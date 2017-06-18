Giants S Andrew Adams has ‘confidence’ entering 2nd year Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/18/2017 10:19 am : 6/18/2017 10:19 am Quote: The word Giants coaches have been using to describe the difference in second-year safety Andrew Adams this spring has been a peculiar one.



“Confidence.”



Just about every player makes a jump in his level of understanding from year one to year two, and Adams rocketed from an undrafted rookie who didn’t even make the team out of training camp to a starter in 13 regular-season games.



“I just think the confidence and the communication part of things [has improved],” coach Ben McAdoo said of Adams last week. “He has gone through it a year, so that helps. He has had some success.”



MORE...

- ( Giants safety Andrew Adams has ‘confidence’ entering second year - ( New Window

He better because River : 6/18/2017 10:21 am : link Johnson is coming for his job.

Quote: Johnson is coming for his job.

The disrespect for what Adams did as a rookie is stunning. Came out of nowhere to become a starter on one of the best secondaries in the league. Johnson isn't taking Adams spot. Johnson is PS material and will easily stay there all year baring injury.

Quote: Johnson is coming for his job.



Every day of an NFL players career, someone is coming after their job, even after Eli's job.

Adams Was A Pleasant Surprise Last Year Trainmaster : 6/18/2017 10:41 am : link Given the talent around him, I think he was able to grow / settle in.



Given he started and stayed healthy for 13 games, I'd be surprised he didn't make the roster. Might even start again.

Article refers to comments about Adams as "lip service". Jimmy Googs : 6/18/2017 11:02 am : link And that is what it is based on 2016. Free Safety is arguably the least talented position the Giants have otherwise Adams wouldn't even likely make the top 53.



Coaches and players clearly know that D Thompson is the "goods" at that position based on even the little he has played. I also think they know what they have in Adams and are really hoping DT becomes healthy. But unfortunately we are stuck with having to maybe rely on Adams again this year because DT is already missing days.



And, imo, that is bad news. Adams may have over-achieved to just get on the field in 2016, but that is where the value stopped. He just doesn't get into the pass defense mix often enough, especially since he can rely on a talented secondary of guys around him. He isn't quick, not an especially good tackler, nor is he aggressive.



I will give him some slack that maybe Year 2 brings better recognition skills, but would be happier if he stayed a reserve.

Did he come out of nowhere? Doomster : 6/18/2017 11:19 am : link Sure.....but basically, he was handed the job, because we had no one else....



He played like a rookie.....he missed assignments....he showed no basic instincts for the ball.....the one int was a gift....



But he has a year under his belt, and there still is no real competition for his job.....Thompson will be the starter if he can stay on the field.......but after him, what is there? Once again, the safety positions, outside of Collins, has been neglected....



So the year's experience will come in handy.....he had a year in the NFL because of injuries, otherwise he wouldn't have been on the team....



We have seen guys make a significant leap in a year....he may win the backup spot by default again, or maybe, just maybe, with knowledge of the defense, that invaluable year of experience, and knowing what is expected from him, maybe it gives him the confidence to step his game up....we would all love to see it....it remains to be seen...

Adams BlackburnBalledOut : 6/18/2017 11:36 am : link quietly played very very well last year. im sure he was aided by the solid defense around him but i cant think of many blown coverages or missed tackles. it wouldnt shock me if he ends up starting. i know thompson is back but hes basically a rookie again. Either way he will see plenty of action.



as for the notion that johnson is coming for his job.....johnson will not make it in the nfl. poor angles, weak tackler.

Quote: quietly played very very well last year. im sure he was aided by the solid defense around him but i cant think of many blown coverages or missed tackles. it wouldnt shock me if he ends up starting. i know thompson is back but hes basically a rookie again. Either way he will see plenty of action.



as for the notion that johnson is coming for his job.....johnson will not make it in the nfl. poor angles, weak tackler.



Johnson was only a one year starter at Clemson and improved in all aspects of his game as the season went along.



Johnson was only a one year starter at Clemson and improved in all aspects of his game as the season went along.

The Practice Squad is a great spot for Jadar to develop into an NFL starting caliber safety for NYG by year 2. The Rookie is big, fast and strong with real good natural ball skills.

Quote: quietly played very very well last year. im sure he was aided by the solid defense around him but i cant think of many blown coverages or missed tackles.



the only thing i agree with the above is the word "quiet". He was never around the ball on pass defense (sans one overthrow by Wentz).



As for blown coverages, go look at Cincy, Cleveland and Dallas games. Go to either Eagle game for missed tackles.



the only thing i agree with the above is the word "quiet". He was never around the ball on pass defense (sans one overthrow by Wentz).

As for blown coverages, go look at Cincy, Cleveland and Dallas games. Go to either Eagle game for missed tackles.

Sorry, but I am not a fan...

Eagle game XBRONX : 6/18/2017 12:59 pm : link "An undrafted free agent, Andrew Adams made his fifth start for the Giants in their win over Philadelphia on Sunday, and this was by far the biggest impact he has made. He led the team in tackles by two from his safety position, and recorded an interception and pass breakup in coverage as a true standout for the Giants this week. His four games coming into Sunday were all various shades of average, but this was a true game-changing performance from the rookie."

A lot of his success was because B-Mac didn't give up on him Dry Lightning : 6/18/2017 2:31 pm : link after the Redskins screw up. No question about it, B-Macs ability to incorporate new players into the system is a strength of his, where it was a tremendous weakness under Coughlin. Okwara is another example.

Watch him whiff Pierre Garcon with Jimmy Googs : 6/18/2017 4:36 pm : link both coverage and tackle in week 17.



Its all you need to see to show his athleticism...







[url]http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2017010111/2016/REG17/giants@redskins#menu=gameinfo%7CcontentId%3A0ap3000000767580&tab=videos[/url]



Players make mistakes Ten Ton Hammer : 6/19/2017 9:09 am : link I continue to be confused at how a rookie does rookie things, and viewers make their mind up about a player in absolutes. You would think people might have absorbed something after watching Landon Collins from year one to year two, but I guess not.

All players make mistakes, not just rookies. Players Jimmy Googs : 6/19/2017 9:32 am : link that show talent and ability stick. Collins showed plenty of both his rookie year. Adams did not.

There are a few competitors Elite Mobster #32 : 6/19/2017 10:23 am : link Adams does get credit for staying in the prescribed defense ordered by Spags.



The leading contenders are Eric Pinkins,& Thompson Although Thompson still looks a little gimpy at the moment. Its a strange injury. In this case Jadar Johnson steps up.



The Giants did not choose any DB prospects in the draft, therefore they elected to go with the young yet inexperienced guys here on the team already.



The only drafted player is Thompson, who we would like to see healthy, however the others vying for safety positions are guy we have confidence in. I really like Pinkins physicality, along with Adams. It looks like its Thompson, Pinkins and Adams.



As for Mykelle Thompson he is now a Cornerback. He could end up becoming a better prospect at that position. because of size and speed ratio, combined with the starters Jenkins Apple, & Dominic Cromartie. If he can play, that's a good set of Corners.









As Giants fans we should be happy bradshaw44 : 6/19/2017 10:29 am : link That our third string S is getting such positive accolades. He has proven at the very least to be serviceable when surrounded by good talent. If DT comes back to the level he flashed at the beginning of last year we are going to have one heck of a secondary this year.

It's nice to have depth at Safety considering some of the Heisenberg : 6/19/2017 11:05 am : link turds the Giants have put back there.

best thing you can say about Adams in 2016 djm : 6/19/2017 1:29 pm : link is that someone could have played a lot worse. Point out his flaws all you want but for a rookie to come in and play at a level that eclipsed terrible is testament to what Adams did last year and what he might be capable of moving forward. If Adams was terrible we would have seen it manifest in the form of a lot of big plays allowed. We really didn't see that very often in 2016.

Quote: that show talent and ability stick. Collins showed plenty of both his rookie year. Adams did not.



That's a lot more subjective than you seem willing to admit. The fact that he's still on the roster to be able to attend OTAs is enough of a point to make someone consider.

best case: annexOPR : 6/19/2017 1:59 pm : link great depth



worst case:

"weak link" in what will still bel 1 of the best secondaries in the NFL



S Andrew Adams... Torrag : 6/19/2017 4:55 pm : link ...I like him as a quality backup to Collins at SS. He's a liability if asked to roam and cover wide spaces due to average speed and change of direction skills.

Quote: In comment 13503609 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





that show talent and ability stick. Collins showed plenty of both his rookie year. Adams did not.







That's a lot more subjective than you seem willing to admit. The fact that he's still on the roster to be able to attend OTAs is enough of a point to make someone consider.



No, its really not. Its more than the Giants are willing to admit.

Unless someone is making plays all over the field... Milton : 6/20/2017 1:18 am : link ...or missing tackles all over the field, the safety position is near impossible to evaluate from our couches. I remember when Ryan Clark was an undrafted safety who bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad for a couple of years and I really didn't give him a second thought. But then he went on to have a heckuva career with the Skins and Steelers. Maybe Adams is another Ryan Clark. Too early to tell.

Here's a way Milton Jimmy Googs : 6/20/2017 7:29 pm : link Look to see how many times you see Adams come walking into the tv picture after a passing play has been blown dead downfield to either sideline. Or how times he has not set his depth properly and is running downfield to catch up to a WR that has blown by his zone.



Lacks recognition skills.



Johnson has great ball skills and can shadow receivers.good hands River : 6/20/2017 8:46 pm : link He just has to learn to tackle which is probable the easiest thing to teach. just needs desire and work ethic.

Quote: In comment 13503929 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13503609 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





that show talent and ability stick. Collins showed plenty of both his rookie year. Adams did not.







That's a lot more subjective than you seem willing to admit. The fact that he's still on the roster to be able to attend OTAs is enough of a point to make someone consider.







No, its really not. Its more than the Giants are willing to admit.



It takes some suspension of disbelief to buy that in some way you have the better eye for evaluating safety play over the team.