Should all players boycott “voluntary” offseason workouts?

|Currently, the players have every right to band together and say, “What is it worth to you to get us to show up for offseason workouts?” They haven’t, and chances are they won’t. Which counts as a double win for the always-winning billionaires who own the teams.
First, the owners benefit from free work. Second, the lack of willingness of the players to stay away from offseason workouts that don’t result in the forfeiture of game checks makes it even less likely that players will ever hold firm during a lockout or a strike. (One of which may be less than four years away.)
The players can change that whenever they want. They can do it right now. The fact that they haven’t, and the strong likelihood that they never will, shows that the players will never match the will of the owners when it comes to getting the best possible deal that they can
| get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
You're comparing apples to oranges.
In comment 13481980 arcarsenal said:
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
You're comparing apples to oranges.
His line of work also isnt subject to an industry-wide CBA with work rules, that has him working on a forced below-market contract leaving him so underpaid that his side gig (which probably takes 100 hours a year at most) pays him more, and gives him more income certainty.
In comment 13481987 Deej said:
In comment 13481980 arcarsenal said:
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
You're comparing apples to oranges.
His line of work also isnt subject to an industry-wide CBA with work rules, that has him working on a forced below-market contract leaving him so underpaid that his side gig (which probably takes 100 hours a year at most) pays him more, and gives him more income certainty.
Crying poverty just doesn't fly in this situation, at least for those ending up on a roster.
|cut down on practice time OTA's should be mandatory
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
Ridiculous. These guys know what they're signing up for. You cant take big $$$ and then turn around and say you dont want to assume the risk. Does a construction worker get to skip work because he doesnt want to inhale harmful dust?
You're comparing apples to oranges.
|cut down on practice time OTA's should be mandatory
| When your boss asks you to do something, you do it. Whether you get paid or not. Or you run the risk of getting your ass fired. That's how it works in the real world. That's what employees have done for years and that's how the economy works in this country.
Do your job or perish.
In comment 13481980 arcarsenal said:
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
Ridiculous. These guys know what they're signing up for. You cant take big $$$ and then turn around and say you dont want to assume the risk. Does a construction worker get to skip work because he doesnt want to inhale harmful dust?
You're comparing apples to oranges.
| When your boss asks you to do something, you do it. Whether you get paid or not. Or you run the risk of getting your ass fired. That's how it works in the real world. That's what employees have done for years and that's how the economy works in this country.
Do your job or perish.
|It's really more about underlying resentment to people who make a certain amount of money.
In comment 13482025 area junc said:
In comment 13481980 arcarsenal said:
In comment 13481898 Marty in Albany said:
get the high salaries of football players. I don't begrudge the players their time off, but I can see management's desire to keep their heads in the game.
IMO the real issue is player safety. These "workouts" whether voluntary or coerced, are not the two-a-days of the past. There is little contact and little danger of injuries compared to the scrimmages of the past. I see this as a big benefit to the players and not as billionaire owners running a sweatshop that torments the life out of helpless millionaires and millionaire wannabees.
I'm going to assume your line of work doesn't put you at risk for concussions, torn ligaments, or broken bones.
Ridiculous. These guys know what they're signing up for. You cant take big $$$ and then turn around and say you dont want to assume the risk. Does a construction worker get to skip work because he doesnt want to inhale harmful dust?
You're comparing apples to oranges.
Terrible comparison.
You're comparing construction work to voluntary OTA's in May?
Give me a fucking break.
| There's no equivalent of OTA's in construction work. That's why it's a stupid comparison.
It would be the equivalent of passing on an optional training seminar where you could potentially hurt yourself and not be able to do the real work that gets you paid.
Beckham isn't obligated to attend or participate in OTA's. He's obligated to attend training camp, practices, and perform well on Sundays. All of which he's been doing since the day he became a Giant.
Some of you guys need to deal with the fact that athletes can do what they consider to be in their best interest.
| 1) Don't some players get paid for attending? Isn't that what a 'workout bonus' is for?
2) I believe you can't just straight cut injured players. So if you're the 90th man on the roster, you're probably better off pulling a hammy and getting an injury settlement than just getting waived (see Ishaq) when they find another bottom roster guy.
3) re: Gary - can't people take issues with both sides of a labor dispute?
| Its OK to skip because its dangerous. Thats BS.
Had you said its OK to skip because it's voluntary, no arguments.
| When your boss asks you to do something, you do it. Whether you get paid or not. Or you run the risk of getting your ass fired. That's how it works in the real world. That's what employees have done for years and that's how the economy works in this country.
Do your job or perish.
In comment 13482108 LCtheINTMachine said:
When your boss asks you to do something, you do it. Whether you get paid or not. Or you run the risk of getting your ass fired. That's how it works in the real world. That's what employees have done for years and that's how the economy works in this country.
Do your job or perish.
Pretty easy to spot who hasn't worked in a union right here.
| and blew his knee out at the end of preseason, not OTAs.
| When your boss asks you to do something, you do it. Whether you get paid or not. Or you run the risk of getting your ass fired. That's how it works in the real world. That's what employees have done for years and that's how the economy works in this country.
Do your job or perish.
In comment 13482187 arcarsenal said:
There's no equivalent of OTA's in construction work. That's why it's a stupid comparison.
It would be the equivalent of passing on an optional training seminar where you could potentially hurt yourself and not be able to do the real work that gets you paid.
Beckham isn't obligated to attend or participate in OTA's. He's obligated to attend training camp, practices, and perform well on Sundays. All of which he's been doing since the day he became a Giant.
Some of you guys need to deal with the fact that athletes can do what they consider to be in their best interest.
Construction workers don't have 'voluntary' skyscraper welding training in the middle of the winter to attend?
And the most important thing for Beckham right now is to stay in shape. It's not like: a) they have a new offense/QB or b) he's lounging on his sofa all day. By all accounts he's still work his a$$ off and if he comes to camp in better mental shape this way, then I'm all for it.