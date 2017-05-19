Biggest Rookie to Year 2 Jumps this upcoming season BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/19/2017 10:27 am We saw Landon Collins breakout this past season, after having an up and down rookie season.



I think Shepard and Adams are poised to have better seasons coming up. The added pieces on offense are going to make it easier to get these guys balls in different offensive pairings.



Who do you have?

Eli Apple giants#1 : 5/19/2017 10:31 am : link becomes a top 30 CB opposite Jenkins.



Perkins - averaged 4.1 y/a last season in (relatively) limited chances. With the attention Marshall and Engram (and Beckham) will draw from the Ds, I think Perkins pushes that average up closer to 4.5 y/a. I think we'll see a lot more 2 TE sets which will open some holes in the running game as well.

Imagine area junc : 5/19/2017 10:33 am : link if Apple became a dominant player? We already have 6 All Pros.

B.J. Goodson and Darian Thompson. Klaatu : 5/19/2017 10:35 am : link Both of them have nowhere to go but up.

I agree with Apple GuzzaBlue : 5/19/2017 10:37 am : link I see him making a huge jump. He played very well last year and a lot of the mistakes that he made were common rookie mental errors. He will also be taking on #2 and #3 receivers for the most part again.

Apple BillT : 5/19/2017 10:38 am : link and Perkins would be my choices. Though Apple started as a rookie he will show as a top CB this year. With teams avoiding Jenkins he will have lots of chances. Perkins will get major playing time as the #1 back as have opportunity to really impress.



Shepard did well enough as a rookie that I think his improvement won't be noticed as much and Marshall will take some of his throws. Thompson didn't play so there nothing to compare his performance to. With Ellison and Engram on board, Adams won't have as many chances either.

Improved line play + defenses needing Beezer : 5/19/2017 10:41 am : link to spread things to account for a boost in our receiving corps = Paul Perkins emerging as a real weapon out of the backfield.

Perkins has already been penciled in as the starter. Klaatu : 5/19/2017 10:48 am : link So his production should hopefully increase. He's going to get more carries, so let's hope he makes the most of them.



I was underwhelmed by Shepard last year, and don't really expect much more out of him this year.

Quote: So his production should hopefully increase. He's going to get more carries, so let's hope he makes the most of them.



I was underwhelmed by Shepard last year, and don't really expect much more out of him this year.



65 catches, 683 yards and 8 TD's from the slot for a 2nd round rookie is underwhelming? In comment 13476208 Klaatu said:65 catches, 683 yards and 8 TD's from the slot for a 2nd round rookie is underwhelming?

I don't see it with Adams ZogZerg : 5/19/2017 10:51 am : link He is at best 3rd on the depth chart.



Perkins and Goodson.

If we get that same production from Sheperd Beezer : 5/19/2017 10:56 am : link THIS year, and there aren't any significant injuries to receivers?



Ohhhhhh boy!!!!!

'Fraid so. The 8 TDs were nice, but the 65 catches and 683 yards were pedestrian when compared to the rest of the league, especially when you factor in the ypc and the number of drops. The hype around this kid right after the draft was huge, but he hardly lived up to it. He's a good, serviceable slot receiver. Nothing more, nothing less, and certainly nothing special. In comment 13476209 Danny Kanell said:'Fraid so. The 8 TDs were nice, but the 65 catches and 683 yards were pedestrian when compared to the rest of the league, especially when you factor in the ypc and the number of drops. The hype around this kid right after the draft was huge, but he hardly lived up to it. He's a good, serviceable slot receiver. Nothing more, nothing less, and certainly nothing special.

Overall I'd say he slightly beat my expectations for him:



Receptions: on target, maybe a little above expectations

TDs: definite beat, I expected more like 4-6 TDs

Yards/Catch: definitely underwhelmed here. I expected (hoped for) to see more ability after the catch, but he rarely made guys miss and wasn't much of a threat after the catch.



In comment 13476209 Danny Kanell said:Overall I'd say he slightly beat my expectations for him:Receptions: on target, maybe a little above expectationsTDs: definite beat, I expected more like 4-6 TDsYards/Catch: definitely underwhelmed here. I expected (hoped for) to see more ability after the catch, but he rarely made guys miss and wasn't much of a threat after the catch.

was thinking about Shepard djm : 5/19/2017 11:13 am : link he's a hard guy to figure out long term. Is what we see what we get here going forward? It's rare to see a rookie hit his ceiling so soon and not show considerable improvement in years 2-3 but then you see his size and skill set and wonder. Is this his ceiling? 50-70 catches 6-10 TDs and 800-1000 yards? Limited yac...some nice plays but not many wow moments. Nothing wrong with that. Those guys aren't easy to find but what's Shepard's ceiling? Last year's offense was easy to defend it would seem. Defenses just blanketed our WRs and dared us to run. No seem splitting options. No blocking TEs. No threat at RB. No outside threat other than Beckham. It's no wonder that Shepard failed to make a lot of big plays but he did play well. With some better talent here now you wonder if Shepard is going to surprise the league this year with a lot more room to work with. He doesn't seem be a guy that is going to fall down right after the catch if there's room to move. You wonder..



Shepard might be a really nice surprise this coming season. If his YAC goes up he's going to put up numbers.

Shepard's catch totals might not go up djm : 5/19/2017 11:15 am : link but his big play moments might.

Don't agree with the criticism on Shepard Jimmy Googs : 5/19/2017 11:17 am : link Thought he was very good out of the slot for a rookie and met at least my expectations which were fairly high.



Played right of the box as well, and I think even grabbed a TD in game 1. We had a shit offense altogether so some down effect there if you were expecting 900-1000 yards last season.



The biggest thing i think he has to work on is keeping his feet underneath him. Too often falling for the catch or getting his feet tied up and going down after a cut.



future pointing up to me...

I actually think Eli Apple is going to have some more Jimmy Googs : 5/19/2017 11:21 am : link bumps in the road this season. He took his lumps in the middle of last season and had to take a seat.



Good for the coaches to get his ass back in there shortly thereafter and keep his confidence up because felt he was pretty decent by year end.



But look for some more growing pains here as CB development is definitely not linear..ask Jenkins.

Shepard giants#1 : 5/19/2017 11:30 am : link I don't think he's close to his ceiling at all. You could argue he has more room to grow than someone with a ton of athletic ability that comes right in and produces. As Shepard refines his technique and better learns how to read and setup the CBs, he'll likely create some additional separation and improve his numbers (catches and y/a).

Underwhelming lol. Keith : 5/19/2017 11:38 am : link Shepard was great for a rookie in an offense where the QB wasn't able to sit back and wait for guys to get open. He made so many tough contested catches and took hits to do it. He's going to be a legit player. What in the world was underwhelming about Shepard??



As far as this question, its a great question. I'll agree with the point above that Shepard had a solid rookie season so with the new weapons, it will be hard for him to really jump.



The coaches love Thompson, he looked good in the very limited scrimmage time that he had, but it's a huge unknown and there are some injury concerns which could derail his case.



Perkins and Eli Apple stand out, but to me, Perkins makes a huge jump. He ran well with the same line that Jennings barely got 3 YPC behind. He's going to get a ton of touches and I think he def eclipses 1000 yards. Apple looks to be a promising player, but he also has an injury history and it's going to be tougher for him to stand out whereas Perkins will be getting a ton of touches. So I'll go with Perkins, but we have a bunch of rookies from last year that should really contribute well.

To compare Shepards disappointing rookie season with other rookies... Keith : 5/19/2017 11:45 am : link Receptions:



Michael Thomas-92

STERLING SHEPARD-67

Boyd-54

Hill-51

Sharpe-47

Fuller-47



Receiving Yards:



Michael Thomas-981

STERLING SHEPARD-653

Fuller-611

Boyd-554

Sharpe-549

Hill-526



Receiving TD's:



Michael Thomas-9

STERLING SHEPARD-8

Hill-6





So amongst all rookies, Shepard was 2nd in catches, yards and td's. What exactly was disappointing or underwhelming?

This In comment 13476275 Keith said:This

I really believe we had a superb draft last year including UDFA SGMen : 5/19/2017 11:51 am : link I can see CB Eli Apple becoming an upper quarter starting corner. I can also see Sharpe becoming a super sure target, a guy who gets open so consistently in this offense that it will be hard for Eli not to go to him more this year. I think MLB Goodson starts and mops up the run and also upgrades pass defense over Shepard, hence making our defense better. I think RB Perkins has a big year - no stat predictions just that he starts and is solid in all phases, making him a dangerous addition over plodding Jennings. TE Adams flashed last year and now should take it to the next level. UDFA FS Adams should shine along with last year's 3rd round pick FS D. Thompson, who if healthy should make our secondary the league's BEST, bar none.



DE Okwara held his own when JPP went down and should be improved this year. We had a GREAT off-season last year and this year we'll see the whole thing come together. I'm predicting top 5 overall defense and top 10 overall offense & specials making us a top 5 or so team and capable of playing and winning the SB. yup, that is how I feel right now. Just stay healthy and it can happen.

Well, for one thing it's not an all-rookie league. Klaatu : 5/19/2017 11:51 am : link Compare Shepard to all of the WRs in the NFL and his numbers are, as I said, pedestrian. Now, maybe I got spoiled watching Steve Smith and Victor Cruz set records in the slot, and maybe Sterling Shepard will improve (no doubt there's room for it), but based on last year's performance, yes, consider me underwhelmed.

PS- Keith : 5/19/2017 11:52 am : link Shepard had 4 drops all season in 16 games and of all the WR's with at least 50 catches, Shep is about 35th in the whole NFL in catch %(4 drops in 105 targets). So what exactly are you talking about again?

That's fair, Keith : 5/19/2017 11:53 am : link lets compare the rookie Shepard to Antonio Brown and all the other vets. Seems reasonable.

RE: Well, for one thing it's not an all-rookie league. SGMen : 5/19/2017 11:54 am : link

Quote: Compare Shepard to all of the WRs in the NFL and his numbers are, as I said, pedestrian. Now, maybe I got spoiled watching Steve Smith and Victor Cruz set records in the slot, and maybe Sterling Shepard will improve (no doubt there's room for it), but based on last year's performance, yes, consider me underwhelmed. He was a rookie?? I think he did fairly well for a rookie. But this year will be telling. My only issue with Shepard is his lack of apparent "exploviness" after the catch. He also made a back-breaking drop in the playoffs along with OBJ. In comment 13476287 Klaatu said:He was a rookie?? I think he did fairly well for a rookie. But this year will be telling. My only issue with Shepard is his lack of apparent "exploviness" after the catch. He also made a back-breaking drop in the playoffs along with OBJ.

Shepard may Ron Johnson : 5/19/2017 11:55 am : link actually be a better player but not have it show up in his stats.



He's going to lose a lot of snaps to Engram.

Considering the garbage he had playing with him, O Klaatu : 5/19/2017 11:56 am : link It shouldn't come as a surprise that Shepard had a lot of catches.

RE: Darian Thompson... SGMen : 5/19/2017 11:56 am : link

Quote: Hopefully. He is my darkhorse. And if both he and Apple become studs along with Collins, Jenkins and DRC we clearly would have the NFL's best secondary. We pressure the QB and this secondary will feast. Again, much remains to be seen in camp and so forth but the flashes of talent last year have me feeling pretty good. Health is the big issue. In comment 13476182 Milton said:He is my darkhorse. And if both he and Apple become studs along with Collins, Jenkins and DRC we clearly would have the NFL's best secondary. We pressure the QB and this secondary will feast. Again, much remains to be seen in camp and so forth but the flashes of talent last year have me feeling pretty good. Health is the big issue.

RE: Shepard may SGMen : 5/19/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: actually be a better player but not have it show up in his stats.



He's going to lose a lot of snaps to Engram. That may be true. I actually see the Giants throwing the ball to a lot more players this year as we have more skilled players than any of the McAdoo era, for sure. In comment 13476300 Ron Johnson said:That may be true. I actually see the Giants throwing the ball to a lot more players this year as we have more skilled players than any of the McAdoo era, for sure.

Considering the garbage he had playing with him, OBJ excepted... Klaatu : 5/19/2017 12:04 pm : link It shouldn't come as a surprise that Shepard had a lot of catches. But if you look at a rookie like Tajae Sharpe, sure, he didn't have as many catches, yards, or TDs, but his yac was more than two yards better, and he was also playing in the shadow of a top-tier WR and a highly productive pass-catching TE, on a team with a much stronger running game, but a much less experienced QB. So who was actually more impactful?

Shepard Keith : 5/19/2017 12:33 pm : link was, obviously. If that's underwhelming or disappointing, I hope we draft an underwhelming WR in the 2nd round every season. Unbelievable.

Shepard will underwhelm in fantasy annexOPR : 5/19/2017 12:41 pm : link and be a huge factor in Eli's 3rd SB ring.



I'm so glad I quit fantasy football last year.

You keep dropping that line and it just doesn't make sense. Keith : 5/19/2017 12:45 pm : link If you want to win games, score more points. Shepard had 8 TD's to Sharpes 2. Does that help win games?



You are in lala land and you are making no sense. Shepard vs Sharpe:



Catches-67 vs 41

Yards-683 vs 522

TDs-8 vs 2



Completion % of balls thrown to them-61.9% vs 49.4%



Sharpes longest play of the year was 34 yards. Sheps was 32 yards. They each had 3 "big plays". Shep had 42 catches for a first down. Sharpe had 27. So yeah, I'd say it's pretty clear Shep had a more impactful rookie season. Now.....your turn.

RE: Well, for one thing it's not an all-rookie league. Capt. Don : 5/19/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Compare Shepard to all of the WRs in the NFL and his numbers are, as I said, pedestrian. Now, maybe I got spoiled watching Steve Smith and Victor Cruz set records in the slot, and maybe Sterling Shepard will improve (no doubt there's room for it), but based on last year's performance, yes, consider me underwhelmed.



This is such a myopic view it doesnt really deserve a response but I wanted to throw out some data to show that your "underwhelming" evaluation is, well...dumb.



Because we are talking about how much improvement we expect you cant just ignore that it was his rookie year. It is not like we are talking about a guy who has been in the league for 8 years and he is what he is. We are not talking about simply evaluating last season. The question was, who will make a big jump and ignoring the fact that he was a rookie changes the discussion entirely.



Below is how he ranks among all WRs taken in the 1st and 2nd rounds since 1978 (when the NFL went to a 16 game schedule) almost 40 years ago.



REC: Top 6.8%

YARDS: Top 22.7%

TDs: Top 3.6%



So I ask you, by what metric is that an "underwhelming" rookie year?



- ( In comment 13476287 Klaatu said:This is such a myopic view it doesnt really deserve a response but I wanted to throw out some data to show that your "underwhelming" evaluation is, well...dumb.Because we are talking about how much improvement we expect you cant just ignore that it was his rookie year. It is not like we are talking about a guy who has been in the league for 8 years and he is what he is. We are not talking about simply evaluating last season. The question was, who will make a big jump and ignoring the fact that he was a rookie changes the discussion entirely.Below is how he ranks among all WRs taken in the 1st and 2nd rounds since 1978 (when the NFL went to a 16 game schedule) almost 40 years ago.REC: Top 6.8%YARDS: Top 22.7%TDs: Top 3.6%So I ask you, by what metric is that an "underwhelming" rookie year? Pro Football Reference - ( New Window

The best part about your argument is you mentioning Keith : 5/19/2017 12:50 pm : link the supporting cast. So defenses didn't have to key on the Giants running game. They NEVER had more than 7 in the box. Defenses didn't have to worry about anyone other than OBJ and you think that helped Shepard?



In comparison, defenses constantly loaded the box on Tenn and they had to key on 2 other WR's and you think that hurt Sharpe?



Odd way your brain works there Klat.

Shepard was the 2nd option for Eli more often than not... Klaatu : 5/19/2017 12:51 pm : link On a team that had little else other than OBJ. Sharpe was, at best, the 3rd or 4th option on a team that had many more offensive weapons, in the air and on the ground.

So ya think Keith : 5/19/2017 12:52 pm : link that maybe Sharpe had more room to run because defenses didn't key on him? He had 20 less targets than Shepard and 25 less catches. You were saying?

RE: So ya think Klaatu : 5/19/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: that maybe Sharpe had more room to run because defenses didn't key on him? He had 20 less targets than Shepard and 25 less catches. You were saying?



He should have had less targets - but he made more with what he had. In comment 13476429 Keith said:He should have had less targets - but he made more with what he had.

Capt. Don Klaatu : 5/19/2017 1:02 pm : link Why don't you include 3rd round picks, or exclude 1st rounders? Can you find how much improvement was made by WRs picked in the 2nd round in their sophomore years?



Shepard is, as I said, a good, serviceable shot receiver, but the idea that he's anything more than that is, to me, ludicrous. Maybe he'll prove me wrong, so let's see.

RE: Capt. Don Capt. Don : 5/19/2017 1:15 pm : link

Quote: Why don't you include 3rd round picks, or exclude 1st rounders? sure, as you can see below those parameters actually discredits your argument even more.



Compared to 2nd Round Picks (1978-Present)



REC: Top 5.6%

YARDS: Top 13.4%

TDs: Top 5%



Compared to 2nd AND 3rd Round Picks (1978-Present)



REC: Top 3.1%

YARDS: Top 10%

TDs: Top 1.4%



Quote: Can you find how much improvement was made by WRs picked in the 2nd round in their sophomore years?



I could but I am not going to. You can though!



Quote: Shepard is, as I said, a good, serviceable shot receiver, but the idea that he's anything more than that is, to me, ludicrous. Maybe he'll prove me wrong, so let's see.



You are talking about what he IS based on his rookie year and that is wrong on at least two levels.



1. The discussion is not what a player is but what kind of improvement he will make from last year to this year.



2. Your assessment of his rookie year as "serviceable" and "underwhelming" is not supported by facts. In comment 13476452 Klaatu said:sure, as you can see below those parameters actually discredits your argument even more.REC: Top 5.6%YARDS: Top 13.4%TDs: Top 5%REC: Top 3.1%YARDS: Top 10%TDs: Top 1.4%I could but I am not going to. You can though!You are talking about what hebased on his rookie year and that is wrong on at least two levels.1. The discussion is not what a player is but what kind of improvement he will make from last year to this year.2. Your assessment of his rookie year as "serviceable" and "underwhelming" is not supported by facts.

I re-thought this, and still believe we will show a STRONG draft SGMen : 5/19/2017 2:37 pm : link I like what I saw from this class last year. The potential upside is very HIGH from all of our picks and UDFA's.



The only player we can't be "sure about" really is MLB Goodson because he had so few snaps on defense.



But the potential of Eli Apple, Sterling Sharpe, D. Thompson, P. Perkins, J. Adams, Okwara, FS Adams is very high based on the flashes they showed last year and coach comments. Health is of course important and will key the class upside but man does it look good.

what Capt Don giants#1 : 5/19/2017 3:18 pm : link fails to account for, is that WRs nowadays have a much easier time contributing right out of the gate than they did back in 1978 when his data starts. So including data back until then, skews his numbers in SS's favor. For example, only 5 guys on the total receptions list joined the league before 2000.



So a better comparison for setting current expectations would be SS vs rookie WRs in the last 5 seasons. Here's his ranks (146 WRs drafted). Note that I included all drafted rookies, not just those taken in the 1st two rounds.



Rec

Shepard - tied 9th (top 6%)



Yds

Shepard - 17th (top 12%)



TDs

Shepard - tied 5th (top 3.5%)



Yds/Rec (min 20 rec) - 51 total WRs

Shepard - 40th (top 79%)

*Shepard - 93rd out of 174 (top 54%)



*his rank compared to rookie WRs drafted in rds 1-2 dating back to 1978.



So I think it's pretty fair to be 'underwhelmed' by Shepard's ability after the catch (to date).

Just so I understand how we need to watch WR's nowadays.... Keith : 5/19/2017 3:26 pm : link YAC is now the only thing we should look at in judging WRs? It's an indicator, but there are also a lot of things that go into YAC(such as the fact that defenses keyed on SS because of the lack of weapons around him). He didn't say he was concerned about his YAC, he said he was underwhelming as a rookie and basically said that SS won't ever get better and will always be a JAG.

that said giants#1 : 5/19/2017 3:27 pm : link



Jarvis Landry

Brandin Cooks



Cooks was surprising to see at <10.5 due to his great speed and I don't think he's a great comp for Shepard, though he's also undersized. But Landry might be the best comp out there since he's primarily a slot WR. Shepard's 40 yd/3 cone/20 yd shuttles all blew away Landry's numbers, so hopefully there's a lot of untapped potential there. That said, Landry definitely plays faster than his timed numbers. I knew his 40 wasn't fast, but didn't realize his 3-cone/short shuttle were so pedestrian. Watching him play, he's one of the best at making the 1st defender miss.

- ( Some notable players who had lower Y/R #s their rookie years:Jarvis LandryBrandin CooksCooks was surprising to see at <10.5 due to his great speed and I don't think he's a great comp for Shepard, though he's also undersized. But Landry might be the best comp out there since he's primarily a slot WR. Shepard's 40 yd/3 cone/20 yd shuttles all blew away Landry's numbers, so hopefully there's a lot of untapped potential there. That said, Landry definitely plays faster than his timed numbers. I knew his 40 wasn't fast, but didn't realize his 3-cone/short shuttle were so pedestrian. Watching him play, he's one of the best at making the 1st defender miss. Link - ( New Window

RE: Just so I understand how we need to watch WR's nowadays.... giants#1 : 5/19/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: YAC is now the only thing we should look at in judging WRs? It's an indicator, but there are also a lot of things that go into YAC(such as the fact that defenses keyed on SS because of the lack of weapons around him). He didn't say he was concerned about his YAC, he said he was underwhelming as a rookie and basically said that SS won't ever get better and will always be a JAG.



I'm not speaking for Klaatu or anyone else. And I never said YAC was the only thing important. I was merely elaborating on my earlier post in which I said his YAC performance was below my expectations.



In comment 13476621 Keith said:I'm not speaking for Klaatu or anyone else. And I never said YAC was thething important. I was merely elaborating onearlier post in whichsaid his YAC performance was below my expectations.

RE: Also curious about the numbers listed by Giants#1.... giants#1 : 5/19/2017 3:43 pm : link

Quote: 1. Why only 5 years? Was that random or a cutoff that solidified your point? If we are comparing SS to other WR's, I think you make a fair point that going back to the 70's skews the numbers. What about to 2000.



2. Minimum of 20 receptions seems low as well. To compare SS to other WR's, you have to go minimum of 50 catches. Think about a rookie that has 20 catches in a season(1 per game). You can't compare that to SS who plays every snap.



5 years was just a "round" number, though there have been a larger # of WRs making an immediate impact the last few years compared to even 2000 (think Beckham, Landry, Benjamin, Cooks, Cooper, Evans, etc). Here are the numbers for 10 years (53 total WRs)



Rec (min 40 rec)

Shepard - tied 11th (top 21%)



Yards (min 40 rec)

Shepard - 30th (top 57%)



TDs (min 40 rec)

Shepard - tied 6th (top 12%)



Yards/Rec(min 40 rec)

Shepard - 44th (top 83%)



Yards/Rec (min 30 rec)

Shepard - 68th out of 80 (top 85%) In comment 13476629 Keith said:5 years was just a "round" number, though there have been a larger # of WRs making an immediate impact the last few years compared to even 2000 (think Beckham, Landry, Benjamin, Cooks, Cooper, Evans, etc). Here are the numbers for 10 years (53 total WRs)Shepard - tied 11th (top 21%)Shepard - 30th (top 57%)Shepard - tied 6th (top 12%)Shepard - 44th (top 83%)Shepard - 68th out of 80 (top 85%)

agreed RE: Shepard being just OK area junc : 5/19/2017 3:45 pm : link The explosive ability, YAC ability and + blocking ability weren't as advertised. This guy was billed as a dominant blocker. He didn't block a thing and McAdoo all year was calling out the WRs for bad blocking. His YAC was poor and he was easily tackled in the open field. I suppose you can "work" on that but those kind of skills are generally intrinsic. I was very disappointed with his inability to make people miss.



You look at the explosive 2nd/3rd round type slot WRs around the league - a young Cobb, Jamison Crowder, Ty Lockette, Doug Baldwin etc - that's what I was personally expecting from Shepard. That said, like any rookie, there's plenty of room for improvement and it's unfair to look at him as a finished product. Landon Collins is the poster boy.

RE: Just so I understand how we need to watch WR's nowadays.... giants#1 : 5/19/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: YAC is now the only thing we should look at in judging WRs? It's an indicator, but there are also a lot of things that go into YAC(such as the fact that defenses keyed on SS because of the lack of weapons around him). He didn't say he was concerned about his YAC, he said he was underwhelming as a rookie and basically said that SS won't ever get better and will always be a JAG.



Also, his percentiles are inflated by my numbers since I include all drafted WRs, not just those in the top 2 rounds. His absolute ranks are relatively the same, but if you only look at WRs that actually caught passes (see my subsequent post) his percentile's don't look as 'sexy'. In comment 13476621 Keith said:Also, his percentiles are inflated by my numbers since I includedrafted WRs, not just those in the top 2 rounds. His absolute ranks are relatively the same, but if you only look at WRs that actually caught passes (see my subsequent post) his percentile's don't look as 'sexy'.

Perkins River : 5/19/2017 3:56 pm : link can be a star in the making. Some of the footage from last year shows a young back with the instincts of a more mature back.

RE: Perkins SGMen : 5/19/2017 4:21 pm : link

Quote: can be a star in the making. Some of the footage from last year shows a young back with the instincts of a more mature back. I'd like to see Perkins with some blocking in front of him. Ellison will be a big boost to the run game. In comment 13476657 River said:I'd like to see Perkins with some blocking in front of him. Ellison will be a big boost to the run game.

RE: RE: Perkins River : 5/19/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13476657 River said:





Quote:





can be a star in the making. Some of the footage from last year shows a young back with the instincts of a more mature back.



I'd like to see Perkins with some blocking in front of him. Ellison will be a big boost to the run game.

Think of this

last year Will Tye and Adams tried to move LBs and Safeties and couldn't do it. This year Ellison is a monster on the line moving guys. Perkins only needs to see daylight and the yards will come. Add in Fluker on the RT who can really run block and you can really have a nice ground game. In comment 13476679 SGMen said:Think of thislast year Will Tye and Adams tried to move LBs and Safeties and couldn't do it. This year Ellison is a monster on the line moving guys. Perkins only needs to see daylight and the yards will come. Add in Fluker on the RT who can really run block and you can really have a nice ground game.

I'll go with Goodson. Ira : 5/19/2017 4:54 pm : link He's going from not playing much on d to starting at mlb and I think he'll be a good one. If Tomlinson replaces Hankins and Goodson is an upgrade over Shepard, our run d could be the best in the league.

RE: I'll go with Goodson. SGMen : 5/19/2017 5:53 pm : link

Quote: He's going from not playing much on d to starting at mlb and I think he'll be a good one. If Tomlinson replaces Hankins and Goodson is an upgrade over Shepard, our run d could be the best in the league. Because Tomlinson is from AL, is a fifth year senior and strong as hell, I think he'll have enough down technique wise to start. I don't know if he'll be as good as Hankins as a rookie, but I do believe he'll be a strong starter in the NFL. Running up the middle will be quite tough if both Tomlinson and Goodson develop. In comment 13476709 Ira said:Because Tomlinson is from AL, is a fifth year senior and strong as hell, I think he'll have enough down technique wise to start. I don't know if he'll be as good as Hankins as a rookie, but I do believe he'll be a strong starter in the NFL. Running up the middle will be quite tough if both Tomlinson and Goodson develop.

Shepard had an excellent year xman : 5/19/2017 9:17 pm : link Just want to know if it was a poor WR class. What is Shepard ceiling : that theres more to him then meets the eye

RE: Shepard had an excellent year SGMen : 5/19/2017 10:25 pm : link

Quote: Just want to know if it was a poor WR class. What is Shepard ceiling : that theres more to him then meets the eye Shepard does have speed & quickness. Maybe he'll never be a 110-1200-10 type numbers in the slot (few do...), but he'll be solid and showed as much last year.



I look forward to training camp and seeing the leaps that last year's class will certainly make. I think last off-season will go down as the Giants best ever in terms of talent coming aboard. It will take 3 years to truly judge, maybe even four years, but I BET it will be a great grade, A+. In comment 13476903 xman said:Shepard does have speed & quickness. Maybe he'll never be a 110-1200-10 type numbers in the slot (few do...), but he'll be solid and showed as much last year.I look forward to training camp and seeing the leaps that last year's class will certainly make. I think last off-season will go down as the Giants best ever in terms of talent coming aboard. It will take 3 years to truly judge, maybe even four years, but I BET it will be a great grade, A+.

I thought about this thread some more, how important year 1 to 2 SGMen : 5/20/2017 9:11 am : link jumps in development are to a team's success AND why these jumps in talent can make evaluating a team from year to year difficult.



We saw solid play from CB Eli Apple for much of the season. He had some down times too BUT what rookie doesn't? He has the size and speed to matchup with today's NFL receivers. I predict he gets his technique down and becomes a "top quarter" of the NFL corner, someone you can leave "1 on 1" with top receivers and get good production. The triplets of Jenkinks, DRC and Apple will be a headache for everyone they face.



Sterling Sharpe had a very good campaign. He didn't display YAC ability and burst but he may improve there with some experience. Where I think he'll improve most is getting open in the short area. He may give up some playing time to Engram as we diversify our lineups and sets, but he'll have a very good year and become a blanket for Eli Manning.



FS D. Thompson flashed before his injury. He clearly gets the intellectual, technique part of the game. Assuming he is 100% for camp and stays healthy, he is an upgrade over UDFA Adams, who should also improve some. But D. Thompson can make this backfield the NFL's best if he is as good as the coaches think and stays healthy. A true mid-fielder.



MLB Goodson was a leader in college but didn't start much. He played special teams last year and learned the NFL game by watching. The coaches obviously like him as they didn't resign a veteran MLB. I look for him to be a run thumper and upgrade, but its just a guess since his body of work is small.



RB Perkins will bust out. He will share carries, sure, but he can run & catch which makes him very useful. I see him getting quite a few dump off passes, those easy ones where he is wide open and can get those 4 - 7 yards to keep the chains moving.



TE Adams flashed at times. His run blocking must improve and he has the physical tools to do it. I look for him to bring it this year and be part of 2 TE lineups at times. Ellison, Engram will get most of the playing time but he'll still see snaps and help.



UDFA Okwara played well as a rookie, filling in for JPP. Look for this kid to really step up now that he's had an off-season, weight room training and so forth. A DL rotation is best and he'll suit up each week.



Once again, I think last off-season will go down as one of the Giant all-time off-seasons in terms of UFA's, draft picks and UDFA additions who impact.



Bravo to Reese!

RE: Considering the garbage he had playing with him, O djm : 5/20/2017 5:42 pm : link

Quote: It shouldn't come as a surprise that Shepard had a lot of catches.



You do realize that a somewhat dysfunctional offense actually hinders a wr, right? In comment 13476301 Klaatu said:You do realize that a somewhat dysfunctional offense actually hinders a wr, right?

RE: Considering the garbage he had playing with him, OBJ excepted... djm : 5/20/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: It shouldn't come as a surprise that Shepard had a lot of catches. But if you look at a rookie like Tajae Sharpe, sure, he didn't have as many catches, yards, or TDs, but his yac was more than two yards better, and he was also playing in the shadow of a top-tier WR and a highly productive pass-catching TE, on a team with a much stronger running game, but a much less experienced QB. So who was actually more impactful?



I'd say Shepard was more impactful since he out produced sharpe and played on a team that won more games. But stats can be misleading. Lol. In comment 13476318 Klaatu said:I'd say Shepard was more impactful since he out produced sharpe and played on a team that won more games. But stats can be misleading. Lol.