All time Least Favorite/Worst Giants Roster CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/19/2017 8:51 am Can't have a thread about the best without the worst!



Let's limit it to players expected to start or be major contributors going into day 1 of training camp. Players like Herman Moore, added mid season due to injury and being beyond horrible, are exempt.



I started paying attention mid 90s



QB - Dave Brown, Danny Kannell

HB - Joe Montgomery, Andre Williams, Herschel Walker

WR - Brian Alford, Tim Carter, Thomas Lewis

OT - Ian Allen, Rosenthal

OG - Tam Hopkins, Whittle

OC - Bober

TE - Myers, Beckham



DE - Damontre Moore, Cedric Jones, Ferrera

DT - Dwight Johnson, William Joseph

LB - Barrett Green, Kevin Lewis, Nick Greisen

CB - David Thomas, Frank Walker

S - Will Demps, CC Brown



K - Steve Christie

P - Dodge



Man this one hurt to put together..



Some player on your list weren't half bad.

Fun list...I got a chuckle bigblue12 : 5/19/2017 9:01 am : link Brian Mitchell needs to be on that list...

"Some player on your list weren't half bad" pierce58 : 5/19/2017 9:03 am : link I guess the player had to be somewhat relevant to frustrate you. A plain bad player that never plays doesn't typically irk fans.



How about Sinorice Moss at WR. I remember him sucking so bad, but we always thinking he was going to get it.



Ron Dayne, Ron Dixon, soooo many of our LB'ers over the past 10 years.

Ya gotta kiss a lot of frogs before you find a prince. Marty in Albany : 5/19/2017 9:05 am : link Come to think of it, Prince was a kinda frog, too.

Gary Shirk Beezer : 5/19/2017 9:06 am : link is my all-time least-favorite TE.



That pick may be influenced a bit by the fact that every time he missed a block or dropped a pass that was in his hands, Dad would pace and refer to him as Shirk the Jerk.

It's hard to believe Beezer : 5/19/2017 9:09 am : link that for as much mention as he gets on BBI, especially lately, Ron Dixon played just 37 NFL games.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/19/2017 9:14 am : link I was at the Gmen/Philly playoff game were Dixon returned the opening kickoff. One of my best sports memories. Couldn't put him on there.



Moss, on the other hand. Major oversight on my part.

Come on. Crispino : 5/19/2017 9:17 am : link Frankie Ferrara? The original high motor White guy?

Joe Montgomery seems like an odd choice Ron Johnson 30 : 5/19/2017 9:20 am : link There are so many from the 70s it's impossible for me to choose

I was at the Gmen/Philly playoff game were Dixon returned the opening kickoff. One of my best sports memories. Couldn't put him on there.

Moss, on the other hand. Major oversight on my part.



Moss, on the other hand. Major oversight on my part.



Hard not to include Derek Brown at TE mfsd : 5/19/2017 9:22 am : link And Tommy Maddox is hands down the choice at QB

of recent memory BigBlue2112 : 5/19/2017 10:19 am : link Matt Dodge, Sinorice Moss, Ron Dayne, Tim Carter, even Larry Donnell



You could include a laundry list of failed FA LB pickups just in the last 5 years:



Aaron Curry, LaVar Arrington, Dan Connor, Keith Rivers. Guys were absolute freaks in college and failed to produce/even play with the GMEN.

No list is complete without WR Rocky Thompson PatersonPlank : 5/19/2017 10:23 am : link #1 draft pick in 1971. His career line is 16 receptions for 85 yards (yes less than 100 career yards) in 3 years. He actually had more rushing yards on end-arounds than receiving yards. Deadspin voted him hte #7 worst NFL player of all time.

Joe Pisarcik is my starting quarterback Beezer : 5/19/2017 10:34 am : link on any all-time worst Giants teams.



Sure, the infamous "nightmare" v Philly, which I watched live on TV. Scarred me for a while.



But in his first 2 seasons, Pisarcik started 23 games, had 16 TD passes and 37 interceptions . HOLY SHIT!



He played longer for Philly (5 years) than he did for blue (3 years), which seems appropriate, all things considered.



Career 47% completion percentage.

Career 24 TDs, 48 INTs

Career 53.9 QBR (46.3 with the Giants)



Some try to give him a break by saying it was on John McVay, that handoff. But Pisarcik sucked ... he sucked!



Note: Shirk the Jerk caught 1 pass that day for 8 yards. My worst QB and worst TE were teammates.

Kannell and Graham, and CERTAINLY Beezer : 5/19/2017 10:38 am : link Craig Morton were ALL MUCH, MUCH better quarterbacks than Joe Pisarcik.

Ferrara and Greison were monster over achievers YorkAveGiant : 5/19/2017 10:45 am : link they should be applauded for making a roster.

Some of those names really bring back memories. Mike from SI : 5/19/2017 11:02 am : link Who was the DE we got from the Titans via FA who did most of nothing for a few years? He annoyed me for some reason.



Also, LS needs to be Trey Junkin.

Most of 1970s Jimmy Googs : 5/19/2017 11:29 am : link take your pick of loser QBs and Head Coaches...

Who was the DE we got from the Titans via FA who did most of nothing for a few years? He annoyed me for some reason.

Also, LS needs to be Trey Junkin.



Also, LS needs to be Trey Junkin.



Worst Giant Q.B. in last 50 years.... Tark10 : 5/19/2017 11:52 am : link Jim Del Gaizo. He looked like Frank Zappa. The Giants traded with Miami for this guy. Mid- 70's. You younger guys are fortunate you didn't have to deal with this guy.

No argument that Del Gaizo stunk. Beezer : 5/19/2017 11:56 am : link But how many games did he actually play? I think you have to have some kind of actual tenure with the club to make the "worst all-time" team. As in, some significant shittiness. Del Gaizo barely knew his way to the bathrooms.

This isn't easy crackerjack465 : 5/19/2017 12:22 pm : link QB: Jesse Palmer

RB: Ron Dayne, Andre Williams

WR: Tim Carter, Preston Parker, Ramses Barden, Sinorice Moss

TE: Travis Beckum

OT: Guy Whimper, Ian Allen

OG: Adam Petrus, Bober

C:J.D. Walton



DE: Cedric Jones, Adrian Awasom

DT: William Joseph, Jonas Seawright

LB: Nick Greisen, Gerris Wilkinson, Bryan Kehl

Safety: Will Demps, CC Brown

CB: Frank Walker, Curtis Deloach, Kevin Dockery



This was kinda tough. I've been a fan since 03' if anyone was wondering.

No Shit Stain Dane? figgy2989 : 5/19/2017 12:24 pm : link Clint Sintim

The 1974 roster would be a good place to start. There were only about ten players on that team who didn't completely suck.

cb should be Jeremy Lincoln TheEvilLurker : 5/19/2017 12:37 pm : link It seemed like he was always out of position.

Bob Timberlake was the worst QB I can remember aquidneck : 5/19/2017 12:46 pm : link All American for Michigan in 1964 he was drafted #33 overall (looked that up) by Giants, but was so bad he was converted to full-time PK by Giants during his very first (1965) NFL season after which he promptly went 0-14 on FG attempts.



He was cut and out of the league during 1966 training camp.





What BBB said. Bubba : 5/19/2017 12:54 pm : link Hard to imagine worse rosters that include starting

RBs as Joe Orduna or Willie Spencer etc.

Quote: QB: Jesse Palmer

RB: Ron Dayne, Andre Williams

WR: Tim Carter, Preston Parker, Ramses Barden, Sinorice Moss

TE: Travis Beckum

OT: Guy Whimper, Ian Allen

OG: Adam Petrus, Bober

C:J.D. Walton



DE: Cedric Jones, Adrian Awasom

DT: William Joseph, Jonas Seawright

LB: Nick Greisen, Gerris Wilkinson, Bryan Kehl

Safety: Will Demps, CC Brown

CB: Frank Walker, Curtis Deloach, Kevin Dockery



This was kinda tough. I've been a fan since 03' if anyone was wondering.



i agree with damn near all of this. i was a big kevin dockery fan though, real solid nickel corner and great special teamer. To each his own.

. arcarsenal : 5/19/2017 3:24 pm : link I definitely miss the "AWASOM!" jokes.



Certainly not the player, though.



These lists bring back so many bad memories. God, Will Demps was so fucking bad.

. arcarsenal : 5/19/2017 3:25 pm : link Also, Dave Thomas was slow as shit but we've had way worse.



Jeremy Lincoln?

To the guy that said Lavar Arrington David in LA : 5/19/2017 3:26 pm : link to be fair, he was really starting to show something that game in Dallas, and then he ruptured his achilles.

I've ever seen put on a Giants uniform.



Too young for Craig Morton?

He didnt have a stellar career with us... jnoble : 5/19/2017 5:19 pm : link ..but I'd personally leave Dave Brown off my "worst of" list because he tried his best every week despite having nothing to work with and a coach who didn't like him, had some good games and moments here and there (remember plowing over Deion?), and was one tough SOB despite whatever his limitations at QB. I'd put Maddox or maybe Kannell or Palmer over him any day of the week.

Even if only from mid 90s, CoughlinHandsonHips is too harsh Ivan15 : 5/19/2017 5:40 pm : link JAGs but decent players listed.

Kids....geez Gman11 : 5/19/2017 6:47 pm : link You haven't seen shit until you watched years of Joe Pisarcik at QB. Scott Brunner was a star compared to Pisarcik. Oh, you've never heard of Brunner? Dan Kanell would put him to shame.



Running backs - Oh, all too many .... Ernie Koy - he was a starter! He wasn't even a good punter and he did that too. Rocky Thompson - a first round draft choice. There were a lot of nondescript starters (Larry Heater- remember him), but these guys were really bad.

I've ever seen put on a Giants uniform.



He played the worst game at the position I have ever seen in any uniform In comment 13476615 David in LA said:He played the worst game at the position I have ever seen in any uniform