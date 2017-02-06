Who's The Likely Favorite to Be Giants Backup QB?

according to Jordan Raanan's linked article, it's Josh Johnson. What's your take Josh Johnson, Geno Smith, or does rookie Davis Webb take all? Josh Johnson the likely favorite to be the Giants' backup quarterback
- ( New Window
)
...Webb as soon as they think he can handle it either this year or next.
Geno Smith will be the odd man out and get cut...imo.
just because he has been in the system for some time. He is the known commodity. Geno just isn't healthy enough. Perhaps, by training camp, he'll be a full go and can demonstrate some ability. If so and another team has suffered an injury, perhaps Geno can be flipped for a late round pick. Webb will not have earned the trust to be counted on to fill-in in the case of Eli going down.
by Smith.
|Honestly, I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone other than myself
You'd better prove something to the coaching staff or else your ass is unemployed, you goof.
...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.
The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.
this seems like another 3-QB year with two of them unlikely to even salvage a game against poor competition.
Best case Webb and Eli only QB's on the roster, reality is one of Geno Smith or Johnson will be 2nd on the depth chart.
I prefer Geno, mainly because Josh Johnson hasn't thrown a meaningful football since 2011. Yes, that's not a typo, no in-game regular season NFL passes for Josh Johnson since he was with TB in 2011.
In comment 13488434
pjcas18 said:
| this seems like another 3-QB year with two of them unlikely to even salvage a game against poor competition.
Best case Webb and Eli only QB's on the roster, reality is one of Geno Smith or Johnson will be 2nd on the depth chart.
I prefer Geno, mainly because Josh Johnson hasn't thrown a meaningful football since 2011. Yes, that's not a typo, no in-game regular season NFL passes for Josh Johnson since he was with TB in 2011.
Considering your last paragraph, I hope Geno/Josh/Webb don't have to throw an in-game regular season pass for the next 3 years.
Why waste the roster spots and cash on stiffs who won't be able to win anything if they were called upon anyway? If you're screwed, might as well be screwed and save some cash.
and I don't think it'll be close.
means the Giants made a great pick, and that neither Josh Johnson nor Geno Smith inspires me very much based on past performances
That tells me they are not happy about the idea of Johnson as the back-up.
Things can change during the spring/summer, but unless Smith shows he can't handle the job they had to be thinking they needed him.
To me, it's a one year job, then Webb takes over as #2.
Hopefully, we never have to see any of these guys during the '17-'18 season.
...spend the year focused on his mechanics and mastering the playbook. Look what happened to Goff coming from that system to the NFL. It can hurt a QB's confidence and set back his development rather than facilitate it. Let it be a veteran like Smith or Johnson preparing each week to step into a game if Eli should suffer an injury while Webb spends the week working on his footwork, etc.
I don't see them keeping three.
Geno and Johnson, but Geno's dead cap hit is $300k, vs JJ's $100k. All things being equal, I would say that gives Geno a slight advantage. I don't see NYG going into the season with Webb as the sole backup. I think they see him as a developmental guy.
Both Webb and Geno Smith look great in the preseason.
The Giants trade Smith for a draft pick (even a 7th would be fantastic) right before the cut down to 53 to a team needing a QB due to a preseason injury and Webb and Eli are the only QBs on the roster.
Eli, Smith and Webb. Webb is the future maybe two years out. Geno Smith has shown potential to be a very good quarterback. He is the immediate backup. In 2014 Geno had the only perfect passer rating game in the league in a 37-24 win against Miami. His college career was outstanding. Like Eli, coming out of college Geno passed all of Bill Parcells seven rules for drafting a quarterback. Many real good quarterbacks have had a bad start in the NFL. Best case scenario the Giants wind up with three good quarterbacks and have one for trade capital. I don't see that potential with Johnson.
because of being on a bad team. He was beaten out repeatedly and has a career ratio of 28 TDs versus 36 Ints. We'll probably keep Josh but hope that Webb beats him out. Maybe Josh can go on the Practice Squad.
that they only signed Johnson because Nassib was injured, coupled with N being borderline backup material. then they signed Geno because they wanted better than Johnson. If Johnson were such a lock for backup, they wouldn't have wasted money on Geno. Drafting Webb means they are taking a chance for the future, either as backup, or maybe starter.
Webb showing early promise means the job is his to lose. However, that isn't the plan. Next year is his year.
This year, it is Geno's job to lose. If he can't beat out Johnson, it means he's injured, or a complete bust.
Johnson's hope is for Webb to be too raw, or Geno to be a bust. his flame isn't that bright. it'll only look that way if others flames are dim.
Giants are for Super Bowl or bust this year. They need a guy who can win if something happens. That takes experience. That's Smith.
In comment 13488463
Phil in LA said:
| I don't see them keeping three.
I agree. They don't need to keep 3 and making Webb the backup helps to justify picking him in the first place. If the Cowboys can start their guy year 1 we should be able to also, especially if he's as good as they are saying he is.
I pray it's not Geno.
In comment 13488433
Milton said:
| ...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.
The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.
Excellent point.
I would probly keep Geno for his reason only. As long as he has a great attitude which I'm sure he will.
Then maybe play Geno at the end of some games, make him look great and yea maybe a team throws serious money at him and bam we get another comp pick
Plus imo gun to my head who can win the Giants 2 games.. Geno or Josh I'm going Geno Allday
they'll keep three this year. The only way there's two is if Webb shows early promise. If he doesn't prove he's prime time material, they keep three. That's the likely scenario. the question is whether # 2 is Geno, or JJ.
In comment 13488592
fkap said:
| they'll keep three this year. The only way there's two is if Webb shows early promise. If he doesn't prove he's prime time material, they keep three. That's the likely scenario. the question is whether # 2 is Geno, or JJ.
Yeah mcadoo seems to like 3 arms on the team
Coughlin preferred 2 plus a PS guy as the extra arm
McAdoo.
My sneaking suspicion is that Nassib was injured all year, which is why we brought in and kept JJ.
the main reason you keep three is if one is a development (see Webb for exhibit A, or Nassib in his first year).
If Nassib were on shaky ground for talent last year, he would have been replaced. you don't keep two veteran backups, ala last year, unless there's extenuating circumstance.
and the Giants trade Smith for a draft pick. Johnson is backup.
Worst option. Neither Johnson nor Smith performs well but Johnson stays because he knows the offense.
Worst worst case. Eli goes on IR and everyone stays.
They like him and this is his second year with the O.
help out on special teams?
In comment 13488682
spike said:
| help out on special teams?
Didn't Hostetler play some on special teams?
of keeping anybody other than Webb. And he should get the lions share of non-Eli snaps too because he has the only true future value to this team.
Johnson and/or Geno can be kept into the summer so we have QBs apprised of the system if needed later on. But then cut them in favor of a position player before Game 1.
The risk of Johnson and/or Geno not being available in Sept/Oct if needed...low.
In comment 13488754
jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
| In comment 13488682 spike said:
Quote:
help out on special teams?
Didn't Hostetler play some on special teams?
Yes. I think he even blocked a punt once.
If they don't keep 3, it has to be Webb.
If they do keep 3, I could see it being Johnson but I think Smith probably has a higher ceiling. I don't think Geno is NFL-starter caliber but the Jets don't exactly have a rich history of quarterbacking.
In comment 13488441
jcn56 said:
| Why waste the roster spots and cash on stiffs who won't be able to win anything if they were called upon anyway? If you're screwed, might as well be screwed and save some cash.
My thoughts exactly.
might as well throw Webb into the game for experience
or maybe JJ ...
- ( New Window
)
Laying a foundation for the future (assuming they like Webb) is more important than saving one roster spot out of 53. If Eli goes down, we'd like the option of throwing Webb into the fray vs. letting an older guy take the hits -- er, reps.
if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)
In comment 13488857
River said:
| if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)
Realistically, it wouldn't go down like that. IF Eli is out then it is tough to think anybody in that backup role is going to have any better chance than the other guy.
But other teams have already tried out and know that Johnson and Geno don't work, so Webb is the man.
If he is a disaster then we re-address. But don't think Johnson or Geno are going to save our season...
In comment 13488931
Jimmy Googs said:
| In comment 13488857 River said:
Quote:
if you are going for it all. If your starter gets hurt in the beginning of the year you can't just throw a rookie in and expect to win important games.(I know Dallas did it but that is the exception)
Realistically, it wouldn't go down like that. IF Eli is out then it is tough to think anybody in that backup role is going to have any better chance than the other guy.
But other teams have already tried out and know that Johnson and Geno don't work, so Webb is the man.
If he is a disaster then we re-address. But don't think Johnson or Geno are going to save our season...
Let me say it again.
The Giants Are Trying To Win It All Again this season.
Superbowl teams persist and win games. We are not wasting the Defense so a Rookie can throw Ints while he learns to be a QB in the NFL. Why do you think they Signed both Smith and Johnson? Not only to hold the clipboard but to be able to go in and score with this offense. Both are mobile both can make throws on the run, Both can win games with the offense. the only question is who will be that back up?
Geno has a lot more talent than Josh and Josh is Better at the Xs and Os. Don't sleep on Smith he had limited success but did not have a strong coaching foundation and winning environment. I am very interested to see him go in Preseason games. He is an upgrade over Johnson who has been a back up his whole career. I hope nothing but the best for Eli but if he goes down and we need games won I want either of those guys over a 3rd round rookie who has never played and NFL regular season game.
is competency, not "can he save our season". Just be able to run the offense proficiently and direct the team. Obviously nobody can realistically expect a seamless transition from starter to backup. You play the player that gives you the best chance to compete. It would be difficult at best to believe that that can be Webb in 3 months.
after the aren't playing in pajamas.
give Webb the proper attention and number of snaps this summer and let him be the de facto backup. Can always get another guy who has played NFL games if it gets that far.
The roster is getting better and the 54th man this year will be more valuable than either of the two guys in my subject header...
Ready to play, in Eli Manning. Can't imagine why anyone would think it's enough to get Webb ready.
In comment 13488433
Milton said:
| ...then that would make him the favorite over Johnson, who only has $100K guaranteed. But it's possible the reports about Smith's guaranteed money are inaccurate. And/or the addition of Webb may have changed the Giants thinking about what they are looking for in a #2 this year.
The downside of Smith winning the job is that he could factor into the draft pick compensation the Giants receive in 2018. The upside is that if he does enough in his one year with the Giants to earn a longer term contract with another team in next year's free agency, that could help the Giants out with the comp pick formula in the 2019 draft.
I don't think the cap savings is large enough for it to be a purely financial decision. Whenever is better should stick and he other cut, we aren't talking about millions in savings.
The Giants will carry three QB's. My guess it will be Johnson based on his knowledge of the playbook...but I would not be surprised if it is Smith who is the better talent.
in preseason and make this an easy decision. Really like his skillset and still have no idea how he didn't go in the 1st round. What more could you want in a QB prospect?
He's a cross between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan.
another MVP QB into it too.
In comment 13489271
Devon said:
| another MVP QB into it too.
Lmao
In comment 13489271
Devon said:
| another MVP QB into it too.
Why stop there?
I say Webb has Dan Marino's arm, Peyton Manning's brains, Brett Favre's heart, and John Elway's guts...and that's just what's in his trunk! Ba dump bump.