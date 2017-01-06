How Damon Harrison sets himself apart from all other NTs Ten Ton Hammer : 6/1/2017 8:57 am https://www.profootballfocus.com/pro-how-damon-harrison-has-set-himself-apart-from-all-other-nose-tackles/



Great article with some cut ups and a lot of good information. Fun morning read. Great article with some cut ups and a lot of good information. Fun morning read.

Uncoachable finishing ability madgiantscow009 : 6/1/2017 9:06 am : link

There comes a point in Harrison’s game — like any elite player — where you can’t teach what he does.



See, flowers isn't the only uncoachable one.

Love Snacks mrvax : 6/1/2017 9:20 am : link but I am worried about his weight/health.



love the gif giants#1 : 6/1/2017 9:26 am : link of him tossing aside Frederick and making the TFL.

One of the few, if not the only GuzzaBlue : 6/1/2017 9:52 am : link D player in football that can single-handily shut down a run game himself.

RE: Love Snacks LauderdaleMatty : 6/1/2017 10:23 am : link

Wilfork played for years at the same size. It's more of a long term

Issue IMO. We still have not heard cause of death of

Cortez Kennedy but being 350ish takes a toll at some

Wilfork played for years at the same size. It's more of a long term Issue IMO. We still have not heard cause of death of Cortez Kennedy but being 350ish takes a toll at some Point. Biggest issue is shedding that weight once your career is over for many players.

RE: Love Snacks Giantology : 6/1/2017 10:27 am : link

Don't you think the team has people looking at things like this? Also, is there a reason to be concerned at the moment?

RE: Love Snacks Rflairr : 6/1/2017 10:49 am : link

I've seen him at a couple functions. He carries his weight well. Doesn't look like a big fat sloppy sum bitch

Snack's play.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/1/2017 10:54 am : link alone last year justified spending the $200M that offseason. Throw in Jenkins and Vernon and we might have seen the best series of offseason moves ever for one team.

There's a link to his college tape in the article. sshin05 : 6/1/2017 11:17 am : link He's destroying the guy in front of him nearly every play. Then again it is his highlights.

I still can't believe we ended Simms11 : 6/1/2017 11:31 am : link up with Snacks in FA last year. Reese did a very nice job fixing the D last year and should get credit for that IMO. The JETS really blew that opportunity to retain him. You see what happened to their D in his absence. I'm extremely happy he's a Giant.

He simply was outstanding last season. Not only Jimmy Googs : 6/1/2017 11:32 am : link a great player for the Giants but as good as there is in the trenches of the entire NFL.



Snacks allowed Spags to run all his little schemes last years to match up with different offenses.



Dare say, my favorite Giant already?

RE: Love Snacks Ten Ton Hammer : 6/1/2017 11:38 am : link

Realistically it's certainly a concern in the sense that nobody really should be this size. But he's a young man. He should cut down once he's done playing.

. arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 11:38 am : link Reese hit a monster home run with this guy. Such an important signing.

RE: I still can't believe we ended GuzzaBlue : 6/1/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: up with Snacks in FA last year. Reese did a very nice job fixing the D last year and should get credit for that IMO. The JETS really blew that opportunity to retain him. You see what happened to their D in his absence. I'm extremely happy he's a Giant.



Hugggggggge loss for the Jets. Speaking with some hardcore Jets fans at the time, they knew it too. Should have paid him instead of saving for Wilk. All the talk was about Wilk, Rich and Williams. Snacks sort of flew under the radar.

Not only is that fun to watch pganut : 6/1/2017 12:57 pm : link But knowing Dalvin Tomlinson, who already knows how to play with leverage, is going to get on the job apprenticeship with Snacks over the next few years has to bring a smile to your face.

too much of DL play msh : 6/1/2017 2:20 pm : link is graded by sacks and pressures people dont give enough credit when it comes to playing the run,with tomlinson and snacks in the middle of the line and possibly the best DE against the run in jpp they will be very difficult to run the ball against again this year



i also think the LB corp is underrated as well if goodson can come in with robinson and kennard this unit could surprise alot of people

Super article Gregorio : 6/1/2017 6:47 pm : link I'm shaking my head how the Jets let him get away.