Videos of Beckham workouts

Certainly working hard Emil : 5/25/2017 6:57 pm : link The hang cleans looked good.

RE: Working out with Cris Carter.. Mr. 0-41 Emil : 5/25/2017 6:57 pm : link

Or one of the best route runners in NFL history. In comment 13482731 Vin R said:Or one of the best route runners in NFL history.

RE: RE: Working out with Cris Carter.. Mr. 0-41 Vin R : 5/25/2017 6:59 pm : link

Or one of the best route runners in NFL history.



The "fall guy" hehe In comment 13482734 Emil said:The "fall guy" hehe

That's what I like to see.. prdave73 : 5/25/2017 7:01 pm : link good for him.

This is ridiculous... Bchurch : 5/25/2017 7:05 pm : link he could be building chemistry with Brandon Marshall, or improving the coverage skills of our young CBs but instead he's catching a brick??? I'm done with this guy...



i kid.. i kid...

Honestly, I think we're in for a treat this year with OBJ. Bchurch : 5/25/2017 7:08 pm : link Can't wait... I haven't been this excited for a season in a looong time. This is a special team.

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 7:08 pm : link Fuck this shit, fake news. He's been doing coke and hanging out wth Manziel and getting all these thuggish tattoos. I just know it!!!

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 7:10 pm : link Sounds like OBJ actually reached out to Carter for some extra coaching.

It's exactly why the "optics" posts UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 7:11 pm : link are complete bullshit. He's arguably doing more outside of OTAs than he would in them.

The tennis ball drill is awesome lono801 : 5/25/2017 7:12 pm : link Fun to watch...bet it's fun to do...



Never seen that before

RE: It's exactly why the Go Terps : 5/25/2017 7:19 pm : link

Quote: are complete bullshit. He's arguably doing more outside of OTAs than he would in them.



Getting "coaching" in a gym from an ex-WR in a suit is more productive than getting coaching from his actual coaches surrounded by the guys throwing him the ball, blocking for him, etc.?



It's OK to make the same lame jokes about the people criticizing his absence but on top of that we have to read this shit? In comment 13482746 UConn4523 said:Getting "coaching" in a gym from an ex-WR in a suit is more productive than getting coaching from his actual coaches surrounded by the guys throwing him the ball, blocking for him, etc.?It's OK to make the same lame jokes about the people criticizing his absence but on top of that we have to read this shit?

B in ALB lono801 : 5/25/2017 7:22 pm : link There is a lot of ground/surface space to cover...

RE: RE: It's exactly why the UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 7:26 pm : link

are complete bullshit. He's arguably doing more outside of OTAs than he would in them.







Getting "coaching" in a gym from an ex-WR in a suit is more productive than getting coaching from his actual coaches surrounded by the guys throwing him the ball, blocking for him, etc.?



It's OK to make the same lame jokes about the people criticizing his absence but on top of that we have to read this shit?



Yup, he's only there working out with carter, not another soul in the gym.



I have no idea what to tell you man. You hate it, great. Now what? In comment 13482750 Go Terps said:Yup, he's only there working out with carter, not another soul in the gym.I have no idea what to tell you man. You hate it, great. Now what?

RE: B in ALB B in ALB : 5/25/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: There is a lot of ground/surface space to cover...



Exactly. Plus she's smothering him with that giant turd cutter to help with his cardio. In comment 13482752 lono801 said:Exactly. Plus she's smothering him with that giant turd cutter to help with his cardio.

RE: It's exactly why the Vin R : 5/25/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: are complete bullshit. He's arguably doing more outside of OTAs than he would in them.



Ehh that's reaching a bit.. no? In comment 13482746 UConn4523 said:Ehh that's reaching a bit.. no?

RE: RE: B in ALB Vin R : 5/25/2017 7:27 pm : link

There is a lot of ground/surface space to cover...







Exactly. Plus she's smothering him with that giant turd cutter to help with his cardio.



"Giant turd?"

- Osi In comment 13482756 B in ALB said:"Giant turd?"- Osi

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 7:30 pm : link Can someone explain what exactly it is that he'd be getting out of OTA's that he's not doing on his own?



He knows the offense, he knows the terminology. He's played over 40 games with Eli Manning and has taken part in about 500 practices.



Aside from the whole cushy "I want to see him with his teammates" thing, why exactly does this matter again?



I'm genuinely curious.



Yes or no.. is missing a few days of OTA's going to impact his performance on the field come September? If you say yes, you know you're lying to yourself.

RE: . B in ALB : 5/25/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: Can someone explain what exactly it is that he'd be getting out of OTA's that he's not doing on his own?



He knows the offense, he knows the terminology. He's played over 40 games with Eli Manning and has taken part in about 500 practices.



Aside from the whole cushy "I want to see him with his teammates" thing, why exactly does this matter again?



I'm genuinely curious.



Yes or no.. is missing a few days of OTA's going to impact his performance on the field come September? If you say yes, you know you're lying to yourself.



Ummm. He would satisfy the rantings of the women of BBI? Duh. In comment 13482766 arcarsenal said:Ummm. He would satisfy the rantings of the women of BBI? Duh.

arc Go Terps : 5/25/2017 7:35 pm : link I don't know, maybe he could be helping the rookies? Maybe they want to install new shit with Engram and Marshall in the picture, and this is an opportunity to get a head start on those discussions? Maybe he and the offensive coaches could bounce ideas off each other as to what to focus on in training camp? Maybe the rookies would be in on these conversations and benefit?



There are numerous ways he could help himself, his teammates, and his coaches by being there.



I know we're all supposed to think it's all about him, but it isn't.

I'd rather he be there UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 7:37 pm : link that's a given. My post is mocking those who claim he's only clowning around and not taking his craft seriously. Well, that appears to be compete horseshit.

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 7:39 pm : link So if he doesn't help the rookies this week or congregate with the coaches, he can't communicate with them at any point between now and September?



We're really reaching here...



He was by Shepard's side throughout all of camp last year. If he can help any of the young guys, he will. He's not going to stunt a young players career by not being there to offer guidance during OTA's.



Besides, I'm pretty sure a guy like Brandon Marshall can help them along just as well. That's also what coaches are for.



I know you really don't believe deep down that this matters. But it's another way to criticize him so you're taking the opportunity to do so.



Nothing is going to happen during the course of the season where people say "man, if Odell had only been at OTA's.. this never would have happened..."



We both know that.

arc Go Terps : 5/25/2017 7:47 pm : link I think it tells us about him, and his priorities.



And that's not a guy I'd pay twenty million.

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 7:53 pm : link I mean, as far as I can tell, his priority is being the best football player he can possibly be.



I can also tell you what his priority is not. Which is satisfying the critics or doing what everyone else says he should or shouldn't do.



Odell Beckham Jr. has one job - to be the best football player he can possibly be for the New York Giants. And none of his actions say to me that he's not focused on doing exactly that.



I am certain the guy is working his ass off. That's enough for me. I don't care if he does it with his teammates or without them in May.

McAdoo said he wishes he was there.. Sean : 5/25/2017 7:55 pm : link why can't fans just say it's annoying? No need to defend every move Beckham makes. I'd prefer he was there.

RE: . Vin R : 5/25/2017 7:58 pm : link

Quote: I mean, as far as I can tell, his priority is being the best football player he can possibly be.



I can also tell you what his priority is not. Which is satisfying the critics or doing what everyone else says he should or shouldn't do.



Odell Beckham Jr. has one job - to be the best football player he can possibly be for the New York Giants. And none of his actions say to me that he's not focused on doing exactly that.



I am certain the guy is working his ass off. That's enough for me. I don't care if he does it with his teammates or without them in May.



RE: arc chuckydee9 : 5/25/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: I think it tells us about him, and his priorities.



And that's not a guy I'd pay twenty million.



Really the all time leaders in Receiving TDs/Game is not the guy you would pay 20 Million to? mind you we just paid almost that much to a backup TE/Fullback... In comment 13482783 Go Terps said:Really the all time leaders in Receiving TDs/Game is not the guy you would pay 20 Million to? mind you we just paid almost that much to a backup TE/Fullback...

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 8:05 pm : link

I mean, as far as I can tell, his priority is being the best football player he can possibly be.



I can also tell you what his priority is not. Which is satisfying the critics or doing what everyone else says he should or shouldn't do.



Odell Beckham Jr. has one job - to be the best football player he can possibly be for the New York Giants. And none of his actions say to me that he's not focused on doing exactly that.



I am certain the guy is working his ass off. That's enough for me. I don't care if he does it with his teammates or without them in May.











Working his ass off AND getting his ass worked on.



How bout that? In comment 13482789 Vin R said:Working his ass off AND getting his ass worked on.How bout that?

RE: RE: RE: . Vin R : 5/25/2017 8:09 pm : link

I mean, as far as I can tell, his priority is being the best football player he can possibly be.



I can also tell you what his priority is not. Which is satisfying the critics or doing what everyone else says he should or shouldn't do.



Odell Beckham Jr. has one job - to be the best football player he can possibly be for the New York Giants. And none of his actions say to me that he's not focused on doing exactly that.



I am certain the guy is working his ass off. That's enough for me. I don't care if he does it with his teammates or without them in May.















Working his ass off AND getting his ass worked on.



How bout that?



Bwahaha In comment 13482793 arcarsenal said:Bwahaha

RE: . Go Terps : 5/25/2017 8:31 pm : link

Quote: So if he doesn't help the rookies this week or congregate with the coaches, he can't communicate with them at any point between now and September?



We're really reaching here...



He was by Shepard's side throughout all of camp last year. If he can help any of the young guys, he will. He's not going to stunt a young players career by not being there to offer guidance during OTA's.



Besides, I'm pretty sure a guy like Brandon Marshall can help them along just as well. That's also what coaches are for.



I know you really don't believe deep down that this matters. But it's another way to criticize him so you're taking the opportunity to do so.



Nothing is going to happen during the course of the season where people say "man, if Odell had only been at OTA's.. this never would have happened..."



We both know that.



So then why is almost the entire team there? There were what, three guys missing out of how many? 70 or 80?



Why should any of them go if the supposed best player on the team doesn't have to?



This is a chance for him to step up and show some leadership, and to respond to his boss's comments about him in January. It's an opportunity for him to start working with new teammates at the offensive skill positions (including by the way Webb who could end up his long term quarterback).



I'm not saying this to motherfuck Beckham. He is what he is. To me this is about the front office and how they view him going forward. In comment 13482776 arcarsenal said:So then why is almost the entire team there? There were what, three guys missing out of how many? 70 or 80?Why should any of them go if the supposed best player on the team doesn't have to?This is a chance for him to step up and show some leadership, and to respond to his boss's comments about him in January. It's an opportunity for him to start working with new teammates at the offensive skill positions (including by the way Webb who could end up his long term quarterback).I'm not saying this to motherfuck Beckham. He is what he is. To me this is about the front office and how they view him going forward.

He should be there... Chris in Philly : 5/25/2017 8:49 pm : link because he is a presumed leader on the team. That's the bottom line. Is the end of the world? No. Is it unprecedented? No. But he should be there. Time to be a leader.

Maybe he doesn't really want to B in ALB : 5/25/2017 8:54 pm : link be a leader. Maybe the role that fans have assigned him isn't what he wants. Maybe he thinks it's his life to live.



Not saying that jives with being a champion football player, but he's not breaking any rules and he's not out drinking like a maniac like other NY stars have been doing recently.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 8:57 pm : link

So if he doesn't help the rookies this week or congregate with the coaches, he can't communicate with them at any point between now and September?



We're really reaching here...



He was by Shepard's side throughout all of camp last year. If he can help any of the young guys, he will. He's not going to stunt a young players career by not being there to offer guidance during OTA's.



Besides, I'm pretty sure a guy like Brandon Marshall can help them along just as well. That's also what coaches are for.



I know you really don't believe deep down that this matters. But it's another way to criticize him so you're taking the opportunity to do so.



Nothing is going to happen during the course of the season where people say "man, if Odell had only been at OTA's.. this never would have happened..."



We both know that.







So then why is almost the entire team there? There were what, three guys missing out of how many? 70 or 80?



Why should any of them go if the supposed best player on the team doesn't have to?



This is a chance for him to step up and show some leadership, and to respond to his boss's comments about him in January. It's an opportunity for him to start working with new teammates at the offensive skill positions (including by the way Webb who could end up his long term quarterback).



I'm not saying this to motherfuck Beckham. He is what he is. To me this is about the front office and how they view him going forward.



Different players are there for different reasons - they are not all in the same boat.



Some guys are actually getting paid to be there.



Some guys are rookies who need to learn the system.



Some guys are bubble guys who are far from guaranteed a roster spot and need to do everything they can do to make the team.



Beckham doesn't fit any of that criteria.



If Webb is Beckham's QB down the line, Beckham missing a few days of OTA's is going to have zero long-term impact on their rapport.



He's going to work with these guys throughout training camp.



There is literally going to be no tangible difference on the field come September. I would be angry about this if I really believed that it was going to have any sort of impact on the actual football season. But every single person here knows damn well it will not. In comment 13482810 Go Terps said:Different players are there for different reasons - they are not all in the same boat.Some guys are actually getting paid to be there.Some guys are rookies who need to learn the system.Some guys are bubble guys who are far from guaranteed a roster spot and need to do everything they can do to make the team.Beckham doesn't fit any of that criteria.If Webb is Beckham's QB down the line, Beckham missing a few days of OTA's is going to have zero long-term impact on their rapport.He's going to work with these guys throughout training camp.There is literally going to be no tangible difference on the field come September. I would be angry about this if I really believed that it was going to have any sort of impact on the actual football season. But every single person here knows damn well it will not.

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 8:59 pm : link And I was just going to say what B said.



Maybe he doesn't want to be a leader.



Snacks was asked about being a leader today and he said he's not a leader. Does that bother anyone? It doesn't bother me.



Elite players don't always have to be leaders. Fans just connect the two and expect it to happen.



There are a lot of average guys in sports who have great leadership qualities. The best players aren't always the best leaders and they don't always have to be.

OBJ is no leader ZogZerg : 5/25/2017 9:00 pm : link He's far from one.

Zog Zerg Vin_Cuccs : 5/25/2017 9:14 pm : link Be careful what you say if you don't know.



Yes, it stinks he's not at OTA's, but some people in the know (including writers) say he's the hardest working guy on the team, the most respected and very highly thought of by his teammates. He wants to be great and puts in the work to do so. He wants to win just as bad if not worse than anyone on the team.



He's also under more scrutiny than any other player and in the public eye more than any other player.



I think he's unfair to say he's not a leader.

Vin, Hard worker doesn't equal leader ZogZerg : 5/25/2017 9:29 pm : link He has a lot of Maturing to do.

If you are a superstar... Chris in Philly : 5/25/2017 9:37 pm : link you are going to be a leader. The players are going to look to you for cues on how to work and prepare. He doesn't want to be a leader? Tough shit. They need him to be. This exact conversation is being had around here about Fletcher Cox. And every ex-player says the same thing. He should be there.



Most of the nonsense around OBJ is absurdly overblown. But there is no reason why he shouldn't be there. Inventing excuses is silly.

He should be there, silly to argue otherwise steve in ky : 5/25/2017 9:43 pm : link But his missing it isn't that big of a deal to me.



I mentioned on another thread I have my doubts if LT would have always shown up. Some guys are just gamers and not so much for practice. In the end if he plays like he can and keeps his head during the games I am not going to get too worked up about it.

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 9:45 pm : link Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



Either you can tell the truth, and say no, or you can reach far and wide to invent some half-assed reasons as to how you think it could.



Nary a peep about Olivier Vernon, who is making significantly more money than Beckham, but about 10 threads about Beckham.



No one seems to be worried that Vernon's absence will negatively effect the defense or that he's not there to offer a hand to younger guys or whatever reasons we're digging feverishly for at this point - but Beckham not being there is supposed to have some sort of team-wide drawback?



The amount of attention this topic is receiving in relation to the impact it actually has on the team is fucking absurd.



No one is going to care about this when training camp opens at the end of July and Beckham is there like everyone else.

RE: If you are a superstar... Dave in Hoboken : 5/25/2017 9:50 pm : link

Quote: you are going to be a leader. The players are going to look to you for cues on how to work and prepare. He doesn't want to be a leader? Tough shit. They need him to be. This exact conversation is being had around here about Fletcher Cox. And every ex-player says the same thing. He should be there.



Most of the nonsense around OBJ is absurdly overblown. But there is no reason why he shouldn't be there. Inventing excuses is silly.



"Cool dad"; I chuckled.



I've been a Beckham defender on here, but yeah, I'd just rather wish he was there. Ditto Vernon. Like..just go there and be with your teammates for a couple weeks of the off-season. It's not that hard.. In comment 13482866 Chris in Philly said:"Cool dad"; I chuckled.I've been a Beckham defender on here, but yeah, I'd just rather wish he was there. Ditto Vernon. Like..just go there and be with your teammates for a couple weeks of the off-season. It's not that hard..

It has nothing to do with it being hard UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 9:54 pm : link we don't know why he's not there. What we do know is he isn't just eating bon bons on his couch. Could be contract related, could be he doesn't want to risk injury, could be something else. Why pretend to know what it is and get all pissy about it?

Who's pretending to know what it is? Dave in Hoboken : 5/25/2017 9:59 pm : link I have no idea what it is. But again, why not just be there? And who's getting pissy? This is where the disconnect happens. Posting that it's not a big deal, but you'd rather him be there, isn't "pissy"...like...in the least. Seems like that might be some other folks on this thread, if anything.

The pissy comment was in general UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 10:03 pm : link The comment about it not being hard was a direct response. If there are other factors at play how can anyone talk about difficulty? Unless of course you think he's blowing it off and not giving a fuck.

Imagine if he really were eating bon bons on the couch right now Vin R : 5/25/2017 10:03 pm : link With Iggy & 8-Ball Johnny

RE: Imagine if he really were eating bon bons on the couch right now UConn4523 : 5/25/2017 10:04 pm : link

Quote: With Iggy & 8-Ball Johnny



Part of me would kind of love it to be honest. In comment 13482900 Vin R said:Part of me would kind of love it to be honest.

RE: He should be there... jcn56 : 5/25/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: because he is a presumed leader on the team. That's the bottom line. Is the end of the world? No. Is it unprecedented? No. But he should be there. Time to be a leader.



This, end thread, drop the mic, go the fuck home everyone. In comment 13482821 Chris in Philly said:This, end thread, drop the mic, go the fuck home everyone.

Other factors like what? Dave in Hoboken : 5/25/2017 10:06 pm : link Contract? So, not going to OTAs in May is his way of trying to make a statement? I don't buy that, personally. Wouldn't exactly help his case, either. I think it's obvious the Giants are going to make him one of the highest paid players in the league, if not the highest, not counting franchise QBs, I suppose?

RE: RE: Imagine if he really were eating bon bons on the couch right now Vin R : 5/25/2017 10:07 pm : link

With Iggy & 8-Ball Johnny







Part of me would kind of love it to be honest.



BBI would literally explode In comment 13482901 UConn4523 said:BBI would literally explode

Completely fine if he doesn't want to be a leader Go Terps : 5/25/2017 10:12 pm : link I would just hope that the Giants would recognize that and not pay him like he is a team leader, because he isn't.

RE: . Go Terps : 5/25/2017 10:13 pm : link

Quote: Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



Either you can tell the truth, and say no, or you can reach far and wide to invent some half-assed reasons as to how you think it could.



Nary a peep about Olivier Vernon, who is making significantly more money than Beckham, but about 10 threads about Beckham.



No one seems to be worried that Vernon's absence will negatively effect the defense or that he's not there to offer a hand to younger guys or whatever reasons we're digging feverishly for at this point - but Beckham not being there is supposed to have some sort of team-wide drawback?



The amount of attention this topic is receiving in relation to the impact it actually has on the team is fucking absurd.



No one is going to care about this when training camp opens at the end of July and Beckham is there like everyone else.



arc, I said something about Vernon in another thread. Good thing we're paying him like he's elite. In comment 13482876 arcarsenal said:arc, I said something about Vernon in another thread. Good thing we're paying him like he's elite.

RE: RE: Imagine if he really were eating bon bons on the couch right now steve in ky : 5/25/2017 10:22 pm : link

With Iggy & 8-Ball Johnny







Part of me would kind of love it to be honest.



LOL Yeah and grant an interview while in bed. Kind of like John and Yoko.



In comment 13482901 UConn4523 said:LOL Yeah and grant an interview while in bed. Kind of like John and Yoko.

RE: Completely fine if he doesn't want to be a leader steve in ky : 5/25/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: I would just hope that the Giants would recognize that and not pay him like he is a team leader, because he isn't.



He probably would be content being paid as the best WR in the game In comment 13482908 Go Terps said:He probably would be content being paid as the best WR in the game

. arcarsenal : 5/25/2017 10:25 pm : link Players don't get paid to be leaders, though. They get paid for performance.



Antonio Brown has seldom been heralded as a "leader" and, as a matter of fact, there's been a lot of talk in recent years about him needing to become more of one - but the Steelers just made him the richest WR in football as they should have. Because the guy is an elite talent who helps them win games.

RE: . Chris in Philly : 5/25/2017 11:53 pm : link

Quote: Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



Either you can tell the truth, and say no, or you can reach far and wide to invent some half-assed reasons as to how you think it could.



Nary a peep about Olivier Vernon, who is making significantly more money than Beckham, but about 10 threads about Beckham.



No one seems to be worried that Vernon's absence will negatively effect the defense or that he's not there to offer a hand to younger guys or whatever reasons we're digging feverishly for at this point - but Beckham not being there is supposed to have some sort of team-wide drawback?



The amount of attention this topic is receiving in relation to the impact it actually has on the team is fucking absurd.



No one is going to care about this when training camp opens at the end of July and Beckham is there like everyone else.



Vernon should be there too. This isn't complicated. In comment 13482876 arcarsenal said:Vernon should be there too. This isn't complicated.

. arcarsenal : 12:03 am : link You're right, it's not complicated.



Neither guy is there, neither guy has to be there, and none of this will matter in September.





arc Go Terps : 1:02 am : link But according to you, Odi is a guy that has to be there.



If Beckham and Vernon couldn't possibly help the team by being there, how could a fringe player like Odi? What is he going to do to help the Giants in what, to you, are useless activities?

Odi has barely even played Ten Ton Hammer : 1:20 am : link and the scant few times he has, it's been largely ineffective.



He should be taking any potential avenue for improvement and learning. He's coming from a far lower talent level (from what we've seen) than even an Olivier Vernon much less a top-3 at his position player such as Odell. His road is naturally harder.



Frankly it's the difference between Joe Thomas gaining anything from OTAs and Ereck Flowers or Bobby Hart.





RE: Odi has barely even played Go Terps : 1:32 am : link

Quote: and the scant few times he has, it's been largely ineffective.



He should be taking any potential avenue for improvement and learning. He's coming from a far lower talent level (from what we've seen) than even an Olivier Vernon much less a top-3 at his position player such as Odell. His road is naturally harder.



Frankly it's the difference between Joe Thomas gaining anything from OTAs and Ereck Flowers or Bobby Hart.





But the point is, if OTAs are in some way positive for Odi and the Giants, how could they not be for Beckham and Vernon?



In comment 13483022 Ten Ton Hammer said:But the point is, if OTAs are in some way positive for Odi and the Giants, how could they not be for Beckham and Vernon?

Who has more to lose if they get hurt? David in LA : 4:17 am : link OBJ or Odi? Very clear difference that one is fighting for their job, and the other has a 3 year track record of top notch performance.

Maybe Odi could.... Chris in Philly : 9:11 am : link and I know this is totally crazy, learn some stuff from Vernon. Maybe our young receivers and our brand new TE could learn a few things from OBJ. I know, this is all crazy talk.



And now it's about getting hurt? You guys are insisting that that they doing at least as much work on their own. What if they get hurt there? Tell me. What would the response be if OBJ tears his knee doing his own workouts?

RE: RE: Odi has barely even played Ten Ton Hammer : 9:16 am : link

and the scant few times he has, it's been largely ineffective.



He should be taking any potential avenue for improvement and learning. He's coming from a far lower talent level (from what we've seen) than even an Olivier Vernon much less a top-3 at his position player such as Odell. His road is naturally harder.



Frankly it's the difference between Joe Thomas gaining anything from OTAs and Ereck Flowers or Bobby Hart.









But the point is, if OTAs are in some way positive for Odi and the Giants, how could they not be for Beckham and Vernon?





I would say at this point, we don't even know if Odi can play in the NFL. He should be getting coaching every day. That type of player can learn a lot from a defensive line coach.



They shouldn't be coached the same way. Odi's an entry level player. Odell's studying Calculus. The guy that's arguably the best WR in the league doesn't have a whole lot to learn from coaches. It's more about refining techniques and maintaining consistency. OO still needs to learn how to beat offensive linemen. In comment 13483026 Go Terps said:I would say at this point, we don't even know if Odi can play in the NFL. He should be getting coaching every day. That type of player can learn a lot from a defensive line coach.They shouldn't be coached the same way. Odi's an entry level player. Odell's studying Calculus. The guy that's arguably the best WR in the league doesn't have a whole lot to learn from coaches. It's more about refining techniques and maintaining consistency. OO still needs to learn how to beat offensive linemen.

IMO it's another (concerning) sign of OBJ's immaturity Eric on Li : 9:27 am : link The pattern of behavior is what's different between him missing OTA's and someone like Vernon - who is locked into a contract and hasn't previously shown immaturity. The same reason it was be a bigger deal when Johny Manziel posted pictures from clubs than Victor Cruz (prior behavior).



Also important to note - the 4-5-6 years of any star's career are a pain in the ass because of contract renegotiation and franchise tag animosity. The combination of OBJ's "look at me" behavior and the reality that most big money contract renegotiations are hostile seems destined to not mix well. The Eli Mannings & Justin Tucks are few and far between.



"but why does that matter? who cares how much he gets paid?" I don't. But this event (and the boat, and not going to Duke, and everything else) provides further proof that there are other things on Odell's to do list than making sure what happened in GB never happens again. Add in the possible contract disputes/drama going forward due and it seems unlikely his career won't continue to be partially defined by distractions.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 9:28 am : link

Quote: But according to you, Odi is a guy that has to be there.



If Beckham and Vernon couldn't possibly help the team by being there, how could a fringe player like Odi? What is he going to do to help the Giants in what, to you, are useless activities?



Odi needs to help himself, Terps.. not the team.



There's a huge difference. He's still yet to prove he's worth carrying on a yearly basis and needs to do everything he can at this point to prove he belongs if he wants to make the roster. Odi still has to prove himself to the staff.



Odell and Vernon have strangleholds on starting spots on each side of the ball and don't have to worry about that. Each player has the luxury of simply homing in on their craft.



You really don't see the difference? In comment 13483021 Go Terps said:Odi needs to help himself, Terps.. not the team.There's a huge difference. He's still yet to prove he's worth carrying on a yearly basis and needs to do everything he can at this point to prove he belongs if he wants to make the roster. Odi still has to prove himself to the staff.Odell and Vernon have strangleholds on starting spots on each side of the ball and don't have to worry about that. Each player has the luxury of simply homing in on their craft.You really don't see the difference?

RE: Maybe Odi could.... arcarsenal : 9:32 am : link

Quote: and I know this is totally crazy, learn some stuff from Vernon. Maybe our young receivers and our brand new TE could learn a few things from OBJ. I know, this is all crazy talk.



And now it's about getting hurt? You guys are insisting that that they doing at least as much work on their own. What if they get hurt there? Tell me. What would the response be if OBJ tears his knee doing his own workouts?



So if Vernon and Odell don't mentor these kids THIS WEEK, they can't do it ever? Training camp isn't a time where this could happen?



JPP and Brandon Marshall can't help the young guys? Only Odell and Vernon can?



Arguments like this are such a reach. You know it's insignificant but are trying to find a way to make it a problem that the players aren't there simply because you want them to be.



Do you guys really think something is going to happen in a regular season game where we look back and say "man, if that kid had just been under the tutelage of Odell for those few extra days back in May, this never would have happened!" ?



Come on. You guys are so dug in on this that you're going to extreme lengths to turn it into an issue that it is not. In comment 13483094 Chris in Philly said:So if Vernon and Odell don't mentor these kids THIS WEEK, they can't do it ever? Training camp isn't a time where this could happen?JPP and Brandon Marshall can't help the young guys? Only Odell and Vernon can?Arguments like this are such a reach. You know it's insignificant but are trying to find a way to make it a problem that the players aren't there simply because you want them to be.Do you guys really think something is going to happen in a regular season game where we look back and say "man, if that kid had just been under the tutelage of Odell for those few extra days back in May, this never would have happened!" ?Come on. You guys are so dug in on this that you're going to extreme lengths to turn it into an issue that it is not.

Arc - serious question Eric on Li : 9:43 am : link considering maturity has been one of his only weaknesses, isn't this another sign of a continued problem worth some amount of concern even if very mild?



I would argue that immaturity has been at the root of each of his lowest moments on the field (throwing punches, over doing some celebrations, being over-hyped in the GB game, etc) - and this is another sign (albeit a smaller one) of that still being an issue.

Eric UConn4523 : 10:09 am : link it could, but we don't know yet why he isn't there which seems to be a factor most people are ignoring.



How do you critique this without knowing the why?

. arcarsenal : 10:22 am : link I don't know, I guess I don't think he's immature because he's choosing to train on his own. Maybe he thinks he can get more out of what he's doing right now.



The bottom line is that I don't think anyone can doubt his work ethic. He's been called one of the hardest workers on the team quite a few times. He wants to be a great player, he wants to win.



If this was mandatory rather than voluntary, he'd be there. But it's not. It's voluntary.



People made a big stink about DRC not being there last year and I think that turned out quite alright.

RE: Working out with Cris Carter.. Mr. 0-41 jlukes : 10:40 am : link

Quote: Cool



Heck, we're all just proud of you for not posting a gif. In comment 13482731 Vin R said:Heck, we're all just proud of you for not posting a gif.

This is beyond dumb, IMO. Keith : 10:48 am : link It's OTA's in May. It's not training camp, its not mandatory and he's not loafing. He's busting his a** and working on his craft. Ideally, would it be nice if he did this before OTA's and then came to OTA's, sure, but you cannot question this guys work ethic, desire to be great and dedication to the NY Giants. No matter how much Go Terps wants to, you just cannoy question any of those things. He will end his career as one of the best WR's to ever play the game and some schlub wants to trade him because he doesn't like guys with personalities. Odell has done absolutely nothing except prove that he's an amazing talent who will work at his craft. We are blessed to have him on the team and we will be blessed to see him inducted into the HOF as a NY Giant.



I know people like Go Terps are just so perfect at every aspect of their lives that they can stand on their soap box pointing at this kid for everything he does wrong, but the reality is that he doesn't really do much wrong. He's passionate and fiery and will learn to control that emotion as he matures on the field. Off the field he is a model citizen and a fantastic role model for young people.



In regards to his leadership. There are different kinds of leaders. There are emotional leaders like Ray Lewis who gets guys to rally around him through his emotions and words, but there are also guys who lead just by being great. I know some(you can always tell who) have never played an organized sport before, but I would bet my life that a lot of players look at Odell as a leader. He leads by example on the field. They don't care about this stupid stuff that means nothing. They see how he works and they see how it translates onto the field. He's most definitely a leader on this team and guys rally around him.

RE: RE: Maybe Odi could.... Chris in Philly : 10:50 am : link

and I know this is totally crazy, learn some stuff from Vernon. Maybe our young receivers and our brand new TE could learn a few things from OBJ. I know, this is all crazy talk.



And now it's about getting hurt? You guys are insisting that that they doing at least as much work on their own. What if they get hurt there? Tell me. What would the response be if OBJ tears his knee doing his own workouts?







So if Vernon and Odell don't mentor these kids THIS WEEK, they can't do it ever? Training camp isn't a time where this could happen?



JPP and Brandon Marshall can't help the young guys? Only Odell and Vernon can?



Arguments like this are such a reach. You know it's insignificant but are trying to find a way to make it a problem that the players aren't there simply because you want them to be.



Do you guys really think something is going to happen in a regular season game where we look back and say "man, if that kid had just been under the tutelage of Odell for those few extra days back in May, this never would have happened!" ?



Come on. You guys are so dug in on this that you're going to extreme lengths to turn it into an issue that it is not.



You are overstating things to try to make your point. Did I say that Only Odell and Vernon can help? No. Did I say that if they don't do it this week they never can? No.



This is a team activity. They are high-profile players on the team. They should be there. Again, it's not complicated. Will something happen in a regular season game where we look back and say "man, if that kid had just been under the tutelage of Odell for those few extra days back in May, this never would have happened!"? I don't know (and neither do you). But giving those younger players more opportunities than less is obviously better for them. Giving these guys more opportunities than less to work with their new teammates and help install new concepts on their sides of the ball is obviously better for them.



At this point, its arguing for the sake of arguing. Nobody is calling OBJ Becky. Nobody is saying he sucks, or we should get rid of him, or he's not the long-term answer. Nobody is saying it was a mistake to sign Vernon or that we should get rid of him. People are saying they should be at practice with the rest of their teammates. Is that really such a controversial hot take? Whatever... In comment 13483113 arcarsenal said:You are overstating things to try to make your point. Did I say that Only Odell and Vernon can help? No. Did I say that if they don't do it this week they never can? No.This is a team activity. They are high-profile players on the team. They should be there. Again, it's not complicated. Will something happen in a regular season game where we look back and say "man, if that kid had just been under the tutelage of Odell for those few extra days back in May, this never would have happened!"? I don't know (and neither do you). But giving those younger players more opportunities than less is obviously better for them. Giving these guys more opportunities than less to work with their new teammates and help install new concepts on their sides of the ball is obviously better for them.At this point, its arguing for the sake of arguing. Nobody is calling OBJ Becky. Nobody is saying he sucks, or we should get rid of him, or he's not the long-term answer. Nobody is saying it was a mistake to sign Vernon or that we should get rid of him. People are saying they should be at practice with the rest of their teammates. Is that really such a controversial hot take? Whatever...

RE: This is beyond dumb, IMO. Chris in Philly : 10:53 am : link

Quote: It's OTA's in May. It's not training camp, its not mandatory and he's not loafing. He's busting his a** and working on his craft. Ideally, would it be nice if he did this before OTA's and then came to OTA's, sure, but you cannot question this guys work ethic, desire to be great and dedication to the NY Giants.



This sums up why I don't understand the argument. I am not questioning his work ethic or anything else. I am completely in agreement that it would be ideal if he came to OTA's. That's all I am saying, but people read what they want to read, I guess. In comment 13483171 Keith said:This sums up why I don't understand the argument. I am not questioning his work ethic or anything else. I am completely in agreement that it would be ideal if he came to OTA's. That's all I am saying, but people read what they want to read, I guess.

Nobody is saying we should get rid of him? Keith : 10:53 am : link Go Terps:



It's not stupid to suggest trading him. The time to do it would be now before we pay him twenty million a year and make him untradeable.



Right now he has trade value that might be greater than Herschel Walker. It would be the epitome of selling high on an asset, and would protect the Giants from Beckham possibly being devalued by injury, his own stupidity, or otherwise.

Chris, but reality is that Keith : 10:56 am : link he has his own life. It's May, the season ended a few months ago. From June til February, he's going to be working with the team. He is entitled to do his own thing before then, its voluntary. It's not like he's sitting on his couch getting fat. He's training on his time and how he wants. He will have TONS of time before the season to work with the team, mentor the young players and build chemistry. It literally means nothing.

RE: Nobody is saying we should get rid of him? Chris in Philly : 11:02 am : link

Quote: Go Terps:



It's not stupid to suggest trading him. The time to do it would be now before we pay him twenty million a year and make him untradeable.



Right now he has trade value that might be greater than Herschel Walker. It would be the epitome of selling high on an asset, and would protect the Giants from Beckham possibly being devalued by injury, his own stupidity, or otherwise.



OK, fine. One person said it! In comment 13483179 Keith said:OK, fine. One person said it!

CiP... arcarsenal : 11:02 am : link I don't think any of us are saying we'd actually prefer him not to be there.



But it's basically the equivalent of saying.. would I like a Bentley in my garage? Of course I would. Does it matter that I don't? Nah.



I just don't think it matters. I honestly think that saying he should be there to mentor younger players is a major reach. That's not his job. He hasn't even eclipsed his rookie contract yet. That's what the coaches and vets are there for. If kids need guidance at OTA's, it's available to them. Odell is far from the only place they can get it.



I just don't get why this has to mean he's immature or not a team guy. His teammates all speak highly of him. Marshall has only been here a couple months and raved about how hard Odell works and how he marvels at watching him do what he does.



I just don't think it matters or will make any difference come September but we have half of BBI up in arms over this as if it's a major issue. It's OTA's. It's May. Let's take a deep breath.

I don't know if I completely agree Dave in Hoboken : 11:17 am : link that OTA's 100% don't matter. Especially with training camp practice sessions being cut down in recent years. Less practices, less reps. I don't see anything wrong with getting a head-start by being there in May for a week, or whatever it is and getting to know some of the new players that are skill position players on your side of the ball (Marshall, Engram) now. But whatever.

. arcarsenal : 11:26 am : link I think they matter much more for certain players than others.



Rookies, guys on the bubble, players who are long-shots to make the team.. those are all guys who actually need to be there.



Guys like Beckham and Vernon really don't have much to gain.



If vital things were happening during OTA's, they wouldn't be voluntary.

Trading Beckham Go Terps : 11:28 am : link Even if Beckham weren't a total asshole I'd rather they traded him instead of paying him. Paying a wide receiver twenty million a year just doesn't make sense.



Beckham being an asshole only makes the decision easier.

. arcarsenal : 11:33 am : link Where did anyone say they were completely worthless?

RE: . santacruzom : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



I don't know if his absence from the OTA's will have any measurable effect, but it is possible that a player's presence at OTA's can lay the foundation for a less tangible effect that reaps rewards during the season. I imagine their presence is one of those cumulative things that can help a player -- even one who isn't interested in being a leader -- establish a sense of gravity, just like their skills and performance on the field can. All these cumulative things might come in handy when you need to make a big withdrawal at a big moment. In comment 13482876 arcarsenal said:I don't know if his absence from the OTA's will have any measurable effect, but it is possible that a player'sat OTA's can lay the foundation for a less tangible effect that reaps rewards during the season. I imagine their presence is one of those cumulative things that can help a player -- even one who isn't interested in being a leader -- establish a sense of gravity, just like their skills and performance on the field can. All these cumulative things might come in handy when you need to make a big withdrawal at a big moment.

He wants attention Joey in VA : 12:19 pm : link Nothing more and what gets him attention? Showing up to work with his teammates or fucking off with Johnny Manziel and some fat faced bitch in a bowling alley? He lives on social media posting everything he can to garner attention because he's in love with being a celebrity not a football player. Is he a hard worker, yeah he is and he goes all out on the field but it's time to put your team first and be here and he's not doing it so he can further his celebrity and be a story. He lives for the limelight and he lives for the attention and the controversy that he creates even when he claims there is nothing to see here.



There is a simple bottom line, he should be here and he isn't.

RE: This is beyond dumb, IMO. santacruzom : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Ideally, would it be nice if he did this before OTA's and then came to OTA's, sure, but you cannot question this guys work ethic



To me it's almost as much of a fallacy to assume he has a great work ethic than it is to dismiss his ethic because he's missing OTA's. Yes, he works on his craft, and he's very likely in a level of peak condition only a small percentage of people achieve. But you know, that's not necessarily proof of unparalleled work ethic -- he might actually just really like (or at least not dislike) achieving any of those things.



We've all known people who by appearances work hard at one or a few thing, but reveal themselves not to really be "hard" workers once you discover they don't really do anything they don't like. Beckham may or may not be one of those people -- you can't discount either possibility. In comment 13483171 Keith said:To me it's almost as much of a fallacy to assume he has a great work ethic than it is to dismiss his ethic because he's missing OTA's. Yes, he works on his craft, and he's very likely in a level of peak condition only a small percentage of people achieve. But you know, that's not necessarily proof of unparalleled work ethic -- he might actually just really(or at least not dislike) achieving any of those things.We've all known people who by appearances work hard at one or a few thing, but reveal themselves not to really be "hard" workers once you discover they don't really do anything they don't like. Beckham may or may not be one of those people -- you can't discount either possibility.

. arcarsenal : 12:22 pm : link Beckham actually hasn't posted anything on social media since April 18th.



But don't let that get in the way of a good rant.

he reminds me of Cruz in that way. area junc : 12:25 pm : link Only much worse because he's a millenial that's gone full throttle off the deep end with social media.



But Cruz always struck me as a guy that, as soon as he became a household name, got a taste for something off the field. Football became secondary to him being Victor Cruz the Roc Nation employee and celebrity.



What these guys don't realize is without football, they aren't nearly as interesting. Ronda Rousey is dealing with the same thing without her UFC dominance. Football is why anybody gives a sh#t about these guys. Otherwise OBJ and Cruz are nobodies just like everyone else.



In fact - that was Lebron's advice to OBJ way back when, his rookie year. Take care of your football first.

RE: . Joey in VA : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



Either you can tell the truth, and say no, or you can reach far and wide to invent some half-assed reasons as to how you think it could.



Nary a peep about Olivier Vernon, who is making significantly more money than Beckham, but about 10 threads about Beckham.



No one seems to be worried that Vernon's absence will negatively effect the defense or that he's not there to offer a hand to younger guys or whatever reasons we're digging feverishly for at this point - but Beckham not being there is supposed to have some sort of team-wide drawback?



The amount of attention this topic is receiving in relation to the impact it actually has on the team is fucking absurd.



No one is going to care about this when training camp opens at the end of July and Beckham is there like everyone else. You don't know the first fucking thing about what a teammate is do you? You sow the seeds for the season starting now, and acting like your little boyfriend is above the law and it's not a negative thing is just you being a whiny fan boy who doesn't have one shred of common sense. Every moment matters with your team, every single one and in this CBA neutered world of practice you need every rep you can get and you need to be there with your team. Your absolution of this me first head case is sickening. In comment 13482876 arcarsenal said:You don't know the first fucking thing about what a teammate is do you? You sow the seeds for the season starting now, and acting like your little boyfriend is above the law and it's not a negative thing is just you being a whiny fan boy who doesn't have one shred of common sense. Every moment matters with your team, every single one and in this CBA neutered world of practice you need every rep you can get and you need to be there with your team. Your absolution of this me first head case is sickening.

RE: He wants attention Matt M. : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Nothing more and what gets him attention? Showing up to work with his teammates or fucking off with Johnny Manziel and some fat faced bitch in a bowling alley? He lives on social media posting everything he can to garner attention because he's in love with being a celebrity not a football player. Is he a hard worker, yeah he is and he goes all out on the field but it's time to put your team first and be here and he's not doing it so he can further his celebrity and be a story. He lives for the limelight and he lives for the attention and the controversy that he creates even when he claims there is nothing to see here.



There is a simple bottom line, he should be here and he isn't. I agree 100%. the problem is, too many here think that means you either hate him or crying the sky is falling because he isn't here. Neither is true. On the field, he is one of my favorite (and both of my sons') favorite players. I have often said I think he is the best offensive weapon I have ever seen play. I also think he will continue to produce at a high level.



All that said, I agree that both he and the Giants would only benefit from him being here, and at the other informal workouts, like the one Manning runs with receivers on his own. Does he need this to succeed? No. But, it will only make him, Eli, and the team better to do things like this.



Likewise, do I think the Miami trip was the reason we lost the playoff game and/or he didn't have a great game? No. But, I do think it is perfectly legitimate to look at things like this and question him, his focus, etc. Does that mean I think he will implode, he isn't working hard, etc.? No. But, it does mean I think he can and should do more to be at his absolute best and for the offense to be at its best. It's not wrong to point out he is not maximizing his output...and that is scary considering what his output is already.



The truth is, a lot of players with high talent don't maximize their talent. Hell, a lot don't get to the high level he's already playing at. But, the very best in any sport, more often than not, tend to be the guys that work MUCH harder than everyone else. In comment 13483299 Joey in VA said:I agree 100%. the problem is, too many here think that means you either hate him or crying the sky is falling because he isn't here. Neither is true. On the field, he is one of my favorite (and both of my sons') favorite players. I have often said I think he is the best offensive weapon I have ever seen play. I also think he will continue to produce at a high level.All that said, I agree that both he and the Giants would only benefit from him being here, and at the other informal workouts, like the one Manning runs with receivers on his own. Does hethis to succeed? No. But, it will only make him, Eli, and the team better to do things like this.Likewise, do I think the Miami trip was the reason we lost the playoff game and/or he didn't have a great game? No. But, I do think it is perfectly legitimate to look at things like this and question him, his focus, etc. Does that mean I think he will implode, he isn't working hard, etc.? No. But, it does mean I think he can and should do more to be at his absolute best and for the offense to be at its best. It's not wrong to point out he is not maximizing his output...and that is scary considering what his output is already.The truth is, a lot of players with high talent don't maximize their talent. Hell, a lot don't get to the high level he's already playing at. But, the very best in any sport, more often than not, tend to be the guys that work MUCH harder than everyone else.

That's one of their favorite lines area junc : 12:32 pm : link "It isn't the end of the world."



Yeah, no sh#t. Nothing about the NFL is the end of the world. It's a phrase uttered by a beaten man in a debate.

. arcarsenal : 12:34 pm : link You're such an angry man, Joey.



It's not healthy.



It's a holiday weekend. Lighten up.

Also, a video of him working out hard Matt M. : 12:34 pm : link doesn't mean he is doing everything he can. I would much rather he be working out with the rest of the team when it is possible. I get that it is voluntary. But, I still think it is a reasonable expectation that most players will view this as beneficial, if not necessary to overall success. Hell, I wish more players were working out at the team facilities much of the off season.

RE: he reminds me of Cruz in that way. arcarsenal : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Only much worse because he's a millenial that's gone full throttle off the deep end with social media.



But Cruz always struck me as a guy that, as soon as he became a household name, got a taste for something off the field. Football became secondary to him being Victor Cruz the Roc Nation employee and celebrity.



What these guys don't realize is without football, they aren't nearly as interesting. Ronda Rousey is dealing with the same thing without her UFC dominance. Football is why anybody gives a sh#t about these guys. Otherwise OBJ and Cruz are nobodies just like everyone else.



In fact - that was Lebron's advice to OBJ way back when, his rookie year. Take care of your football first.



Again.. Beckham has not posted anything on social media since mid-April. But let's not let that get in the way of complaining about it. In comment 13483306 area junc said:Again.. Beckham has not posted anything on social media since mid-April. But let's not let that get in the way of complaining about it.

RE: RE: He wants attention santacruzom : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: The truth is, a lot of players with high talent don't maximize their talent. Hell, a lot don't get to the high level he's already playing at. But, the very best in any sport, more often than not, tend to be the guys that work MUCH harder than everyone else.



Shit, Beckham might very well maximize his talent without attending OTA's. I mean, I have little doubt he'll post yet another crazy season statistically and a good many people will say, "See? Who needs OTA's!" And they might be right.



But at least consider that his presence might have some less tangible benefits. Like CIP said, maybe he'd provide a good example and could help accelerate his teammates' growth. Maybe it would help develop some bond with some random player that actually happens to pay dividends during the season. All of these only apply if you think that a team's success might be more than the sum of the numbers its players put up.



I don't think that his absence is a huge negative, as much as I think his presence could be a positive. In comment 13483312 Matt M. said:Shit, Beckham might very well maximize his talent without attending OTA's. I mean, I have little doubt he'll post yet another crazy season statistically and a good many people will say, "See? Who needs OTA's!" And they might be right.But at least consider that his presence might have some less tangible benefits. Like CIP said, maybe he'd provide a good example and could help accelerate his teammates' growth. Maybe it would help develop some bond with some random player that actually happens to pay dividends during the season. All of these only apply if you think that a team's success might be more than the sum of the numbers its players put up.I don't think that his absence is a huge negative, as much as I think his presence could be a positive.

RE: RE: . Giantology : 12:38 pm : link

Again, I will pose this question..



Will Odell's absence from OTA's have any effect whatsoever on the upcoming season?



Either you can tell the truth, and say no, or you can reach far and wide to invent some half-assed reasons as to how you think it could.



Nary a peep about Olivier Vernon, who is making significantly more money than Beckham, but about 10 threads about Beckham.



No one seems to be worried that Vernon's absence will negatively effect the defense or that he's not there to offer a hand to younger guys or whatever reasons we're digging feverishly for at this point - but Beckham not being there is supposed to have some sort of team-wide drawback?



The amount of attention this topic is receiving in relation to the impact it actually has on the team is fucking absurd.



No one is going to care about this when training camp opens at the end of July and Beckham is there like everyone else.



You don't know the first fucking thing about what a teammate is do you? You sow the seeds for the season starting now, and acting like your little boyfriend is above the law and it's not a negative thing is just you being a whiny fan boy who doesn't have one shred of common sense. Every moment matters with your team, every single one and in this CBA neutered world of practice you need every rep you can get and you need to be there with your team. Your absolution of this me first head case is sickening.



You seem like a really fun, easy going guy. In comment 13483307 Joey in VA said:You seem like a really fun, easy going guy.

RE: RE: This is beyond dumb, IMO. Keith : 12:40 pm : link

Ideally, would it be nice if he did this before OTA's and then came to OTA's, sure, but you cannot question this guys work ethic







To me it's almost as much of a fallacy to assume he has a great work ethic than it is to dismiss his ethic because he's missing OTA's. Yes, he works on his craft, and he's very likely in a level of peak condition only a small percentage of people achieve. But you know, that's not necessarily proof of unparalleled work ethic -- he might actually just really like (or at least not dislike) achieving any of those things.



We've all known people who by appearances work hard at one or a few thing, but reveal themselves not to really be "hard" workers once you discover they don't really do anything they don't like. Beckham may or may not be one of those people -- you can't discount either possibility.



Well, that's just you. Almost every teammate, coach and people that do know, talk about how hard he works. It's actually pretty obvious that he works his ass off. I absolutely can discount everything you just said because clearly you have no clue what you are talking about. How about this. Do just a little bit of research regarding his training and how hard he works and let me know what you find. In comment 13483300 santacruzom said:Well, that's just you. Almost every teammate, coach and people that do know, talk about how hard he works. It's actually pretty obvious that he works his ass off. I absolutely can discount everything you just said because clearly you have no clue what you are talking about. How about this. Do just a little bit of research regarding his training and how hard he works and let me know what you find.

This line right here is how I feel. Well said, IMO. Keith : 12:43 pm : link

I don't think that his absence is a huge negative, as much as I think his presence could be a positive.



There is nothing negative about him not being at these volunary workouts. If we were installing a new offense, I'd think differently. I also think it's important to note that you said it COULD be a positive and I guess you can make a case that it could be. However, he will be with these guys in 2-3 weeks and they will be working together for 3 months until the season starts so there will be plenty of time for him to have a positive impact.

I liked some of the stuff Carter was showing him/telling him Matt M. : 12:45 pm : link But, how much of that was to hear himself speak? For example, there is about a minute long clip of him showing OBJ how he would plant and cut to turn square. That's all great, but there wasn't anything to show OBJ ever had an issue. He runs great routes and has from day one.

RE: IMO it's another (concerning) sign of OBJ's immaturity Ten Ton Hammer : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: The pattern of behavior is what's different between him missing OTA's and someone like Vernon - who is locked into a contract and hasn't previously shown immaturity. The same reason it was be a bigger deal when Johny Manziel posted pictures from clubs than Victor Cruz (prior behavior).



Also important to note - the 4-5-6 years of any star's career are a pain in the ass because of contract renegotiation and franchise tag animosity. The combination of OBJ's "look at me" behavior and the reality that most big money contract renegotiations are hostile seems destined to not mix well. The Eli Mannings & Justin Tucks are few and far between.



"but why does that matter? who cares how much he gets paid?" I don't. But this event (and the boat, and not going to Duke, and everything else) provides further proof that there are other things on Odell's to do list than making sure what happened in GB never happens again. Add in the possible contract disputes/drama going forward due and it seems unlikely his career won't continue to be partially defined by distractions.



You have a very loose definition of the word proof. We are being very quick to assume a player isn't working or isn't focused on his career without knowing what this player is doing.



The most obvious sign that he has been a hard worker his whole career is that he walked into the league on day one and was highly productive, and he's been exceptional since. Not very good. Not really good. Top 3 at his position without hyperbole. In comment 13483106 Eric on Li said:You have a very loose definition of the word proof. We are being very quick to assume a player isn't working or isn't focused on his career without knowing what this player is doing.The most obvious sign that he has been a hard worker his whole career is that he walked into the league on day one and was highly productive, and he's been exceptional since. Not very good. Not really good. Top 3 at his position without hyperbole.

RE: RE: RE: This is beyond dumb, IMO. santacruzom : 12:49 pm : link

Well, that's just you. Almost every teammate, coach and people that do know, talk about how hard he works. It's actually pretty obvious that he works his ass off. I absolutely can discount everything you just said because clearly you have no clue what you are talking about. How about this. Do just a little bit of research regarding his training and how hard he works and let me know what you find.



It really isn't. Do a search for the term "work ethic" and check out all the things that are likely to be mentioned that aren't just "does something over and over again until he's really good at it." In comment 13483327 Keith said:It really isn't. Do a search for the term "work ethic" and check out all the things that are likely to be mentioned that aren't just "does something over and over again until he's really good at it."

RE: This line right here is how I feel. Well said, IMO. santacruzom : 12:50 pm : link

I don't think that his absence is a huge negative, as much as I think his presence could be a positive.



Really? You agree with that? Remember, I have no clue what I'm talking about. In comment 13483332 Keith said:Really? You agree with that? Remember, I have no clue what I'm talking about.