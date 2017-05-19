All time Least Favorite/Worst Giants Roster

Can't have a thread about the best without the worst!
Let's limit it to players expected to start or be major contributors going into day 1 of training camp. Players like Herman Moore, added mid season due to injury and being beyond horrible, are exempt.
I started paying attention mid 90s
QB - Dave Brown, Danny Kannell
HB - Joe Montgomery, Andre Williams, Herschel Walker
WR - Brian Alford, Tim Carter, Thomas Lewis
OT - Ian Allen, Rosenthal
OG - Tam Hopkins, Whittle
OC - Bober
TE - Myers, Beckham
DE - Damontre Moore, Cedric Jones, Ferrera
DT - Dwight Johnson, William Joseph
LB - Barrett Green, Kevin Lewis, Nick Greisen
CB - David Thomas, Frank Walker
S - Will Demps, CC Brown
K - Steve Christie
P - Dodge
Man this one hurt to put together..
Brian Mitchell needs to be on that list...
I guess the player had to be somewhat relevant to frustrate you. A plain bad player that never plays doesn't typically irk fans.
How about Sinorice Moss at WR. I remember him sucking so bad, but we always thinking he was going to get it.
Ron Dayne, Ron Dixon, soooo many of our LB'ers over the past 10 years.
Come to think of it, Prince was a kinda frog, too.
is my all-time least-favorite TE.
That pick may be influenced a bit by the fact that every time he missed a block or dropped a pass that was in his hands, Dad would pace and refer to him as Shirk the Jerk.
that for as much mention as he gets on BBI, especially lately, Ron Dixon played just 37 NFL games.
I was at the Gmen/Philly playoff game were Dixon returned the opening kickoff. One of my best sports memories. Couldn't put him on there.
Moss, on the other hand. Major oversight on my part.
Frankie Ferrara? The original high motor White guy?
There are so many from the 70s it's impossible for me to choose
Me too, the highlight of sports fan life
And Tommy Maddox is hands down the choice at QB
Matt Dodge, Sinorice Moss, Ron Dayne, Tim Carter, even Larry Donnell
You could include a laundry list of failed FA LB pickups just in the last 5 years:
Aaron Curry, LaVar Arrington, Dan Connor, Keith Rivers. Guys were absolute freaks in college and failed to produce/even play with the GMEN.
#1 draft pick in 1971. His career line is 16 receptions for 85 yards (yes less than 100 career yards) in 3 years. He actually had more rushing yards on end-arounds than receiving yards. Deadspin voted him hte #7 worst NFL player of all time.
on any all-time worst Giants teams.
Sure, the infamous "nightmare" v Philly, which I watched live on TV. Scarred me for a while.
But in his first 2 seasons, Pisarcik started 23 games, had 16 TD passes and 37 interceptions. HOLY SHIT!
He played longer for Philly (5 years) than he did for blue (3 years), which seems appropriate, all things considered.
Career 47% completion percentage.
Career 24 TDs, 48 INTs
Career 53.9 QBR (46.3 with the Giants)
Some try to give him a break by saying it was on John McVay, that handoff. But Pisarcik sucked ... he sucked!
Note: Shirk the Jerk caught 1 pass that day for 8 yards. My worst QB and worst TE were teammates.
Craig Morton were ALL MUCH, MUCH better quarterbacks than Joe Pisarcik.
they should be applauded for making a roster.
Who was the DE we got from the Titans via FA who did most of nothing for a few years? He annoyed me for some reason.
Also, LS needs to be Trey Junkin.
take your pick of loser QBs and Head Coaches...
Kenny Holmes
Jim Del Gaizo. He looked like Frank Zappa. The Giants traded with Miami for this guy. Mid- 70's. You younger guys are fortunate you didn't have to deal with this guy.
But how many games did he actually play? I think you have to have some kind of actual tenure with the club to make the "worst all-time" team. As in, some significant shittiness. Del Gaizo barely knew his way to the bathrooms.
QB: Jesse Palmer
RB: Ron Dayne, Andre Williams
WR: Tim Carter, Preston Parker, Ramses Barden, Sinorice Moss
TE: Travis Beckum
OT: Guy Whimper, Ian Allen
OG: Adam Petrus, Bober
C:J.D. Walton
DE: Cedric Jones, Adrian Awasom
DT: William Joseph, Jonas Seawright
LB: Nick Greisen, Gerris Wilkinson, Bryan Kehl
Safety: Will Demps, CC Brown
CB: Frank Walker, Curtis Deloach, Kevin Dockery
This was kinda tough. I've been a fan since 03' if anyone was wondering.
Jimmy Googs said:
| take your pick of loser QBs and Head Coaches...
The 1974 roster would be a good place to start. There were only about ten players on that team who didn't completely suck.
It seemed like he was always out of position.
All American for Michigan in 1964 he was drafted #33 overall (looked that up) by Giants, but was so bad he was converted to full-time PK by Giants during his very first (1965) NFL season after which he promptly went 0-14 on FG attempts.
He was cut and out of the league during 1966 training camp.
Hard to imagine worse rosters that include starting
RBs as Joe Orduna or Willie Spencer etc.
i agree with damn near all of this. i was a big kevin dockery fan though, real solid nickel corner and great special teamer. To each his own.
I definitely miss the "AWASOM!" jokes.
Certainly not the player, though.
These lists bring back so many bad memories. God, Will Demps was so fucking bad.
I've ever seen put on a Giants uniform.
Also, Dave Thomas was slow as shit but we've had way worse.
Jeremy Lincoln?
to be fair, he was really starting to show something that game in Dallas, and then he ruptured his achilles.
I detested DaMontre Moore and Robert Ayers.
Keep dancing down three scores, assholes.
Too young for Craig Morton?
..but I'd personally leave Dave Brown off my "worst of" list because he tried his best every week despite having nothing to work with and a coach who didn't like him, had some good games and moments here and there (remember plowing over Deion?), and was one tough SOB despite whatever his limitations at QB. I'd put Maddox or maybe Kannell or Palmer over him any day of the week.
JAGs but decent players listed.
You haven't seen shit until you watched years of Joe Pisarcik at QB. Scott Brunner was a star compared to Pisarcik. Oh, you've never heard of Brunner? Dan Kanell would put him to shame.
Running backs - Oh, all too many .... Ernie Koy - he was a starter! He wasn't even a good punter and he did that too. Rocky Thompson - a first round draft choice. There were a lot of nondescript starters (Larry Heater- remember him), but these guys were really bad.
Who are the coordinators?
He played the worst game at the position I have ever seen in any uniform
Maddox's tenure with the Giants 26% completion and a QB rating of 0.0.
Morton was on some horrible teams and a big disappointment for the Giants but IMO he was a better QB than Maddox