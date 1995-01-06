Vaccaro: Best coaches in NY sports history. TC over the Tuna Big Blue '56 : 7:46 am Quote:



Candidates: Tom Coughlin (102-90, .531, 2 titles), Jim Lee Howell (53-27-4, .663, 1 title), Bill Parcells (77-49-1, .610, 2 titles)



The best: Coughlin, and send your cards and letters now. Maybe it is recency bias, but Coughlin’s two titles were so unexpected and launched the Giants into an unprecedented sphere of modern NFL excellence. Parcells coached the best Blue team of all, in 1986, and that counts for something. This debate could last to infinity.





RE: It's Parcells, and it's not that close. Ron Johnson 30 : 8:38 am : link

Quote: Parcells took a team that had been in the dumps for decades and made it one of the toughest in the league. On top of his success with the Giants, he also had some with the Jets.



The reason TC's titles were so surprising is largely due to how his teams underperformed during the season. Tuna won 12 or more games 3x in 5 years (not including the strike year) while competing in the best division in football; TC won 12 once, in a division that was rarely considered one of the better in the NFL.



That's ridiculous. Parcells had some of the best defensive players in history. In comment 13479139 Section331 said:That's ridiculous. Parcells had some of the best defensive players in history.

It's an easy call Greg from LI : 8:39 am : link Parcells competed in a much, much tougher era. The Redskins won three Super Bowls during his time in the NFCE, and the Buddy Ryan Eagles were an enormous pain in the ass. Oh, and there also happened to be the 49ers, who Parcells' Giants went 3-1 against in the playoffs.

Do you like section125 : 8:43 am : link mushroom pizza or pepperoni pizza....? I like both and can make a case for either each day...



My only bitch on Parcells is the way he left the team, leading to he who shall remain nameless as HC. That is a biggie.

TC never had LT or his equivalent... grizz299 : 8:46 am : link I met Parcells twice while he was with The Jets and hanging out in Garden City, NY. Wildly unimpressive, seemed like a narrow jerk and was physically Un-athletic...just seemed lumpy, ungraceful.

For that totally dumb reason it's TC by a big margin.

Bill Torrag : 8:50 am : link He built a juggernaut in '86 that none of TC's teams can compare to. He was also more consistently in the playoffs than Tom. He had a better rapport with players although he was no softy. Tom went on two great unexpected runs.

Why I give Parcells the edge... EricJ : 8:50 am : link he took a shit franchise (similar to what Cleveland is today) and turned them into a Champion.

I'm giving it to Parcells. Parcells was the master motivator........ Simms11 : 8:51 am : link and his teams would seldom go on losing streaks. You could also say he had the better assistant coaches; such as Belichek, Earhardt, Coughlin! Handley (Oops!), etc.

It's sad how the whole Parcells thing played out. He rebuilt both the Pats and the Cowboys. Imagine if he had found a way to make it worth with the GMEN and was coaching them all those years



And he had the Jets one game away from the Super Bowl twice...



And Coughlin had the expansion team Jaguars one game away from the Super Bowl twice In comment 13479138 Post Time said:And Coughlin had the expansion team Jaguars one game away from the Super Bowl twice

The team certainly has had some great HCs ... Beer Man : 9:06 am : link But three of the coordinators that they let get away turned into three of the greatest coaches of all time (unfortunately for other teams). Those would be Lombardi, Landry, and Baby Bill.

The argument PaulN : 9:06 am : link About Parcells coached in the pre free agency era which made it easier is the stupidest argument there is. The competition was also in the same era, or does not that count. Look at his competition in the conference. Bill Walsh and the Montana 49rs, Joe Gibbs and the Thiesman Redskins, Tom Landry and the Cowboys, Mike Ditka and the Bears, then you can add Buddy Ryan and the Eagles.



I don't think that this argument makes Parcells the better coach either, but to claim one era gives an advantage is a stupid argument because all teams have the same rules, there is no advantage at all comparing era's, it is a stupid myth.



Both of these coaches were very good, who was better is really a matter of opinion, they both won 2 titles, that alone makes it close.



But the coach who is best could be argued to be Steve Owen, he won 2 titles, lost a lot of title games though, his all time record of 153-100 is pretty good though, and he coached the team for 24 seasons! That alone tells you how good a job he was doing. All this, who was the best stuff is subjective, leave it for the NFL network to fuck up, leave us out of the stupidity.

RE: I'm not a big fan of Parcells mvftw : 9:15 am : link

Quote: But I would place him ahead of Coughlin by a wide margin. Not even close.



Granted it was a different era (before free agency and the salary cap), but Parcells never had to repeatedly fire his coordinators and repeatedly end the season on extensive losing streaks after starting the year 5-2 or 6-2. And the Parcells teams that went to the Super Bowl didn't need to do it via the wild card.



Agree...Main Reason why I put BP over TC is 5 loses vs. 13 loses. Plus the '86 team is top 5 teams in history! In comment 13479095 Milton said:Agree...Main Reason why I put BP over TC is 5 loses vs. 13 loses. Plus the '86 team is top 5 teams in history!

Coughlin wanted to be a Giant joeinpa : 9:20 am : link Parcells left and coached the Cowboys. That was tough to take as a Giants fan. In that regard Coughlin was more of a Giant. Both with a great resume though.

And Coughlin had the expansion team Jaguars one game away from the Super Bowl twice



The last I checked, the Jaguars weren't a NY team. The Jets are relevant since the topic was the best coaches in NY history. In comment 13479166 TommyWiseau said:The last I checked, the Jaguars weren't a NY team. The Jets are relevant since the topic was the best coaches in NY history.

RE: RE: It's Parcells, and it's not that close. Section331 : 9:24 am : link

That's ridiculous. Parcells had some of the best defensive players in history.



Yeah, it takes good players to have successful teams. Good coaches develop good players, making decent players good, and good players great. LT would have been great anywhere, but we have no idea how Banks, Collins, Marshall et al would have faired elsewhere. In comment 13479146 Ron Johnson 30 said:Yeah, it takes good players to have successful teams. Good coaches develop good players, making decent players good, and good players great. LT would have been great anywhere, but we have no idea how Banks, Collins, Marshall et al would have faired elsewhere.

I think it's a response to mentioning BP with the Cowboys, Pats and Jets In comment 13479200 Section331 said:I think it's a response to mentioning BP with the Cowboys, Pats and Jets

TC MotownGIANTS : 9:29 am : link edges due to the era .... FA salary cap more diva mentality etc .... HC job is harder not to mention social media and suspensions...

RE: It s hard to compare KingBlue : 9:30 am : link

Quote: Parcels coached pre free agent era. They Giants had great talent and kept it. Felt that team underachieved from 87 thru 89.



Coughin had the best talent in the league for two seasons 07,08. His two championships were great. But there was some bad regular season football.



Two great coaches: 1A. 1 B. For me I guess Parcells is 1A



While I bleed Blue like most... I think this statement is pretty bold..."Coughin had the best talent in the league for two seasons 07,08." Yes we beat the 18-0 Pats in SBXVII... but I would think you might get some push-back regarding this claim. We were a six (6) seed in 07. Yes, I know we won the championship... do you really believe our roster was the most talented in the NFL in 07? In comment 13479088 joeinpa said:While I bleed Blue like most... I think this statement is pretty bold..."Coughin had the best talent in the league for two seasons 07,08." Yes we beat the 18-0 Pats in SBXVII... but I would think you might get some push-back regarding this claim. We were a six (6) seed in 07. Yes, I know we won the championship... do you really believe our roster was the most talented in the NFL in 07?

Although I like Tom idiotsavant : 9:31 am : link its Parcells by a long shot. He saw through the bullshit like a gem.



More similar to Sir Bill in that way.

RE: TC never had LT or his equivalent... Mr. Nickels : 9:43 am : link

Quote: I met Parcells twice while he was with The Jets and hanging out in Garden City, NY. Wildly unimpressive, seemed like a narrow jerk and was physically Un-athletic...just seemed lumpy, ungraceful.

For that totally dumb reason it's TC by a big margin.



He had Eli Manning. In comment 13479153 grizz299 said:He had Eli Manning.

The best coach in New York sports history has a .531 winning pct? WideRight : 9:53 am : link

No. Not ever. That's Dan Reeves/Jim Fassel level performance. And Dan Reeves has a couple SBs (for another team) so ability wise its fair to say they are on the same level.



Ugly truth: TC had flaws. He got the most out of himself, and some of the teams he coached, but he was by no means great at what he did.

TC was a far better person than the Tuna Gross Blau Oberst : 9:56 am : link For all of his success, Bill Parcells was and remains an ass. This from a family who grew up with him through high school



Long live TC.

RE: TC was a far better person than the Tuna Greg from LI : 9:59 am : link

Quote: For all of his success, Bill Parcells was and remains an ass. This from a family who grew up with him through high school



Long live TC.



Which has absolutely nothing to do with who was the better coach. In comment 13479252 Gross Blau Oberst said:Which has absolutely nothing to do with who was the better coach.

I think it's a response to mentioning BP with the Cowboys, Pats and Jets



I edited out the quote Tommy was referring it to, it only mentioned the Jets. Parcells won 12 games with the Jets, how many times have they done that in their history? He won 8 games with Ray Lucas as his QB!!!



I don't mean to disparage TC at all, those SB wins were unbelievable, but it is hard to look at his overall record with the Giants and not think that a number of his teams underachieved. In comment 13479203 Big Blue '56 said:I edited out the quote Tommy was referring it to, it only mentioned the Jets. Parcells won 12 games with the Jets, how many times have they done that in their history? He won 8 games with Ray Lucas as his QB!!!I don't mean to disparage TC at all, those SB wins were unbelievable, but it is hard to look at his overall record with the Giants and not think that a number of his teams underachieved.

RE: Coughlin wanted to be a Giant TheMick7 : 10:05 am : link

Quote: Parcells left and coached the Cowboys. That was tough to take as a Giants fan. In that regard Coughlin was more of a Giant. Both with a great resume though.



Bill left because George Young wouldn't give him a say in who was drafted...and because he was in great demand TC stayed because he wasn't in great demand, was on the verge of getting fired & had to change his coaching demeanor Two great coaches, extremely different personalities My pick Parcells 1A; TC 1B In comment 13479199 joeinpa said:Bill left because George Young wouldn't give him a say in who was drafted...and because he was in great demand TC stayed because he wasn't in great demand, was on the verge of getting fired & had to change his coaching demeanor Two great coaches, extremely different personalities My pick Parcells 1A; TC 1B

No Bryan Trottier for the Rangers? BrettNYG10 : 10:13 am : link .

One thing I love about Parcells is this idiotsavant : 10:13 am : link he appeared to take a very rational, practical and humble view about play calling.



Simply put (in my view) he appeared to try to call the very best play in the playbook for each and every play (offense), literally trying to win each play one at a time, realizing that one plays effect would change what the very next one could maybe be.



So, by 'humble' or 'practical' I mean that he didn't seem to have any fancy pants theory, other than try to win each play, with an open mind for each one.

Will always be grateful for what Coughlin did for the Giants Mark C : 10:16 am : link organization, but please, there is simply no comparison here beyond the number of rings won.



For every championship Coughlin won, there were at least three lost seasons due to his stubbornness, ridiculous OCD rules, abominable in-game decision making, and refusal to put his best team on the field.



Parcells sucked the marrow out of his Giants teams' talent. He was a master motivator who developed leadership among his players effortlessly. To his credit, Coughlin did make changes to his style, but only after miserable failure and almost losing his job.



Coughlin did have a much smaller ego, and of course never had a wandering eye for other coaching jobs, which IMO probably cost Parcells a few more SB appearances. But Bill was hands down the better coach.

then, with regards to 'coach X had better players than coach Y' idiotsavant : 10:18 am : link some fans seem to want to take the fatalist view on player quality, or the 'playing cards' view, or madden view. As if 100% of player outcomes is endemic, and the whole game just guessing who is who in the draft and with rules of contracts.



Whereas, very obviously, 'match within system' counts for something, 'player development' counts for something, 'practicality of scheme' counts for something, and guys like Bill Bellichek are masters at those things.



Because they see clearly and work hard.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:21 am : : 10:21 am : link To me, it's a tie.



As pointed out above, the level of competition was greater for Parcells. That said, Parcells' teams didn't have to be road warriors in the playoffs (other than the San Fran game in 1990). And contrary to what some remember, Parcells' teams had some quirky problems (they lost many devastating games that had huge playoff implications in bizarre, painful fashion, had issues dealing with Buddy Ryan). I also can't forgive the way he left.



The 1990 playoff run was amazing, but the two best I saw were 2007 and 2011 - maybe in all of sports. I never thought I'd see 2007 again, but 2011 came darn close.



The knock on Coughlin is the way he finished here. And much of that was on him.

we constantly see this as fans - looking back in time idiotsavant : 10:23 am : link 'but coach X had all pro star player Y'



(completely discounting the possibility that player Y may have not had nearly as much success with another coach, or on another team, or in another division, etc)

Mark C Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:25 am : : 10:25 am : link Ehhh...



I suggest you look back at the 1985 season... the losses from that season were terrible... especially the two to Dallas. 1987 was a disaster for Parcells. 1988 and 1989... the losses to the Eagles...the playoff loss to the Rams. I could go on.



Parcells was amazing. But lets not forget his teams choked quite a bit too. And he also had Belichick on his staff.

even more than the choking were the humiliating blowout losses Greg from LI : 10:28 am : link That's one thing I don't remember happening to Parcells teams. That 2009 loss to the Panthers in the last game in Giants Stadium still bugs the hell out of me. The Panthers were already eliminated while the Giants had a playoff berth on the line. The house was filled with Giants greats for the last game. The team then proceeded to get absolutely debacled by Matt goddamned Moore.

RE: even more than the choking were the humiliating blowout losses Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : : 10:32 am : link

Quote: That's one thing I don't remember happening to Parcells teams. That 2009 loss to the Panthers in the last game in Giants Stadium still bugs the hell out of me. The Panthers were already eliminated while the Giants had a playoff berth on the line. The house was filled with Giants greats for the last game. The team then proceeded to get absolutely debacled by Matt goddamned Moore.



And that's a great counter-point in support of Parcells. In comment 13479304 Greg from LI said:And that's a great counter-point in support of Parcells.

Parcells, his whole persona is and was entertaining gtt350 : 11:12 am : link he was like an east coast John madden

I suggest you look back at the 1985 season... the losses from that season were terrible... especially the two to Dallas. 1987 was a disaster for Parcells. 1988 and 1989... the losses to the Eagles...the playoff loss to the Rams. I could go on.

Parcells was amazing. But lets not forget his teams choked quite a bit too. And he also had Belichick on his staff.



Parcells was amazing. But lets not forget his teams choked quite a bit too. And he also had Belichick on his staff.



Can't blame Parcells for 1987. The Giants made a decision NOT to prepare for a lockout and stay loyal to their players. Other teams didn't care.



Now, the Flipper Anderson game? THAT is a different story. Parcells once admitted that was the worst in game coaching job he ever did. In comment 13479299 Eric from BBI said:Can't blame Parcells for 1987. The Giants made a decision NOT to prepare for a lockout and stay loyal to their players. Other teams didn't care.Now, the Flipper Anderson game? THAT is a different story. Parcells once admitted that was the worst in game coaching job he ever did.

Everyone would likely agree that a measure of success Diver_Down : 11:23 am : link in football is winning the Super Bowl. How many rings have coaches won during their employment with the Giants? TC wins.

Most of us (including me) don't remember Jim Lee Howell Marty in Albany : 11:25 am : link



In those days it was a different game with different rules. It was a smaller League with fewer teams; a smaller team with fewer coaches and teeny tiny salaries for the players. So the "apples and oranges" comparisons really apply.

- ( Here is some background provided by his obit from the NY Times.In those days it was a different game with different rules. It was a smaller League with fewer teams; a smaller team with fewer coaches and teeny tiny salaries for the players. So the "apples and oranges" comparisons really apply. Link - ( New Window

RE: Everyone would likely agree that a measure of success Section331 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: in football is winning the Super Bowl. How many rings have coaches won during their employment with the Giants? TC wins.



Huh? They both had 2 SB wins. Using your criteria, it would be a tie. In comment 13479385 Diver_Down said:Huh? They both had 2 SB wins. Using your criteria, it would be a tie.

RE: RE: Everyone would likely agree that a measure of success Diver_Down : 11:29 am : link

Huh? They both had 2 SB wins. Using your criteria, it would be a tie.



TC was the receivers coach under Parcells. TC has 3 SB rings under his Giants employment. Parcells only has 2. In comment 13479391 Section331 said:TC was the receivers coach under Parcells. TC has 3 SB rings under his Giants employment. Parcells only has 2.

RE: Most of us (including me) don't remember Jim Lee Howell Section331 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Here is some background provided by his obit from the NY Times.



In those days it was a different game with different rules. It was a smaller League with fewer teams; a smaller team with fewer coaches and teeny tiny salaries for the players. So the "apples and oranges" comparisons really apply. Link - ( New Window )



He also won his title with 2 of the greatest coaches to ever pace an NFL sideline as his coordinators. Sorry, he doesn't belong in the same conversation with BP and TC. In comment 13479388 Marty in Albany said:He also won his title with 2 of the greatest coaches to ever pace an NFL sideline as his coordinators. Sorry, he doesn't belong in the same conversation with BP and TC.

RE: RE: RE: Everyone would likely agree that a measure of success Section331 : 11:31 am : link

TC was the receivers coach under Parcells. TC has 3 SB rings under his Giants employment. Parcells only has 2.



Ah, yes, forgot that TC was a member of that staff! The first time I've seen a WR coach get credit for a SB win. In comment 13479398 Diver_Down said:Ah, yes, forgot that TC was a member of that staff! The first time I've seen a WR coach get credit for a SB win.

RE: if you wanna use that ludicrous standard Diver_Down : 11:37 am : link

Quote: Romeo Crennel has five Super Bowl rings.



Wow. You are bad at math. RC was employed with the Giants for XXI and XXV. Try and read the conditions I set forth. I didn't specify overall SB rings with every franchise. Obviously Lil Bill would be the greatest. In comment 13479401 Greg from LI said:Wow. You are bad at math. RC was employed with the Giants for XXI and XXV. Try and read the conditions I set forth. I didn't specify overall SB rings with every franchise. Obviously Lil Bill would be the greatest.

RE: Mark C Mark C : 11:38 am : link

I suggest you look back at the 1985 season... the losses from that season were terrible... especially the two to Dallas. 1987 was a disaster for Parcells. 1988 and 1989... the losses to the Eagles...the playoff loss to the Rams. I could go on.



Parcells was amazing. But lets not forget his teams choked quite a bit too. And he also had Belichick on his staff.



I'm sure you're right, Eric. Thankfully, while all of those losses left open wounds, I've managed to forget many of them. (Not the Flipper Anderson game, mind you. That actually led directly to the breaking off of my engagement to the woman I eventually married, 27 years ago... but I digress. Ugh...) In comment 13479299 Eric from BBI said:I'm sure you're right, Eric. Thankfully, while all of those losses left open wounds, I've managed to forget many of them. (Not the Flipper Anderson game, mind you. That actually led directly to the breaking off of my engagement to the woman I eventually married, 27 years ago... but I digress. Ugh...)

RE: RE: RE: RE: Everyone would likely agree that a measure of success Diver_Down : 11:39 am : link

Ah, yes, forgot that TC was a member of that staff! The first time I've seen a WR coach get credit for a SB win.



I thought the discussion was about coaching. Certainly, the staff coaches get to share in the credit. In comment 13479402 Section331 said:I thought the discussion was about coaching. Certainly, the staff coaches get to share in the credit.