If you were Eli and you won another Super Bowl... Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/19/2017 8:32 am : 5/19/2017 8:32 am would you retire or keep playing?

I'd keep playing David B. : 5/19/2017 8:34 am : link He's still got a few good years left. Play as long as you're still healthy and capable.

He's still got a few good years left. Play as long as you're still healthy and capable.



agreed

Play Joey from GlenCove : 5/19/2017 8:39 am : link Not sure why you wouldn't finish out the current deal.



Also he doesn't have any nagging injuries as far as we know.

Eli's still going Simms11 : 5/19/2017 8:40 am : link and so why not then come back and try to win another, ala Elway.

If he wins he would only be two off Brady bradshaw44 : 5/19/2017 8:43 am : link And I'm sure he would like to at least try a back to back.

It depends how he won pjcas18 : 5/19/2017 8:47 am : link if he won like brady just did - then he comes back, if he won like Peyton did the year before - then he retires.

He has to weigh what's important to him mavric : 5/19/2017 8:47 am : link on one side of the scale is potentially a 4th Lombardi. On the other side of the scale is a beautiful wife and three daughters.



Enough money to retire in a life of luxury? check

Three Superbowl rings? check

Shoo-in for HOF? check

Would he want to spend more time with his daughters who getting older and will be involved in school activities? Not sure. Only he can answer that.



So Eli has to ask himself: Is it worth taking the chance of a serious or debilitating injury that could negatively effect the rest of his life for some additional glory? There in lies the million dollar question!

... Dodge : 5/19/2017 8:49 am : link Assuming health and level of play haven't deteriorated, then you play at least one more year with the tools that you supposedly have this year.



If Eli's play is worse that last year then I think you go out with glory. If he bounces back to 2015 levels, keep going.

I'd keep playing YAJ2112 : 5/19/2017 8:50 am : link I don't think the heavy stuff's gonna come down for quite awhile.

If we won another Super Bowl THIS season? Beezer : 5/19/2017 8:51 am : link I'd keep playing, knowing there was a chance for a 4th, IF the core stayed intact.



If we won another Super Bowl after 3 more seasons? Might be a different story, then. Might pull a Strahan.

Archie quit when he no longer had it or could physically Big Blue '56 : 5/19/2017 8:52 am : link perform..Peyton retired ONLY because he could no longer physically do it. Eli will play as long as his body says yes, imo..



It's in their blood. Deeply.

It depends when he wins it. Section331 : 5/19/2017 8:53 am : link This year, I'd definitely keep playing - you have an opportunity to defend your title! In 2 or 3 years? Then I could see him giving serious thought to calling it a day.

If I were Eli, winning or not winning a SB would not alter my plans Marty in Albany : 5/19/2017 8:57 am : link I like to play. I like to compete. I like to win. That is what drives me.



I am not looking for fame. I don't need anyone's approval except my own, and that includes the folks in Canton. I already have as much fame and money as I will ever need. And I have no ambitions towards becoming a TV personality.



I learned from Tiki's example that it is not a good idea to make my retirement plans public. However, when I make a decision, I will probably tell Jerry and Ben about it, unless I am advised by my family and agent that telling them will hurt me financially.



However, there is a significant likelihood, that my retirement will be a lot sooner if my offensive line cannot keep me healthy.

I'd retire ThatLimerickGuy : 5/19/2017 8:57 am : link And open a sports memorabilia store in the Westfield Mall.



I kid I kid...

If I were Eli... x meadowlander : 5/19/2017 8:58 am : link ...I would retire TODAY.



Life's too short. What is the difference between all he has accomplished and one more SB Trophy? He's already a Hall of Famer.



The beatings he's taken? Hell, if it were me, I'd have probably quit after 2013. Who the hell would want to open the door to that hell season repeating??



That said, I'm happy he's dippy enough to keep playing.

Quote: perform..Peyton retired ONLY because he could no longer physically do it. Eli will play as long as his body says yes, imo..



It's in their blood. Deeply.



You're probably right, but the question is - if you were Eli what would you do. If it were me, I'd retire. In comment 13475974 Big Blue '56 said:You're probably right, but the question is - if you were Eli what would you do. If it were me, I'd retire.

I'd keep playing jcn56 : 5/19/2017 9:19 am : link but then again, I haven't been getting knocked on my ass by linemen for 14 years. Only he knows how he's really feeling.

assuming it was not in spite of his play AnnapolisMike : 5/19/2017 9:21 am : link and it was this year. I would continue.



In all reality....we are going to see the Giants make a couple of runs in the next few years and likely falling short of winning the Super Bowl. Eli does not need to win another Super Bowl to cement his legacy. Just play well over the next few years.

On paper, this is our best team (possibly) since 2008 SGMen : 5/19/2017 9:27 am : link I have a good feeling we can make a real SB run this year. If Eli does win a SB this year, there is no doubt in my mind he keeps playing. This team has nothing but upside right now as we seem to have done well in free agency & the draft of late.



If I'm the Giants and Eli this year, you just pray you stay healthy, get healthy (FS D. Thompson, M. Thompson, N. Behre) and develop the youth (esp. Flowers, Hart, Bisnotway, Wheeler, Goodson, Apple, Adams, Okwara, Tomlinson, Engram, etc.). I tend to be an optimist but man oh man, Eli has to be so happy he now has redzone threats with Marshall, Ellison, maybe Adams and Engram. We can't bog down when we get inside the 30 and areas get tight.



Eli just needs to play ball control and keep the chains moving by hitting the open guy quickly. Given all of our talented targets, we should move the ball easily by drawing coverage to the big 3: OBJ, Marshall and I think Engram.

Quote: . I wholeheartedly agree. We were healthy last year, overall, which is why we got to the playoffs. But think about how BAD our offensive weapons were? We won close games with defense and special teams. We had no #2 WR or #4 even. We sucked blocking everywhere. We turned it over as Eli was forced. It was an offensive nightmare that I don't think anyone predicted. Losing FB W. Johnson hurt more than we know as at least he could have blocked some for the edge and for the run game.



We get out of camp healthy and stay healthy early, winning 3-0 or 4-0, before the inevitable dings hit, we are on our way to the division championship.



Ball control, keep the defense fresh & attacking, strong specials, don't turn it over while allowing our secondary to get turnovers. We have talent everywhere except maybe the OL. We really could use HUGE years from Pugh & Richburg and for Flowers do develop. That would go a long way to a SB run...and great season. In comment 13476048 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I wholeheartedly agree. We were healthy last year, overall, which is why we got to the playoffs. But think about how BAD our offensive weapons were? We won close games with defense and special teams. We had no #2 WR or #4 even. We sucked blocking everywhere. We turned it over as Eli was forced. It was an offensive nightmare that I don't think anyone predicted. Losing FB W. Johnson hurt more than we know as at least he could have blocked some for the edge and for the run game.We get out of camp healthy and stay healthy early, winning 3-0 or 4-0, before the inevitable dings hit, we are on our way to the division championship.Ball control, keep the defense fresh & attacking, strong specials, don't turn it over while allowing our secondary to get turnovers. We have talent everywhere except maybe the OL. We really could use HUGE years from Pugh & Richburg and for Flowers do develop. That would go a long way to a SB run...and great season.

If he won this year NNJ Tom : 5/19/2017 9:36 am : link I would drop the mike. Smell ya later.



1 more win than Big Brother

1st vote Hof

Time to chill



I love Eli, but it wouldn't shock me if he split after another SB win.

If he doesn't get section125 : 5/19/2017 9:44 am : link whacked around during the season and wins the SB, he stays. If he gets beat up weekly and it doesn't look like it will get better, he goes.

Every year that he plays is real $$$, NoPeanutz : 5/19/2017 9:45 am : link which is even more important to his family and welfare than trophies.

If injuries and quality of life aren't a factor, there's no reason not to keep playing.



Keep playing for one more year. Allow team to transition Jimmy Googs : 5/19/2017 9:53 am : link smoothly to future.



Eli's a good egg...

I think Dave in PA : 5/19/2017 9:59 am : link He would keep playing. He's already reached the apex twice and is a NY sports hero so I don't think he's continued to play out of trying to particularly achieve anything, he's playing because this is all he knows in life. Now I would have personally retired by now knowing all the terrible things about CTE. He's got financial security for several generations of Mannings, he's well liked and respected by just about everybody, he's a two time Super Bowl f'n champ that took down the titan of his generation and did so with ice water in his veins and most importantly he's got little kids at home that I'm sure he wants to be an integral part of their lives well past his playing years.

Tiki announced his plan to retire early on. Imagine how much more Ivan15 : 5/19/2017 10:01 am : link Pissed everyone would have been if he announced it after the season.



Tiki's post season press conference: "Oh by the way, after single handedly carrying this team, I'm done."

I'd come back bceagle05 : 5/19/2017 10:02 am : link so that the media is forced to swallow their pride - finally - and kiss my ass as a three-time champ.

AS mentioned, Doomster : 5/19/2017 10:11 am : link it all depends on when he wins it......I mean, if he finally wins his third one at the age of 45, I would seriously consider it....

Win one more and retire - go out on top PatersonPlank : 5/19/2017 10:18 am : link Better chance at the HOF. If he sticks around, then he'll start declining and people will start complaining about his play again.

Retire micky : 5/19/2017 10:21 am : link It'd most likely seal a hof spot and save wear on his life

i'd play until they dragged me off the field djm : 5/19/2017 10:51 am : link or told me I couldn't play anymore. But that's me.



Love when people get on athletes for hanging on too long. FU. Go quit your job while you still need money and want to work and then tell me an athlete held on too long. I don't blame these guys for playing until the drop or even longer. It's what they do. Most of them love the game.

RE: Win one more and retire - go out on top djm : 5/19/2017 10:53 am : link

Quote: Better chance at the HOF. If he sticks around, then he'll start declining and people will start complaining about his play again.



Eli is a near lock now. If he wins another title and then proceeds to throw 500 INTs and 0 Tds while shitting all over every NFL field he'd still be a first ballot lock. 2 rings is great. 3 rings is legendary. In comment 13476142 PatersonPlank said:Eli is a near lock now. If he wins another title and then proceeds to throw 500 INTs and 0 Tds while shitting all over every NFL field he'd still be a first ballot lock. 2 rings is great. 3 rings is legendary.

RE: Archie quit when he no longer had it or could physically Elisthebest : 5/19/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: perform..Peyton retired ONLY because he could no longer physically do it. Eli will play as long as his body says yes, imo..



It's in their blood. Deeply.

Don't know who said it but it was something to the effect of : Fast forward 25 years and Peyton's grinding at perfecting the latest innovation and Eli is sitting on the floor playing with his grandkids. Gotta love them both. In comment 13475974 Big Blue '56 said:Don't know who said it but it was something to the effect of : Fast forward 25 years and Peyton's grinding at perfecting the latest innovation and Eli is sitting on the floor playing with his grandkids. Gotta love them both.

more than likely djm : 5/19/2017 10:55 am : link if Eli won another one, he'd stay and try and win yet another one after that.



Winning is never enough for anyone that competes. You just want more. It's rare to see an athlete retire right after winning a title. Elway is the exception. He was 38 and running on fumes at that point.

I think it is always special to go out on a win ... Beer Man : 5/19/2017 11:23 am : link But if the game was still in my blood, and I still had my health and what it takes to win, then I would play on.

Keep Playing armstead98 : 5/19/2017 11:26 am : link Eli has some stats that are good but with a few more years he would be in truly legendary territory.



Touchdowns



1. Peyton: 539

2. Favre: 508

3. Brees: 465

4. Brady: 456

5. Marino: 420

6. Tarkenton: 342

7. Eli: 320

8. Rivers: 314

9. Big Ben: 301

10. Elway: 301



With a few more years he moves into top 5, passing Marino and puts some room between him and Big Ben, arguably is biggest competition for the HOF.



Total Wins:



1. Brady: 208

2. Peyton: 200

3. Favre: 199

4. Elway: 162

5. Marino: 155

6. Big Ben: 136

7. Brees: 135

8. Montana: 133

9. Tarkenton: 130

10. Unitas: 124

11. Bradshaw: 121

12. Eli 116



Eli probably moves into the top 10 after this year. If he plays 3 more years and averages 10 wins per year (counting playoffs) he could move up to 5 or 6, depending on Brees and Big Ben. I think Big Ben retires after this year.



Those two jumps in stats would not only get him into the HOF but get him up into some rarefied air.





It depends on the will and the body JonC : 5/19/2017 11:27 am : link If he can do it physically and the fire still burns, play until it burns out. When the fire is gone, it's time to retire.



the question is giantfan2000 : 5/19/2017 11:46 am : link if Giants won Super Bowl Eli gets another year

but what happens after that next year?

hmmm.. annexOPR : 5/19/2017 11:52 am : link I'd retire a multi millionaire with 3 SB rings and beloved by fans of 1 of the most storied franchises in sports history - with the ability to walk/remember things.









If I'm getting the shit kicked out of me on the way to doing it widmerseyebrow : 5/19/2017 12:07 pm : link Then yes.

Walk away... trueblueinpw : 5/19/2017 12:20 pm : link No doubt about it. Three Supes and I'd be done.

my rationale: annexOPR : 5/19/2017 12:21 pm : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrIah78tKI4



[I will never forget this game. 1 of my all time favorite games. exhausting to even watch on tv]

I would have to ask Abby. Big Blue Blogger : 5/19/2017 12:31 pm : link She would probbaly have a big say in that decision. Heck, Ava is already six - pretty soon, she'll have a vote.



Eli would probably want to keep playing.

win and retire Paulie Walnuts : 5/19/2017 12:31 pm : link you would have bragging rights over Peyton forever

lots of comments regarding health annexOPR : 5/19/2017 12:33 pm : link a great way to maintain health: retirement

I'd keep playing GiantsLaw : 5/19/2017 12:37 pm : link and I suspect he wants to give a run @ peyton's consecutive game streak.

Honestly Johnny5 : 5/19/2017 12:43 pm : link If I was him I would retire. Go out on top, and in the HOF.

RE: Sure SGMen : 5/19/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Go for 4. Lets just say Eli and the Giants do in fact win the SB in 2017, giving Eli 3 rings and a guaranteed HOF entry. Now, not many QB's have won "back to back" SB's, so Eli would surely play in 2018 so long as he had the physical ability to still produce. In comment 13476379 Mike in Long Beach said:Lets just say Eli and the Giants do in fact win the SB in 2017, giving Eli 3 rings and a guaranteed HOF entry. Now, not many QB's have won "back to back" SB's, so Eli would surely play in 2018 so long as he had the physical ability to still produce.

. arcarsenal : 5/19/2017 12:46 pm : link It depends when he won it.



This year? I'd keep playing.



Next year? I'd think long and hard about it.



2 years from now? I'd hang it up.

Keep playing nicky43 : 5/19/2017 1:07 pm : link I'd have to be in real bad shape physically to walk away from getting paid major bucks to play a game I enjoy and I tried to go for back to back Championships.



If I was Eli, I'd retire. Klaatu : 5/19/2017 1:14 pm : link But I'm not Eli.

Retire George : 5/19/2017 1:22 pm : link Football is a dangerous sport and Eli's got another forty years of life ahead of him. Take the glory and the money and run.

He plays out his contract at best, MOOPS : 5/19/2017 1:49 pm : link regardless of any more Super Bowl wins. He will turn 39 at the conclusion of his contract.

I actually think he might walk a year early if he sees his skills diminishing.

Eli lives 10 mins from florham park DennyInDenville : 5/19/2017 1:49 pm : link Could easily play for the Jets 2-3 years If the Giants move on after the contract

I'd retire if it were me Greg from LI : 5/19/2017 2:12 pm : link Go out on top without suffering any more injuries. That competitive fire, though, is one of the things that separates Eli from more average QBs. Hard to just turn it off.

Retire after the 4th HoustonGiant : 5/19/2017 2:33 pm : link Superbowl. When Marshall retires. Can just beat big bro, gotta double up on him.

Don't retire -Win three more SBs, play 7 more years... kinard : 5/19/2017 2:39 pm : link ... and break Brett Favre's consecutive game mark.



Then, as someone said earlier, you drop the mic and walk off stage.

RE: Don't retire -Win three more SBs, play 7 more years... SGMen : 5/19/2017 2:43 pm : link

Quote: ... and break Brett Favre's consecutive game mark.



Then, as someone said earlier, you drop the mic and walk off stage. Eli will play out this contract UNLESS he physically is actually falling off as some have intimated. This year will be telling but my guess is he plays at least 2 more years, and hopefully they mark 2 SB wins. :) In comment 13476549 kinard said:Eli will play out this contract UNLESS he physically is actually falling off as some have intimated. This year will be telling but my guess is he plays at least 2 more years, and hopefully they mark 2 SB wins. :)

When does Eli retire guy in nc : 5/19/2017 5:43 pm : link He has been competing against big brother Peyton all his life. He isn't going to catch him in touchdowns, completions or yardage. So what's left.



Another Super Bowl Ring and the family iron man title. So here's my take.



Barring injury, in three years he becomes the family iron man and, with a little luck, at least one more Super Bowl win. Then he retires.



But what happens if he is injured and the streak ends. IMO he stays until he wins a Super Bowl or the end of his contract (whichever comes first) and then he retires.



If we win a SB this year OC2.0 : 5/19/2017 6:10 pm : link He should walk, imo. That said, he's been pretty much injury free so....

Retire in ctc in ftmyers : 5/19/2017 6:55 pm : link a heartbeat. Let's be frank. He is never going to be the greatest QB of all Times. One of the greatest, but never the greatest. He has all the money he will ever need. He can go and do what he ever wants to do which I expect would be to support his family 24/7 like we all would.



Imagine being there for whenever and whatever your family needs you?



We would all do that.

Unless it's in the last year NikkiMac : 5/19/2017 7:59 pm : link Of his contract most players would come back to defend it but then again he wouldn't be the first to go out on top !

I'd retire ChathamMark : 5/19/2017 8:04 pm : link 3 Super Bowls, young kids, plenty of money in the bank. Nothing more to prove. Leave with your health intact. Next step, Hall of Fame.

If he were to win it this year, Diver_Down : 5/19/2017 8:22 pm : link he should force the front office to tear up the last 2 years of the existing contract. It would be ridiculous that he would only be earning a $11 mil base salary when the likes of Kirk Cousins is doubling the yearly salary for not winning a thing.



If the front office does not commit new money making him the starter, then they should outright release him. Let him take his talent and pedigree to a team that will pay him accordingly. Perhaps, he can bring a championship to another franchise as a hired gun.