USA Today: Reese 16th best GM today

16. GIANTS: JERRY REESE



Reese was the most difficult GM to rank on this list. He was given credit for rebuilding the Giants defense last offseason, but how much does he really deserve? With $200 million to spend and the allure of New York in your back pocket, it shouldn't be too hard to bring in top free agents. And the Giants still probably overpaid for Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Janoris Jenkins.







Belichick as Number 1? Um, no! But again, my opinion



Ok, your turn

- ( Firstly, I disagree with this, but my opinion is as valid as this reporter's..There's no right or wrong to an opinion..Belichick as Number 1? Um, no! But again, my opinionOk, your turn Link - ( New Window

Overpaid for Snacks and Jenkins??? Tesla : 5/19/2017 8:05 am : link This guy should be embarrassed for writing that crap.

Had to be a joke map7711 : 5/19/2017 8:08 am : link Right??



Can't take that list seriously can we?!

This thing about Belichick as GM. Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 8:09 am : link He doesn't find diamonds in the rough per se, he just takes shit and molds them into diamonds..That's coaching, not necessarily GM-ship expertise, imv

I agree with you guys, Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 8:10 am : link but read the stuff on the other 15 ahead of him and see if it makes sense to you or not

Reese gets no credit for spending $200 Million BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/19/2017 8:13 am : link He was strategic enough to be able to have that cap space, and didn't blow it on shitty players. Over spending has never back fired *** Cough *** *** Cough *** "Dream Team Eagles" or "Albert Haynesworth"

RE: Reese gets no credit for spending $200 Million Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 8:15 am : link

Quote: He was strategic enough to be able to have that cap space, and didn't blow it on shitty players. Over spending has never back fired *** Cough *** *** Cough *** "Dream Team Eagles" or "Albert Haynesworth"



AND, you have to have the eye, the ability, to sign the RIGHT fits..There have been many failures around the league as regards big money contracts In comment 13475929 BigBlueDownTheShore said:AND, you have to have the eye, the ability, to sign the RIGHT fits..There have been many failures around the league as regards big money contracts

The allure of New York in your back pocket njm : 5/19/2017 8:26 am : link And the reality of New York/New Jersey tax rates reducing your after tax income as opposed to Texas and Florida (and hell, even Massachusetts is lower). Of course, this buffoon doesn't even think about that.

He didn't have 200Million to spend! Simms11 : 5/19/2017 8:37 am : link That's a ridiculous statement. He had roughly 50 some odd million in cap space and hit home runs in Free Agency. He deserves credit for that. He had to fix the shortfalls on the roster, mainly due to lousy drafts, but at least give him credit for doing it. I suppose he could be rated as an average GM, however some of the writers logic does not make sense.

Any list that has.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/19/2017 8:40 am : link the Browns front office in the top half of the league should be discounted as utter trash. Putting Jerry Jones at #5, where he's been in cap trouble, has made several signings that have imploded due to off the field issues like Hardy and McClain, and continues to field a team with no titles or deep playoff runs, you have to further question the article.

I continue to be amazed.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/19/2017 8:43 am : link that reese is almost given a free pass on the $200M signings - as if it was a cake walk that every GM succeeds at. Heck, you even have people on this board that act as if he was gifted players.



There are countless scenarios where other GM's pissed away $200M, including Jerry Jones and the Redskins, yet they don't seem to come under the same scrutiny.



Come to think of it, name a GM that had a huge offseason bounty of 3-4 FA's that turned a team around or turned a unit around. They exist, but are much rarer than the ones who sign 1-2 really high FA's who bust. Asamouga, anyone?

Come on, I think he's right about one thing adamg : 5/19/2017 8:43 am : link Quote: Patience has paid off for Jerry, and now Dallas has a young, talented roster that will be competitive for the next decade.



Who can argue with that? Who can argue with that?

You can argue.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/19/2017 8:48 am : link that Dallas is going into this year with a bottom 10 defense.



And you can point to picks or FA signings that failed due to law issues, injury issues or just poor selections.



How forgiving would Giants fans be if we had guys like Hardy and McClain give us 1 halfway decent year each before being gone? what about if reese used a high pick on a guy who takes at least two years to get on the field? Need consistency in the way we evaluate these things.

I don't know amadg, RollBlue : 5/19/2017 8:53 am : link lots of talent on offense, but not so much on D, where he pissed away second rounders on risky picks of Gregory and Smith. We've seen young QBs set the world on fire - RGIII, Foles, Freeman, etc. Let's see more from Dak. Whitten is nearing the end and will be hard to replace.

And we all know that Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 8:54 am : link Jerry Jones KNEW what he was getting in Dak..He has an unquestioned eye for talent.

RE: And we all know that Beer Man : 5/19/2017 9:06 am : link

Quote: Jerry Jones KNEW what he was getting in Dak..He has an unquestioned eye for talent. You put my mother behind that OL in Dallas, and she would do well at the QB position. We will see what kind of QB Dak is once the injuries to the OL start to hit and he has to us his talent to make things happen. For the 4th best GM, why has JJ's Cowboys only sniffed the playoffs a very few times since the turn of the century? In comment 13475980 Big Blue '56 said:You put my mother behind that OL in Dallas, and she would do well at the QB position. We will see what kind of QB Dak is once the injuries to the OL start to hit and he has to us his talent to make things happen. For the 4th best GM, why has JJ's Cowboys only sniffed the playoffs a very few times since the turn of the century?

RE: RE: And we all know that Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 9:09 am : link

Of course

Quote: In comment 13475980 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Jerry Jones KNEW what he was getting in Dak..He has an unquestioned eye for talent.



You put my mother behind that OL in Dallas, and she would do well at the QB position. We will see what kind of QB Dak is once the injuries to the OL start to hit and he has to us his talent to make things happen. For the 4th best GM, why has JJ's Cowboys only sniffed the playoffs a very few times since the turn of the century?



Of course In comment 13476010 Beer Man said:Of course

I don't disagree with JR's 16th rating ... Beer Man : 5/19/2017 9:10 am : link Sure he has drafted some excellent talent in recent years and made some great FA decisions last year, but his poor drafting (particularly in the 3rd and 4th rounds) had a lot to do with the collapse of the team after the 2011 championship.

RE: Come on, I think he's right about one thing njm : 5/19/2017 9:15 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Patience has paid off for Jerry, and now Dallas has a young, talented roster that will be competitive for the next decade.







Who can argue with that?



As far as the roster being young and talented? No. But you can also ask where those young and talented players will be playing after they sign their second contracts. In comment 13475958 adamg said:As far as the roster being young and talented? No. But you can also ask where those young and talented players will be playing after they sign their second contracts.

JR should Pete in MD : 5/19/2017 9:20 am : link be higher (at least in the top 10), Steelers' GM should be higher, Ozzie Newsome should be higher (although he hasn't been as good recently.) It's also hard to argue with the top four.

This is ridiculous Jay on the Island : 5/19/2017 9:22 am : link Jerry Jones' success was due mostly because of Bill Parcells. Parcells brought in guys like Romo and Witten. Since he left Dallas went from the most talented deepest team to a thin team with a weak defense.



Criticizing Reese for spending 200 million is also just ridiculous. How many times have we seen teams go crazy in free agency, mostly the Redskins, only to regret most of those signings. At the time it appeared that the Giants "overpaid" for Snacks, Jenkins, and Vernon but after seeing lesser players this year receive more money has proven that Reese made three incredible signings. He signed the best run stopping DT in football and a shutdown CB. Reese is easily in the top 10.

Even within the article.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/19/2017 9:23 am : link there are several inconsistencies. Brandon Beane is listed as the worst GM because he doesn't have a track record, yet the Browns are in the middle of the pack without having anything positive to show from the GM moves. It's basically all speculative. I think Bruce Allen is near the bottom 10, but he really hasn't done anything to date either.

The list is stupid but... EricJ : 5/19/2017 9:30 am : link putting Reese mid-pack is probably about right. Lets look at it objectively. The team was dog shit for a few years LATELY. He made the right defensive free agent signings before last season. I dont think that in itself should push him into the top 10.



The real test will be whether this offense can get out of its own way based upon the moves he made without really improving the OL. We will end up with a split camp around here if the offense struggles again. It will either be Reese did not fix the real problem, or Eli is done.

I was joking adamg : 5/19/2017 9:31 am : link I don't see how anyone can project 10 years into the future for any NFL team.

Opinions are what they are: opinions SGMen : 5/19/2017 9:45 am : link Look, Reese's free agents were productive enough to get the Giants back into the playoffs last year which was huge. Reese did mess up on offense some, not getting a receiver but honestly there wasn't much out there. A. Boldin could have helped our redzone offense but outside of him there wasn't much as I recall.



I honestly believe this roster will make a bona-fide SB run if healthy.



If Reese wins another SB this year, he goes down as an all-time great GM in my book. All depends upon how healthy we stay this year.

Browns, Ravens and Bengals all way too highly ranked on list Jimmy Googs : 5/19/2017 9:50 am : link Also too much credit granted to last two superbowl losers in Carolina and Atlanta as well. They have plenty of flaws.



Reese at 16 is a bit underrated but maybe only about 4 slots o or so...

the "he had $200 million" UConn4523 : 5/19/2017 9:53 am : link is such a lazy argument. So many big contract busts and he hit on all 3.

USA Today hardly a source of worthwhile information or opininion on plato : 5/19/2017 10:06 am : link Any subject, sports, politics American life etc. It's not as bad as some print garbage but most of them are exactly that.

I kind of agree with the list. crackerjack465 : 5/19/2017 10:06 am : link Maybe reshuffle a few ahead of reese, but I think he's pretty average.



He's made some mistakes, ignored glaring holes and has had some pitiful drafts.



But on the flip side, he's made some great FA signings, has hit on all of his 1st rounders and our roster is currently very young and talented.



I just feel like we wasted Eli's prime from 2011-2015.



If we get back to the playoffs the next 2-3 years, I'll put Reese in the top 10. This draft has to be good, and Apple/SS/Perkins/Thompson/Goodson becoming starters becomes a nice foundation.

Stupid list LCtheINTMachine : 5/19/2017 10:11 am : link And who cares anyway. My goal for the franchise is for my GM to be highly rated.



I know we weren't the 16th-best team in the league, that's for sure.

This is a terrible article. Ten Ton Hammer : 5/19/2017 10:15 am : link A) Any time an NFL team spends a bunch of money, it's roundly criticized because historically it doesn't work out.



B) Not only did Reese succeed, it succeeded to a historic level. Show me another team in NFL free agency history that spent a lot of money well . He didn't just hit on one player, he got stars. And in the middle of all of it was a home-grown all pro safety he traded up to get in the second round when the Mel Kipers of the world told you Landon Collins was going to have to be converted to Linebacker.

Ridiculous list NINEster : 5/19/2017 10:17 am : link seemingly based more on how well teams are performing than anything else.



Of course there's some merit to it. But a GM cannot (most of the time) build a juggernaut in 1-2 seasons or annihilate it that fast. So, if a GM has sucked for a year or two (or three), it's harder for it to register on a real level if the team manages to keep performing at a similar level.



List is a complete sham from top to bottom. Just a regurgitation of W/L records from 2016.





I'm not saying the ranking is wrong ZogZerg : 5/19/2017 10:17 am : link But to say he spent 200 million so no big deal is complete BS. Every team has the same amount of $$ to spend. He spent it on the RIGHT FAs last year and was able to convince Vernon to sign with the Giants. How quickly people forget that the Jags were throwing money at him as well.

Waiting to see if the 15 guys in front of him Deej : 5/19/2017 10:19 am : link have each won a few super bowls this decade... opening...



This is a staggeringly disrespectful ranking to Reese. He's not showy. But he gets rings.

Reese has his flaws... Torrag : 5/19/2017 10:23 am : link ...but the only people that should be ranked ahead of him need to have at least two Lombardi Trophies on their resume. It's all about the hardware.

15. Browns: Paul DePodesta/Sashi Brown Carson53 : 5/19/2017 10:27 am : link Credibility issue for USA Today?



I would put Jerry ahead of these folks, that's for damn sure!

IMO, he would be in top 12, I am not going to get into 200 mill. spent last offseason.

They did what they had to do, I'll leave it there.

I still am not overly excited about the O Line, but...

Such a BS explanation BillT : 5/19/2017 10:30 am : link Well he had $200m (for which he deserves credit for his cap managment) and be "probably still overpaid" (yeah, he should have been able to get multiple pro bowlers on the cheap). So 'effing stupid.

right djm : 5/19/2017 11:18 am : link let's not credit the GM because he spent money.



Get the hell out of here with that crap. Did I miss something? Doesn't the league operate with big salaries and salary cap ramifications in mind?



So we should just credit the GMs that didn't spend THAT much money last year is that it? WHat if that same GM spent a lot of money in 2014 or 2015? Then what?>



So many media writers fucking blow. Not all. But many. Do some actual research. A ten year old could have written that article with more insight.

i'll say it again djm : 5/19/2017 11:23 am : link any time you can field a team in today's NFL with expected long term success in mind, you have done a good or great job. Granted, it's cautiously expected but the Giants were good in 2016. Expected to be good in 2017 and probably 2018. And if they are in fact good, then Reese did a masterful job of team building here.



That's why you don't lose sight of what Ozzie Newsome has accomplished despite the Ravens struggles the last few seasons. They have been up and down lately but the Ravens had a great long run of success. You don't forget that even if the Ravens struggle again in 2017. You stay the course unless the team gets so bad and so lost for too long. Same applied to Reese.



Let's see what Dallas does this season. They were very good last year. Will it last? It's one thing to win for one season quite another to sustain it. They took on water this off-season. That's indicative of a somewhat flawed team building plan over there. They are up against the cap virtually every year. The Giants aren't. With that said I think Dallas has enough star power to compete in 2017 but things won't be as easy for them this year.

"Dallas has a young, talented roster BillT : 5/19/2017 12:01 pm : link that will be competitive for the next decade."



WTF! Just who are all these young talented players. Zeke, Dak the 3 OLs and...? Sean Lee is 30. Who else who has shown anything?

RE: I would vote Jerry Jones #1 every year!!!!! Mike from SI : 5/19/2017 12:07 pm : link

Quote: As a die-hard Giants....he should be Dallas's GM forever!





Good point. We should encourage his behavior. Put Snyder on the list as well. In comment 13476191 George from PA said:Good point. We should encourage his behavior. Put Snyder on the list as well.

RE: djm : 5/19/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: that will be competitive for the next decade."



WTF! Just who are all these young talented players. Zeke, Dak the 3 OLs and...? Sean Lee is 30. Who else who has shown anything?



Yea exactly...the writer just made a proclamation that Dallas would emulate the best teams of the modern NFL era. Teams don't compete for ten years straight unless they are named New England. Even Pitt had some down years. The Giants were good to great from 05-2011. That's seven years and they had a few 8-8 years in there.



That article is beyond crap. In comment 13476313 BillT said:Yea exactly...the writer just made a proclamation that Dallas would emulate the best teams of the modern NFL era. Teams don't compete for ten years straight unless they are named New England. Even Pitt had some down years. The Giants were good to great from 05-2011. That's seven years and they had a few 8-8 years in there.That article is beyond crap.

RE: I don't disagree with JR's 16th rating ... Kivorka : 5/19/2017 12:53 pm : link

Quote: Sure he has drafted some excellent talent in recent years and made some great FA decisions last year, but his poor drafting (particularly in the 3rd and 4th rounds) had a lot to do with the collapse of the team after the 2011 championship.



++1 In comment 13476020 Beer Man said:++1

I guess we ignore what Ron Wolf djm : 5/19/2017 12:54 pm : link did in Green Bay back in the mid 90s. All he did was throw a bunch of money at Reggie White. Same thing with Ernie Accorsi's team in the mid 2000s. Ernie left behind a team poised to last but all he did was trade up for the consensus #1 QB and spend a lot of money on the 2005 FA class--money that I would suspect nearly equates to money Reese spent last year--if adjusted for inflation.



You either win consistently or you don't. All I care about is can this Giants team knock on the door long enough to take home another Lombardi. If they do we can build a statue in Reese's honor outside Metlife for all I care.

if the Giants drafted 1-2-3 better players in the latter rounds djm : 5/19/2017 12:57 pm : link of some of those drafts, I have neww for you, they still likely suck from 2013-2015.



It would have helped but the Giants were headed for dark days no matter what. You don't lose approx. 10-15 in their prime talents to early retirement seemingly overnight, or over a 2-3 year span and live to tell about it. That coupled with some weaker drafts sealed their fate but they were in big in trouble no matter what.



You trying to tell me that a solid 'B' level player or two is saving the 2014 Giants from a bottom tier finish? Cmon. Their demise was not that simple.

Pretty funny... Dan in the Springs : 5/19/2017 1:03 pm : link Quote: the Giants still probably overpaid for Olivier Vernon 2nd team AP all-pro , Damon Harrison 1st team AP all-pro and Janoris Jenkins 2nd team AP all-pro .







Doesn't seem like the person who wrote this eclipz928 : 5/19/2017 1:06 pm : link understands that the GM also manages the team's salary and cap space. It's not like that $200 mil was just handed to Reese to spend, he helped to create that luxury.

RE: Pretty funny... Dan in the Springs : 5/19/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





the Giants still probably overpaid for Olivier Vernon , 25 yr old 2nd team AP all-pro , Damon Harrison , 27 yr old 1st team AP all-pro and Janoris Jenkins , 27 yr old 2nd team AP all-pro .











I should probably fix this to really show what I mean.



When was the last time three all-pros in the prime of their careers were signed by the same GM in the same offseason? In comment 13476454 Dan in the Springs said:I should probably fix this to really show what I mean.When was the last time three all-pros in the prime of their careers were signed by the same GM in the same offseason?