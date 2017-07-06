Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Thing that puzzles me the most is Owa not being at OTAs

gidiefor : Mod : 6/7/2017 4:09 pm
it just doesn't add up in the scheme of things
He should  
Mr. Nickels : 6/7/2017 4:12 pm : link
be gone. Such high hopes for him too.
It adds up more than Vernon leaving 250K on the table.  
Devon : 6/7/2017 4:12 pm : link
Owa has clearly been dealing with some heavy stuff this offseason. It's not out there it's still on his plate right now and he's not ready for football -- even if it hurts his status on the team.
It adds up to him going through something personal...  
Milton : 6/7/2017 4:13 pm : link
...and the Giants showing patience. No expectations on him at this point. I think the best case scenario would be him taking a year off of football and the Giants retaining his rights. If he goes to training camp, chances are he doesn't make the 53 man roster and gets released. And then he's a free agent.
Owa equals  
TMS : 6/7/2017 5:24 pm : link
a CHINA Doll. Good measurable athlete but NOT a football player. A big problem in this front office over the years. Picking high measurable guys who want a payday, but do not want to really play hard nosed football. Reese or whoever makes these decision have improved here lately.
Shouldn't be a "puzzlement".  
grizz299 : 6/7/2017 5:55 pm : link

Only a few months ago he tweeted that he was dropping from football. This is entirely consistent with that tweet.
Unless you're independently wealthy it makes little sense and speaks to a mental condition. If that's harsh and not completely verifiable it's still "most likely".
Just making a roster gives him more security and income than he's likely to get after fifty years work in the marketplace. To walk away from that (and remember he's been a competive athlete his whole life) speaks to deep problems or, perhaps but unlikely, a spiritual purity.
Hard for youngsters to believe but Doak Walker won MVP and drove the Lions to the then equivalent to a Super Bowl. And Quit! There wasn't enough money in the game. But that's hardly the logic in this situation.
Perhaps he has a reason not to be. We don't know everything.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/7/2017 6:04 pm : link
.
Maybe he is holding out  
Jimmy Googs : 6/7/2017 6:07 pm : link
as well.
He has been  
Doomster : 6/7/2017 6:36 pm : link
hanging out with Strahan too much....
He is ready to dominate this game.  
Taggart : 6/7/2017 6:44 pm : link
Probably training somewhere with Tim Carter.
RE: Owa equals  
David in LA : 6/7/2017 6:49 pm : link
In comment 13493205 TMS said:
Quote:
a CHINA Doll. Good measurable athlete but NOT a football player. A big problem in this front office over the years. Picking high measurable guys who want a payday, but do not want to really play hard nosed football. Reese or whoever makes these decision have improved here lately.


Good lord, that's a brutal post (coming from you, not surprising). What other 'hot takes' you got? I know you like to pin the blame on Reese at almost every opportunity, but a guy not wanting to play all of a sudden isn't something that is on the GM. Not sure how a guy who played DE in a 3-4 does not play hard nosed football. The guy is learning a new scheme, and had a serious hip injury. You can tell who's a brutal poster, when they are just some guy sitting on their fat ass talking about how player X is a "china doll".
RE: Owa equals  
santacruzom : 6/7/2017 7:15 pm : link
In comment 13493205 TMS said:
Quote:
a CHINA Doll. Good measurable athlete but NOT a football player. A big problem in this front office over the years. Picking high measurable guys who want a payday, but do not want to really play hard nosed football.


I dunno... Owa was pretty highly-regarded and if we didn't draft him in the third, someone after us likely would have. I wouldn't characterize this one as some stretch of a pick.
it's really a strech to blame management  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/7/2017 7:36 pm : link
if in fact Owa somehow lost his desire to play

I can tell you that if he is still rehabbing from injury -- that's something that can really play tricks with your mind and your will power
Who knows what's up?  
CT Charlie : 6/7/2017 8:32 pm : link
He might be dealing with clinical depression or something like that, and he simply can't function at a high level. I'll give the guy the benefit of the doubt.
agree with Milton  
JonC : 6/8/2017 8:48 am : link
given Owa's recent social media moment, it seems he's battling a personal desire to put in the work right now. Want-to is everything, a lack thereof could result in serious injury to him or another player when live bullets are flying.

even if his head  
bc4life : 6/8/2017 9:01 am : link
is clear he still might not make the team - OKwara and Wynn got more reps last year and they brought in Taylor and Moss. Decision might be made for him.
I wish him well in his personal life,  
fkap : 6/8/2017 9:15 am : link
but even if he were to find a commitment to football, would you really expect much? He's a no show. another in a long line of TC/Reese picks that don't pan out. I applaud the effort it took to get to making the NFL, but the guy hasn't shown much of anything once getting here. Hopefully, he's saved his money, learned something in college besides football, and can have a productive life off the gridiron.
Makes me think he is done  
Rudy5757 : 6/8/2017 9:44 am : link
When a guy that is at the bottom of the depth chart doesn't show up and the offseason tweets. It adds up to a guy that is done.

I think the Giants haven't cut him because there is no reason to. Doubtful that he makes the team even if he does come back. It not like he is a star we have to replace. He was an end of the roster guy at this point. So much talk about a guy who has shown nothing to the fans. The coaches must have seen something to keep him around or maybe he was just here because of his draft status.
It is a puzzle. And it is sad for him.  
Marty in Albany : 6/8/2017 10:37 am : link
As he has never played at a high level for us, it is not the same as say, worrying about a starter's health.
i'll be shocked  
Les in TO : 6/8/2017 11:01 am : link
if he makes the team this year.
As a follow up to what I said before...  
Milton : 6/8/2017 11:20 am : link
Ideally he files his retirement papers with the NFL and takes the year off. In doing so, the Giants will retain his rights if he ever overcomes whatever it is that's going on his life and regains his desire to play football. I think that's the best case scenario in terms of him ever playing another down in a regular season game for the Giants.

The chances of him making the 53 man roster in 2017 are down to slim and none, so there is no advantage to him showing up for training camp. It would just lead to his eventual release and the loss of his rights, although perhaps there would be room for him on the practice squad (I think he is still eligible based on the newer rules but I'm not sure).
With the addition of Devin Taylor  
prdave73 : 6/8/2017 3:38 pm : link
Unfortunately I don't see him making the roster. Missing the Otas is not a good sign. Hopefully he has a good reason.
I was very happy when they drafted Owa  
DavidinBMNY : 6/8/2017 9:00 pm : link
I am not going to put this on management. The one thing, which I didn't know was the backstory about his father. That is a life challenge.

I wish him the best of luck. I hope he comes in and competes hard for a job. He's an extreme long shot at this point, but until one side sticks a fork in it, he still has a chance.

Possibly a candidate for that Non Football category thingee...
These 3rd rounders picked by Reese  
Jimmy Googs : 6/8/2017 9:50 pm : link
don't stand a chance.

schleprock...
Did not read all the posts  
SomeFan : 6/8/2017 10:31 pm : link
but perhaps his absence is something that he addressed with the Giants so he can deal with his personal life.
Just my opinion  
bigblue1124 : 6/9/2017 7:38 am : link
But it certainly sounded like he was going through some personal problems and or depression in some way with his social media posts. I know they were retracted later but my guess that was his agent not him. So my guess is he is still dealing with this and my hope he gets his life in check.

It is odd that we have not heard anything really from either side in his regard which IMO strengthens my thought of his personal issues.
RE: Just my opinion  
Jay in Toronto : 6/9/2017 8:07 am : link
In comment 13494465 bigblue1124 said:
Quote:


It is odd that we have not heard anything really from either side in his regard which IMO strengthens my thought of his personal issues.


And the media as well.

He is being given compassion and respect. Can we do no less?
