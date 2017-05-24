Giants sign Devin Taylor Defenderdawg : 5/24/2017 7:10 pm ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk)

5/24/17, 7:08 PM

Giants sign former Lions DE Devin Taylor to one-year deal per source

Sweet adamg : 5/24/2017 7:10 pm : link I like that kind of depth/potential. Owa and Wynn on the hot seat.

. arcarsenal : 5/24/2017 7:12 pm : link Nice. I was hoping we'd ink him. Good depth.

RE: Sweet Jimmy Googs : 5/24/2017 7:17 pm : link

I like that kind of depth/potential. Owa and Wynn on the hot seat.



More like the bus-seat out of town...

Confirmation Defenderdawg : 5/24/2017 7:18 pm : link Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

5/24/17, 7:17 PM

The #Giants have signed another veteran, agreeing to terms with ex-#Lions DE Devin Taylor on a 1-year deal, source said.

Hopefully he pushes Wynn off the roster The_Boss : 5/24/2017 7:19 pm : link this summer.

Building old man : 5/24/2017 7:26 pm : link a better 53, or 46 , depending on perspective.

Predraft Rd 1 of FA , then the draft--top down;

Post draft FA Rd 2---bottom up.

Nice.

Any chance they bring in Okujio(sp.obviously) for OL, now that Bills gave up already?

Rounding out the roster with some depth signings Canton : 5/24/2017 7:29 pm : link Competition in camp, at almost all positions. Gotta love it!

Thoughts on Taylor Defenderdawg : 5/24/2017 7:32 pm : link

5/24/17, 7:28 PM

DE Devin Taylor is 27 years old, started all 17 games for a playoff team last year and has 15 career sacks in four previous seasons.



Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush)

5/24/17, 7:23 PM

Devin Taylor undoubtedly disappointing for #Lions last yr but found it odd 27-yr-old w/ 11.5 sacks since '15 got so little FA love. #Giants



Smith PFF

Code:

"A former fourth-round pick in 2013, Taylor played a career-high 715 snaps last season. However, it was his least-productive year to date, ranking 108th of 109 edge defenders in overall grade (39.1).

* Taylor’s PFF grades have never matched up with his sack numbers; in the 2015 season, he recorded • A former fourth-round pick in 2013, Taylor played a career-high 715 snaps last season. However, it was his least-productive year to date, ranking 108th of 109 edge defenders in overall grade (39.1).

* Taylor’s PFF grades have never matched up with his sack numbers; in the 2015 season, he recorded nine sacks, but just 36 total QB pressures. Three of those sacks were of the clean-up or unblocked variety.

* Rushing from both the left (55.7 percent) and right (44.3 percent) sides in 2016, Taylor ranked 89th of 110 edge defenders in pass-rushing productivity (6.5).

* Most of wins in 2016 came from the outside (13) as opposed to inside (eight), or bullrush (five)."



https://www.profootballfocus.com/pro-free-agent-defensive-end-devin-taylor-visiting-giants/

Not trying to say Devin Taylor is a difference maker but as fans we Jimmy Googs : 5/24/2017 7:36 pm : link have to happy how this roster has improved from top-to-bottom over the past 2+ years.



Upgrades at many positions. Still trying to piece together a solution on the O-line I know, but overall very pleased with Reese's work as of late...

Say what you XBRONX : 5/24/2017 7:40 pm : link want about PFF but his ranking shows he stinks.

Competition AcidTest : 5/24/2017 7:47 pm : link for OO and Wynn. Always helps. Good job Jerry. Doesn't mean he makes the team, but he's got some skills.

RE: bye 81_Great_Dane : 5/24/2017 7:52 pm : link

Maybe. This guy's not a lock to beat out anybody.

RE: RE: bye Gatorade Dunk : 5/24/2017 8:08 pm : link













Wynn.



Maybe. This guy's not a lock to beat out anybody.

While that's technically correct, he most likely enters camp as the safest depth option at DE. He's done it before and has had some level of success with a decent DE opposite him. If I had to rank the DE depth chart right now (irrespective of RDE/LDE designation), I think it would be something like this:



JPP

Vernon

Taylor

Moss

Okwara

Odighizuwa

Wynn



I have OO below RO mostly because I think some questions have to remain for the team about OO's commitment to the game, but he could easily jump Okwara on the depth chart if the light comes on for him. And isn't Ishaq Williams converting to DE as well?



annex XBRONX : 5/24/2017 8:21 pm : link Taylor has way more lowlights than a minute video.

RE: FINALLY some news! Fred-in-Florida : 5/24/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: Excellent..



Thought of you as soon as I read the subject line!

Ok ChicagoMarty : 5/24/2017 8:44 pm : link now lets trade backup DE's for backup CBs and address the one glaring depth issue on the team

let's complain annexOPR : 5/24/2017 8:48 pm : link about our 4th DE who's returning to a role he thrived as in 2015, because BBI.



I can't believe this bum Reese still has a job. Why can't we just have waves of all-pros at every spot on the roster?

Sounds like competition ZogZerg : 5/24/2017 9:13 pm : link Doesn't sound like he is a lock to make the roster. Not a bad signing, but nothing to get too excited about.

RE: Building Vanzetti : 5/24/2017 9:29 pm : link

Quote: a better 53, or 46 , depending on perspective.

Predraft Rd 1 of FA , then the draft--top down;

Post draft FA Rd 2---bottom up.

Nice.

Any chance they bring in Okujio(sp.obviously) for OL, now that Bills gave up already?



Having you been taking a nip of the whiskey?



6.89 three-cone drill Vanzetti : 5/24/2017 9:38 pm : link that's amazing for a guy 6'7" and 270 lbs



n

RE: RE: Building adamg : 5/24/2017 9:39 pm : link













a better 53, or 46 , depending on perspective.

Predraft Rd 1 of FA , then the draft--top down;

Post draft FA Rd 2---bottom up.

Nice.

Any chance they bring in Okujio(sp.obviously) for OL, now that Bills gave up already?







Having you been taking a nip of the whiskey?



I have no idea what this post means



I haven't been drinking and I kind of understand it.



Camp Body BlackburnBalledOut : 5/24/2017 9:42 pm : link or injury insurance. We have 6 DE (JPP,Vernon,Okwara,Wynn,Odighizuwa,Moss)



Might make it, maybe over Odighizuwa. I would not like to see it but the Giants may be concerned with his commitment.Though I find that to be unlikely Taylor makes the roster.



Cant see Taylor making it over Wynn, due to Wynn's ability to play DE and DT. He plays the run well and can spell all across the line.



Would they give up on a 5th rounder before the season stars? its not out of the realm of possibility, but also unlikely the choose taylor over Moss



Okwara should be the third DE and isnt going anywhere.



Due to those reasons im saying hes a vet camp body, gives the young guys some competition.



That's a nice signing. We wanted more depth at DE yatqb : 5/24/2017 9:45 pm : link so that JPP and Vernon didn't have to play so many plays, and now we've added Moss and Taylor to the mix. OO had better be ready to face the competition, because there's a bunch of it now.

OO Marty866b : 5/24/2017 9:56 pm : link Looks like the Giants took his strange retirement message very seriously. Otherwise, they don't think he can play.

RE: OO yatqb : 5/24/2017 10:03 pm : link

Quote: Looks like the Giants took his strange retirement message very seriously. Otherwise, they don't think he can play.



Agreed, Marty. There will be a battle for those last few DE spots, and unless Owa shows something (and he hasn't showed anything to date) I think he should be the odd man out. We've seen contributions from Okwara and Wynn, but nothing from Owa as yet.

RE: Ok Ten Ton Hammer : 5/24/2017 10:29 pm : link

Quote: now lets trade backup DE's for backup CBs and address the one glaring depth issue on the team



DE depth IS a glaring issue.



DE depth IS a glaring issue.

They got 1 sack out of all their DEs other than JPP or Vernon.

Devin Taylor Big_Pete : 5/24/2017 10:46 pm : link I like this move, it adds experienced depth



Devin Taylor has 15 career sacks in four seasons. His best year was in 2015 with 7 sacks despite not starting, so he can ne productive in a rotational role.



I think this is quite similar kind of signing to when we signed Robert Ayers, who had 12 career sacks in five years before signing here (with a season high of 5.5 sacks).



I think the front office still really Odighizuwa, but the really is Owa, Okwara and Wynn have a total of 3 sacks between them. I do think there is upside there (particularly if Owa is healthy), but adding Devin could be a very good value addition.

good comparison with Ayers Vanzetti : 5/24/2017 10:50 pm : link this is the plus side of not signing Hankins.



Giants can bring in some rotational guys on one-year deals. Those type of vets can often be the difference between winning and losing in the postseason. Like McQuarters saving the day in Dallas

DE Depth Big_Pete : 5/24/2017 11:26 pm : link The real issue we have is the number of snaps that JPP (793 in 12 games) and Vernon (1112) played. Improving the depth will help keep them fresher as well as giving Spagnuolo and co more options to get creative with his pass rushing schemes.



As much as I like Odighizuwa, Okwara and Wynn, they haven't shown much as pass rushers so far (hopefully they improve), there was a huge drop off with our pass rush whenever JPP or Vernon were not on the field.



The key point to look at it is that we had a really good defence last year. With additions this off-season of Devin Taylor and Avery Moss, our pass rush in particular is likely to be better.



Taylor is a good solid player Dry Lightning : 5/24/2017 11:31 pm : link and seems to be a good solid person too. He is a starter. Not a star player but a solid all around player who can get you sacks, stop the run and knock down passes with his great height. I wonder if the Giants might use him in the Kiwi mold as hybrid LB/DE. If he is listed as a LB, that sort of changes the dynamic in terms of who we keep. Assuming he is a DE only, I think our final five will be OV, JPP, Taylor, Okwara, Wynn. Owa gets cut and Moss to the practice squad or an IR stash.

Devin Taylor will prove a huge addition MasherJints : 5/24/2017 11:47 pm : link What many are not taking into account is the influence and inspiration of joining what may become the best DL in the NFL. Taylor can very easily slide into the Tuck role during the 2007 Super Bowl run. At the combine in 2013 he ran 4.72 40 and 4.65 on his pro day. At 27 he is coming into his prime and the upgrade in fellow D lineman may uncap his potential.



At it stands now I would have to access that both Wynn and OO are on the bubble.

RE: Devin Taylor will prove a huge addition Big_Pete : 12:02 am : link

Quote: What many are not taking into account is the influence and inspiration of joining what may become the best DL in the NFL. Taylor can very easily slide into the Tuck role during the 2007 Super Bowl run. At the combine in 2013 he ran 4.72 40 and 4.65 on his pro day. At 27 he is coming into his prime and the upgrade in fellow D lineman may uncap his potential.





Good points, Taylor does have excellent physical tools.

It is also worth mentioning that he has long 36" arms and good athleticism with a 35"vert and 128"broad jump at the comnbine.



Devin Taylor didn't have a ton of help in Detroit, particularly with Ansah getting hurt. He was also overshadowed by Jadaveon Clowney and Melvin Ingram at South Carolina.

RE: RE: Devin Taylor will prove a huge addition Big_Pete : 12:09 am : link



Taylor does have excellent physical tools.

It is also worth mentioning that he has long 36" arms and good athleticism with a 35"vert and 128"broad jump at the combine.

[/quote]

Looking into it a little further, Devin Taylor's combine workout was very similar to (or slightly better than) Pierre-Paul's results.



Return of Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5:53 am : link the NASCAR package?



This team loves versatile DEs. Not sure he is third off the bench but he will be motivated (one year prove it deal) and playing alongside some talented guys. We will see.

RE: Return of Milton : 6:17 am : link

Perry Fewell was NASCAR, Spags was the Four Aces.

I am one freaking HAPPY CAMPER right now.... SGMen : 7:14 am : link The DL is the **KEY** to this defense and rotation keeps the guys up front fresh. This Taylor guy can START for many teams around the league.



The Giants will make a SB run in 2017 if we stay healthy. There is no doubt in my mind about that. The deeper your DL, the deeper you'll go in the playoffs. A fresh Taylor gives us the best overall set of DE's in the league right now, IMHO. All are in their prime now and ready to bust out.



I wonder if we sign the LB that visited on Tuesday? Whose name escapes me now, of course. LOL

RE: I am one freaking HAPPY CAMPER right now.... Milton : 7:25 am : link

If that were true, why did it take him this long to find a team? There are teams in much greater need at DE than the Giants and yet this is where he winds up? The contract details will be a big clue.

RE: RE: RE: bye Milton : 7:37 am : link

























Wynn.



Maybe. This guy's not a lock to beat out anybody.





While that's technically correct, he most likely enters camp as the safest depth option at DE. He's done it before and has had some level of success with a decent DE opposite him. If I had to rank the DE depth chart right now (irrespective of RDE/LDE designation), I think it would be something like this:



JPP

Vernon

Taylor

Moss

Okwara

Odighizuwa

Wynn I would rank them...

Vernon

JPP

Okwara

Moss

Wynn

Taylor*

Odiggety**



*Rankings subject to change if Taylor signs for anything more than $1M or if a significant amount of his salary is guaranteed.

I would rank them...

Vernon
JPP
Okwara
Moss
Wynn
Taylor*
Odiggety**

*Rankings subject to change if Taylor signs for anything more than $1M or if a significant amount of his salary is guaranteed.
**He'd be higher up if not for his strange tweets.

A ton of DL competition this year JonC : 8:33 am : link when you consider they figure to prefer to keep 5 DEs and 4 DTs.

At worst provides competition Johnny5 : 8:36 am : link And at best he upgrades the rotation and improves depth. Wynn and OO are now on notice and need to bring it. Very possibly he kicks one or both off of the roster.



I like it. Giants are showing their fringe/bubble players they are not phucquing around... earn your spots and add value or be cut.

Wynn has to be a goner jcn56 : 8:44 am : link He's solid against the run, but nothing else. Not that OO deserves anything more, but he's got the protection of being a 3rd round pick and some time lost to injury to maybe save his ass.

IMO totowa_gman : 8:45 am : link you can't rank Moss with them. You have no idea how he will play in the NFL. Sure he looks good, that being said he was a 5th. He obviously wont be cut but I don't think you can rank him above anyone at this point.