How Damon Harrison sets himself apart from all other NTs

of the best defensive players in the NFL.
There comes a point in Harrison’s game — like any elite player — where you can’t teach what he does.
See, flowers isn't the only uncoachable one.
but I am worried about his weight/health.
of him tossing aside Frederick and making the TFL.
D player in football that can single-handily shut down a run game himself.
In comment 13487257
mrvax said:
| but I am worried about his weight/health.
Wilfork played for years at the same size. It's more of a long term
Issue IMO. We still have not heard cause of death of
Cortez Kennedy but being 350ish takes a toll at some
Point. Biggest issue is shedding that weight once your career is over for many players.
Don't you think the team has people looking at things like this? Also, is there a reason to be concerned at the moment?
I've seen him at a couple functions. He carries his weight well. Doesn't look like a big fat sloppy sum bitch
alone last year justified spending the $200M that offseason. Throw in Jenkins and Vernon and we might have seen the best series of offseason moves ever for one team.
He's destroying the guy in front of him nearly every play. Then again it is his highlights.
up with Snacks in FA last year. Reese did a very nice job fixing the D last year and should get credit for that IMO. The JETS really blew that opportunity to retain him. You see what happened to their D in his absence. I'm extremely happy he's a Giant.
a great player for the Giants but as good as there is in the trenches of the entire NFL.
Snacks allowed Spags to run all his little schemes last years to match up with different offenses.
Dare say, my favorite Giant already?
Realistically it's certainly a concern in the sense that nobody really should be this size. But he's a young man. He should cut down once he's done playing.
Reese hit a monster home run with this guy. Such an important signing.
In comment 13487438
Simms11 said:
Hugggggggge loss for the Jets. Speaking with some hardcore Jets fans at the time, they knew it too. Should have paid him instead of saving for Wilk. All the talk was about Wilk, Rich and Williams. Snacks sort of flew under the radar.
But knowing Dalvin Tomlinson, who already knows how to play with leverage, is going to get on the job apprenticeship with Snacks over the next few years has to bring a smile to your face.
is graded by sacks and pressures people dont give enough credit when it comes to playing the run,with tomlinson and snacks in the middle of the line and possibly the best DE against the run in jpp they will be very difficult to run the ball against again this year
i also think the LB corp is underrated as well if goodson can come in with robinson and kennard this unit could surprise alot of people
I'm shaking my head how the Jets let him get away.
put Jarron Jones' locker right next to Harrison's. I can't think of a better veteran mentor for Jones. Harrison has shown what hard work can get you. They are very different players but Jones has more athletic ability and a higher upside as a pass rusher. He will never be the run defender that Harrison is but I hope this kid learns from Snacks.