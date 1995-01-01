Many Giants stood out this spring ... here are 18 of them

yes gidiefor : Mod : 6/20/2017 8:50 am : : 6/20/2017 8:50 am : link very good article with some real insight at emerging players

great article YANKEE28 : 6/20/2017 9:20 am : link though I find it interesting that no mentions at the position of D Tackle.



What a "gift" to the DT that gets to win the starting job and is taking their snaps with Vernon on one side and Snacks on the other. An incredible opportunity is waiting for someone.

Rudolph did well to get noticed on specials. Chris684 : 6/20/2017 9:20 am : link WRs who do not routinely see offensive snaps need to contribute on special teams.



Tye vs LaCosse is shaping up to be a good camp battle. My money is still on Tye.

Save this to see how many really pan out during regular micky : 6/20/2017 9:30 am : link Season.."game" action.

thank god a few offensive lineman are on the list gtt350 : 6/20/2017 9:41 am : link .

DT's can't really stand out... Dan in the Springs : 6/20/2017 9:44 am : link



The things that stood out to me - the quote on Avery Moss from an unnamed source: Quote: One source insisted to me that Moss was going to be a serious player in the league.

That would be great news. I've been hoping we can find someone who can really pressure the QB as I hope to have numerous games where we play with a late lead and teams have to pass.



Of course all Giants fans have to be encouraged that Michael Hunter stood out. Spags' quote is great to hear. We all know how badly we need a legit 4th corner on this team.



Chad Wheeler. I think it's nice to know there is someone who just looks a bit natural and isn't overwhelmed playing at LT. It seems obvious that Pugh will not get a shot here. We're hoping Flowers really takes that next step, but either way, it's great to have a young, cheap, LT who might not be ready this year but can possibly be counted on in the future.



Finally, some news on the FB position. I'd heard it was Smith who got some first team reps. I hadn't heard about Huesman getting any first team reps so that is very interesting. Of course a converted QB might look good in shorts - will need to see him doing the dirty work when the pads get on. Good luck blocking Snacks - hope he doesn't have any of those assignments.



On the Papacast yesterday there was a mention of how Rudolph had the most punt return snaps of anyone on the team this spring. That's got to bode well for him. If he makes the team it will be on specials given the quality and depth at that position.



It's so hard crackerjack465 : 6/20/2017 9:47 am : link not to be excited about this team.



Seeing TEs, OL and LBs on that list, considered to be our biggest weaknesses, is very intriguing.

what Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/20/2017 9:54 am : : 6/20/2017 9:54 am : link I find interesting is you keep hearing good things about Avery Moss.

A Fullback on the roster! Dr. D : 6/20/2017 9:57 am : link Yay!



Never thought I would be so excited about just having a FB.

RE: what annexOPR : 6/20/2017 10:21 am : link

Quote: I find interesting is you keep hearing good things about Avery Moss.



Here's his weaknesses, according to NFL.com



"Too reliant upon athleticism at point of attack. Needs to learn to set and control the edge with greater force. Underdeveloped instincts against the run. Plus arm length is somewhat negated by basic hand skills as pass rusher. Hands work a little wide and go dormant at the top of the rush. Hasn't learned to clear his frame when blockers land first. Wasn't challenged enough since move from Nebraska. Character must be vetted. Banned from Nebraska's campus in 2014 following 2012 incident where he exposed himself to female student."



Literally every weakness is correctable with coaching/experience, assuming his "character concerns" are no longer a concern

Moss played at a small school BigBlueWhale : 6/20/2017 10:27 am : link and didn't get much coaching.



Spags seems to really like him.

I'd like to hear Wayne Gallmans name mentioned Brown Recluse : 6/20/2017 10:31 am : link more than it has been.

It would be fantastic if Michael Hunter can be the guy LI NHB : 6/20/2017 10:45 am : link who makes the big jump. Trevin Wade was the lone sour spot in the secondary and i'd love to see Hunter step in and take care of business.

Like there was ever any fuckin' doubt... arcarsenal : 6/20/2017 10:46 am : link Quote: TE Matt LaCosse -- Whenever he’s been on the field over the past three years, he’s impressed. This spring was no different. The Giants have high hopes for LaCosse as a receiver and blocker if he can remain healthy.

Also, I have been rewatching a lot of last season LI NHB : 6/20/2017 10:47 am : link and it's very exciting to hear that Goodson is prepared to take over in the middle. I think JR has done a decent job of finding short-term plug-n-play options in the middle the past few seasons, but it would be silly to say they've been anything more than that.



Having a young player with leadership qualities and a thump to his play will really make a big difference this season.

TE could actually be a strength annexOPR : 6/20/2017 10:51 am : link Engram, Lacosse, Adams, Ellison ... if lacosse stays healthy theres going to be some tough decisions amongst this group - which was essentially a wasteland last year





Travis Rudolph. Klaatu : 6/20/2017 11:14 am : link It's worth noting that he took more punt returns than anyone else in the Spring. If that continues in the Summer and he continues to show some ability as a returner, it may not bode well for Dwayne Harris. We'll see.



On the Papacast, I think it was Dottino (could've been Schmelk) who said that Rudolph may give the Giants what they'd hoped to get from Geremy Davis with regard to special teams. I think the better comparison is Davis to Darius Powe. Their size is similar, and while Powe may not be the returner that Rudolph is, he was a pretty good gunner in college, and I believe he also has a blocked punt on his resume'.



It would be nice if both Rudolph and Powe earned spots on the final 53, but again, that would most likely cost Dwayne Harris his job.

RE: Travis Rudolph. LI NHB : 6/20/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: It's worth noting that he took more punt returns than anyone else in the Spring. If that continues in the Summer and he continues to show some ability as a returner, it may not bode well for Dwayne Harris. We'll see.



Dwayne Harris is a fantastic gunner but he is an absolute liability in the return game at this point. I cringe anytime he has to field a punt in traffic.

Jadar Johnson. Klaatu : 6/20/2017 11:22 am : link He needs to hit the Big Blue Donut early and often. His instincts, athleticism, and ball skills are undeniable, but he must show that he's not a liability in run-support. I do have hope for the kid after watching him put on a show at the East-West Game.

Michael Hunter. Klaatu : 6/20/2017 11:36 am : link My guess is that the Giants have a lot more confidence in him than most of us fans do. There are still a ton of free agent CBs available, but the Giants seem content to give Hunter a real shot at the final 53 (along with Blake, M. Thompson, and their UDFAs). Of course, that could change over the summer, especially if they're bitten by the injury bug. Remember, they didn't sign Leon Hall until August last year. Again, we'll see.

I think Jadar makes the team annexOPR : 6/20/2017 11:43 am : link Collins, Johnson, Adams, Thompson ...



I think Jadar actually has the biggest potential of the late/FA prospects. Would be an ideal "ballhawk" opposite Collins ... honestly Collins is so good I don't even care who the FS is, but they've got some nice young options.

RE: I think Jadar makes the team Klaatu : 6/20/2017 11:48 am : link

Quote: Collins, Johnson, Adams, Thompson ...



I think Jadar actually has the biggest potential of the late/FA prospects. Would be an ideal "ballhawk" opposite Collins ... honestly Collins is so good I don't even care who the FS is, but they've got some nice young options.



And when was the last time we could say that, lol?

... annexOPR : 6/20/2017 12:04 pm : link TE/S could go from black holes to team strengths (on a team with a lot of "strengths")



and people will still find a way to cry about Reese. This team is absolutely loaded, and Wheeler/Biz are some exciting young OL prospects.

RE: I think Jadar makes the team KeoweeFan : 6/20/2017 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Collins, Johnson, Adams, Thompson ...



I think Jadar actually has the biggest potential of the late/FA prospects. Would be an ideal "ballhawk" opposite Collins ... honestly Collins is so good I don't even care who the FS is, but they've got some nice young options.

Jadar is an enigma. Great potential that showed up in "ball hawking". But watching the angles he took in run support last year was painful. If he could learn how to tackle, he'd be fine.

if tackling wasn't an issue annexOPR : 6/20/2017 12:27 pm : link Johnson wouldve been a 2nd round pick



thinking he finds his way on the field as dimeback / 3 safely look





I disagree.... Doomster : 6/20/2017 2:03 pm : link RE: Travis Rudolph. In comment 13504

LI NHB : 11:17 am



Dwayne Harris is a fantastic gunner but he is an absolute liability in the return game at this point. I cringe anytime he has to field a punt in traffic.



I wouldn't call him a liability.....he has shown the ability to take it to the house.....he took a paycut....he will be hungry.....I think because the offense sucked so bad last year, he tried too hard to create field position for the offense, so he took some chances on punts he normally wouldn't have....



If we lose some people to injury, I would rather see him out there at WR, than the likes of King, Lewis or Powe...

Forgot to add.... Doomster : 6/20/2017 2:04 pm : link Good to hear that SS looks like he is stepping up his game....

The buzz on Wheeler after the Combine must have been pretty bad. Big Blue Blogger : 6/20/2017 3:41 pm : link In a weak class for linemen, the first-team All-Pac 12 left tackle from an OL factory - a kid with many NFL starter attributes - doesn't even get drafted? I know his wingspan and bench press were disappointing, but falling out of the Draft altogether seems kind of extreme.





im just happy to Rory : 6/20/2017 3:41 pm : link see Aldrick Rosas on there. Kickers can be worth 4 wins a season.

If accuracy and decision-making weren't issues, Davis Webb would have been the #1 pick. Still, I admire your enthusiasm.

How do you have 18 standouts? Deej : 6/20/2017 3:53 pm : link It's like my list of the 28 great presidents. Doesnt work.

RE: I'm just happy to Big Blue Blogger : 6/20/2017 3:59 pm : link Quote: see Aldrick Rosas on there. Kickers can be worth 4 wins a season. Only if they are exceptionally good or exceptionally bad. NFL kickers have become insanely accurate. The average guy hits 80% of his FG attempts, and is reliable from 45 yards, given reasonable conditions.



Only if they are exceptionally good or exceptionally bad. NFL kickers have become insanely accurate. The average guy hits 80% of his FG attempts, and is reliable from 45 yards, given reasonable conditions.

Dan Bailey is fantastic, and we can only hope Rosas approaches that level. But how many wins was Bailey worth last year? He hasn't really been a difference-maker in many games the past couple of years. A great kicker probably has a bigger effect on fans' stress level than he does on the scoreboard.

RE: RE: I'm just happy to Brown Recluse : 6/20/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: Rory said:



Quote:





see Aldrick Rosas on there. Kickers can be worth 4 wins a season.



Only if they are exceptionally good or exceptionally bad. NFL kickers have become insanely accurate. The average guy hits 80% of his FG attempts, and is reliable from 45 yards, given reasonable conditions.



Dan Bailey is fantastic, and we can only hope Rosas approaches that level. But how many wins was Bailey worth last year? He hasn't really been a difference-maker in many games the past couple of years. A great kicker probably has a bigger effect on fans' stress level than he does on the scoreboard.



I don't know if Bailey is a great example. The Cowboys had the 5th rated total offense last season and the number 1 rated rushing offense.



I don't know if Bailey is a great example. The Cowboys had the 5th rated total offense last season and the number 1 rated rushing offense.

The Giants however, were putrid on offense last year and were carried by their defense and every FG/XP they could muster from their kicker. One would hope though, that won't be an issue this year.

Brown Recluse: In a way, the 2016 Giants illustrate the point well. Big Blue Blogger : 6/20/2017 4:27 pm : link Three mediocre, veteran castoffs combined to hit 21 of 22 FGAs and blew zero games, despite making us sweat every kick. Granted, the one miss - plus four shanked XPs - could have been costly. In the end, though, the Giants won all of those games (@DAL, NOR, CHI and @CLE). The Giants were also the beneficiaries of Bailey's most costly miss.

This maybe the best FA class River : 6/20/2017 4:30 pm : link we have had in years.

Really nice to hear about these youngsters! TC : 6/20/2017 5:39 pm : link I was as impressed with Shepard last year as everyone else, but thought that despite his strength he needed a little more meat to stand up in the NFL. Judging from his photo, I think he got it! Lookin' like an NFL body. :-)

