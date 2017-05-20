NYP/Justin Pugh: I see what I’m worth gidiefor : Mod : 7:02 am : 7:02 am Quote: Justin Pugh believes he sees what is coming in the near future, and he likes the view.



“I’m sitting in the driver’s seat,’’ Pugh told The Post during a round of golf on Thursday.



The Giants starting left guard, in his fifth season with the team after being drafted in the first round in 2013, is bullish not only on his immediate future but that of the team.



The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on his original rookie contract, which will pay him $8.8 million this season.



Pugh, after this season, is seeking further career security with the Giants, with whom he wants to finish his career, and more money. And he said he plans on earning both.



“I’ve played good football,’’ he said. “I know how important this year is for me. I think this is the best Giants team I’ve been on, so I think the sky’s the limit for the team and myself.’’



My prediction, section125 : 7:11 am : link Pugh will be getting big dollars after this year, but it will no be with the Giants. There aren't enough $$ to pay him $10 to $12 per year...hope I am wrong.

RE: My prediction, thomasa510 : 7:16 am : link

Pugh will be getting big dollars after this year, but it will no be with the Giants. There aren't enough $$ to pay him $10 to $12 per year...hope I am wrong.



The worse outcome imho is paying him the twelve million and losing out on retaining someone better

. kelsto811 : 7:33 am : link Quote: “I’m sitting in the driver’s seat,” Pugh told the New York Post. “Trust me, I noticed [the deals being handed out]. Some of the guards are really good players who have not made Pro Bowls, guys that have missed significant time and have gotten paid a lot of money. I know where I sit in that hierarchy. I also know the Giants need to do right by me, too.



Who talks like that? Just saying Who talks like that? Just saying

I like Pugh. A lot. Unlike Hankins, I am NOT going Big Blue '56 : 7:36 am : link to obsess over keeping him or letting him walk. Not sure the loss of most OL has significantly altered a club's season..Next man up..

Question for capologists TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7:50 am : link If we make him an offer and he signs elsewhere for more, what do we get in compensation?



Just curious.

Pugh talking a lot about money of late Sean : 7:53 am : link .

If he wants to be paid like a pro bowl player tomjgiant : 7:54 am : link make the pro bowl.If he wants to be paid like an all pro guard then become an all pro gaurd.

Can't begrudge SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:07 am : link the man for seeking the most $ he can. It's a short career.



That said, I'm not crazy about giving him top dollar. He's a good player, but I wouldn't consider him elite & he has an injury history.

Justin XBRONX : 8:14 am : link If he you stay healthy and play very well,the Giants will think about it. Otherwise, see ya.

He should absolutely want a big second contract...that is what Jimmy Googs : 8:15 am : link these guys all play for.



But he is not going about it the right way, in the press or on the field totally.



Get to work and show everybody how much you mean to us by playing as a top Guard in the league...

RE: He should absolutely want a big second contract...that is what kelsto811 : 8:23 am : link

these guys all play for.



But he is not going about it the right way, in the press or on the field totally.



Get to work and show everybody how much you mean to us by playing as a top Guard in the league...



Exactly. The quote I pasted above is something you think or maybe your stance in negotiation, not necessarily something I think should be spoken to the press. That said, I read the rest of the article and he said all the right things otherwise, so maybe a bit of an unfair cherry pick on my part. In comment 13477527 Jimmy Googs said:Exactly. The quote I pasted above is something you think or maybe your stance in negotiation, not necessarily something I think should be spoken to the press. That said, I read the rest of the article and he said all the right things otherwise, so maybe a bit of an unfair cherry pick on my part.

RE: Question for capologists Milton : 8:31 am : link

If we make him an offer and he signs elsewhere for more, what do we get in compensation?

Just curious.



Just curious. It depends on who else we sign and who else we lose. But if the Giants didn't sign anyone else's qualifying free agents and if he were to get a deal north of $10M/year, the Giants would get a 3rd round comp pick. In comment 13477516 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:It depends on who else we sign and who else we lose. But if the Giants didn't sign anyone else's qualifying free agents and if he were to get a deal north of $10M/year, the Giants would get a 3rd round comp pick.

That's one player who has the Giants by the short hairs. Carl in CT : 8:34 am : link They need OL, didn't draft any of substance (don't give me a 6 the round pick), Pugh knows it and he won't come at a bargain. JR made his choice. We have too.

RE: Question for capologists giants#1 : 8:49 am : link

If we make him an offer and he signs elsewhere for more, what do we get in compensation?

Just curious.



Just curious.



Giants don't need to make him an offer to get compensation. If they don't make an offer and he signs elsewhere for say 4 yrs/$10M+ per season, then Giants would get a 3rd round comp pick unless they sign a comparable FA.



The other option is for the Giants to franchise tag Pugh. In that case, if Pugh signed elsewhere the Giants would receive up to two first round picks (actual compensation would likely be negotiated). In comment 13477516 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:Giants don't need to make him an offer to get compensation. If they don't make an offer and he signs elsewhere for say 4 yrs/$10M+ per season, then Giants would get a 3rd round comp pick unless they sign a comparable FA.The other option is for the Giants to franchise tag Pugh. In that case, if Pugh signed elsewhere the Giants would receive up to two first round picks (actual compensation would likely be negotiated).

Nothing at all wrong with his approach UConn4523 : 8:52 am : link I hope he gets paid, here or elsewhere. People get way too offended when a player talks about wanting to get their worth in a next contract. Not everyone is going to answer questions like Jeter either.

RE: Question for capologists Diver_Down : 9:09 am : link

If we make him an offer and he signs elsewhere for more, what do we get in compensation?

Just curious.



Just curious.



Nothing. He'll be a FA. We'll get a comp pick. In comment 13477516 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:Nothing. He'll be a FA. We'll get a comp pick.

I hate to say it but LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:22 am : link he may not have to play well to get a huge payday, especially if somebody gets it in their head that they will play him at tackle, just ask Riley Reiff.

... christian : 9:23 am : link Pugh has the chance to put it all together this year. If he does he'll get paid handsomely.



It's kind of absurd the franchise tag for o line isn't broken up by position. Could really hurt the Giants because they have a center and a guard they'd be paying tackle money to if they tag.

Like I've said multiple times: The_Boss : 9:32 am : link He has the NYG by the balls and he knows it. I would have drafted Lamp 3 weeks ago and let Pugh walk next season. He's not worth $8 million per year. He misses time, has a concussion history and, despite what he says in the article, is likely not getting voted into nor appear as an alternate in a Pro Bowl as the best player on a bad OL.

Few Questions Samiam : 9:33 am : link First, can Pugh play at a high level the whole year? Not sure about this statement but I don't think he's done it yet. Second, do the rest of the OL step up their game? If Flowers and Richburg play to their potential, the need to pay super bucks for Pugh diminishes. Third, do the younger backups demonstrate they can play? Fourth, how many good guards go to free agency this year? There's always the law of supply and demand. Last, what does the draft next year look like for interior linemen?



Pugh' value is in his versatility. He's a good linemen but not a great linemen- at least so far.

I don't think "great lineman" is in the cards for Pugh. LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:37 am : link His ceiling might be "good lineman".

I think Pugh is an overachiever grizz299 : 9:42 am : link

Not really huge, built himself up. I have always had a conviction that he won't last and that he's fragile.

His health might hold the key to next year.. I'd give Fluker and /or Hart snaps at LG because I don't think Jones is the anwer - though I think he might be a decent center.

Yeah, I like Pugh, as well. Beezer : 9:44 am : link But with $8.8 million in the bank? Just play the game, dude. Things will happen.



#millennials lol

My fear is that LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:45 am : link they will give him a huge contract and he will get a season-ending paper cut whilst signing it.

Pugh is like Amukamara, good player but injury prone & inconsistent Eric on Li : 10:02 am : link if he gets big money it's gonna be elsewhere, and only if he has the season of his life. I'd be surprised to see him get a lot of guaranteed money if he has his typical 12 game season.

Delusions of grandeur Vanzetti : 10:13 am : link Maybe he will find a team stupid enough to sign him for ten million a year.



But I have a feeling it won't be the Giants. Has it escaped Pugh's notice that the OL was absolute garbage and that he has one of the lowest ypc when running behavior be him

All area junc : 10:19 am : link talk. This guy is closer to signing a prove it deal than getting Zeitler $$$.

I think Pugh will stay healthy this year Simms11 : 10:20 am : link and have a Pro Bowl type of season. He'll probably get the money he's looking for, but I'm not sure it will be from the Giants. Richburg is also going to be due and with OBJ and Collins contracts on the horizon, Pugh might be the odd man out. I'm hoping a guy like Dunker shows us something this year.

RE: Delusions of grandeur gidiefor : Mod : 10:21 am : : 10:21 am : link

Quote: Maybe he will find a team stupid enough to sign him for ten million a year.



But I have a feeling it won't be the Giants. Has it escaped Pugh's notice that the OL was absolute garbage and that he has one of the lowest ypc when running behavior be him



this is absolutely not true - if it means what I think it means - because the last sentence makes very little sense -- he was the 7th best run blocker in 2015 -- his metric in 2016 is skewed but not far off from 2015 before injury -- with only a slight drop off when he returned

- ( In comment 13477579 Vanzetti said:this is absolutely not true - if it means what I think it means - because the last sentence makes very little sense -- he was the 7th best run blocker in 2015 -- his metric in 2016 is skewed but not far off from 2015 before injury -- with only a slight drop off when he returned Link - ( New Window

He isnt a Pro Bowl area junc : 10:21 am : link calibre G. And even he acknowledges that in an ass backwards way. This will end up like the Hankins situation. We'll have our number and he wont like it.

RE: He isnt a Pro Bowl arcarsenal : 10:23 am : link

calibre G. And even he acknowledges that in an ass backwards way. This will end up like the Hankins situation. We'll have our number and he wont like it.



Is this the official word out of Giants camp? In comment 13477585 area junc said:Is this the official word out of Giants camp?

No arcarsenal area junc : 10:27 am : link Its my opinion. See how this works?



But I was right about Hankins when everyone was overrating him.

RE: Nothing at all wrong with his approach HomerJones45 : 10:34 am : link

Quote: I hope he gets paid, here or elsewhere. People get way too offended when a player talks about wanting to get their worth in a next contract. Not everyone is going to answer questions like Jeter either. Exactly. In comment 13477547 UConn4523 said:Exactly.

RE: No arcarsenal arcarsenal : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Its my opinion. See how this works?



But I was right about Hankins when everyone was overrating him.



LOL, define "everyone"



Pretty sure your opinion on Hankins did not differ from every single other person here. But keep telling yourself that, Mr. Insider. :) In comment 13477592 area junc said:LOL, define "everyone"Pretty sure your opinion on Hankins did not differ from every single other person here. But keep telling yourself that, Mr. Insider. :)

Worst case scenario..... Reb8thVA : 11:00 am : link Is the Giants are replacing 4/5 of the OL.



Pugh, Richburg, and Flukker are all impending FAs next year. My bet is that Richburgis the only one who returns. Pugh may price himself out of the Giants price range and if Flukker has the kind of year here everyone hopes then he will test the market.



Flowers is the X factor. If he shows considerable improvement great but if not you have another position to address.



Bisnowaty will he be part of the solution or just another experiment that doesn't pan out? Hart, can he be a reliable starter or just a back up?



If continuity is what really determines the success of an OL there is a problem here. At next years draft we may be looking at having to invest multiple high round picks on the OL because right now it doesn't seem like we have any plug and play options in case we lose multiple OL starters.

I like Pugh too but I wouldn't overpay. Less than $10 million per yr Ivan15 : 11:45 am : link for sure.



However, I don't think Hart or Fluker has LG potential. Jerry is probably a better guard than either Hart or Fluker and he was not good when he played there.



Pugh's replacement would have to be Jones, Biz or one of the UDFAs. Think about that for a while.

I see a player who is always illmatic : 11:55 am : link battling an injury. Let's see him get through a whole season before even discussing a mega deal for him.

RE: I like Pugh too but I wouldn't overpay. Less than $10 million per yr SGMen : 11:58 am : link

Quote: for sure.



However, I don't think Hart or Fluker has LG potential. Jerry is probably a better guard than either Hart or Fluker and he was not good when he played there.



Pugh's replacement would have to be Jones, Biz or one of the UDFAs. Think about that for a while. Losing Pugh would not be good BUT you can't overpay either. There will be 31 other teams looking at him and at least one is bound to be willing to overpay for him. That is the hard part of UFA.



I hope Pugh has a big year and leads our run game back to the promised land. I really do cause that means we are likely winning games and on our way to a SB run. We need strong OL play and Pugh may indeed be our best overall OL followed by Richburg, Flowers (we hope he steps up) Jerry and Hart (who must step up else...we are in big trouble...me thinks). In comment 13477668 Ivan15 said:Losing Pugh would not be good BUT you can't overpay either. There will be 31 other teams looking at him and at least one is bound to be willing to overpay for him. That is the hard part of UFA.I hope Pugh has a big year and leads our run game back to the promised land. I really do cause that means we are likely winning games and on our way to a SB run. We need strong OL play and Pugh may indeed be our best overall OL followed by Richburg, Flowers (we hope he steps up) Jerry and Hart (who must step up else...we are in big trouble...me thinks).

I like Pugh more than some, but his injury and concussion status jcn56 : 12:07 pm : link don't put me in a place where I'd be happy paying him top dollar. If he's looking to be paid with the best guards in the league, I take the comp pick and hope to do better in the draft/FA next year.

Pugh is going to get somewhere between gidiefor : Mod : 12:52 pm : : 12:52 pm : link 10 -12 million/year -- in a four-year deal - prolly 45, 21 Guaranteed - over 4 years -- if you spread his largest hits into the second and third year - he's relatively affordable,



and for those of you who are ready to see him walk he's an above average lineman - whether you appreciate him or not - the Giants are not going to let him go - I guarantee it --



If I'm the Giants I sign Richburg first -- and Richburg is going to be well paid too -- and then tag Pugh until a deal is struck -- he's going to get his money and the Giants are going to pay him -- but Pugh with his injury history is taking a huge risk if he doesn't play ball



why would you let him walk -- if the Giants have a decent season - they will pick at the bottom third of the draft -- and have no real way to replace him -- there just aren't a lot of above average offensive lineman available to sign so the Giants really can;t afford to take that tack



The new CBA insures that Offensive lineman will be a hard comodity -- there's just now way around that