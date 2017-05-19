Construct your favorite all-time Giants roster.

What would be your favorite all-time roster? (It doesn't have to be a roster of the best all-time Giants, although it can be if you want.) The only rule I'll impose is the composition of the 53 man roster has to be somewhat realistic; you can't have 30 O Lineman. You can dictate the scheme and put players/coaches slightly out of position in realistic manners (no sumo DTs). I worked until 3:00 am, have insomnia, and am interested in what the old timers have to say. Anyway, here's mine:
Starting Offense
QB: Eli
OL: Diehl, Seubert, O'Hara, Snee, McKenzie (2008)
RB: Bradshaw
FB: Hedgecock
TE: Shockey (behaving)
WR: OBJ and Plax
Reserve Offense
QB: Simms
OL: Jumbo, Ron Stone, Oats, Pugh
RB: Jacobs, Tiki (3rd down back), Perkins (aspirational)
WR: Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, Hixon
TE: Bavaro, Cross
Starting Defense (4-3)
LDE: Strahan
DTs: Hammer, Snacks
RDE: Tuck
OLBs: LT, Armstead
MLB: Carson
CBs: C Webb, JACKHAMMER
S: Landon Collins, Kenny Phillips
Reserve Defense
DL: Osi, JPP, Vernon, Robbins, Burt
LB: Banks, Pepper, Pierce, Barrow
CB: DRC, Madison, Sehorn
S: Gibril, Emlen Tunnell
K: Tynes
P: Feagles
LS: Herz
HC: Parcells
DC: Lil Bill
OC: Coughlin
Hope to see some of yours.
Not to be a .... or anything :-)
I was thinking Jackrabbit.
QB - Eli (2011)
RB - Tiki and Jacobs combo during Tiki's last season
FB - Charles Way
WR - Odell, Nicks (2011) and Cruz (2011) in the slot
TE - Martellus Bennett (once a Giant always a Giant? Slim pickings at TE, I didn't want Shockey)
OL - Kareem McKenzie, Chris Snee, Ron Stone, Brian Williams, Will Beatty (struggling to remember the last good LT we had)
DE - Strahan and JPP (2011) starters, Tuck (2008) and Osi (2005) reserves
DT - Snacks and Keith Hamilton starters, Fred Robbins (2007) and Robert Harris (1997) reserves
LB - Antonio Pierce (2005), Jessie Armstead (1997), Michael Barrow (2001), Keenan Robinson and Michael Boley on passing downs (I didn't get to see LT play before someone flips out)
CB - Jason Sehorn (1997), Corey Webster (2008), Janoris Jenkins and DRC
Safety - Kenny Phillips (2011) at FS, Landon Collins and SS, Gibril Wilson (2005) and Antrel Rolle as reserves
Starting Offense
QB: Eli
OL: Diehl, Seubert, O'Hara, Snee, McKenzie (2008)
RB: Tiki
FB: Hedgecock
TE: Shockey (behaving)
WR: OBJ and Plax
Reserve Offense
QB: Simms
OL: Jumbo, Ron Stone, Oats, Pugh
RB: Jacobs
WR: Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, Steve Smith
TE: Boss (Bavaro was before my time)
Starting Defense (4-3)
LDE: Strahan
DTs: Cofield, Snacks
RDE: Tuck
OLBs: LT (before my time but hey), Kiwanuka
MLB: Pierce
CBs: C Webb, Aaron Ross (DRC is close)
S: Landon Collins, Kenny Phillips
Not having a reserve D.
Put in this year's D here.
K: Tynes
P: Feagles
LS: Zak DeOssie
HC: Coughlin
This is a combination of personal favorites and best-of's (with no particular depth chart)...
QB (3)
Simms
Eli
Bennie Friedman
RB (4)
Ron Johnson
Tiki Barber
Brandon Jacobs
Ahmed Bradshaw
FB (1)
Charles Way
TE (3)
Bob Tucker
Mark Bavaro
Jeremy Shockey
WR (5)
Victor Cruz
Ike Hilliard
Homer Jones
Frank Gifford
Don Maynard
OL (9)
Roosevelt Brown
Dave Diehl
Shaun O'Hara
Rich Seubert
Karl Nelson
Bart Oates
William Roberts
John Elliott
Doug Van Horn
DL (8)
Justin Tuck
JPP
Leonard Marshall
George Martin
Keith Hamilton
Jim Burt
John Mendenhall
Fred Dryer
LB (7)
Lawrence Taylor
Carl Banks
Brad Van Pelt
Jessie Armstead
Harry Carson
Gary Reasons
Corey Widmer
DS (5)
Myron Guyton
Emlen Tunnell
Spider Lockhart
Beasley Reece
Sam Garnes
CB (5)
Mark Collins
Mark Haynes
Jason Sehorn
Willie Williams
Dick Lynch
ST (3)
Dave Jennings
Pete Gogolak
Zach DeOssie
I'm in this boat too. Born in '91. Can't compete with the older generation on this one.
Nice call on Sam Garnes btw Milton. He was my favorite growing up. I wish there was a highlight video of his hits. He was Berhe if Berhe could stay on the field.
He was productive but I think the wave of receivers we have had recently are more talented/explosive (OBJ, Plax, Nicks, Cruz). I could be wrong though as I remember these guys more than I do Toomer back in 2002.
DE: Strahan,Tuck
DT: Hamilton,Robbins
OlB: LT,Armstead
ILB: Pepper,Barrow
CB: Collins,Sparks
S: Rolle,Garnes
P: Feagles
K: Bahr
KR: Dixon
PR: Tiki
QB: Eli
Rb: Hampton,Tiki(toughest decision)
FB: Way
TE: Shockey, Bavaro
WR: Plax, Odel, Nicks, Callaway
Lt: Jumbo
LG: Seubert
C: oats
RG: snee
Rt: mackenzie
to be an all-time Giant roster type?
QG: Eli, Simms
RB: Tiki, Bradshaw, Jacobs
TE: Shockey
WR: OBJ, Plax, Toomer, Cruz
LB: Taylor, Banks, Carson, Pierce
Those guys I'm pretty sure about....
it is good that you specified "favorite" instead of "best". Therefore, you cannot be criticized for your choices. I was about to give you some shit.
I will use 4 LBs:
DE: Strahan,Marshall
DT: Hamilton, Tuck.....NT Burt
OlB: LT, Banks
ILB: Pepper Johnson, Harry Carson (how could it be anyone else?)
CB: Collins, Sehorn
S: Rolle,
P: Jennings ( he was our ONLY offense in the 1970s)
K: Bahr
KR: Meggett
PR: Tiki
QB: Eli
Rb: Hampton, Joe Morris
FB: Carthon
TE: Bavaro ( leaps and bounds better than Shockey)
WR: Plaxico, Toomer, Steve Smith, OBJ ( not too early to include him)
Lt: Jumbo
LG: Seubert
C: oats
RG: snee
Rt: mackenzie
QB - Eli, Simms, Hostetler
RB - Tiki, Joe Morris, Meggett, Ottis Anderson
FB - Maurice Carthon
WR - Beckham, Plax, Toomer, Nicks, Cruz, McConkey
TE - Bavaro, Shockey, Dan Campbell
OL - Bart Oates, O'Hara, Snee, Diehl, Brad Benson, Jumbo Elliott, Eric Moore, Ron Stone, McKenzie
DL - Strahan, Tuck, Leonard Marshall, JPP, George Martin, Harrison, Burt, Erik Howard, Keith Hamilton
LB - LT, Banks, Carson, Armstead, Reasons, Pierce, Boley
CB - Jenkins, DRC, Webster, Mark Collins, Sehorn
S - Landon Collins, Terry Kinard, Myron Guyton, Antrel Rolle
K - Matt Bahr
P - Jeff Feagles
Here's my take. Probably mid to late 90s is when I really started following
QB - Manning, Simms
HB - Tiki, Hampton, Bradshaw, Jacobs
FB - Way
WR - OBJ, Nicks, Cruz, Toomer, Hilliard
TE - Shockey, Cross, Boss
LT - Deihl
LG - Suebert
C - Ohara
RG - Snee
RT - Mackenzie (damn that O-Line was great)
DE - Strahan, JPP, Tuck, Osi
DT - Hamilton, Snacks, Robbins
LB - Taylor, Armstead, Barrow, Pierce
CB - Sehorn, Sparks, Webster, JackRabbit
S - Rolle, Collins, Wilson, Phillips
K - Daliuso (spelling)
P - Feagles
KR - Wilson
PR - OBJ
Damn forgot about Megget. He'd be on there too
PR: It is Meggett or Leon Bright for PR, not Tiki
RB: Tiki and Gifford
Entire 08 OL. PERIOD.
Entire 08 Backfield, but switch Ward with Tiki.
TEs: 86' MARK BAVARO. 07' Kevin Boss. Screw Shockey.
WR: 15' Beckham, 02' Toomer, 07' Burress, 11' Cruz
D:
Strahan, Harrison, Mendenhall, Umenyiora
85 LB Unit
16' DB Unit, but swap 85' Kinard in at FS.
And I'll go with the 86' kickers
QB - Eli Manning/ Y.A. Tittle/Fran Tarkenton
RB - Larry Csonka / Tiki Barber
FB -Tuffy Leemans / Ken Strong
OL - Rosie Brown / Jumbo Elliot / Mel Hein / Bart Oates / Brad Benson / Chris Snee /Shaun O'hara
TE - Mark Bavaro / Jeremy Shockey
WR- Odell Beckham / Frank Gifford /
DL - Red Badgro / Michael Strahan / Rosie Grier / Leonard Marshall / Andy Robustelli / Erik Howard / Justin Tuck
LB - Lawrence Taylor / Carl Banks / Harry Carson / Sam Huff
DB - Emlen Tunnell / Mark Haynes / Mark Collins /Jason Sehorn / Jimmy Patton /Dick Lynch / Terry Kinard
K -Pat Summerall / Matt Bahr
P - Dave Jennings
Head Coach - Bill Parcels / Tom Coughlin
Def Co-ordinator - Tom Landry / Bill Belichick
Off Co-ordinator - Vince Lombardi
But I love the history of the New York Giants. Surprised no one has mentioned Y.A. Tittle (or Charlie Conerly for that matter).
Tittle came to the Giants in '61 and split some time with Conerly, an all-time great Giants QB himself. Tittle got the lion's share of the work by the end of the season, which was Conerly's last in pro football.
In '62 and '63, Tittle was unstoppable, the best QB in the NFL. In those two seasons, he threw for more TDs in any 2-year stretch in New York Giants' history, with 69 TD's. Not even Eli has had more. And he did it in the pre-Super Bowl era. He was only a Giant for 4 years, but was a pro bowler in 3 of them, and 1st Team All-Pro in 62' and 63'.
'63 was the greatest season of his career. Led the NFL in completion % with 60.2%, TDs with 36 (Giants single season franchise record), yards per attempt at 8.6, and QB rating at 104.8 (Giants single season franchise record), and passed for 3,145 yards (3rd in the NFL to Unitas and Charley Johnson of the Rams, which was Johnson's career high and only Pro Bowl season of his 15-year career).
In '62 Tittle also had a remarkable season, throwing 33 TDs (third in NY franchise history).
In those two seasons with Tittle as the starter, the Giants went a combined 23-4. The lost in the NFL Championship in both years, in '62 to Lombardi's Packers, 16-7, the Packers having one of the greatest teams and seasons in NFL history. The Packers had 8 Hall of Famers on that team, not counting Lombardi, the coach. The Giants might've won that game if the weather had cooperated... it was played at Yankee Stadium in howling winds that really hampered the passing game of Tittle. It was so windy that the ball was blown off the tee three times on the opening kick, and the wind destroyed the U.S. flag at the park, as well as knocking over a TV camera. One TV cameraman got frostbite, it was so cold. The conditions heavily favored the Packers, who were a run-oriented team.
Tittle and the Giants also lost the '63 to George Halas' Bears (The Monsters of the Midway), 14-10 at Wrigley Field. Another game the Giants probably would've won, but for Tittle injuring his knee on a hit by Larry Morris in the first quarter in which Tittle had to leave the game after a subsequent hit to the same knee in the 2nd quarter by Morris. He returned in the third quarter, and played at a diminished level the rest of the way. A healthy Tittle probably would've led the Giants to victory that day, but alas, the Giants lost their third straight NFL Championship game.
Tittle's 36 passing TD's in '63 tied George Blanda's single season record set in 1961, and that record would stand untouched for 21 years until Dan Marino shattered it in 1984 with 48 TD passes, and as mentioned, still stands as a NY Giants franchise record. Tittle couldn't bring home a ring for the Giants, but under his leadership, the Giants offense was prolific, and the team was one of the dominant teams of the early 60's. Del Shofner also had his big seasons with Tittle at the helm, from '61 to '63, Shofner had his best stretch of his career, and was named first team All-Pro all three seasons, going over 1100 yards receiving in each season, and a combined 32 TD receptions. Can anyone name me another player who was first team All-Pro 5x and didn't make the HOF?
Frank Gifford was his other main target, combining for 1453 receiving yards and 14 TDs in '62 and '63, in what was very near the end of his HOF career.
For me, with respect to Phil Simms, at QB, I would have to go Eli Manning, and then Tittle. If not for a little bad luck, Tittle probably would've led the Giants to at least one title, if not two, but his accomplishments to the organization shouldn't be forgotten.
Koffman, I didn't see your post, was in the middle of writing the above novel, thanks for giving Tittle some respect!
there were so many young guys on this Board
No problem Jim. I never saw him play, but from the film I have seen and the stats he put up he has to be on any list of all time Giants.
im too young for the 60s and early 70s guys though
QB: Simms, Eli
RB: Morris, Rodney, Tiki, Jacobs
FB: Carthon
TE: Bavaro, Shockey
OL: '86 Suburbanites, '07 Champs
WR: OBJ, Amani, Plax, Earnest Gray(when he got to 1k yds in 83 I was ecstatic)
DE: Strahan, Marshall, Tuck, Osi
DT: Burt, Hamilton, Howard
LB: the Crunch Bunch, Banks, Pepper & Armstead
CB: Haynes, Perry Williams, Mark Collins, Sehorn, DRC
S: Landon Collins, Guyton, Phillips
P: Jennings barely over Landeta
K: Tynes over Bahr for longevity and 2 rings
LS: DeOssie
In comment 13475876
Mike in NY said:
Yeah, don't know how I forgot about OBJ (although I could argue that his personality is a drag). He can replace Don Maynard, who only played one year for the Giants and is only on the list because he was my first ever "favorite player" when he played for the Jets in 1968. I switched from the Jets to the Giants in 1970, when my favorite players were Tarkenton and Ron Johnson.
No Strahan because I still hold it against him the way he cost the Giants by playing hardball during the 2002 offseason. He finally got the longterm front-loaded contract he demanded, but the joke was on him when he was still playing deep into the contract and wanted a pay raise. He asked to be traded to a team that would pay him, the Giants let him negotiate a deal with the Redskins, but then the Giants and Redskins couldn't agree on a trade (Redskins only offered a 4th round pick, if I remember correctly). So after cashing his $400K roster bonus in the spring, he then says he wants to retire. He then sat out all of training camp and finally showed up a week before the season started. The rest, of course, is history. But I always felt he was a selfish player, although I respected his game and his intelligence. So he doesn't make my list of favorites.
p.s.-- And Toomer doesn't make it because he was always complaining too much and blaming the coaches when they lost games they should've won. Good player, just wasn't crazy about him personally.
FRANCIS ASBURY TARKENTON. Very little talent on the 1970 team. They went 9-5.
QB - Eli
RB -Ron Johnson, Tiki Barber
TE -Mark Bavaro
WR - OBJ, Homer Jones, Frank Gifford
OT - Rosie Brown, Jumbo Elliot
OG - Diehl, Billy Ard (this was a tough one)
Oc- Bart Oates
DE - Strahan, JPP
DT - Burt, Mendenhall
LB - Lawrence Taylor, Banks, Carson
S - Emlen Tunnell, Spider Lockhart
CB - Mark Haynes, Dick Lynch
P - Dave Jennings
K - Matt Bahr
Whoops; in my defense, it was late.
QB - Eli Manning, Fran Tarkenton
RB - Brandon Jacobs, Frank Gifford, Ahmad Bradshaw, Derrick Ward
FB - Madison Hedgecock
WR - Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr
TE - Mark Bavarro, Jake Ballard, Michael Matthews(blocking)
OT - David Diehl, Kareem Mckenzie
OG - Rich Suebert, Chris Snee
C - Shaun O'Hara, Weston Richburg
DE - Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, Jason Pierre-Paul, Dave Tollefson
DT - Damon Harrison, Barry Cofield, Fred Robbins, Linval Joseph
LB - Lawrence Taylor, Jessie Armstead, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Antonio Pierce, Chase Blackburn, Brad Van Pelt
CB- Emlen Tunnell, Aaron Ross, Corey Webster, Jason Sehorn, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Phillipe Sparks
S - Kenny Phillips, Gibril Wilson, Shaun Williams, Sam Garnes, Antrel Rolle, Landon Collins
K - Lawrence Tynes
P- Brad Maynard Weatherford
KR - Ron Dixon
LS - Zak DeOssie
HC- Tom Coughlin
OC - Sean Payton
DC - Steve Spagnuolo
When I see a player like Jason Sehorn listed as if he were a great Giant, I can't do it, there is a player named Dick lynch that is so much better then Sehorn that to even put his name in the same conversation is ridiculous, but you guys are too young, you wouldn't know. Philipi Sparks is a name I would put out there way before Sehorn.
Sehorn was great for 1 season, he also had that all time great play in the playoffs but the embarrassment of the Super Bowl loss against the Ravens gets forgotten.
Corey Webster is better then Sehorn.
Don't be so judgmental, it's not about who were the greatest Giants, but who were your favorites, or some combination of the two. Sehorn was a dork, but he was a special athlete who reached incredible heights in 1997. Webster and Sparks were good CB's, plus players who were a notch below Pro Bowl quality, but nothing special. Neither ever had a season like Sehorn did in 1997. And then he tore his ACL in 1998 and was never the same. So if someone thinks that's enough for them in this wisely ill-defined exercise, they should have that freedom without accusations of going afoul. I think that's kind of the point.
...guy had like NO production, but great hands and a knack for key big plays.
QB-Phil Simms, Eli Manning, Jeff Hostetler
(Conerly belongs but he is before my time)
RB-Rodney Hampton, Joe Morris, Brandon Jacobs, Dave Meggett
(Hate to leave out Bradshaw and if this is my "favorite", I have no problems leaving out Barber)
FB-Maurice Carthon, Rob Carpenter
TE-Mark Bavaro, Kevin Boss, Howard Cross
(not including Shockey because I want this to be a team that makes sense, not just best players at the position)
WR-Nicks, OBJ, Cruz, Toomer, Plaxico, Odessa Turner
(Still angry at Plax but I will forgive him for this team. Turner is a nod to being a favorite)
OL-
LT-Jumbo
LG-Seubert
C-Brian Williams
RG-Snee,
RT-McKenzie
Depth-Ron Stone, Bill Ard, Kevin Belcher, Brad Benson, Bob Kratch
(Weak position overall. I left off Oates. I don't forgive him for going to the 49ers. I kept Belcher as a personal favorite. He'd have been a pro bowler if he hadn't gotten hurt. And I really need another tackle to backup but I can't think of one I'd include right now)
DE-Strahan, Marshall, Tuck, JPP
(Can't keep them all. Left off Osi, George Martin and a couple of others)
DT-Howard, Hamilton, Harrison, Hankins
(last spot could have gone to a whole range of players. Joseph, Robert Harris, John Washington off the top of my head. And I left off Burt because of the Niners thing)
LB-Taylor, Banks, Reasons, Johnson, Carson, Headen, Armstead
(I really could have kept the others from the 80's as well including Hunt, Robbie Jones, DeOssie, Cooks etc. But I stopped at Headen and went only with Armstead since. Maybe I am missing someone)
CB-Collins, Sehorn, Sparks, Haynes, Williams, Reyna Thompson
(Feel like I am missing someone)
S-Guyton, Jackson, Collins, Kinard
(also a bit of a thin position. Also feel like I am forgetting someone
P-Landeta
PK-Allegre
KR/PR-Meggett
Think that is actually 54 players. I am not cutting anyone though. My prerogative.
maybe William Roberts and Karl Nelson in the OL mix.
I don't see Katcavage (understandable) or Spider (unforgiveable)
For the whole 86 Defense plus a couple of upgrades in the secondary (Landon Collins, DRC, Jenkins).
Nothing against the Strahan/Osi/Tuck/JPP era DL -- they were great, but behind them was often a big hole in the middle of the field.
Not to mention the OL of
Benson-Ard-Oates-Godfrey-Nelson. They ran all day behind those guys.
Matt Bahr should get mentioned in the conversation.
The recent era obviously has MUCH better WRs than Simms ever had, and Eli has outplayed Phil -- in part because of it.
It's been just one season, but I have a feeling Snacks could be on the reserve DL list before he's done.
And that's just focussing on the Superbowl era.
Loads of HOF Giants before that.
Offense
QB: Eli
OL: Nelson, Seubert, Oates, Snee, McKenzie
RB:Tiki
FB: Way
TE: Bavaro
WR: OBJ and Plax
Defense (4-3)
LDE: JPP
DTs: Hammer, Mendenhall
RDE: Strahan
OLBs: LT, Armstead
MLB: Carson
CBs: C Webb, JACKHAMMER
S: Landon Collins, Kenny Phillips
Reserve Defense
DL: Osi, JPP, Vernon, Robbins, Burt
LB: Banks, Pepper, Pierce, Barrow
CB: DRC, Sehorn
S: Spider,Tunnell
K: Summerall
P: Feagles
LS: DeOssie
HC: Parcells
DC: Lil Bill
OC: Lombardi