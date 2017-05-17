NGT: Schefter: Blount signs with the Eagles

Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
5/17/17, 10:16 AM
Eagles are signing former Patriots' RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal, per team official. Cardinals also had some mild interest.
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)
5/17/17, 10:16 AM
Sources: Eagles are signing ex-Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount to a 1-year deal worth up to $2.8M. Top FA available & another big weapon.
that's very very very annoying.
Eagles may have offered more $ + playing time.
how much a weapon he actually is. There's a reason the Pats didn't want him back and the Giants chose to pass.
Blount would have been a very good fit here but he isn't a top tier RB (thus the price and how long it took to sign him). 30+, not a great ypc, and doesn't contribute as a receiver.
Like I said, I'm upset the Giants didn't sign him but he won't be a huge difference maker to Philly IMO. He's more of a complementary piece at this point of his career.
In comment 13473854
Rocky369 said:
Believe so due to the tender although I read some report that teams were trying to find loopholes. Not sure what came of those.
We got a UDFA WR who is so fast, he can turn the lights off and get into bed before it gets dark in the room.
Not a huge deal. Still would have liked to see NYG sign him, though.
I think Belichick is a pretty good judge of players. If he didn't need Blount, I'm not going to lose any sleep over him going to Philly.
I was never 100% sold on this for the Giants anyway, so I can't complain now.
In comment 13473875
Greg from LI said:
| I think Belichick is a pretty good judge of players. If he didn't need Blount, I'm not going to lose any sleep over him going to Philly.
Just like Vereen....
Belichick has never really tied himself to many players, though. He's always kind of operated in a way that treats most players as replaceable.
Save for Brady, I don't think there's many guys on the Pats roster that Bill doesn't feel he can find a suitable alternative for.
In comment 13473854
Rocky369 said:
That is not how compensatory picks work. Blount works into each teams formula so it counts as NE losing an UFA and Philly signing an UFA. Not as cut and dry as one team loses and one gains.
Also for everyone who didn't want Blount because we may get a compy pick, if Hankins blows out his knee and doesn't play one game, we get nothing
Blount is a decent north south runner with a nose for the EZ. He thrived in the NFL's greatest system since the 80s Niners. Doesn't mean he's a special player. He isn't. And he's been a mess whenever he wasn't playing in New England. He will be ok in Philly. Maybe.
In comment 13473854
Rocky369 said:
No. The Eagles weren't due any comp picks in 2018, so this has no effect on them.
Interesting to watch over the next several days/months.
he was tendered by the Patriots. TENDERED
- ( New Window
)
It will hurt us when its 3rd and short and in goal line situations. Nice pick up by them.
who will lose it over night.
I think playing with the Pats was his last hurrah.....
Not worth $3 million unless he's a ST star. I don't think Blount has that much in the tank to be a factor until the Giants OL is way better than last year. If they are way better, the current RBs plus Galliman can make the plays.
you can make an argument either way. That said him going to the Eagles does nothing to cause any concern. He won't do shit against us, but I hope he shreds Dallas.
In comment 13473859
kash94 said:
| Blount would have been a very good fit here but he isn't a top tier RB (thus the price and how long it took to sign him). 30+, not a great ypc, and doesn't contribute as a receiver.
Like I said, I'm upset the Giants didn't sign him but he won't be a huge difference maker to Philly IMO. He's more of a complementary piece at this point of his career.
Yeah? Not so sure. I recall JonC saying that he would NOT have been a good fit, actually.
and 1200 yards I think he was a weapon.
In comment 13473913
gtt350 said:
They're two totally different players
Best thing to happen to the Giants.
Blount is a bum. His stats were bolstered by the fact that around the goal line the defenders had to respect the greatest QB of all time and those pats screens/slants.
The Giants are built as a west coast style team, they need a slasher with speed who can catch, not a plodding guy like Blount.
He would have been nothing more here than a goal line specialist and it would be telegraphed.
With the Steelers. Totally dogged it and got released, and then actually gave a shit with the Pats.
No big loss here.
Once we drafted Gallman the Giants were not likely to sign him and then BB pulled from his bag of tricks making it not a good move.
I hate that the Eagles got him though. He is a guy thats wears a defense down.
now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
In comment 13474030
HomerJones45 said:
| now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
That isn't fair. I wanted Blount at the right price and for a very specific role. If he's going to the Eagles for that much money they must want him getting the ball a lot.
That said our DLine should be able to make Blount a non-factor so yeah, I don't think this does much for the Eagles when it comes to playing the Giants.
In comment 13474030
HomerJones45 said:
| now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
Sure sounds like some here still think highly of him.
I thought it was the size of the contracts which determine the comp picks not if a player gets injured.
In comment 13474030
HomerJones45 said:
| now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
Wrong again. Quite a few of us didn't want the Giants to sign Blount. Steve in Greenwich laid out an excellent case in that regard.
Like to follow what the Giants do? To bad they will always be a step behind.
We owe these bitches an ass whipping after the last time.
Time to lay a hurt on Wench and Blount.
Nothing gets me more juiced up than playing Philly. Tormented my childhood winning those division titles in my face. The most hated team for me.
Per NFL.com
"The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants both had contract offers out to Blount, per Rapoport, before the Eagles stepped up to secure the running back." Link
- ( New Window
)
Released before the season. Lots of teams have log jams. Fuck the Eagles.
He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.
I was hoping for a good short yardage/ goal line back and wanted Blount here. Sucks he went to Philly, where I suppose he will be in position to take some carries from Matthews and his penchant to fumble. As I said on other posts, I was looking for a 1988 version of OJ Anderson, ie- a veteran running back who would be a good 3rd and 1 guy and TD vulture. I still would like to see the Giants find someone to fill that role before the season starts.
for Ingram. He's better than Blount anyhow.
Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best
In comment 13474118
Kivorka said:
| Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best
Everyone? Hardly. But don't let that stop you from revising history.
In comment 13474118
Kivorka said:
| Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best
Actually there was a good portion of us who didn't want to sign Blount but don't let that get in the way of your agenda.
Not a fan of a guy who's long in the tooth at his position and had attitude problems everywhere but NE. Skill set doesn't fit Bennies offense either.
Pretty sure he's not the missing piece to Philthy's first Super Bowl. Fly Iggles, fly, fly right into a jet turbine.
In comment 13474118
Kivorka said:
| Everyone had a hardon to sign Blount but as soon as he goes elsewhere you rationalize why it wasn't a good pick or he's too old or better yet Belichick got rid of him for a reason. So that's why we have Vereen? BBI at it's best
Vereen was 25 when he left NE. Blount is 30.
In comment 13474075
Vanzetti said:
| He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.
WHAAAT???? theyre not even comparable..
jennings: 93 games played, 3772 rush yards, 4.1 y/a , 25 total td (rec + rushing)
blount: 100 games played, 5122 rush yards, 4.4 y/a, 50 total Td
jennings rushed for more then 600 yards 3 times, blount rushed for 700+ yards 5 times including two season of 1,000+ yards. Jennings also started more games 54 compared to Blount 43.......the hell are you talking about???
Eagle fans puffing out their chests like this is something great.
He wouldn't be a starter. He wouldn't be the second string. He wouldn't be the third string. He would be used in short yardage and goal line situations. Situations where we might want to use Vereen at times anyway. He would great to have in the back pocket, but, at 2.8 million, he's not worth it.
How many snaps a game is that? 5?
Big Blue Kickoff Live had a good point today: Darkwa can be that short yardage rusher. Reflecting on that idea, he had two of our six rushing TDs last year. His style is suited to that role. He led the team in yards after contact. Given his prolific use in special teams, I'd like to see Darkwa develop into that short yardage specialist. It would limit his usage in the backfield - mitigating injury risk - highlight his best talents and maximize their value to the team in terms of scoring points and keeping drives alive.
I could easily see the unit coming together as follows by mid/late-season:
Perkins - 1a
Gallman - 1b
Vereen - 3rd down and passing situations
Darkwa - short yardage/goalline
In comment 13474457
Jimmy Googs said:
Blount poised to have two 500 yard 9 TD games against us behind that OL... Jerry Reach asleep at the wheel again...
he'll probably get released tomorrow.
Jerry...make this happen!
The reason he did that is to prevent the Giants from getting Blount. He doesn't want him, However, he knew Giants would not let that fourth rounder go. He didn't care if any one else got him as long as the Giants didn't. Philly doesn't have a compensatory pick coming so it worked right into Bill's plan. Is he a member of the Giant's ring of honor? If he is, they should remove him ASAP.
but neither did I want the Eagles to do so.
In comment 13474030
HomerJones45 said:
| now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
It's always the case
In comment 13474692
micky said:
| In comment 13474030 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
now he's garbage. Yep, those grapes were sour anyway.
It's always the case
Absolutely, because you know how often BBI is in complete agreement on things, obviously everyone here wanted Blount before and not they collectively believe he's garbage.
Great analysis, as always.
Don't understand the obsession with Blount
Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link : reply
He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.
Then you have never seen Blount run.....Jennings doesn't come close to him....
The Eagles just added a weapon to their offense.....he is a vet presence, that will make them better on offense....
It absolutely sucks, that the Eagles got him....
In comment 13474787
Doomster said:
| Don't understand the obsession with Blount
Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:54 pm : link : reply
He is a journeyman who had one decent season--when he went to NE and played in their high-powered offense. Rashad Jennings had a much better career than Blount.
Then you have never seen Blount run.....Jennings doesn't come close to him....
The Eagles just added a weapon to their offense.....he is a vet presence, that will make them better on offense....
It absolutely sucks, that the Eagles got him....
Blount can help the Eagles, I'm sure, but he isn't a "team changer" or anything. I'd be stunned if he had a big year statistically.
Reese crapped the bed on this one. Blount would have brought back a definitive force on the Giants rushing game, now they'll have to face him on one of their greatest rivals.
I sort of predicted that Philly was going to sign him 3 weeks ago, and I hate being correct about this.
I wanted Blount on the Giants, but now I just hope that Big Blue can stop him.
you only hope to contain him...
In comment 13474829
Jimmy Googs said:
| you only hope to contain him...
Wow. I can't believe you presaged the topic shift in this thread...
In comment 13474829
Jimmy Googs said:
| you only hope to contain him...
...to 3 yards per carry.
we need to prove that we can block for average RBs first.
In comment 13474046
Carl in CT said:
| I thought it was the size of the contracts which determine the comp picks not if a player gets injured.
I agree with you. However, I believe that if a player is cut before the season, that player would not count anymore in the formula. I ask others to chime in on this subject. If Hankins blew out his knee, he would still be on the teams roster on the DL.
In comment 13474970
SJGiant said:
| In comment 13474046 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
I thought it was the size of the contracts which determine the comp picks not if a player gets injured.
I agree with you. However, I believe that if a player is cut before the season, that player would not count anymore in the formula. I ask others to chime in on this subject. If Hankins blew out his knee, he would still be on the teams roster on the DL.
From otherthecap
For the next few months, the most important thing to watch for with regards to 2017 compensatory picks is if any CFAs fail to make their team’s roster. If any CFA is permanently cut from their team’s roster before Week 10, they will not qualify for the compensatory formula. Using a little intuition, there are some teams that could feasibly improve their standing in 2018 compensatory picks if they cut certain players, and other teams that need to hope that certain teams don’t cut some of their former players.
four compensatory picks...