Darkwa grizz299 : 5/17/2017 7:20 am : link should take up badminton, 'cause he knows nothing about football. Williams had no vision, no instincts, co cutting ability....Darkwa has all of that in abundance.

And the comment that Williams had good highlights too...no he didn't, nothing like those two runs we saw here.

Ballplayers mature, their bones set, or maybe luck reverses. I think the ceiling is so high for this kid that he has to be given every chance. I think his potential is that high.

two thoughts fkap : 5/17/2017 8:40 am : link as TC said, what kind of fracture takes two years to heal?



on professional teams, these kind of injuries do not, or should not, go misdiagnosed. my leg hurts. go see the team doc, who'll do a xray. hey, look, you have a fracture. Hard to believe you can miss a fracture that takes two years to heal.





I like Darkwa as do many... Johnny5 : 5/17/2017 9:21 am : link ... but I think we are all in agreement that he hasn't been able to stay healthy, and that likely will be why he is cut this year. That said I hope he is healthy, we need some good competition at RB this summer. May the best grouping of RBs stick.

Yes, he did - and they're pretty easy to find.



You can find a couple of good clips for most RB's in this league whether it be at the college level or in the pros.



It took me 2 seconds to find a couple of gifs that make Andre Williams look like a capable NFL back.











Arc Johnny5 : 5/17/2017 10:16 am : link I agree that he's not the second coming of Eric Dickerson but I know you agree he is better than Andre Williams... lol. In my view he is definitely someone beneficial to have on the roster when needed to fill in as long as he stays healthy. He is a role player.

. arcarsenal : 5/17/2017 10:29 am : link My point was never that Andre Williams was a better RB than Darkwa - my point is that highlights can be misleading.



When people start saying things like "the sky is the limit" for Orleans fucking Darkwa, it gets hard to take seriously.



I like the guy as a depth RB, but come on. People act like the Giants have a Todd Gurley clone on the roster and are just choosing not to play him.

I would say the RB position should be very interesting to watch Rudy5757 : 5/17/2017 10:42 am : link Perkins is the only lock to make the team. Gallman is close to a lock so there may only be 1 spot left. The likely 3rd QB spot will leave the team with tough questions. They may go light on RB this year. TE is another spot there will be tough questions that could affect the RB spot.



I wouldn't rule out a battle between Vareen, Darkwa and Draughn for the 3rd spot. If Gallman can block on the pass and catch like we have been told he could push Vareen off the roster. In the 5 games he played in last year he wasn't that good. He was healthy in 2016 and I expected more than what we got out of him. I was excited about the signing but I haven't seen enough impact.

. arcarsenal : 5/17/2017 10:43 am : link Vereen was not healthy in 2016. That was the entire problem.

I hear ya Arc Johnny5 : 5/17/2017 10:50 am : link I am guessing we keep 4: Perkins, Gallman, Vereen, Darkwa.

