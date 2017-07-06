Thing that puzzles me the most is Owa not being at OTAs

it just doesn't add up in the scheme of things
be gone. Such high hopes for him too.
Owa has clearly been dealing with some heavy stuff this offseason. It's not out there it's still on his plate right now and he's not ready for football -- even if it hurts his status on the team.
...and the Giants showing patience. No expectations on him at this point. I think the best case scenario would be him taking a year off of football and the Giants retaining his rights. If he goes to training camp, chances are he doesn't make the 53 man roster and gets released. And then he's a free agent.
a CHINA Doll. Good measurable athlete but NOT a football player. A big problem in this front office over the years. Picking high measurable guys who want a payday, but do not want to really play hard nosed football. Reese or whoever makes these decision have improved here lately.
Only a few months ago he tweeted that he was dropping from football. This is entirely consistent with that tweet.
Unless you're independently wealthy it makes little sense and speaks to a mental condition. If that's harsh and not completely verifiable it's still "most likely".
Just making a roster gives him more security and income than he's likely to get after fifty years work in the marketplace. To walk away from that (and remember he's been a competive athlete his whole life) speaks to deep problems or, perhaps but unlikely, a spiritual purity.
Hard for youngsters to believe but Doak Walker won MVP and drove the Lions to the then equivalent to a Super Bowl. And Quit! There wasn't enough money in the game. But that's hardly the logic in this situation.
hanging out with Strahan too much....
Probably training somewhere with Tim Carter.
Good lord, that's a brutal post (coming from you, not surprising). What other 'hot takes' you got? I know you like to pin the blame on Reese at almost every opportunity, but a guy not wanting to play all of a sudden isn't something that is on the GM. Not sure how a guy who played DE in a 3-4 does not play hard nosed football. The guy is learning a new scheme, and had a serious hip injury. You can tell who's a brutal poster, when they are just some guy sitting on their fat ass talking about how player X is a "china doll".
I dunno... Owa was pretty highly-regarded and if we didn't draft him in the third, someone after us likely would have. I wouldn't characterize this one as some stretch of a pick.
if in fact Owa somehow lost his desire to play
I can tell you that if he is still rehabbing from injury -- that's something that can really play tricks with your mind and your will power
He might be dealing with clinical depression or something like that, and he simply can't function at a high level. I'll give the guy the benefit of the doubt.
given Owa's recent social media moment, it seems he's battling a personal desire to put in the work right now. Want-to is everything, a lack thereof could result in serious injury to him or another player when live bullets are flying.
is clear he still might not make the team - OKwara and Wynn got more reps last year and they brought in Taylor and Moss. Decision might be made for him.
but even if he were to find a commitment to football, would you really expect much? He's a no show. another in a long line of TC/Reese picks that don't pan out. I applaud the effort it took to get to making the NFL, but the guy hasn't shown much of anything once getting here. Hopefully, he's saved his money, learned something in college besides football, and can have a productive life off the gridiron.
When a guy that is at the bottom of the depth chart doesn't show up and the offseason tweets. It adds up to a guy that is done.
I think the Giants haven't cut him because there is no reason to. Doubtful that he makes the team even if he does come back. It not like he is a star we have to replace. He was an end of the roster guy at this point. So much talk about a guy who has shown nothing to the fans. The coaches must have seen something to keep him around or maybe he was just here because of his draft status.
As he has never played at a high level for us, it is not the same as say, worrying about a starter's health.
if he makes the team this year.
Ideally he files his retirement papers with the NFL and takes the year off. In doing so, the Giants will retain his rights if he ever overcomes whatever it is that's going on his life and regains his desire to play football. I think that's the best case scenario in terms of him ever playing another down in a regular season game for the Giants.
The chances of him making the 53 man roster in 2017 are down to slim and none, so there is no advantage to him showing up for training camp. It would just lead to his eventual release and the loss of his rights, although perhaps there would be room for him on the practice squad (I think he is still eligible based on the newer rules but I'm not sure).
Unfortunately I don't see him making the roster. Missing the Otas is not a good sign. Hopefully he has a good reason.
I am not going to put this on management. The one thing, which I didn't know was the backstory about his father. That is a life challenge.
I wish him the best of luck. I hope he comes in and competes hard for a job. He's an extreme long shot at this point, but until one side sticks a fork in it, he still has a chance.
Possibly a candidate for that Non Football category thingee...
don't stand a chance.
schleprock...
but perhaps his absence is something that he addressed with the Giants so he can deal with his personal life.
But it certainly sounded like he was going through some personal problems and or depression in some way with his social media posts. I know they were retracted later but my guess that was his agent not him. So my guess is he is still dealing with this and my hope he gets his life in check.
It is odd that we have not heard anything really from either side in his regard which IMO strengthens my thought of his personal issues.
And the media as well.
He is being given compassion and respect. Can we do no less?