Favorite Giants Play

Reading the old Giants vs 49ers game review and reliving the Bavaro dragging Ronnie Lott play got me thinking about my favorite individual plays since I've been a fan. Thought it might be fun to post the plays that got you off the couch screaming and pumping your fist.
Not including the obvious like the Tyree helmet catch and Manningham sideline catch in the recent Super Bowls, here are mine.
1) Mark Ingram 3rd down conversion in Super Bowl XXV
2) LT recovering Roger Craig fumble late in 1991 NFC Championship
3) Jason Sehorn juggling interception and return vs Eagles
4) Antonio Pierce fighting off 2 defenders to stop Packers screen pass in NFC championship
5) Phil Simms 4th and 17 completion to Bobby Johnson leading to game winning TD
Shockey catching the TD over Dawkins in the 2002 "Win and In" game and trash-talking him afterwards as they both lay in the endzone.
One of the slowest INTs ever but one of the most fun to watch. Link
1) Tyree helmet
2) Manning lobs it to Burress, alone...
(:01) 10-E.Manning kneels to NE 17 for -1 yards.
George Martin's TD interception against Denver was one of my favorites and so much fun to witness live.
Gary Reasons hit at the goal line against Bobby Humphrey.
Reasons running with the fake punt in the Championship Game.
Mark Ingram 3rd and 18 in the Super Bowl.
Just about every play of LT,s career.
It was 3rd and 15 from the 17 yard line, and Eli threads the needle for the go-ahead score. What are the chances of a TD in that circumstance, on the road against the best defense in football? One in twenty? If we settle for three there we probably lose the game. A clutch, clutch throw and catch.
There are a million of them. We've been very lucky.
1) Leonard Marshall pounding the crap out of Joe Montana on a blind side sack in the 1990 NFC Championship Game(how the hell did the Giants not recover the ensuing fumble?)
2) Jim Burt blasting Montana at the end of the 2nd quarter in the 1986 Divisional Game, with the LT pick 6 as the icing on the cake and Pat Summerall's classic, "... the report from the 49ers bench is that everything hurts." with the Summerall call as the cherry on top.
Juggling the INT was an amazing play. First play that came to mind. Next was the helmet catch.
But Landon Collins' incredible Pick 6 vs. the Rams last year was something I won't soon forget
and a regular season version.
Some of my regular season favs (not necessarily in order)
1. LT running back the TD against the Lions on Thanksgiving.
2. OBJ one-handed catch against Dallas rookie year.
3. Shockey catch over Dawkins in 2002 finale.
Tommer diving catch vs Packers in 2006-7 playoof
Taylor recovers before it hits the ground.
1990 NFC Championship
End of the Three Peat Link
Also not in order...
1. Mark Ingram SB 25 catch and run.
2. Jacobs absolutely demolishing Charles Woodson setting tone against GB.
3. OJ Anderson "uppercut" run in SB 25.
on a separate playoff and regular season list. I'm definitely going to you tube some of these tonight with my kids. Great stuff and we have been fortunate as NYG fans to have seen so many great plays over the years.
in 07-08 NFC title game.
JPP blocked FG sequence to end the game in Dallas in December of 2011.
Shockey TD over Dawkins.
Toomer Hail Mary against undefeated Denver.
Eli to Manningham in SB 46.
to Manningham in SuperBowl 46. I am still in awe how perfect that pass was.
In the snow vs Buffalo and Hakeem Nicks TD catch and split the middle run against the Falcons in the playoffs are 2 more favorites.
UberAlias said:
Amen to that. Was there a better feeling than watching the victory formation in super bowl 42? No way.
bceagle05 said:
It was 3rd and 15 from the 17 yard line, and Eli threads the needle for the go-ahead score. What are the chances of a TD in that circumstance, on the road against the best defense in football? One in twenty? If we settle for three there we probably lose the game. A clutch, clutch throw and catch.
I was gonna say this.
but the Sehorn bobbled pick 6
opening kickoff vs. Eagles
against Dallas in 2007 at end of first half. We were getting killed and this TD gave us life and had me screaming.
a lot of memorable ones.
JPP block vs. Dallas
Cruz 99 yarder vs Jets
Nicks TD vs Atlanta
Nicks Hail Mary vs GB
Manning to Manningham SF
Williams strip vs SF
Manning to Manningham Super Bowl
Too many to pick and choose!
Brings tears to my old eyes.
in the 2007 Dallas playoff game in Dallas.
in SB 42 during the last Giants' drive of the game. He doesn't convert that, and we lose.
first defensive play of XLVI
on the Giants' last possession in SB 42.
but Tiki Barber running for 203 yds including repeated first down runs in OT against the Eagles in 2002. This was after he fumbled 3 times. Game clinched a playoff spot for us.
but the Burt knocked out Montana and LT took fluttered pass in for a pick 6.
At the game and will always remember...
That's when I knew that the Giants weren't yet another team that would break your heart.
on that screen pass in the '07 NFC title game.
and Manning to Tyree in SB42.
and while not nec my all time favorite because it was a meaningless game during the dark days, but Toomers catch to beat the undefeated Broncos was such a great game to be at. Stadium was rocking. Toomer hauls it in
I was terrified that Dallas would obliterate us in that game, and even as it went on I thought we'd lose in heartbreaking fashion.
When Webster dropped the sure pick during Dallas's 20 play drive I fired the football (an official college football) I was holding into the kitchen cabinets in front of my girlfriend and my roommate, and broke a few plates. I was wired. They sat there motionless like abuse victims...I still feel shitty about that.
And I was sure we were going to make Romo a hero again at the very end right up until McQuarters's pick. That was the first time I thought something was possible, because I knew that asshole Favre would give us the game in Green Bay.
against Minnesota in the '93 Wildcard playoff game at Giants Stadium. One of the first plays I remember watching live as a youngster.
close second is Eli to Manningham 2 weeks earlier in Candlestick on a 3rd & 15 to take the lead.
- Marshall crushing Montana
- LT recovering Craig's fumble after Erik Howard hit
- Victor Cruz 99 yard TD versus Jets
- Shockey TD over Dawkins
- Tiki Barber 95 yard TD versus Raiders
Where Plaxico took a short pass from Eli and went 53 yards for a TD, after stiff arming a defender along the sidelines, in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the first lead in a game that seemed like it would be a disaster for them. The excitement that I felt for that particular play for some reason just stuck with me all this time - and it turned out to be a pretty significant win.
eclipz928 said:
Where Plaxico took a short pass from Eli and went 53 yards for a TD, after stiff arming a defender along the sidelines, in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the first lead in a game that seemed like it would be a disaster for them. The excitement that I felt for that particular play for some reason just stuck with me all this time - and it turned out to be a pretty significant win.
Great call, totally remember that play. And I agree, it got me very excited, as well. IIRC, it was the nail in the coffin in that game.
Plax had some amazing plays in his Giants career. No doubt about that.
| but the Burt knocked out Montana and LT took fluttered pass in for a pick 6.
At the game and will always remember...
Good one. Made the score 28-3 just before halftime. Knew that one was in the bag after this play and with the Bears out our path was very very clear at that point.
Over the middle where he carries half the 49 defense.
Koffman said:
| Over the middle where he carries half the 49 defense.
+1
throwing a bomb to Homer Jones for a TD.
That was just pretty...
The flee flicker play by Collins and Toomer against the Colts in 2002. I believe it was the first play of the second half. Man that play was executed so flawlessly it has always stuck with me.
Of the obvious favorite plays... "Manning, lobs it, Buress alone, touchdown New York...(joe buck monotone voice).
OOF! Impressive that Brady bounced back and scared us, but man I felt great when Alford crumpled him.
You guys have covered most of the best ones..
Another one to add.. Plaxico's GW OT TD in Philly in 2006
"Get that shit outta here!"
Eli had to basically fade away, no-look that pass because of the pressure - I wasn't sure it was going to make it.
Amani Toomer's TD catch from Kent fuckin' Graham with under a minute to go to beat the then-undefeated Broncos in Week 15 of the 1998 season. That was a great moment in an otherwise unspectacular season.
Osi strip sack fumble return to the end zone
1. Kevin Boss 45 yard catch vs New England (First play of 4th QTR) in Super Bowl 42
2. Corey Webster interception vs Green Bay NFC Championship game
3. Eli Manning run and throw to Nicks on the sidelines at Dallas in 2011
4. Jason Sehorn INT TD vs Philly in 2000 playoffs
5. David Tyree helmet catch SB 42
6. Manning ham catch SB 46
7. Kyle Williams fumble San Fran 2011
8. Odell one handed grab 2014 vs Dallas
9. Jacobs trucks Woodson 2007 vs Green Bay
10. Wide right vs Buffalo
11. Burress SB 42 TD
arcarsenal said:
| You guys have covered most of the best ones..
Another one to add.. Plaxico's GW OT TD in Philly in 2006
"Get that shit outta here!"
Eli had to basically fade away, no-look that pass because of the pressure - I wasn't sure it was going to make it.
Lol yeah I really liked this one
Down 17-0 Bavaro will not be denied on MNF as he drags Ronnie Lott about 15 yards and spurs on a 21-17 win during our first SB year - In an amazing year, that was something else. Link
Many good memories, thanks.
and you can totally tell from the responses who was born yesterday.
It is so hard to pick just a few. Many of the ones mentioned already would have been on my list. I always have to include the LT 97 yard interception return for a TD on Thanksgiving. I knocked a bowl full of peas out of my aunt's hands as she was standing over me when I fist pumped.
OK guys this is not a favorite play and it really meant nothing but I will never forget this AND I would love to see it again if anyone can find a clip of it. Rodney Hampton's rookie year. He gets into a pre-season game. May have been his first touch ever with the team or at least his first series. He takes it about 90 yards for a TD. May have even been Frank Gifford announcing the game. I will never forget that.
not my personal fave, but 1 I will never forget -
Strahan interception on Halloween to seal the deal in OT against the Eagles
Dan in the Springs said:
This is probably in my top 3.
...but this play got me to make a sound that was so embarrassing, I walked out of the living room. Basically, I started crying mid-yell. Walked into the kitchen in tears.
Eli leads the Giants down the field late in the 4th quarter and finds Amani Toomer for the game winning TD
So many great plays listed, at this point just trying to think of some nobody else has. Link
1.) The flea-flicker to Toomer against the Colts in 2002 was a thing of beauty.
2.) The HOF game against the Colts in 2002 preseason when Shockey absolutely trucked the defender, immediately making him one of my favorite players on the Giants.
3.) Tiki Barber TD run against the Eagles, week 1 of his rookie year. Knew he was going to be special when we drafted him. Still one of my favorite Giants.
4.) Big Brandon Jacobs catching what looked like a routine dump-off and rumbling 74 yards for the score vs Dallas in 2009. LINK
1) Mark Ingram 3rd down conversion in Super Bowl XXV
2) Eric Howard focing and LT recovering Roger Craig fumble late in 1991 NFC Championship
3)Manning lobs it to Burress, alone...
4)Wide Right
5)Leonard Marshall pounding Joe Montana
6)Bavaro carrying entire SF defense on his back
Also, Shockey blazing by entire defense in his first preseason game (IIRC the Hall of Fame Game)
reminds me of just how fortunate we are to be Giants fans.
Go Big Blue!
Totally random memory...
But that super long cutback TD run by Barber in the sweltering heat against the Cardinals in the 2000 opener.
I think it was technically only a 10 yard run, but he ran about 40 yards to get the 10.
That was really when Barber broke out and started to become an elite RB. IIRC, Fassel had the team wear white at home that day because it was so hot.
that can truly be in the conversation for "favorite." Plax, Tyree, Leonard Marshall, Norwood, Tynes, etc. The stuff that get you into the championship or won it.
So to stay away from the obvious... the below play is one of my favorites. Link
Manning to Manningham Super Bowl
Matt Bahr kicking the Giants the superbowl 25 over SF.
Still #1. I'll never hate another team as much as I hated the dynasty Niners
The end of the ride sucked in 2000, but the start was fantastic. Ron Dixon giving the Giants a 7-0 lead on the Eagles before a single snap? Priceless
No explanation necessary.
As perfect a throw and catch as you will ever see. Degree of difficulty - 9.9.
Antonio Pierce splitting the double team to singlehandedly make a huge stop on a screen play in the 2007 NFC title game.
And, LT. I could name dozens of them, but my favorite memory is one there is no picture of online. The tackle actually does a fairly decent job of blocking LT, but not quite good enough. As he's been ridden past Gary Danielson, he sticks his hand out, grabs a hardful of jersey, and just flings Danielson to the ground as if he were a stuffed animal. It's unreal - who does that?
LT, that's who. Linked below. Link
I remember thinking to myself - we're winning this.
I f'n love Ahmad Bradshaw. "Tone setter"
catch, run, trucking in the preseason HOF game his rookie year ... I can never find any video of that.