10 years back: Did you have faith in the ’07 Giants? Route 9 : 6/2/2017 5:06 am

At this point in the offseason? Be honest. And close your eyes…



It’s spring/summer of 2007. Our nation is obsessed with Britney Spears still, and what kind of goofy stuff she’ll do next, for some reason 50 cent is trying to stay relevant as is Linkin Park, and everywhere you go there’s a poster for the Simpsons Movie… plastered to everything you see. They really made another Die Hard movie?

…. Ok thats enough 2007 pop culture. Sorry, forgot to add the Sopranos ending. Moving on…



It’s mid 2007, the weather is getting warmer, the New York football Giants are about to start a football season in a couple of months, that will live on to be remembered not only in football but sports, forever. At this point in 2007, if today “you” went to visit you in 2007, and he tells you about super Bowl 42 and the magic run, would you believe that of all things…that…would transpire later on in the year and early 08? Rewind the clocks a bit further before that too, the Giants just got off an 8-8 season after they fell flat on their faces in 2006 starting 6-2. The team made the playoffs but they surely didn’t look like a Super Bowl team or a playoff team, or even a team that had the slightest clue of what they were doing.



Honestly, myself, I was not excited at all for 2007… Throw me in the bucket as one of those who grew tired of Coughlin already, the Eli growing pains, especially after 2006 and exactly how the hell are we going to replace Tiki Barber? Is Strahan going to come back? Nothing… months prior to the 2007 year made me believe anything “great” would happen, let alone a Super Bowl. Just wow. Or even going 0-2, allowing 80 points in those first two games 2 games LOL.



Did you like the 2007 draft? Anyone you wanted that you’re glad the Giants didn’t get?



Cant believe its going to be 10 years already, seems like a whole different lifetime. Football wise, and personally for me. Any cool stories to share?



How will we ever survive? -Me in June 2007

Before the season starts I do not have faith. wgenesis123 : 6/2/2017 5:24 am : link I do find reasons to be excited and I was excited about Spags defense before the first two games. Actually 2 and 1/2 games. Faith is built with wins and that team was fun to watch grow into its potential. Did I think they could win it all? Not until they lost that last game to the Patriots. That game changed everything for me. I loved that game, best game the Giants ever did not win. It propelled them on a mission to prove they could win.

I begin n every season hoping for the best joeinpa : 6/2/2017 5:46 am : link i felt the 07 Giants were a play off contender, does that that translate to "faith"?

It did look like a disaster in the making. St. Jimmy : 6/2/2017 6:52 am : link The previous year was the first November Swoon. Barber retired. They had an inexperienced linebacker coch from the Eagles as the defensive coordinator. Strahan was holding out. The media had been calling for Coughlin to be fired since the previous December. It looked a lot like a 4-12 season.

Well, Doomster : 6/2/2017 7:11 am : link Going into the 2007 season, Eli was nothing special, yet.....



We had a new DC, who was never a DC before.....



Coughlin's job was on the line, after going 6-2, and then going 2-7 the rest of the way...who knows, if Tiki Barber did not have his greatest game as a Giant, in the final game of the 2006 season, the Giants do not make the playoffs, finish 7-9, after a 6-2 start, and Coughlin might have lost his job....



Little did we know that 5 guys drafted would make significant plays during the season and post season.....



No, it looked like a team that might make the playoffs but not go deep.....



As the season progressed, Eli was having a so-so year, with turnovers.....the defense was non existent the first two games....after the bye, they were just 4-4, with all four losses at home.....



Then they had to play every game on the road(which was an actual advantage considering what they did in their last 4 home games) in the playoffs, and against two teams that owned them during the regular season.....



Somehow, someway, Eli stopped turning the ball over......the defense rose up and shut down the best offenses in the NFL, averaging just 16 ppg.....



Who freakin' knew?

I'm usually an optimist SLIM_ : 6/2/2017 7:33 am : link We had a team that made the playoffs the previous 2 seasons and a quarterback entering his 4th year. The previous year, we had the look of a dominant team until we were riddled with injuries. I was optimistic going into the year.



Fast forward to entering the playoffs specifically the Super Bowl. It was almost a surreal feeling. The Patriots were an undefeated team but you ask a lot of Giant fans and we felt like the Giants were the hunter and the Patriots the hunted.

No annexOPR : 6/2/2017 7:34 am : link but going into the SB, I knew they'd win (I regret not betting ... but I never bet on the Giants)



I recall chatting at the gym the day before the game (I have some form of giants attire pretty much every time I go) with a random guy who asked me about the game. Basically, I said "the only way you can beat the Patriots is by hitting the QB and running the ball well to control the clock - and the Giants do both as well as anyone."



I still get goosebumps watching highlights of that game. Full game is on YouTube for anyone that doesn't know ... I still watch it once a year.



This season, 2017 annexOPR : 6/2/2017 7:36 am : link is the most highly anticipated for me in a very long time. I absolutely love this roster.

I knew grizz299 : 6/2/2017 7:40 am : link Or at least "I thought".

Something went off when we brought in Lavarne Arlington.

I saw something special and to me only injuries slowed us down. I thought the playoff loss (that they blamed on Eli) was actually posed to go deep.

Remember that game? We were literally hiring linebackers off the street and plopping them into a playoff situation.

I went on the New England blogging site and told them (respectfully of course and was, surprisingly, treated with respect) how good we were.

I won't bore you with the details of my personal life or where or the circumstances under which I watched that game in 2007, but it was one of the greatest and most thrilling days of my life. Actually, took away some of my zeal, because we didn't have to win again after that game that ranked with The Miracle on Ice, The Knicks win without Willis, The Thompson home run in 51 and Ali Frazier first time.

I feel the same thing now , the difference is that I don't (at this stage, at least) have the confidence in MC. that I had in Tom.

I am looking at a team that could have a top five defense and a top five offense.

Boy that's rare.

But, one wayor another, we'll never see something as spectacular as 2007.



I thought the Giants were going to be bad before the season Matt in SGS : 6/2/2017 7:42 am : link Remember, at the end of 2006, the Giants tried to hire Scott Pioli as the GM, and I heard about the rumors of interest in bringing Belichick here to coach as well, and actually posted that on BBI on Christmas, which for a while gained legs in the media because it was unclear what Belichick's contract was in New England (it kind of still isn't, other than he's pretty much Emperor there).



Once Pioli turned the Giants down and they went to Reese, my thought was that Reese was going to be one and done with Coughlin, and hire his own coach after the 2007 season. I saw Coughlin in the same boat as Reeves and Fassel before him, on his last legs and the Giants didn't want to pay him a year salary to sit at home and then pay another coach to coach. So I was in a down place on the Giants. After the first 2 games, it validated that feeling. I'm glad I was wrong.

Whatever I felt before the season pjcas18 : 6/2/2017 7:45 am : link was trashed by week 2 after losing 45 - 35 and 35 - 13 weeks 1 and 2.



After week 2 I felt like the Giants were in for a long season.

I did and so did another BBI member bradshaw44 : 6/2/2017 7:46 am : link Who doesn't post any longer named Faust. The prior year we both thought it was apparent that the team had the talent. We were both dead set on the fact that in 2006 the only team to really whoop the Giants was the Jags. Other then that we could hang with every other team. We both just wanted a new D.C. Spags being an unknown didn't dissuade us since he came from Jim Johnsons coaching tree.



We honestly expected a deep run in the playoffs in 2007 if not a Super Bowl appearance. And we got it.

Faith going into season - of course Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 7:53 am : link It got a bit low when Eli threw like 21 interceptions in the Minnesota game.



It was very high after the tight loss to New England to end the season.

I never understood why I Love Clams Casino : 6/2/2017 8:37 am : link "faith" that your team will perform well and win the Superbowl, or ANY game for that matter, is translated into how big a fan you are.



I'm a pessimist, but it certainly doesn't mean I don't want the Giants to win. I guess Joe Pisarchik did it to me.



It ain't over until the clock reads :00

Always optimistic. Beezer : 6/2/2017 8:56 am : link And I thought they'd be competitive.



Then they lost 2 out of the gate. My hope was gone.



The stop against the 'Skins was fun. But never in my craziest imagination did I believe that win would be a springboard.



Just another example in a long time of them that tells us ... you never know.

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 6/2/2017 8:57 am : link Not much faith at all.



Eli was still having growing pains. It was magnified by the early success of Rothlesberger, Rivers, and Romo



Strahan was tired of Coughlin and holding out all of training camp. Coughlin was on the hot seat.



Losing Tiki was a blow.



One of Reese's first moves was to cut Arrington, Emmons, and Petigout. The Gmen didn't draft a OT, then revealed that the plan was to shift Deihl to LT. Didn't look promising on paper, but damn what a move.



I was actually encouraged by Spags. Remember the prior DC was Tim Lewis.













I was at the Saint game calling for Coughlin's head The_Boss : 6/2/2017 8:57 am : link On Christmas Eve in 2006. Tiki retired. Draft class looked on paper, unimpressive. Strahan held out flirting with retirement. Eli was maddeningly inconsistent. I had zero expectations for that team.

Only a idiot would have faith in that trainwreck. x meadowlander : 6/2/2017 9:00 am : link



They seemed to do all they could to miss the playoffs after a 6-2 start - I lost all hope - I completely gave up on them after the ridiculous 41-10 drubbing against Minnesota - MANNING THREW THREE PICK-SIXES IN ONE GAME!!!



Making the playoffs wasn't a question at that point - but after the tight game at the end of the regular season against the Patriots - after the Giants stood toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in league history, we all saw how it COULD be done - how it was possible. If they could keep their shit together somehow for 6 weeks.



But have odds ever been stacked higher?



Tampa Bay, in Tampa. Not a 'gimmee'.



Romo Cowboys IN DALLAS? They beat us handily both times in regular season.



Packers in Green Bay on an arctic evening?



I didn't have faith. I suspected they could make that run - but in hindsight, I was a fool - odds were heavily against.



And that - is what makes it so special.



Injured, inconsistent - the 07' Giants opened the season by SURRENDERING 80 POINTS in their first TWO games!!!They seemed to do all they could to miss the playoffs after a 6-2 start - I lost all hope - I completely gave up on them after the ridiculous 41-10 drubbing against Minnesota - MANNING THREW THREE PICK-SIXES IN ONE GAME!!!Making the playoffs wasn't a question at that point - but after the tight game at the end of the regular season against the Patriots - after the Giants stood toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in league history, we all saw how it COULD be done - how it was possible. If they could keep their shit together somehow for 6 weeks.But have odds ever been stacked higher?Tampa Bay, in Tampa. Not a 'gimmee'.Romo Cowboys IN DALLAS? They beat us handily both times in regular season.Packers in Green Bay on an arctic evening?I didn't have faith. I suspected they could make that run - but in hindsight, I was a fool - odds were heavily against.And that - is what makes it so special.

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 6/2/2017 9:04 am : link Quote: But have odds ever been stacked higher?



Tampa Bay, in Tampa. Not a 'gimmee'.



Romo Cowboys IN DALLAS? They beat us handily both times in regular season.



Packers in Green Bay on an arctic evening?



This is what needs to be remembered when people bash those NYG superbowl teams for having poor records. Their road through the playoffs in 2007 couldn't have been tougher.



I believe the 2012 team caught one break when SF beat the Saints. Facing the Saints at home was always a recipe for disaster. That being said, facing the Harbaugh led 9ers at home were no slouches. This is what needs to be remembered when people bash those NYG superbowl teams for having poor records. Their road through the playoffs in 2007 couldn't have been tougher.I believe the 2012 team caught one break when SF beat the Saints. Facing the Saints at home was always a recipe for disaster. That being said, facing the Harbaugh led 9ers at home were no slouches.

Sorry. I didn't read the opening post. x meadowlander : 6/2/2017 9:07 am : link In preseason almost every season, I am the eternal optimist.



I see perfect seasons in the cards nearly every year.



So yes, in preseason, I had faith. Dynamic offense, excellent WR's and really promising RB's, even with Barber leaving. Solid pass rush, decent DB's.



It was already clear that we'd live and die by Eli. Though streaky, he already had defined a nasty 'never-say-die' aura about him. You couldn't count the Giants out of any game really - there were already a number of insane finishes with him at that point.



So yeah - I had faith. Same as every preseason.

RE: .... x meadowlander : 6/2/2017 9:08 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





But have odds ever been stacked higher?



Tampa Bay, in Tampa. Not a 'gimmee'.



Romo Cowboys IN DALLAS? They beat us handily both times in regular season.



Packers in Green Bay on an arctic evening?







This is what needs to be remembered when people bash those NYG superbowl teams for having poor records. Their road through the playoffs in 2007 couldn't have been tougher.



I believe the 2012 team caught one break when SF beat the Saints. Facing the Saints at home was always a recipe for disaster. That being said, facing the Harbaugh led 9ers at home were no slouches. They left NO DOUBTS. Even in 86', there were "They wouldn't have beat the Bears" naysayers - there's no questioning the legitimacy of that 07' trophy. In comment 13488278 CoughlinHandsonHips said:They left NO DOUBTS. Even in 86', there were "They wouldn't have beat the Bears" naysayers - there's no questioning the legitimacy of that 07' trophy.

Before the season? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/2/2017 9:08 am : link I wasn't particularly confident. They had gone 2-6 to finish the '06 regular season before losing to Philadelphia in the WC game.



And then the season starts & they start out 0-2. Game 3...down 17-3 at the half. I would have referred you to the nearest mental institution if you had you told me then that the Giants were going to win the Super Bowl.

In hindsight, that season seemed to be almost intentionally designed.. x meadowlander : 6/2/2017 9:18 am : link ...to evoke peak football fan emotions. The preseason - losing Barber, the Strahan contract squabbles, the horrific start, the 6-game streak - mounting critical injuries, awful losses and emotional wins.



The wild loss to the Pats to close out?



Then that insane playoff run. OT in Green Bay? WHY NOT!



Just nuts. ALL of it.



It left me in tears, and to be honest - the moment that game ended, I said to my wife - I don't even know if it's worth watching football anymore. Nothing will ever, ever top that.



And it won't.

Middle of the season EricJ : 6/2/2017 9:23 am : link things did not look very promising either.

I recall being very happy when we drew Tampa in round 1 Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 9:23 am : link Didn't matter we had to travel as Giants were simply the better team.



They were just coming off game in which they went toe-to-toe with New England. And iirc, Tampa was limping into the playoffs with a bunch of losses in December.



It set the stage for another matchup with Dallas, and nothing to lose...





RE: Whatever I felt before the season BillKo : 6/2/2017 9:31 am : link

Quote: was trashed by week 2 after losing 45 - 35 and 35 - 13 weeks 1 and 2.



After week 2 I felt like the Giants were in for a long season.



Yeah, that was tough to look at. Although, the Giants were moving the ball quite well on offense so there was a bit of hope.



The Minnesota game really threw me for a loop....I actually remember saying "they are pissing their season away".......with Philly and Chicago looming on the road I thought we were done - as far as being in the playoffs. In comment 13488235 pjcas18 said:Yeah, that was tough to look at. Although, the Giants were moving the ball quite well on offense so there was a bit of hope.The Minnesota game really threw me for a loop....I actually remember saying "they are pissing their season away".......with Philly and Chicago looming on the road I thought we were done - as far as being in the playoffs.

Argued, oldog : 6/2/2017 9:54 am : link all year, they could take it all. After the Xmas NE game, had a strong sense of certainty that they could beat NE, and that they would in the SB. In 11, posted a 7 come 11 thread. In 15, thought 7,11, 15, but got it wrong. Should have been, instead, 7, 11, 17.

I won't lie, I was hopeful because I try to stay that way before every jcn56 : 6/2/2017 9:58 am : link season, but I really had managed expectations for them. Barber retiring, Strahan holding out.. Even trying to be optimistic I didn't think things were going to end well for them.



Boy was I wrong!

Not faith that they could win it all Aaroninma : 6/2/2017 10:15 am : link And i definitely wavered on Eli for the first time after the Minn game.



After the NE game my dad looked at me and said "we are the only team that can beat these guys, and we are going to play them in the SB". He was so matter of fact about it.



Once they got by Tampa, I was really confident the rest of the way.

I thought they would be like the '05 and '06 Giants Big Blue Blogger : 6/2/2017 10:19 am : link One-and-done playoff-type teams.



I wrote off the 2007 team multiple times during the year, including several in December: 4th quarter of the Chicago game, 1st quarter of the Buffalo game, and that entire miserable fiasco against Washington.

There was a lot of uncertainty WillVAB : 6/2/2017 10:29 am : link Barber retired. Reese moved on fromPettigout and didn't replace him. Toomer was getting old. The secondary was a mess -- Webster hadn't become Webster yet. New DC.



Then the draft happened which added a bunch of players integral to the run. They also added some under the radar FAs who were very solid.





And just to show I'm not a perpetual Mike in Long Beach : 6/2/2017 10:34 am : link pat-self-on-the-back guy, I was pissed when we drafted Beckham, lol.



But yeah, I thought that team had all the tools. Deep at most positions, including the most important ones. True leaders on both sides of the ball. A proven coach... and I believed in Eli.

I don't remember 2007 section125 : 6/2/2017 11:01 am : link except the 3rd Game(Redskins) and the last few games into the playoffs...

Normally I would have been optimistic...

I remember saying throughout that season djm : 6/2/2017 11:21 am : link That we were understating the value of a team that makes the playoffs multiple years in a row and that eventually that team could catch a few breaks and make some postseason noise. I also got pretty frustrated after the Vikings loss. But I distinctively remember saying I have a weird feeling about the team after the road win at Chicago and echoed that thought after the win at buffalo. I wish I saved the text i sent but it was spooky how right I turned out to be. Something along the lines of "that mini snowstorm coinciding with Bradshaw's Td run had a cosmic weird feel to it, something is up with this team"



When they beat Tampa in the playoffs I had a weird sense of calm come over me. Like the monkey was off Eli's back.

2007 taught Pete in MD : 6/2/2017 11:21 am : link me not to get too high or too low week-to-week and not to over-analyze each victory or loss. After giving up 80 points in the first two weeks, like most I thought the team was going nowhere. Then the six game winning streak got my hopes up. After they didn't seem to show-up week 15 at home against Washington, I once again didn't think they were good enough to make any waves in the postseason. Then they almost beat an undefeated team in an otherwise meaningless game.

But at this same point in time? djm : 6/2/2017 11:25 am : link I didn't have a clue other than I knew they were good. Didn't know if they'd be great. I liked that Eli played professionally at philly in the 06 postseason. Wasn't too worried about the running game at all even though I loved tiki as a player.



If you would have told me that Justin tuck would turn into a monster player I'd have been very excited in September. Everyone talks Eli but really the key to that 07 team was Tuck reaching his elite potential.

I thought they'd be a playoff Enzo : 6/2/2017 11:31 am : link team or at least contend for a playoff spot. Once the playoffs started I liked their chances against every team in the NFC except for Dallas. To this day, I"m not sure how they managed to pull off that upset.

RE: I wanted Eli djm : 6/2/2017 11:32 am : link

Quote: gone..



I still don't know how anyone could have wanted Eli "gone" after just two years of work and they weren't bad years or work by any stretch.



Talk about allowing little room for error...lol In comment 13488404 Big Blue '56 said:I still don't know how anyone could have wanted Eli "gone" after just two years of work and they weren't bad years or work by any stretch.Talk about allowing little room for error...lol

RE: I thought they'd be a playoff djm : 6/2/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: team or at least contend for a playoff spot. Once the playoffs started I liked their chances against every team in the NFC except for Dallas. To this day, I"m not sure how they managed to pull off that upset.



They played as close to a perfect game as we could have hoped for. I too was very very scared of Dallas but I remember thinking the giants were gonna play a good game. They were peaking and Dallas hadn't played for two weeks. But the giants really had very little margin for error. When Webster dropped that pick(six?) I had a bad feeling but not to worry....it was our time. In comment 13488471 Enzo said:They played as close to a perfect game as we could have hoped for. I too was very very scared of Dallas but I remember thinking the giants were gonna play a good game. They were peaking and Dallas hadn't played for two weeks. But the giants really had very little margin for error. When Webster dropped that pick(six?) I had a bad feeling but not to worry....it was our time.

Don't mess with my Linkin Park Chuckstar : 6/2/2017 11:35 am : link they're always relevant. :) Chester's piercing squall should be their tunnel entrance song this year at Metlife.



Hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now

Hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now



I can't feel the way I did before

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored

RE: This season, 2017 Route 9 : 6/2/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: is the most highly anticipated for me in a very long time. I absolutely love this roster.



Yeah that's what has got me kind of thinking ....I like no hype/anticipation when it concerns the Giants haha In comment 13488225 annexOPR said:Yeah that's what has got me kind of thinking ....I like no hype/anticipation when it concerns the Giants haha

At this point: old man : 6/2/2017 12:00 pm : link Hopeful for wildcard; after game 2: horrified;after game 10: thinking it'd be nice if we could win some games at HOME;after game 16: thankful we got in, knowing anything can happen.

RE: Don't mess with my Linkin Park Route 9 : 6/2/2017 12:44 pm : link

Quote: they're always relevant. :) Chester's piercing squall should be their tunnel entrance song this year at Metlife.



Hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now

Hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now



I can't feel the way I did before

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored



Come on bro, that Minutes to midnight CD was cringe city, sadly. I did see them at Bamboozle 07 in Giants Stadium...their first full show in 4 years or something In comment 13488478 Chuckstar said:Come on bro, that Minutes to midnight CD was cringe city, sadly. I did see them at Bamboozle 07 in Giants Stadium...their first full show in 4 years or something

RE: RE: I wanted Eli Big Blue '56 : 6/2/2017 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13488404 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





gone..







I still don't know how anyone could have wanted Eli "gone" after just two years of work and they weren't bad years or work by any stretch.



Talk about allowing little room for error...lol



Simple. In his first 3 years, this #1 pick of the entire NFL was maddeningly inconsistent..It drove me crazy.. In comment 13488472 djm said:Simple. In his first 3 years, this #1 pick of the entire NFL was maddeningly inconsistent..It drove me crazy..

@ BB56 And now you're among his greatest supporters exiled : 6/2/2017 1:57 pm : link Love that.

RE: @ BB56 And now you're among his greatest supporters Big Blue '56 : 6/2/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: Love that.



Yup. Huge..From that season finale against the undefeated Pats to now, he won me over big time..One of my top faves ever..Whether I was misguided or too quick to judge at that time is moot. In retrospect, I was totally wrong..Happily.. In comment 13488654 exiled said:Yup. Huge..From that season finale against the undefeated Pats to now, he won me over big time..One of my top faves ever..Whether I was misguided or too quick to judge at that time is moot. In retrospect, I was totally wrong..Happily..

, arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 2:03 pm : link I don't really remember exactly how I felt going into that season - what I do remember is that when we went into Dallas for the Divisional game, I said.. all I want is to beat the fucking Cowboys in their building and ruin their 13-3 season. I don't care what happens the following week - just beat Dallas.



But then we beat Dallas, and suddenly I DID really care what happened @ Lambeau the following week because all of a sudden I started to really believe in that team.



Bradshaw's long TD run in Buffalo will always be one of the moments that stick out to me in that season. It wasn't even a huge deal at the time - something about it just made me feel like things were coming together at the right time.

My confidence definitely wavered David in LA : 6/2/2017 2:04 pm : link after that Vikings game. The Bradshaw run against Buffalo, and our regular season game with NE at the end gave me a glimmer of hope.

RE: , Big Blue '56 : 6/2/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote: I don't really remember exactly how I felt going into that season - what I do remember is that when we went into Dallas for the Divisional game, I said.. all I want is to beat the fucking Cowboys in their building and ruin their 13-3 season. I don't care what happens the following week - just beat Dallas.



But then we beat Dallas, and suddenly I DID really care what happened @ Lambeau the following week because all of a sudden I started to really believe in that team.



Bradshaw's long TD run in Buffalo will always be one of the moments that stick out to me in that season. It wasn't even a huge deal at the time - something about it just made me feel like things were coming together at the right time.



I have tha ball from his only TD that season. Signed by him and certified by Giants..🙂 In comment 13488659 arcarsenal said:I have tha ball from his only TD that season. Signed by him and certified by Giants..🙂

RE: RE: , arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13488659 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I don't really remember exactly how I felt going into that season - what I do remember is that when we went into Dallas for the Divisional game, I said.. all I want is to beat the fucking Cowboys in their building and ruin their 13-3 season. I don't care what happens the following week - just beat Dallas.



But then we beat Dallas, and suddenly I DID really care what happened @ Lambeau the following week because all of a sudden I started to really believe in that team.



Bradshaw's long TD run in Buffalo will always be one of the moments that stick out to me in that season. It wasn't even a huge deal at the time - something about it just made me feel like things were coming together at the right time.







I have tha ball from his only TD that season. Signed by him and certified by Giants..🙂



Really? The ball from that play? That's awesome.



It's actually hard to believe that Bradshaw only had 2 rush TD's total over his first 2 seasons (27 games) combined knowing now the player he became for us.



But Derrick Ward was a part of the team then - especially in 2008 and Bradshaw kind of played 3rd fiddle to he and Jacobs. In comment 13488667 Big Blue '56 said:Really? The ball from that play? That's awesome.It's actually hard to believe that Bradshaw only had 2 rush TD's total over his first 2 seasons (27 games) combined knowing now the player he became for us.But Derrick Ward was a part of the team then - especially in 2008 and Bradshaw kind of played 3rd fiddle to he and Jacobs.

The Giants actually had some pretty amazing depth at RB that year Greg from LI : 6/2/2017 2:19 pm : link In camp were Jacobs, Droughns, Ward, Bradshaw. They were so strong at RB that Ryan Grant wasn't even going to make the team and was traded to Green Bay.

. arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 2:24 pm : link LOL, the curse filter - good times.



I think I typed "fluck" about 5000 times that season.

NY Post 2007 season preview article shyster : 6/2/2017 2:49 pm : link for NYG had this for an opener:



"Offense? Bad. Defense? Bad. Any questions?"



One of those things that sticks.



Also recall sitting in a sports bar in San Francisco watching the Week 2 home loss to Green Bay with a good friend who happened to be an avid Packers' fan. I remember saying that the Giants had good players and shouldn't be as bad as they looked. He was politely sympathetic.



Never in a million did I imagine how the tables would turn.





RE: , Route 9 : 6/2/2017 3:19 pm : link arcarsenal, if I was on BBI at the time, I would've told you to "shut up" with that mentality. Everyone kept saying that I was bumping into in early 2008 who was a Giant fan, Im like fuck that. Win the whole thing. No close calls. Thats the thing I loved the most about the 2007 team, they would've gotten praise for getting as far as they did if they lost but nope, they won the whole thing. No close calls, no NY Ranger-like puss outs. a Super Bowl victory solidified it. They did it and walked out winners. Very satisfying to see this team win it all.

RE: RE: , arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 3:44 pm : link

Quote: arcarsenal, if I was on BBI at the time, I would've told you to "shut up" with that mentality. Everyone kept saying that I was bumping into in early 2008 who was a Giant fan, Im like fuck that. Win the whole thing. No close calls. Thats the thing I loved the most about the 2007 team, they would've gotten praise for getting as far as they did if they lost but nope, they won the whole thing. No close calls, no NY Ranger-like puss outs. a Super Bowl victory solidified it. They did it and walked out winners. Very satisfying to see this team win it all.



Let's be real, you'd never tell me to shut up.



In all seriousness, though.. I really just didn't expect the Giants to make that run at the time. Few did. It feels way different in hindsight, but the mentality going into the playoffs that year was really "hey, we have a good shot against Tampa.. but after that, who knows.."



Dallas was really good. Marion Barber was a mack truck. We couldn't stop him in the first half of that playoff game, either. But they completely abandoned the run near the end of the 3rd quarter.



You have to remember that because of the '07 and '11 teams, Giants fans are now much more of the "why not us?" mentality.



Back in January of 2007, it was different. We hadn't won a Super Bowl in what was closing in on 20 years and both prior playoff appearances with Eli were clunkers.



When the Giants made the playoffs in 2011, my mentality was way different. I absolutely thought that team was capable of winning it all. But going into 2007? I was much more guarded in my expectations. In comment 13488770 Route 9 said:Let's be real, you'd never tell me to shut up.In all seriousness, though.. I really just didn't expect the Giants to make that run at the time. Few did. It feels way different in hindsight, but the mentality going into the playoffs that year was really "hey, we have a good shot against Tampa.. but after that, who knows.."Dallas was really good. Marion Barber was a mack truck. We couldn't stop him in the first half of that playoff game, either. But they completely abandoned the run near the end of the 3rd quarter.You have to remember thatof the '07 and '11 teams, Giants fans are now much more of the "why not us?" mentality.Back in January of 2007, it was different. We hadn't won a Super Bowl in what was closing in on 20 years and both prior playoff appearances with Eli were clunkers.When the Giants made the playoffs in 2011, my mentality was way different. I absolutely thought that team was capable of winning it all. But going into 2007? I was much more guarded in my expectations.

Going into the season; absolutely not. Dave in Hoboken : 6/2/2017 3:53 pm : link They had just come off a playoff game in which they lost to Philly in the first round. And in 2005, they got shutout at home. So, no, I was expecting another 1st round exit, at best.

You want a laugh? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/2/2017 4:04 pm : link See if someone can pull up the game thread from the Bills game in December when we were down 14-0. People were calling for TC's head.

Arc Route 9 : 6/2/2017 4:09 pm : link Yeah, that’s my point with this thread, I know each season is different but looking back and after that playoff Eagle loss in January 2007, the last thing i would have expected them to do one year later from then with basically the same team, same QB same coach, minus Tiki and just adding the LB Mitchell, was to win a fucking Super Bowl. There was no appeal to that team going into 07, the team looked lost. I do have to give Eli Manning credit for that game though. No Toomer, weird play calling and Joe Buck was really giving it to him all game long and he didn’t play that bad honestly, on the road, in the playoffs, in January against a divisional opponent. You could tell the Tiki retirement mid season, injuries and losses were bringing the team down. That 2006 Giants team looked like one of the worst playoff teams I’ve ever seen. It was a key moment for the Giants offense because I believe that was the first time we saw Diehl, Seubert, Ohara, Snee, McKenzie line up. The rest was history and they didn’t miss a start together for years.



Of course, Tiki, I think on the BBI interview here with Gary was giving himself credit and claiming him getting out of there was a main reason why the Giants won the Super Bowl. The “system changed without me there” speech he was giving, I forget what video it was. Just Tiki being Tiki.



Maybe Tiki being gone was a positive thing for the team? Maybe Shockey getting hurt DID help out.



But looking back, and thinking at this time in June 2007, if 2017 me would time travel and tell him about SB 42 and what would happen, 2007 me would lol right 2017 me’s handsome face. Id also tell him to trash his then girlfriend at that time but either way…



Also yes the Giants didn’t win in 20 years, I was not around for 86 and 90 so I wanted a piece of Giants SB history for myself. I know how much all the “older’ guys here love 86 but 2007 was special to me because I’m 30. I wanted them to take the whole thing after everyone was saying “no, not a chance”…Eli and the Giants could win 3 Super Bowls in a row and people would still try and trivialize it. I just don’t care as much, lol.



Also, you kidding me? Id say the pressure was on Dallas to win a 3rd time in one season, in their building. I always thought that was the Giants game to lose, even with TO I didn’t take Dallas as seriously. Of course every non-Giant fan says we had no shot but then the second the Giants beat them, Dallas was overrated to begin with anyway.

Dallas changed one thing in that playoff game that worked djm : 6/2/2017 4:10 pm : link For them all year long. Instead of starting the game off with Julius jones and sort of easing barber into the game and allowing a fresher barber to finish things off in the second half Dallas elected to start barber right out of the gate. And he looked pretty damn good out of the gate. Not so good second half. You wonder and could question changing something that worked so well all year long. Maybe it made no difference.....

..... Route 9 : 6/2/2017 4:13 pm : link And right, the 2011 run was amazing because of the eerily similar elements to the 2007 run. Of course during the time I said "stop saying its just like 07" and then lol, they did win the Super Bowl....vs New England...with a wild throw/play by Eli Manning GW drive. Odd.

Route 9 SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/2/2017 4:15 pm : link Tiki being gone & Shockey getting hurt were blessings in disguise.

RE: Route 9 Route 9 : 6/2/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: Tiki being gone & Shockey getting hurt were blessings in disguise.



Yes. Someone said it on here best "addiction by subtraction" In comment 13488843 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yes. Someone said it on here best "addiction by subtraction"

Eli was, at times early in his career, fkap : 6/2/2017 4:21 pm : link a horrible QB. if he hadn't been the first overall pick in the draft, and cost us so much to obtain, he would have never seen the field again after his rookie year. but, there's a reason he was the first pick, and why we gave up so much to get him, so he was allowed his growing pains.



2007 was a magical season. you didn't see it coming, and still couldn't believe it when it was over. Coughlin was mostly heartache, but you have to give him his two magical seasons. who can top the miracle catch? or San Fran absolutely blowing a playoff game (I think that one was the second magic year).



Up until 2007, Eric was annually threatening to shut down the site, but that magical year gave him new fan hope and made him tolerate the buttheads on BBI.

..... Route 9 : 6/2/2017 4:25 pm : link For the record, in 2007, Britney Spears with the bald head was quite sexy

I was absolutely positive. Glover : 8:03 am : link 2006 the Giants could have beat the Eagles, they took the lead late on a great drive, and if they weren't taking LBs off the street, who was that guy? Michael Lewis? They could have won that game and gotten more esteem in your pessimistic mind. I started OTR truck driving in 07, and listening to Sirius NFL radio non-stop, along with Stern, GD channel, and NPR, but I had all kinds of faith in the G Men all season. Not the kind of confidence I have now, or had in 08, but I never doubted they could make noise. Knew they would beat TB, thought they would lose to Dallas, but once they beat them, I knew they could beat anyone, and of course the last game of the regular season against the Patriots was a big confidence boost. So there you have it.

Nope George : 8:53 am : link I didn't start to believe until we beat Dallas in the playoffs.



. arcarsenal : 11:51 am : link Sort of related, sort of not.... but being a Giants fan going into December of 2008 almost felt too easy. The team was coming off a Championship season and had won 15 of the last 16 games they had played.



Thank god for the 2011 team because if we hadn't won that year, 2008 and 2010 both would have still really pissed me off.

Our secondary looked absmal mack809f : 12:38 pm : link the first couple weeks. Even Jerry Reese called them out.

When we lost to the Patriots Phil in LA : 1:06 pm : link At the end of the season I told my family we would play them again and win.