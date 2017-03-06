2002 WC game: Giants vs. 49ers SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2017 4:24 pm It's being shown right now on NFL Network. And since I'm such a glutton for punishment, I'm watching. God dammit that game still pisses me off, even though it really marked the start of the end for Fassel & set us down the path for TC & Eli.



1) I forgot how much of a beast Shockey was that year. Just a total animal. That said, his drop that would have made it 42-14 was completely inexcusable.



2) I still disagree with Fassel's decision not to go for it on 4th & 1 around the 49ers 25 with 3 minutes & change left. A FG would have only made it an 8 point game & the 49ers offense was rolling. Get the 1st, kill some clock, & try to get a TD.



3) When you follow a team day in, day out you know what their strengths and weaknesses are. The ST that year was a complete abomination. I wasn't surprised at all that it came to bit them in the ass.

Bryant MookGiants : 6/3/2017 4:30 pm : link doesn't get nearly enough shit for that missed kick. The operation was not perfect but Allen got it down in plenty of time

The worst game ever est1986 : 6/3/2017 4:33 pm : link Worst than the eagles comeback.

i smashed MookGiants : 6/3/2017 4:38 pm : link the glass coffee table in my living room when it ended.



I could have murdered someone at that moment. If my brother, a 49ers fan, came upstairs I'm afraid what i would have done.

Fassel's MookGiants : 6/3/2017 4:39 pm : link teams were incredibly undisciplined year in and year out.



Collinsworth was right for hammering them as it was going on

Hahahaha. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2017 4:43 pm : link I remember going for like a 2 hour walk after that game.

every referee MookGiants : 6/3/2017 4:50 pm : link on the field for that game should have lost their job immediately after the game. You simply can't blow that final play and keep your job.

i don't know if i've felt more deflated/angry after a game TexasGmenFan : 6/3/2017 4:53 pm : link i also definitely took a 2 hour walk after this one. i also remember watching every damn sports talk show for the ensuing days when it came out that the call was wrong. man what a dick kick.

It made this moment so much sweeter... KentGraham : 6/3/2017 5:08 pm : link

That one hurt. BigBlue in Keys : 6/3/2017 5:33 pm : link Really hurt. As a 19 yr old that put me in a depression for a few weeks. Thankfully XLVI healed that wound and made all the bad losses worth it.



I don't know if it was XLII or if just age but I think I have learned to not take the bad losses to heart as much. Enjoy the team and wins as much as you can, but realize you have no control over losses and let them go. Letting a loss ruin your week doesn't change anything or make you a bigger fan and that's ok. But man, that one hurt.

. arcarsenal : 6/3/2017 6:00 pm : link I've grown up a lot since then and no longer take losses that hard... but that was easily the most angry I ever was after a football game. I was in a funk for days. I couldn't get over it. It was one of those losses that was just incomprehensible.



It really was the ultimate Fassel-esque loss, though.



The only other loss since then that got close was the Eagles game in 2010. My friends could literally see the steam coming out of my ears and were afraid to even say anything so they just left and I stayed at the bar and got loaded for like 3 more hours.



I'll never let the outcome of a game get me like that again. It would take something excruciating to even get me close. But boy, those games were dark.





One of my one year old boys was on my lap Steve L : 6/3/2017 6:15 pm : link When they missed that kick. Without thinking I stood up and screamed at the tv. The kid fell off my lap, hit his head and was crying. I didn't even pay attention. I kept yelling. Man was the wife pissed at that.

Worst Giants loss ever for me ZGiants98 : 6/3/2017 6:28 pm : link Only thing that comes close to that level of depression were some of the Knicks runs in the 90s.

No doubt as you get older SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2017 6:35 pm : link You gain more perspective. But that 49ers loss cut deep.

Sickening loss. Watching Sehorn play cornerback Jimmy Googs : 6/3/2017 6:39 pm : link at that point was comical. Every QB in the league was just firing passes at whomever he tried to cover.



Fassel should have never left the field also until he got things straightened out with refs. But he was ashamed...





Still the worst loss I've ever seen BlackLight : 6/3/2017 6:50 pm : link But a silver lining exists. I think the loss damaged team psyche to the point that they completely folded up and quit on Fassel the following year, allowing for a full house-cleaning that was Coughlin and Eli.

I was catatonic Anakim : 6/3/2017 6:53 pm : link Fuck that game. It never happened. I blocked it out.



BTW, who was the idiot who hit a defenseless TO: Shaun Williams or Omar Stoutmire?

You know how its long atanding BBI tradition... jnoble : 6/3/2017 7:03 pm : link ..to never name the former head coach from 1991-92? ("He Who Shalt Not Be Named")?

Well that game should fall into the same catagory.

The Game That Shall Not Be Named Nor Discussed.



Damn it now I'm pissed off all over about that one all over again. NNNNGHHHHHHHHH HOW THE *FUCK* DID WE LOSE THAT ONE?!?!?!?????

I laid between my couch and coffee table St. Jimmy : 6/3/2017 9:06 pm : link drinking sweet vermouth because that was all I had around. This team can rip your heart out and stomp on it sometimes.

As bad as it was.. Sean : 6/3/2017 9:17 pm : link if we win that game, we don't have Coughlin & Eli.

The thing about meltdowns like that... an_idol_mind : 6/3/2017 9:26 pm : link is that you can see them coming before things start to look bad. When Shockey dropped the pass, there was an inkling that could come back to bite the Giants. When Strahan pointed at the scoreboard later on, it felt like a guarantee the 49ers were going to come back.



I saw the same thing in the Falcons/Patriots Super Bowl, but it didn't bother me as much because I didn't really care if the Falcons won.

Just my opinion jtgiants : 6/3/2017 9:42 pm : link And many will disagree. I hate fans who say they celebrate the wins and shake off the losses and dont let them bother them on any level or for any length of time. If i felt that way i simply wouldnt b a fan. How can u truly enjoy the wins if u dont suffer the agony of defeat? Im sorry when people feel that way to me there fair weather fans. If people disagree thats fine but i dont see anyway those fans cabn b considered die hards on any level

There are just 4 games that elicited crazy behavior on my part The_Boss : 6/3/2017 10:34 pm : link This was one of those 3. Among the things I broke that night (that I remember) was a wicker clothes hamper. I absolutely destroyed that thing and I was screaming for probably a good 90 minutes thereafter.



The other 3 were the 2010 collapse vs Philly, the '98 collapse vs the Vikings, and the '88 loss vs the Jets in the season finale (knowing there was a distinct possibility that SF would lay down vs the Rams to keep the NYG out of the playoffs).





The blowing the lead was bad enough. Matt M. : 6/3/2017 11:32 pm : link But, more than the collapse, what really bothers me (still) was the refs blowing the PI against Seubert.

in 40 years of Watching the Giants Manning10 : 9:23 am : link That was the Toughest loss, the second half was brutally Torturous to watch. At the end it looks like the Refs just wanted to get the hell out of there.

I was at work following the game online at my desk, 81_Great_Dane : 1:10 pm : link and at no point did I think: "They got this." All along I was thinking: "They could still lose this game." Wasn't shocked when they did. They were that kind of team.

I can list about 25 things the giants did that game djm : 1:48 pm : link That are inexcusable. Shockey dropping a pass is not even close to inexcusable. He had a great game. The offense had a great game. Fassel, the DC and the injury to Kenny Holmes lost it. The D had nothing left late second half.





I made the mistake of watching this game Dave in Hoboken : 1:54 pm : link with my then girlfriend at the time. I was 19 and we had been going out for a year at the time of this game.



Let's just say she never looked at me the same after this game. I was 19. I should've known better.

Somebody roughed the punter,,, kinard : 2:27 pm : link ... and kept a big SF drive alive during the comeback. It may have been Dhani Jones, but I could be wrong.