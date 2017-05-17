Chances that Adam Bisnowaty wins the starting RT job? Klaatu : 5/17/2017 2:21 pm

Good. He's David Diehl 2.0.



Slim. Too much to ask of a rookie 6th round pick.



None. Put the pipe down, Klaatu.



Whaddya think?



Slim KeoweeFan : 5/17/2017 2:27 pm : link for starting this year. (But possible in 2018)

However I predict he'll get plenty of snaps in rotation and/or injury backup.

Slim GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 2:27 pm : link You never know, but I think he needs to refine a few things before thrown into a starting role. If he's our starting RT game 1, it's probably a bad thing unless he really shines over the summer.

Hart didn't set the world on fire. MOOPS : 5/17/2017 2:29 pm : link Fluker's a reclamation project.

Why Not?



One step further. Why not Bisnowaty to LT and Flowers to RT? Out there but could happen.





Something would have to happen to give him that shot BillT : 5/17/2017 2:33 pm : link Multiple injuries, for instance. Hart and Fluker go down or even are sidelined for a while and Bisnowaty takes advantage of it. That kind of thing I would think.

Did know much about him before the draft rasbutant : 5/17/2017 2:34 pm : link but I like everything I've read/seen since.



I'm hopeful.

I don't know, but I don't think he can be any worse than Bobby Hart Anakim : 5/17/2017 2:35 pm : link In Training Camp, I'd like to see this:



LT - Flowers/Wheeler

LG - Pugh/Dunker

OC - Richburg/Jones

RG - Jerry/Hart

RT - Fluker/Bisnowaty

My Dark horse is Chad Wheeler superspynyg : 5/17/2017 2:40 pm : link the USC tackle. His "If's" are:

IF he can stay healthy

If he can stay out of trouble



Some scouts had a high grade on him and his injurys and off field issues left him undrafted but he has the size, strength and talent to play tackle at the pro level.



From what I have read on Bis is that he may be better suited for G than tackle.

Good. Diver_Down : 5/17/2017 2:50 pm : link When it comes to the level of play of the current OL starters, no one has a wrangle hold on their position. The bar is set that low. The argument could be made that Richburg is the only one not because of his ability to block, but rather move the ball from the dirt to Eli's hands.



Hart should improve, but no one is ordaining him as the starting RT. Fluker is here to provide competition. If he beats Hart, then so be it. If he beats Jerry, all the better. As much shit as Jerry gets on BBI, he the one player to count on 16 games a season. He has been a starter in this league for awhile, and I would wager that he is our starting RG this season. So as I see it, the RT is an open competition between Hart, Fluker, and Bisnowaty.





RE: My Dark horse is Chad Wheeler GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 2:53 pm : link

Quote: the USC tackle. His "If's" are:

IF he can stay healthy

If he can stay out of trouble



Some scouts had a high grade on him and his injurys and off field issues left him undrafted but he has the size, strength and talent to play tackle at the pro level.



From what I have read on Bis is that he may be better suited for G than tackle.



Good point superspy. I loved this pickup. He has legit talent and has a shot if he stays healthy. I think he prob needs to add some strength, but the talent is there. Bis looks the part of a G too.

RE: I don't know, but I don't think he can be any worse than Bobby Hart GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In Training Camp, I'd like to see this:



LT - Flowers/Wheeler

LG - Pugh/Dunker

OC - Richburg/Jones

RG - Jerry/Hart

RT - Fluker/Bisnowaty



Would love to see this. I think realistically you might switch Hart and Bis. Hart has the experience at RT and can grow into the position more as he gains experience. Bis seems like he would have trouble against speed rushers. Who knows. I think RT is more valuable than G, so hopefully he pans out to be a RT starter at some point.

Put the pipe down for week 1 UConn4523 : 5/17/2017 2:57 pm : link but slim to good for later on in the season

One thing McAdoo showed in his first year as HC mfsd : 5/17/2017 2:58 pm : link More willingness than TC to play rookies over mediocre vets. Apple started from day 1...Shepard essentially did too as the slot WR...Thompson would have started at FS had he not gotten hurt...and by midsession Perkins was taking over as the primary RB and Jerrel Adams moved ahead of Donnell on the depth chart



Now you could argue he stayed loyal to Cruz too long instead of giving Tavares King more chances...but the point is, Bisnowaty and Wheeler will get their chances, they won't get buried just bc they are less heralded rookies

come January, it will be YorkAveGiant : 5/17/2017 3:06 pm : link Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, Bisnowaty

RE: One thing McAdoo showed in his first year as HC GuzzaBlue : 5/17/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: More willingness than TC to play rookies over mediocre vets. Apple started from day 1...Shepard essentially did too as the slot WR...Thompson would have started at FS had he not gotten hurt...and by midsession Perkins was taking over as the primary RB and Jerrel Adams moved ahead of Donnell on the depth chart



Now you could argue he stayed loyal to Cruz too long instead of giving Tavares King more chances...but the point is, Bisnowaty and Wheeler will get their chances, they won't get buried just bc they are less heralded rookies



Great point about Mac. That first sentence - either shows how good of a draft last year really was or how bad the depth was at those positions. I think a combo of both.

I couldn't begin to guess, Beezer : 5/17/2017 3:08 pm : link at the level of knowledge I have about him and where he stacks up next to the others.



But man ... wouldn't that be pretty great? It might signal that he has at very least the potential to become pretty solid, even if there are some growing pains.

High..... Reb8thVA : 5/17/2017 3:11 pm : link Dependable starter for the next 10 years.



I have no evidence to support this overly optimistic prediction other than unsubstantiated hope and a perception that we are long over do to score on one of these late round OL development picks.

Personally, I think mavric : 5/17/2017 3:11 pm : link he'll be the primary backup swing tackle and when the dust settles, will settle in as Flowers' backup, but eventually will take over as starting left tackle.



He has the will power and the athletic feet to play LT, but needs a few more pounds of muscle before being handed a position. He'll be starting in a couple of years, but this year will only get in on a handful of downs.



I could be all wet, or I might be spot on. It's all guess work at this stage. The linemen haven't even started open competition in camp yet

Can he stay healthy until the season starts Ira : 5/17/2017 3:22 pm : link ?

Let's see how injuries play out through camp and preseason David in LA : 5/17/2017 3:36 pm : link I like the kid, but he's still a 6th rounder, and we should maybe lower our expectations out of him for year one.

I see RT and RG LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/17/2017 3:49 pm : link as an open competition with Jerry, Hart and Fluker in the mix, and Bisnowaty the dark horse. They'd probably be reluctant to plug the rookie on day 1 but it is certainly possible if he shines.



If Flowers doesn't improve quickly that could also throw a wrench into the works for every position but Center.





No chance aside from due to injury. yatqb : 5/17/2017 3:50 pm : link .

Good Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2017 3:51 pm : link because not sure we even played anybody at Right Tackle last season...

Fluker needs to seize this moment at RT JonC : 5/17/2017 4:06 pm : link He's supposed to own the tools and makeup NYG wants at RT, good er done.



Bisnowaty might need a year in the weight room and we'll need to see if he's got the feet to play on the edge.



Slim Jay on the Island : 5/17/2017 4:08 pm : link He is currently behind Hart and Fluker at RT. I think it will be very interesting where the Giants put Bisnowaty in training camp. I think the only chance that he starts this season if there are several injuries along the offensive line. I agree with superspy regarding Wheeler. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Wheeler ends up ahead of Bisnowaty on the depth chart at OT. I am higher on Wheeler than I am on Bisnowaty when it comes to OT. I could see the coaching staff having Bisnowaty focus on LG not just to increase his versatility but in the event that Pugh leaves via free agency.

Good WillVAB : 5/17/2017 4:59 pm : link The Giants don't exactly have All-Pro tackles entrenched in their relative positions.

Gotta have an open competition Glover : 5/17/2017 5:07 pm : link for all O line spots, other than C. Jerry is a G, Fluker is a T or a G, Pugh is a G or a T, If Flowers isn't showing he has improved at T, trying him at G can't be off the table. All potential tackles need to be in the mix for both jobs, real competition, even if it only elevates the play of the current starters, that is a positive.



I would say it was a long shot Bisno becomes a starter, but that is what the open competition is for.

I think BlackburnBalledOut : 5/17/2017 5:08 pm : link Hart remains at right tackle or even slides inside to right guard.. id ont like fluker but he will get his time to prove his worth.



i dont think the 6th round pick will not start but its not like hes up against pro bowlers



that being said i think hart shows solid improvement

Slim to none BurlyMan : 5/17/2017 6:02 pm : link Playing time will be predicated on injuries so I hope not.





According to my calculations he has an 82.6% chance PatersonPlank : 5/17/2017 7:01 pm : link Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-AB

At this point very little Beer Man : 5/17/2017 7:10 pm : link He had a bad senior season, plus has yet to pad up and hit in the NFL. He would have to blow DL away in training camp to have any chance

I still think it will be LT Flowers and RT Hart to start the season SGMen : 5/17/2017 7:59 pm : link I think RT Fluker has a better shot at starting than rookie RT "SLIM" Bisnotaway. But that doesn't mean our 6th round pick couldn't surprise and win the backup job with Fluker being the 3rd OT, backup OG type - swingman.



I like Bisnotaway and has upside. I see him as a guy who will work hard and get his technique down. How quickly that happens remains to be seen. But lets be real: Hart was horrible last year and Fluker is a reclamation project with some potential. The competition isn't thick at RT so I'll say SLIM for now based on experience.



But Bisnotaway is an injury away from starting, that much I am sure of.

Good djstat : 5/17/2017 8:19 pm : link Why not? He will go into camp and compete. If he earns the job it is his

Anything is possible...... Doomster : 5/18/2017 5:58 am : link Just not likely.....



Getting a 6th rounder to start, is kind of Brady like.....it can happen, but is remote....



Yes, Hart, a 7th rounder started.....but not because of talent.....

RE: Anything is possible...... SGMen : 5/18/2017 6:49 am : link

Quote: Just not likely.....



Getting a 6th rounder to start, is kind of Brady like.....it can happen, but is remote....



Yes, Hart, a 7th rounder started.....but not because of talent..... Bisnowaty could start...and not because of talent...but because the talent ahead of him is worse. Hart should improve with another year, logic would lead you to conclude that BUT this is football so who knows? RT Fluker is a sort of a journeyman but his experience should outpace Bisnowaty to start the year.



Bisnowaty could start...and not because of talent...but because the talent ahead of him is worse. Hart should improve with another year, logic would lead you to conclude that BUT this is football so who knows? RT Fluker is a sort of a journeyman but his experience should outpace Bisnowaty to start the year.

I just want the 4 year college starter to be competitive enough in camp to challenge for a starting spot and be CLEARALY viewed as a future starting OL for the NY football Giants. That would be great. The kid fell in the draft, as I understand it, because his senior year wasn't as good as it could have been. Hopefully he bounces back.

33% RetroJint : 5/18/2017 6:50 am : link I know the nominal starter should get an edge because he gets the first team reps but I don't think Hart is the answer. Fluker doesn't inspire confidence, either, so Adam is in the mix.

I get that we want to hope to get a steal in Bisnowaty or Wheeler Heisenberg : 5/18/2017 8:27 am : link But the odds are that they will not start aside from injuries requiring it. We all want to turn our heads and squint at these guys in the hopes of seeing gold. But realistically the most reasonable positive outcome to look for is flashes of ability in preseason.

We would all love it if right tackle was Fluker's best position Milton : 5/18/2017 8:53 am : link But signs are that both the Giants and Fluker think right guard is his best position. Which is where he will battle Jerry for the starting job. The battle for the starting job at right tackle looks to be Hart vs. Bisnowaty.



And while Bisnowaty may not be Diehl 2.0, it's very possible he could be Rosenthal 2.0. If you recall, Rosenthal was a 5th round pick who started at right tackle as a rookie.



If everyone remains healthy, I predict they keep nine OL on the 53 man roster (Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Bisnowaty, and Wheeler; with Dunker on the practice squad).

RE: We would all love it if right tackle was Fluker's best position SGMen : 5/18/2017 8:59 am : link

Quote: But signs are that both the Giants and Fluker think right guard is his best position. Which is where he will battle Jerry for the starting job. The battle for the starting job at right tackle looks to be Hart vs. Bisnowaty.



And while Bisnowaty may not be Diehl 2.0, it's very possible he could be Rosenthal 2.0. If you recall, Rosenthal was a 5th round pick who started at right tackle as a rookie.



If everyone remains healthy, I predict they keep nine OL on the 53 man roster (Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Bisnowaty, and Wheeler; with Dunker on the practice squad). If Wheeler can make the final 53, that would be a "good" thing in the sense that he has the upside you'd like to see. I had him pegged for the PS but after re-thinking it and reading your post, I think we go with 9 OL's on the 53 with Dunker on the PS. I think Gettis is gone.



If Wheeler can make the final 53, that would be a "good" thing in the sense that he has the upside you'd like to see. I had him pegged for the PS but after re-thinking it and reading your post, I think we go with 9 OL's on the 53 with Dunker on the PS. I think Gettis is gone.

As for Fluker, RG may be his best position but I wouldn't mind seeing him at RT some in camp just so we know what we have in him in terms of versality. Hart was terrible last year so all he can do is move up. If he doesn't show improvement, its Bisnowaty and that may or may not be a good thing. I'm now hoping Hart wins cause he's truly worked hard & improved with Bisnowaty on his heels.

If you believe Dave Te gidiefor : Mod : 5/18/2017 9:28 am : : 5/18/2017 9:28 am : link there's a very good chance that Bisnowaty will be a starter before the season is over

I don't think he wins the starting job week 1 but nicky43 : 5/18/2017 1:01 pm : link I think gets the LT or RT starting job by time the season ends.



I think Peppers : 5/18/2017 4:22 pm : link There's a good chance. Bobby Hart is far from a lock.



RE: If you believe Dave Te SGMen : 5/18/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: there's a very good chance that Bisnowaty will be a starter before the season is over If Hart flops again, what choice do we have but to plug the rookie in and hope he handles it?



Hart was quite possibly the worst pass protecting RT in football last year and we had no TE to really help him out. This year, you hope Hart improves and our TE play improves as well, especially with Ellison on board.



If Hart flops again, what choice do we have but to plug the rookie in and hope he handles it?

Hart was quite possibly the worst pass protecting RT in football last year and we had no TE to really help him out. This year, you hope Hart improves and our TE play improves as well, especially with Ellison on board.

Look, I hope Bisnowaty wins the job OUTRIGHT based on pure talent but that is asking a lot of any rookie. The advantage he has is that he is a four year starter in college, Division 1, big games. I don't think the NFL will overwhelm him.

Bisnowaty The_Taxman : 12:42 am : link For the person above who said Bisnowaty has to hit the weight room, I have to disagree. If anyone has to hit the weight room, it's Wheeler. Bisnowaty has legit pro size at RT, LT, and RG. He's 6'6" 310 and a very thickly built guy. Wheeler looks like an underdeveloped college freshman when he stands next to Bisnowaty. I think Adam has the frame to get to 315-320 and has good strength. The Diehl comparison is a good one. Wheeler has better feet and technique but he's lucky if he's 300 pounds on that 6'7" frame. Not to mention he's a soft 295 pounds while Bisnowaty has a lot more muscle and good weight. That being said I hope Wheeler makes it as a swing tackle and has a good year in the weight room. If he can get to 305-310 of good weight he may blossom into a good LT or RT or swing tackle at worst.

RE: Bisnowaty Milton : 1:14 am : link

My expectations/hope for Wheeler is to spend the year inactive while Flowers puts up or shuts up at left tackle. Let Wheeler put his history of injuries another year in the rearview mirror and have a "good year in the weight room" as you say.

p.s.--Bisnowaty needs to get stronger because that's true of just about every OT coming into the league. He weighed in at 304 lbs at the combine, which is on the light side for an NFL right tackle who you are hoping will give a boost to your running game. Also, his 23 reps on the bench press were nothing to write home about. If he can get add ten pounds of muscle to the 304 pounds without losing any of his 5.23 speed in the forty, we'll have ourselves a pretty good right tackle.

p.s.--Bisnowaty needs to get stronger because that's true of just about every OT coming into the league. He weighed in at 304 lbs at the combine, which is on the light side for an NFL right tackle who you are hoping will give a boost to your running game. Also, his 23 reps on the bench press were nothing to write home about. If he can get add ten pounds of muscle to the 304 pounds without losing any of his 5.23 speed in the forty, we'll have ourselves a pretty good right tackle. In comment 13475858 The_Taxman said:My expectations/hope for Wheeler is to spend the year inactive while Flowers puts up or shuts up at left tackle. Let Wheeler put his history of injuries another year in the rearview mirror and have a "good year in the weight room" as you say.p.s.--Bisnowaty needs to get stronger because that's true of just about every OT coming into the league. He weighed in at 304 lbs at the combine, which is on the light side for an NFL right tackle who you are hoping will give a boost to your running game. Also, his 23 reps on the bench press were nothing to write home about. If he can get add ten pounds of muscle to the 304 pounds without losing any of his 5.23 speed in the forty, we'll have ourselves a pretty good right tackle.

RE: RE: Bisnowaty SGMen : 6:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13475858 The_Taxman said:





Quote:





For the person above who said Bisnowaty has to hit the weight room, I have to disagree. If anyone has to hit the weight room, it's Wheeler....That being said I hope Wheeler makes it as a swing tackle and has a good year in the weight room. If he can get to 305-310 of good weight he may blossom into a good LT or RT or swing tackle at worst.



My expectations/hope for Wheeler is to spend the year inactive while Flowers puts up or shuts up at left tackle. Let Wheeler put his history of injuries another year in the rearview mirror and have a "good year in the weight room" as you say.

Good point about strength and added some size. I've always been surprised that OC W. Richburg hasn't gotten himself up to say 305 or so pounds. He's remained 298 and probably less as the season wears on. Both Bisnotway and Wheeler likely need a year before they are truly ready for the NFL game. However, I see both making the active roster this year. We have to hope both have future starting potential - crazy to think & hope that for a 6th rounder and a UDFA but that is where this team is at talent wise.

I'm going to hold out hope that both Flowers and Hart improve to at least NFL "average" standard, guys you can live with but maybe not guys you can dominate with...though Flowers may have potential to dominate at least in the run game.

But I am happy we got both Bisnotway and Wheeler this year. Lets see how they do in camp.

I'm going to hold out hope that both Flowers and Hart improve to at least NFL "average" standard, guys you can live with but maybe not guys you can dominate with...though Flowers may have potential to dominate at least in the run game.

But I am happy we got both Bisnotway and Wheeler this year. Lets see how they do in camp. In comment 13475859 Milton said:Good point about strength and added some size. I've always been surprised that OC W. Richburg hasn't gotten himself up to say 305 or so pounds. He's remained 298 and probably less as the season wears on. Both Bisnotway and Wheeler likely need a year before they are truly ready for the NFL game. However, I see both making the active roster this year. We have to hope both have future starting potential - crazy to think & hope that for a 6th rounder and a UDFA but that is where this team is at talent wise.I'm going to hold out hope that both Flowers and Hart improve to at least NFL "average" standard, guys you can live with but maybe not guys you can dominate with...though Flowers may have potential to dominate at least in the run game.But I am happy we got both Bisnotway and Wheeler this year. Lets see how they do in camp.

SG - how do you know Richburg hasn't added weight? adamg : 6:29 am : link That 298 is what he weighed at the combine. I'd imagine he's added weight even if the football card doesn't list it.

RE: SG - how do you know Richburg hasn't added weight? SGMen : 7:21 am : link

I'm going by the weight listed. I, of course, have no way of knowing his exact weight but one thing is clear: he doesn't look that big to me AND it has been noted that he can get pushed around by big DT's.

RE: RE: SG - how do you know Richburg hasn't added weight? adamg : 7:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13475878 adamg said:





Quote:





That 298 is what he weighed at the combine. I'd imagine he's added weight even if the football card doesn't list it.



I'm going by the weight listed. I, of course, have no way of knowing his exact weight but one thing is clear: he doesn't look that big to me AND it has been noted that he can get pushed around by big DT's.



I agree he's not a big looking OL, just didn't know if I wasn't looking in the right spots for the weights and heights. Looking around, it seems like the combine is the only place you can get a real number from. You'd think the league would have some established source everyone could reference and that was up to date.

RE: RE: RE: SG - how do you know Richburg hasn't added weight? SGMen : 7:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13475892 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13475878 adamg said:





Quote:





That 298 is what he weighed at the combine. I'd imagine he's added weight even if the football card doesn't list it.



I'm going by the weight listed. I, of course, have no way of knowing his exact weight but one thing is clear: he doesn't look that big to me AND it has been noted that he can get pushed around by big DT's.







I agree he's not a big looking OL, just didn't know if I wasn't looking in the right spots for the weights and heights. Looking around, it seems like the combine is the only place you can get a real number from. You'd think the league would have some established source everyone could reference and that was up to date. Sometimes, in the early camp reports, they will note that a guy "looks bigger" or added size. For example, the recent mini-camp revealed that both Hart & Flowers seem to have worked out hard this off-season and slimmed down so they are quicker out of their stances and such.

I know Pugh added size last off-season and that makes sense for an OG.

Sometimes, in the early camp reports, they will note that a guy "looks bigger" or added size. For example, the recent mini-camp revealed that both Hart & Flowers seem to have worked out hard this off-season and slimmed down so they are quicker out of their stances and such.

I know Pugh added size last off-season and that makes sense for an OG.

I have a good feeling that Pugh, Richburg and Flowers (yup) will have good seasons. Jerry will be Jerry unless Fluker somehow beats him out and upgrades the position. And Hart, well, the book is out on him still..he gave up 46 pressures and didn't even start every game! Scary bad...so lets hope he gets to "acceptable" level as that would be a big upgrade.

Why Not ReneNYG1 : 10:26 am : link Fluker wins right guard and he wins right tackle it could happen.