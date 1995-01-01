Giants getting some love on NFL Network

I would love to know what drugs Deion has been using all these years, Brown Recluse : 6/23/2017 9:16 am : link and I'd also like the number for his dealer.

... 26.2 : 6/23/2017 9:28 am : link The Eagles fans don't agree if you read the comments. They are a sleeper team and the division is wide open.



While PHI might be okay, their fans sure sound a lot like Redskin fans do every off season.

Deion oldog : 6/23/2017 9:40 am : link has some powerful broadcasting moves as well. But they are wrong about a key point, the Giants will not "challenge" the steers, they will crush them. Last year was just the warm up.

And Dak, oldog : 6/23/2017 9:52 am : link will prove to be just as he appeared in the second Giants-steers game last year, a rookie, 4th rounder. And not as the NFL network would have it, #14 in the whole NFL, on their list which once again does not include Eli.

Dallas is overrated Marty866b : 6/23/2017 9:58 am : link How come the "experts" don't talk about the players on defense that the Cowboys lost? They lost three starters in their secondary which wasn't that great to begin with. Witten is a year older and he looked very slow last year and Dez Bryant doesn't look like the same guy since his foot injury. They also lost a starter at wide receiver. I guess everyone is buying all in on Zeke,Prescott,and the o-line. I don't see how the Cowboys overall roster is nearly as good as the Giants. Time will tell.

... annexOPR : 6/23/2017 9:59 am : link the giants are going to blow out Dallas week 1 - and I can't wait.

Quote: How come the "experts" don't talk about the players on defense that the Cowboys lost? They lost three starters in their secondary which wasn't that great to begin with. Witten is a year older and he looked very slow last year and Dez Bryant doesn't look like the same guy since his foot injury. They also lost a starter at wide receiver. I guess everyone is buying all in on Zeke,Prescott,and the o-line. I don't see how the Cowboys overall roster is nearly as good as the Giants. Time will tell.



Outside of Martin/Frederick/Smith/Elliot, I'm not sure there's a Dallas starter I even consider taking over his Giants counterpart. Maybe Lee if he wasn't so injury prone.



And Dan Bailey if you count STs.

I tried doing the same thing ... maybe 5/6 starters from Dallas I'd take. Sean Lee would be the best giants linebacker since Lawrence Taylor and a no brainer. He is a phenomenal player and I'd kill to watch him run around behind the giants DL.



Fortunately he is not LT nor is he good enough to cover the glaring holes that defense will have this year In comment 13509212 giants#1 said:I tried doing the same thing ... maybe 5/6 starters from Dallas I'd take. Sean Lee would be the best giants linebacker since Lawrence Taylor and a no brainer. He is a phenomenal player and I'd kill to watch him run around behind the giants DL.Fortunately he is not LT nor is he good enough to cover the glaring holes that defense will have this year

The NFL East games are always tough games George from PA : 6/23/2017 10:11 am : link But that Match up favors Giants.



We got better...not sure the Cowboys got better early....losing their defensive backfield which played well last year and having no menacing pass rush.



The Eagle match up is tougher imo.

I like it better, Doomster : 6/23/2017 11:29 am : link when the Giants are under the radar....



They seem to play better when they get no respect.....



But it is hard not to get excited about this team....



The only thing that can stop them, it seems, is injuries....



With this defense playing another year together, with Apple having a year under his belt, a healthy Vernon and JPP, if Thompson can stay on the field at FS, if Goodson can make that jump as a starter, and Tomlinson is the second coming of Cofield, the defense becomes scary.....



As for Eli, he finally has options......last year, on third down we were so one dimensional.....this year with Ellison, Engram, Perkins, Vereen, and Marshall to complement OBj and SS, if Eli is ready, we could be a two headed monster....



The media just loves Dallas...let them....Does Dak come down to earth this year? Will their defense fall apart? That's why they play the games.....

You getting excited is akin to Jerry Jones relinquishing complete control of the Cowboys..😜

We are going to crush River : 6/23/2017 12:20 pm : link Them on national tv that Sunday night. Try running zeke when your down 4 scores.

Don't be fooled. This game will be close and the last team with the SterlingArcher : 6/23/2017 12:43 pm : link ball will win it. With Cole Beasley the Giant killer and Jason Witten who has been killing the Giants for the last 30, 40 years it will be close.

I think we might be RinR : 6/23/2017 12:45 pm : link over estimating the drop off with Dez. I need to see more but he had a very good playoff game vs. GB.

If I had my pick of Cowboys to replace Giant starters... Big Blue Blogger : 6/23/2017 1:01 pm : link ...in addition to the positions already mentioned, I'd take Byron Jones over our assorted question-marks at free safety. Then I'd take a hard look at right tackle. La'el Collins hasn't done much so far, but his pedigree is far superior to Bobby Hart's, and he isn't yet in the retread category like the Giants' other option, D.J. Fluker.



Maliek Collins would be a candidate to pair with Harrison, though Dalvin Tomlinson might be the better player over time. Beasley vs. Shepard is debatable, but SS appears to have the much higher upside. I'd obviously take Dez Bryant over Brandon Marshall; but I guess the question would be Dez vs. Beckham, since they are the respective #1 WRs.

Philly worries me a lot more than Dallas. Klaatu : 6/23/2017 1:11 pm : link Revamped their WR corps, still have a very good defense, and they've had our number for a while.

Giants have the defense River : 6/23/2017 1:14 pm : link The Cowboys don't and Mac will be trying to make a point with his offense.

Foot on the gas pedal from begining to end.

Mike G is the man mattlawson : 6/23/2017 1:28 pm : link miss him

Regarding Dak Prescott... EricJ : 6/23/2017 1:29 pm : link the guy did not have to do much last year. He did not show me that he could check out of a play and make the right adjustments at the line. He did not show me that he could carry a team on his back and win a game with his arm.



Did he make some nice throws last year? Of course... but we saw what happened when a team was able to prevent their run game from dominating. Dak was asked to do more and the Giants beat him both times in those games.

Only team that worries me is Green Bay River : 6/23/2017 1:50 pm : link Rodgers is a wild card and McCarthy seems to know what Mac wants to do on offense. Please no more lambo trips next January. Giants need to bring the playoffs home this year.

RE: We are going to crush Brick72 : 6/23/2017 6:51 pm : link

Quote: Them on national tv that Sunday night. Try running zeke when your down 4 scores. The only problem I have with that is we don't seem to take large leads even when we can. Too many games are closer than they should be. Too often we let teams come back or make it close. That's a Coughlin holdover mentality that hopefully McAdoo shakes off. Take the 2-3 TD lead as soon as you can and then unleash the D. That will demoralize some teams and make others take risky chances to stay in the game. The Giants should exert their will when they are in front, not play conservatively. Pedal to the metal.



The only problem I have with that is we don't seem to take large leads even when we can. Too many games are closer than they should be. Too often we let teams come back or make it close. That's a Coughlin holdover mentality that hopefully McAdoo shakes off. Take the 2-3 TD lead as soon as you can and then unleash the D. That will demoralize some teams and make others take risky chances to stay in the game. The Giants should exert their will when they are in front, not play conservatively. Pedal to the metal.

When you think about it, how many teams seriously think they can come back against the Pats when they are down by 2-3 touchdowns? They will try but the mentality Belichick has installed is against them. McAdoo is young enough and has the tools this year to create that mentality.

RE: Don't be fooled. This game will be close and the last team with the Brick72 : 6/23/2017 6:53 pm : link

As I recall, Landon Collins showed rather emphatically that Witten isn't likely to be the Giants killer he once was.

RE: Dallas is overrated Milton : 6/23/2017 7:02 pm : link The Cowboys are a disaster waiting to happen. I almost feel sorry for their fans. Almost. I don't know what the betting line is on their season record, but I would bet the under with confidence. I could see them going 4-12. Maybe 6-10 if they don't lose anybody to injury.



p.s.--It's not just about lack of talent on defense, it's also about lack of leadership in the locker room and on the coaching staff (which is emasculated by Jerry Jones). This is a team that will not be able to weather a losing streak. When the shit hits the fan, they will go come apart at the seams rather than come together as a team.

. arcarsenal : 6/23/2017 7:04 pm : link Some of you guys are way too dismissive of Dallas.



I hate them as much as anyone on this entire board, but I really don't think they're going to be nearly as bad as some of you guys do.

I wouldn't denigrate ANY team Big Blue '56 : 6/23/2017 10:32 pm : link in our division..On paper I do believe we're as competive as any NFC team and could make a serious run, but no, I take NO ONE from our division for granted..