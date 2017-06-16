Giants will wear white Color Rush jerseys vs. Cowboys Anando : 6/16/2017 4:30 pm



Quote: It will be the first time the Giants have worn white jersey tops at home since their 2000 home opener against the Cardinals. They wore white at home for that game as part of the rollout of a new uniform scheme highlighted by the return of the classic "NY" logo helmet.

gonna be weird seeing the cowboys in blue ron mexico : 6/16/2017 4:38 pm : link almost never see that.

Love this... Dan in the Springs : 6/16/2017 4:38 pm : link My kids bought me the color-rush Beckham jersey last year because I wouldn't stop talking about how good it looked. Of course we lost the game to Philly, hoping this one goes better obviously...

First time BIG FRED 1973 : 6/16/2017 4:40 pm : link they will be wearing white at home vs the Cowboys since week 2 in 1987 .From 1980-87 they wore white at home every time vs Dallas and wore white for every home game in 1980 for some strange reason

Our Color Rush uniforms are actually Colorless Rush PatersonPlank : 6/16/2017 5:52 pm : link Why can't they be all blue.

Our color rush uniforms are perfect. In comment 13502346 PatersonPlank said:Our color rush uniforms are perfect.

Me too. In comment 13502305 Big Blue '56 said:Me too.

Didn't know this was TyFromQueens : 6/16/2017 6:07 pm : link A home game.



Surprised The NFL did not want us to open up at Dallas. Especially in prime time.



Can't wait for this game. We should put Dallas on notice early and often. We have all the tools.

I think the article is wrong Koffman : 6/16/2017 6:10 pm : link all the schedules I have seen, including the one currently on NFL.com show this as being an away game.

Ok, never mind it is the week 14 game and not the 2017 home opener. Koffman : 6/16/2017 6:11 pm : link ...

bring back the 80's blue Unis Paulie Walnuts : 6/16/2017 6:17 pm : link please instead



but I like making Dallas wear blue

This. In comment 13502348 Danny Kanell said:This.

I recall for a long stretch Beezer : 6/16/2017 6:26 pm : link Didn't the Giants and a few others wear white jerseys at home to force Dallas to wear the blue because at some point they had such a relatively worse record wearing them? For a time there was some kind of negative stigma with the blue jerseys for Dallas

The Giants must really, really hate 81_Great_Dane : 6/16/2017 6:26 pm : link the color rush concept. They opted for white, and are wearing it in a game where the visitor will wear blue instead of the Giants. Which is just kinda weird.

Don't mind the "color rush" Glover : 6/16/2017 9:36 pm : link but not a fan of the helmets that say Giants. Like the gray pants better. Keep the NY helmet. Just want a win, dont care what color they wear.

Apparently the Cowboys will be wearing blue at home more often now. Read an article the other day about it. That will be weird. In comment 13502275 ron mexico said:Apparently the Cowboys will be wearing blue at home more often now. Read an article the other day about it. That will be weird.

. arcarsenal : 6/17/2017 2:42 am : link Honestly my favorite Giants unis since the 80's/90's.



I really like our current look and think the white pants make the home blues pop more and love the away whites with the red numbering/lettering but the color rush throwbacks last year were so sharp. It was a no-brainer to wear those again.



The GIANTS logo will always be my favorite. Those helmets are the best in franchise history, IMO.

I'm the exact oposite. I think the grays are hideous and fugly. Gimmee the 80's/90s unis all day, every day. In comment 13502447 Glover said:I'm the exact oposite. I think the grays are hideous and fugly. Gimmee the 80's/90s unis all day, every day.

I agree. I just want to see the home blues from the 80s again, and I want the dark blue helmets that say 'GIANTS' , not the metallic blue helmets with 'GIANTS' on them. In comment 13502572 arcarsenal said:I agree. I just want to see the home blues from the 80s again, and I want the dark blue helmets that say, not the metallic blue helmets withon them.

Beezer Bubba : 6/17/2017 7:08 am : link You are correct in the late 70's-early 80's Dallas win loss ratio was worse when in their blues. Even when playing home they would wear white. Parcells used to have the team were white when home against Dallas. He was very superstitious.

Interesting decision, and I like it. truebluelarry : 6/17/2017 7:19 am : link I have good memories of the Giants in white beating Dallas at Giants Stadium in the early 1980s. I was also at the game in 2000 when they last wore WAH against Arizona.



Since the NFL adopted the two-jersey set rule (one team color - one white) in 1957 the Giants have rarely worn WAH.



They did it twice for full seasons: 1967 & 1980, then home games against Dallas from 1981-1987 and the one game against the Cardinals. That's it.



Prior to 1957 WAH was fairly common for the Giants in the mid 1950s.



In 1953 the Giants replaced their red jersey with a white one (with red numbers) and they wore those for about half their home games through 1956, with the exception of 1954 where they wore WAH for all their games.



In 1936 the Giants wore white for all their games (it was their only jersey), and in 1935 for about half, which was the first season they had a white jersey.









I have a Giants Hard Hat that has the Giants logo on one side and NY on the other. Wouldn't mind that as a helmet compromise.. In comment 13502575 Optimus-NY said:I have a Giants Hard Hat that has the Giants logo on one side and NY on the other. Wouldn't mind that as a helmet compromise..

I don’t get these color rush uniforms at all. bigblue1124 : 6/17/2017 8:30 am : link IMO just another way for putts fans to buy another jersey of the same player. I am a fan of the 80’s and 90’s uni’s but I could give a shit less what they wear as long as they win.



I can't attest for the other 32 teams, but just seeing the color rush jersey offerings for the Giants shows that there is incredible demand. They could charge more than their already incredible markup and still sell out. The same for the Salute to Service merchandise - they always sell out. In comment 13502616 bigblue1124 said:I can't attest for the other 32 teams, but just seeing the color rush jersey offerings for the Giants shows that there is incredible demand. They could charge more than their already incredible markup and still sell out. The same for the Salute to Service merchandise - they always sell out.

I don't know the exact reason but here is my guess. Marty in Albany : 6/17/2017 9:15 am : link Parcells was superstitious. He also thought that the Cowboys were superstitious about their uniforms. Because they wore white they seldom had to wear their road uniforms. It was thought that the Cowboys were superstitious and that they thought their road uniforms were unlucky or that they're white uniforms were lucky. I forgot which. By wearing white the Giants forced the Cowboys to wear their unlucky road uniforms.



Maybe after winning the Super Bowl Parcells decided that the Giants did not need the luck to beat the Cowboys.