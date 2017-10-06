The 'I totally was wrong about this guy' thread. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/10/2017 7:26 pm I was out with some buddies last night and, definitely a few too many brews deep, this topic came up regarding the NFL Draft. For me, number one was Matt Ryan. I thought he was going to be a total bust having seen him multiple times in college. Also, I've been totally wrong about Joey Bosa thus far. He was a beast last season.



On the flip side, I thought Brady Quinn was going to be a star. ND bias no doubt. I watch a ton of SEC games and would have bet anything Trent Richardson was going to a beast in the NFL for years.



Who were you wrong about?

Trent Richardson DennyInDenville : 6/10/2017 7:27 pm : link Thought he was a hof lock

I thought David Carr was going to be a beast coming out of college montanagiant : 6/10/2017 7:29 pm : link Granted the Texans allowed him to get beat to hell but I was way off

The Texans really screwed him over Moondawg : 6/10/2017 7:31 pm : link I joined the chorus in thinking that Reggie Bush would have a real impact on the NFL

Matt Stafford BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/10/2017 7:32 pm : link He's been a better pro then I thought. I thought all the QBs in that draft were pretty weak first round prospects.

Drew Henson. bceagle05 : 6/10/2017 7:36 pm : link I was furious when the Cowboys signed him. I remember it being announced during the Big East Tournament, which I was watching with my college roommates.

Amobe Akoye Saos1n : 6/10/2017 7:53 pm : link Aaron Donald is what I expected

I still believe Tyrone Wheatley djm : 6/10/2017 7:55 pm : link Will break every nyg rushing record there is.

RE: The Texans really screwed him over djm : 6/10/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: I joined the chorus in thinking that Reggie Bush would have a real impact on the NFL



Loved bush coming out. Still feel like he could have been a hof player if certain things broke better for him. He was pretty damn good regardless but injuries hurt and I'm not sure he was utilized properly but it's hard to cry for the guy when he got to play with drew brees. In comment 13495674 Moondawg said:Loved bush coming out. Still feel like he could have been a hof player if certain things broke better for him. He was pretty damn good regardless but injuries hurt and I'm not sure he was utilized properly but it's hard to cry for the guy when he got to play with drew brees.

A Lot of Commentators Depicted JPP as a Workout Wonder OntheRoad : 6/10/2017 8:04 pm : link and a potential bust. I must have been influenced by that because I was shocked when the Giants picked him.

I preferred Ryan Leaf to Peyton Manning Milton : 6/10/2017 8:06 pm : link And I was pissed that the Giants drafted Mark Bavaro when Herschel Walker was still available.

RE: A Lot of Commentators Depicted JPP as a Workout Wonder David in LA : 6/10/2017 8:28 pm : link

Quote: and a potential bust. I must have been influenced by that because I was shocked when the Giants picked him.



Some Giants fans were wrong about JPP twice :-) In comment 13495728 OntheRoad said:Some Giants fans were wrong about JPP twice :-)

Eric Dorsey. section125 : 6/10/2017 8:29 pm : link Thought he'd be great he was so huge. Mehhhh, not so much.

Interesting topic NYG27 : 6/10/2017 8:32 pm : link For the Giants I thought Thomas Lewis from the '94 draft was going to be the next Jerry Rice and Tyrone Wheatley from the '95 draft was going to be the next Emmit Smith. Wrong on both accounts.



On the flip side, I wasn't a fan of Tiki Barber early on. I was getting annoyed that first round pick Ron Dayne was losing touches to Barber. He proved me wrong and became the best RB I've ever seen wear Giants blue!



I also thought David Diehl as a rookie would have been a liability starting in 2003. I was very pleasantly surprised how he developed and became one of the key members of two SuperBowl championships.

For me, here are some guys that fell way short of expectations David in LA : 6/10/2017 8:40 pm : link William Joseph: I figured pretty much anyone on that U of Miami program were locks to be quality players. Joseph turned out to be a huge disappointment.



Tim Carter: Blazing speed, chiseled physique. This guy had everything you could ask for in WR. He was also cousins with Doc Gooden and Gary Sheffield, so I figured with good genetics he had a shot. Unfortunately, it never quite panned out.



Brian Alford: One of my best friends is a huge Purdue fan, so he'd constantly be in my ear about how awesome he was. He is another one of those track stars that weren't really football players.



Tyrone Wheatley: I don't think I was ever more excited for a pick than Wheatley.

Guys that exceeded expectations David in LA : 6/10/2017 8:45 pm : link Tiki Barber: I thought he was only a 3rd down back, and I was gung ho on Wheatley getting snaps as the featured guy.



Brad Maynard: I was of the opinion that the guy sucked, didn't imagine him moving on and becoming a pretty damn good punter in Chicago.



Ike Hilliard: Only because I wanted Yatil Green lmao.

RE: For me, here are some guys that fell way short of expectations chopperhatch : 6/10/2017 9:18 pm : link

Quote: William Joseph: I figured pretty much anyone on that U of Miami program were locks to be quality players. Joseph turned out to be a huge disappointment.



Tim Carter: Blazing speed, chiseled physique. This guy had everything you could ask for in WR. He was also cousins with Doc Gooden and Gary Sheffield, so I figured with good genetics he had a shot. Unfortunately, it never quite panned out.



Brian Alford: One of my best friends is a huge Purdue fan, so he'd constantly be in my ear about how awesome he was. He is another one of those track stars that weren't really football players.



Tyrone Wheatley: I don't think I was ever more excited for a pick than Wheatley.



Alford went to Penn State. In comment 13495753 David in LA said:Alford went to Penn State.

Wrong Alford GiantsRage2007 : 6/10/2017 9:26 pm : link Jay went to Penn St

Brian went to Purdue

RE: RE: For me, here are some guys that fell way short of expectations pjcas18 : 6/10/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13495753 David in LA said:





Quote:





William Joseph: I figured pretty much anyone on that U of Miami program were locks to be quality players. Joseph turned out to be a huge disappointment.



Tim Carter: Blazing speed, chiseled physique. This guy had everything you could ask for in WR. He was also cousins with Doc Gooden and Gary Sheffield, so I figured with good genetics he had a shot. Unfortunately, it never quite panned out.



Brian Alford: One of my best friends is a huge Purdue fan, so he'd constantly be in my ear about how awesome he was. He is another one of those track stars that weren't really football players.



Tyrone Wheatley: I don't think I was ever more excited for a pick than Wheatley.







Alford went to Penn State.



You are thinking of Jay Alford, David said Brian Alford, who attended Purdue. In comment 13495790 chopperhatch said:You are thinking of Jay Alford, David said Brian Alford, who attended Purdue.

RE: I preferred Ryan Leaf to Peyton Manning djm : 6/10/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote: And I was pissed that the Giants drafted Mark Bavaro when Herschel Walker was still available.



After watching Ryan leaf and Vince young play out of their minds good in their respective bowl games you had to love both qbs. Leaf was perfect and young was even better. At least young had a winning record as a pro and actually had some fun nice moments. Leaf was the worst. In comment 13495731 Milton said:After watching Ryan leaf and Vince young play out of their minds good in their respective bowl games you had to love both qbs. Leaf was perfect and young was even better. At least young had a winning record as a pro and actually had some fun nice moments. Leaf was the worst.

I was pissed when we drafted Eli in 2004 jnoble : 6/10/2017 10:12 pm : link Yep. It's true. I wanted to keep Collins and draft Robert Gallery and not start over again at QB with this skinny kid who was going to take a least a couple years to develop. Guess I was wrong about THAT lol

during the Reeves/Brown era... jnoble : 6/10/2017 10:16 pm : link ..every week, quite literally every week I woke up Sunday thinking THIS was finally going to be the game that Dave Brown and our offense would get it together (especially Brown) and we'd be contenders

Many Anakim : 6/10/2017 10:30 pm : link Ramses Barden

Clint Sintim







With James Hardy's death this week, he came to mind. I thought Hardy was going to be a star WR in the NFL.





Fun fact: I mentioned James Hardy in the 2007 Super Bowl thread

I really thought Mariota was going to be a flop and he's proving me Devon : 6/10/2017 10:46 pm : link wrong, recently.



For the Giants, I championed for Travis Beckum hard, they drafted him, and I was completely wrong on him. He never put in the work for them to even try to use him and then when he started to maybe pull it together to at least be an adequate backup, he got injured.

I remember being really jazzed about signing Lavar Arrington jnoble : 6/10/2017 10:47 pm : link And then we had Voltron on defense. Turned out most of the parts of Voltron couldnt stop getting hurt

RE: I remember being really jazzed about signing Lavar Arrington Anakim : 6/10/2017 10:52 pm : link

Quote: And then we had Voltron on defense. Turned out most of the parts of Voltron couldnt stop getting hurt



I was stoked for Mr. Nickels. I was so excited. Turns out the only good game had with us was against the Cowboys up until he got injured and was out for the season





And that was the same game where Tony Romo debuted In comment 13495858 jnoble said:I was stoked for Mr. Nickels. I was so excited. Turns out the only good game had with us was against the Cowboys up until he got injured and was out for the seasonAnd that was the same game where Tony Romo debuted

RE: I really thought Mariota was going to be a flop and he's proving me David in LA : 6/10/2017 10:54 pm : link

Quote: wrong, recently.



For the Giants, I championed for Travis Beckum hard, they drafted him, and I was completely wrong on him. He never put in the work for them to even try to use him and then when he started to maybe pull it together to at least be an adequate backup, he got injured.



I thought Beckum was a talented kid, but didn't like the fit at all in a KG offense. This could be another one of those Bryan Kehl situation, where the front office made the pick, but the coach wasn't on board with the pick. I wasn't aware of any questions about his work ethic (I could be wrong!), but IIRC his career was derailed with a knee injury. In comment 13495857 Devon said:I thought Beckum was a talented kid, but didn't like the fit at all in a KG offense. This could be another one of those Bryan Kehl situation, where the front office made the pick, but the coach wasn't on board with the pick. I wasn't aware of any questions about his work ethic (I could be wrong!), but IIRC his career was derailed with a knee injury.

He comped to not knowing the playbook as well as he should have. Devon : 6/10/2017 11:07 pm : link The rare Randle-sequel case were a player actually earned the lazy/subpar effort tag, even if he tried to correct it late.

RE: He comped to not knowing the playbook as well as he should have. Devon : 6/10/2017 11:07 pm : link

Quote: The rare Randle-sequel case were a player actually earned the lazy/subpar effort tag, even if he tried to correct it late.



*-esque, not sequel In comment 13495870 Devon said:*-esque, not sequel

I'm the only person on the planet grizz299 : 6/10/2017 11:39 pm : link who didn't like Strahan early in his career.



I'd rather talk about the times I was right...Brewer was the only lineman I ever saw who shunned contact.

I kept getting suckered santacruzom : 12:03 am : link By annual Gianta.com puff pieces about Shaun Williams. They were never prophetic.

And I totally thought santacruzom : 12:04 am : link That Will Allen would never go to jail.

RE: I thought Tiki Barber FStubbs : 7:03 am : link

Quote: would be a TV star.



Whoops.



To this day I wonder what goes through the mind of Tiki Barber every time he sees his nemesis Strahan with literally EVERYTHING he ever wanted - the ring, the TV career, the Hall of Fame spot, the respect ... In comment 13495902 Sarcastic Sam said:To this day I wonder what goes through the mind of Tiki Barber every time he sees his nemesis Strahan with literally EVERYTHING he ever wanted - the ring, the TV career, the Hall of Fame spot, the respect ...

OBJ: Big Blue '56 : 7:10 am : link I thought he would have attended and excelled at OTAs. Hopefully he will recover by the time the season starts.



I was so totally wrong about this guy I had to stop drinking it: gidiefor : Mod : 7:23 am : : 7:23 am : link The Kool-Aid

RE: OBJ: Klaatu : 8:07 am : link

Quote: I thought he would have attended and excelled at OTAs. Hopefully he will recover by the time the season starts.



You dog! In comment 13495918 Big Blue '56 said:You dog!

I honestly thought Glover : 8:23 am : link Heath Sch黮er was going to go off. Obviously he was short, and Ryanis not, thought Ryan was good enough to take the shot. I thought Bosa would be a great run defender, but he's shown better pass rush skills than I thought he would. I was pretty high on Erasmus James, but injuries derailed him. Also thought John Roper was going to be a beast. 8 sack on season in a 6 year career.

Surprised, oldog : 9:02 am : link that no one has mentioned Jeremy, whose super competitiveness and even rage seemed to lead to him falling short of becoming the true hall of famer that his early performance seemed to promise. As well, of course, he played so robustly that injury was always a concern. Another player, who, of course, has launched along the same orbit, OBJ.

RE: Phil Simms madgiantscow009 : 9:20 am : link

Quote: Phil who???



what didn't you like about Simms?



in his senior season he completed 92 of 173 passes for a 53.2% completion percentage and had six touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 1,229 yards.[2] The team also finished with a 2𤖫 record in his senior season and failed to make a bowl game during Simms' four years



[2] Simms finished his career at Morehead State with 409 completions in 835 attempts for a 48.9% completion percentage.[2] He also totalled 32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a school-record 5,545 yards.[2] In comment 13495767 gtt350 said:what didn't you like about Simms?in his senior season he completed 92 of 173 passes for a 53.2% completion percentage and had six touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 1,229 yards.[2] The team also finished with a 2𤖫 record in his senior season and failed to make a bowl game during Simms' four years[2] Simms finished his career at Morehead State with 409 completions in 835 attempts for a 48.9% completion percentage.[2] He also totalled 32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a school-record 5,545 yards.[2]

Yeah, Tyrone Wheatley Gman11 : 9:42 am : link I thought he was going to be the superstar RB they so desperately needed.



Kerry Collins. Thought he was trash, but had a few decent seasons.



Kurt Warner more than once. I thought he might hold the starter job for a year or two with the Giants. In fact, he started out pretty good, then seemed to be afraid to let go of the ball. I then figured he was done. Then, he goes to the Cardinals and has a revival.

I admit ChicagoMarty : 9:45 am : link I thought Ron Dayne was going to be a star...

Here are my rights and wrongs PatersonPlank : 10:35 am : link Wrong:

Ron Dayne - i though since he did it for a big program

Trent Richardson - again, ALA so why not (still can't believe what a bust he was)

Ryan Leaf - I thought he was as good as Peyton

Gallery - actually did ok later as a G

Mandarich - workout steroid warrior

The Boz - I thought he'd be good



Rights:

Manzel - never a doubt

Barden - waste of a 3rd from Cal Poly (what division are they in?)

Leinert - surrounded by loads of talent, I could have completed a pass at USC (or two)

Brandon Weeden







RE: I still believe Tyrone Wheatley smshmth8690 : 10:46 am : link

Quote: Will break every nyg rushing record there is.



First thought I had as well. In comment 13495714 djm said:First thought I had as well.

My brother is a Bucs fan Biteymax22 : 10:47 am : link When they drafted Winston I called to congratulate him for picking up JaMarcus Russel...

Cedric Jones Les in TO : 10:47 am : link I thought he was going to prove the doubters wrong who said he didn't deserve to be the 5thoverall pick

ususally accompanied by idiotsavant : 10:52 am : link the word 'compromise' players like Mitch Petrus, who I though would make a decent sleeper guard, using the logic that 'we wont draft one early, as I would prefer, so lets find one later.' Kid was strong and stout...did very little.



Active Players? - Kennard (LB) who I thought would do very little to nothing (lazy on my part, I did not even look at the kids data, it was just a dumb comment I really made on JR). . That said, he has only flashed not been a solid contributor. Yet. but he may become one!



Big Misses? Ron Dayne, liked the idea of a battering ram to make the D stay close, figure that he would do. He had a few moments, but not worth the draft spot.



Hits with big RBs? Brandon Jacobs!





RE: Cedric Jones BigBlueShock : 10:59 am : link

Quote: I thought he was going to prove the doubters wrong who said he didn't deserve to be the 5thoverall pick

I hate the Ravens to this day for that draft. And teams for passing on Lawrence Phillips. Ogden was ours for the taking, damn it. Much like I hate the Timberwolves for taking two freaking PGs and forcing the Warriors to take Steph Curry, one pick before the Knicks. Those two drafts will forever eat at my soul. In comment 13495984 Les in TO said:I hate the Ravens to this day for that draft. And teams for passing on Lawrence Phillips. Ogden was ours for the taking, damn it. Much like I hate the Timberwolves for taking two freaking PGs and forcing the Warriors to take Steph Curry, one pick before the Knicks. Those two drafts will forever eat at my soul.

All misses Keyser : 11:35 am : link Reggie Bush - I thought he would be a much bigger star.



Coby Fleener - Actually, looking at his stats, he's been decent, but I thought he would be an all-pro playing with Luck.



OO - watched him at UCLA, figured he would be much better than what little he has shown.



Matt Flynn - I thought he would have been a starter somewhere at some point in his career.



Jamarcus Russell - Yes, I admit it, I thought he would be good, or at least not as bad as he was.



Drew Olsen - watched him at UCLA win a bunch of games all by himself. Figured he would at least catch on as a backup with a chance to play some if there were injuries. Surprised that he never caught on as a project/backup.

RE: Cedric Jones BigBlueShock : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: I thought he was going to prove the doubters wrong who said he didn't deserve to be the 5thoverall pick

I hate the Ravens to this day for that draft. And teams for passing on Lawrence Phillips. Ogden was ours for the taking, damn it. Much like I hate the Timberwolves for taking two freaking PGs and forcing the Warriors to take Steph Curry, one pick before the Knicks. Those two drafts will forever eat at my soul. In comment 13495984 Les in TO said:I hate the Ravens to this day for that draft. And teams for passing on Lawrence Phillips. Ogden was ours for the taking, damn it. Much like I hate the Timberwolves for taking two freaking PGs and forcing the Warriors to take Steph Curry, one pick before the Knicks. Those two drafts will forever eat at my soul.

Wtf? BigBlueShock : 12:01 pm : link Not sure why my post randomly posted again, sorry guys