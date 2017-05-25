Cruz Accuses Giants of Suppressing his numbers

.... Klaatu : 9:28 am : link



The plan worked. Victor didn't meet any of his incentives.



Honestly, Jerry, it wasn't that hard to do. He's cooked.



Now, remember...this year you throw more to Marshall, Shepard, Engram...anybody but OBJ.



Gotcha.

He's pretty clearly been bitter towards Eli JonC : 9:31 am : link I suppose with the feelings dragging on he felt compelled to aim the franchise.



It's the passive-aggressive and disconnected from reality manner that will leave him in a bad spot if he doesn't shut up.



frustration spike : 9:33 am : link as he hasn't been able to hook up with a team yet

Seriously??? Chuckstar : 9:34 am : link I watched every home game last year from upper level 30 yd. Cruz created NO separation virtually all year. He should be thankful for the targets he got.

Guy had a great 3 year run, but 5 years of injuries curtailed his effectiveness.

Too bad... Dan in the Springs : 9:37 am : link heard about this last night and was hoping there was a mistake somewhere. Cruz was a favorite in the Tiki mode - didn't want him going out the door bitter.



I remember him making a comment following a game last year where he mentioned being open regularly. I went back and watched every passing play from the all-22 angle. He did get about a step or two about 7-8 times when they didn't throw to him. Seems like a normal game from what I can tell - there are regularly players who get a step or two on pass plays who don't get the ball. It didn't seem in any of those cases that he was the primary receiver on the play, and is tough to judge for sure whether that was because the play was going elsewhere or not.

Hey Victor Cruz Old Dirty : 9:44 am : link We loved what you did for the Giants. You really outplayed the expectations of what an undrafted player signed off the Jets practice squad would do. Try not to tarnish the memories we have of you being a rare talent. Be grateful that the Giants took a chance on you, allowing you to earn a superbowl ring. You could have spent your short career floundering on the Jets.

He was never on the Jets practice squad. It was the Saskatchewan Roughriders. You''re just confused because they both wear green uniforms.

The way the Giants handle certain things may be frustrating ghost718 : 9:53 am : link But Victor Cruz isn't one of them.



The Giants don't owe him anything,and right now he's just showing his true colors

... annexOPR : 9:55 am : link count your millions, thank the franchise that gave you the opportunity of a lifetime, and move along.





Oh Boy gidiefor : Mod : 10:00 am : : 10:00 am : link Cruz -- this is a side of you I hoped I'd never see

The franchise who ended up with a Super Bowl they almost certainly wouldn't have won without him?

Cruz Marty866b : 10:01 am : link Players have a very hard time admitting that they don't have it anymore so they pass the blame onto others. Victor was was a great Giant and that's all that matters to me. What he says now? YAWN!

Just reading BBI for the first time today ... Beezer : 10:01 am : link

... damn, this is disappointing.



Love Victor. Hope he gets his house in order.

This too shall pass... Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:02 am : link Stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.



Pro careers for the best players are brief. Injuries make them shorter. Cruz is a great guy that is facing football oblivion. It's always better when players walk away from the game on their own terms. When they don't you get this.



In a couple of years, despite this noise, and when reality has been digested and accepted, the Giants will have a day for him and he will be remembered for the good times and not the bad. For now, you can only hope he does not do any more damage to his Giant legacy.

. arcarsenal : 10:03 am : link Lord, this dude really needs to fucking shut up.

yup, the same one that gave him a shot in the first place and held onto him while he attempted a recovery.

Outside of OB2, there was nobody on the team to NoPeanutz : 10:03 am : link throw to last year. On a team with no running game.



The offense failed to score 20 points in 6/7 games to flame out the season last year iirc.

If Vic was open and didn't get the ball, that would have been the worst kept secret in football.



I guess he's having a hard time Renton : 10:08 am : link going back to bagging groceries.

Sounds like a guy who has yet to realized he can't play anymore Brown Recluse : 10:08 am : link .

See what he says 5 years from now... FatMan in Charlotte : 10:12 am : link I think both Nicks and Steve Smith were bitter towards the Giants immediately after their injuries ended their career's here. Nicks came back to play one last time, so I'm pretty sure his stance softened.



Like Greg pointed out, coming to grips with the end of a career is never easy.

looks like hes just a few comments away YorkAveGiant : 10:15 am : link from making sure Tiki isn't alone in 'that room'.

damn, he's starting Enzo : 10:29 am : link to make Tiki's exit look graceful by comparison. Tape don't lie...there's a reason this guy is still looking for a job in late May. Also, I have a feeling that higher ups were less than pleased with him taking on the role of "buddy" with the younger WRs instead of "mentor/elder statesman". His on-field production had declined to the point that he was likely getting released anyway...but the other off-the-field stuff likely didn't help.

He was here for 7 years Rudy5757 : 10:39 am : link But only gave us 3 good ones. 19 of his 25 TDs came in 2 years. Only 6 salsa's after that. I enjoyed him while he was here, rooted hard for a comeback. Now he shows his true colors. If they wanted to suppress his numbers they could have just sat him most of the year.



After his comments on Eli and now this he has burned his bridge. I guess he needs to learn the hard way.



I saw the games and he is done. The league saw the games and no one signed him.

Cruz djm : 10:52 am : link always came off as a cheerful happy to be hear guy but he's showing himself to be a fraud. Didn't he fuck over his prego wife too as he was becoming a star? Not that I like going there, but the guy sure looks like a doosh now. Thanks for 2011. Go rot.

my goodness djm : 10:54 am : link the Giants owe this guy NOTHING. NOTHING. Cruz should be wiping the ass of every member of this franchise at every turn. The Giants not only gave him a shot, they stuck with him in 2010. Then they allowed him to flourish in 2011-2013 and paid the guy for 2 years when he was shot.



Sad.

more often than not djm : 10:59 am : link you can just follow the money. Cruz is desperate to stick around the NFL. He's going to regret saying this shit but it is what it is. The guy wants to play.



He doesn't have to rot. But this shit is stupid. Teams aren't dumb they see what they see. The Giants didn't hold Cruz back from anything. Eli brings out the best in WRs. No one ever leaves Eli and puts up better numbers.

he is being a dick because he knows the writing is on the wall GMAN4LIFE : 11:07 am : link its over johnny

If this is how he will be than good riddance.



Good post, sums up my feelings on him

Here is what happened to Cruz... EricJ : 11:10 am : link 1. He was playing at the wrong position last year. He is a slot WR.

2. He was not the first or second read for Eli. So, when the O-line is struggling and Eli does not have a lot of time, he is not going to look over at Victor very often.

So apparently people who shop at Marshals are below VC

When he showed up on Ballers RobCarpenter : 11:22 am : link I should have seen that was a bad sign. He's starting to act like Denzel's son from that show.

To be fair to VC, given how the O played most Section331 : 11:28 am : link of the year, the Giants were suppressing EVERYONE's numbers.



Seriously, this is incredibly stupid. Does VC really think that McAdoo was risking wins just to prevent VC from getting numbers? Why? It makes no sense.

if he were ballin PaulBlakeTSU : 11:31 am : link last year but for a nefarious plot by Jerry, Ben, and Eli, then he would already be signed somewhere. Teams would have rushed to sign him to a deal.



He is becoming very, very unlikable

Rule #1 of Ex-Giants who played their entire careers here ThatLimerickGuy : 11:56 am : link Never go full Tiki...and Cruz is getting close.



Cruz should thank god every day that it was the Giants who signed him as an UDFA. He parlayed that signing into career earnings that make his grandchildren set for life without lifting a finger.



I watched a lot of the all-22 last year. Cruz was never open. Eli even alluded to it a few times during the season. Eli forced some sideline balls to him but unfortunately Cruz lost his lateral quickness that made him great when he hurt his knee in that Eagles game.



Cruz...please please please...take this advice. Keep quiet, move into entertainment if that is what you want, and you will be revered as a great Giant. Nobody will ever forget your 2011 season and what that meant to us, but remember that we root for a uniform and a franchise most of all, and our loyalty is always going to lie there.

Let's keep in mind too area junc : 11:59 am : link that Cruz basically milked the Giants for every penny he could while doing the least amount of work possible to do so.



His attempted "comeback" smelled like BS the whole time, particularly in 2015 with that "calf" injury. Then last year the org. had to threaten him to get him back on the field.



When this stuff makes it to public consumption, it's the tip of an iceburg.

Amani Toomer said LITERALLY the exact same thing shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:00 pm : link in the final weeks of his Giants' tenure and now no one gives a fuck.



My goodness... I hate the NFL offseason.

You know, usually I'm being over the top when I say these things, but I genuinely loathe you. You're a stain, a walking insult to everyone who posts here.

i still hold a special spot for cruz BlackburnBalledOut : 12:08 pm : link his 2011 season was spectacular and that fact it ended with a lombardi trophy makes it hard for me to just say "eeehhhhh fuck 'em"...i dont htink he was used properly last season and he did got a few games without garnering a target, which is a bit odd considering the Giants could not run the ball at all.



that being said he did have the 4th amount of targets and receptions on the team. i think the offensive gameplan last year was a disaster. I'd be pissed too,Bobby Rainey had just about as many touches (37) as Cruz (39)

He's way worse than Tiki. Freaking victimhood mentality. Bottom line, he was not open last year, he was not ballin', and maybe he would've been better if he was the slot guy, but Shepard was the man there, and was/is a better option. Cruz has never been a good boundary season, and he wasn't even an adequate one last year.



He's way worse than Tiki. Freaking victimhood mentality. Bottom line, he was not open last year, he was not ballin', and maybe he would've been better if he was the slot guy, but Shepard was the man there, and was/is a better option. Cruz has never been a good boundary season, and he wasn't even an adequate one last year.

He is deluded. The best thing for him is to re-establish himself as a good slot receiver, elsewhere.

I understand the Tiki slams... grizz299 : 12:21 pm : link he brought it on himself, but I still think he's a good guy and a great Giant.

Never liked this guy, no one has gotten paid for less....millions upon millions for a few good games (and really it wasn't much more than that). And now he's determined to flap his mouth and throw everyone under the bus.

Years of taking muliti million dollar paychecks and doing nothing.

Everyone is a victim today Vanzetti : 12:25 pm : link and like most professional victims, he has to blame someone else for his own problems--no matter how ludicrous the blaming is

Typically when someone is out of work, publicly talking negatively about your former employer isn't a very good strategy. Maybe say something like...



Typically when someone is out of work, publicly talking negatively about your former employer isn't a very good strategy. Maybe say something like...

"I've been a slot WR my whole career and because of the way the roster shaped up last year, it was in the best interest of the team to play me on the outside. It obviously didn't help my numbers, especially coming back from injury, but I'm a team player. And I'm proud of the fact that even with the injuries and even with learning the nuances of playing on the outside, I was able to stick as a starter on an 11-win football team."

82 catches, 1536 yards, 18.7 YPC, 9 TDs. Yeah, a few good games.