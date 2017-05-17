NGT: Schefter: Blount signs with the Eagles Defenderdawg : 5/17/2017 10:17 am Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)

Eagles are signing former Patriots' RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal, per team official. Cardinals also had some mild interest.

Deal Defenderdawg : 5/17/2017 10:20 am : link Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

Sources: Eagles are signing ex-Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount to a 1-year deal worth up to $2.8M. Top FA available & another big weapon.

Damn kash94 : 5/17/2017 10:20 am : link that's very very very annoying.



Eagles may have offered more $ + playing time.

Not sure Jon in NYC : 5/17/2017 10:20 am : link how much a weapon he actually is. There's a reason the Pats didn't want him back and the Giants chose to pass.

Pats gain a pick Rocky369 : 5/17/2017 10:22 am : link and Eagles lose a pick?

Ultimately kash94 : 5/17/2017 10:22 am : link Blount would have been a very good fit here but he isn't a top tier RB (thus the price and how long it took to sign him). 30+, not a great ypc, and doesn't contribute as a receiver.



Like I said, I'm upset the Giants didn't sign him but he won't be a huge difference maker to Philly IMO. He's more of a complementary piece at this point of his career.

RE: Pats gain a pick kash94 : 5/17/2017 10:23 am : link

and Eagles lose a pick?



Believe so due to the tender although I read some report that teams were trying to find loopholes. Not sure what came of those.

Who cares! We'll still beat the Eagles. Marty in Albany : 5/17/2017 10:26 am : link We got a UDFA WR who is so fast, he can turn the lights off and get into bed before it gets dark in the room.

. arcarsenal : 5/17/2017 10:26 am : link Not a huge deal. Still would have liked to see NYG sign him, though.

eh Greg from LI : 5/17/2017 10:28 am : link I think Belichick is a pretty good judge of players. If he didn't need Blount, I'm not going to lose any sleep over him going to Philly.

Good move for the Eagles. shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/17/2017 10:30 am : link I was never 100% sold on this for the Giants anyway, so I can't complain now.

RE: eh Sarcastic Sam : 5/17/2017 10:31 am : link

I think Belichick is a pretty good judge of players. If he didn't need Blount, I'm not going to lose any sleep over him going to Philly.



Just like Vereen....

. arcarsenal : 5/17/2017 10:37 am : link Belichick has never really tied himself to many players, though. He's always kind of operated in a way that treats most players as replaceable.



Save for Brady, I don't think there's many guys on the Pats roster that Bill doesn't feel he can find a suitable alternative for.

RE: Pats gain a pick djstat : 5/17/2017 10:39 am : link

Quote: and Eagles lose a pick? That is not how compensatory picks work. Blount works into each teams formula so it counts as NE losing an UFA and Philly signing an UFA. Not as cut and dry as one team loses and one gains.



Also for everyone who didn't want Blount because we may get a compy pick, if Hankins blows out his knee and doesn't play one game, we get nothing In comment 13473854 Rocky369 said:That is not how compensatory picks work. Blount works into each teams formula so it counts as NE losing an UFA and Philly signing an UFA. Not as cut and dry as one team loses and one gains.Also for everyone who didn't want Blount because we may get a compy pick, if Hankins blows out his knee and doesn't play one game, we get nothing

don't lose sleep over it djm : 5/17/2017 10:39 am : link Blount is a decent north south runner with a nose for the EZ. He thrived in the NFL's greatest system since the 80s Niners. Doesn't mean he's a special player. He isn't. And he's been a mess whenever he wasn't playing in New England. He will be ok in Philly. Maybe.

RE: Pats gain a pick Milton : 5/17/2017 10:39 am : link

No. The Eagles weren't due any comp picks in 2018, so this has no effect on them.

Darkwa will be our Blount gtt350 : 5/17/2017 10:44 am : link .

I wonder if this means the end of Ryan Mathews in Philly GiantBlue : 5/17/2017 10:45 am : link Interesting to watch over the next several days/months.

I hate when a divison opp has a big back like this.. est1986 : 5/17/2017 10:53 am : link It will hurt us when its 3rd and short and in goal line situations. Nice pick up by them.

Here's a guy... BillKo : 5/17/2017 10:55 am : link who will lose it over night.



I think playing with the Pats was his last hurrah.....

4th Back on Giants Samiam : 5/17/2017 11:07 am : link Not worth $3 million unless he's a ST star. I don't think Blount has that much in the tank to be a factor until the Giants OL is way better than last year. If they are way better, the current RBs plus Galliman can make the plays.

I could take him or leave him UConn4523 : 5/17/2017 11:10 am : link you can make an argument either way. That said him going to the Eagles does nothing to cause any concern. He won't do shit against us, but I hope he shreds Dallas.

RE: Ultimately Beezer : 5/17/2017 11:11 am : link

Quote: Blount would have been a very good fit here but he isn't a top tier RB (thus the price and how long it took to sign him). 30+, not a great ypc, and doesn't contribute as a receiver.



Like I said, I'm upset the Giants didn't sign him but he won't be a huge difference maker to Philly IMO. He's more of a complementary piece at this point of his career.



Yeah? Not so sure. I recall JonC saying that he would NOT have been a good fit, actually.

He had 18 tds mdthedream : 5/17/2017 11:26 am : link and 1200 yards I think he was a weapon.

RE: Darkwa will be our Blount Anakim : 5/17/2017 11:42 am : link

.





They're two totally different players

Thank God ThatLimerickGuy : 5/17/2017 12:00 pm : link Best thing to happen to the Giants.



Blount is a bum. His stats were bolstered by the fact that around the goal line the defenders had to respect the greatest QB of all time and those pats screens/slants.



The Giants are built as a west coast style team, they need a slasher with speed who can catch, not a plodding guy like Blount.



He would have been nothing more here than a goal line specialist and it would be telegraphed.

He was a bum GiantsRage2007 : 5/17/2017 12:06 pm : link With the Steelers. Totally dogged it and got released, and then actually gave a shit with the Pats.



No big loss here.

I wish he would have gone outside of the NFCE Rudy5757 : 5/17/2017 12:16 pm : link Once we drafted Gallman the Giants were not likely to sign him and then BB pulled from his bag of tricks making it not a good move.



I hate that the Eagles got him though. He is a guy thats wears a defense down.

A few days ago, you guys were all about him HomerJones45 : 5/17/2017 12:18 pm : link now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.

RE: A few days ago, you guys were all about him UConn4523 : 5/17/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.



That isn't fair. I wanted Blount at the right price and for a very specific role. If he's going to the Eagles for that much money they must want him getting the ball a lot.



That said our DLine should be able to make Blount a non-factor so yeah, I don't think this does much for the Eagles when it comes to playing the Giants. In comment 13474030 HomerJones45 said:That isn't fair. I wanted Blount at the right price and for a very specific role. If he's going to the Eagles for that much money they must want him getting the ball a lot.That said our DLine should be able to make Blount a non-factor so yeah, I don't think this does much for the Eagles when it comes to playing the Giants.

RE: A few days ago, you guys were all about him bradshaw44 : 5/17/2017 12:22 pm : link

now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.



Sure sounds like some here still think highly of him.

Hankins? Carl in CT : 5/17/2017 12:28 pm : link I thought it was the size of the contracts which determine the comp picks not if a player gets injured.

RE: A few days ago, you guys were all about him Klaatu : 5/17/2017 12:31 pm : link

now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.



Wrong again. Quite a few of us didn't want the Giants to sign Blount. Steve in Greenwich laid out an excellent case in that regard.

So does Blount suck again SHO'NUFF : 5/17/2017 12:35 pm : link in the eyes of BBI?

Eagle sure River : 5/17/2017 12:36 pm : link Like to follow what the Giants do? To bad they will always be a step behind.

It just got serious LCtheINTMachine : 5/17/2017 12:37 pm : link We owe these bitches an ass whipping after the last time.

Time to lay a hurt on Wench and Blount.



Nothing gets me more juiced up than playing Philly. Tormented my childhood winning those division titles in my face. The most hated team for me.

Giants did make a contract offer Defenderdawg : 5/17/2017 12:39 pm : link



"The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants both had contract offers out to Blount, per Rapoport, before the Eagles stepped up to secure the running back."

- ( Per NFL.com"The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants both had contract offers out to Blount, per Rapoport, before the Eagles stepped up to secure the running back." Link - ( New Window

There will be other backs River : 5/17/2017 12:45 pm : link Released before the season. Lots of teams have log jams. Fuck the Eagles.

Don't understand the obsession with Blount Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.



bah Matt in SGS : 5/17/2017 1:00 pm : link I was hoping for a good short yardage/ goal line back and wanted Blount here. Sucks he went to Philly, where I suppose he will be in position to take some carries from Matthews and his penchant to fumble. As I said on other posts, I was looking for a 1988 version of OJ Anderson, ie- a veteran running back who would be a good 3rd and 1 guy and TD vulture. I still would like to see the Giants find someone to fill that role before the season starts.

Float a 5th converting to a conditional 4th by the Saints andrew_nyg : 5/17/2017 1:09 pm : link for Ingram. He's better than Blount anyhow.

Interesting Kivorka : 5/17/2017 1:34 pm : link Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best

RE: Interesting Klaatu : 5/17/2017 1:36 pm : link

Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best



Everyone? Hardly. But don't let that stop you from revising history.

RE: Interesting Jay on the Island : 5/17/2017 1:39 pm : link

Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best

Actually there was a good portion of us who didn't want to sign Blount but don't let that get in the way of your agenda.

Never wanted him here trueblueinpw : 5/17/2017 1:52 pm : link Not a fan of a guy who's long in the tooth at his position and had attitude problems everywhere but NE. Skill set doesn't fit Bennies offense either.



Pretty sure he's not the missing piece to Philthy's first Super Bowl. Fly Iggles, fly, fly right into a jet turbine.

Not worried about him running on us w Big Dame in the middle. 732NYG : 5/17/2017 1:54 pm : link .

RE: Interesting bigbluescot : 5/17/2017 4:15 pm : link

Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best



Vereen was 25 when he left NE. Blount is 30.

RE: Don't understand the obsession with Blount BlackburnBalledOut : 5/17/2017 5:22 pm : link

Quote: He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.



WHAAAT???? theyre not even comparable..



jennings: 93 games played, 3772 rush yards, 4.1 y/a , 25 total td (rec + rushing)



blount: 100 games played, 5122 rush yards, 4.4 y/a, 50 total Td



jennings rushed for more then 600 yards 3 times, blount rushed for 700+ yards 5 times including two season of 1,000+ yards. Jennings also started more games 54 compared to Blount 43.......the hell are you talking about??? In comment 13474075 Vanzetti said:WHAAAT???? theyre not even comparable..jennings: 93 games played, 3772 rush yards, 4.1 y/a , 25 total td (rec + rushing)blount: 100 games played, 5122 rush yards, 4.4 y/a, 50 total Tdjennings rushed for more then 600 yards 3 times, blount rushed for 700+ yards 5 times including two season of 1,000+ yards. Jennings also started more games 54 compared to Blount 43.......the hell are you talking about???

lol River : 5/17/2017 5:27 pm : link Eagle fans puffing out their chests like this is something great.

2.8MM is way above his value to the Giants adamg : 5/17/2017 7:08 pm : link He wouldn't be a starter. He wouldn't be the second string. He wouldn't be the third string. He would be used in short yardage and goal line situations. Situations where we might want to use Vereen at times anyway. He would great to have in the back pocket, but, at 2.8 million, he's not worth it.



How many snaps a game is that? 5?



Big Blue Kickoff Live had a good point today: Darkwa can be that short yardage rusher. Reflecting on that idea, he had two of our six rushing TDs last year. His style is suited to that role. He led the team in yards after contact. Given his prolific use in special teams, I'd like to see Darkwa develop into that short yardage specialist. It would limit his usage in the backfield - mitigating injury risk - highlight his best talents and maximize their value to the team in terms of scoring points and keeping drives alive.



I could easily see the unit coming together as follows by mid/late-season:



Perkins - 1a

Gallman - 1b

Vereen - 3rd down and passing situations

Darkwa - short yardage/goalline

You just know Blount is going to score all 18 of his touchdowns Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 7:30 pm : link this year against us...

RE: You just know Blount is going to score all 18 of his touchdowns adamg : 5/17/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: this year against us...



Blount poised to have two 500 yard 9 TD games against us behind that OL... Jerry Reach asleep at the wheel again... In comment 13474457 Jimmy Googs said:Blount poised to have two 500 yard 9 TD games against us behind that OL... Jerry Reach asleep at the wheel again...

I guess we can go get Ryan Mathews since Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 7:48 pm : link he'll probably get released tomorrow.



Jerry...make this happen!

Bill gets his way again. Ed A. : 5/17/2017 7:55 pm : link The reason he did that is to prevent the Giants from getting Blount. He doesn't want him, However, he knew Giants would not let that fourth rounder go. He didn't care if any one else got him as long as the Giants didn't. Philly doesn't have a compensatory pick coming so it worked right into Bill's plan. Is he a member of the Giant's ring of honor? If he is, they should remove him ASAP.

I didn't want the Giants to sign him RetroJint : 5/17/2017 10:15 pm : link but neither did I want the Eagles to do so.

RE: A few days ago, you guys were all about him micky : 5/17/2017 10:54 pm : link

now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.



It's always the case

RE: RE: A few days ago, you guys were all about him jcn56 : 12:18 am : link

In comment 13474030 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.







It's always the case



Absolutely, because you know how often BBI is in complete agreement on things, obviously everyone here wanted Blount before and not they collectively believe he's garbage.

Great analysis, as always.



Great analysis, as always. In comment 13474692 micky said:Absolutely, because you know how often BBI is in complete agreement on things, obviously everyone here wanted Blount before and not they collectively believe he's garbage.Great analysis, as always.

What? Doomster : 6:10 am : link Don't understand the obsession with Blount

Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link : reply

He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.



Then you have never seen Blount run.....Jennings doesn't come close to him....



The Eagles just added a weapon to their offense.....he is a vet presence, that will make them better on offense....



It absolutely sucks, that the Eagles got him....

RE: What? SGMen : 6:32 am : link

Quote: Don't understand the obsession with Blount

Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link : reply

He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.



Then you have never seen Blount run.....Jennings doesn't come close to him....



The Eagles just added a weapon to their offense.....he is a vet presence, that will make them better on offense....



It absolutely sucks, that the Eagles got him.... Blount can help the Eagles, I'm sure, but he isn't a "team changer" or anything. I'd be stunned if he had a big year statistically. In comment 13474787 Doomster said:Blount can help the Eagles, I'm sure, but he isn't a "team changer" or anything. I'd be stunned if he had a big year statistically.

This is not good for the Giants Fishmanjim57 : 7:55 am : link Reese crapped the bed on this one. Blount would have brought back a definitive force on the Giants rushing game, now they'll have to face him on one of their greatest rivals.

I sort of predicted that Philly was going to sign him 3 weeks ago, and I hate being correct about this.

I wanted Blount on the Giants, but now I just hope that Big Blue can stop him.

RE: You can't stop him adamg : 8:14 am : link

Quote: you only hope to contain him...



Wow. I can't believe you presaged the topic shift in this thread... In comment 13474829 Jimmy Googs said:Wow. I can't believe you presaged the topic shift in this thread...

RE: You can't stop him Milton : 8:32 am : link

you only hope to contain him...

...to 3 yards per carry.

no big deal mdc1 : 9:45 am : link we need to prove that we can block for average RBs first.

RE: Hankins? SJGiant : 9:57 am : link

Quote: I thought it was the size of the contracts which determine the comp picks not if a player gets injured.



I agree with you. However, I believe that if a player is cut before the season, that player would not count anymore in the formula. I ask others to chime in on this subject. If Hankins blew out his knee, he would still be on the teams roster on the DL. In comment 13474046 Carl in CT said:I agree with you. However, I believe that if a player is cut before the season, that player would not count anymore in the formula. I ask others to chime in on this subject. If Hankins blew out his knee, he would still be on the teams roster on the DL.