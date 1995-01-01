Odell Beckham "No Comment" on if he will attend OTAs Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/25/2017 4:10 pm : 5/25/2017 4:10 pm Ian Rapoport& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet



#Giants WR Odell Beckham told @KimJonesSports from LA: “I love my team & am excited about the season.” Will he be at more OTAs? “No comment”



Strap a board no your ass Bluesbreaker : 5/25/2017 4:17 pm : link so you don't fall in

It's about the money. FStubbs : 5/25/2017 4:46 pm : link Always about the money.

Let's be real here The_Boss : 5/25/2017 4:52 pm : link "No comment" is really NO.

He won't be seen until mini camp.

I have my doubts if LT would have always shown up steve in ky : 5/25/2017 5:00 pm : link Some guys are just gamers and not so much for practice



That doesn't mean I wouldn't prefer that he had shown up but in the end if he plays like he can and keep his head during the games I am not going to get too worked up about it.

I go back and forth on this AnnapolisMike : 5/25/2017 5:03 pm : link But in the end it really does not matter that much. He will be a NYG thru the 2019 season. We have him this year.

The Giants picked up his option for 2018 and you would expect the Giants to franchise him at the very least for the 2019.



I'd prefer to see him working out with his teammates...but he does not need to be there. And maybe that is good as it gives the depth a chance to show what they can do.

Beckham Marty866b : 5/25/2017 5:10 pm : link Got through the OTA's without an injury. That's a good thing.

If I was Odell, I'd say the following to whoever wants to listen: Mark C : 5/25/2017 5:12 pm : link OTA's are voluntary.



You know what else is voluntary? Ripping up that shitty rookie contract I'm playing under as the best WR in football, and giving me the long-term security that I deserve, NOW. I mean, you know, just in case I rupture an achilles tendon or something while I'm busting my ass for you at your "voluntary" minicamp.



Don't get me wrong: I'm not bitching, just pointing out the facts, and the facts scream "double standard". So why are you bitching about me?

It's not complaining about the contract. It's pointing out a double standard. Everyone is arguing that he's hurting the team by not volunteering to show up. The GM is quite possibly hurting the team more, if you look at the big picture, by not locking this guy up longterm and showing him the love he deserves as clearly the best Giants player of this generation. Instead, I notice that Reese has joined the chorus of those who want to paint him as a bad guy because he's exercising his contractual rights. If I was Odell, I'd remember that when the clock starts ticking for the team on signing me longterm. Loyalty, showing up, and team-first mentality are values that go both ways. Or not. In comment 13482653 steve in ky said:It's not complaining about the contract. It's pointing out a double standard. Everyone is arguing that he's hurting the team by not volunteering to show up. The GM is quite possibly hurting the team more, if you look at the big picture, by not locking this guy up longterm and showing him the love he deserves as clearly the best Giants player of this generation. Instead, I notice that Reese has joined the chorus of those who want to paint him as a bad guy because he's exercising his contractual rights. If I was Odell, I'd remember that when the clock starts ticking for the team on signing me longterm. Loyalty, showing up, and team-first mentality are values that go both ways. Or not.

agreed steve, it does look that way. Mark C : 5/25/2017 5:41 pm : link But if I'm Odell, at this point I don't give a shit how it's perceived, because I certainly would never have brought it up in the first place if I wasn't provoked by my GM to do so.



IMO, it is completely unprofessional for anyone in the Giants organization, beginning with the GM, to say anything about this situation besides "We miss him, we really wish he was here, but he has rights under his contract and we fully support his wish to exercise them." But now Reese is saying stuff about his decision-making and maturity and all that. I'd be ripping mad if I was him, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he in fact changed his mind about showing up on Thursday based on what Reese and others in the organization have said.

sorry about the double post AnnapolisMike : 5/25/2017 5:50 pm : link .

Some of you sound like Beckham's agent rocco8112 : 5/25/2017 5:50 pm : link How can any of this be a positive? Will it have a huge impact on this coming season? Who knows? To me I can not understand why an athlete who truly believes in the team concept would not be dying to be out there working with his teammates. He should be chomping at the bit to fire up the new season since he played like shit in his last game which also was the biggest game of his career to date.



If he has a legitimate excuse to miss an OTA, then fine, he has no obligation to be there by rule. I learned from this forum that two of the activities Beckham has been partaking in this week are getting a tattoo, practicing with players who are not his teammates and hanging with Iggy Azalea. This is a free country, but does he ever think about being out there with his teammates? About starting the process of achieving what is the team's ultimate goal.



Look this is a free country and he can do what he wants. If he is pissed about his contract that is his right as well. But how is anything like this good for the team? To me it is all evidence of how he places himself above the Giants. Again, that is fine and likely not even too rare among players. A team that has too many with attitudes like that though will likely never win the big one.

Yeah, so as long as the risk is totally on the player, Mark C : 5/25/2017 5:50 pm : link the GM can get up on that high horse and start talking about loyalty and work ethic and maturity, right?

This place will go apeshit aquidneck : 5/25/2017 5:58 pm : link If the guy pulls a hamstring in preseason.



Knock wood, knock wood, knock wood...

By the way, you know what would solve this whole problem? Mark C : 5/25/2017 6:01 pm : link How about doing away with this voluntary and mandatory bullshit. If the team is practicing, it's mandatory, end of story.



I know, it's probably something the players union negotiated, but all it really seems to do is produce this stupid, artificial loyalty test that the media and BBI endlessly obsess over. Maybe OTAs served a useful purpose in the past, but at this point they've obviously become this contentious issue that seems to manufacture bad blood between players and teams unnecessarily.

What did Reese say recently? David in LA : 5/25/2017 6:02 pm : link He said at the end of the season that Odell needs to mature, but he also said a lot of good things about him. I haven't seen a comment from him indicating that Beckham doesn't have good work ethic.

My guess is that he's just not there to minimize risk David in LA : 5/25/2017 6:23 pm : link With zero workout bonus, why throw away a potential pay day when he's so close? If I have the facts correct, Eli Manning rakes in a lot of money for showing up.

It's funny how perspective changes as you get older Emil : 5/25/2017 6:43 pm : link In my early 20s I would have been party of the "he should be there crowd." Now two decades and numerous non contact injuries later, put me squarely in the camp of, "play it safe, don't risk your health for non mandatory stuff."



Bottom line, if you are a player with a lot left to prove, or a guy getting a work out bonus, then get to the OTAs. If you are an established vet, waiting on a big payday chance, or have a history of muscle pulls, then probably should stay away til mini camp. I don't blame obj or Vernon one bit for not being there. Both players have solid rationale for skipping voluntary workouts. Also, with no workout bonus, you got to believe obj is thinking about his leverage in FA and trying not to jeopardize anything. Can't blame him one bit. Workout bonus for a franchise QB is easy. What's he gonna do, throw out his shoulder?

I think he should be there! Fred-in-Florida : 5/25/2017 7:37 pm : link What about getting reps in with Geno and Webb! If, God Forbid, something happens to Eli any and all work with these guys now will go a long way to fill in the void

The NFL has many ways to keep players from pay days Glover : 5/25/2017 9:40 pm : link Rookie contracts are one way, the 5th year option is another way, the franchise tag is yet another way, and they can do that two years in a row. The league has been whittling away at any kind of leverage that players have to force the team to pay them what they deserve. Mind you, this only applies to the top players, everyone else just shuts up and is happy to have a job, but the top players dont like that, but there is only so much they can do. What if Beckham went out and tore his achillies in an OTA practice? Holy shit. So much lost. He would lose the 14m/year contract he deserves, and the Giants would lose their best player..

Someone above said: oh well he will be a Giants through 2018, and that kind of mentality is why guys like Beckham, who are best at their position, say "fuck you". They are just an asset that teams weigh against their eventual, inevitable, injury, or decline. Teams are willing to give QBs contracts early, but rarely WRs. The Steelers did that with AB, and it has paid off for them. I think the Giants should at least spread his 5th year option and get him to a 4 or 5 year big money deal with a lot of guaranteed jack, but in the mean time, fans need to see things from his perspective.

Who really cares anymore now micky : 6:37 am : link Just proven Otas are worthless. Useless

I'm guessing Beckham UConn4523 : 7:49 am : link laughs at 6 years and only $80 million.