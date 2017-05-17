Davis Webb JimNY56 : 5/17/2017 9:41 am



Is it a pipedream to let young QB's learn from sitting on the bench the way the NFL is run today.



Do they actually become a better QB by learning from sitting behind the starting QB?

OR is learning under fire the only way in todays NFL because there is so little practice time?



Davis Webb will sit behind Eli for at least three years and hopefully Webb will be able to spin a little magic when it is his time.





IMO Davis will sit his whole rookie year.

2018 [2nd half of season] if Giants are up 2 scores late in the game he may play.

2019 if Giants are up 2 scores or down 2 scores he may play. Best way to see if he's got it and to give him some playing time for if he takes over in 2020.



Still think Eli is the starter in 2020 and retires after that season.



Because we have a Eli, this is the best way for Davis Webb to learn; but I do think the article makes a good point about early round QB picks.



What is your take.



Eli gets a good [but short] mention in the article.



As for later round picks this was mentioned:

"There were also the unique cases of Tony Romo and Tom Brady, guys who were brought in to fill the back of the roster and wound up developing well enough to become quality starters once they took the field. (Incidentally, both permanently replaced Drew Bledsoe.)"



From DD's list.

agree with O'hara Chip : 5/17/2017 9:48 am : link A wasted pick. To many years left with Eli and this qb class is supposed to be much better. They should have been more patient. Hopefully I am wrong and he works out.

me too. especially with 6 CBs going after him in a deep CB draft Victor in CT : 5/17/2017 9:49 am : link and 2 Ss. They could have used either

playing based on score (+/- 2) Rocky369 : 5/17/2017 9:49 am : link i don't agree with. Eli has proven he can comeback, Philadelphia has proven what a 4 score lead can become with just 8 minutes remaining. One or two drives to close a game is about all he would get.

Victor.. ryanmkeane : 5/17/2017 9:52 am : link I'm not convinced that taking a very good prospect in Webb and potential successor for Eli who will be in a great situation to learn for 2-3 years, was worse than taking a 4th corner in the mid rounds.



I think lots of people think this is Nassib all over again. I'd argue it's not even close to that. We took Nassib when Eli was still in his prime, and the team was awful.

It was a deep CB ryanmkeane : 5/17/2017 9:53 am : link draft but guess what, we have 3 very good ones. We can take one in the 1st or 2nd round next year if the need is still there. I don't get the fuss over CB for THIS YEAR anyway.

Rocky I see your point but JimNY56 : 5/17/2017 9:55 am : link the kid will need to get some playing time [not starting] for the Giants to see what he has got.

the knock on Webb annexOPR : 5/17/2017 9:56 am : link is he needs time



size: check

mobility: check

arm: check

work ethic: check



he literally has every attribute you want in a QB - and landed in a position to where he can take the time to work on his "weaknesses".



Eli did not play well last year. there is a reason the head coach / GM aggressively scouted QBs this year, were rumored to target mahomes, and snagged Webb in the 3rd.



a "wasted pick" would've been reaching for an OL just to appease BBI - when in reality they landed a cost controlled talented backup QB and signed undrafted OL with as much potential as the guys available at the time Webb was selected.





There is no chance Webb plays next year Section331 : 5/17/2017 9:57 am : link up only 2 scores. It would have to be a more substantial blowout for him to get any run. Maybe 2019, if the Giants like what they have seen to date, Webb can get a little time when up by multiple scores. That said, they have to be very careful about sending mixed signals about Eli by playing Webb a lot.

Well, generally I agree.... Johnny5 : 5/17/2017 10:03 am : link ... and am not a huge fan of the pick... but to play devil's advocate: None of us has any real idea how it will work out and we have mostly sucked wind on our 3rd round picks in the Reese era anyway... and aside from Romo and Brady it also worked out pretty well for GB and Aaron Rodgers... lol

RE: Well, generally I agree.... annexOPR : 5/17/2017 10:08 am : link

Quote: ... and am not a huge fan of the pick... but to play devil's advocate: None of us has any real idea how it will work out and we have mostly sucked wind on our 3rd round picks in the Reese era anyway... and aside from Romo and Brady it also worked out pretty well for GB and Aaron Rodgers... lol



3rd down is a dice roll to begin with ... bisnowaty / wheeler / dunker aren't that far off from OL they could've selected instead of Webb ... no LB was making a day 1 impact and, while a deep CB draft, this team already has an elite trio.



I love this pick the more I read about him. He's basically a cutler/stafford arm talent with Eli's work ethic and plenty of time to learn behind a class act. this is a perfect situation for Webb, and mcadoo's system is tailored to his strengths. a lot of things are in place for this to work out. will it? who knows? theres also no guarantee with any QB in any round - I'm just glad they paid a 3rd round price instead of those ridiculous 1st round reaches. Webb could very well be the top QB out of this class, he just wasn't going to be a "quick fix" so he fell.



I think next year Webb becomes the #2 QB, and Eli's backup PatersonPlank : 5/17/2017 10:17 am : link Year 3 and on could be transition time. Eli will be what, 38-39 then? How long do you think he will last? I could see Webb stepping in during the 2019-2020 season. One year as "redshirt", one year as the #2, then look at starting.

Not a wasted pick unless he's the Gman11 : 5/17/2017 10:33 am : link second coming of Nassib. Eli is 36. While he's been super durable during his career age takes it's toll. Webb may be playing before Eli's contract is up.



I disagree that he will play if the Giants go up or down by two scores. How many times were the Giants down by more than that at the end of games and Eli was still in there? I think we'll know if Webb can play during the preseason. Or probably more telling, if he can't play. Nassib couldn't move the team against second and third stringers. That said a lot.

i love how a 'bad year' for Eli is YorkAveGiant : 5/17/2017 10:44 am : link an 11-5 season where he throws for 4000yds and 26 TDs with an 86 rating.



if we see Webb before 2020, I will be shocked.

RE: agree with O'hara GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 10:44 am : link

Quote: A wasted pick. To many years left with Eli and this qb class is supposed to be much better. They should have been more patient. Hopefully I am wrong and he works out.



Agreed. If all stays the same with Eli as it has his entire career, I would much rather of had a CB in rd 3 or even best players available other than a QB. I'd love to be wrong about Webb, but if you are trying to make a run at it the next 2-3 years with Eli, then you obtain guys that can help you in those years IMO. In comment 13473811 Chip said:Agreed. If all stays the same with Eli as it has his entire career, I would much rather of had a CB in rd 3 or even best players available other than a QB. I'd love to be wrong about Webb, but if you are trying to make a run at it the next 2-3 years with Eli, then you obtain guys that can help you in those years IMO.

RE: What confounds me Johnny5 : 5/17/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: is that unlike with Mahomes, neither the HC nor SUllivan vetted him personally.

Apparently they had him rated as the second rounder and assumed they had no chance of him falling to them, that he would be gone before they picked in round 2, possibly even end of the first round. Based on that they spent their time with the prospects they expected as more likely to be available to them. In comment 13473885 Jay in Toronto said:Apparently they had him rated as the second rounder and assumed they had no chance of him falling to them, that he would be gone before they picked in round 2, possibly even end of the first round. Based on that they spent their time with the prospects they expected as more likely to be available to them.

RE: It was a deep CB GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 10:52 am : link

Quote: draft but guess what, we have 3 very good ones. We can take one in the 1st or 2nd round next year if the need is still there. I don't get the fuss over CB for THIS YEAR anyway.



3 very good ones that play on the field at the same time for most of the game. If one guys gets the injury bug, then we're down to using guys like Wade and it becomes an issue. Two guys get hurt and your talking about a major weakness. Watching shotty CB play while Webb sits there not contributing anything for the next few years is where it can feel like you wasted a chance to round out the roster for a SB run. Not saying its a definite, but you can never have enough CB's the way offenses are designed now and how often guys get injured. In comment 13473817 ryanmkeane said:3 very good ones that play on the field at the same time for most of the game. If one guys gets the injury bug, then we're down to using guys like Wade and it becomes an issue. Two guys get hurt and your talking about a major weakness. Watching shotty CB play while Webb sits there not contributing anything for the next few years is where it can feel like you wasted a chance to round out the roster for a SB run. Not saying its a definite, but you can never have enough CB's the way offenses are designed now and how often guys get injured.

Webb could be the goods, i'm glad he's here gtt350 : 5/17/2017 10:57 am : link .

RE: the knock on Webb GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote: is he needs time



size: check

mobility: check

arm: check

work ethic: check



he literally has every attribute you want in a QB - and landed in a position to where he can take the time to work on his "weaknesses".



Eli did not play well last year. there is a reason the head coach / GM aggressively scouted QBs this year, were rumored to target mahomes, and snagged Webb in the 3rd.



a "wasted pick" would've been reaching for an OL just to appease BBI - when in reality they landed a cost controlled talented backup QB and signed undrafted OL with as much potential as the guys available at the time Webb was selected.





Your right in that I don't believe it was a "wasted pick", but I think they could have added quality depth at positions that could benefit them in the next 3 years. There were some solid DB names that could have been had and made contributions this year and beyond. I didn't hate the pick and I'm on the this kids bandwagon because I trust the FO saw something and believe he can be the guy after Eli. In comment 13473821 annexOPR said:Your right in that I don't believe it was a "wasted pick", but I think they could have added quality depth at positions that could benefit them in the next 3 years. There were some solid DB names that could have been had and made contributions this year and beyond. I didn't hate the pick and I'm on the this kids bandwagon because I trust the FO saw something and believe he can be the guy after Eli.

Do they actually become a better QB by learning from sitting...? Torrag : 5/17/2017 11:10 am : link Sitting or not is irrelevant. It's about talnet and work ethic. Rodgers has already answered this question for everyone.

Torrag JimNY56 : 5/17/2017 11:18 am : link It been reported Webb has the work ethic!

Does he have the talent; we will all know in a couple of years.

RE: Do they actually become a better QB by learning from sitting...? Brown Recluse : 5/17/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: Sitting or not is irrelevant. It's about talnet and work ethic. Rodgers has already answered this question for everyone.



Was going to post something similar (if I understand you correctly). I think any QB who is honest will tell you they don't want to spend their time on the bench watching. They want to be in there getting real-time reps. And today's NFL is more QB-friendly than it ever has been. Rookie QB's come into the league all the time now and have early success. In comment 13473939 Torrag said:Was going to post something similar (if I understand you correctly). I think any QB who is honest will tell you they don't want to spend their time on the bench watching. They want to be in there getting real-time reps. And today's NFL is more QB-friendly than it ever has been. Rookie QB's come into the league all the time now and have early success.

I hated the Nassib pick Rudy5757 : 5/17/2017 11:38 am : link 2 reasons, 1. Trading up to get him I thought was a waste and now in hindsight it really was and 2. I thought it was too early to look for a successor and we could have still looked at the late round or FA.



This year seemed like it was a good time to start the process. I don't know anything about Webb but Eli is at the tail end of his career and 2-3 years is all we will probably get. If he doesn't show he has it this season we can always look at next season and get one from what I have heard should be a strong crop. If Eli goes down this year especially early there is a good chance we would be in line for a top 10 pick. But when Eli is done we need to have a guy in place. Teams without QBs are perennially in the bottom of the league. I dont want to go back to the Dave Brown era.

Next year's QB class is terrific Csonka : 5/17/2017 11:39 am : link I was hoping we'd wait another year and take a top one, using the Webb pick at another position now. Hope Webb ends up being the answer, though.

If limited Pete in MD : 5/17/2017 11:50 am : link practice time is the primary reason why you can't develop a starting QB from the bench, then it's encouraging that Webb seems more than willing to put in extra work on his own time. Granted, it's tough to replicate 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 practices by yourself but if he's putting in hours learning the playbook, studying film, throwing routes with WRs, etc., he'll be able to make those limited full-team practice reps more meaningful.

I'm beginning to like this pick ... Spider56 : 5/17/2017 12:06 pm : link The entire draft process is a crap shoot especially for QBs ...Most years some '1st round talents' bust out and mid / low round picks become stars (no names necessary) ... it may take a few tries to find the next Eli so lets get started now. Personally I like this guy better than most of the QBs that went before him.

The horse is dead. Stop beating it. Ivan15 : 5/17/2017 12:26 pm : link .

Make no mistake Don in DC : 5/17/2017 12:34 pm : link They wouldn't have taken this kid in the third round if they didn't think he had a real chance to start and be a player for us down the line. They didn't spend a third rounder on this kid just to be a backup for the next few years.



By all accounts he has everything you want in a player except experience playing against top flight opponents in an NFL-style offense. All the tools and talents are there. He just needs to develop in an NFL system for a while to learn to play the NFL game.



Behind Eli, he will get the chance to learn. Personally, I like the pick a lot. I'm hardly an expert, but I like it.

There's no guarantee that the Giants would have been in a position... Klaatu : 5/17/2017 12:35 pm : link To draft a top-tier QB next year. So they took their "bird in the hand" this year instead of waiting for what might be in the bush next year.



Would I have done it? Nope. I would have drafted a DB. But I'm not getting paid to make those calls.

Given How Poorly Most Teams W/Out A Good QB Do Trainmaster : 5/17/2017 12:45 pm : link taking a flyer on a QB in the 3rd round when your starting QB is 36 years old is not a dumb move IMHO.



The 3rd round is about right. 1st or 2nd round should mean you expect the QB to start soon. 4th through 7th round is a shot in the dark with no expectation of a starter.



As others have stated, a 3rd rounder whose biggest knock is he needs more time to develop his drop back / pocket skills and has most/all the other skills is a fair "gamble" IMHO.

Love the arguments RinR : 5/17/2017 12:47 pm : link that they should have taken a DB instead of Webb. As if there would not be any drop off if one of Jenkins, Apple or Cromartie goes down and is replaced by a 3rd round rookie DB.



And if the Giants happen to make a deep playoff run this year (as we're all hoping) its doubtful any of these QBs will be there when they pick next year.

RE: Love the arguments Klaatu : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: that they should have taken a DB instead of Webb. As if there would not be any drop off if one of Jenkins, Apple or Cromartie goes down and is replaced by a 3rd round rookie DB.



And if the Giants happen to make a deep playoff run this year (as we're all hoping) its doubtful any of these QBs will be there when they pick next year.



Who's going to replace one of them now if, God forbid, something happens to them? A UDFA or a journeyman on his 4th team in 5 years. So, yeah, I would have preferred to have someone with a little more upside in the pipeline. And that's just CBs. Personally, I would have drafted another Safety (like John Johnson). In comment 13474072 RinR said:Who's going to replace one of them now if, God forbid, something happens to them? A UDFA or a journeyman on his 4th team in 5 years. So, yeah, I would have preferred to have someone with a little more upside in the pipeline. And that's just CBs. Personally, I would have drafted another Safety (like John Johnson).

Big mistake by the Giants. Didnt they learn from the Cowboys mistakes? JohnB : 5/17/2017 1:10 pm : link They have Romo and yet drafted Dak in the 3rd round. Why? Romo is the starter and will be there for YEARS to come. Prescott is just going to ride the pine for a long time.



Oh wait..... skip that line of thought.

RE: agree with O'hara Gatorade Dunk : 5/17/2017 1:10 pm : link

Quote: A wasted pick. To many years left with Eli and this qb class is supposed to be much better. They should have been more patient. Hopefully I am wrong and he works out.

We don't know how many years Eli has left. He could decide to retire, he could quickly decline, he could suffer a catastrophic injury (knock on wood). Any good team needs to have a backup plan, especially at QB. Look around the league - most successful teams are perpetually developing a QB even if they have a veteran franchise QB in place.



As to the idea that next year's class is much better, that's irrelevant (or more to the point, it's exactly why the Giants shouldn't have waited). Those potential franchise QBs next year will likely all be gone before the Giants pick in the first round, unless the Giants wind up finishing much worse than we expect (in which case, it's likely that one of the negative Eli scenarios mentioned above may have occurred).



If this year taught us anything, it's that it is nearly impossible to deflate the value of QBs in the draft; simply having a deep and talented class of QBs does not ensure that one will fall to a pick late in the first round. And even then, would you rather use a first round pick on a player that did slide for whatever reason (again, if the Giants are picking in the bottom third of the draft, the only way that a franchise QB prospect is falling to them is if that guy has some sort of red flag attached to him), or have a physically talented QB in the pipeline already with one year under his belt AND have a first round pick to utilize on the BPA?



Instead, the Giants decided that the better option would be to use a 3rd rounder this year on a guy who they obviously felt had the physical skills but required some additional development. A year of NFL coaching (compared to a year of college coaching for next year's draftees) gives Webb a relative advantage in that area, and he becomes a known quantity that much sooner (it's worth always remembering that even next year's supposedly elite QB class comes with no guarantees). If Webb is slow/unable to develop as the team hopes, the Giants will (hopefully) be able to identify that relatively quickly and can continue to evaluate alternatives in future years. They are, after all, going to have to unearth a successor to Eli at some point.



If Webb becomes a very good starting NFL QB and ultimately succeeds Eli (or becomes trade bait down the line), it will have proven to be an excellent pick. If he ends up merely being an adequate NFL backup for his rookie contract, it will still be an acceptable use of the pick (because it will represent an efficient allocation of cap resources and roster construction). If he ends up being a failure, it will have been a wasted pick, but players at any position in any round can end up being a failure and thus a wasted pick. There is nothing inherently wasteful about selecting a QB prospect in the middle of the draft relative to any other position.



With the amount that the Giants pay Eli, they have to be careful with the way they allocate their cap resources to the remainder of the QB position group. That means they can either take washed-up journeymen (Johnson) or reclamation projects (Smith), or they can try to develop their own (Webb). And with Eli nearing the end of his career (most likely, anyway), it makes sense to at least give themselves the opportunity to pursue the third option, as it is the most likely of the the three to provide a successor if/when necessary. In comment 13473811 Chip said:We don't know how many years Eli has left. He could decide to retire, he could quickly decline, he could suffer a catastrophic injury (knock on wood). Any good team needs to have a backup plan, especially at QB. Look around the league - most successful teams are perpetually developing a QB even if they have a veteran franchise QB in place.As to the idea that next year's class is much better, that's irrelevant (or more to the point, it's exactly why the Giants shouldn't have waited). Those potential franchise QBs next year will likely all be gone before the Giants pick in the first round, unless the Giants wind up finishing much worse than we expect (in which case, it's likely that one of the negative Eli scenarios mentioned above may have occurred).If this year taught us anything, it's that it is nearly impossible to deflate the value of QBs in the draft; simply having a deep and talented class of QBs does not ensure that one will fall to a pick late in the first round. And even then, would you rather use a first round pick on a player that did slide for whatever reason (again, if the Giants are picking in the bottom third of the draft, the only way that a franchise QB prospect is falling to them is if that guy has some sort of red flag attached to him), or have a physically talented QB in the pipeline already with one year under his belt AND have a first round pick to utilize on the BPA?Instead, the Giants decided that the better option would be to use a 3rd rounder this year on a guy who they obviously felt had the physical skills but required some additional development. A year of NFL coaching (compared to a year of college coaching for next year's draftees) gives Webb a relative advantage in that area, and he becomes a known quantity that much sooner (it's worth always remembering that even next year's supposedly elite QB class comes with no guarantees). If Webb is slow/unable to develop as the team hopes, the Giants will (hopefully) be able to identify that relatively quickly and can continue to evaluate alternatives in future years. They are, after all, going to have to unearth a successor to Eli at some point.If Webb becomes a very good starting NFL QB and ultimately succeeds Eli (or becomes trade bait down the line), it will have proven to be an excellent pick. If he ends up merely being an adequate NFL backup for his rookie contract, it will still be an acceptable use of the pick (because it will represent an efficient allocation of cap resources and roster construction). If he ends up being a failure, it will have been a wasted pick, but players at any position in any round can end up being a failure and thus a wasted pick. There is nothing inherently wasteful about selecting a QB prospect in the middle of the draft relative to any other position.With the amount that the Giants pay Eli, they have to be careful with the way they allocate their cap resources to the remainder of the QB position group. That means they can either take washed-up journeymen (Johnson) or reclamation projects (Smith), or they can try to develop their own (Webb). And with Eli nearing the end of his career (most likely, anyway), it makes sense to at least give themselves the opportunity to pursue the third option, as it is the most likely of the the three to provide a successor if/when necessary.

RE: It was a deep CB johnnyb : 5/17/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: draft but guess what, we have 3 very good ones. We can take one in the 1st or 2nd round next year if the need is still there. I don't get the fuss over CB for THIS YEAR anyway.



I guess the fuss is the way our defense fell apart when DRC was hurt in the Green Bay game. In comment 13473817 ryanmkeane said:I guess the fuss is the way our defense fell apart when DRC was hurt in the Green Bay game.

I like Webb but still hate the pick nicky43 : 5/17/2017 1:27 pm : link Jerry blamed this pick on MacAdoo saying Mac really wanted him but I think it's a mistake to waste a decent pick on QB no matter how good considering Eli should start for at least 3 more years.



I'm all about work ethic and Webb has it in spades so I really do like this kid allot. I just think this team is not in a position to waste a pick on a worthless QB when we have much more important positions to fill.

It's ryanmkeane : 5/17/2017 1:33 pm : link very possible to think the 2 following things, separately:



1) CB depth is a concern, but we have great quality at the top



2) Webb was a good pick

Think McAdoo TMS : 5/17/2017 1:38 pm : link pushed for the Webb pick and we gave him the benefit of the doubt after last year. He did train and coach Rodgers and thats quite an endorsement.

RE: I like Webb but still hate the pick Gatorade Dunk : 5/17/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Jerry blamed this pick on MacAdoo saying Mac really wanted him but I think it's a mistake to waste a decent pick on QB no matter how good considering Eli should start for at least 3 more years.



I'm all about work ethic and Webb has it in spades so I really do like this kid allot. I just think this team is not in a position to waste a pick on a worthless QB when we have much more important positions to fill.

Your logic is circular. You hate the pick because you've deemed it wasteful; it's only wasteful for the reasons why you've decided to hate it. There's no guarantee that Eli starts for at least three more years. He could choose to walk away due to preference, injury or ineffectiveness at any point during that time.



And it's odd to say you like the kid a lot, but also call him worthless. As for "more important positions to fill," pretty much every 3rd round pick is likely to be developmental to some degree. Which do you think offers the greatest potential payoff?



It's not binary; Webb can potentially offer value even though he will not be an immediate starter. He may never become the successor to Eli and could still provide value. He could be an affordable and talented backup QB for the Giants, which allows them to balance their cap load for that position group, which will let them potentially add or retain another player in future years. He could flash talent in spot duty, preseason or an injury fill-in (just because Eli has never missed a game doesn't mean he will never miss a game going forward) and become trade bait. He could offer a fresh perspective in QB meetings that may help advance the offense in general (might be a stretch, but at least in my job, some of the best suggestions come from new hires). He could provide a talented scout team QB to keep the defense as prepared as possible.



It's not as simple as just preferring a DB or [insert position here]; that's not the optimal way to assemble a roster. I agree that the Giants need to address their secondary depth and IMO, they will. And they'll do it in the way that makes the most sense for a contender with an aging QB - with a veteran. Meanwhile, they'll also have the luxury of doing something else a contender with an aging QB should do: plan for the future. In comment 13474110 nicky43 said:Your logic is circular. You hate the pick because you've deemed it wasteful; it's only wasteful for the reasons why you've decided to hate it. There's no guarantee that Eli starts for at least three more years. He could choose to walk away due to preference, injury or ineffectiveness at any point during that time.And it's odd to say you like the kid a lot, but also call him worthless. As for "more important positions to fill," pretty much every 3rd round pick is likely to be developmental to some degree. Which do you think offers the greatest potential payoff?It's not binary; Webb can potentially offer value even though he will not be an immediate starter. He may never become the successor to Eli and could still provide value. He could be an affordable and talented backup QB for the Giants, which allows them to balance their cap load for that position group, which will let them potentially add or retain another player in future years. He could flash talent in spot duty, preseason or an injury fill-in (just because Eli has never missed a game doesn't mean he will never miss a game going forward) and become trade bait. He could offer a fresh perspective in QB meetings that may help advance the offense in general (might be a stretch, but at least in my job, some of the best suggestions come from new hires). He could provide a talented scout team QB to keep the defense as prepared as possible.It's not as simple as just preferring a DB or [insert position here]; that's not the optimal way to assemble a roster. I agree that the Giants need to address their secondary depth and IMO, they will. And they'll do it in the way that makes the most sense for a contender with an aging QB - with a veteran. Meanwhile, they'll also have the luxury of doing something else a contender with an aging QB should do: plan for the future.

I don't see how anyone can build a plan around the assumption PatersonPlank : 5/17/2017 2:01 pm : link Eli plays until 40. He's 36, and every season could be his last. One injury could do it. Not many QBs play much older and just because Payton did it is no guarantee. Webb was a 1st or 2nd round pick, depending on who you ask, and we got him late 3rd. He was probably the top value left there, and gives us a plan for after Eli. If Eli gets hurt and hangs them up, you will be thanking your stars for this pick. I also believe Webb is the real deal, and has a chance to be really good.

RE: RE: I like Webb but still hate the pick nicky43 : 5/17/2017 2:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13474110 nicky43 said:





Quote:





Jerry blamed this pick on MacAdoo saying Mac really wanted him but I think it's a mistake to waste a decent pick on QB no matter how good considering Eli should start for at least 3 more years.



I'm all about work ethic and Webb has it in spades so I really do like this kid allot. I just think this team is not in a position to waste a pick on a worthless QB when we have much more important positions to fill.





Your logic is circular. You hate the pick because you've deemed it wasteful; it's only wasteful for the reasons why you've decided to hate it. There's no guarantee that Eli starts for at least three more years. He could choose to walk away due to preference, injury or ineffectiveness at any point during that time.



And it's odd to say you like the kid a lot, but also call him worthless. As for "more important positions to fill," pretty much every 3rd round pick is likely to be developmental to some degree. Which do you think offers the greatest potential payoff?



It's not binary; Webb can potentially offer value even though he will not be an immediate starter. He may never become the successor to Eli and could still provide value. He could be an affordable and talented backup QB for the Giants, which allows them to balance their cap load for that position group, which will let them potentially add or retain another player in future years. He could flash talent in spot duty, preseason or an injury fill-in (just because Eli has never missed a game doesn't mean he will never miss a game going forward) and become trade bait. He could offer a fresh perspective in QB meetings that may help advance the offense in general (might be a stretch, but at least in my job, some of the best suggestions come from new hires). He could provide a talented scout team QB to keep the defense as prepared as possible.



It's not as simple as just preferring a DB or [insert position here]; that's not the optimal way to assemble a roster. I agree that the Giants need to address their secondary depth and IMO, they will. And they'll do it in the way that makes the most sense for a contender with an aging QB - with a veteran. Meanwhile, they'll also have the luxury of doing something else a contender with an aging QB should do: plan for the future.



Just a few issues:

1. I don't think it's realistic to think Eli will walk away in the near future unless of a serious injury and in that case....

2. Do you seriously think they will use Webb as the number

2 backup this year?

3. I don't mean to say that Web is worthless but certainly I think wasting a third rounder on a QB when you don't need one is worthless.

4. I've seen plenty of starters from round 3 over the years.

5. Look at what a waste the Nassib pick was. Same thing here because....

6. I seriously doubt Webb is Eli's replacement.

7. What happens in the next two years if a better QB than Webb falls to us in the draft? Reece won't be able to resist going for him.

8. I'll repeat - the need for other more critical needs than a QB.



And for the record you can like the player and not like the pick. I love OBJ but hated that pick at the time. Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don't. We all have our opinions and because that is all they are, they can neither be right or wrong.







In comment 13474140 Gatorade Dunk said:Just a few issues:1. I don't think it's realistic to think Eli will walk away in the near future unless of a serious injury and in that case....2. Do you seriously think they will use Webb as the number2 backup this year?3. I don't mean to say that Web is worthless but certainly I think wasting a third rounder on a QB when you don't need one is worthless.4. I've seen plenty of starters from round 3 over the years.5. Look at what a waste the Nassib pick was. Same thing here because....6. I seriously doubt Webb is Eli's replacement.7. What happens in the next two years if a better QB than Webb falls to us in the draft? Reece won't be able to resist going for him.8. I'll repeat - the need for other more critical needs than a QB.And for the record you can like the player and not like the pick. I love OBJ but hated that pick at the time. Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don't. We all have our opinions and because that is all they are, they can neither be right or wrong.

Wasted pick FatHeadTommy : 5/17/2017 2:35 pm : link Agree with Chip and O'hara

RE: Big mistake by the Giants. Didnt they learn from the Cowboys mistakes? GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 3:00 pm : link

Quote: They have Romo and yet drafted Dak in the 3rd round. Why? Romo is the starter and will be there for YEARS to come. Prescott is just going to ride the pine for a long time.



Oh wait..... skip that line of thought.



Wouldn't the Cowboys have a different take on their QB situation since Romo was hurt every year and never won in the playoffs compared to Manning never missing a game. In comment 13474088 JohnB said:Wouldn't the Cowboys have a different take on their QB situation since Romo was hurt every year and never won in the playoffs compared to Manning never missing a game.

RE: RE: RE: I like Webb but still hate the pick Gatorade Dunk : 5/17/2017 3:11 pm : link



In comment

Quote: Just a few issues:

1. I don't think it's realistic to think Eli will walk away in the near future unless of a serious injury and in that case....



Eli is 36 and has three years left on his contract. Depending on your definition of "near future," he's more likely than not to walk away at the end of his contract (and perhaps sooner if circumstances intervene). Regardless, the Giants don't have the luxury of approaching it like a fan; they have to be prepared with a succession plan.



2. Do you seriously think they will use Webb as the number 2 backup this year?



I think Webb signed a four-year contract. Unless they were to acquire a franchise QB prospect on the level that Eli was coming out of college, they would carry three QBs in the rookie year of any QB prospect. It would take an incredibly bad season for the Giants to acquire that level of prospect, or a wasted season after Eli's departure. It's a cost of doing business as part of a succession plan. The alternative is the Dave Brown/Kent Graham era. After his rookie season, I absolutely expect Webb to be the sole backup (and wouldn't necessarily rule it out for this season, although I agree it's highly unlikely).



3. I don't mean to say that Web is worthless but certainly I think wasting a third rounder on a QB when you don't need one is worthless.



You DID say he was worthless. And you have decided that they don't need one. They clearly feel otherwise. With all due respect, I'll trust their judgment over yours.



4. I've seen plenty of starters from round 3 over the years.



Go ahead and rattle off the recent third round picks that the Giants have made that became starters. Tuck and Manningham. That's the whole list in this millennium.



5. Look at what a waste the Nassib pick was. Same thing here because....



First of all, the Nassib pick was made when Eli was only 32 - still very much in the prime of his career. Nassib was never even considered to be a successor; he was simply a safety net. And I'd argue that Nassib wasn't a waste at all - he filled exactly the role they had set out for him. Yes, he wound up seemingly regressing, but that's not an indictment of taking a QB; that's a knock on Nassib himself as a player. And you can't judge the pick in retrospect because of the fact that he never wound up needing to play - do you have any idea how statistically unlikely Eli's consecutive game streak is?



Where many knock the Nassib pick (rightfully so, perhaps) is that the Giants traded up to get him. But the pick of a QB in general was justifiable even then, other than the trade up. Again, Eli gets paid a ton of money. The only way to build a solid roster in spite of that is to go cheap on the rest of the QB group. Draft picks are cheaper than free agents (typically), and can often have greater developmental upside. Not every pick will hit, but that doesn't diminish the validity of the pick itself.



6. I seriously doubt Webb is Eli's replacement.



Clearly. You've made that fairly obvious with your use of "blamed," "waste," and "worthless." Regardless, teams need to have a succession plan, especially at QB, and it's not wise for them to simply expect that they'll just draft the successor once the incumbent is done.



7. What happens in the next two years if a better QB than Webb falls to us in the draft? Reece won't be able to resist going for him.



First, Reese . Second, "better," by definition, is a relative term. If Webb is progressing on or ahead of schedule, it would be unlikely that a "better" QB prospect falls to the Giants without some red flag of his own attached to him. Unless, of course, the Giants have an unexpectedly bad season, which might be due to an Eli injury or ineffectiveness - as long as you're playing the hypothetical fiction game, I can too.



8. I'll repeat - the need for other more critical needs than a QB.



Definitely, repeat.



And for the record you can like the player and not like the pick. I love OBJ but hated that pick at the time. Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don't. We all have our opinions and because that is all they are, they can neither be right or wrong.



Look, I get it. I thought the Petitgout pick was poor value at the time, even though he wound up being a solid player. But what you're arguing isn't necessarily a matter simply of opinion; you seem to be fundamentally opposed to a succession plan for a 36 year old QB with three years left on his contract. I think it's reckless to let the situation sit. Maybe one more year, tops. But why would next year be any different in terms of utilizing a draft pick on a QB that could be used on a different position?



If anything, with each successive year that passes as we approach the end of Eli's current contract, the urgency increases and the likelihood of an even higher draft pick being used in the search for Eli's potential successor increases along with it. What would you be saying in a year if the Giants used their second round pick on a QB instead of a different position? Or if, as they enter Eli's final season, they use their first rounder on a QB instead of a much-needed reinforcement elsewhere on the roster for what could be Eli's last run? My comments embedded:In comment 13474165 nicky43 said:Look, I get it. I thought the Petitgout pick was poor value at the time, even though he wound up being a solid player. But what you're arguing isn't necessarily a matter simply of opinion; you seem to be fundamentally opposed to a succession plan for a 36 year old QB with three years left on his contract. I think it's reckless to let the situation sit. Maybe one more year, tops. But why would next year be any different in terms of utilizing a draft pick on a QB that could be used on a different position?If anything, with each successive year that passes as we approach the end of Eli's current contract, the urgency increases and the likelihood of an even higher draft pick being used in the search for Eli's potential successor increases along with it. What would you be saying in a year if the Giants used their second round pick on a QB instead of a different position? Or if, as they enter Eli's final season, they use their first rounder on a QB instead of a much-needed reinforcement elsewhere on the roster for what could be Eli's last run?

RE: RE: Big mistake by the Giants. Didnt they learn from the Cowboys mistakes? David in LA : 5/17/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13474088 JohnB said:





Quote:





They have Romo and yet drafted Dak in the 3rd round. Why? Romo is the starter and will be there for YEARS to come. Prescott is just going to ride the pine for a long time.



Oh wait..... skip that line of thought.







Wouldn't the Cowboys have a different take on their QB situation since Romo was hurt every year and never won in the playoffs compared to Manning never missing a game.



What about the Patriots using a 2nd and a 3rd on Garropolo and Brissett? Brady's perfectly fine. It's irresponsible to just ignore the QB position altogether. In comment 13474221 GuzzaBlue said:What about the Patriots using a 2nd and a 3rd on Garropolo and Brissett? Brady's perfectly fine. It's irresponsible to just ignore the QB position altogether.

I actually think Webb will be backing up Eli this year.. Thinblueline : 5/17/2017 8:09 pm : link Gene Smith! Lol sorry but if Eli gets hurt we are doomed anyway so let Webb get his feet wet... He'll impress in camp and beat out Geno...

It's a stupid pick in the 3rd round EricJ : 5/17/2017 8:46 pm : link if they do not let him see any action this year or next. In fact, if I was Davis Webb I would be pissed off that the Giants selected me. Wasted career on the bench.



If Eli feels like playing for 5 more years nobody in the front office is going to stop him. Loyal to a fault.



Here is what I would do...

1. Any game where it is garbage time, you let him in the game. Even if you know you are just going to hand the ball off.

2. If (God forbid) we are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, then Webb becomes the starter IMO. Why not?

3. If at the end of the season we have our playoff position solidified with no advantage to winning the last game or two, then let Webb play then too.

RE: It's a stupid pick in the 3rd round Ten Ton Hammer : 5/17/2017 9:01 pm : link

Quote:



If Eli feels like playing for 5 more years nobody in the front office is going to stop him. Loyal to a fault.





I don't know how you could think this with a straight face when a) we're not that far from watching Tom Coughlin of all people get pushed out the door, and B) a first-year head coach does not ever have a problem with pointing out Eli's mistakes.



Your theory's fiction. In comment 13474521 EricJ said:I don't know how you could think this with a straight face when a) we're not that far from watching Tom Coughlin of all people get pushed out the door, and B) a first-year head coach does not ever have a problem with pointing out Eli's mistakes.Your theory's fiction.

Eli will play out his deal annexOPR : 5/17/2017 9:51 pm : link Go out with another SB ring at least, and retire with the ability to walk



Whether Webb is the guy or not remains to be seen ... But this "Eli can play forever" narrative is ridiculous. He's fading, it happens.



There's a reason Reese/Mcadoo looked into QBs this year so diligently ... not to mention the public criticism.



But yeah, lets keep pretending Eli is gonna play into his 40s - and play well

No way Eli plays until he is 40 Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 10:20 pm : link and in my view, we won't want him too.



The arm and legs of Eli were not the same last season. Not too detriment of the team but clearly lesser than before...

Our QB's will be Eli Manning, Geno Smith and inactive David Webb SGMen : 5/17/2017 11:26 pm : link It is too early to say David Webb was a wasted pick. If he does develop into a starter down the road, well, he was well worth it. He has the arm strength but clearly needs a lot of coaching to develop. I sort of wish we had taken him in the fourth round, a better slot based on his raw skill set.



Now, no way Webb is this year's #2 QB over Geno Smith. Just no way given his college play and raw skills. But he has "potential" including what looks to be a mature mindset and leadership skills. Only time will tell, but 2017 will be about watching & learning.

RE: Our QB's will be Eli Manning, Geno Smith and inactive David Webb Gatorade Dunk : 12:32 am : link

Quote: It is too early to say David Webb was a wasted pick. If he does develop into a starter down the road, well, he was well worth it. He has the arm strength but clearly needs a lot of coaching to develop. I sort of wish we had taken him in the fourth round, a better slot based on his raw skill set.



Now, no way Webb is this year's #2 QB over Geno Smith. Just no way given his college play and raw skills. But he has "potential" including what looks to be a mature mindset and leadership skills. Only time will tell, but 2017 will be about watching & learning.

Ah, David Webb. Someday, he may share the backfield with Wayne Gellman or Orleans Dwarka . That backfield definitely has "potential." In comment 13474725 SGMen said:Ah,Webb. Someday, he may share the backfield with Wayneor Orleans. That backfield definitely has "potential."

Really? Doomster : 6:27 am : link Big mistake by the Giants. Didnt they learn from the Cowboys mistakes?

JohnB : 5/17/2017 1:10 pm : link : reply

They have Romo and yet drafted Dak in the 3rd round. Why? Romo is the starter and will be there for YEARS to come. Prescott is just going to ride the pine for a long time.



Oh wait..... skip that line of thought.





Nah, the Cowboys didn't need a qb.....Romo wasn't one hit away from retirement....Seriously? They absolutely needed a qb.....they needed a rookie to start, with their CAP problems....and with an OL that resembled the great wall of China, a rookie qb, with a good running game, was the answer....



AS for the Giants? I think it was a mistake......this team is in, win now mode.....a DB/S should have been drafted.....Yes we have 3 good corners, but no depth if one goes down(all three missed playing time last season), and outside of Collins, we have nothing at either S position.... Webb will cost this team a roster spot if the Giants have to carry 3 qb's.....

for the King Quis : 9:08 am : link Level minded people here. We all saw Eli play less than expected last year. So much so that I truly believe that if it wasn't for his playoff performance this year many more people would be excited about the Webb pick up. it feels like because Eli played well against the Pack that all of regular season was forgotten among the masses but I have a feeling Mac and Reece see things most don't realize and made a move as an insurance policy in Webb. As far as O'Hara is concerned he spoke as I would expect a loyal person would.

RE: for the SGMen : 9:12 am : link

Quote: Level minded people here. We all saw Eli play less than expected last year. So much so that I truly believe that if it wasn't for his playoff performance this year many more people would be excited about the Webb pick up. it feels like because Eli played well against the Pack that all of regular season was forgotten among the masses but I have a feeling Mac and Reece see things most don't realize and made a move as an insurance policy in Webb. As far as O'Hara is concerned he spoke as I would expect a loyal person would. Eli had one viable receiving threat in OBJ and a few average guys in Sharpe and maybe Tye. Cruz never recovered; we had no fourth wideout; our TE's sucked most of the year and our OL sucked. I just think Eli's play was impacted by the lack of talent around him. Also, Eli is getting older so his legs are likely not as nimble and that impacts your whole game.



I think Eli has a much better year this year if the offense stays healthy BUT I also am not so sure he has more than 2 years left in him of acceptable play. I'm just not sure.... In comment 13474884 King Quis said:Eli had one viable receiving threat in OBJ and a few average guys in Sharpe and maybe Tye. Cruz never recovered; we had no fourth wideout; our TE's sucked most of the year and our OL sucked. I just think Eli's play was impacted by the lack of talent around him. Also, Eli is getting older so his legs are likely not as nimble and that impacts your whole game.I think Eli has a much better year this year if the offense stays healthy BUT I also am not so sure he has more than 2 years left in him of acceptable play. I'm just not sure....

Eli has had a down year before UConn4523 : 9:21 am : link he was far worse in 2013 than 2016 and bounced back with his best year ever in 2014. He is a few years older now so that will be harder to do, but take a look at that 2013 roster and you'll see some pretty shocking similarities:



Andre Brown was our leading rusher in both attempts and yards with a whopping 3.5 YPC due to the David Wilson injury



Myers and Pascoe stunk (neither was able to help take coverage off Cruz/Nicks)



Eli sacked 39 times (most of his career by a huge margin)



28th in total offense



If Eli has another down year in 2017 I think we can start talking about his final years here, but I'll need to see that happen first. Until then Webb is in a really nice position to learn for a couple of years with zero pressure and clean up a lot of what made him a 3rd round pick.