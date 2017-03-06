D.J. Fluker's Comments RE: Giants vs. Chargers area junc : 6/3/2017 10:32 am Let me say a couple of things here:



First, with D.J.'s scouting report I think he needs a certain type of coaching, and I will just leave it at that. Not going any deeper, but there are things about his "make up" that lends to him having certain needs. I do not think the Chargers had the support system in place for Fluker to thrive.



With that in mind - his take on the Chargers vs. Giants:



"[The Giants] are a lot better. They work a lot harder. It's better here, as far as the plays and everything, very similar to in college actually, same terminology. Things are going a lot better and a lot more understanding of what to do, angle points, where to put yourself in the right position to be a better blocker, so I enjoy it."



The Chargers are a f#cking mess of an organization and this goes back to Eli staunchly not wanting to play there. There was always a reason for that and now we are hearing the same from Fluker. It really gives hope that there is some untapped level of play going back to his 2013 draft status before going to an NFL wasteland, and not getting the coaching he needed.

The grass is not always greener. Keith : 6/3/2017 10:42 am : link That saying usually refers to someone wanting to go somewhere else while still in their current situation. He has been in both organizations and is making a statement based on what he knows, not thinks.



People don't always realize that different organizations are run completely differently. It's like any business, each business runs differently. The Giants are clearly very well run and it goes beyond the personnel that you see on Sundays. They run their business well. The Chargers do not.

There is little value to anything a player basically jilted by an organization says about that organization while talking up the one that just signed him.



We've done this repeatedly over the years with washouts from other teams and, most of the time, this grand organizational difference talked about changes nothing for the player, in terms of how good they are (or aren't).

Eric from BBI : 6/3/2017 11:00 am I loved Fluker when he was in the Draft. He's the guy I was hoping would fall to the Giants.

He's going from a loser franchise and mentality to a winning pedigree with a lot on the line. This is exactly what many of us referred to when others were so down on him coming here.

The games still need to be played of course, but there's a lot that goes into a players performance and atmosphere plays a huge part.



The games still need to be played of course, but there's a lot that goes into a players performance and atmosphere plays a huge part.

That saying usually refers to someone wanting to go somewhere else while still in their current situation. He has been in both organizations and is making a statement based on what he knows, not thinks.





all that from a few OTA drills?...yeah, whatever.

I just started a new job UConn4523 : 6/3/2017 11:08 am : link I've only been there 2 weeks and I can already tell how much better of a company it is with both product offering and process.



Sports aren't any different. He's going to work and already sees a big difference in the two organizations. It isn't rocket science.

All players need to develop and mature GiantJake : 6/3/2017 11:21 am : link and that includes first round draft picks. How quickly they develop and mature depends on the environment that they get drafted into. I don't know anything about the OL coach in SD, but it's possible that Fluker just wasn't getting what he needed and didn't feel like he fit. It happens all the time. It's also very possible that Fluker just needed a fresh start and to get his body and his head right. I hope the Giants can unlock Fluker's potential and he becomes the road grader they need at RG.

Has any player ever gone to another team and then said publicly that they regretted their move? That the team they left was much better run than the team they're on now?

Normally Id agree with you Devon area junc : 6/3/2017 11:31 am : link but we are talking about a special needs player (IMO) and we are talking about a terribly run franchise vs. the one of the best.



Its about organizational discipline and commitment. One easy example is Fluker's weight: the Chargers were seemingly fine letting him play close to 400#. That isnt going to happen here.

Didn't Aaron Ross make some negative comments about Jacksonville after he left the Giants?





hopeful that he turns it around here bluepepper : 6/3/2017 11:33 am : link but honestly don't like to hear him bad mouthing the Chargers. Take responsibility for your own failings don't blame the coaching staff. And don't expect the Giants coaches to work miracles. We haven't exactly been spinning straw into gold on the OL. It's up to him to work his butt off and salvage his career.

Okay XBRONX : 6/3/2017 11:35 am : link Fluker stunk because the Chargers have a lousy organization.

And again - Eli refused to play there. Nobody is more connected to all things football at the highest levels than the Manning family. Archie knows everyone. There was a damn good reason Eli didnt want to play there and its not because he hates nice weather.

4 trophies in our case - none in theirs. No accident.

If you're stance is that none of this has any chance of affecting a player's performance thats your prerogative. I disagree.



4 trophies in our case - none in theirs. No accident.



If you're stance is that none of this has any chance of affecting a player's performance thats your prerogative. I disagree.

Brandon Jacobs wasn't the biggest Fan of San Fran and Joey porter hated Miami. Just two that pop out to me.

. arcarsenal : 6/3/2017 11:39 am : link LOL. More faux-insider shit.



This actually would have been an okay post otherwise but you just can't help yourself.

Yeah, put me on the "I'll believe it when I see it" side. Like everyone, I'm hoping that he turns it around in his new environment. But, I'm not putting much into his comments.

LOL "First, with D.J.'s scouting report I think he needs a certain type of coaching, and I will just leave it at that."

Leave it at what? Like you know anything?

Maybe Anthony Davis will come here and be a mentor to Fluker...



Leave it at what? Like you know anything?



Maybe Anthony Davis will come here and be a mentor to Fluker...

First, with D.J.'s scouting report I think he needs a certain type of coaching, and I will just leave it at that. Not going any deeper, but there are things about his "make up" that lends to him having certain needs

but we are talking about a special needs player (IMO)

Care to cite your sources?

Quote: but we are talking about a special needs player (IMO)



Care to cite your sources? In comment 13489295 area junc said:Care to cite your sources?

he once ate 65 chicken nuggets during the chic-fila chicken nugget challenge.

He's a guy who was cut from a team with a weak o-line. He has a lot to prove.

If the Giants were in such disarray that they were moving to LA, and the Chargers had won two SBs in the last ten years, with an 11-5 record last year, who would question it if Fluker said the Chargers were a more professional organization? The acquisition of Fluker gives an obviously talented individual a second chance in a stronger organization, and matches Fluker's needs and interests nicely with those of the Giants. The year ahead is more promising because Fluker is here. We will no doubt find out if his comments were astute or simply narrowly self interested. The objective situations of the two organizations appear to support Fluker's observations.

He wasnt cut they just declined to pick up his 5th year option at $9M.

Quote: He has a lot to prove.



He wasnt cut they just declined to pick up his 5th year option at $9M. In comment 13489343 Ira said:He wasnt cut they just declined to pick up his 5th year option at $9M.

I do think there's a benefit to a player moving to a more stable franchise, but it doesn't usually play out in great strides. It might be an incremental improvement, like John Jerry last season. A player feels more apart of the process and takes responsibility to work harder.

But I don't really see how it might be enough benefit to move the needle from draft bust to solid player, which is what would need to happen.



But I don't really see how it might be enough benefit to move the needle from draft bust to solid player, which is what would need to happen.

Do I think the Giants are probably a better franchise to be part of Jimmy Googs : 6/3/2017 12:37 pm : link versus San Diego? Yes



Do I think Fluker's comments have anything more to them than expressing to a simple beat writer question that he is just happy to be part of the Giants versus a team that didn't want him? No



Do I think Fluker has already reaped the benefits of such a class organization that has seemingly corned the market on developing O-lineman as of late? No

It's a player expressing his opinion and I think it's easily to tell when it's lip service or real. I have no reason to believe he doesn't think he has a better chance to succeed here which starts with the players around him, the coaching staff, and ownership all being better than where he came from.

That's it, no more no less.



That's it, no more no less.

Well than he should have no trouble winning a starting job on the O-line and maybe a Pro Bowl in 2017 in this organization.

Lets shoot for the stars...



Lets shoot for the stars...





The franchise is clearly pjcas18 : 6/3/2017 1:07 pm : link a mess (SD) as evidenced by moving.



but they had some ridiculously good teams in Rivers early years that should really have won Super Bowls.

Chargers are moving because they couldn't get a new stadium not because their OL coach sucks.

Where did Fluker play his college ball area junc : 6/3/2017 2:12 pm : link where he's drawing parallels to the Giants? Alabama under Nick Saban who tastes the f#cking grass before games and leaves no stone unturned. Hard coaching. Attention to detail. Clear communication. Commitment to winning from the AD down.



That's the environment that got him picked 11th.



He goes to SD and it all goes to sh#t.



Now - maybe he just isn't very good. Or maybe he needs a certain style of instruction. We'll find out soon enough, but I find his words encouraging if you're interested in the reasons he thinks he's struggled in the NFL.

And who was the other team with what Boston.com was reporting as "strong interest" in signing Fluker?

The New England Patriots - probably the other organization that most closely resembles Alabama.



The New England Patriots - probably the other organization that most closely resembles Alabama.

I loved Fluker when he was in the Draft. He's the guy I was hoping would fall to the Giants. Same here. Besides his physical skills and pedigree, I was blown away by the interviews I saw of him on youtube. In all my years watching interviews with athletes, I don't think I've ever come across a more likable guy. He is someone you love to root for.

well I'm rooting for him !!!

The only question I have left after reading this thread is why DJ Fluker didn't just stop in Canton, Ohio instead of coming to Jersey?

sometimes a place is just a better fit for a player. It's not like a shoe store with 32 different shoes - you get try on each pair and see what fits. If there were only one year contracts you might hear a lot of players saying this.

arc and Mook Bill2 : 6/3/2017 2:58 pm : link You are so far off base.



1) BBI has a clear methodology from a mental standpoint.



That's why so many posters are clearly from the New York Area.



2) What's more many many of the BBI posters are also very clearly fans of the New York Football Giants



So BBI is clearly clear mentally.



3) The New York Giants clearly play football games.



So from a mental standpoint both BBI and the New York Giants have a clear methodology to have so much clear mentally.



Except you two.



We all have the clear



Please send $10,000 so we can help you be clear.



From a mental standpoint



Clear?

It's amazing how players Doomster : 6/3/2017 4:02 pm : link are going to play better for a new team......for the most part, they are what they are.....



These are the doldrums of the NFL season, and writers have to write something.....players playing great in OTA's, until the season starts......The guy catches everything, except when the season starts.....look how that RB cuts in practice, and watch how he goes down when it isn't his own team mate making the tackle....how did this guy get drafted so late? You'll understand when the season starts.....



This OL sucks.....so chances are new blood may be better than what we have....it could happen.....but when you get other team's castoffs, or hope to kick a long one, with a late round pick, it all comes down to luck.....



Even with the shortcomings of this OL, this offense will be better, because Eli will have more options on offense this year....hopefully we have TE's/FB's that don't allow linebackers to blow up the play before this OL gets going.....

is why DJ Fluker didn't just stop in Canton, Ohio instead of coming to Jersey?

Yawn. Good try though.

Quote: is why DJ Fluker didn't just stop in Canton, Ohio instead of coming to Jersey?



Yawn. Good try though. In comment 13489451 Jimmy Googs said:Yawn. Good try though.

Man, you imgrates just don't get it. Klaatu : 6/3/2017 4:40 pm : link D.J. Fluker went to Alabama.



They call Alabama the Crimson Tide.



Call me Deacon Blues.



Deacon Blues.



Are we clear now?

I'm sorry... M.S. : 6/3/2017 4:56 pm : link ...but D.J. Fluker's remarks about his former team should have stayed behind his teeth.



There's an old saying, "Don't bad mouth a former employer."



I'll add to that in the case of Fluker,



"Don't bad mouth a former employer when you sucked as an employee."



So far, he's a first round (11th pick) draft bust.









RE: I'm sorry... Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: ...but D.J. Fluker's remarks about his former team should have stayed behind his teeth.



There's an old saying, "Don't bad mouth a former employer."



I'll add to that in the case of Fluker,



"Don't bad mouth a former employer when you sucked as an employee."



So far, he's a first round (11th pick) draft bust.









Well, it is the Chargers. Whether Fluker is a bust or not is separate from the fact that they're a crummy franchise. Hell, one year ago they were engaged in a public feud with their top draft pick over nickels and dimes. In comment 13489551 M.S. said:Well, it is the Chargers. Whether Fluker is a bust or not is separate from the fact that they're a crummy franchise. Hell, one year ago they were engaged in a public feud with their top draft pick over nickels and dimes.

But Fluker won't be a bust because changing employers Jimmy Googs : 6/3/2017 6:35 pm : link is the key to success, you know finding the right atmosphere.



Kick in the fact that the Giants also seem to run plays and have terminology very similar to Fluker's college days, this is a can't miss..

Fluker will be the guy. He likes the Giants, didnt like the Chargers. Flowers sucked enough last year that anyone who played T last season could compete to take his job away. Fluker is gonna wreck shit as a Guard or a T. The Guy is talking good about the Giants, why shit on him? Bust? A first round RT? What do you expect? The Giants would not sign a guy who they thought was a bust. Cant wait to see what he can do with a better organization and better coaching.

I'm optimistic. Giants usually have good results with their free agent signings on the Oline when they're able to remain healthy. We'll see with Fluker.

critic of the critic grizz299 : 6/3/2017 6:53 pm : link [q]reading the OP. Junc just can't get out of his own way, always has to throw in just pure bullshit just for the sake of making himself sound like an insider.

His posts in other threads are great too. He can't ever talk like a normal fan. So he posts stuff like this[q/]



The man Qualifies every statement with "I think" there's nothing dogmatic or intrusive or claims inside or special knowledge - just the opposite. I think he states a qualified reasonable opinion that makes great fodder for discussion and probably valid to boot.

There's a nasty mentality here, a mindset that's got to nitpit and find something to latch on to, embellish and denigrate. In High School there were always "rankers", guys who elvated themselves by putting other's down.

I don't know the history because I don't look at names, but I'm inclined to bet that the worst critics seldom do an OP.







Some players Take more time to develop, especially players on the offensive and defensive lines. I think we are going to see a significantly better offensive line this season, I believe that Flowers, Hart, and Fluker will all show a marked improvement. I have a lot more faith in Flowers and Fluker turning it around then Hart, but the Giants seem to like Hart, and he is working hard this off season, something that is a must for a player to turn his career around. All three of these guys are working their butts off, and the raw talent is there for Flowers and Fluker.

Sure blame his body of work on the Chargers. Fine but the Giants line has been a problem for years. I'm not giving either the benefit of the doubt based on history. Show it. Then we can talk.

No, just need change of environment away from bad franchise. Reese probably should have tried to steal away other Charger offensive lineman and turned them into superstars once they put on NYG helmet...

Just because the Spanos family Carson53 : 11:55 am : link tends to be a bit frugal, are they really a bad franchise?

Most likely, they are not good to work for. I don't understand

that scouting report info. or lack thereof.

If you are going to throw something out there, don't leave it at, being very vague.