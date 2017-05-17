PFF: Eli gets ball out much quicker since Mac's arrival

I'm sure his LawrenceTaylor56 : 5/17/2017 12:23 pm : link trust in the O-Line also attributes to him getting rid of the ball quicker.

Not very insightful. That is the purpose of the WC offense Ivan15 : 5/17/2017 12:30 pm : link .

. arcarsenal : 5/17/2017 12:39 pm : link Well, yeah... that's kind of what happens when you transition from an offense that utilizes more long-developing routes with 5 and 7 step drops to one that relies more on shorter passes.

. Go Terps : 5/17/2017 12:39 pm : link This is part of the reason I question whether Webb (or Mahomes for that matter) made sense for this team when there were more refined (though admittedly less physically talented) passers in this draft.



I would think that in McAdoo's offense, where timing is so important, a premium should be put on footwork and quality throwing mechanics. Even with Eli we've seen things go to shit when his mechanics are off.

Gee, so since Gilbride's complex, multi-read offense SHO'NUFF : 5/17/2017 12:42 pm : link to McAdoo's quick strike WC offense, Eli has been getting the ball out quicker? Next, you're gonna tell me the Earth is round.

no shit!! REALLY??? Victor in CT : 5/17/2017 12:45 pm : link stunning. A deep drop, look down field, multiple read offense took longer for plays to develop.



Compounded by self preservation with the shit OL

Eli gets the ball out much quicker ever since he had no OL Vanzetti : 5/17/2017 12:56 pm : link I think it is a survival instinct.

Quite a revelation LCtheINTMachine : 5/17/2017 12:57 pm : link That a high-percentage west coast offense causes the QB to get rid of the ball quicker. PFF must have studied loads of film to come up with that.

RE: It's by design est1986 : 5/17/2017 12:57 pm : link

Bullshit. Every QB wants to get rid of it quick to avoid the pass rush, Eli was maybe the least sacked QB in the NFL and that does not mean his OL kept him clean it means Eli threw a lot of balls away AND looked for quick reads because A. yes, its by design, every QB should get rid of it quickly in todays NFL and B. his OL is trash and has been trash for half a decade. In comment 13474045 Ten Ton Hammer said:Bullshit. Every QB wants to get rid of it quick to avoid the pass rush, Eli was maybe the least sacked QB in the NFL and that does not mean his OL kept him clean it means Eli threw a lot of balls away AND looked for quick reads because A. yes, its by design, every QB should get rid of it quickly in todays NFL and B. his OL is trash and has been trash for half a decade.

I'll bet Chuckstar : 5/17/2017 1:41 pm : link his 40 time would be a lot quicker too if you put him in a lion's den.

RE: Eli gets the ball out much quicker ever since he had no OL UConn4523 : 5/17/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: I think it is a survival instinct.



Plenty of bad OLines in the league and of course it has some effect, but we don't run the Gilbride offense anymore which is the main reason.



If the Giants had the Dallas OLine Eli would still be getting rid of the ball quickly. In comment 13474077 Vanzetti said:Plenty of bad OLines in the league and of course it has some effect, but we don't run the Gilbride offense anymore which is the main reason.If the Giants had the Dallas OLine Eli would still be getting rid of the ball quickly.

T-Bone Go Terps : 5/17/2017 2:52 pm : link I completely agree...the answer to your question is probably either zero or relatively very few. But are we going to start running an Air Raid system? And based on the video I've seen Webb's mechanics look poor in that system too.





why so much concern about Webb? UConn4523 : 5/17/2017 2:55 pm : link he isn't playing this year and his other qualities (size and arm strength in particular) are the reason why we liked him.



Finding the perfect prospect doesn't exist in round 3, hell, it barely exists in round 1. If Webb takes to coaching and learning behind Eli, he has as good a shot as any to clean up his approach and mechanics.

RE: why so much concern about Webb? Go Terps : 5/17/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: he isn't playing this year and his other qualities (size and arm strength in particular) are the reason why we liked him.



Finding the perfect prospect doesn't exist in round 3, hell, it barely exists in round 1. If Webb takes to coaching and learning behind Eli, he has as good a shot as any to clean up his approach and mechanics.



Not a huge amount of concern here...just skepticism that he is a good fit and that his mechanics actually will get cleaned up.



I'll be interested to see what, if anything, comes from two quarterbacks that were drafted after him: Dobbs and Kaaya. I thought each made more sense for this offense than Webb. In comment 13474211 UConn4523 said:Not a huge amount of concern here...just skepticism that he is a good fit and that his mechanics actually will get cleaned up.I'll be interested to see what, if anything, comes from two quarterbacks that were drafted after him: Dobbs and Kaaya. I thought each made more sense for this offense than Webb.

So Eli getting rid of it quickly is simply just part of the scheme?? est1986 : 5/17/2017 3:31 pm : link Ok, now what scheme doesnt want the QB to get rid of the ball quickly in todays NFL??

Scheme? Yeah I think its the scheme regarding Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 3:55 pm : link not having any talent at either Tackle position since Mac arrived...

Not much there OC2.0 : 5/17/2017 5:33 pm : link Let me see... 7 step drops no longer the norm?

Rodgers gets its out fast too. River : 5/17/2017 5:45 pm : link Its part of the scheme but also a mobile QB who can extend a play is also part of that system. We will not see the Mac system in its entirety until there is a Mobile Quarterback running it. The important thing is We can Win with it with Eli at the helm.

RE: Rodgers gets its out fast too. Devon : 5/17/2017 5:54 pm : link

Quote: Its part of the scheme but also a mobile QB who can extend a play is also part of that system. We will not see the Mac system in its entirety until there is a Mobile Quarterback running it. The important thing is We can Win with it with Eli at the helm.



Rodgers held the ball longer than all but one of 40 qualifying QBs last season. In comment 13474375 River said:Rodgers held the ball longer than all but one of 40 qualifying QBs last season.

Getting the ball out quicker is part of the Beer Man : 5/17/2017 7:14 pm : link Mac attack. But at times Eli has gotten it out quiker than he wanted because of the porous oline play

The key to this year's offense will be high completion percentage SGMen : 5/17/2017 7:30 pm : link and lower turnovers.



I honestly see this offense being "highly effective" this year with Eli's BEST completion percentage season ever. Part of the reason will be design of the WC offense; part will be just seeing how New England has done it with hitting the open man quickly and moving the chains, keeping your defense fresh and giving the offense field position and eventual scores; and, I think the OL will improve just a big allowing for higher completions as well.



The way I see it, we have a Top 5 defense right now. Assuming health and getting healthy (FS D. Thompson could really bring this secondary together to league's best status), we have a DL that can stop the run & pressure the passer and a secondary that can cover and take the ball away. If the defense is fresh in fourth quarters, it will DOMINATE.



We also, on paper, seem to have "better than average" special teams so field position battles should come out in our favor most games.



If Eli were to have a "highly efficient" season by moving the chains and actually scoring in the redzone (B. Marshall, TE Engram, improving W. Tye) this team will be very hard to beat. Nothing is written in stone as one injury can change everything BUT on paper, right now, we have the pieces to be dangerous in pretty much every phase of the game.



The only question mark based on past performance is the OL. We have to hope that if Flowers only improves marginally, at least maybe RT Fluker or Bisnotaway upgrade RT (or Hart really steps up though I sort of question how much upside he really has??). Questions along the OL won't be answered until camp or maybe even after a few NFL games.



Efficient with low turnovers on offense; attacking defense that generates turnovers; and a special teams unit that is effective will get us the NFC East title. Just praying for health right now.

RE: How is Will Tye SGMen : 5/17/2017 8:20 pm : link

Quote: improving? TE W. Tye played well down the stretch and in playoffs, I thought. He may never be a great blocker nor may he ever be more than a 2nd or 3rd TE, but you can do worse. He is now in year #3 in the NFL, came out of football powerhouse Stony Brook, so if he plays like he did late last year all year than we have an improved player for sure.



But it is Marshall & Engram that give me the most hope because of their skillsets as big guys for the redzone. I don't want us driving 50 yards, field goal range, and bogging down. Or diving 40 yards to the edge of FG range and bogging down cause we don't have that big body guy who will go up and get that 5 yard pass for a first down. Or the fade for a TD. In comment 13474474 Jimmy Googs said:TE W. Tye played well down the stretch and in playoffs, I thought. He may never be a great blocker nor may he ever be more than a 2nd or 3rd TE, but you can do worse. He is now in year #3 in the NFL, came out of football powerhouse Stony Brook, so if he plays like he did late last year all year than we have an improved player for sure.But it is Marshall & Engram that give me the most hope because of their skillsets as big guys for the redzone. I don't want us driving 50 yards, field goal range, and bogging down. Or diving 40 yards to the edge of FG range and bogging down cause we don't have that big body guy who will go up and get that 5 yard pass for a first down. Or the fade for a TD.

Ok, I totally agree he is a 2nd or 3rd TE Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 8:25 pm : link but he is not a red zone threat in the least. Which is what I thought I read in your post.





if will Tye is on the roster it's either as a 4th TE or Victor in CT : 8:47 am : link they have given up on Adams.

RE: if will Tye is on the roster it's either as a 4th TE or SGMen : 8:54 am : link

Quote: they have given up on Adams. I disagree. I think Ellison ends up our "1st down / Run Down" inline blocking TE who can catch an occassional ball.



Engram will get the most snaps at TE, overall, this year since he'll line up in many places to create mismatches.



Adams is a big body guy who showed enough at the end of last year to make me believe he can easily backup Ellison as a blocker / short yardage receiver type.



W. Tye sticks cause he has ability and we'll keep four TE's and likely no FB. We may have a FB on the PS though. Injuries happen in the NFL....so ya never know, but I like our overall TE talent, with Engram having the potential to SCARE defenses with his speed and versatility. In comment 13474857 Victor in CT said:I disagree. I think Ellison ends up our "1st down / Run Down" inline blocking TE who can catch an occassional ball.Engram will get the most snaps at TE, overall, this year since he'll line up in many places to create mismatches.Adams is a big body guy who showed enough at the end of last year to make me believe he can easily backup Ellison as a blocker / short yardage receiver type.W. Tye sticks cause he has ability and we'll keep four TE's and likely no FB. We may have a FB on the PS though. Injuries happen in the NFL....so ya never know, but I like our overall TE talent, with Engram having the potential to SCARE defenses with his speed and versatility.

thats what happens BlackburnBalledOut : 10:22 am : link when the route tree is only designed for 4 yards routes. McAdoos offense is a dink and dunk short passing game. he takes virtually no shots down the field. of course he gets the ball out quicker, the routes develop so quickly. we see a slant, bench, or short hook or some combo of the three on almost every play.



that lack of creativity also kills the run ga,e because the safeties dont have to play over the top so the LB creep down and so do the safeties.



yea the OL has been bad but their offense is so predictable. this just made me mad, i hate mcadoos offense. hopefully the new playmakers make it a little less predictable and take more shots. they need to throw the ball deep, even if its out of bounds on purpose. you have to show the defense you can and will go deep or else the box gets crowded and the rushing attack suffers regardless of who is blocking.