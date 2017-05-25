Mykelle Thompson moved from safety to cornerback FranknWeezer : 5/30/2017 9:14 am Just read an article on it from twitter but didn't save the link and now I'm having trouble finding it. Discussed how his prospects at safety were slim since we added Ihenacho, plus what's already there...and how we are thin at corner depth. Can anybody else provide the link?

Not a great sign for him JonC : 5/30/2017 9:18 am : link it likely suggests the physicality required at S is an issue.



it was in James Kratches Mailbag

@JamesKratch Is Mykkele Thompson fully participating? Hows he look as a CB? Had no shot sticking as a S.





Thompson appeared to be practicing fully at cornerback on Thursday at OTAs. His odds of making the team are undoubtedly better at corner, but I don’t agree he “had no shot sticking” if he stayed at safety. The Giants like Thompson, and he really hasn’t done anything to lose that support by being injured. If anything, the Giants jumped the gun a bit on putting him on injured reserve last year, and then couldn’t bring him back because Shane Vereen was clearly a more important cog to use the one IR/return designation on.



Every indication I got was Thompson would’ve been able to return at some point last season from his knee injury. If the new rules were in place last year and teams got two IR/return players, he likely would have. This is a big year for Thompson. If he can’t produce, or gets injured again, chances are the Giants will move on. Right now, I think he’ll be on the 53-man roster again if he stays healthy.

There is room ChicagoMarty : 5/30/2017 9:30 am : link for a db who can swing from cb to safety and back.



Versatility is critical on NFL rosters these days



Can he cover?



Can he tackle?



Can he grasp all the coverages of both positions?



Exhibition games will be critical

Not necessarily a bad sign because the nickel CB position is becoming a unique position in its own right (much like the H-back on offense) and they may feel M. Thompson is well suited for it. In today's NFL a guy can have a whole career being not quite ideal for safety or outside CB, but perfect for the slot CB role.

Chances are pretty good he's not long for the NFL, the injuries and being moved around are often re-arranging the deck chairs.

JonC Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/30/2017 9:51 am : : 5/30/2017 9:51 am : link The flip side is if he can play both positions at minimal level, and does well on specials, his versatility may lend to the last roster spot in the defensive backfield.

It's not really a new role. Klaatu : 5/30/2017 9:54 am : link Thompson was getting reps in the slot as a rookie, and again in his second year.

He was a 5th round pick, 144th overall Milton : 5/30/2017 10:04 am : link The Giants obviously like his talent and measurables. If he has a healthy camp, I think the odds are he sticks. But what are the odds that he has a healthy camp?

From Gil Brandt... Milton : 5/30/2017 10:13 am : link Quote: Defensive back Mykkele Thompson (6-0 5/8, 200) ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.48 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds. He also performed 18 strength lifts. Thompson primarly played safety for the Longhorns, but moved into a cornerback spot when the team went into a five-defensive back set . He is a player that if an NFL team signs him, it must decide if Thompson will be a big corner or an undersized safety. Following Thompson's Pro Day...

True, but many believe it was a reach in the 5th and that the Giants could have picked him up as a UDFA.

The numbers don't seem to be stacked that badly against him. Big Blue Blogger : 5/30/2017 11:07 am : link Collins, Ihenacho and really Berhe too seem best suited to playing downhill/in the box. Darian Thompson and Andrew Adams are ahead of M.Thompson at FS, but neither has exactly established himself. Most importantly, none of the other five vets can play corner at all. So the versatility factor could loom large. Besides, the way this team goes through safeties, half of the group will be on IR by the end of September.

Not too surprising mavric : 5/30/2017 11:28 am : link He's tall (6'2") and lean and fast (4.47). I imagine they want him to be versatile enough to swing out as a CB if forced by injury or some other issue.



I imagine the Giants see him as a FS/CB given his size and speed.

This is what happens when you are in danger of losing your Heisenberg : 5/30/2017 11:33 am : link roster spot.

I'll say this English Alaister : 5/30/2017 11:37 am : link I liked MT a lot at camp last year...his speed shows up on the practice field. I'd be careful about writing him off...and I expected very little going in.

A la Mark Herzlich practicing to be a TE

this is also the kind of thing Belichek asks of everyone on the roster

As was written about in one of the recent articles mfsd : 5/30/2017 12:32 pm : link I think this has more to do with the big drop off in talent at CB after our big 3. Giants will be giving a lot of guys a chance to step up for CB number 4 through 6

Mykelle wasn't even that good in college, he certainly wasn't the top PatersonPlank : 5/30/2017 12:33 pm : link db on the team. He wasn't supposed to be drafted and even admitted he was surprised when the Giants called. This looks to me, IMO, as a last effort to see if they can find a useful spot for him somewhere. He has been obviously beaten out at Safety, which as we know is not deep for the the Giants, so this is concerning. The Giants have some time here and probably want to see what he can do there before they make the final decision on him.

What's wrong with him being the 4th or 5th CB Earl the goat : 5/30/2017 12:51 pm : link If he can stay healthy

Long Rangy. Good speed

Plus the Giants are not deep at CB if one of the big 3 go down

I like this move a lot

beating a dead horse I know NYDCBlue : 5/30/2017 12:55 pm : link But at least Bennett Jackson has looked good for us in game situations. He is allegedly healthy and should warrant a workout to test the ole tires

I'd be in favor of Jackson or Leon Hall. I thought Hall did very well. In comment 13485427 NYDCBlue said:I'd be in favor of Jackson or Leon Hall. I thought Hall did very well.

I'm with Jon ColHowPepper : 5/30/2017 1:10 pm : link the legend of the awesomely talented Mykele Thompson was seeded by Reese's head-scratching selection--the kid did not appear in any of the pre-draft profiles or lists of eligibles; not only was he projected as an UDFA, he was unknown to most of the so-called experts. Then his legend only grew here at BBI.



Of course, in itself, this does not mean that he can not be a contributor, if not a full time starter.



But the two years of injuries obviously did not help his cause. He is long and thin, and he may be brittle. If he is really going to stick, my thought is the coaching staff will have to limit his play on specials, which itself would be unusual, because who knows if he can take the pounding? As a CB, will he be twitchy and quick enough, reactive enough to be an able cover guy?

If anything, he's propped up as an example of reese being an idiot, even though it's pretty hard to evaluate a guy who hasn't been able to see the field due to injuries.



I'd love to see more than a handful of posts that allude to Thompson being anything more than average, yet he's ripped here often and by relation, Reese is too. gotten the impression Thompson is a legend on BBI:If anything, he's propped up as an example of reese being an idiot, even though it's pretty hard to evaluate a guy who hasn't been able to see the field due to injuries.I'd love to see more than a handful of posts that allude to Thompson being anything more than average, yet he's ripped here often and by relation, Reese is too.

NFL is all about creating mismatches Milton : 5/30/2017 1:23 pm : link Thompson was drafted to match up against the Jordan Reeds (and Evan Engrams) of the NFL. Because of injuries, he's never had the chance to show it, but the fact that he is practicing in the slot CB role isn't some last ditch effort to return value, this was the plan all along.

indeed it was a small but dedicated coterie ColHowPepper : 5/30/2017 1:25 pm : link how many minds does it take to populate a legend? On BBI, maybe one or ten? (:



But, point taken. As to the blowback at Reese for the selection, it does seem to be one of those measurables over mind kind of thing.

He's not asking everyone on the roster. He does place a premium on versatility, though. The point I'm trying to make is that the Giants probably feel like M. Thompson isn't gonna make the team as a safety so they'll give him a chance at corner before they cut bait.

The Giants have Collins..... Doomster : 5/30/2017 2:32 pm : link the rest are just bodies at FS and SS, until they prove otherwise....

Words of wisdom from Dane Brugler re Mykkele Thompson: Klaatu : 5/30/2017 2:39 pm : link Quote: CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler was surprised by the selection of Thompson, but said there are picks like this in every draft.



"There are approximately 150 prospects every year that almost every team agrees deserves a draftable grade. And then the final 100 draft spots go to players from a pool of 1,000+ prospects," Brugler said via e-mail. "So there will always be surprises in the final rounds and the Giants saw something in Thompson that they didn't want to risk him being drafted before the sixth or seventh round."



So, what is it about Thompson that attracted the Giants to him? It's mostly about speed, as in 4.47 40-yard dash speed. It's also about coverage skills. With experience at corner, the Giants see Thompson as a guy who can drop down into the slot when needed...



The full article from Big Blue View is linked below.



BTW, Thompson was also one of Tony Pauline's favorite sleepers at Safety, as noted





- ( The full article from Big Blue View is linked below.BTW, Thompson was also one of Tony Pauline's favorite sleepers at Safety, as noted in this article by Pat Traina. I tried to link his Scouting Report, but, believe it or not I kept getting directed to a Tinder site! (and at my age, too. Go figure). A head-scratcher? Maybe, but maybe not. - ( New Window

I thought he looked good at FS area junc : 5/30/2017 3:21 pm : link before he got hurt last year. Good speed to the sideline. Was looking to hit people. I like his projection inside to slot CB where Spags seems to like a bigger, physical athlete. Ross, T2 and now DRC and Thompson. Gotta blitz and run fits (taking on blockers) while quick enough to play man on slot WRs. Not easy skillset to find.

"legend" seems to be a label for sarcastic users trying to inflate Ten Ton Hammer : 5/30/2017 3:25 pm : link their own narratives.



Acting like anyone has talked up Thompson is a bold faced lie.

I've talked up Thompson and I've taken a lot of crap from CHP because of it, but I call 'em as I see 'em, and Thompson was looking good, running with the ones, in both his rookie and sophomore years before he got hurt. So you can blame me if Thompson gets called a "BBI legend."

He's long and quick KWALL2 : 5/30/2017 8:13 pm : link We could use that at CB. If he can help out there and S he's a valuable guy.



One of Blakes problems is length. He is often in great position and guys make plays over him. Maybe Thompson can help with bigger WRs.

I like the sound of this adamg : 5/30/2017 11:19 pm : link A DRC backup who has a similar makeup makes sense. Also having safety experience should help him beyond versatility. Hope he gets to show us what he's got come September.





Mykkele Thompson at CB Big_Pete : 12:13 am : link I really don't see the issue with the coaching staff trying out Mykkele Thompson at CB. Our CB depth is pretty thin after Jenkins, Apple and DRC. Thompson is competing with Valentino Blake, Michael Hunter and Donte Deayon for 2-3 roster spots



Thompson does have pervious experience at CB (I believe 2 years at Texas) and we have young guys like Darian Thompson and Anthony Adams as FS options.



He is listed at 6'0", 193lbs which may be undersized for a safety, but decent size at CB.



As far as his athleticism goes he seems to have decent tools to work with at CB:



Pro Day Results

40-yard dash: 4.47 and 4.48 seconds

Vertical jump: 36 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

Short shuttle: 4.46 seconds

3-cone: 6.97 seconds

Bench: 18 reps of 225 pounds



I would imagine he could be a decent fit as a slot CB and special teamer.



The only real issue as far as I can see is whether Thompson is healthy, but if he is, he certainly has a chance to contribute. We should remember our scouts did really like him enough to draft him in the 5th round.



Let's see what he can do.

So long as M. Thompson can stay healthy (a big IF....) he sticks SGMen : 7:23 am : link M. Thompson flashed when healthy but couldn't stay healthy. This is his "make or break" camp. Because of his versatility and athleticism, as a fan, you have to hope he plays well and sticks.



Best case scenario is that he turns out to be a solid nickel CB who plays a lot of special teams.



Worst case scenario is his legs can't stay healthy and he is a camp cut, replaced by a veteran cut OR some 1st or 2nd year player (PS).





If you can't make this team at Free Safety (solely) Jimmy Googs : 7:46 am : link then you got to be on your last life-line...