Who Makes. A Leap? armstead98 : 5/31/2017 11:11 pm He had a very good rookie campaign but I think he's going to make a leap this year. Marshall and OBJ will attract a lot of attention and Shep is going to carve up the middle of the field.



What player do you think makes the leap this year? Perk? Apple? Goodsen?

Flowers

And Bromley

Just a guess



Just a guess

Perk is a guy who I'm excited to see this season. I think he could have taken some of those carries Jennings got last year and actually done something with them.

Apple

I'm really looking forward to watching his career. He came in last season as a boy amongst men. Can you imagine when the confidence grows with his age? He already has the skill set. Many feel he was a reach but his upside is through the roof.

Apple

If Apple makes the jump from solid to Top 10 pick, there will be no where to throw the ball.

The best DLine in the NFL.

The best set of CBs.

And Landon Collins.

That's almost not fair.



The best DLine in the NFL.



The best set of CBs.



And Landon Collins.



That's almost not fair.

RE: Flowers 81_Great_Dane : 5/31/2017 11:25 pm : link

Quote: And Bromley



If Bromley made a leap that would be a big deal. Not as big a deal as Flowers making a leap, but a big deal. They could sure use a DT who can get pressure up the middle on the QB. And it's probably not a great idea to expect Tomlinson to start Day 1.

RE: RE: Flowers David in LA : 5/31/2017 11:42 pm : link

FWIW, Snacks has praised Tomlinson for his ability to pick things up very quickly.

RE: RE: Flowers TyFromQueens : 5/31/2017 11:49 pm : link

With our old regime,I could see Tomlinson not getting much run his rookie season. But honestly by seasons end I fully expect him to start. Of course,He might show us something early and start from the jump.



With our old regime,I could see Tomlinson not getting much run his rookie season. But honestly by seasons end I fully expect him to start. Of course,He might show us something early and start from the jump.

It's still early.....

Dalvin seems to be such a perfect fit for this team, especially with a guy like Snacks next to him.

Bold prediction time adamg : 6/1/2017 1:11 am : link Goodson leads our LB Corp in tackles and PDs.



Flowers shows up big time.



And Perkins cracks 1000 yards on the ground with a half dozen TDs for good measure.

RE: Apple Toth029 : 6/1/2017 3:23 am : link

Quote: If Apple makes the jump from solid to Top 10 pick, there will be no where to throw the ball.



The best DLine in the NFL.



The best set of CBs.



And Landon Collins.



They need a better pass rush if they are going to be the best DL. Eagles DL is looking fantastic at the moment, and the Raiders front is excellent.

As

For my choice, it's Perkins. If he works on his receiving, he can be very good all around.

RE: Apple chopperhatch : 6/1/2017 6:15 am : link

Quote: If Apple makes the jump from solid to Top 10 pick, there will be no where to throw the ball.



The best DLine in the NFL.



The best set of CBs.



And Landon Collins.



That's almost not fair.



Best D line in football MAYBE. By a bit over the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks.



Best set of CBs assuming DRC is healthy.



Best D line in football MAYBE. By a bit over the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks.

Best set of CBs assuming DRC is healthy.

Im not being THAT guy, but you remember NY TD Blue right? How'd that work out?

RE: Bold prediction time chopperhatch : 6/1/2017 6:17 am : link

Quote: Goodson leads our LB Corp in tackles and PDs.



Flowers shows up big time.



And Perkins cracks 1000 yards on the ground with a half dozen TDs for good measure.





Holy shit....Adam, arent you in med school? Youre supposed to know the effects of the drugs not rage with them. ;-)

Give Adam a break

Hey this is the off-season the time for wild dreaming! Plus big pharma is most likely already giving out free samples

RE: Bold prediction time Tuckrule : 6/1/2017 6:47 am : link

Quote: Goodson leads our LB Corp in tackles and PDs.



Flowers shows up big time.



And Perkins cracks 1000 yards on the ground with a half dozen TDs for good measure.



It can't be Goodson because he won't be on the field in pass downs. Tackles is a possibility but our nickel backers are going to be Robinson and Casillas again

Donte Deayon makes the leap mavric : 6/1/2017 6:49 am : link Deayon showed a lot of moxie last year. The knock on him was his size, not his heart. I suspect this year he shows that he's a legitimate CB in the NFL and probably be used as the 4th CB while having the versatility to play some safety.



I also suspect that Davis Webb wins out the backup QB job about half way through the season. He won't unseat Eli of course, but he'll prove to the coaches that he's a better fit than Geno or Josh.



Also hoping Okwara takes the next step in proving he's a solid DE backup.

My list includes: SGMen : 6/1/2017 7:46 am : link Flowers - from basement to top third in the league.

Apple - stud, close to shutdown good

Perkins - 1,000+ 4.5 ypc or better, catches well too

Shepard - makes the easy grabs in the slot and more YAC

Hart - gets his technique down and goes from worst to acceptable (can live with him0

Adams - kid has looked good, big body

Okwara - surprises with more strength, experience



Bottom line: we had an all-time great off-season in 2016 and I think 2017 will be solid as well.

So long as the 2015 class steps up even more we'll be superb this year. simply superb.

I'm gonna go with BlackburnBalledOut : 6/1/2017 7:53 am : link Bobby Hart

Odell: 200 catches, but Deej : 6/1/2017 8:14 am : link the ridiculous hot takes get out of control. On the heels of his 3rd straight multi-TD effort, the Pope tweets that Odell must grow up if he wants to be successful. All 3 sides in the Syrian civil war come together to declare that "he can do better" than some D lister he's reportedly banging.

I'll play KingBlue : 6/1/2017 8:18 am : link Adams... read the quote from Carl Banks yesterday. Said he looks much more comfortable. Expect him to compete with Ellison for a role in the offense.



Flowers... big, strong, fit. A year of experience working with Scolari...

Mykkele Thompson... Capt. Don : 6/1/2017 8:29 am : link which is to say that he, stays healthy, contributes as a dime CB and on special teams.

RE: I'll play KingBlue : 6/1/2017 8:39 am : link

RE: Mykkele Thompson... SGMen : 6/1/2017 8:40 am : link

Quote: which is to say that he, stays healthy, contributes as a dime CB and on special teams. Yeah, if he stays healthy he is likely our 4th CB, 5th safety and special teamer. He has talent, speed, hips just needs to stay healthy for once. A big IF.



Yeah, if he stays healthy he is likely our 4th CB, 5th safety and special teamer. He has talent, speed, hips just needs to stay healthy for once. A big IF.

Our secondary will be the league's best if it stays healthy and D. Thompson starts healthy at FS.

I am looking for big things from Doomster : 6/1/2017 9:05 am : link Shepard and Perkins on offense.....



On defense, I am hoping Apple and Okwara take that next step....

Ben McAdoo JohnB : 6/1/2017 9:10 am : link I hope he takes the next step upwards.

Not Flowers, Not Shep, Perkins or Hart grizz299 : 6/1/2017 9:38 am : link Somehow the board has bought the Hallejulah chorus..



Flowers high side is adequate, I think we'll see that but I don't think there's much more potential than that. He should be a guard and not in space.

Ditto Hart

Sheps' production dropped as the season went on. This is a nice receiver, but little explosiveness or YAC. The word in the league was "lack of strength" and a strong CB could handle him. His drop in production was a result of the league figuring him out. He'll profit from what's around him, and become a nice player but that's it.

Perkins showed some nice elusiveness..I don't think this is a top back

That's not to knock those guys but they're not likely to be the second coming.

The "yes's"

Fred Caulfield started every game as a rookie in a superbowl year, I expect Tomlinson will.

Apple...yes, very high side, seems like a hard worker, glides, quick hips, top potential

I expect the MLB to be top drawer and bring a physicality and intimidation that elevates the whold defense..

Vernon was good with a bad wrist, I think he might be better this year.

The player they most need to break out is D. Thompson.









Fred Caulfield? Klaatu : 6/1/2017 9:45 am : link Do you mean Barry Cofield? Well, he did start every game as a rookie, but that was in 2006, a year before the 2007 championship run.

RE: Not Flowers, Not Shep, Perkins or Hart JohnB : 6/1/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Somehow the board has bought the Hallejulah chorus..











What did you think of Collins after his rookie year???



Is there ANYONE you like?



What did you think of Collins after his rookie year???

Is there ANYONE you like?

Rookie do hit a wall since they don't stop from their bowl game onward. The first season in the NFL is VERY long and for rookies to get "worn out" is a known fact. To say "You've seen the best they have" or not expecting someone to step up is not thinking correctly.

Darian Thompson Amtoft : 6/1/2017 12:49 pm : link he will be healthy and a player that will really help in the back end.

I'll go with George : 6/1/2017 1:38 pm : link BJ Goodson - major role this year.

Jerell Adams - I think he'll replace Tye and we'll be glad he did.

Bobby Hart - He's made progress already, and I think he'll improve again this season.

Eli Apple - He was good as a rookie, but will be even better with a year of experience under his belt.



On the decline:



Eli - Father Time takes no prisoners

Brandon Marshall - ditto

Jonathan Casillas - ditto

Jay Bromley - I don't think he lasts past August 20



i would like it to be flowers msh : 6/1/2017 2:12 pm : link but my gut says apple he was very solid as a rookie as collins was his rookie year,with another year in the system and better conditioning plus learning from guys like jenkins and drc about how to play the position he is capable of making a similar leap to collins in year 2 no given but he has the best opportunity to do that of anyone



with the OT they drafted and signed flowers will be pushed to play like a legitimate starting LT not just inherit the job as he has done so far,the knock on him was always he projected to more of a RT but that he could develop into a LT because he had all the tools so we will see if he does this team gets better very quickly









RE: RE: Bold prediction time adamg : 6/1/2017 4:00 pm : link

Holy shit....Adam, arent you in med school? Youre supposed to know the effects of the drugs not rage with them. ;-)



Not med school. Just finished my masters in linguistics actually. Maybe do some law clerk stuff while applying to PhDs. But drugs are good. Preferably the green leafy kind. And if Goodson breaks out, we can indulge on my dime!

Just imagine mavric : 6/2/2017 9:56 am : link if Jerell Adams ended up being a younger version of Tony Gonzalez.



He came to the Giants with the hype that he was a "steal" in the draft and showed some possibilities late in the season.



But now the beat writers are saying good things about him as though he's gotten stronger and is showing some awesome skills in the OTA's. He is one I'd love to see take that big step into a quality TE to compliment Engram and Ellison.

Tony Gonzalez?? Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 10:07 am : link One of the best college players in his draft?



Holds like a million different NFL records for Tight Ends?



Sure-fire bet for the Hall of Fame?



Yeah, I hope Adams does that too...

If Jerrell Adams turns into Tony Gonzalez... Klaatu : 6/2/2017 10:13 am : link



Would that make Evan Engram Speedy Gonzales?

As for Will Tye...I think it makes him Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez. Klaatu : 6/2/2017 10:30 am : link

RE: Just imagine area junc : 6/2/2017 12:18 pm : link

Quote: if Jerell Adams ended up being a younger version of Tony Gonzalez.



He came to the Giants with the hype that he was a "steal" in the draft and showed some possibilities late in the season.



But now the beat writers are saying good things about him as though he's gotten stronger and is showing some awesome skills in the OTA's. He is one I'd love to see take that big step into a quality TE to compliment Engram and Ellison.



He's built like Martellus Bennett who really filled out when he got to the Giants and was playing at like 285. Very encouraging to hear he's "getting it".

Bennett annexOPR : 6/2/2017 3:31 pm : link is exactly who I thought of when Adams was selected. He's got so much potential .. sure would be great if TE goes from a dumpster fire to a strength on this team



Engram, Ellison, Adams ... it could happen.



* back to the thread, I think Perkins becomes a "household name" this year similar to Devonta freeman's breakout

Goodson - makes our run d even better Ira : 6/2/2017 3:40 pm : link and can cover when needed.

I'm going to go with Eli Apple as this year's LC David in LA : 6/2/2017 3:41 pm : link gained 10 lbs, claims he's actually a bit faster. Also very encouraged to see that Jerrell Adams is not going down without a fight. Between the encouraging reports about him and LaCosse, I think we're going to have some tough cuts at the position. Finally, a good problem to have at the TE position!