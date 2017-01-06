Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

How Damon Harrison sets himself apart from all other NTs

Ten Ton Hammer : 6/1/2017 8:57 am
https://www.profootballfocus.com/pro-how-damon-harrison-has-set-himself-apart-from-all-other-nose-tackles/

Great article with some cut ups and a lot of good information. Fun morning read.
He's one  
area junc : 6/1/2017 9:01 am : link
of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Uncoachable finishing ability  
madgiantscow009 : 6/1/2017 9:06 am : link

There comes a point in Harrison’s game — like any elite player — where you can’t teach what he does.

See, flowers isn't the only uncoachable one.
Love Snacks  
mrvax : 6/1/2017 9:20 am : link
but I am worried about his weight/health.
love the gif  
giants#1 : 6/1/2017 9:26 am : link
of him tossing aside Frederick and making the TFL.
One of the few, if not the only  
GuzzaBlue : 6/1/2017 9:52 am : link
D player in football that can single-handily shut down a run game himself.
RE: Love Snacks  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/1/2017 10:23 am : link
In comment 13487257 mrvax said:
Quote:
but I am worried about his weight/health.


Wilfork played for years at the same size. It's more of a long term
Issue IMO. We still have not heard cause of death of
Cortez Kennedy but being 350ish takes a toll at some
Point. Biggest issue is shedding that weight once your career is over for many players.
RE: Love Snacks  
Giantology : 6/1/2017 10:27 am : link
In comment 13487257 mrvax said:
Quote:
but I am worried about his weight/health.


Don't you think the team has people looking at things like this? Also, is there a reason to be concerned at the moment?
RE: Love Snacks  
Rflairr : 6/1/2017 10:49 am : link
In comment 13487257 mrvax said:
Quote:
but I am worried about his weight/health.


I've seen him at a couple functions. He carries his weight well. Doesn't look like a big fat sloppy sum bitch
Snack's play..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/1/2017 10:54 am : link
alone last year justified spending the $200M that offseason. Throw in Jenkins and Vernon and we might have seen the best series of offseason moves ever for one team.
There's a link to his college tape in the article.  
sshin05 : 6/1/2017 11:17 am : link
He's destroying the guy in front of him nearly every play. Then again it is his highlights.
I still can't believe we ended  
Simms11 : 6/1/2017 11:31 am : link
up with Snacks in FA last year. Reese did a very nice job fixing the D last year and should get credit for that IMO. The JETS really blew that opportunity to retain him. You see what happened to their D in his absence. I'm extremely happy he's a Giant.
He simply was outstanding last season. Not only  
Jimmy Googs : 6/1/2017 11:32 am : link
a great player for the Giants but as good as there is in the trenches of the entire NFL.

Snacks allowed Spags to run all his little schemes last years to match up with different offenses.

Dare say, my favorite Giant already?
RE: Love Snacks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/1/2017 11:38 am : link
In comment 13487257 mrvax said:
Quote:
but I am worried about his weight/health.


Realistically it's certainly a concern in the sense that nobody really should be this size. But he's a young man. He should cut down once he's done playing.
.  
arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 11:38 am : link
Reese hit a monster home run with this guy. Such an important signing.
RE: I still can't believe we ended  
GuzzaBlue : 6/1/2017 11:55 am : link
In comment 13487438 Simms11 said:
Quote:
up with Snacks in FA last year. Reese did a very nice job fixing the D last year and should get credit for that IMO. The JETS really blew that opportunity to retain him. You see what happened to their D in his absence. I'm extremely happy he's a Giant.


Hugggggggge loss for the Jets. Speaking with some hardcore Jets fans at the time, they knew it too. Should have paid him instead of saving for Wilk. All the talk was about Wilk, Rich and Williams. Snacks sort of flew under the radar.
Not only is that fun to watch  
pganut : 6/1/2017 12:57 pm : link
But knowing Dalvin Tomlinson, who already knows how to play with leverage, is going to get on the job apprenticeship with Snacks over the next few years has to bring a smile to your face.
too much of DL play  
msh : 6/1/2017 2:20 pm : link
is graded by sacks and pressures people dont give enough credit when it comes to playing the run,with tomlinson and snacks in the middle of the line and possibly the best DE against the run in jpp they will be very difficult to run the ball against again this year

i also think the LB corp is underrated as well if goodson can come in with robinson and kennard this unit could surprise alot of people
Super article  
Gregorio : 6/1/2017 6:47 pm : link
I'm shaking my head how the Jets let him get away.
I hope the Giants  
Jay on the Island : 6/1/2017 7:18 pm : link
put Jarron Jones' locker right next to Harrison's. I can't think of a better veteran mentor for Jones. Harrison has shown what hard work can get you. They are very different players but Jones has more athletic ability and a higher upside as a pass rusher. He will never be the run defender that Harrison is but I hope this kid learns from Snacks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support