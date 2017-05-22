DE Devin Taylor visiting Giants jeff57 : 9:32 am Schefter





Former 49ers LB Gerald Hodges visiting BUF today. Former Chargers OL Orlando Franklin visiting JAGS. Former Det DE Devin Taylor visiting NYG





I liked Devin Taylor Brown Recluse : 9:35 am : link in 2015.



Had a good season and was supposed to build off of it. Don't know what happened to him last season but he's a big boy with some talent. Would be a great depth signing on the line.

This is a guy I hope we can sign Big Rick in FL : 9:38 am : link He can play DE and move inside on passing downs. 6'7 270 and he's a good athlete. He was playing injured last year. Could be a solid rotational player.

I mentioned him a couple of times as a possible UFA target... Klaatu : 9:59 am : link When it was unclear if the Giants would re-sign JPP. I still wouldn't mind bringing him on board.

RE: ProFootballTalkū... jeff57 : 10:03 am : link

Quote:

More

LB Gerald Hodges visits Bills today, Giants tomorrow per source.

I like Hodges. Rather see them sign him than Taylor. Greater need. In comment 13478156 Aaron Thomas said:I like Hodges. Rather see them sign him than Taylor. Greater need.

RE: I mentioned him a couple of times as a possible UFA target... Big Blue '56 : 10:06 am : link

Quote: When it was unclear if the Giants would re-sign JPP. I still wouldn't mind bringing him on board.



Can never have too many Taylors

In comment 13478157 Klaatu said:Can never have too many Taylors

As I recall, spotrac estimated Taylor's market value at $7 million/per Klaatu : 10:20 am : link I doubt he'd get that from the Giants, even on a one-year "prove it" type of deal. However, since OTAs have begun and he's still unsigned, my guess is he'd sign for a lot less than that.

Giants will host free agents Devin Taylor, Gerald Hodges, reports say gidiefor : Mod : 10:21 am : : 10:21 am : link Quote: Former Lions defensive end Devin Taylor will make a free agent visit to the Giants on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Giants are also scheduled to host linebacker and Paulsboro, N.J., native Gerald Hodges on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk. Hodges has been on a visit tour of late, and is said to be in Buffalo with the Bills on Monday.



- more by Dan Duggan -

- ( - more by Dan Duggan - Link - ( New Window

I think all can agree that Taylor would be an excellent backup LDE. Big Blue Blogger : 10:28 am : link The question is whether he can be had for backup money. If not, there are probably higher priorities for cap dollars.



If the interest in Taylor is serious, Wynn and Odighizuwa should start thinking about their next career move. Moss is almost assured of a roster spot, and Okwara was moving up the depth chart in December and January. How many DEs can the team carry behind Pierre-Paul and Vernon?

RE: RE: ProFootballTalkū... Klaatu : 10:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13478156 Aaron Thomas said:





Quote:







More

LB Gerald Hodges visits Bills today, Giants tomorrow per source.





I like Hodges. Rather see them sign him than Taylor. Greater need.



Is it really, though?



The Giants defense depends more on a strong DE rotation than it does on good LB play, especially when they'll be in sub-packages more often than not.



I like Okwara and I think the Giants do, too, and they did draft Avery Moss, but Wynn and Odighizuwa are, in my opinion, eminently replaceable.



Taylor would be an absolute upgrade in that regard. In comment 13478161 jeff57 said:Is it really, though?The Giants defense depends more on a strong DE rotation than it does on good LB play, especially when they'll be in sub-packages more often than not.I like Okwara and I think the Giants do, too, and they did draft Avery Moss, but Wynn and Odighizuwa are, in my opinion, eminently replaceable.Taylor would be an absolute upgrade in that regard.

.... Toth029 : 10:32 am : link More camp competition the better.



Taylor will push Wynn and Odiggy hard. Hodges may be vying for the backup MLB job.

RE: RE: RE: ProFootballTalkū... jeff57 : 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13478161 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13478156 Aaron Thomas said:





Quote:







More

LB Gerald Hodges visits Bills today, Giants tomorrow per source.





I like Hodges. Rather see them sign him than Taylor. Greater need.







Is it really, though?



The Giants defense depends more on a strong DE rotation than it does on good LB play, especially when they'll be in sub-packages more often than not.



I like Okwara and I think the Giants do, too, and they did draft Avery Moss, but Wynn and Odighizuwa are, in my opinion, eminently replaceable.



Taylor would be an absolute upgrade in that regard.



LBs are the weakest part of the team. Even weaker than the OL. Especially Casillas at the WILL. Hodges can play all three spots. In comment 13478192 Klaatu said:LBs are the weakest part of the team. Even weaker than the OL. Especially Casillas at the WILL. Hodges can play all three spots.

RE: This is a guy I hope we can sign SGMen : 10:42 am : link

Quote: He can play DE and move inside on passing downs. 6'7 270 and he's a good athlete. He was playing injured last year. Could be a solid rotational player. Hello Taylor, bye-bye OWA.



Hello Hodges, bye-bye JT Thomas.



The more solid depth we have; the more guys challenging for playing time; the better off we are. The NFL is a marathon and we can use players IF healthy & ready to go.



Hoping for the best here...lets do this In comment 13478130 Big Rick in FL said:Hello Taylor, bye-bye OWA.Hello Hodges, bye-bye JT Thomas.The more solid depth we have; the more guys challenging for playing time; the better off we are. The NFL is a marathon and we can use players IF healthy & ready to go.Hoping for the best here...lets do this

I hope they sign him! Fishmanjim57 : 10:43 am : link Even though he was injured last season, if he is anything like he was prior to his injury, he'll be a great pick up for Big Blue.

Odi just got his wake up call Jimmy Googs : 10:45 am : link or maybe his agent did...

Is Hodges a Jersey guy? Sonic Youth : 10:48 am : link I remember him being a Rutgers commit before the great 2009 decommit-apocolypse that altered the course of the program (along with Kyle Flood's horrendous coaching)

Taylor was part of my suggest offseason acquistions Rjanyg : 10:53 am : link He will provide excellent depth and on 3rd and long move inside. We will be loaded at DE with JPP, OV, Moss, Okwara making Wynn and OO bubble players this summer.

RE: Is Hodges a Jersey guy? Klaatu : 10:54 am : link

Quote: I remember him being a Rutgers commit before the great 2009 decommit-apocolypse that altered the course of the program (along with Kyle Flood's horrendous coaching)



Yes. He went to Paulsboro HS. In comment 13478238 Sonic Youth said:Yes. He went to Paulsboro HS.

One year with an option JimNY56 : 10:55 am : link What could the Giants offer?

The more pass rush we get the better.

Be a great rotation guy.

Spags will know how to get the best from all.

Hope the don't let him out of the building.

Taylor BurlyMan : 10:58 am : link would be great back-up for JPP, who is often hurt.

RE: Klaatu : 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13478161 jeff57 said:



LBs are the weakest part of the team. Even weaker than the OL. Especially Casillas at the WILL. Hodges can play all three spots.



LBs may be the weakest part of the defense, but that's because the Giants prioritize their D-Line and Secondary over their LB corps. Right or wrong, that's been their MO for a long time. I would expect them to put a greater emphasis on a DE instead of an LB, no matter how versatile he is. In comment 13478206 jeff57 said:LBs may be the weakest part of the defense, but that's because the Giants prioritize their D-Line and Secondary over their LB corps. Right or wrong, that's been their MO for a long time. I would expect them to put a greater emphasis on a DE instead of an LB, no matter how versatile he is.

I think that if Taylor signs Jay on the Island : 11:22 am : link it is bad news for Wynn not Odi. Unless Odi's desire to play football has diminished then Reese will likely give him another season to prove himself since last year was essentially his rookie season. Wynn has done very little and is a similar but lesser player than Taylor. I expect the Giants to keep 5 DE's and they will likely be Vernon, JPP, Moss, Okwara/Odi, and Taylor if he signs. It wouldn't shock me if they ended up keeping 6 and tried to trade Okwara or Odi at the end of the preseason.

Taylor would be an excellent depth signing annexOPR : 11:26 am : link OV, JPP, Taylor, Okwara, rookie is a solid group ... OO likely the odd man out.

Do you give up on Owa..... Reb8thVA : 11:27 am : link to sign Taylor to a one year prove it contract? On one hand it doesn't seem like a very Reese like thing to do. Conversely, maybe they've seen enough or that Wynn will be the odd man out.

SGMen SLIM_ : 11:31 am : link Thomas's value is a veteran backup and a good locker room presence. People are getting hung up about his contract but it will almost definitely go down as it went down last year also. Hodges is younger and healthier. I'm not big on him impeding Goodson's progress though.



Wynn's contract is an outlier. If he was worth that, JPP and Vernon should not have had to play that much. I think Taylor (if healthy), would definitely make him obsolete.





RE: Do you give up on Owa..... Klaatu : 11:41 am : link

Quote: to sign Taylor to a one year prove it contract? On one hand it doesn't seem like a very Reese like thing to do. Conversely, maybe they've seen enough or that Wynn will be the odd man out.



Owa brings nothing to the table. Nothing. Classic example of "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane." Eclipsed on the depth chart by a 22-year old rookie UDFA who was as raw as they come.



If I'm Jerry Reese, I cut bait with him now.



Of course, I'm not Jerry Reese, nor am I anything close to a capologist, so I don't know what the financial ramifications would be. In comment 13478291 Reb8thVA said:Owa brings nothing to the table. Nothing. Classic example of "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane." Eclipsed on the depth chart by a 22-year old rookie UDFA who was as raw as they come.If I'm Jerry Reese, I cut bait with him now.Of course, I'm not Jerry Reese, nor am I anything close to a capologist, so I don't know what the financial ramifications would be.

RE: RE: Do you give up on Owa..... Jay on the Island : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13478291 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





to sign Taylor to a one year prove it contract? On one hand it doesn't seem like a very Reese like thing to do. Conversely, maybe they've seen enough or that Wynn will be the odd man out.







Owa brings nothing to the table. Nothing. Classic example of "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane." Eclipsed on the depth chart by a 22-year old rookie UDFA who was as raw as they come.



If I'm Jerry Reese, I cut bait with him now.



Of course, I'm not Jerry Reese, nor am I anything close to a capologist, so I don't know what the financial ramifications would be.

Why cut him now? They have 90 rosters spots and last season was essentially Odi's rookie season. He was a 3rd round pick for a reason. He was raw coming out also and almost missed his entire rookie season. Let's see how he performs during training camp and the preseason before we write him off. In comment 13478310 Klaatu said:Why cut him now? They have 90 rosters spots and last season was essentially Odi's rookie season. He was a 3rd round pick for a reason. He was raw coming out also and almost missed his entire rookie season. Let's see how he performs during training camp and the preseason before we write him off.

RE:. Klaatu : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13478310 Klaatu said:



Owa brings nothing to the table. Nothing. Classic example of "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane." Eclipsed on the depth chart by a 22-year old rookie UDFA who was as raw as they come.



If I'm Jerry Reese, I cut bait with him now.



Of course, I'm not Jerry Reese, nor am I anything close to a capologist, so I don't know what the financial ramifications would be.





Why cut him now? They have 90 rosters spots and last season was essentially Odi's rookie season. He was a 3rd round pick for a reason. He was raw coming out also and almost missed his entire rookie season. Let's see how he performs during training camp and the preseason before we write him off.



Because I'm tired of keeping guys around who don't produce, hoping against hope that they'll somehow turn into something useful, when there are alternatives.



Owa wasn't raw coming out (not nearly as raw as Okwara). He was second-team All-Pac 12 as a senior. He dropped because his medicals were a huge red flag.



And after the twitter drama of a few weeks ago? Who needs the aggravation? In comment 13478316 Jay on the Island said:Because I'm tired of keeping guys around who don't produce, hoping against hope that they'll somehow turn into something useful, when there are alternatives.Owa wasn't raw coming out (not nearly as raw as Okwara). He was second-team All-Pac 12 as a senior. He dropped because his medicals were a huge red flag.And after the twitter drama of a few weeks ago? Who needs the aggravation?

Yeah, no need to cut him now. But Odi is close Jimmy Googs : 12:07 pm : link to finished without some material change in performance/behavior.



He has shown nothing...

My thought is that you are almost certain to lose one player Ivan15 : 12:42 pm : link At each position by the end of preseason. A WR, a RB, an o-lineman, a d-lineman, a LB, a DB. Maybe bottom of the roster players but someone of some value.



So keeping at least one extra 53-roster caliber player at each position makes sense to me.

Jay, I think I'm just getting cranky in my old age. Klaatu : 12:54 pm : link Well, that and too much cilantro in my diet.

Owa played mostly 3-4 DE at UCLA JonC : 1:25 pm : link he's still learning a new position at the NFL level. No doubt the personality and want-to stuff needs to be flushed out, but if you sign Taylor let them slug it out on the field and figure out if you've got enough roster-wide depth now to keep an extra DL rather than a TE.



If you were to sign DE Taylor and LB Hodges` SGMen : 1:32 pm : link The question is can you afford signing BOTH without cutting or reducing the salary of JT Thomas?



I don't think you cut LB Thomas or DE OWA just yet, let them go to camp and compete. I am hoping OWA develops as an interior spot pass rusher at least, spelling DT Tomlinson on 3rd and long.



As for DE Wynn, he is a solid special teamer and can hold his ground against the run which is why he was kept. He is, however, expendable should Taylor be signed and OWA finally steps up.



So at the moment, I'm just praying we can sign both Hodges and Taylor cause they'd both improve this team.

Cutting Thomas is addition by subtraction jeff57 : 1:47 pm : link And not just in cap space.

RE: If you were to sign DE Taylor and LB Hodges` dk in TX : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: The question is can you afford signing BOTH without cutting or reducing the salary of JT Thomas?



I don't think you cut LB Thomas or DE OWA just yet, let them go to camp and compete. I am hoping OWA develops as an interior spot pass rusher at least, spelling DT Tomlinson on 3rd and long.



Availability is the best ability. When was the last time JT Thomas was on the football field? He is useless and has been "stealing" our salary cap money for years. Enough of that China-doll already. Owa has done has done absolutely nothing as a Giant. He has been passed by Okwara (an Undrafted pick). What has he ever done as a Giant? Besides, his off-season Twitter rant makes me nervous. Is he committed? Can we trust him? Is he going to quit on us? When do the Giants cut their losses? In comment 13478440 SGMen said:

RE: If you were to sign DE Taylor and LB Hodges` dk in TX : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: The question is can you afford signing BOTH without cutting or reducing the salary of JT Thomas?



I don't think you cut LB Thomas or DE OWA just yet, let them go to camp and compete. I am hoping OWA develops as an interior spot pass rusher at least, spelling DT Tomlinson on 3rd and long.









Availability is the best ability. When was the last time JT Thomas was on the football field? He is useless and has been "stealing" our salary cap money for years. Enough of that China-doll already. Owa has done has done absolutely nothing as a Giant. He has been passed by Okwara (an Undrafted pick). What has he ever done as a Giant? Besides, his off-season Twitter rant makes me nervous. Is he committed? Can we trust him? Is he going to quit on us? When do the Giants cut their losses? In comment 13478440 SGMen said:Availability is the best ability. When was the last time JT Thomas was on the football field? He is useless and has been "stealing" our salary cap money for years. Enough of that China-doll already. Owa has done has done absolutely nothing as a Giant. He has been passed by Okwara (an Undrafted pick). What has he ever done as a Giant? Besides, his off-season Twitter rant makes me nervous. Is he committed? Can we trust him? Is he going to quit on us? When do the Giants cut their losses?

Devin Talyor rasbutant : 2:20 pm : link wanted to draft him.



also



I wanted JPP to stay but if he did go i was thinking signing both Taylor and William Gholston would be a good alternative. Two players to fill the spot of one (JPP).



Wondering what the money is?

Think certain players with the right attitude and skill set, TMS : 3:11 pm : link who have not played to potential, might thrive in a Spagnuolo plan. Spags knows his defense and what he needs from his players. Great combo we have with him and McAdoo. The front office mess "forgetaboutit" ELI stay healthy.

I think PaulN : 4:11 pm : link Both of these guys would be very good additions and improve the teams depth greatly. That would be our third best defensive end on the team and if JPP or Vernon did go down he would fill in almost seamlessly if he can get up to speed quickly with the playbook. Cutting Thomas would then be a no brainer and would help pay for these guys.

RE: Jay, I think I'm just getting cranky in my old age. Jay on the Island : 4:22 pm : link

Quote: Well, that and too much cilantro in my diet.

I am frustrated with Odi too but I would hate to cut him now and see him catch on with another team and break out. I was ecstatic when the Giants took Odi because I thought we might have just gotten another Justin Tuck value in round 3. I wasn't condoning keeping him around if he doesn't earn the roster spot. I just believe that he should be given the entire preseason to prove himself. Who else could the Giants sign that has his upside at his salary. In comment 13478389 Klaatu said:I am frustrated with Odi too but I would hate to cut him now and see him catch on with another team and break out. I was ecstatic when the Giants took Odi because I thought we might have just gotten another Justin Tuck value in round 3. I wasn't condoning keeping him around if he doesn't earn the roster spot. I just believe that he should be given the entire preseason to prove himself. Who else could the Giants sign that has his upside at his salary.

RE: RE: Jay, I think I'm just getting cranky in my old age. Klaatu : 5:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13478389 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Well, that and too much cilantro in my diet.





I am frustrated with Odi too but I would hate to cut him now and see him catch on with another team and break out. I was ecstatic when the Giants took Odi because I thought we might have just gotten another Justin Tuck value in round 3. I wasn't condoning keeping him around if he doesn't earn the roster spot. I just believe that he should be given the entire preseason to prove himself. Who else could the Giants sign that has his upside at his salary.



Meh. Cheap crap is still crap. :D



Hey, PMS! Would you say the same thing about Jay Bromley? In comment 13478591 Jay on the Island said:Meh. Cheap crap is still crap. :DHey, PMS! Would you say the same thing about Jay Bromley?