Who Makes. A Leap?

He had a very good rookie campaign but I think he's going to make a leap this year. Marshall and OBJ will attract a lot of attention and Shep is going to carve up the middle of the field.
What player do you think makes the leap this year? Perk? Apple? Goodsen?
I think he could have taken some of those carries Jennings got last year and actually done something with them.
I'm really looking forward to watching his career. He came in last season as a boy amongst men. Can you imagine when the confidence grows with his age? He already has the skill set. Many feel he was a reach but his upside is through the roof.
If Apple makes the jump from solid to Top 10 pick, there will be no where to throw the ball.
The best DLine in the NFL.
The best set of CBs.
And Landon Collins.
That's almost not fair.
If Bromley made a leap that would be a big deal. Not as big a deal as Flowers making a leap, but a big deal. They could sure use a DT who can get pressure up the middle on the QB. And it's probably not a great idea to expect Tomlinson to start Day 1.
FWIW, Snacks has praised Tomlinson for his ability to pick things up very quickly.
With our old regime,I could see Tomlinson not getting much run his rookie season. But honestly by seasons end I fully expect him to start. Of course,He might show us something early and start from the jump.
It's still early.....
especially with a guy like Snacks next to him.
Goodson leads our LB Corp in tackles and PDs.
Flowers shows up big time.
And Perkins cracks 1000 yards on the ground with a half dozen TDs for good measure.
They need a better pass rush if they are going to be the best DL. Eagles DL is looking fantastic at the moment, and the Raiders front is excellent.
For my choice, it's Perkins. If he works on his receiving, he can be very good all around.
Best D line in football MAYBE. By a bit over the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks.
Best set of CBs assuming DRC is healthy.
Im not being THAT guy, but you remember NY TD Blue right? How'd that work out?
Holy shit....Adam, arent you in med school? Youre supposed to know the effects of the drugs not rage with them. ;-)
Hey this is the off-season the time for wild dreaming! Plus big pharma is most likely already giving out free samples
It can't be Goodson because he won't be on the field in pass downs. Tackles is a possibility but our nickel backers are going to be Robinson and Casillas again
Deayon showed a lot of moxie last year. The knock on him was his size, not his heart. I suspect this year he shows that he's a legitimate CB in the NFL and probably be used as the 4th CB while having the versatility to play some safety.
I also suspect that Davis Webb wins out the backup QB job about half way through the season. He won't unseat Eli of course, but he'll prove to the coaches that he's a better fit than Geno or Josh.
Also hoping Okwara takes the next step in proving he's a solid DE backup.
Flowers - from basement to top third in the league.
Apple - stud, close to shutdown good
Perkins - 1,000+ 4.5 ypc or better, catches well too
Shepard - makes the easy grabs in the slot and more YAC
Hart - gets his technique down and goes from worst to acceptable (can live with him0
Adams - kid has looked good, big body
Okwara - surprises with more strength, experience
Bottom line: we had an all-time great off-season in 2016 and I think 2017 will be solid as well.
So long as the 2015 class steps up even more we'll be superb this year. simply superb.
the ridiculous hot takes get out of control. On the heels of his 3rd straight multi-TD effort, the Pope tweets that Odell must grow up if he wants to be successful. All 3 sides in the Syrian civil war come together to declare that "he can do better" than some D lister he's reportedly banging.
Adams... read the quote from Carl Banks yesterday. Said he looks much more comfortable. Expect him to compete with Ellison for a role in the offense.
Flowers... big, strong, fit. A year of experience working with Scolari...
which is to say that he, stays healthy, contributes as a dime CB and on special teams.
Solari
| which is to say that he, stays healthy, contributes as a dime CB and on special teams.
Yeah, if he stays healthy he is likely our 4th CB, 5th safety and special teamer. He has talent, speed, hips just needs to stay healthy for once. A big IF.
Our secondary will be the league's best if it stays healthy and D. Thompson starts healthy at FS.
Shepard and Perkins on offense.....
On defense, I am hoping Apple and Okwara take that next step....
I hope he takes the next step upwards.
Somehow the board has bought the Hallejulah chorus..
Flowers high side is adequate, I think we'll see that but I don't think there's much more potential than that. He should be a guard and not in space.
Ditto Hart
Sheps' production dropped as the season went on. This is a nice receiver, but little explosiveness or YAC. The word in the league was "lack of strength" and a strong CB could handle him. His drop in production was a result of the league figuring him out. He'll profit from what's around him, and become a nice player but that's it.
Perkins showed some nice elusiveness..I don't think this is a top back
That's not to knock those guys but they're not likely to be the second coming.
The "yes's"
Fred Caulfield started every game as a rookie in a superbowl year, I expect Tomlinson will.
Apple...yes, very high side, seems like a hard worker, glides, quick hips, top potential
I expect the MLB to be top drawer and bring a physicality and intimidation that elevates the whold defense..
Vernon was good with a bad wrist, I think he might be better this year.
The player they most need to break out is D. Thompson.
Do you mean Barry Cofield? Well, he did start every game as a rookie, but that was in 2006, a year before the 2007 championship run.
| Somehow the board has bought the Hallejulah chorus..
What did you think of Collins after his rookie year???
Is there ANYONE you like?
Rookie do hit a wall since they don't stop from their bowl game onward. The first season in the NFL is VERY long and for rookies to get "worn out" is a known fact. To say "You've seen the best they have" or not expecting someone to step up is not thinking correctly.
he will be healthy and a player that will really help in the back end.
BJ Goodson - major role this year.
Jerell Adams - I think he'll replace Tye and we'll be glad he did.
Bobby Hart - He's made progress already, and I think he'll improve again this season.
Eli Apple - He was good as a rookie, but will be even better with a year of experience under his belt.
On the decline:
Eli - Father Time takes no prisoners
Brandon Marshall - ditto
Jonathan Casillas - ditto
Jay Bromley - I don't think he lasts past August 20
but my gut says apple he was very solid as a rookie as collins was his rookie year,with another year in the system and better conditioning plus learning from guys like jenkins and drc about how to play the position he is capable of making a similar leap to collins in year 2 no given but he has the best opportunity to do that of anyone
with the OT they drafted and signed flowers will be pushed to play like a legitimate starting LT not just inherit the job as he has done so far,the knock on him was always he projected to more of a RT but that he could develop into a LT because he had all the tools so we will see if he does this team gets better very quickly
Not med school. Just finished my masters in linguistics actually. Maybe do some law clerk stuff while applying to PhDs. But drugs are good. Preferably the green leafy kind. And if Goodson breaks out, we can indulge on my dime!
if Jerell Adams ended up being a younger version of Tony Gonzalez.
He came to the Giants with the hype that he was a "steal" in the draft and showed some possibilities late in the season.
But now the beat writers are saying good things about him as though he's gotten stronger and is showing some awesome skills in the OTA's. He is one I'd love to see take that big step into a quality TE to compliment Engram and Ellison.
One of the best college players in his draft?
Holds like a million different NFL records for Tight Ends?
Sure-fire bet for the Hall of Fame?
Yeah, I hope Adams does that too...
Would that make Evan Engram Speedy Gonzales?
He's built like Martellus Bennett who really filled out when he got to the Giants and was playing at like 285. Very encouraging to hear he's "getting it".
is exactly who I thought of when Adams was selected. He's got so much potential .. sure would be great if TE goes from a dumpster fire to a strength on this team
Engram, Ellison, Adams ... it could happen.
* back to the thread, I think Perkins becomes a "household name" this year similar to Devonta freeman's breakout
and can cover when needed.
gained 10 lbs, claims he's actually a bit faster. Also very encouraged to see that Jerrell Adams is not going down without a fight. Between the encouraging reports about him and LaCosse, I think we're going to have some tough cuts at the position. Finally, a good problem to have at the TE position!
highlights how much talent is on this roster ...
I can't remember the last time I was this excited for a season.