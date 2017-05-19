Our OL sucks, right? Well ... Beezer : 5/19/2017 12:44 pm ... maybe not the best last year. I realize you can't necessarily draw lock-tight conclusions from these types of comparisons, but I wanted to put it all out in front of everyone. Could the organization be doing this JUST the right way? Being patient and adding pieces and some low-risk, high-reward possibilities?



Not sure what the best way to do this is, but here we go.



+++



2007 LT

Dave Diehl (27) 5th round (Giants) 160th pick

2011 LT

Will Beatty (26) 2nd round (Giants) 68th pick

2016 LT

Ereck Flowers (22) 1st round (Giants) 9th pick

2017 LT depth chart

Ereck Flowers (23) 1st round (Giants) 9th pick



+++



2007 LG

Rich Seubert (28) UDFA (Giants)

2011 LG

Dave Diehl (31) 5th round (Giants) 160th pick

2016 LG

Justin Pugh (25) 1st round (Giants) 19th pick

2017 LG depth chart

Justin Pugh (25) 1st round (Giants) 19th pick

Adam Gettis (27) 5th round (Redskins) 141st pick

Jessamen Dunker (22/23?) UDFA (Giants)



+++



2007 Center

Shaun O'Hara (30) UDFA (Browns)

2011 Center

David Baas (30) 2nd round (49ers) 33rd pick

2016 Center

Weston Richburg (25) 2nd round (Giants) 43rd pick

2017 Center depth chart

Weston Richburg (26) 2nd round (Giants) 43rd pick

Brett Jones (26) CFL Draft (Giants)



+++



2007 RG

Chris Snee (25) 2nd round (Giants) 34th pick

2011 RG

Chris Snee (29) 2nd round (Giants) 34th pick

2016 RG

John Jerry (30) 3rd round (Dolphins) 73rd pick

Bobby Hart (22) 7th round (Giants) 226th

2017 RG depth chart

John Jerry (31) 3rd round (Dolphins) 73rd pick



+++



2007 RT

Kareem McKenzie (28) 3rd round (Jets) 79th pick

2011 RT

Kareem McKenzie (32) 3rd round (Jets) 79th pick

2016 RT

Marshall Newhouse (27) 5th round (Packers) 169th pick

Adam Gettis (27) 5th round (Redskins) 141st pick

2017 RT depth chart

DJ Fluker (26) 1st round (Chargers) 11th pick

Bobby Hart (23) 7th round (Giants) 226th

Adam Bisnowaty (24) 6th round (Giants) 200th pick



+++



Looking at potentially starting three 1st-rounders (Flowers, Pugh, Fluker), a 2nd-rounder (Richburg) and either a not terrible vet (Jerry), which is likely, or one of a couple decent prospects (Hart or Bisnowaty).



Anybody else feelin' me here? LET'S GO!!!





I think there is upside to this OL SGMen : 5/19/2017 12:51 pm : link The OL is fairly young. This is year #2 under Solari and year #3 in this offense for Flowers, Hart. I believe in OL continuity IF there is talent to build on. I'm not sold on Hart just yet but since he was so bad last year in pass protection I have to believe he improves. If not, well, we could be in trouble unless Fluker can start or Bisnotway totally surprises.



I think Reese does have a "plan" for the OL but there is no guarantee the plan works out, of course. The key this year after health is for Flowers to really step up; for Hart to be serviceable; and, if worthy, for maybe Fluker to outright beat out Jerry.



I had noted on another thread whether the Giants should consider moving Fluker to LG and Pugh back to RT? I mean, if we have OG talent why not move the one guy who can shore up RT to RT? Or is it that the Giants believe Pugh is a probowl caliber LG and can help Flowers? I don't know...but the move has me thinking.

You lost me at Well... nicky43 : 5/19/2017 1:03 pm : link But seriously, if you are suggesting that they are sticking to some planned system to replenish the o-line then considering we've been stuck with a horrible o-line for 4 years straight I would have to say the system sucks!



If is is possible to create such a system it should be one that gives us at least an average to above average o-line year after year. Offense starts in the trenches.

Draft position GiantsRage2007 : 5/19/2017 1:06 pm : link does not trump performance

I just can't understand signing Fluker to a 1-year deal. Ivan15 : 5/19/2017 1:09 pm : link If he wins the RG spot, he benches Jerry. If he wins the RT spot he benches Hart, also setting Hart's development back or writing Hart's career off. If he plays well, then the Giants have to decide who to try to sign for next year among Pugh, Richburg and Fluker or Fluker may leave regardless. If Fluker doesn't play well, the Giants still have to decide whether to re-sign him or replace him, putting the o-line in the same questionable position as this year.



The better approach would have been to sign Fluker to an easily voidable 2-year deal, even if it meant giving a bigger bonus at the front end.

Ivan15 Klaatu : 5/19/2017 1:17 pm : link Maybe Fluker only wanted a one-year deal, to see if he could jump-start his career?

Fluker would have cost much more to a multi year deal George from PA : 5/19/2017 1:27 pm : link ......not liking 3 possible FA on starting OLmen....it is what it is...

RE: Ivan15 SGMen : 5/19/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: Maybe Fluker only wanted a one-year deal, to see if he could jump-start his career? He clearly hasn't lived up to expectations, but Fluker has some physical talent so maybe Solari can rejuvinate his career? Not too positive about that but maybe... In comment 13476471 Klaatu said:He clearly hasn't lived up to expectations, but Fluker has some physical talent so maybe Solari can rejuvinate his career? Not too positive about that but maybe...

RE: I just can't understand signing Fluker to a 1-year deal. Jay on the Island : 5/19/2017 1:45 pm : link

Quote: If he wins the RG spot, he benches Jerry. If he wins the RT spot he benches Hart, also setting Hart's development back or writing Hart's career off. If he plays well, then the Giants have to decide who to try to sign for next year among Pugh, Richburg and Fluker or Fluker may leave regardless. If Fluker doesn't play well, the Giants still have to decide whether to re-sign him or replace him, putting the o-line in the same questionable position as this year.



The better approach would have been to sign Fluker to an easily voidable 2-year deal, even if it meant giving a bigger bonus at the front end.

You didn't take into consideration that Fluker did not want to sign that kind of deal. He is hoping to play well for the Giants this year to build up his value to sign a big deal next year. In comment 13476464 Ivan15 said:You didn't take into consideration that Fluker did not want to sign that kind of deal. He is hoping to play well for the Giants this year to build up his value to sign a big deal next year.

RE: RE: I just can't understand signing Fluker to a 1-year deal. SGMen : 5/19/2017 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13476464 Ivan15 said:





Quote:





If he wins the RG spot, he benches Jerry. If he wins the RT spot he benches Hart, also setting Hart's development back or writing Hart's career off. If he plays well, then the Giants have to decide who to try to sign for next year among Pugh, Richburg and Fluker or Fluker may leave regardless. If Fluker doesn't play well, the Giants still have to decide whether to re-sign him or replace him, putting the o-line in the same questionable position as this year.



The better approach would have been to sign Fluker to an easily voidable 2-year deal, even if it meant giving a bigger bonus at the front end.





You didn't take into consideration that Fluker did not want to sign that kind of deal. He is hoping to play well for the Giants this year to build up his value to sign a big deal next year. My gut tells me he came here cause he knows this OL is not all that so he figures he has a good shot to win a starting job. Well, if he does play really well we benefit regardless of one year or two. We can't keep everyone and next year we have two contracts. In comment 13476498 Jay on the Island said:My gut tells me he came here cause he knows this OL is not all that so he figures he has a good shot to win a starting job. Well, if he does play really well we benefit regardless of one year or two. We can't keep everyone and next year we have two contracts.

Remember that Hart is Beezer : 5/19/2017 2:16 pm : link STILL very young.



My only suggestion here is that there's great potential, and the key guys are still young. This, we can hope, is a turn-the-corner season for the group up front.

RE: Remember that Hart is SGMen : 5/19/2017 2:31 pm : link

Quote: STILL very young.



My only suggestion here is that there's great potential, and the key guys are still young. This, we can hope, is a turn-the-corner season for the group up front. Hart, Flowers, Fluker, Richburg, Wheeler, Bisnotway - all young with upside. Just how much upside remains to be seen. In comment 13476528 Beezer said:Hart, Flowers, Fluker, Richburg, Wheeler, Bisnotway - all young with upside. Just how much upside remains to be seen.

And Pugh Beezer : 5/19/2017 2:46 pm : link 25 this season. Third year. Huge.

The 2011 OL is not something to be aspiring to, if that's part Devon : 5/19/2017 3:00 pm : link of your point.

It won a Super Bowl ... Beezer : 5/19/2017 3:01 pm : link ... part of the big picture.



That even a sub-FANTASTIC line can get the job done, if other pieces are solid.

RE: And Pugh SGMen : 5/19/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: 25 this season. Third year. Huge. Pugh is 27 and in the final year of his 5 year rookie first round pick contract. If he has a probowl type year, he will likely command good money due to his versatility.



I am still thinking why not put Fluker at LG and move Petitgout back to RT? Make OT much better and hope Fluker and his big body can do good on the inside? In comment 13476558 Beezer said:Pugh is 27 and in the final year of his 5 year rookie first round pick contract. If he has a probowl type year, he will likely command good money due to his versatility.I am still thinking why not put Fluker at LG and move Petitgout back to RT? Make OT much better and hope Fluker and his big body can do good on the inside?

I forgot to change his age when I went to the 2017 Beezer : 5/19/2017 3:10 pm : link info.

RE: It won a Super Bowl ... Devon : 5/19/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: ... part of the big picture.



That even a sub-FANTASTIC line can get the job done, if other pieces are solid.



It wasn't sub-fantastic, it sucked. Worse, in many ways, than the OL was last year.



It just took a level of play from the QB that he wasn't unable to sustain long term and no longer likely has in him now for it not to derail the entire offense then the same way (or worse, because of the system difference). In comment 13476578 Beezer said:It wasn't sub-fantastic, it sucked. Worse, in many ways, than the OL was last year.It just took a level of play from the QB that he wasn't unable to sustain long term and no longer likely has in him now for it not to derail the entire offense then the same way (or worse, because of the system difference).

RE: RE: And Pugh Beezer : 5/19/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13476558 Beezer said:





Quote:





25 this season. Third year. Huge.



Pugh is 27 and in the final year of his 5 year rookie first round pick contract. If he has a probowl type year, he will likely command good money due to his versatility.



I am still thinking why not put Fluker at LG and move Petitgout back to RT? Make OT much better and hope Fluker and his big body can do good on the inside?



Geez. You think that harshly of Pugh? lol



In comment 13476587 SGMen said:Geez. You think that harshly of Pugh? lol

I think Ereck Flowers... M.S. : 5/19/2017 3:49 pm : link

...sucks.



And this offensive line ain't shit until they do something about him. Like right tackle or left bench.

RE: Man, if the SGMen : 5/19/2017 4:18 pm : link

Quote: coaches can get Flowers and Fluker to maximize their physical gifts, this o-line will be nasty. You hope they work hard, get well coached up, and finally develop. That would be a big plus for this team. In comment 13476620 Pete in MD said:You hope they work hard, get well coached up, and finally develop. That would be a big plus for this team.

Well if Fluker plays at a pro bowl level rasbutant : 5/19/2017 4:34 pm : link and signs somewhere else you can always look forward to the comp pick to make you happy.

RE: I just can't understand signing Fluker to a 1-year deal. OC2.0 : 5/19/2017 5:49 pm : link

If he wins the RG spot, he benches Jerry. If he wins the RT spot he benches Hart, also setting Hart's development back or writing Hart's career off. If he plays well, then the Giants have to decide who to try to sign for next year among Pugh, Richburg and Fluker or Fluker may leave regardless. If Fluker doesn't play well, the Giants still have to decide whether to re-sign him or replace him, putting the o-line in the same questionable position as this year.

The better approach would have been to sign Fluker to an easily voidable 2-year deal, even if it meant giving a bigger bonus at the front end.

We're shooting for a long run this & hoping the guy can step in off the bat.



The better approach would have been to sign Fluker to an easily voidable 2-year deal, even if it meant giving a bigger bonus at the front end.



We're shooting for a long run this & hoping the guy can step in off the bat. In comment 13476464 Ivan15 said:We're shooting for a long run this & hoping the guy can step in off the bat.

Sorry guys but if Fluker refused a 2-year deal, the Giants should have Ivan15 : 5/19/2017 5:57 pm : link passed.



Nothing gained by having Fluker on a 1-year deal. No matter what happens, he will be gone in 2018 and the Giants will be trying to figure out who will start in 2018.

RE: Sorry guys but if Fluker refused a 2-year deal, the Giants should have SGMen : 5/19/2017 6:08 pm : link

Quote: passed.



Nothing gained by having Fluker on a 1-year deal. No matter what happens, he will be gone in 2018 and the Giants will be trying to figure out who will start in 2018. Disagree. Veterans are signed to one year deals all the time. Fluker was one of the better options out there and he is young. He hasn't lived up to first round billing despite his physical presence. He came to a team that he thinks he can win a starting job on and he just might do that. If he has a very good year, the Giants will at least try to keep him next year and if not there will be other veterans or maybe a youngster from this year that can step up. The NFL changes so much from year to year. In comment 13476757 Ivan15 said:Disagree. Veterans are signed to one year deals all the time. Fluker was one of the better options out there and he is young. He hasn't lived up to first round billing despite his physical presence. He came to a team that he thinks he can win a starting job on and he just might do that. If he has a very good year, the Giants will at least try to keep him next year and if not there will be other veterans or maybe a youngster from this year that can step up. The NFL changes so much from year to year.

IMO Fluker is the key - other than health Reale01 : 5/19/2017 6:28 pm : link Richburg and Pugh will be solid and possibly a good deal better than that.



Fluker was one of the best lineman the year he was drafted. He has size strength and talent to be a stud. It hasnt happened, but he wasnt bad either. May not happen, but there is a reason to be optimistic.



Flowers was not as bad as many say and at 23 he is more likely to get better than worse. Again size strength talent are there.



Very possible that we could have 4 plus o-lineman.



That leaves Jerry you know what you have and Hart who again should improve but does not have upside of Fluker. The new lineman are wild cards.

I expect the line to surprise Jay on the Island : 5/19/2017 6:44 pm : link and play reasonably well. I hope that the Giants sign Richburg to an extension before training camp because I think he is going to break out this season. Signing him now would save the Giants several million. I think that Flowers will play at least league average LT which would be a big upgrade. Pugh will play well as long as he is healthy. Ideally Fluker will win the RG spot and play well and Bisnowaty or Wheeler will surprise and win the RT job.

Draft status is irrelevant... Torrag : 5/19/2017 10:41 pm : link ...find us a 5 man unit that can perform consistently well in all phases. It's been too long since our front office provided us and more importantly Eli with that key component to success.

RE: Draft status is irrelevant... SGMen : 5/19/2017 11:29 pm : link

Quote: ...find us a 5 man unit that can perform consistently well in all phases. It's been too long since our front office provided us and more importantly Eli with that key component to success. True, quality of play matters a heck of a lot more than draft position. On average, most of the league's best LT's are taken in round 1 and we took Flowers because we felt he had "upside" - remember, Flowers was noted as being a RAW talent when he came out. We knew he needed work and the idea is he'd learn behind Beatty or maybe even push RT as a rookie but Beatty's injury pre-camp forced Flowers to mature faster than he was likely ready.



But Flowers held his own, imperfect, but he held his own. It is the fact that he didn't get any better year #2 that I think has most questioning him and you can't blame fans. But at age 23, year #2 with Solari, a strong off-season working out & learning, I think Flowers blossoms into the guy we thought he'd be when we took him. In comment 13476991 Torrag said:True, quality of play matters a heck of a lot more than draft position. On average, most of the league's best LT's are taken in round 1 and we took Flowers because we felt he had "upside" - remember, Flowers was noted as being a RAW talent when he came out. We knew he needed work and the idea is he'd learn behind Beatty or maybe even push RT as a rookie but Beatty's injury pre-camp forced Flowers to mature faster than he was likely ready.But Flowers held his own, imperfect, but he held his own. It is the fact that he didn't get any better year #2 that I think has most questioning him and you can't blame fans. But at age 23, year #2 with Solari, a strong off-season working out & learning, I think Flowers blossoms into the guy we thought he'd be when we took him.

Tough read. TMS : 5/20/2017 2:27 pm : link What is the point ? You think our OL does not suck and we will be fine. Hope you are right because if ELI goes down we go with him.

I don't THINK the O line will be fine. Beezer : 5/20/2017 6:12 pm : link I think it will be better than most here believe it will, and I think there's potential for it to be very good.

RE: I don't THINK the O line will be fine. SGMen : 5/20/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: I think it will be better than most here believe it will, and I think there's potential for it to be very good. I'm in your camp with respect to the OL being better this year than most think. Continuity is one reason. Development is the other reason (Flowers, Hart). TE blocking with Ellison, Adams is the final reason. I think Adams can learn a lot from Ellison as can Engram & Tye. Players feed off of each other.



I'm praying Pugh, Richburg play near a probowl level giving us a strong inside OL. We just need Flowers and Hart to get to average status and Eli will take care of the rest. In comment 13477231 Beezer said:I'm in your camp with respect to the OL being better this year than most think. Continuity is one reason. Development is the other reason (Flowers, Hart). TE blocking with Ellison, Adams is the final reason. I think Adams can learn a lot from Ellison as can Engram & Tye. Players feed off of each other.I'm praying Pugh, Richburg play near a probowl level giving us a strong inside OL. We just need Flowers and Hart to get to average status and Eli will take care of the rest.

I am not feeling it with this group Jimmy Googs : 5/20/2017 8:01 pm : link they really played poorly last year, as individuals and as a group.



Weak, weak area that is holding the team back...

RE: I am not feeling it with this group SGMen : 5/20/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: they really played poorly last year, as individuals and as a group.



Weak, weak area that is holding the team back... Yes, no denying that and I have the bit of truth in the back of my mind as well. But I also tell myself that we lost our FB; our TE's NEVER developed as blockers; both Hart & Flowers were only 22 and had a new OL coach; and, well, we lacked skill position players to maybe mask the deficiencies, particularly RB Jennings who sucked and when Vereen was lost.



I do believe Pugh & Richburg can be "top quarter" in the league at their respective positions. Flowers and Hart have nowhere to go but up given then horrible overall play last year. I am hoping Fluker surprises in camp and maybe wins a starting position outright.



But mostly I love TE Ellison and developing Adams to help with blocking; Perkins to improve the run game; Engram to keep safeties back, etc.



Lastly, I believe in continuity & development. In comment 13477283 Jimmy Googs said:Yes, no denying that and I have the bit of truth in the back of my mind as well. But I also tell myself that we lost our FB; our TE's NEVER developed as blockers; both Hart & Flowers were only 22 and had a new OL coach; and, well, we lacked skill position players to maybe mask the deficiencies, particularly RB Jennings who sucked and when Vereen was lost.I do believe Pugh & Richburg can be "top quarter" in the league at their respective positions. Flowers and Hart have nowhere to go but up given then horrible overall play last year. I am hoping Fluker surprises in camp and maybe wins a starting position outright.But mostly I love TE Ellison and developing Adams to help with blocking; Perkins to improve the run game; Engram to keep safeties back, etc.Lastly, I believe in continuity & development.

Umm yeah that offensive line The Tempest : 10:49 am : link It still is not a very good line but I have reason to be hopeful that it will be better this year even if we might only see one change to the lineup as I expect John Jerry not to be starting. It took only one change on the offensive line that started in 2006 and the one that started in 2007.