Flowers - Pugh - Richburg - Fluker - Bisnowaty area junc : 6/1/2017 2:14 pm This is the OL I'm hoing steps forward. Could give us a chance to power run the ball.



As Colin pointed out - McAdoo is running something of a power spread.

I'm hoping for: Anakim : 6/1/2017 2:20 pm : link Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker





And if Flowers sucks, at least it's a pretty deep OT draft class next year

Instead of Bisnowaty Rocky369 : 6/1/2017 2:20 pm : link how about Anthony Davis?

RE: Instead of Bisnowaty Anakim : 6/1/2017 2:22 pm : link

RE: Instead of Bisnowaty arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 2:37 pm : link

RE: Instead of Bisnowaty Beer Man : 6/1/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote: how about Anthony Davis? Right, isn't he the guy who has lost his passion for the game and keeps retiring? In comment 13487657 Rocky369 said:Right, isn't he the guy who has lost his passion for the game and keeps retiring?

root for Fluker to succeed at RT JonC : 6/1/2017 2:40 pm : link harder position to fill than RG.

RE: I'm hoping for: Beer Man : 6/1/2017 2:43 pm : link

RE: RE: I'm hoping for: Victor in CT : 6/1/2017 2:51 pm : link

I'm all for a Fluker - Biscotti right side PatersonPlank : 6/1/2017 2:57 pm : link Jerry and Hart as swing back-ups.

Oops Bisnowaty, not Biscotti PatersonPlank : 6/1/2017 2:59 pm : link although I do like Biscotti too.

I just hope it's better than last year. Heisenberg : 6/1/2017 3:00 pm : link That's what I'm rooting for.

Practice/smactice...... Doomster : 6/1/2017 3:06 pm : link That first preseason game can't come fast enough....

I'm with area junc on this one Milton : 6/1/2017 3:13 pm : link Would love to see Fluker and Bisnowaty win the jobs on the right side. I think the two of them represent greater upside than Jerry and Hart.

Flower.Pugh.Richburg.Jerry.Hart BlackburnBalledOut : 6/1/2017 3:30 pm : link im not sold on Fluker and i question the ability of a 6th rounder starting right away, assuiming no injuries

RE: I'm not sure.. arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 3:30 pm : link

Why would you "want" Bisnowaty chopperhatch : 6/1/2017 3:35 pm : link To win the job? I want the best player to with the job. I actually dont care what alignment works best out there. I kinda wish Hart would win one of the positions with Bisnowaty so that we can have a young line set for a few years. But Im not rooting for one guy or another. I just want some god damn push for a change.

People aren't sold on this guy or that guy, Glover : 6/1/2017 3:52 pm : link I'm not sold on Flowers. Sure I hope he "gets it" his 3rd year, like so many hope, or think he will, but I can't, judging by last year, assume he will be the best LT of all the Ts they have on the roster. I dont care where he was drafted, or how young he is, there better be a real competition for both T spots. If that happens, I dont have any favorites, Flowers, Fluker, Pugh, Bisno, Hart, I dont care. Problem is, I dont believe there will be a fully open competition, and the HOPE will be what fans will live on. Hope that Flowers "gets it", because he is clearly the guy the Giants want to stay at LT. After him, all else is secondary. LT is the key. Who is the best T on the roster? I want to know, and I want that guy to play LT. All the rest can sort itself out, that is if they have a real competition. I think Reese's ego is going to have a big influence on this competition, and I HOPE, Flowers backs up his draft position from 2 years ago,I dont see how he can be worse than he was last year, but whether he lives up to his #9 overall pick status is highly questionable, I think Reese is clinging to that.



That milk toast pre Madonna John Jery adamg : 6/1/2017 4:04 pm : link Stinks!

What about the UCLA lineman? Matt M. : 6/1/2017 4:15 pm : link Personally, I want 5 guys, I don't care who, to set themselves apart from the rest over the summer.

Every year this board giantgiantfan : 6/1/2017 4:26 pm : link believes in some long shot making an impact. Bisnowaty is in the running for the BBI hall of fame without taking even a preseason snap.



The 6th rounder is unlikely to beat out the guy with 2 years experience, Hart, or the other guys with even more experience than Hart.

RE: People aren't sold on this guy or that guy, chopperhatch : 6/1/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sold on Flowers. Sure I hope he "gets it" his 3rd year, like so many hope, or think he will, but I can't, judging by last year, assume he will be the best LT of all the Ts they have on the roster. I dont care where he was drafted, or how young he is, there better be a real competition for both T spots. If that happens, I dont have any favorites, Flowers, Fluker, Pugh, Bisno, Hart, I dont care. Problem is, I dont believe there will be a fully open competition, and the HOPE will be what fans will live on. Hope that Flowers "gets it", because he is clearly the guy the Giants want to stay at LT. After him, all else is secondary. LT is the key. Who is the best T on the roster? I want to know, and I want that guy to play LT. All the rest can sort itself out, that is if they have a real competition. I think Reese's ego is going to have a big influence on this competition, and I HOPE, Flowers backs up his draft position from 2 years ago,I dont see how he can be worse than he was last year, but whether he lives up to his #9 overall pick status is highly questionable, I think Reese is clinging to that.



I think the Flowers logic extends beyond just hoping he succeeds. He is a top ten pick. He has all the tools to be a monster bookend. He is cost controlled. He is going into his third year which is not an unreasonable amount of time to develop into a good Tackle in the NFL.



The Giants do not give up on prospects this early. Especially one with Flowers' measurables. The fact that he has not ever had a suitable blocking TE to help in his development is a valid point. Why people are itching to move on from him when there is literally no better option is still perplexing to me. Until he proves to be a total liability, he is our best bet at LT. In comment 13487729 Glover said:I think the Flowers logic extends beyond just hoping he succeeds. He is a top ten pick. He has all the tools to be a monster bookend. He is cost controlled. He is going into his third year which is not an unreasonable amount of time to develop into a good Tackle in the NFL.The Giants do not give up on prospects this early. Especially one with Flowers' measurables. The fact that he has not ever had a suitable blocking TE to help in his development is a valid point. Why people are itching to move on from him when there is literally no better option is still perplexing to me. Until he proves to be a total liability, he is our best bet at LT.

RE: What about the UCLA lineman? Big Blue Blogger : 6/1/2017 4:34 pm : link Quote: Personally, I want 5 guys, I don't care who, to set themselves apart from the rest over the summer. Conor McDermott is in New England. The Giants signed Chad Wheeler from USC. Matt M. said:Conor McDermott is in New England. The Giants signed Chad Wheeler from USC.

RE: Why would you Milton : 6/1/2017 4:57 pm : link

Quote: To win the job? I want the best player to with the job. Because I've seen Hart and I think his upside is limited. But he does have experience over Bisnowaty. So if Bisnowaty wins the job, it means he got up to speed quickly enough that they could trust him despite being a rookie.



I generally always want to see the guy with the greater upside win the job as long as he actually wins it by realizing his potential. In comment 13487721 chopperhatch said:Because I've seen Hart and I think his upside is limited. But he does have experience over Bisnowaty. So if Bisnowaty wins the job, it means he got up to speed quickly enough that they could trust him despite being a rookie.I generally always want to see the guy with the greater upside win the job as long as he actuallyit by realizing his potential.

Until he proves to be a total liability, he is our best bet at LT. JimNY56 : 6/1/2017 5:00 pm : link Chopperhatch, what does Flowers have to do or not do to prove he shouldn't be the LT in your opinion?



Should he stay at left tackle if his play equals last year?



How much of a dip from last year should make the Giants act?



We all heard the excuses/reasons of why he should stay there.



Well this is the year most experts and fans say expect a jump in his play, and every Giant fan wants that; but if he continues to play like last year even after all the hard work he put in .....then what?



When should he be moved inside or to the RT spot if he has not improved? This year, next...when?



What would make him a total liability, in your words?



Does he have all the tools to be a very good left tackle, probably.



Having the tools and using to their fullest extend is another thing?



We all are hoping for that jump but we want it to be this year.

Honestly... I think it stays as is Johnny5 : 6/1/2017 5:03 pm : link Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Hart.



I could see Fluker winning the RT spot, I think he is a better T than G... but seems the Giants want him as a RG. Honestly I would pull for that, he is massive and strong. I would think it helps the run game more than any other change. He had a rough time at G for SD.



Bisnowaty is a wildcard, but I think he makes the roster as a backup this year.

Are people really hoping the 6th round pick Mike from Ohio : 6/1/2017 5:23 pm : link is the best option we have at RT this year? If that is the case, I would expect our defense is going to need to win us a lot of low scoring games.

If I was picking my poison uncledave : 6/1/2017 6:34 pm : link 1st string Flowers- Pugh- Richburg- Fluker- Bisnowaty

back ups Wheeler- Halapio- Jones- Jerry- Hart



If Fluker wins a starting job, then you have 3 free agents come Ivan15 : 6/1/2017 6:49 pm : link next March. And if Flowers doesn't work out at LT, you have 4 spots to fill next March by signing your own free agents or others or by promoting backups.

RE: I'm hoping for: Mr. Nickels : 6/1/2017 6:50 pm : link

RE: If Fluker wins a starting job, then you have 3 free agents come Diver_Down : 6/1/2017 6:57 pm : link

Quote: next March. And if Flowers doesn't work out at LT, you have 4 spots to fill next March by signing your own free agents or others or by promoting backups.



Ivan, if Flowers shits the bed again, he'll have another year on his rookie contract remaining. This year will determine if the Giants pick-up his 5th year option as the deadline will be in May. Even if Flowers somehow proves competent, I suspect the 5th year option is off the table as it is calculated differently for players chosen in the Top 10. This year the 5th year option for OL picked in the Top 10 is more than $13MM. So far his body of work will be earning him a prove it deal like Fluker for $1MM/yr. In comment 13487865 Ivan15 said:Ivan, if Flowers shits the bed again, he'll have another year on his rookie contract remaining. This year will determine if the Giants pick-up his 5th year option as the deadline will be in May. Even if Flowers somehow proves competent, I suspect the 5th year option is off the table as it is calculated differently for players chosen in the Top 10. This year the 5th year option for OL picked in the Top 10 is more than $13MM. So far his body of work will be earning him a prove it deal like Fluker for $1MM/yr.

RE: What about the UCLA lineman? Jay on the Island : 6/1/2017 6:58 pm : link

Quote: Personally, I want 5 guys, I don't care who, to set themselves apart from the rest over the summer.

Chad Wheeler is a much better fit on the left side at the moment because he is better in pass pro than run blocking. If Bisnowaty won the starting RT job then Wheeler would possibly be the swing tackle this season. With a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program Wheeler could battle for a starting spot in a year. Wheeler and Jarron Jones have the highest upsides among the UDFA's. In comment 13487747 Matt M. said:Chad Wheeler is a much better fit on the left side at the moment because he is better in pass pro than run blocking. If Bisnowaty won the starting RT job then Wheeler would possibly be the swing tackle this season. With a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program Wheeler could battle for a starting spot in a year. Wheeler and Jarron Jones have the highest upsides among the UDFA's.

RE: Until he proves to be a total liability, he is our best bet at LT. chopperhatch : 6/1/2017 7:28 pm : link

I am going to attempt to answer all of your questions even though you seemed to ask the same ones a couple times.





If after this year he makes no step forward, then you know that it should be addressed next offseason. The guy just turned 23. He looked good in spots his rookie year when he was thrust into starting then injuring his ankle. You have to do your due diligence with a top 10 pick who was drafted when he was 20 years old. Giving up on Flowers after two years as a pro is just asking for him to mature into a good player one year larer.



What would make him a total liability? Do you really need to ask that question? Someone who is totally overmatched at his position. Greg Robinson. Robert Gallery when he played Tackle. Winston Justice. Ian Allen. Someone who literally shows no ability to protect the quarterback or play his position. Flowers has not been a disaster at LT despite what the screamers on this site would have you believe. He latches on and dominates at times, then he gets his feet crossed up or holds his guy. That is not a total liability. Its a guy still learning the pro game speed.



Moved to right side? You realize he has NEVER played RT before right? Guard is an option if he looks like shit after this year.



And having all the tools means he has all the ability to be a top 5 LT in the league. Tying it in with skills for the position is a whole other story. In comment 13487775 JimNY56 said:I am going to attempt to answer all of your questions even though you seemed to ask the same ones a couple times.If after this year he makes no step forward, then you know that it should be addressed next offseason. The guy just turned 23. He looked good in spots his rookie year when he was thrust into starting then injuring his ankle. You have to do your due diligence with a top 10 pick who was drafted when he was 20 years old. Giving up on Flowers after two years as a pro is just asking for him to mature into a good player one year larer.What would make him a total liability? Do you really need to ask that question? Someone who is totally overmatched at his position. Greg Robinson. Robert Gallery when he played Tackle. Winston Justice. Ian Allen. Someone who literally shows no ability to protect the quarterback or play his position. Flowers has not been a disaster at LT despite what the screamers on this site would have you believe. He latches on and dominates at times, then he gets his feet crossed up or holds his guy. That is not a total liability. Its a guy still learning the pro game speed.Moved to right side? You realize he has NEVER played RT before right? Guard is an option if he looks like shit after this year.And having all the tools means he has all the ability to be a top 5 LT in the league. Tying it in with skills for the position is a whole other story.

RE: Every year this board WillVAB : 6/1/2017 10:20 pm : link

Hart was a 7th rounder who has sucked. Fluker hasn't been good, hence the low ball contract.



Bisnowaty has a much better resume heading into the league than Hart when he did. He may not win the job but he has a legitimate opportunity to start. He isn't some shitty project like James Brewer. In comment 13487757 giantgiantfan said:Hart was a 7th rounder who has sucked. Fluker hasn't been good, hence the low ball contract.Bisnowaty has a much better resume heading into the league than Hart when he did. He may not win the job but he has a legitimate opportunity to start. He isn't some shitty project like James Brewer.

Chopperhatch JimNY56 : 6/2/2017 1:14 am : link Every Giant fan wants him to succeed. But with the glowing reports he got from Reese and others, we all figured he be further along by now. Maybe we expected too much, maybe Reese reached a little.



I can see were you are coming from; and I think we also agree that if we all don't see a jump in his play this season the Giant need to act next offseason by moving him inside or to RT.

RE: RE: Every year this board Ten Ton Hammer : 6/2/2017 1:21 am : link

I think when you're talking about 6th vs 7th rounders, you're really kind of splitting hairs. Hart started for two years for a big time college football power and an eventual national championship team. He didn't exactly have a college career of little significance.



I hope for the best with Bisnowaty, but there is a little bit of wild optimism at play here. I see a lot of people commenting as if they're expecting him to make some kind of impact as a rookie. In comment 13488126 WillVAB said:I think when you're talking about 6th vs 7th rounders, you're really kind of splitting hairs. Hart started for two years for a big time college football power and an eventual national championship team. He didn't exactly have a college career of little significance.I hope for the best with Bisnowaty, but there is a little bit of wild optimism at play here. I see a lot of people commenting as if they're expecting him to make some kind of impact as a rookie.

I prefer the best front five over any names bradshaw44 : 6/2/2017 1:25 am : link Whoever plays best. No favoritism due to draft positions or anything. Just give me the best players.

Whats wrong with optimism Hammer? area junc : 6/2/2017 8:43 am : link Regardless, Milton laid out the "why" above: if Fluker and Biz win the jobs it means they outplayed Jerry & Hart. Beyond that, I personally do not see it with Hart. He is both slow and weak which is a bad combination. At least Biz seems to have a power element.



But really I just want the team to be able to run the ball. Since we're a "catch and throw" offense with a 5 headed receiving monster the ball should come out quickly to negate the rush. We need to uproot people on the LOS when its hat on hat in the run game, and I think the line I mentioned gives the best chance to do so.

Nothing wrong with optimism Ten Ton Hammer : 6/2/2017 9:02 am : link I prefer it to the alternative. I just think it's a stretch to write his name into a starting role. We like 'power' linemen, but Ereck Flowers is a good example of how being big and strong and mean doesn't mean you're good enough to play.

Nothing wrong with optimism, but many of these posts Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 9:03 am : link are more akin to the "drowning man grasping at straws" type.



Not supporting what the Giants did in the offseason to help improve the O-line because it was basically de minimus. Flowers and Hart are problem-children to operating an effective Offense until proven otherwise. Even if Fluker and the late round picks win jobs, it is just difficult to imagine that much of an upgrade.



But at least Reese got some more weapons for Eli so that defenses have to stay true to covering the whole field (and not just OBJ), and Ellison has a proven track record so there should be more balance and efficiency on the Offense.

Bisnowaty was asked to play left tackle at Pitt Milton : 6/2/2017 9:05 am : link



Hart's Pro Day... Quote: Offensive guard Bobby Hart (6-4 3/8, 325) ran the 40 in 5.67 seconds on both attempts. He had a 27-inch vertical jump and a 7-foot-11 broad jump. Hart did the short shuttle in 5.07 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.08 seconds. He performed 22 reps on the bench press.

Bisnowaty's numbers are superior in every single measurable but weight. He's taller, has longer arms, bigger hands, 4/10ths of a second faster in the 40 and Bisnowaty ran the 3-cone in 7.28 seconds at the Pittsburgh pro day. Throw in the fact that Bisnowaty is in the first year of his rookie contract and you can see why it would be an exciting development for him to win/earn the starting right tackle job. If he makes a smooth transition to right tackle, his superior athletic ability and aggressive nature could shine. Especially if you put him next to a big, long-armed monster like Fluker.Hart's Pro Day...Bisnowaty's numbers are superior in every single measurable but weight. He's taller, has longer arms, bigger hands, 4/10ths of a second faster in the 40 and Bisnowaty ran the 3-cone in 7.28 seconds at the Pittsburgh pro day. Throw in the fact that Bisnowaty is in the first year of his rookie contract and you can see why it would be an exciting development for him to win/earn the starting right tackle job.

RE: RE: RE: Every year this board WillVAB : 6/2/2017 9:20 am : link

Bisnowaty was all ACC his last two years. He has the size and measurables you look for. Many had him as one of if not the top OT heading into the season last year. It's not splitting hairs.



In comment 13488193 Ten Ton Hammer said:Bisnowaty was all ACC his last two years. He has the size and measurables you look for. Many had him as one of if not the top OT heading into the season last year. It's not splitting hairs.

RE: Nothing wrong with optimism area junc : 6/2/2017 9:30 am : link

Quote: I prefer it to the alternative. I just think it's a stretch to write his name into a starting role. We like 'power' linemen, but Ereck Flowers is a good example of how being big and strong and mean doesn't mean you're good enough to play.



Even if its a stretch Im talking my best case scenario. But lets be clear: nobody beating out Hart is a "stretch". Hart has not shown himself to be a good starter. If your evaluation of him is different so be it. In comment 13488275 Ten Ton Hammer said:Even if its a stretch Im talking my best case scenario. But lets be clear: nobody beating out Hart is a "stretch". Hart has not shown himself to be a good starter. If your evaluation of him is different so be it.

RE: Nothing wrong with optimism, but many of these posts area junc : 6/2/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: are more akin to the "drowning man grasping at straws" type.



Not supporting what the Giants did in the offseason to help improve the O-line because it was basically de minimus. Flowers and Hart are problem-children to operating an effective Offense until proven otherwise. Even if Fluker and the late round picks win jobs, it is just difficult to imagine that much of an upgrade.



But at least Reese got some more weapons for Eli so that defenses have to stay true to covering the whole field (and not just OBJ), and Ellison has a proven track record so there should be more balance and efficiency on the Offense.



Wow - another evaluation of Hart I find wildly off the mark. Imagining someone with better measurables beating out Bobby freaking Hart is alin to drowning and grasping for straws? Good Lord. In comment 13488276 Jimmy Googs said:Wow - another evaluation of Hart I find wildly off the mark. Imagining someone with better measurables beating out Bobby freaking Hart is alin to drowning and grasping for straws? Good Lord.

Good lord yourself....its not someone beating out Hart Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 9:46 am : link that's akin to grasping at straws.



Its that even if someone does, the expectation that the O-line will really be much better is the grasping.





RE: Good lord yourself....its not someone beating out Hart area junc : 6/2/2017 9:50 am : link

Quote: that's akin to grasping at straws.



Its that even if someone does, the expectation that the O-line will really be much better is the grasping.





It can be much better run blocking that is for damn sure. In comment 13488338 Jimmy Googs said:It can be much better run blocking that is for damn sure.

Only because it can't be worse. Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 9:54 am : link I think you all got to temper the enthusiasms until you see the Steelers blow up all of our Tackles in early August...

RE: Only because it can't be worse. Diver_Down : 6/2/2017 10:31 am : link

Quote: I think you all got to temper the enthusiasms until you see the Steelers blow up all of our Tackles in early August...



Well at least we'll see if Flowers has refined his choke-hold technique when Harrison wheels past him. In comment 13488347 Jimmy Googs said:Well at least we'll see if Flowers has refined his choke-hold technique when Harrison wheels past him.

I don't think so. Below is a pic of Flowers Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 10:38 am : link



at OTAs earlier this week...

There is nothing special about Hart or Jerry PatersonPlank : 6/2/2017 10:40 am : link If we get a later round draft pick who pans out, like a Diehl for example who was a 5th rounder, they could easily supplant them. Hoping it happens just means we want to upgrade our line, and upgrade the weak links.

RE: I don't think so. Below is a pic of Flowers Diver_Down : 6/2/2017 10:48 am : link

Quote: at OTAs earlier this week...







I know the picture is in jest, but perhaps one of Flowers defenders can find the screen capture of last season when Flowers did this exact move using his left arm on Harrison. I'm sure someone has it because there was a vocal contingent of BBI that tried to argue that the holding call was BS. In comment 13488413 Jimmy Googs said:I know the picture is in jest, but perhaps one of Flowers defenders can find the screen capture of last season when Flowers did this exact move using his left arm on Harrison. I'm sure someone has it because there was a vocal contingent of BBI that tried to argue that the holding call was BS.

I can't find it, but it was ridiculous Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 11:29 am : link Almost as ridiculous as the refs not making the same call on the Steelers Tackle who did it to Vernon as well a couple of times.



but alas, onto 2017...

hoping for msh : 6/2/2017 12:33 pm : link bisnowaty to take the RT job with fluker the RG would give them a chance to run the ball to the right side alot better than last year with hart and jerry over there.



pugh is looking for a big pay day but as a LG he isnt that irreplaceable they would need to over pay him,i would like pugh back he is thier best OL but with beckhams and richbergs contracts coming up i cant see him getting what he is looking for from the giants



they have a few guys on the roster that could fit at LG without blowing up the salary cap to do it,wheeler and dunker are probably eyeing that shot right now they are banking on flowers getting it this year to give them the OL they really want



who knows maybe flowers would be better at RT and bisnowaty is the next diehl and takes the LT position its not like flowers is untouchable as the LT. i dont think he has been as bad as some think but i dont think he is as good as his 9th overall pick status would expect him to be either they need to run the ball better with however plays the OT spots





RE: RE: RE: RE: Every year this board Ten Ton Hammer : 6/2/2017 12:41 pm : link

And then, in a draft with no offensive tackles to be had, in a league that's always looking for linemen that can play at this level, he was there to be picked in the sixth round.



Not that that's 100% definitive of anything, but we're either underselling the difficulty curve of rookie linemen, or overselling on a guy who "looks the part" just like the team might have done when they picked Flowers. In comment 13488304 WillVAB said:And then, in a draft with no offensive tackles to be had, in a league that's always looking for linemen that can play at this level, he was there to be picked in the sixth round.Not that that's 100% definitive of anything, but we're either underselling the difficulty curve of rookie linemen, or overselling on a guy who "looks the part" just like the team might have done when they picked Flowers.