Did the Giants Help Themselves With Their Off Season Moves?  

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:20 am : link Offensive line wise, they're counting on that. But their weren't many options for offensive line in either FA or the draft unless they were ready to overspend or reach.



A big issue for the offense last season was it was Beckham or bust.



Marshall/Cruz and Engram,Ellsion/Tye are huge upgrades

When people put their name to it The Dude : 10:21 am : link I still laugh at those who grade a teams offseason. An unnamed scout, we are screwed!

Sometimes doing nothing is the right thing. robbieballs2003 : 10:21 am : link The only way to judge this is to see how they perform this upcoming season. We have seen numerous teams spend in FA and get worse. The Giants were very fortunate to hit homeruns on Vernon, Jenkins, and Harrison last year. That is rare. Anything written now is all opinion and doesn't really mean shit. Lets see how these guys perform together.

. arcarsenal : 10:23 am : link Pretty sure we counted on Victor Cruz and Will Tye/Donnell the last 2 years and are no longer counting on either player because we added massive upgrades to each position.



We also helped ourselves on the OL a bit by adding Fluker. We also improved our blocking by adding Ellison.



But sure.. we're just relying on the same thing we relied on the last 2 years.



Who the fuck are these people and how are they getting paid to be so goddamn stupid?

I'm kash94 : 10:26 am : link not really sure what else the Giants could have done, end of the day, with far less cap room than they did the year before.



They went into the offseason with weaknesses at #2 WR, TE, OL, and needed to resign a few guys on a strong defense: JPP, Robinson, and Hankins.



They satisfied two of those three needs via Marshall, Engram, and Ellison for a combined 12-14 million in salary. They also re-signed two of those three guys above and got a Hankins replacement in Tomlinson who obviously won't be as good year 1 but is much cheaper.



The OL is obviously still an issue but as discussed many times, the value was pretty awful this year in both FA and the draft.



Ultimately did the Giants make enormous improvements from last year? No - but they also had far less resources and that has to be taken into consideration. Ultimately, they made small but notable improvements on offense and kept most of the defense next year.



I think the team is also counting on some younger, cost controlled guys, stepping up such as Perkins, Apple, Shepard, Goodson, etc.

This sounds kind of stupid to me: Klaatu : 10:26 am : link Quote: "They are counting on what they did the last two years as coming together for this year."



Isn't that the way things are supposed to work? Build through the draft, develop your young players, augment them with smart free agent moves, hope it all adds up to becoming a legitimate contender. Isn't that the way things are supposed to work? Build through the draft, develop your young players, augment them with smart free agent moves, hope it all adds up to becoming a legitimate contender.

If the offense becomes much more multi-dimensional I think that yatqb : 10:26 am : link we'll be able to both run the ball better and score more. If so, we're in good shape. If we can't score more, we're screwed.

These types of reports Beezer : 10:27 am : link make if glaringly obvious that some people do not do their homework.

Did the Giants Help Themselves With Their Off Season Moves? mavric : 10:30 am : link Yes.....duhhh

Why bother with playing the season. Gman11 : 10:35 am : link There's no hope. Not even from Obi Wan.

. arcarsenal : 10:35 am : link If you ask yourself what the Giants' biggest weaknesses were last year...



1) The OL

2) The TE's

3) The WR depth behind Beckham



....all would have been near the top of the list.



The Giants added a lineman, one of the best blocking TE's in the sport right now, drafted a kid who has all the potential in the world to be an electric, playmaking TE, and replaced Victor Cruz with Brandon Marshall.



So, how exactly are they counting on the same things they did the last 2 years?



Furthermore, how is what they counted on last year at all like what they counted on in 2015? We completely overhauled the defense last offseason and turned it into a top 5 unit. Why is this idiot lumping the 2015 and 2016 teams together? One of them won 6 games, the other won 11 and made the playoffs.



So dumb.

unnamed personnel director 1, BBI 0 WillieYoung : 10:59 am : link We didn't do a lot this year; we're counting on our last two drafts and free agency from last year to improve.



He didn't say we're doomed, you did.

free agents Chip : 11:01 am : link lost Newhouse, Jennings, Cruz, Hankins and gained Marshall, Fluker, Ellison and hopefully a comp pick. It is kind of a wash. How well Engram and Gallman do will be important.

You get people, Doomster : 11:11 am : link who probably don't even watch the Giants, and know they have OL problems, and basically did nothing to improve it.....they made a few "reaches', but that's about it....



Like most of us know, ELi really had no option, other than OBj, and an inconsistent SS....he had no third receiver that he could count on....he had no running game.....it was hampered by no FB and no TE that could block his grandmother.....many running plays were blown up because of this, before the OL could get going....we counted on Jennings, who stayed one year too long....



Even though the OL is more or less status quo, Eli now has more options, especially on third down......I am really excited for this offense this year....and if the defense can play like last season, and we can avoid injuries, this will be a team to be reckoned with....

So let me get this straight gmen9892 : 11:12 am : link Last year, every analyst and scout killed us for trying to go out and spend money on big free agents. Now, we are getting killed for NOT going out and spending money on free agents?



We signed a blocking TE, which we were missing last year and upgraded the #2 WR position via FA. We drafted a replacement for Hankins and drafted depth along with Fluker for the OL.

Probably ... Beer Man : 11:14 am : link Quote: "I don't think they really helped themselves,They are counting on what they did the last two years as coming together for this year."

The team obviously made some huge improvements, but due to a very limited FA OL market and weak OL draft class, they were unable to make a significant upgrade to the team's biggest weakness. referring to the OL when they sayThe team obviously made some huge improvements, but due to a very limited FA OL market and weak OL draft class, they were unable to make a significant upgrade to the team's biggest weakness.

JPP Thegratefulhead : 11:22 am : link We signed JPP...Why doesn't that count? Wasn't he the best DE on the market? That cost money.



RE: This sounds kind of stupid to me:











"They are counting on what they did the last two years as coming together for this year."

Yea that comment is mystifying to me as well. They added Marshall a borderline #1 WR as they're #2 as an upgrade over the 2016 Cruz that may as well be as big as a mountain. They also majorly addressed the TE spot with 2 huge additions. Yes as stated they didn't do much for the OLine but that's was really due to the lack of availability as you all said. I wouldn't have minded signing a vet RB but I don't think that's glaring. In comment 13491434 Klaatu said:Yea that comment is mystifying to me as well. They added Marshall a borderline #1 WR as they're #2 as an upgrade over the 2016 Cruz that may as well be as big as a mountain. They also majorly addressed the TE spot with 2 huge additions. Yes as stated they didn't do much for the OLine but that's was really due to the lack of availability as you all said. I wouldn't have minded signing a vet RB but I don't think that's glaring.

anyone that thinks UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link going from Cruz to Marshall, Jennings to Perkins, and whatever the heck we had at TE to Ellison and Engram is doing nothing than their opinion isn't one i'll take seriously.

Weren't there a lot of negative comments regarding the defensive Giants61 : 11:40 am : link signings the team made last year? How did that turn out? This year they did some enhancement to the defense and did some for the offense especially strengthening two weak points with running back and tight end.

Playoff quality defense River : 11:44 am : link Is coming back.

*The biggest weakness was by far other teams in Cover 2 smothering the

pass game.

*Adding a blocking TE who can catch.

*Another TE who can run and catch like a WR.

*Added a huge possession WR who has proven how good he can be.

You now can destroy Cover 2 with the additions made this offseason.



Who was the scout the Cowboys? Eagles? The teams afraid of the offense clicking because they know the defense is going to limit them.



This offense scores 3 times a game we are going to win many games.



They did help themselves BlackburnBalledOut : 11:47 am : link Ellison as an inline blocker will help either tackle he is lined up next to. Brandon Marshall, outside of being a very good WR is also a very good physical blocker who is larger then most if not all of the DBs in the league.



I love their faith in the two young tackles, it shows the type of continuity the Giants have always gone after.



Marshall helps the receiving core with a big bodied receiver we've been missing since Plaxico and Engram will open the field up, no matter wheere he lines up.



Tomlinson will replace Hankins, imo,



Fluker im not big on but hes an upgrade over Newhouse how ever you chalk it up. John Jerry probably got more money then most would like to see but his veteran presence and versatility make him a very important cog on the line. He can start at either G or T and or can spell 4/5 spots on the line. Hes also been playing with the same guys for the past few years now.

This time last year shyster : 11:52 am : link vast majority were assuming that Cruz would be a major upgrade from Randle. After Week 2 New Orleans game, a regular on this board posted that anyone who doubted that Cruz would be a great success should be banned from posting for one year.



Marshall's yardage production dropped 50% last year; TDs from 14 to 3. He's 34 on his next birthday. Players drop off a cliff all the time at that age. Look up Randy Moss as an example.



Is it possible Marshall will have a great year? Sure, just as it was "possible" at this time last year that Cruz would do so. But he was far from a lock and the same is true with Marshall.



Yes, the Jets had poor QB play last year, so you can give Marshall that excuse. But when you give an excuse you are allowing it to take the place of a positive data point (e.g., Flowers and his ankle sprain).



And even if you impute a positive data point to Marshall for 2016, you still have the Randy Moss fall-off-cliff example at the same age Marshall is now.



I'm excited about Engram.





Added a dynamic jc in c-ville : 11:54 am : link TE who will change this offense allowing Eli a athletic option in the middle. A match-up nightmare who will take pressure off OBJ in addition to the Giants most valuable off-season addition, Brandon Marshall.



The results inside the red-zone alone with these two has made this off-season a huge success as the focus had to be on that side of the ball. With that, added a nice RB from Clemson who runs hard and will push Perkins.



On D, we lose a quality DT but filled that need in the 2nd round.



And, perhaps the biggest coup is landing a QB whom had 2nd round talent and fell to us in the 3rd round. No trade-up's, no giving up valuable second day draft picks.



The best part is that he will have an experienced QB willingly mentor him and have a few years to master the play-book.



With camp cuts, fully expect adding OL and CB.





... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:57 am : : 11:57 am : link The Giants basically said their starting TEs (Donnell and Tye), starting RB (Jennings), and starting WR (Cruz) sucked as they readily discarded all of them but Tye (who is now more than on the bubble). How is that not dramatic change. Those are three high-profile positions.



The OL debate is fair game, but to say the Giants didn't do anything to address their anemic offense is absurd beyond description.

Ellison and marshall annexOPR : 12:02 pm : link are exponential upgrades ... shame we didn't get an "A"





We definitely should have spent $200M again Jimmy Googs : 12:04 pm : link that worked out well last season...

RE: We definitely should have spent $200M again

Quote: that worked out well last season...



it did ... it just wasn't necessary this year. I guess they should've overpaid for mediocre OL to get the "A" In comment 13491582 Jimmy Googs said:it did ... it just wasn't necessary this year. I guess they should've overpaid for mediocre OL to get the "A"

All depends on what you think of Jerry Reese ghost718 : 12:11 pm : link If you're a believer,you won't have an issue with relying on the entire 2016 draft class to play a role this upcoming season.They passed on other players in favor of names like Thompson,Goodson,and Perkins.



If the Giants aren't one of the best 3 teams in the league this year mattlawson : 12:16 pm : link I'd be surprised. Did they help themselves? FUCK YES!





RE: ...

Quote: The Giants basically said their starting TEs (Donnell and Tye), starting RB (Jennings), and starting WR (Cruz) sucked as they readily discarded all of them but Tye (who is now more than on the bubble). How is that not dramatic change. Those are three high-profile positions.



The OL debate is fair game, but to say the Giants didn't do anything to address their anemic offense is absurd beyond description.



^This. They've made major changes. Discarding or trying to replace those players with Ellison, Engram, Marshall, and Gallman. In comment 13491574 Eric from BBI said:^This. They've made major changes. Discarding or trying to replace those players with Ellison, Engram, Marshall, and Gallman.

. arcarsenal : 12:26 pm : link I know a lot of people here really just focus on the Giants and are less interested in the rest of the league as a whole these days...



But for those who do follow the rest of the league, how many rosters can you confidently say are better than NYG?



I can't think of many. I don't even think the Patriots are necessarily more talented outside of the QB position, I think they'll just be masterfully coached/managed as usual.



Atlanta had a bad defense last year. Houston had a crappy offense. Denver's QB situation is unresolved. Dallas will be good but their defense is still a question mark. Seattle will be good, but I feel like they're slipping a bit.



Oakland and KC have good teams, but even those teams have some questions. Khalil Mack is an absolute stud but the OAK defense was crappy last year.



I don't know, I don't really see any team, especially in the NFC that is decisively better than NYG on paper. A couple teams may be just as good - but everyone has weaknesses.

There are "improvements" that make things worse Alan in Toledo : 12:29 pm : link and the Germans describe it with one of those long, compound words that's lost to memory.



And then there's always "Don't do something! Just stand there."



Many ways to skin a cat and it seems as though the Giants moves were well considered and appropriate.

Yea, but...

...it's kinda funny how the game of football is played.



All three positions... TE, WR and RB ultimately depend on the performance of the O-line, not the other way around.



So, yea... the Giants made some significant changes, and I think for the better.



I guess we'll just have to wait and see if things come together for an O-line that lacks high-end quality and quality depth.

I don't get the hype about Ellison chuckydee9 : 12:32 pm : link he is a blocker/FB.. check out his stats in 5 seasons he has 51 receptions.. he is probably worse at catching than Tye or Donnell.. and we paid this guy $18M.. between him Engram and shepard.. we are only going to see 2 of them on the field at once.. I think it would've been better to use that money to bring in OL depth..



Fluker got paid less than 20 free agent OL.. San Diego chose to overspend on Okung (who by the way sucks) rather than pay Fluker $8M.. Raiders paid more money to Newhouse than we did to Fluker.. and they know fluker very well since they played them twice a year.. These facts just emphasizes that Fluker shouldn't be depended on as the big solution to our OL problem.. other than him we have invested our 6th and 7th round pick and are hoping our current OL progresses drastically.. he is great buy at $3M but there is very good chance (75% at the very least) he is not the solution.. Thats why I can't give us a A or even a B+...

RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: he is a blocker/FB.. check out his stats in 5 seasons he has 51 receptions.. he is probably worse at catching than Tye or Donnell.. and we paid this guy $18M.. between him Engram and shepard.. we are only going to see 2 of them on the field at once.. I think it would've been better to use that money to bring in OL depth..



Fluker got paid less than 20 free agent OL.. San Diego chose to overspend on Okung (who by the way sucks) rather than pay Fluker $8M.. Raiders paid more money to Newhouse than we did to Fluker.. and they know fluker very well since they played them twice a year.. These facts just emphasizes that Fluker shouldn't be depended on as the big solution to our OL problem.. other than him we have invested our 6th and 7th round pick and are hoping our current OL progresses drastically.. he is great buy at $3M but there is very good chance (75% at the very least) he is not the solution.. Thats why I can't give us a A or even a B+...



NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats. In comment 13491633 chuckydee9 said:NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats.

RE: This time last year

Quote: vast majority were assuming that Cruz would be a major upgrade from Randle. After Week 2 New Orleans game, a regular on this board posted that anyone who doubted that Cruz would be a great success should be banned from posting for one year.



Marshall's yardage production dropped 50% last year; TDs from 14 to 3. He's 34 on his next birthday. Players drop off a cliff all the time at that age. Look up Randy Moss as an example.



Is it possible Marshall will have a great year? Sure, just as it was "possible" at this time last year that Cruz would do so. But he was far from a lock and the same is true with Marshall.



Yes, the Jets had poor QB play last year, so you can give Marshall that excuse. But when you give an excuse you are allowing it to take the place of a positive data point (e.g., Flowers and his ankle sprain).



And even if you impute a positive data point to Marshall for 2016, you still have the Randy Moss fall-off-cliff example at the same age Marshall is now.



I'm excited about Engram.





Might be underselling how bad the Jets were last season. Hard to 'yeah, but' that. It also doesn't take the place of a positive data point. There are plenty of positives to Brandon Marshall, and I wasn't even in favor of signing him.



For one, he's a hall of fame level player. Those types should be getting the benefit of the doubt.



Secondly, he's a much harder working player than Randy moss was later in his career. When moss was in bad environments, he shut it down. Marshall isn't in a bad environment.



Third, there's really no reason to think his skills have declined. And if they have, he's certainly still good enough to be a very capable #2 WR. He isn't a "run 50 yards downfield and catch it" guy anymore, but that wasn't the core of his game anyway. In comment 13491568 shyster said:Might be underselling how bad the Jets were last season. Hard to 'yeah, but' that. It also doesn't take the place of a positive data point. There are plenty of positives to Brandon Marshall, and I wasn't even in favor of signing him.For one, he's a hall of fame level player. Those types should be getting the benefit of the doubt.Secondly, he's a much harder working player than Randy moss was later in his career. When moss was in bad environments, he shut it down. Marshall isn't in a bad environment.Third, there's really no reason to think his skills have declined. And if they have, he's certainly still good enough to be a very capable #2 WR. He isn't a "run 50 yards downfield and catch it" guy anymore, but that wasn't the core of his game anyway.

They also said geemanfan : 1:37 pm : link Last year that we over paid for 3 players who never even made a Probowl.

The Giants oldog : 1:37 pm : link marshalled a much better offense this year, you can expect them to perk (ins) up quite a bit, the defensive improvement last year was no fluke (r), and the offense should in turn be expected to flower this year.

It's an easy hot-take Mike from SI : 1:41 pm : link "The O-Line was their biggest issue, and they didn't really upgrade it, so they didn't improve." Look below the surface and one can see we vastly improved.

RE: It's an easy hot-take

Quote: "The O-Line was their biggest issue, and they didn't really upgrade it, so they didn't improve." Look below the surface and one can see we vastly improved.



Did they watch this team's TE play last season, or the WRs besides OBJ? The TEs were easily the worst position on the team.



Marshall will be the best gift from the Jets since Snacks.



In comment 13491701 Mike from SI said:Did they watch this team's TE play last season, or the WRs besides OBJ? The TEs were easily the worst position on the team.Marshall will be the best gift from the Jets since Snacks.

I remember Bill Arnsparger saying that there are 4 ways to improve No Where Man : 1:57 pm : link (1) Draft

(2) Trade

(3) Waiver Pick-Ups....now Free Agency also



and (4) Within.



Within might be the most crucial, as the Coaching, Training, Learning, and Maturing of your present Roster from year-to-year is essential in the development of any team.

RE: RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: In comment 13491633 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





he is a blocker/FB..







NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats.



Well they paid him like he had some.. he is a fullback/blocker.. you should be able to get one of those in the later rounds of your draft rather than pay one $18M.. In comment 13491634 arcarsenal said:Well they paid him like he had some.. he is a fullback/blocker.. you should be able to get one of those in the later rounds of your draft rather than pay one $18M..

RE: RE: We definitely should have spent $200M again

Quote: In comment 13491582 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





that worked out well last season...







it did ... it just wasn't necessary this year. I guess they should've overpaid for mediocre OL to get the "A"



ya' think? In comment 13491592 annexOPR said:ya' think?

RE: RE: RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: In comment 13491634 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13491633 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





he is a blocker/FB..







NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats.







Well they paid him like he had some.. he is a fullback/blocker.. you should be able to get one of those in the later rounds of your draft rather than pay one $18M..



You want the proven commodity or do you want to cross your fingers and hope you find a good one? In comment 13491734 chuckydee9 said:You want the proven commodity or do you want to cross your fingers and hope you find a good one?

RE: RE: RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: In comment 13491634 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13491633 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





he is a blocker/FB..







NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats.







Well they paid him like he had some.. he is a fullback/blocker.. you should be able to get one of those in the later rounds of your draft rather than pay one $18M..



Well, for starters, 18M is not guaranteed. So, citing that number and that number only is a bit disingenuous.



Second, "should" does not mean it was a certainty.



I get why people want to simplify Ellison's signing down to "we just spent 18M on a blocker who can't catch!" but the Giants clearly thought this was an investment worth making and I bet he'll have a pretty legitimate impact here. In comment 13491734 chuckydee9 said:Well, for starters, 18M is not guaranteed. So, citing that number and that number only is a bit disingenuous.Second, "should" does not mean it was a certainty.I get why people want to simplify Ellison's signing down to "we just spent 18M on a blocker who can't catch!" but the Giants clearly thought this was an investment worth making and I bet he'll have a pretty legitimate impact here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: In comment 13491734 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13491634 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13491633 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





he is a blocker/FB..







NYG didn't sign Ellison because of his receiving stats.







Well they paid him like he had some.. he is a fullback/blocker.. you should be able to get one of those in the later rounds of your draft rather than pay one $18M..







Well, for starters, 18M is not guaranteed. So, citing that number and that number only is a bit disingenuous.



Second, "should" does not mean it was a certainty.



I get why people want to simplify Ellison's signing down to "we just spent 18M on a blocker who can't catch!" but the Giants clearly thought this was an investment worth making and I bet he'll have a pretty legitimate impact here.



With the addition of guys like Marshall and EE at TE (ha!), I don't care if Ellison can't catch a cold as long as he's one more capable blocker that can give Manning even a second more to make a play. Remember watching Larry Dumbbell last year just stand there like a statue while DEs just blew past him on their way to Eli? In comment 13491751 arcarsenal said:With the addition of guys like Marshall and EE at TE (ha!), I don't care if Ellison can't catch a cold as long as he's one more capable blocker that can give Manning even a second more to make a play. Remember watching Larry Dumbbell last year just stand there like a statue while DEs just blew past him on their way to Eli?

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get the hype about Ellison

Quote: In comment 13491734 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13491634 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







I get why people want to simplify Ellison's signing down to "we just spent 18M on a blocker who can't catch!" but the Giants clearly thought this was an investment worth making and I bet he'll have a pretty legitimate impact here.



I sure hope so otherwise they just paid $18m to someone who they think wasn't worth that kind of money.. anyhow I listed the reasons above why an objective person wouldn't give us an A for the off-season.. In comment 13491751 arcarsenal said:I sure hope so otherwise they just paid $18m to someone who they think wasn't worth that kind of money.. anyhow I listed the reasons above why an objective person wouldn't give us an A for the off-season..

There's a huge difference between saying adamg : 2:42 pm : link 'It's not an A+ off-season' vs. saying 'they didn't help themselves'.



And that seems to be what fans - rightfully - take umbrage with.

You could argue that the biggest problem going into gidiefor : Mod : 2:54 pm : : 2:54 pm : link this season was and is the O line -- and that not signing Whitworth or one of the other expensive O lineman vets was not only a mistake - but failed to improve the Oline - or the converse that there was very little of value there and that the Giants got the best value in replacements by adding Fluker and the Bisman and had addition by subtraction with Newhouse who had problems staying on the field last year



You can't argue that the Giants didn't improve the TE and WR corps Engram and Marshall are clear upgrades for those two groups Ellison may be an upgrade too if he can get back on the field - or he was a waste of a signing if he can't



You could argue that signing JPP was not an improvement -- but I don't see improvement by subtraction in his case - you could argue that Owa is going to be a liability and that replacing him with a 4th rounder was not an improvement.



You could argue that losing Hankins was a loss and that you can't replace his kind of player with a rookie and that there wasn't an equal replacement for him on the team.



You could argue that the LB corps was not improved and was a weak area on the team and that losing Sheppard hurt the LBs



You could argue that the Giants did very little, to nothing, to improve backfield depth.



Those are all the corps arguments in my mind.

I probably would have grabbed Cam Robinson or Lamp in Rd 1 LauderdaleMatty : 3:00 pm : link And maybe Asiata over Webb in RD 3.



Thats my bias as I think that their OL is still very thin In depth. I also think Pugh won't be here next year due to some team over paying him.



That being said Engram is going to be a stud and a great pick up for he O. Webb looks good early. Let's pray he's the heir apparent. Marshall is a huge upgrade IMO as a third WR. Ellison gives them a guy who can actually block at TE. Tomlinson should easily be able replace Hankins as a Snacks Vernon and JPP. And at a huge savings.



They helped themselves. Saying Otherwise is a bit silly.

Unnamed sources djm : 3:04 pm : link Might as well just call it what it is-- made up horse shit.

Here is the thing gmen9892 : 3:16 pm : link This is not a team that needed to improve THAT much in order to be a SB contender. This is a relatively young roster that is coming off an 11 win season.



They improved 2 out of the 4 positions of need (WR and TE). They are counting on young players step up at the other 2 positons (LB and OL with Goodson, Flowers, Hart, Fluker, Bisno). I am fairly certain all of the other contenders have at least 2-3 positions that need young players to perform at as well.

WTF? Didn't help themselves! What BS BillT : 3:23 pm : link Marshall and Ellison alone were a significant upgrade to the receiving/TE corps. And we retained JPP. That didn't help? Unbelievable BS.

RE: WTF? Didn't help themselves! What BS

Quote: Marshall and Ellison alone were a significant upgrade to the receiving/TE corps. And we retained JPP. That didn't help? Unbelievable BS.



Right? It's like whoever wrote that totally ignored everything including the draft In comment 13491814 BillT said:Right? It's like whoever wrote that totally ignored everything including the draft

Biggest Issue By Far Samiam : 4:21 pm : link is the OL and I dont understqnd how 100% of the people here dont agree with that. The Giants had 2 approaches and if one of them works, it'll be a much better team. Their OL last year was one of the worst in the league and I don't care if any statistic says otherwise. They could not run the ball even in routine situations with any kind of consistency much less in the 4 minute offense. Their pass blocking on the outside was weak. You can game plan around 1 weak tackle; very hard when both your tackles are bad and they were both bad. The Giants undoubtedly believe that playing together as a group will make a difference assuming few injuries and that both tackles (at a minimum one tackle) can get much better with coaching, hard work and experience.



The second approach is better blocking from the TE and WRs. I think that can help but not make a crappy OL become a good OL, just a better OL.



The upgrades with the skill position players will make a difference but not if the running game is weak and/or Eli has to throw the ball way earlier than he wants to.



So, I think the Giants made some assumptions regarding the team re the biggest hole, the OL. If they are right and the injury bug doesn't bite the way it did for years before last, tougher schedule notwithstanding, this team can go deep into the playoffs which is all you can ask. But, if the OL tanks, or injuries reveal a real lack of depth on the OL, and game planning around weak tackles doesn't do the trick, we could have a bad year. I'm hopeful that Perkins will do alot more with this OL than Jennings did last year because I do think there were yards left on the field last year when Jennings was playing. But, to my point, the OL will dictate how far this team goes and it remains to be seen how much the off season moves, or lack of, helped.