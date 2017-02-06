Who's The Likely Favorite to Be Giants Backup QB?

Josh Johnson to start the season... Torrag : 6/2/2017 10:49 am : link ...Webb as soon as they think he can handle it either this year or next.



Geno Smith will be the odd man out and get cut...imo.

Josh will win out Diver_Down : 6/2/2017 10:53 am : link just because he has been in the system for some time. He is the known commodity. Geno just isn't healthy enough. Perhaps, by training camp, he'll be a full go and can demonstrate some ability. If so and another team has suffered an injury, perhaps Geno can be flipped for a late round pick. Webb will not have earned the trust to be counted on to fill-in in the case of Eli going down.

What a stupid quote Gman11 : 6/2/2017 10:55 am : link Quote: Honestly, I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone other than myself



You'd better prove something to the coaching staff or else your ass is unemployed, you goof. by Smith.You'd better prove something to the coaching staff or else your ass is unemployed, you goof.

If it's true that Smith gets $325K guaranteed... Milton : 6/2/2017 10:59 am : link ...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.



The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.

Sadly pjcas18 : 6/2/2017 11:00 am : link this seems like another 3-QB year with two of them unlikely to even salvage a game against poor competition.



Best case Webb and Eli only QB's on the roster, reality is one of Geno Smith or Johnson will be 2nd on the depth chart.



I prefer Geno, mainly because Josh Johnson hasn't thrown a meaningful football since 2011. Yes, that's not a typo, no in-game regular season NFL passes for Josh Johnson since he was with TB in 2011.





Quote: this seems like another 3-QB year with two of them unlikely to even salvage a game against poor competition.



Best case Webb and Eli only QB's on the roster, reality is one of Geno Smith or Johnson will be 2nd on the depth chart.



I prefer Geno, mainly because Josh Johnson hasn't thrown a meaningful football since 2011. Yes, that's not a typo, no in-game regular season NFL passes for Josh Johnson since he was with TB in 2011.





Considering your last paragraph, I hope Geno/Josh/Webb don't have to throw an in-game regular season pass for the next 3 years. In comment 13488434 pjcas18 said:Considering your last paragraph, I hope Geno/Josh/Webb don't have to throw an in-game regular season pass for the next 3 years.

I really wish it was just Webb jcn56 : 6/2/2017 11:05 am : link Why waste the roster spots and cash on stiffs who won't be able to win anything if they were called upon anyway? If you're screwed, might as well be screwed and save some cash.

Webb Pep22 : 6/2/2017 11:05 am : link and I don't think it'll be close.

I will say this - the reasons to hope it's Webb gidiefor : Mod : 6/2/2017 11:09 am : : 6/2/2017 11:09 am : link means the Giants made a great pick, and that neither Josh Johnson nor Geno Smith inspires me very much based on past performances

Geno Smith - the Giants signed him for a reason & gave guaranteed $$. Tom in NY : 6/2/2017 11:21 am : link That tells me they are not happy about the idea of Johnson as the back-up.



Things can change during the spring/summer, but unless Smith shows he can't handle the job they had to be thinking they needed him.



To me, it's a one year job, then Webb takes over as #2.



Hopefully, we never have to see any of these guys during the '17-'18 season.

I have a feeling the Giants would prefer Webb... Milton : 6/2/2017 11:22 am : link ...spend the year focused on his mechanics and mastering the playbook. Look what happened to Goff coming from that system to the NFL. It can hurt a QB's confidence and set back his development rather than facilitate it. Let it be a veteran like Smith or Johnson preparing each week to step into a game if Eli should suffer an injury while Webb spends the week working on his footwork, etc.

The cap hit is relatively equal for each of Section331 : 6/2/2017 11:26 am : link Geno and Johnson, but Geno's dead cap hit is $300k, vs JJ's $100k. All things being equal, I would say that gives Geno a slight advantage. I don't see NYG going into the season with Webb as the sole backup. I think they see him as a developmental guy.

Best Case (And Very Unlikely) Scenario Trainmaster : 6/2/2017 11:31 am : link Both Webb and Geno Smith look great in the preseason.



The Giants trade Smith for a draft pick (even a 7th would be fantastic) right before the cut down to 53 to a team needing a QB due to a preseason injury and Webb and Eli are the only QBs on the roster.



They should keep three... gogiants : 6/2/2017 11:54 am : link Eli, Smith and Webb. Webb is the future maybe two years out. Geno Smith has shown potential to be a very good quarterback. He is the immediate backup. In 2014 Geno had the only perfect passer rating game in the league in a 37-24 win against Miami. His college career was outstanding. Like Eli, coming out of college Geno passed all of Bill Parcells seven rules for drafting a quarterback. Many real good quarterbacks have had a bad start in the NFL. Best case scenario the Giants wind up with three good quarterbacks and have one for trade capital. I don't see that potential with Johnson.



Geno is terrible - I don't buy the BBI myth that his troubles are all PatersonPlank : 6/2/2017 12:02 pm : link because of being on a bad team. He was beaten out repeatedly and has a career ratio of 28 TDs versus 36 Ints. We'll probably keep Josh but hope that Webb beats him out. Maybe Josh can go on the Practice Squad.

logic has it fkap : 6/2/2017 12:34 pm : link that they only signed Johnson because Nassib was injured, coupled with N being borderline backup material. then they signed Geno because they wanted better than Johnson. If Johnson were such a lock for backup, they wouldn't have wasted money on Geno. Drafting Webb means they are taking a chance for the future, either as backup, or maybe starter.



Webb showing early promise means the job is his to lose. However, that isn't the plan. Next year is his year.



This year, it is Geno's job to lose. If he can't beat out Johnson, it means he's injured, or a complete bust.



Johnson's hope is for Webb to be too raw, or Geno to be a bust. his flame isn't that bright. it'll only look that way if others flames are dim.

3QBs with Smith the backup River : 6/2/2017 12:36 pm : link Giants are for Super Bowl or bust this year. They need a guy who can win if something happens. That takes experience. That's Smith.

Quote: I don't see them keeping three.



I agree. They don't need to keep 3 and making Webb the backup helps to justify picking him in the first place. If the Cowboys can start their guy year 1 we should be able to also, especially if he's as good as they are saying he is.



I pray it's not Geno.

In comment 13488463 Phil in LA said:I agree. They don't need to keep 3 and making Webb the backup helps to justify picking him in the first place. If the Cowboys can start their guy year 1 we should be able to also, especially if he's as good as they are saying he is.I pray it's not Geno.

Quote: ...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.



The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.

Excellent point.



I would probly keep Geno for his reason only. As long as he has a great attitude which I'm sure he will.



Then maybe play Geno at the end of some games, make him look great and yea maybe a team throws serious money at him and bam we get another comp pick



Plus imo gun to my head who can win the Giants 2 games.. Geno or Josh I'm going Geno Allday In comment 13488433 Milton said:Excellent point.I would probly keep Geno for his reason only. As long as he has a great attitude which I'm sure he will.Then maybe play Geno at the end of some games, make him look great and yea maybe a team throws serious money at him and bam we get another comp pickPlus imo gun to my head who can win the Giants 2 games.. Geno or Josh I'm going Geno Allday

they kept three last year fkap : 6/2/2017 12:53 pm : link they'll keep three this year. The only way there's two is if Webb shows early promise. If he doesn't prove he's prime time material, they keep three. That's the likely scenario. the question is whether # 2 is Geno, or JJ.

they'll keep three this year. The only way there's two is if Webb shows early promise. If he doesn't prove he's prime time material, they keep three. That's the likely scenario. the question is whether # 2 is Geno, or JJ.

Yeah mcadoo seems to like 3 arms on the team

Coughlin preferred 2 plus a PS guy as the extra arm

Yeah mcadoo seems to like 3 arms on the team



Coughlin preferred 2 plus a PS guy as the extra arm In comment 13488592 fkap said:Yeah mcadoo seems to like 3 arms on the teamCoughlin preferred 2 plus a PS guy as the extra arm

the sample size isn't big enough on fkap : 6/2/2017 1:04 pm : link McAdoo.



My sneaking suspicion is that Nassib was injured all year, which is why we brought in and kept JJ.



the main reason you keep three is if one is a development (see Webb for exhibit A, or Nassib in his first year).



If Nassib were on shaky ground for talent last year, he would have been replaced. you don't keep two veteran backups, ala last year, unless there's extenuating circumstance.

Best option. Johnson and Smith both play well preseason Ivan15 : 6/2/2017 2:11 pm : link and the Giants trade Smith for a draft pick. Johnson is backup.



Worst option. Neither Johnson nor Smith performs well but Johnson stays because he knows the offense.



Worst worst case. Eli goes on IR and everyone stays.

Josh Johnson ZogZerg : 6/2/2017 2:17 pm : link They like him and this is his second year with the O.

Who can spike : 6/2/2017 2:19 pm : link help out on special teams?

Quote: help out on special teams?



Didn't Hostetler play some on special teams? In comment 13488682 spike said:Didn't Hostetler play some on special teams?

Mentioned on the other thread....I see no point Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2017 3:30 pm : link of keeping anybody other than Webb. And he should get the lions share of non-Eli snaps too because he has the only true future value to this team.



Johnson and/or Geno can be kept into the summer so we have QBs apprised of the system if needed later on. But then cut them in favor of a position player before Game 1.



The risk of Johnson and/or Geno not being available in Sept/Oct if needed...low.









Quote:





help out on special teams?







Didn't Hostetler play some on special teams?



Yes. I think he even blocked a punt once. In comment 13488754 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:Yes. I think he even blocked a punt once.

. arcarsenal : 6/2/2017 3:37 pm : link If they don't keep 3, it has to be Webb.



If they do keep 3, I could see it being Johnson but I think Smith probably has a higher ceiling. I don't think Geno is NFL-starter caliber but the Jets don't exactly have a rich history of quarterbacking.

RE: I really wish it was just Webb bradshaw44 : 6/2/2017 3:37 pm : link

Quote: Why waste the roster spots and cash on stiffs who won't be able to win anything if they were called upon anyway? If you're screwed, might as well be screwed and save some cash.



My thoughts exactly. In comment 13488441 jcn56 said:My thoughts exactly.

I think we keep 3 this year. CT Charlie : 6/2/2017 3:58 pm : link Laying a foundation for the future (assuming they like Webb) is more important than saving one roster spot out of 53. If Eli goes down, we'd like the option of throwing Webb into the fray vs. letting an older guy take the hits -- er, reps.

You have to have an insurance policy River : 6/2/2017 4:25 pm : link if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)

Quote: if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)



Realistically, it wouldn't go down like that. IF Eli is out then it is tough to think anybody in that backup role is going to have any better chance than the other guy.



But other teams have already tried out and know that Johnson and Geno don't work, so Webb is the man.



If he is a disaster then we re-address. But don't think Johnson or Geno are going to save our season... In comment 13488857 River said:Realistically, it wouldn't go down like that. IF Eli is out then it is tough to think anybody in that backup role is going to have any better chance than the other guy.But other teams have already tried out and know that Johnson and Geno don't work, so Webb is the man.If he is a disaster then we re-address. But don't think Johnson or Geno are going to save our season...

if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)







Realistically, it wouldn't go down like that. IF Eli is out then it is tough to think anybody in that backup role is going to have any better chance than the other guy.



But other teams have already tried out and know that Johnson and Geno don't work, so Webb is the man.



If he is a disaster then we re-address. But don't think Johnson or Geno are going to save our season...



Let me say it again.

The Giants Are Trying To Win It All Again this season.

Superbowl teams persist and win games. We are not wasting the Defense so a Rookie can throw Ints while he learns to be a QB in the NFL. Why do you think they Signed both Smith and Johnson? Not only to hold the clipboard but to be able to go in and score with this offense. Both are mobile both can make throws on the run, Both can win games with the offense. the only question is who will be that back up?

Geno has a lot more talent than Josh and Josh is Better at the Xs and Os. Don't sleep on Smith he had limited success but did not have a strong coaching foundation and winning environment. I am very interested to see him go in Preseason games. He is an upgrade over Johnson who has been a back up his whole career. I hope nothing but the best for Eli but if he goes down and we need games won I want either of those guys over a 3rd round rookie who has never played and NFL regular season game. In comment 13488931 Jimmy Googs said:Let me say it again.The Giants Are Trying To Win It All Again this season.Superbowl teams persist and win games. We are not wasting the Defense so a Rookie can throw Ints while he learns to be a QB in the NFL. Why do you think they Signed both Smith and Johnson? Not only to hold the clipboard but to be able to go in and score with this offense. Both are mobile both can make throws on the run, Both can win games with the offense. the only question is who will be that back up?Geno has a lot more talent than Josh and Josh is Better at the Xs and Os. Don't sleep on Smith he had limited success but did not have a strong coaching foundation and winning environment. I am very interested to see him go in Preseason games. He is an upgrade over Johnson who has been a back up his whole career. I hope nothing but the best for Eli but if he goes down and we need games won I want either of those guys over a 3rd round rookie who has never played and NFL regular season game.

The expectation for a backup QB Ten Ton Hammer : 6/2/2017 6:41 pm : link is competency, not "can he save our season". Just be able to run the offense proficiently and direct the team. Obviously nobody can realistically expect a seamless transition from starter to backup. You play the player that gives you the best chance to compete. It would be difficult at best to believe that that can be Webb in 3 months.

Comments above way too optimistic on Geno and Johnson Jimmy Googs : 7:45 am : link give Webb the proper attention and number of snaps this summer and let him be the de facto backup. Can always get another guy who has played NFL games if it gets that far.



The roster is getting better and the 54th man this year will be more valuable than either of the two guys in my subject header...

Summer camp snaps weren't enough to get a much better QB Ten Ton Hammer : 9:16 am : link Ready to play, in Eli Manning. Can't imagine why anyone would think it's enough to get Webb ready.

Quote: ...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.



The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.



I don't think the cap savings is large enough for it to be a purely financial decision. Whenever is better should stick and he other cut, we aren't talking about millions in savings. In comment 13488433 Milton said:I don't think the cap savings is large enough for it to be a purely financial decision. Whenever is better should stick and he other cut, we aren't talking about millions in savings.

Webb will not be #2 AnnapolisMike : 9:54 am : link The Giants will carry three QB's. My guess it will be Johnson based on his knowledge of the playbook...but I would not be surprised if it is Smith who is the better talent.

I think Webb's gonna light it up area junc : 10:20 am : link in preseason and make this an easy decision. Really like his skillset and still have no idea how he didn't go in the 1st round. What more could you want in a QB prospect?



He's a cross between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan.

So now Aaron Rodgers delusions aren't enough alone, we have to bring Devon : 10:49 am : link another MVP QB into it too.