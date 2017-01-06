Favorite Giants Play nygfaninorlando : 6/1/2017 5:17 pm Reading the old Giants vs 49ers game review and reliving the Bavaro dragging Ronnie Lott play got me thinking about my favorite individual plays since I've been a fan. Thought it might be fun to post the plays that got you off the couch screaming and pumping your fist.



Not including the obvious like the Tyree helmet catch and Manningham sideline catch in the recent Super Bowls, here are mine.



1) Mark Ingram 3rd down conversion in Super Bowl XXV

2) LT recovering Roger Craig fumble late in 1991 NFC Championship

3) Jason Sehorn juggling interception and return vs Eagles

4) Antonio Pierce fighting off 2 defenders to stop Packers screen pass in NFC championship

5) Phil Simms 4th and 17 completion to Bobby Johnson leading to game winning TD



Nice thread. Dave in Hoboken : 6/1/2017 5:24 pm : link Shockey catching the TD over Dawkins in the 2002 "Win and In" game and trash-talking him afterwards as they both lay in the endzone.





George Martin 78 yard Pick 6 vs Denver in 1986 RobCarpenter : 6/1/2017 5:28 pm : link

- ( One of the slowest INTs ever but one of the most fun to watch. Link - ( New Window

So many Johnny5 : 6/1/2017 5:30 pm : link 1) Tyree helmet

2) Manning lobs it to Burress, alone...

My favorite play UberAlias : 6/1/2017 5:30 pm : link Was a one yard loss.







1-10-NE 16 UberAlias : 6/1/2017 5:31 pm : link (:01) 10-E.Manning kneels to NE 17 for -1 yards.

Tough decisions here Marty866b : 6/1/2017 5:32 pm : link George Martin's TD interception against Denver was one of my favorites and so much fun to witness live.

Gary Reasons hit at the goal line against Bobby Humphrey.

Reasons running with the fake punt in the Championship Game.

Mark Ingram 3rd and 18 in the Super Bowl.

Just about every play of LT,s career.

Fourth Qtr., 2011 NFC title game, Eli to Manningham TD. bceagle05 : 6/1/2017 5:34 pm : link It was 3rd and 15 from the 17 yard line, and Eli threads the needle for the go-ahead score. What are the chances of a TD in that circumstance, on the road against the best defense in football? One in twenty? If we settle for three there we probably lose the game. A clutch, clutch throw and catch.

Cruz going 99 yards down the Jets sideline. bceagle05 : 6/1/2017 5:35 pm : link There are a million of them. We've been very lucky.

Two Involving Montana Trainmaster : 6/1/2017 5:35 pm : link 1) Leonard Marshall pounding the crap out of Joe Montana on a blind side sack in the 1990 NFC Championship Game(how the hell did the Giants not recover the ensuing fumble?)



2) Jim Burt blasting Montana at the end of the 2nd quarter in the 1986 Divisional Game, with the LT pick 6 as the icing on the cake and Pat Summerall's classic, "... the report from the 49ers bench is that everything hurts." with the Summerall call as the cherry on top.

Jason Seahorn BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/1/2017 5:43 pm : link Juggling the INT was an amazing play. First play that came to mind. Next was the helmet catch.

Not my all-time fave Giantology : 6/1/2017 5:44 pm : link But Landon Collins' incredible Pick 6 vs. the Rams last year was something I won't soon forget

Almost ought to have a playoff version... Dan in the Springs : 6/1/2017 5:44 pm : link and a regular season version.



Some of my regular season favs (not necessarily in order)

1. LT running back the TD against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

2. OBJ one-handed catch against Dallas rookie year.

3. Shockey catch over Dawkins in 2002 finale.





Favorite Game tomt1960 : 6/1/2017 5:47 pm : link Tommer diving catch vs Packers in 2006-7 playoof

Eric Howard forces Roger Craig fumble BillT : 6/1/2017 5:49 pm : link



1990 NFC Championship



End of the Three Peat

- ( Taylor recovers before it hits the ground.1990 NFC ChampionshipEnd of the Three Peat Link - ( New Window

Playoff favs... Dan in the Springs : 6/1/2017 5:49 pm : link Also not in order...



1. Mark Ingram SB 25 catch and run.

2. Jacobs absolutely demolishing Charles Woodson setting tone against GB.

3. OJ Anderson "uppercut" run in SB 25.

Great idea Dan. nygfaninorlando : 6/1/2017 5:50 pm : link on a separate playoff and regular season list. I'm definitely going to you tube some of these tonight with my kids. Great stuff and we have been fortunate as NYG fans to have seen so many great plays over the years.

Brandon Jacobs trucking Charles Woodson Chris684 : 6/1/2017 5:52 pm : link in 07-08 NFC title game.



JPP blocked FG sequence to end the game in Dallas in December of 2011.



Shockey TD over Dawkins.



Toomer Hail Mary against undefeated Denver.



Eli to Manningham in SB 46.

Eli Manning throws the perfect pass. River : 6/1/2017 5:55 pm : link to Manningham in SuperBowl 46. I am still in awe how perfect that pass was.

Bradshaw TD run nygfaninorlando : 6/1/2017 5:55 pm : link In the snow vs Buffalo and Hakeem Nicks TD catch and split the middle run against the Falcons in the playoffs are 2 more favorites.

RE: My favorite play djm : 6/1/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: Was a one yard loss.







Amen to that. Was there a better feeling than watching the victory formation in super bowl 42? No way. In comment 13487791 UberAlias said:Amen to that. Was there a better feeling than watching the victory formation in super bowl 42? No way.

RE: Fourth Qtr., 2011 NFC title game, Eli to Manningham TD. djm : 6/1/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: It was 3rd and 15 from the 17 yard line, and Eli threads the needle for the go-ahead score. What are the chances of a TD in that circumstance, on the road against the best defense in football? One in twenty? If we settle for three there we probably lose the game. A clutch, clutch throw and catch.



I was gonna say this. In comment 13487796 bceagle05 said:I was gonna say this.

Toomer takes one to the house... Dan in the Springs : 6/1/2017 6:04 pm : link against Dallas in 2007 at end of first half. We were getting killed and this TD gave us life and had me screaming.

wow 2011 sure did have bluepepper : 6/1/2017 6:04 pm : link a lot of memorable ones.



JPP block vs. Dallas

Cruz 99 yarder vs Jets

Nicks TD vs Atlanta

Nicks Hail Mary vs GB

Manning to Manningham SF

Williams strip vs SF

Manning to Manningham Super Bowl



So Many! Blackbeard : 6/1/2017 6:05 pm : link Too many to pick and choose!



Brings tears to my old eyes.

Jacobs converting the 4th and 1 Dave in Hoboken : 6/1/2017 6:07 pm : link in SB 42 during the last Giants' drive of the game. He doesn't convert that, and we lose.

Not a single play... Dan in the Springs : 6/1/2017 6:16 pm : link but Tiki Barber running for 203 yds including repeated first down runs in OT against the Eagles in 2002. This was after he fumbled 3 times. Game clinched a playoff spot for us.

I love all that is listed. Not sure if mentioned Jimmy Googs : 6/1/2017 6:30 pm : link but the Burt knocked out Montana and LT took fluttered pass in for a pick 6.



At the game and will always remember...





Bobby Johnson 4th and 19 JohnB : 6/1/2017 6:49 pm : link That's when I knew that the Giants weren't yet another team that would break your heart.

Pierce's great tackle SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/1/2017 6:54 pm : link on that screen pass in the '07 NFC title game.

Two plays - the Sehorn interception and return vs Philly Ira : 6/1/2017 6:58 pm : link and Manning to Tyree in SB42.

RW McQuarters's pick in Dallas Go Terps : 6/1/2017 7:54 pm : link I was terrified that Dallas would obliterate us in that game, and even as it went on I thought we'd lose in heartbreaking fashion.



When Webster dropped the sure pick during Dallas's 20 play drive I fired the football (an official college football) I was holding into the kitchen cabinets in front of my girlfriend and my roommate, and broke a few plates. I was wired. They sat there motionless like abuse victims...I still feel shitty about that.



And I was sure we were going to make Romo a hero again at the very end right up until McQuarters's pick. That was the first time I thought something was possible, because I knew that asshole Favre would give us the game in Green Bay.

Rodney Hampton's 51 yard TD run Dave in Hoboken : 6/1/2017 7:58 pm : link against Minnesota in the '93 Wildcard playoff game at Giants Stadium. One of the first plays I remember watching live as a youngster.

Eli to Manningham in 46.. Sean : 6/1/2017 7:59 pm : link close second is Eli to Manningham 2 weeks earlier in Candlestick on a 3rd & 15 to take the lead.

Some of my non-Tyree/Manningham favorites... shockeyisthebest8056 : 6/1/2017 8:03 pm : link - Marshall crushing Montana

- LT recovering Craig's fumble after Erik Howard hit

- Victor Cruz 99 yard TD versus Jets

- Shockey TD over Dawkins

- Tiki Barber 95 yard TD versus Raiders

There was a Week 5 game in 2007 against the Jets eclipz928 : 6/1/2017 8:32 pm : link Where Plaxico took a short pass from Eli and went 53 yards for a TD, after stiff arming a defender along the sidelines, in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the first lead in a game that seemed like it would be a disaster for them. The excitement that I felt for that particular play for some reason just stuck with me all this time - and it turned out to be a pretty significant win.

RE: There was a Week 5 game in 2007 against the Jets Dave in Hoboken : 6/1/2017 8:34 pm : link

Quote: Where Plaxico took a short pass from Eli and went 53 yards for a TD, after stiff arming a defender along the sidelines, in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the first lead in a game that seemed like it would be a disaster for them. The excitement that I felt for that particular play for some reason just stuck with me all this time - and it turned out to be a pretty significant win.



Great call, totally remember that play. And I agree, it got me very excited, as well. IIRC, it was the nail in the coffin in that game.



Plax had some amazing plays in his Giants career. No doubt about that. In comment 13487991 eclipz928 said:Great call, totally remember that play. And I agree, it got me very excited, as well. IIRC, it was the nail in the coffin in that game.Plax had some amazing plays in his Giants career. No doubt about that.

RE: I love all that is listed. Not sure if mentioned bluepepper : 6/1/2017 8:50 pm : link Quote: but the Burt knocked out Montana and LT took fluttered pass in for a pick 6.



At the game and will always remember...



Good one. Made the score 28-3 just before halftime. Knew that one was in the bag after this play and with the Bears out our path was very very clear at that point. Good one. Made the score 28-3 just before halftime. Knew that one was in the bag after this play and with the Bears out our path was very very clear at that point.

Bavaro's catch Koffman : 6/1/2017 8:52 pm : link Over the middle where he carries half the 49 defense.

Gary Woods section125 : 6/1/2017 9:30 pm : link throwing a bomb to Homer Jones for a TD.

Thinking of a non-game in the balance play bradshaw44 : 6/1/2017 9:49 pm : link That was just pretty...



The flee flicker play by Collins and Toomer against the Colts in 2002. I believe it was the first play of the second half. Man that play was executed so flawlessly it has always stuck with me.



Of the obvious favorite plays... "Manning, lobs it, Buress alone, touchdown New York...(joe buck monotone voice).





Alford sacks Brady CT Charlie : 6/1/2017 11:13 pm : link OOF! Impressive that Brady bounced back and scared us, but man I felt great when Alford crumpled him.

. arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 11:28 pm : link You guys have covered most of the best ones..



Another one to add.. Plaxico's GW OT TD in Philly in 2006



"Get that shit outta here!"



Eli had to basically fade away, no-look that pass because of the pressure - I wasn't sure it was going to make it.





. arcarsenal : 6/1/2017 11:32 pm : link Amani Toomer's TD catch from Kent fuckin' Graham with under a minute to go to beat the then-undefeated Broncos in Week 15 of the 1998 season. That was a great moment in an otherwise unspectacular season.

2007 vs San Francisco Vin R : 6/2/2017 12:49 am : link Osi strip sack fumble return to the end zone

Here's a few Route 9 : 6/2/2017 2:08 am : link 1. Kevin Boss 45 yard catch vs New England (First play of 4th QTR) in Super Bowl 42

2. Corey Webster interception vs Green Bay NFC Championship game

3. Eli Manning run and throw to Nicks on the sidelines at Dallas in 2011

4. Jason Sehorn INT TD vs Philly in 2000 playoffs

5. David Tyree helmet catch SB 42

6. Manning ham catch SB 46

7. Kyle Williams fumble San Fran 2011

8. Odell one handed grab 2014 vs Dallas

9. Jacobs trucks Woodson 2007 vs Green Bay

10. Wide right vs Buffalo

11. Burress SB 42 TD

RE: . Route 9 : 6/2/2017 2:09 am : link

Quote: You guys have covered most of the best ones..



Another one to add.. Plaxico's GW OT TD in Philly in 2006



"Get that shit outta here!"



Eli had to basically fade away, no-look that pass because of the pressure - I wasn't sure it was going to make it.





Lol yeah I really liked this one In comment 13488169 arcarsenal said:Lol yeah I really liked this one

Great Thread - Great Memories Gmanfandan : 6/2/2017 3:58 am : link



- ( Down 17-0 Bavaro will not be denied on MNF as he drags Ronnie Lott about 15 yards and spurs on a 21-17 win during our first SB year - In an amazing year, that was something else. Link - ( New Window

This thread brought back joeinpa : 6/2/2017 5:58 am : link Many good memories, thanks.

It is hard to pick just a few plays.. EricJ : 6/2/2017 7:39 am : link and you can totally tell from the responses who was born yesterday.



It is so hard to pick just a few. Many of the ones mentioned already would have been on my list. I always have to include the LT 97 yard interception return for a TD on Thanksgiving. I knocked a bowl full of peas out of my aunt's hands as she was standing over me when I fist pumped.



OK guys this is not a favorite play and it really meant nothing but I will never forget this AND I would love to see it again if anyone can find a clip of it. Rodney Hampton's rookie year. He gets into a pre-season game. May have been his first touch ever with the team or at least his first series. He takes it about 90 yards for a TD. May have even been Frank Gifford announcing the game. I will never forget that.

not mentioned yet I Love Clams Casino : 6/2/2017 7:57 am : link not my personal fave, but 1 I will never forget -



Strahan interception on Halloween to seal the deal in OT against the Eagles

RE: Alford... Dodge : 6/2/2017 9:09 am : link

Quote: sacks Tom Brady in XLII.



This is probably in my top 3. In comment 13487833 Dan in the Springs said:This is probably in my top 3.

Hardly the most impressive play ever... x meadowlander : 6/2/2017 9:12 am : link



...but this play got me to make a sound that was so embarrassing, I walked out of the living room. Basically, I started crying mid-yell. Walked into the kitchen in tears.

2005 vs Denver EddieNYG : 6/2/2017 10:00 am : link



So many great plays listed, at this point just trying to think of some nobody else has.

- ( Eli leads the Giants down the field late in the 4th quarter and finds Amani Toomer for the game winning TDSo many great plays listed, at this point just trying to think of some nobody else has. Link - ( New Window

I have a few Old Dirty : 6/2/2017 11:08 am : link



2.) The HOF game against the Colts in 2002 preseason when Shockey absolutely trucked the defender, immediately making him one of my favorite players on the Giants.



3.) Tiki Barber TD run against the Eagles, week 1 of his rookie year. Knew he was going to be special when we drafted him. Still one of my favorite Giants.



4.) Big Brandon Jacobs catching what looked like a routine dump-off and rumbling 74 yards for the score vs Dallas in 2009.

- ( 1.) The flea-flicker to Toomer against the Colts in 2002 was a thing of beauty.2.) The HOF game against the Colts in 2002 preseason when Shockey absolutely trucked the defender, immediately making him one of my favorite players on the Giants.3.) Tiki Barber TD run against the Eagles, week 1 of his rookie year. Knew he was going to be special when we drafted him. Still one of my favorite Giants.4.) Big Brandon Jacobs catching what looked like a routine dump-off and rumbling 74 yards for the score vs Dallas in 2009. LINK - ( New Window

My favs in no particular order... Grey Pilgrim : 6/2/2017 11:46 am : link 1) Mark Ingram 3rd down conversion in Super Bowl XXV

2) Eric Howard focing and LT recovering Roger Craig fumble late in 1991 NFC Championship

3)Manning lobs it to Burress, alone...

4)Wide Right

5)Leonard Marshall pounding Joe Montana

6)Bavaro carrying entire SF defense on his back



Also, Shockey blazing by entire defense in his first preseason game (IIRC the Hall of Fame Game)

Looking over this thread Grey Pilgrim : 6/2/2017 12:04 pm : link reminds me of just how fortunate we are to be Giants fans.



Go Big Blue!

. arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 12:12 pm : link Totally random memory...



But that super long cutback TD run by Barber in the sweltering heat against the Cardinals in the 2000 opener.



I think it was technically only a 10 yard run, but he ran about 40 yards to get the 10.



That was really when Barber broke out and started to become an elite RB. IIRC, Fassel had the team wear white at home that day because it was so hot.

A couple more... Grey Pilgrim : 6/2/2017 1:53 pm : link Manning to Manningham Super Bowl



Matt Bahr kicking the Giants the superbowl 25 over SF.





my personal favorites Greg from LI : 6/2/2017 2:13 pm : link





The end of the ride sucked in 2000, but the start was fantastic. Ron Dixon giving the Giants a 7-0 lead on the Eagles before a single snap? Priceless







No explanation necessary.







As perfect a throw and catch as you will ever see. Degree of difficulty - 9.9.







Antonio Pierce splitting the double team to singlehandedly make a huge stop on a screen play in the 2007 NFC title game.







And, LT. I could name dozens of them, but my favorite memory is one there is no picture of online. The tackle actually does a fairly decent job of blocking LT, but not quite good enough. As he's been ridden past Gary Danielson, he sticks his hand out, grabs a hardful of jersey, and just flings Danielson to the ground as if he were a stuffed animal. It's unreal - who does that?



LT, that's who. Linked below.

- ( Still #1. I'll never hate another team as much as I hated the dynasty NinersThe end of the ride sucked in 2000, but the start was fantastic. Ron Dixon giving the Giants a 7-0 lead on the Eagles before a single snap? PricelessNo explanation necessary.As perfect a throw and catch as you will ever see. Degree of difficulty - 9.9.Antonio Pierce splitting the double team to singlehandedly make a huge stop on a screen play in the 2007 NFC title game.And, LT. I could name dozens of them, but my favorite memory is one there is no picture of online. The tackle actually does a fairly decent job of blocking LT, but not quite good enough. As he's been ridden past Gary Danielson, he sticks his hand out, grabs a hardful of jersey, and just flings Danielson to the ground as if he were a stuffed animal. It's unreal - who does that?LT, that's who. Linked below. Link - ( New Window