Roger Lewis OVI moaltch : 6/5/2017 11:03 am per TMZ, odor of weed on him



http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/05/new-york-giants-roger-lewis-arrested-for-ovi/

dumb ass AnnapolisMike : 6/5/2017 11:09 am : link that will knock his ass right off the bubble.

I Had To Look Up OVI Trainmaster : 6/5/2017 11:18 am : link any different than DUI?

One strike and he's out, considering his past issues.



Of all the vets on the roster, Lewis might be the one who could least afford a false step. Carrying him was a risk all along, and only worth it if he kept completely clean. Saos1n said:One strike and he's out, considering his past issues.Of all the vets on the roster, Lewis might be the one who could least afford a false step. Carrying him was a risk all along, and only worth it if he kept completely clean.

One of the boat party guys... Chris684 : 6/5/2017 11:20 am : link This comes as a big shock!



Have fun trying to resurrect your career elsewhere Roger.

One strike and he's out, considering his past issues.



Of all the vets on the roster, Lewis might be the one who could least afford a false step. Carrying him was a risk all along, and only worth it if he kept completely clean.



Trye, but this staff has shown a history of giving extra chances if the talent is there...

And they obviously see a lot of promise considering the signing bonus they gave him last year... he also flashed quite a bit last year... In comment 13490578 Big Blue Blogger said:Trye, but this staff has shown a history of giving extra chances if the talent is there...And they obviously see a lot of promise considering the signing bonus they gave him last year... he also flashed quite a bit last year...

I know a lot of people on BBI don't like Lewis as a receiver, but I felt he had a real shot to surprise.

How stupid do you have to be when you know you are on the bubble?



How stupid do you have to be when you know you are on the bubble?

Nothing good happens when an athlete is out and about est1986 : 6/5/2017 11:23 am : link At 4am.. Unless they are waking up to work out. This is dumb, very dumb.

Operating Vehicle Impaired BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/5/2017 11:25 am : link is what it stands for. Means for Alcohol or Drug Abuse.

The obvious beneficiaries are Darius Powe and Tavarres King. Big Blue Blogger : 6/5/2017 11:26 am : link Don't overlook Travis Rudolph, one of only two Giant UDFAs to receive any guaranteed cash. Or, assuming Lewis is eventually dropped, the Giants could use that roster spot on the oft-discussed fourth TE.

He seemed to get open, and if he had held onto a couple of drops, he probably would have seen a lot of targets.

Eric... Chris684 : 6/5/2017 11:30 am : link Lewis has talent but the Giants have enough to worry about in the WR room trying to keep Beckham sane. Hopefully Marshall will help.



Anyway, this is great news for King who know has a clear advantage in hanging on to his roster spot.



Beckham, Marshall, Shep, Harris, King..



And I'm now officially rooting for the kid Rudolph from FSU to take the last spot. Easy guy to root for.

Rudolph River : 6/5/2017 11:31 am : link Has a real shot now

Quote: This comes as a big shock!



Have fun trying to resurrect your career elsewhere Roger.



The constant bringing up the boat is so damn tired. Was David Diehl on a boat before he drunkenly plowed through other cars?



The only thing the "boat party guys" did differently than players have been doing for a very long time was be dumb enough to involve social media. Let it go. In comment 13490579 Chris684 said:The constant bringing up the boat is so damn tired. Was David Diehl on a boat before he drunkenly plowed through other cars?The only thing the "boat party guys" did differently than players have been doing for a very long time was be dumb enough to involve social media. Let it go.

Never liked this guy... BC Eagles94 : 6/5/2017 11:40 am : link He was accused of two separate rapes in high school. He didn't make the grades out of HS for Ohio State and ended up at Bowling Green. He was on the boat trip, even though he had accomplished nothing in NFL yet. And he appears close with OBJ, and not the type of guy I want around OBJ.

Good riddance. King has always looked better than him IMO anyway.

Let it go? Why? Chris684 : 6/5/2017 11:44 am : link Because you don't like it?



One of the guys who was partying on a boat with celebrities while pretty much everyone else was doing drugs is now...in trouble for drugs and people can't make a connection?



This is a team issue, as in it now weakens camp competition at the WR spot.



But let's not bring up the boat stuff...has nothing to do with any of this.

Another River : 6/5/2017 11:45 am : link Will Hill type. The saddest thing is wasted talent.

I thought there was a good chance they kept only five WRs... Milton : 6/5/2017 11:46 am : link ...before this happened. Now it is even more likely.

It has nothing to do with this. I'm glad we agree. Devon : 6/5/2017 11:46 am : link .

Quote: Because you don't like it?



One of the guys who was partying on a boat with celebrities while pretty much everyone else was doing drugs is now...in trouble for drugs and people can't make a connection?



This is a team issue, as in it now weakens camp competition at the WR spot.



But let's not bring up the boat stuff...has nothing to do with any of this.



It doesn't.



Feel free to continue bringing it up, though. Let's see if we can keep beating this dead horse all the way into the 2017 season! In comment 13490619 Chris684 said:It doesn't.Feel free to continue bringing it up, though. Let's see if we can keep beating this dead horse all the way into the 2017 season!

Some of you are either dumb Chris684 : 6/5/2017 12:05 pm : link or just so hyper-sensitive to all things regarding Beckham that you can't even see straight. I'm guessing in this case it's the latter.





According to the article Beer Man : 6/5/2017 12:07 pm : link the cops smelled weed in the car. What are the going odds that his days as a Giant are numbered?

More snaps ChicagoMarty : 6/5/2017 12:10 pm : link for my favorite long shot Snead



You can't teach speed!!!!!!!



Snead needs lots and lots of work but his speed would serve as a terrific complement to the rest of the receiving corps

Thats why larryinnewhaven : 6/5/2017 12:11 pm : link I keep my mouth shut when people on here mock the Cowboys when they get a player pinched. We are blind if we think our players are not out there doing the same thing. Its just a matter if you get caught. What a dumb dumb.



According to this SB Nation ... Beer Man : 6/5/2017 12:15 pm : link

He could receive a 2-game suspension for a DUI, it says nothing about an OVI (i'm guessing the same). But is also says the NFL has relaxed its Marijuana discipline for a first time offense, which now lands a player in the substance abuse program without a suspension.

Most of the Beckham can do no wrong crowd Chris684 : 6/5/2017 12:15 pm : link refuses to acknowledge that the boat trip was a big deal or even a mistake.



I simply implied that given Lewis's presence on that trip and on that boat, it's hardly a shock that the guy basically threw his Giants career away due to drugs.



Now what I'm also saying is that if you are denying that simple connection, you are either dumb or an over-sensitive blind Beckham fanboy (there are a lot of them here) once again downplaying the decision that he and the other WRs made in going there.

. arcarsenal : 6/5/2017 12:18 pm : link Because it wasn't a big deal.



The only mistake they made was putting it out there on social media and letting the vultures pick it apart.



If you think NFL players spend all of their free time watching tape or studying plays, you probably shouldn't be calling other people dumb.

Quote: the cops smelled weed in the car. What are the going odds that his days as a Giant are numbered?



Did they find any weed tho?

Well, there is a whole world Chris684 : 6/5/2017 12:24 pm : link in between "watching tape and studying plays" as you put it (even though that's probably what the majority of successful veteran players would be doing the Monday before a playoff game)



AND



Creating a mess of a PR situation by posting "look at me" videos to your social media on a boat full of drugs with other celebrity deadbeats.



Defend the boat all you want. Doesn't change at all the fact that I originally said this comes as no surprise.



There is nothing to debate.

That's why a lot of guys with red flags ZogZerg : 6/5/2017 12:24 pm : link Don't get drafted.





Let him catch on elsewhere now Carson53 : 6/5/2017 12:27 pm : link he had red flags coming into the league, bye Roger.

odor of weed on him doesn't make him guilty gtt350 : 6/5/2017 12:30 pm : link I remember as a non smoker coming home from clubs back in the day and reeking of cigarette smoke

Quote: I keep my mouth shut when people on here mock the Cowboys when they get a player pinched. We are blind if we think our players are not out there doing the same thing. Its just a matter if you get caught. What a dumb dumb.



Getting caught is the point of distinction. You have to be really dumb to get caught. There's a very good chance many of the top players in the league partake. They're not so dumb as to get caught. In comment 13490658 larryinnewhaven said:Getting caught is the point of distinction. You have to be really dumb to get caught. There's a very good chance many of the top players in the league partake. They're not so dumb as to get caught.

Lewis was in legal trouble before he even came here. arcarsenal : 6/5/2017 12:31 pm : link He didn't become a different guy because he went on a boat.



So, again... this is completely unrelated to the boat or Odell Beckham, but guys like you, who have trouble letting things go or moving past things, will keep clinging to it.

I never liked Lewis. Mr. Bungle : 6/5/2017 12:33 pm : link This won't help me like him more.



Tavarres King deserves to be the #4 going into camp anyway. The guy has actually made big plays in huge spots for the Giants.

Quote: In comment 13490579 Chris684 said:





Quote:





This comes as a big shock!



Have fun trying to resurrect your career elsewhere Roger.







The constant bringing up the boat is so damn tired. Was David Diehl on a boat before he drunkenly plowed through other cars?



The only thing the "boat party guys" did differently than players have been doing for a very long time was be dumb enough to involve social media. Let it go.



The thing that WAS different about the "boat party guys" was that they, as a group, failed to have even a decent game the upcoming playoff game. Eli played very well and the WR, as a group, let the Giants down. When you fail on a large stage, you open up yourself to second guessing.



If they had preformed, no one would have said a single thing. But they FAILED! In comment 13490613 Devon said:The thing that WAS different about the "boat party guys" was that they, as a group, failed to have even a decent game the upcoming playoff game. Eli played very well and the WR, as a group, let the Giants down. When you fail on a large stage, you open up yourself to second guessing.If they had preformed, no one would have said a single thing. But they FAILED!

It does open you up to second guessing Ten Ton Hammer : 6/5/2017 12:37 pm : link but it's not carte blanche for the person doing the second-guessing to not use their brain at all.

can we wait until the full story Rory : 6/5/2017 12:37 pm : link comes out before killing the kid?



I hope most of you hold yourselves to the same level of accountability as you hold on to others. JFC

Quote: Because you don't like it?



One of the guys who was partying on a boat with celebrities while pretty much everyone else was doing drugs is now...in trouble for drugs and people can't make a connection?



This is a team issue, as in it now weakens camp competition at the WR spot.



But let's not bring up the boat stuff...has nothing to do with any of this.



Roger Lewis Jr had character red flags and sex crime allegations pre-draft.



But yes, Odell Beckham going on a day trip 7 days before a game is poisoning the younger part of the roster. In comment 13490619 Chris684 said:Roger Lewis Jr had character red flags and sex crime allegations pre-draft.But yes, Odell Beckham going on a day trip 7 days before a game is poisoning the younger part of the roster.

I didnt say that... Chris684 : 6/5/2017 12:43 pm : link You guys are not understanding.



What I said was that it's not surprising that one of the guys on the boat is now in trouble with drugs.



Seems to make plenty of sense.



The rah-rah Beckham crowd (presumably) told me that there is nothing to see there and move on.



The over protection of Odell Beckham on BBI is very funny. I did not say anything about him as it relates to Roger Lewis.

. arcarsenal : 6/5/2017 12:47 pm : link So, to be clear.. what you're saying is that the boat is to blame for Roger Lewis getting into trouble with weed?



You don't think he had ever been around it before then or couldn't possibly have decided to be around it afterwards?



I mean.. there's reaching, and there's... this.

Opens the door for Darius Powe giant24 : 6/5/2017 12:49 pm : link Needed some experience but at 6-3 220 another huge receiver.

The NYG boat party may be the single greatest cause-effect incident Jimmy Googs : 6/5/2017 12:50 pm : link since the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of Austria in 1914 resulting in outbreak of World War I...

Dumb Move But Samiam : 6/5/2017 12:53 pm : link He was on the bubble before and still is. His big problem last year was the drops which (hopefully) presumably he worked on in the off season. He seemed to get open regularly but dropped too many balls. That is correctable. Also, he's a very good ST player which is a requirement for your 4, 5th WR. And, I don't remember if Dwayne Harris took a pay cut but even if he did, I think the team would get rid of him if others would pick up the slack and Lewis could help in that role. This is a stupid move by Lewis but maybe it'll be a wake up call. I don't think it'll affect his chances of making the team; he'll have to step up his game to do that anyway.

No... Chris684 : 6/5/2017 12:53 pm : link Why is this so difficult for you?



Of all the players on the roster as of today that could have gotten pinched for drugs, I'm least surprised by the fact it's one of the few guys who decided to put themselves in that position just a few short months ago.





Quote: You guys are not understanding.



What I said was that it's not surprising that one of the guys on the boat is now in trouble with drugs.



Seems to make plenty of sense.



The rah-rah Beckham crowd (presumably) told me that there is nothing to see there and move on.



The over protection of Odell Beckham on BBI is very funny. I did not say anything about him as it relates to Roger Lewis.

The only reason for Beckham to even be mentioned here is to try to manufacture a narrative. You didn't have to say it. In comment 13490706 Chris684 said:The only reason for Beckham to even be mentioned here is to try to manufacture a narrative. You didn't have to say it.

Well, you see your honor, Doomster : 6/5/2017 12:55 pm : link odor of weed on him doesn't make him guilty

gtt350 : 12:30 pm : link : reply

I remember as a non smoker coming home from clubs back in the day and reeking of cigarette smoke



I was smoking, but I didn't inhale.....



You can easily get high from secondary MJ smoking, in close quarters, without actually smoking.....everyone knows that....a player can always cop out by saying he didn't smoke, but he knows the effect of being in a place that where everyone is smoking MJ.....



Many years ago, a friend of mine, who doesn't smoke at all, went to bachelor party, that was pretty wild, and he came home higher than a kite(they had to drive him home), and his wife wouldn't believe him, that he wasn't smoking MJ....especially after he raided the 'fridge.....

Quote: Why is this so difficult for you?



Of all the players on the roster as of today that could have gotten pinched for drugs, I'm least surprised by the fact it's one of the few guys who decided to put themselves in that position just a few short months ago.





You could just say... "hey, it's not that surprising that a guy that had a few red flags before he got here is in hot water again"...



The boat has nothing to do with this. You brought it up.



Beckham, Cruz, and Shepard were all there too.. doesn't seem like any of them have had any issues with drugs since. Maybe Roger Lewis is just not the smartest dude and wasn't well before the boat trip ever happened?



Crazy thought! In comment 13490723 Chris684 said:You could just say... "hey, it's not that surprising that a guy that had a few red flags before he got here is in hot water again"...The boat has nothing to do with this. You brought it up.Beckham, Cruz, and Shepard were all there too.. doesn't seem like any of them have had any issues with drugs since. Maybe Roger Lewis is just not the smartest dude and wasn't well before the boat trip ever happened?Crazy thought!

I could have Chris684 : 6/5/2017 1:03 pm : link but I didnt. AND guess what? It doesnt mean that what I said is off base.



Quote: Has a real shot now



And if Rudolph were ever found on the streets at 4 am, it would probably be because he's delivering groceries to impaired old ladies. That guy's the off-field opposite of Lewis.

Quote: but I didnt. AND guess what? It doesnt mean that what I said is off base.



You don't strike me as a bright guy. If Sterling Shepard got pulled over, was it because he was in a boat too?

Quote: sadly he was more impactful than Cruz was last year

Ummm...no, he wasn't.



Cruz: 72 targets, 39 receptions, 586 yards, 1 TD, 15.0 YPR, long of 48 yards, 54.2 catch%

Lewis: 19 targets, 7 receptions, 97 yards, 2 TD, 13.9 YPR, long of 30 yards, 36.8 catch% In comment 13490650 Victor in CT said:Ummm...no, he wasn't.Cruz: 72 targets, 39 receptions, 586 yards, 1 TD, 15.0 YPR, long of 48 yards, 54.2 catch%Lewis: 19 targets, 7 receptions, 97 yards, 2 TD, 13.9 YPR, long of 30 yards, 36.8 catch%

Get his ass out of here, Marine One : 6/5/2017 1:23 pm : link he knew what he had at stake with limited reps and performance last year and pulls this amateur horseshit. Being an alum, I was pulling for the kid and believed he could have contributed. Not now, you're an idiot Lewis knowing what was at stake and being part of that gig in Florida. Now you can bullshit your way through life on $400,000 with no degree and a hand full of pictures to keep you company. Don't spend it all in one place.

Quote: since the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of Austria in 1914 resulting in outbreak of World War I...



Hehehe. In comment 13490715 Jimmy Googs said:Hehehe.

Quote: In comment 13490651 Beer Man said:





Quote:





the cops smelled weed in the car. What are the going odds that his days as a Giant are numbered?







It has been reported since that the found a little. It doesn't really matter though, because the NFL will drug test him now; marijuana supposedly stays in you system for several weeks.

Quote: In comment 13490650 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





sadly he was more impactful than Cruz was last year





Ummm...no, he wasn't.



Cruz: 72 targets, 39 receptions, 586 yards, 1 TD, 15.0 YPR, long of 48 yards, 54.2 catch%

Lewis: 19 targets, 7 receptions, 97 yards, 2 TD, 13.9 YPR, long of 30 yards, 36.8 catch%



Ummm, yeah he was. We they started giving him more of Cruz's snaps in the last 1/4 of the season and int he playoffs, he helped open up the middle of the field because he was able to get deep down the seam and stretch the field. Cruz couldn't and they had nowhere to throw but into traffic. Christ this is NOT fucking fantasy football. In comment 13490757 FJ said:Ummm, yeah he was. We they started giving him more of Cruz's snaps in the last 1/4 of the season and int he playoffs, he helped open up the middle of the field because he was able to get deep down the seam and stretch the field. Cruz couldn't and they had nowhere to throw but into traffic. Christ this is NOT fucking fantasy football.

It could be getting worse for Lewis Beer Man : 6/5/2017 1:34 pm : link Someone on BBWC is reporting "There was marijuana and an unknown still to be tested liquid".

Here's where the logic.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2017 1:34 pm : link



Quote: What I said was that it's not surprising that one of the guys on the boat is now in trouble with drugs.



Seems to make plenty of sense.



If a defender gets suspended are you going to tie it back to hanging around Landon Collins and partying the same time the boat party was going on?



Don't worry - it's rhetorical. The same people who are making boat gate out to be a "huge" issue conveniently overlook that the defense had a larger party, reportedly with a lot of substances floating around, yet because they didn't do it with a rapper in Miami and have pictures circulating, they were ultra-focused and the WR's are a shit show.



Then, you have people talking about Odell's drops in the playoff game and nary a word about the defense giving up 38 points. There are two narratives there and both are idiotic and useless to further.

breaks down:If a defender gets suspended are you going to tie it back to hanging around Landon Collins and partying the same time the boat party was going on?Don't worry - it's rhetorical. The same people who are making boat gate out to be a "huge" issue conveniently overlook that the defense had a larger party, reportedly with a lot of substances floating around, yet because they didn't do it with a rapper in Miami and have pictures circulating, they were ultra-focused and the WR's are a shit show.Then, you have people talking about Odell's drops in the playoff game and nary a word about the defense giving up 38 points. There are two narratives there and both are idiotic and useless to further.

Tavares king passed him on the depth chart last season Torrag : 6/5/2017 1:38 pm : link Lewis was fighting a losing battle and imo he knew it and it possibly contributed to what happened last night.

Quote: Because it wasn't a big deal.



The only mistake they made was putting it out there on social media and letting the vultures pick it apart.



If you think NFL players spend all of their free time watching tape or studying plays, you probably shouldn't be calling other people dumb.



OMG, you can say what you want about that trip but the fact is they did it and played like shit! Maybe not related but kind of hard to ignore though. In comment 13490669 arcarsenal said:OMG, you can say what you want about that trip but the fact is they did it and played like shit! Maybe not related but kind of hard to ignore though.

I'm calling it right now River : 6/5/2017 1:44 pm : link Lewis will not be on the team this year. Don't need distractions when you are making a Super Bowl run.

Quote: In comment 13490669 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Because it wasn't a big deal.



The only mistake they made was putting it out there on social media and letting the vultures pick it apart.



If you think NFL players spend all of their free time watching tape or studying plays, you probably shouldn't be calling other people dumb.







OMG, you can say what you want about that trip but the fact is they did it and played like shit! Maybe not related but kind of hard to ignore though.



OMG!



So... I did say what I wanted about that trip.



I don't think it had anything to do with what happened nearly a week later. It's like going out to dinner on a Saturday night and saying you are too full to eat because you overdid it @ breakfast on Monday morning.

Hmm... FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2017 1:53 pm : link Quote: OMG, you can say what you want about that trip but the fact is they did it and played like shit! Maybe not related but kind of hard to ignore though.



But yet, it is quite easy to ignore the defense's party, right?



Because ignorance is bliss. On so many different levels.... But yet, it is quite easy to ignore the defense's party, right?Because ignorance is bliss. On so many different levels....

Quote: Needed some experience but at 6-3 220 another huge receiver.



YES -- this is the exact thing that needs to happen.



YES -- this is the exact thing that needs to happen.

Cut Lewis to send a message to the rest of the team. No character issues needed...football is your job, winning championships is the focus.

The best scenario for this kid is... EricJ : 6/5/2017 2:03 pm : link that he was hanging around with his friends and they were all getting high without him. Says a lot about his judgement.



It could only get worse from there. Lets just hope it was second hand smoke for his sake.

Quote: Because you don't like it?



One of the guys who was partying on a boat with celebrities while pretty much everyone else was doing drugs is now...in trouble for drugs and people can't make a connection?



This is a team issue, as in it now weakens camp competition at the WR spot.



But let's not bring up the boat stuff...has nothing to do with any of this.



I'll say it plainly - you are a jackass. In comment 13490619 Chris684 said:I'll say it plainly - you are a jackass.

"Stupid AcidTest : 6/5/2017 2:13 pm : link is as stupid does."



I agree with Torrag that King had passed him on the depth chart, but Lewis looked good in OTAs FWIW.



The Giants will wait for the "dust to settle" before deciding what to do. But he's a "bubble" player, and they are still smarting from the "Will Hill" fiasco.



Lewis being released is most likely to help Powe, Tye, or LaCosse, but it could easily be someone less obvious who plays completely different position.

I thought it area junc : 6/5/2017 2:13 pm : link was weird he (and Cruz) were playing ahead of King last year.



King dominated in preseason and deserved to play, as he showed when he finally got a chance.

He smoked weed in the offseason WillieYoung : 6/5/2017 2:16 pm : link Hang him!



What nonsense.

It's time for Mutiny on the SS Bonehead ghost718 : 6/5/2017 2:20 pm : link Start paddling dummy

Quote: Hang him!



What nonsense.



Choosing to smoke and getting yourself arrested for driving high are two separate things, no? I know you'd like to chalk this up to The Man trampling on the rights of the poor, persecuted pot smoker but that's not really the case here. I absolutely believe people should have the freedom to choose when it comes to weed. I don't believe they should be reckless jackasses who can endanger the lives of others. If you can't discern the difference you might wanna put down the bong for a few days. In comment 13490825 WillieYoung said:Choosing to smoke and getting yourself arrested for driving high are two separate things, no? I know you'd like to chalk this up to The Man trampling on the rights of the poor, persecuted pot smoker but that's not really the case here. I absolutely believe people should have the freedom to choose when it comes to weed. I don't believe they should be reckless jackasses who can endanger the lives of others. If you can't discern the difference you might wanna put down the bong for a few days.

Quote: Hang him!



What nonsense. No one wants to hang Lewis for smoking weed. But as the team learned with Will Hill, it doesn't matter how talented a player is, they are of no use if the team cannot rely on them to be available to play on game day; particularly when it is their own behavior that is preventing them from seeing the field. In comment 13490825 WillieYoung said:No one wants to hang Lewis for smoking weed. But as the team learned with Will Hill, it doesn't matter how talented a player is, they are of no use if the team cannot rely on them to be available to play on game day; particularly when it is their own behavior that is preventing them from seeing the field.

LOL WillVAB : 6/5/2017 3:16 pm : link So according to BBI, the boat trip from 6 months ago is now a gateway drug.



Maybe this thread should be consolidated with the opiod crisis thread.

Quote: So according to BBI, the boat trip from 6 months ago is now a gateway drug.



Maybe this thread should be consolidated with the opiod crisis thread.



Please don't lump us all in with the lunatic crew.

Quote: In comment 13490650 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





sadly he was more impactful than Cruz was last year





Ummm...no, he wasn't.



Cruz: 72 targets, 39 receptions, 586 yards, 1 TD, 15.0 YPR, long of 48 yards, 54.2 catch%

Lewis: 19 targets, 7 receptions, 97 yards, 2 TD, 13.9 YPR, long of 30 yards, 36.8 catch%



Victor and Carl in CT....keeping BBI dumb....again. In comment 13490757 FJ said:Victor and Carl in CT....keeping BBI dumb....again.

Isn't marijuana Giants : 6/5/2017 3:33 pm : link Good for CTE and Alzheimer. Might be time to let these guys have a little

Only .2 grams? adamg : 6/5/2017 3:38 pm : link What a lightweight. Cut him for being a frugal toker. We don't need that Nancy shit.

Quote: So according to BBI, the boat trip from 6 months ago is now a gateway drug.



Maybe this thread should be consolidated with the opiod crisis thread.



Yeah, and you're either a Beckham fanboy or just flat out dumb if you don't realize it. In comment 13490873 WillVAB said:Yeah, and you're either a Beckham fanboy or just flat out dumb if you don't realize it.

Quote: What a lightweight. Cut him for being a frugal toker. We don't need that Nancy shit.

Right!! .2 grams is basically dust. That has to be 2grams and not .2 In comment 13490900 adamg said:Right!! .2 grams is basically dust. That has to be 2grams and not .2

Yea, a bunch of idiots Chris684 : 6/5/2017 4:13 pm : link patting each other on the back convincing each other you're smarter than someone you disagree with and I'm not bright?



Ok?





I don't agree with Chris Jules Winnfield : 6/5/2017 4:29 pm : link but many of you are misinterpreting his comments. It doesn't sound like he's claiming a causal relationship (that because someone was on the boat, they're now more likely to smoke weed).



Rather, it sounds like it doesn't surprise him that a player who would put themselves in a position to have pictures taken of him while others were smoking weed would also put himself in his current position.



Sounds like it would be more surprising to Chris if, say, OVI reports of King were surfacing today.

Yea, that's pretty much it Jules.. Chris684 : 6/5/2017 4:37 pm : link My comment, which was meant as a throw away, was pretty reasonable and logical after all. Even if you don't agree with it.

Quote: but many of you are misinterpreting his comments. It doesn't sound like he's claiming a causal relationship (that because someone was on the boat, they're now more likely to smoke weed).



Rather, it sounds like it doesn't surprise him that a player who would put themselves in a position to have pictures taken of him while others were smoking weed would also put himself in his current position.



Sounds like it would be more surprising to Chris if, say, OVI reports of King were surfacing today.



Right. Because the average 22-25 year old has never had exposure to marijuana. Never saw it, smoked it, saw it smoked and in fact had no friends who used it.



Lewis was stupid. For smoking for driving impaired and to be carry any illegal substance. Of this there is little doubt.



It has nothing to do with the boat. I my eyes Chris684 was stirring a little shit. It was noticed and returned. His comment should be taken as shit stirring and not be defended.

In comment 13490956 Jules Winnfield said:Right. Because the average 22-25 year old has never had exposure to marijuana. Never saw it, smoked it, saw it smoked and in fact had no friends who used it.Lewis was stupid. For smoking for driving impaired and to be carry any illegal substance. Of this there is little doubt.It has nothing to do with the boat. I my eyes Chris684 was stirring a little shit. It was noticed and returned. His comment should be taken as shit stirring and not be defended.

The reports say they think he was drunk PatersonPlank : 6/5/2017 5:39 pm : link The weed thing was just something they found after pulling him over.

Quote: The weed thing was just something they found after pulling him over.

He was still stupid to have it.

Quote: but many of you are misinterpreting his comments. It doesn't sound like he's claiming a causal relationship (that because someone was on the boat, they're now more likely to smoke weed).



Rather, it sounds like it doesn't surprise him that a player who would put themselves in a position to have pictures taken of him while others were smoking weed would also put himself in his current position.



Sounds like it would be more surprising to Chris if, say, OVI reports of King were surfacing today.



Or, it could just be that he was so ridiculously bothered by the entire boat thing (as some fans are), and is still reaching for ways to blame it for anything negative that has gone on since.



Sterling Shepard "put himself in a position to have pictures taken of him while others were smoking weed" too, but Sterling Shepard hasn't gotten into any legal trouble since because maybe he's just smart enough to not do anything that would get him into legal trouble? Ditto Cruz or Beckham.



It would have been much easier to simply cite that RLJr had some red flags before he came here and may not have the strongest character or best restraint and thus, say that it's not too surprising that this happened. Instead, this guy decided to blame the fucking boat again. In comment 13490956 Jules Winnfield said:Or, it could just be that he was so ridiculously bothered by the entire boat thing (as some fans are), and is still reaching for ways to blame it for anything negative that has gone on since.Sterling Shepard "put himself in a position to have pictures taken of him while others were smoking weed" too, but Sterling Shepard hasn't gotten into any legal trouble since because maybe he's just smart enough to not do anything that would get him into legal trouble? Ditto Cruz or Beckham.It would have been much easier to simply cite that RLJr had some red flags before he came here and may not have the strongest character or best restraint and thus, say that it's not too surprising that this happened. Instead, this guy decided to blame the fucking boat again.

Arc telling me now what I should and should not Chris684 : 6/5/2017 5:51 pm : link have said while at the same time still missing the point.



Quote: have said while at the same time still missing the point.



I'm not missing the point, I'm illustrating how much you're reaching to try and make one. In comment 13491031 Chris684 said:I'm not missing the point, I'm illustrating how much you're reaching to try and make one.

im just glad BlackburnBalledOut : 6/5/2017 6:16 pm : link its some bum receiver.



i do hope this doesnt wreck his career.

buuuuut i would issue him his walking papers

Quote: So according to BBI, the boat trip from 6 months ago is now a gateway drug.





Way to lump the entire membership of BBI into one bucket. That's not how I saw it, and if you asked most BBIers, probably not how they saw it either. In comment 13490873 WillVAB said:Way to lump the entire membership of BBI into one bucket. That's not how I saw it, and if you asked most BBIers, probably not how they saw it either.

Quote: in Lewis' vehicle Link - ( New Window )



.2 grams???



.2 grams???

Was he rolling a joint for a hamster?

Good riddance....... Dry Lightning : 6/5/2017 6:52 pm : link Maybe keep him around in case we have injuries, but when last cut down comes, if all is well........get out! Actually, looked a little too nervous, dropped passes. Was not that impressive, and with his background, it is time to leave.

Quote: In comment 13490749 gidiefor said:





Quote:





in Lewis' vehicle Link - ( New Window )







.2 grams???



Was he rolling a joint for a hamster? He probably found a roach in the ashtray. In comment 13491065 santacruzom said:He probably found a roach in the ashtray.

How is this guy going to make the team? DavidinBMNY : 6/5/2017 7:54 pm : link He didn't have an amazing year. He's not a star player. He has talent, but he's no sure thing.



Also, don't discount the handling of the Josh Brown incident last year, and how the failure to act early led to a massive public backlash. Of course that topic was an order of magnitude worse. The implications of hurting other people vs. just hurting yourself (Lewis in this case), but the sting of that may impact how this is thought of. If I'm the coaching staff at a minimum he dropped on the depth chart.



They might cut Lewis straight away.





I don't think they're going to cut him over weed Ten Ton Hammer : 6/5/2017 8:27 pm : link While there's a vast difference in the quality of the player, think about how many chances Will Hill got before the front office decided that the trouble wasn't worth the talent, and he was such a knucklehead they put up with multiple suspensions.



I think he was about as good as you could expect for a late rookie, but the WR roster is pretty full of guys underneath the top 3 that are just begging for more snaps.





Dude had what 7 catches blueblood : 6/5/2017 9:20 pm : link they can cut him and not miss a beat

I think he should go Joey in VA : 6/5/2017 11:04 pm : link In camp, he's not as explosive as King, won't unseat anyone ahead of him and he doesn't do much on specials. I don't see very much out of him athletically, he's a fringe roster guy at best.

I'd take a report like this with a grain of salt. eclipz928 : 12:02 am : link Not saying that Lewis couldn't have been guilty of smoking weed, but I've known cops to use that line about the "smell of weed" as justification to search a car without reasonable cause.

Quote: In comment 13490749 gidiefor said:





Quote:





in Lewis' vehicle Link - ( New Window )







.2 grams???



Was he rolling a joint for a hamster?



What was he getting high on? His imagination? In comment 13491065 santacruzom said:What was he getting high on? His imagination?