Construct your favorite all-time Giants roster. Mike from SI : 5/19/2017 3:59 am What would be your favorite all-time roster? (It doesn't have to be a roster of the best all-time Giants, although it can be if you want.) The only rule I'll impose is the composition of the 53 man roster has to be somewhat realistic; you can't have 30 O Lineman. You can dictate the scheme and put players/coaches slightly out of position in realistic manners (no sumo DTs). I worked until 3:00 am, have insomnia, and am interested in what the old timers have to say. Anyway, here's mine:



Starting Offense

QB: Eli

OL: Diehl, Seubert, O'Hara, Snee, McKenzie (2008)

RB: Bradshaw

FB: Hedgecock

TE: Shockey (behaving)

WR: OBJ and Plax



Reserve Offense

QB: Simms

OL: Jumbo, Ron Stone, Oats, Pugh

RB: Jacobs, Tiki (3rd down back), Perkins (aspirational)

WR: Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, Hixon

TE: Bavaro, Cross



Starting Defense (4-3)

LDE: Strahan

DTs: Hammer, Snacks

RDE: Tuck

OLBs: LT, Armstead

MLB: Carson

CBs: C Webb, JACKHAMMER

S: Landon Collins, Kenny Phillips



Reserve Defense

DL: Osi, JPP, Vernon, Robbins, Burt

LB: Banks, Pepper, Pierce, Barrow

CB: DRC, Madison, Sehorn

S: Gibril, Emlen Tunnell



K: Tynes

P: Feagles

LS: Herz



HC: Parcells

DC: Lil Bill

OC: Coughlin



Hope to see some of yours.

Who is JACKHAMMER? Koldegaard : 5/19/2017 4:40 am





I was thinking Jackrabbit.

I only go back to the late 90's but here's my team abcde : 5/19/2017 4:48 am : link QB - Eli (2011)

RB - Tiki and Jacobs combo during Tiki's last season

FB - Charles Way

WR - Odell, Nicks (2011) and Cruz (2011) in the slot

TE - Martellus Bennett (once a Giant always a Giant? Slim pickings at TE, I didn't want Shockey)



OL - Kareem McKenzie, Chris Snee, Ron Stone, Brian Williams, Will Beatty (struggling to remember the last good LT we had)



DE - Strahan and JPP (2011) starters, Tuck (2008) and Osi (2005) reserves

DT - Snacks and Keith Hamilton starters, Fred Robbins (2007) and Robert Harris (1997) reserves



LB - Antonio Pierce (2005), Jessie Armstead (1997), Michael Barrow (2001), Keenan Robinson and Michael Boley on passing downs (I didn't get to see LT play before someone flips out)



CB - Jason Sehorn (1997), Corey Webster (2008), Janoris Jenkins and DRC



Safety - Kenny Phillips (2011) at FS, Landon Collins and SS, Gibril Wilson (2005) and Antrel Rolle as reserves





Mine Koldegaard : 5/19/2017 4:51 am : link Starting Offense

QB: Eli

OL: Diehl, Seubert, O'Hara, Snee, McKenzie (2008)

RB: Tiki

FB: Hedgecock

TE: Shockey (behaving)

WR: OBJ and Plax



Reserve Offense

QB: Simms

OL: Jumbo, Ron Stone, Oats, Pugh

RB: Jacobs

WR: Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, Steve Smith

TE: Boss (Bavaro was before my time)



Starting Defense (4-3)

LDE: Strahan

DTs: Cofield, Snacks

RDE: Tuck

OLBs: LT (before my time but hey), Kiwanuka

MLB: Pierce

CBs: C Webb, Aaron Ross (DRC is close)

S: Landon Collins, Kenny Phillips



Not having a reserve D.

Put in this year's D here.





K: Tynes

P: Feagles

LS: Zak DeOssie



HC: Coughlin



I'm not getting into starters vs reserves Milton : 5/19/2017 5:24 am : link This is a combination of personal favorites and best-of's (with no particular depth chart)...



QB (3)

Simms

Eli

Bennie Friedman



RB (4)

Ron Johnson

Tiki Barber

Brandon Jacobs

Ahmed Bradshaw



FB (1)

Charles Way



TE (3)

Bob Tucker

Mark Bavaro

Jeremy Shockey



WR (5)

Victor Cruz

Ike Hilliard

Homer Jones

Frank Gifford

Don Maynard



OL (9)

Roosevelt Brown

Dave Diehl

Shaun O'Hara

Rich Seubert

Karl Nelson

Bart Oates

William Roberts

John Elliott

Doug Van Horn



DL (8)

Justin Tuck

JPP

Leonard Marshall

George Martin

Keith Hamilton

Jim Burt

John Mendenhall

Fred Dryer



LB (7)

Lawrence Taylor

Carl Banks

Brad Van Pelt

Jessie Armstead

Harry Carson

Gary Reasons

Corey Widmer



DS (5)

Myron Guyton

Emlen Tunnell

Spider Lockhart

Beasley Reece

Sam Garnes



CB (5)

Mark Collins

Mark Haynes

Jason Sehorn

Willie Williams

Dick Lynch



ST (3)

Dave Jennings

Pete Gogolak

Zach DeOssie

RE: I only go back to the late 90's but here's my team adamg : 5/19/2017 6:31 am

Quote: QB - Eli (2011)

RB - Tiki and Jacobs combo during Tiki's last season

FB - Charles Way

WR - Odell, Nicks (2011) and Cruz (2011) in the slot

TE - Martellus Bennett (once a Giant always a Giant? Slim pickings at TE, I didn't want Shockey)



OL - Kareem McKenzie, Chris Snee, Ron Stone, Brian Williams, Will Beatty (struggling to remember the last good LT we had)



DE - Strahan and JPP (2011) starters, Tuck (2008) and Osi (2005) reserves

DT - Snacks and Keith Hamilton starters, Fred Robbins (2007) and Robert Harris (1997) reserves



LB - Antonio Pierce (2005), Jessie Armstead (1997), Michael Barrow (2001), Keenan Robinson and Michael Boley on passing downs (I didn't get to see LT play before someone flips out)



CB - Jason Sehorn (1997), Corey Webster (2008), Janoris Jenkins and DRC



Safety - Kenny Phillips (2011) at FS, Landon Collins and SS, Gibril Wilson (2005) and Antrel Rolle as reserves





I would have thought Toomer would be ubiquitous adamg : 5/19/2017 6:33 am : link Nice call on Sam Garnes btw Milton. He was my favorite growing up. I wish there was a highlight video of his hits. He was Berhe if Berhe could stay on the field.

Toomer abcde : 5/19/2017 7:31 am : link He was productive but I think the wave of receivers we have had recently are more talented/explosive (OBJ, Plax, Nicks, Cruz). I could be wrong though as I remember these guys more than I do Toomer back in 2002.

tough to do front7 3-4 vs 4-3 Dankbeerman : 5/19/2017 7:36 am : link DE: Strahan,Tuck

DT: Hamilton,Robbins

OlB: LT,Armstead

ILB: Pepper,Barrow

CB: Collins,Sparks

S: Rolle,Garnes

P: Feagles

K: Bahr

KR: Dixon

PR: Tiki

QB: Eli

Rb: Hampton,Tiki(toughest decision)

FB: Way

TE: Shockey, Bavaro

WR: Plax, Odel, Nicks, Callaway

Lt: Jumbo

LG: Seubert

C: oats

RG: snee

Rt: mackenzie



My personal opinion is that you had to have been a Giant 4 yrs SGMen : 5/19/2017 7:43 am : link to be an all-time Giant roster type?



QG: Eli, Simms

RB: Tiki, Bradshaw, Jacobs

TE: Shockey

WR: OBJ, Plax, Toomer, Cruz

LB: Taylor, Banks, Carson, Pierce



Those guys I'm pretty sure about....







To the OP... EricJ : 5/19/2017 7:43 am

Since I grew up with the 3-4 johnnyb : 5/19/2017 7:50 am : link I will use 4 LBs:



DE: Strahan,Marshall

DT: Hamilton, Tuck.....NT Burt

OlB: LT, Banks

ILB: Pepper Johnson, Harry Carson (how could it be anyone else?)

CB: Collins, Sehorn

S: Rolle,

P: Jennings ( he was our ONLY offense in the 1970s)

K: Bahr

KR: Meggett

PR: Tiki

QB: Eli

Rb: Hampton, Joe Morris

FB: Carthon

TE: Bavaro ( leaps and bounds better than Shockey)

WR: Plaxico, Toomer, Steve Smith, OBJ ( not too early to include him)

Lt: Jumbo

LG: Seubert

C: oats

RG: snee

Rt: mackenzie

Mine 10thAve : 5/19/2017 7:57 am : link QB - Eli, Simms, Hostetler

RB - Tiki, Joe Morris, Meggett, Ottis Anderson

FB - Maurice Carthon

WR - Beckham, Plax, Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, McConkey

TE - Bavaro, Shockey, Dan Campbell

OL - Bart Oates, O'Hara, Snee, Diehl, Brad Benson, Jumbo Elliott, Eric Moore, Ron Stone, McKenzie

DL - Strahan, Tuck, Leonard Marshall, JPP, George Martin, Harrison, Burt, Erik Howard, Keith Hamilton

LB - LT, Banks, Carson, Armstead, Reasons, Pierce, Boley

CB - Jenkins, DRC, Webster, Mark Collins, Sehorn

S - Landon Collins, Terry Kinard, Myron Guyton, Antrel Rolle

K - Matt Bahr

P - Jeff Feagles





...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/19/2017 8:26 am



QB - Manning, Simms

HB - Tiki, Hampton, Bradshaw, Jacobs

FB - Way

WR - OBJ, Nicks, Cruz, Toomer, Hilliard

TE - Shockey, Cross, Boss

LT - Deihl

LG - Suebert

C - Ohara

RG - Snee

RT - Mackenzie (damn that O-Line was great)



DE - Strahan, JPP, Tuck, Osi

DT - Hamilton, Snacks, Robbins

LB - Taylor, Armstead, Barrow, Pierce

CB - Sehorn, Sparks, Webster, JackRabbit

S - Rolle, Collins, Wilson, Phillips



K - Daliuso (spelling)

P - Feagles



KR - Wilson

PR - OBJ

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/19/2017 8:27 am

RE: Since I grew up with the 3-4 EricJ : 5/19/2017 8:38 am

Quote: I will use 4 LBs:



ILB: Pepper Johnson, Harry Carson (how could it be anyone else?)

P: Jennings ( he was our ONLY offense in the 1970s)

PR: Tiki

Rb: Hampton, Joe Morris



To your comment about LB. I think Pepper was awesome but many would argue for a guy like Gary Reasons



Loved Jennings but in reality Landetta was our best punter and Reeves made a huge mistake dumping him for Horan



With that said, Matt Stover was the kicker I liked the best. He was barely on this team but another Reeves fuck up.



PR: It is Meggett or Leon Bright for PR, not Tiki

RB: Tiki and Gifford

93' Simms QB, x meadowlander : 5/19/2017 8:50 am : link Entire 08 OL. PERIOD.

Entire 08 Backfield, but switch Ward with Tiki.

TEs: 86' MARK BAVARO. 07' Kevin Boss. Screw Shockey.

WR: 15' Beckham, 02' Toomer, 07' Burress, 11' Cruz



D:

Strahan, Harrison, Mendenhall, Umenyiora



85 LB Unit



16' DB Unit, but swap 85' Kinard in at FS.



And I'll go with the 86' kickers

MINE......... Koffman : 5/19/2017 8:53 am : link QB - Eli Manning/ Y.A. Tittle/Fran Tarkenton

RB - Larry Csonka / Tiki Barber

FB -Tuffy Leemans / Ken Strong

OL - Rosie Brown / Jumbo Elliot / Mel Hein / Bart Oates / Brad Benson / Chris Snee /Shaun O'hara

TE - Mark Bavaro / Jeremy Shockey

WR- Odell Beckham / Frank Gifford /

DL - Red Badgro / Michael Strahan / Rosie Grier / Leonard Marshall / Andy Robustelli / Erik Howard / Justin Tuck

LB - Lawrence Taylor / Carl Banks / Harry Carson / Sam Huff

DB - Emlen Tunnell / Mark Haynes / Mark Collins /Jason Sehorn / Jimmy Patton /Dick Lynch / Terry Kinard

K -Pat Summerall / Matt Bahr

P - Dave Jennings

Head Coach - Bill Parcels / Tom Coughlin

Def Co-ordinator - Tom Landry / Bill Belichick

Off Co-ordinator - Vince Lombardi



I was born in '76 allstarjim : 5/19/2017 9:04 am : link But I love the history of the New York Giants. Surprised no one has mentioned Y.A. Tittle (or Charlie Conerly for that matter).



Tittle came to the Giants in '61 and split some time with Conerly, an all-time great Giants QB himself. Tittle got the lion's share of the work by the end of the season, which was Conerly's last in pro football.



In '62 and '63, Tittle was unstoppable, the best QB in the NFL. In those two seasons, he threw for more TDs in any 2-year stretch in New York Giants' history, with 69 TD's. Not even Eli has had more. And he did it in the pre-Super Bowl era. He was only a Giant for 4 years, but was a pro bowler in 3 of them, and 1st Team All-Pro in 62' and 63'.



'63 was the greatest season of his career. Led the NFL in completion % with 60.2%, TDs with 36 (Giants single season franchise record), yards per attempt at 8.6, and QB rating at 104.8 (Giants single season franchise record), and passed for 3,145 yards (3rd in the NFL to Unitas and Charley Johnson of the Rams, which was Johnson's career high and only Pro Bowl season of his 15-year career).



In '62 Tittle also had a remarkable season, throwing 33 TDs (third in NY franchise history).



In those two seasons with Tittle as the starter, the Giants went a combined 23-4. The lost in the NFL Championship in both years, in '62 to Lombardi's Packers, 16-7, the Packers having one of the greatest teams and seasons in NFL history. The Packers had 8 Hall of Famers on that team, not counting Lombardi, the coach. The Giants might've won that game if the weather had cooperated... it was played at Yankee Stadium in howling winds that really hampered the passing game of Tittle. It was so windy that the ball was blown off the tee three times on the opening kick, and the wind destroyed the U.S. flag at the park, as well as knocking over a TV camera. One TV cameraman got frostbite, it was so cold. The conditions heavily favored the Packers, who were a run-oriented team.



Tittle and the Giants also lost the '63 to George Halas' Bears (The Monsters of the Midway), 14-10 at Wrigley Field. Another game the Giants probably would've won, but for Tittle injuring his knee on a hit by Larry Morris in the first quarter in which Tittle had to leave the game after a subsequent hit to the same knee in the 2nd quarter by Morris. He returned in the third quarter, and played at a diminished level the rest of the way. A healthy Tittle probably would've led the Giants to victory that day, but alas, the Giants lost their third straight NFL Championship game.



Tittle's 36 passing TD's in '63 tied George Blanda's single season record set in 1961, and that record would stand untouched for 21 years until Dan Marino shattered it in 1984 with 48 TD passes, and as mentioned, still stands as a NY Giants franchise record. Tittle couldn't bring home a ring for the Giants, but under his leadership, the Giants offense was prolific, and the team was one of the dominant teams of the early 60's. Del Shofner also had his big seasons with Tittle at the helm, from '61 to '63, Shofner had his best stretch of his career, and was named first team All-Pro all three seasons, going over 1100 yards receiving in each season, and a combined 32 TD receptions. Can anyone name me another player who was first team All-Pro 5x and didn't make the HOF?



Frank Gifford was his other main target, combining for 1453 receiving yards and 14 TDs in '62 and '63, in what was very near the end of his HOF career.



For me, with respect to Phil Simms, at QB, I would have to go Eli Manning, and then Tittle. If not for a little bad luck, Tittle probably would've led the Giants to at least one title, if not two, but his accomplishments to the organization shouldn't be forgotten.





And by the way allstarjim : 5/19/2017 9:05 am

Never realized Elisthebest : 5/19/2017 9:07 am : link there were so many young guys on this Board

RE: And by the way Koffman : 5/19/2017 9:20 am

Quote: Koffman, I didn't see your post, was in the middle of writing the above novel, thanks for giving Tittle some respect!



No problem Jim. I never saw him play, but from the film I have seen and the stats he put up he has to be on any list of all time Giants. In comment 13476007 allstarjim said:No problem Jim. I never saw him play, but from the film I have seen and the stats he put up he has to be on any list of all time Giants.

i guess im considered an old timer so here goes YorkAveGiant : 5/19/2017 9:21 am : link im too young for the 60s and early 70s guys though



QB: Simms, Eli

RB: Morris, Rodney, Tiki, Jacobs

FB: Carthon

TE: Bavaro, Shockey

OL: '86 Suburbanites, '07 Champs

WR: OBJ, Amani, Plax, Earnest Gray(when he got to 1k yds in 83 I was ecstatic)



DE: Strahan, Marshall, Tuck, Osi

DT: Burt, Hamilton, Howard

LB: the Crunch Bunch, Banks, Pepper & Armstead

CB: Haynes, Perry Williams, Mark Collins, Sehorn, DRC

S: Landon Collins, Guyton, Phillips



P: Jennings barely over Landeta

K: Tynes over Bahr for longevity and 2 rings

LS: DeOssie





Quote: No OBJ at WR? Yeah, don't know how I forgot about OBJ (although I could argue that his personality is a drag). He can replace Don Maynard, who only played one year for the Giants and is only on the list because he was my first ever "favorite player" when he played for the Jets in 1968. I switched from the Jets to the Giants in 1970, when my favorite players were Tarkenton and Ron Johnson.



No Strahan because I still hold it against him the way he cost the Giants by playing hardball during the 2002 offseason. He finally got the longterm front-loaded contract he demanded, but the joke was on him when he was still playing deep into the contract and wanted a pay raise. He asked to be traded to a team that would pay him, the Giants let him negotiate a deal with the Redskins, but then the Giants and Redskins couldn't agree on a trade (Redskins only offered a 4th round pick, if I remember correctly). So after cashing his $400K roster bonus in the spring, he then says he wants to retire. He then sat out all of training camp and finally showed up a week before the season started. The rest, of course, is history. But I always felt he was a selfish player, although I respected his game and his intelligence. So he doesn't make my list of favorites.

p.s.-- And Toomer doesn't make it because he was always complaining too much and blaming the coaches when they lost games they should've won. Good player, just wasn't crazy about him personally. In comment 13475876 Mike in NY said:Yeah, don't know how I forgot about OBJ (although I could argue that his personality is a drag). He can replace Don Maynard, who only played one year for the Giants and is only on the list because he was my first ever "favorite player" when he played for the Jets in 1968. I switched from the Jets to the Giants in 1970, when my favorite players were Tarkenton and Ron Johnson.No Strahan because I still hold it against him the way he cost the Giants by playing hardball during the 2002 offseason. He finally got the longterm front-loaded contract he demanded, but the joke was on him when he was still playing deep into the contract and wanted a pay raise. He asked to be traded to a team that would pay him, the Giants let him negotiate a deal with the Redskins, but then the Giants and Redskins couldn't agree on a trade (Redskins only offered a 4th round pick, if I remember correctly). So after cashing his $400K roster bonus in the spring, he then says he wants to retire. He then sat out all of training camp and finally showed up a week before the season started. The rest, of course, is history. But I always felt he was a selfish player, although I respected his game and his intelligence. So he doesn't make my list of favorites.p.s.-- And Toomer doesn't make it because he was always complaining too much and blaming the coaches when they lost games they should've won. Good player, just wasn't crazy about him personally.

AND let us not forget... Tark10 : 5/19/2017 9:30 am : link FRANCIS ASBURY TARKENTON. Very little talent on the 1970 team. They went 9-5.

I have a 40 year perspective on this PatersonPlank : 5/19/2017 10:07 am : link QB - Eli



RB -Ron Johnson, Tiki Barber



TE -Mark Bavaro



WR - OBJ, Homer Jones, Frank Gifford



OT - Rosie Brown, Jumbo Elliot

OG - Diehl, Billy Ard (this was a tough one)

Oc- Bart Oates





DE - Strahan, JPP

DT - Burt, Mendenhall



LB - Lawrence Taylor, Banks, Carson



S - Emlen Tunnell, Spider Lockhart



CB - Mark Haynes, Dick Lynch



P - Dave Jennings

K - Matt Bahr



I love this BlackburnBalledOut : 5/19/2017 11:35 am : link QB - Eli Manning, Fran Tarkenton

RB - Brandon Jacobs, Frank Gifford, Ahmad Bradshaw, Derrick Ward

FB - Madison Hedgecock

WR - Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr

TE - Mark Bavarro, Jake Ballard, Michael Matthews(blocking)

OT - David Diehl, Kareem Mckenzie

OG - Rich Suebert, Chris Snee

C - Shaun O'Hara, Weston Richburg



DE - Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, Jason Pierre-Paul, Dave Tollefson

DT - Damon Harrison, Barry Cofield, Fred Robbins, Linval Joseph

LB - Lawrence Taylor, Jessie Armstead, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Antonio Pierce, Chase Blackburn, Brad Van Pelt

CB- Emlen Tunnell, Aaron Ross, Corey Webster, Jason Sehorn, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Phillipe Sparks

S - Kenny Phillips, Gibril Wilson, Shaun Williams, Sam Garnes, Antrel Rolle, Landon Collins

K - Lawrence Tynes

P- Brad Maynard Weatherford



KR - Ron Dixon

LS - Zak DeOssie



HC- Tom Coughlin

OC - Sean Payton

DC - Steve Spagnuolo



I'm too old to play PaulN : 5/19/2017 12:19 pm : link When I see a player like Jason Sehorn listed as if he were a great Giant, I can't do it, there is a player named Dick lynch that is so much better then Sehorn that to even put his name in the same conversation is ridiculous, but you guys are too young, you wouldn't know. Philipi Sparks is a name I would put out there way before Sehorn.



Sehorn was great for 1 season, he also had that all time great play in the playoffs but the embarrassment of the Super Bowl loss against the Ravens gets forgotten.



Corey Webster is better then Sehorn.

RE: I'm too old to play Milton : 5/19/2017 12:51 pm

Quote: When I see a player like Jason Sehorn listed as if he were a great Giant, I can't do it, there is a player named Dick lynch that is so much better then Sehorn that to even put his name in the same conversation is ridiculous, but you guys are too young, you wouldn't know. Philipi Sparks is a name I would put out there way before Sehorn.



Sehorn was great for 1 season, he also had that all time great play in the playoffs but the embarrassment of the Super Bowl loss against the Ravens gets forgotten.



Corey Webster is better then Sehorn. Don't be so judgmental, it's not about who were the greatest Giants, but who were your favorites, or some combination of the two. Sehorn was a dork, but he was a special athlete who reached incredible heights in 1997. Webster and Sparks were good CB's, plus players who were a notch below Pro Bowl quality, but nothing special. Neither ever had a season like Sehorn did in 1997. And then he tore his ACL in 1998 and was never the same. So if someone thinks that's enough for them in this wisely ill-defined exercise, they should have that freedom without accusations of going afoul. I think that's kind of the point. In comment 13476350 PaulN said:Don't be so judgmental, it's not about who were the greatest Giants, but who were your favorites, or some combination of the two. Sehorn was a dork, but he was a special athlete who reached incredible heights in 1997. Webster and Sparks were good CB's, plus players who were a notch below Pro Bowl quality, but nothing special. Neither ever had a season like Sehorn did in 1997. And then he tore his ACL in 1998 and was never the same. So if someone thinks that's enough for them in this wisely ill-defined exercise, they should have that freedom without accusations of going afoul. I think that's kind of the point.

John Mistler was one of my favorite receivers... x meadowlander : 5/19/2017 1:41 pm : link ...guy had like NO production, but great hands and a knack for key big plays.

Hmm mort christenson : 5/19/2017 2:11 pm : link QB-Phil Simms, Eli Manning, Jeff Hostetler

(Conerly belongs but he is before my time)



RB-Rodney Hampton, Joe Morris, Brandon Jacobs, Dave Meggett

(Hate to leave out Bradshaw and if this is my "favorite", I have no problems leaving out Barber)



FB-Maurice Carthon, Rob Carpenter



TE-Mark Bavaro, Kevin Boss, Howard Cross

(not including Shockey because I want this to be a team that makes sense, not just best players at the position)



WR-Nicks, OBJ, Cruz, Toomer, Plaxico, Odessa Turner

(Still angry at Plax but I will forgive him for this team. Turner is a nod to being a favorite)



OL-

LT-Jumbo

LG-Seubert

C-Brian Williams

RG-Snee,

RT-McKenzie

Depth-Ron Stone, Bill Ard, Kevin Belcher, Brad Benson, Bob Kratch

(Weak position overall. I left off Oates. I don't forgive him for going to the 49ers. I kept Belcher as a personal favorite. He'd have been a pro bowler if he hadn't gotten hurt. And I really need another tackle to backup but I can't think of one I'd include right now)



DE-Strahan, Marshall, Tuck, JPP

(Can't keep them all. Left off Osi, George Martin and a couple of others)

DT-Howard, Hamilton, Harrison, Hankins

(last spot could have gone to a whole range of players. Joseph, Robert Harris, John Washington off the top of my head. And I left off Burt because of the Niners thing)



LB-Taylor, Banks, Reasons, Johnson, Carson, Headen, Armstead

(I really could have kept the others from the 80's as well including Hunt, Robbie Jones, DeOssie, Cooks etc. But I stopped at Headen and went only with Armstead since. Maybe I am missing someone)



CB-Collins, Sehorn, Sparks, Haynes, Williams, Reyna Thompson

(Feel like I am missing someone)



S-Guyton, Jackson, Collins, Kinard

(also a bit of a thin position. Also feel like I am forgetting someone



P-Landeta

PK-Allegre

KR/PR-Meggett



Think that is actually 54 players. I am not cutting anyone though. My prerogative.



At the risk of being called old Elisthebest : 5/19/2017 2:24 pm : link I don't see Katcavage (understandable) or Spider (unforgiveable)

You could make a case David B. : 11:39 am



Nothing against the Strahan/Osi/Tuck/JPP era DL -- they were great, but behind them was often a big hole in the middle of the field.



Not to mention the OL of



Benson-Ard-Oates-Godfrey-Nelson. They ran all day behind those guys.



Matt Bahr should get mentioned in the conversation.



The recent era obviously has MUCH better WRs than Simms ever had, and Eli has outplayed Phil -- in part because of it.



It's been just one season, but I have a feeling Snacks could be on the reserve DL list before he's done.



And that's just focussing on the Superbowl era.



Loads of HOF Giants before that.