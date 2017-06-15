Post minicamp 53 man roster projection mort christenson : 6/15/2017 5:55 pm

So the offseason workouts are done. OTAs and Minicamp have no passed. And the roster is full. So who will be the survivors to 53? And who will make the PS?



QB (Current)-Manning, Johnson, Smith, Webb

QB (Keep)-Manning, Webb and....John, no, Smit, no....errr. Coin flip. I'll say Johnson. For now.

QB (cut)-Smith

Comment: I think the thought would be that Johnson is more capable of stepping in should there be an emergency and Smith is still a reclamation project to some degree. And we have Webb to develop. No need for 2 guys who need coaching up.



RB (Current)-Abdullah, Darkwa, Draughn, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (Kept)-Darkwa, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (cut)-Abdullah, Draughn

Comment: Assuming health, these 4 are easy. Darkwa is a ST guy and they like his potential as a RB so he is good depth there. Draughn is a character guy but Darkwa is over Draughn if all things are equal.





FB (Current)-Huesman, Shane Smith

FB (Kept)-

FB (cut)-Huesman, Smith

PS-Smith

Comment: To be honest, I was preparing myself to keep a FB but the TEs screw that up. If we keep 5 (or even 4) TEs, there is no room for a FB. So Lacosse and Tye are ahead of Smith or Huesman. I will keep one of them on the PS and again, it's a tossup for me but I went with Smith since he is a more natural FB. But if Huesman converts his athleticism into football skills, he could fascinate the coaches.



WR (Current)-Beckham, Harris, Keeon Johnson, King, Lane, Lewis, Marshall, Norwood, Powe, Travis Rudolph, Shepard, Snead

WR (Kept)-Beckham, Harris, King, Rudolph, Marshall, Shepard

WR (cut)-Johnson, Lane, Lewis, Norwood, Powe, Snead

PS: Powe

Comment: I wonder if King is really a potential player or just a AAAA player (to use a baseball term) but he gets the 1st string reps when someone is out. So it seems he is the 4th WR. Harris stays for STs but I would imagine he's battling for a spot in camp and maybe Lewis or Powe sticks over him. I kept Rudolph. He seems like the type of guy who finds a way to stick. And I kept Powe on the PS. But maybe Rudolph goes to the PS if he isn't so productive in preseason games.





TE (Current)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Tye, Colin Thompson

TE (Kept)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Tye

TE (cut)-Thompson

Comment: Not sure how you cut any of them at this point. Maybe by the time we have to go to 53, injuries or performance makes it clearer. But for now, I am sticking with 5.



OL (Current)-Jones, Richburg, Halapio, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Bowie, Gettis, Flowers, Wheeler, Dunker

OL (Kept)-Jones, Richburg, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Flowers, Wheeler

OL (cut)-Halapio, Bowie, Gettis, Dunker

PS: Dunker, Gettis (if he is eligible)

Comment: My logic on King could apply to Gettis. He is always first one in if Pugh gets injured. But I assume Fluker will either start or be the backup OG (and Jerry will do the same). And I just think Gettis is overmatched. So I cut Gettis. Looks like Wheeler will be given every chance to make it as a backup LT. As will Bisno as backup RT and Guard. Jones is the backup center. Hoping Dunker shows enough to be a PS guy. And maybe Gettis gets more time on the PS if he remains eligible.





DE (Current)-Maponga, Moss, Odighizuwa, Okwara, JPP, Schwan, Taylor, Vernon, Jordan Williams, Wynn

DE (Kept)-Moss, Okwara, JPP, Taylor, Vernon, Wynn

DE (cut)-Owa, Maponga, Schwan, Williams

Comment: I am guessing Owa is getting help and I wonder if we put him on a reserve list for the year. But if he is well enough for camp, I don't know how this will shake out. Hard to cut a high round pick. In any case, odds are probably more likely he isn't with the team and that was why Taylor was signed. A nice hedge. I kept Wynn but 6 DEs is a lot. I think he can slide down to DT though. And Taylor did so also in minicamp. So maybe we keep 3 DTs and 5 to 6 DEs.





DT (Current)-Banks, Bromley, Bryant, Harrison, Jones, Thomas, Tomlinson

DT (Kept)-Harrison, Tomlinson, Thomas

DT (cut)-Bromley, Banks, Bryant, Jones

PS: Jones

Comment: I think the backup DT has to be the big runstopper since 1 or more will be replaced on most passing downs for a Taylor or Wynn or JPP sliding down inside. So I picked Thomas. Maybe Bryant is the guy. But to me, Bromley isn't. Never has been. Which is too bad because it was a bad pick when made. It didn't make sense then to a lot of people and it never made sense later on. Jones is already playing OL so maybe he gets a PS jersey and we try to make him into something.





LB (Current)-Robinson, Casillas, Grant, Herzlich, Kennard, Munson, Skinner, Thomas, Goodson

LB (Kept)-Robinson, Casillas, Herzlich, Kennard, Goodson, Thomas

LB (cut)-Grant, Munson, Skinner

PS: Skinner, Munson

Comment: Herzlich and Thomas. Kept Herzlich because until he is actually dead, it's not wise to pick against him. And they kept Thomas all this time for a reason. I would think Skinner and Munson each have a shot. But I put them on the PS for now.



CB (Current)-Amos, Apple, Blake, Deayon, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC, Tribune

CB (Kept)-Apple, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC

CB (cut)-Amos, Tribune, Blake, Hunter

Comment: I will guess we have a 5th CB. Maybe even a 6th. But I don't care for Blake and I think Deayon is a great guy to root for but hard to bet on. Originally I kept both but I was at 56 before going through the roster again. So I cut them both and figure it will be someone else who is the 5th guy here.



S (Current)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, Ihenacho, Johnson, Murphy, Pinkins, Robinson, D Thompson, M Thompson

S (Kept)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, D Thompson

S (cut)-Pinkins, Ihenacho, Johnson, Murphy, Robinson, M Thompson

Comment: Most important ability is availability and Mykelle is always nursing something. If healthy, I think he would stick but betting on his health is a poor bet. Ihenacho will be a tough cut. I am guessing Pinkins is going to make a run. I originally kept him but I needed to cut 3 more so I cut him. But maybe he sticks. Or maybe Ihenacho sticks. Or maybe Mykelle. The only other issue here is Berhe's health. But he has shown very well when he is healthy and maybe he will learn not to lead with his head now.



K (Current)-Rosas

K (Kept)-Rosas

K (cut)-



P (Current)-Wing

P (Kept)-Wing

P (cut)-



LS (Current)-DeOssie

LS (Kept)-DeOssie

LS (cut)-





Offense-27

QB-3

RB-4

FB-0

TE-5

WR-6

OL-9



Defense-23

DE-6

DT-3

LB-6

CB-4

S-4



STs-3



Last comment. I doubt we keep 5 TEs. And so look at the fact that I kept LaCosse and Tye as 4th and 5th TEs more as a function of thinking each of them has a better shot than the ones battling for 5th CB at this point. Or 4th DT. Chances are we keep only 4 and either keep the 5th CB from the guys we have or someone we pick up. But then again, who knows? Better to keep 5 good TEs than 4 good ones and a lesser FB. And injuries will make some things clearer I guess. But tough battles at the end of the depth chart at QB, TE/FB, WR, OL, DE and Safety.