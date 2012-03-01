Brandon Jacobs or Ahmad Bradshaw (hypothetical exercise)

Jacobs. Keith : 6/23/2017 2:55 pm : link I loved AB, but Jacobs brought something not many do.

Bradshaw montanagiant : 6/23/2017 2:55 pm : link Love the Beast but AB was the more complete back IMO

Jacobs all day DennyInDenville : 6/23/2017 2:59 pm : link And I LOVED Bradshaw.



Jacobs was pretty much unique.

This offense map7711 : 6/23/2017 3:01 pm : link Could use some of Jacobs nasty attitude

For this team adamg : 6/23/2017 3:02 pm : link I think Jacobs complements our backfield the best.



But at the same time, I think Bradshaw was better and would immediately be our best option in virtually any situation (except maybe goalline).



Tough call. I say Jacobs just because he'd have a role immediately without offsetting anyone else.

I just think Bradshaw was the better all around player, shockeyisthebest8056 : 6/23/2017 3:03 pm : link so I'll usually lean that way most times. I think an argument could be made that Jacobs would be a better fit for what the 2017 Giants need.

Jacobs Thegratefulhead : 6/23/2017 3:04 pm : link

- ( When he demolished someone, it changed the course of games. What he did to Woodson in Green Bay set the tone. He made me jump out of my seat and scream. One of my favorite Giants of all time. That he still bleeds blue makes it even better. Jaocbs - ( New Window

Jacobs... dm1898135 : 6/23/2017 3:10 pm : link A great leader on and off the field as well as a fiery player. Always played with a little bit of F. U. and still bleeds blue to this day.



Bradshaw was a great player and Giant, but I feel he was a bit more "prototypical" than Jacobs, even though he was unique in his own right.

Jacobs larryflower37 : 6/23/2017 3:11 pm : link all day. He brings a level of intensity that is unmatched. He would be a great addition to the team.



Wow, would I love to see OBJ and Jacobs on the field together against the cowgirls in primetime.

Burn Jerry's world to the ground

Like others have said, love Bradshaw, Beezer : 6/23/2017 3:21 pm : link but Jacobs gave the offense something that most teams don't have, ever. He wasn't a Hall of Famer, but he was a great teammate and leader, and a very unique, tenacious football player. The heart of a franchise.

You can't go wrong with either one. Brown Recluse : 6/23/2017 3:47 pm : link Both were very good runners and blockers. Bradshaw was a better receiver and probably had a more complete skillset.



Personally, I'd go with Jacobs though. I just really miss his fire and intensity.

great tandem, but if i had to pick one it would be Jacobs because Victor in CT : 6/23/2017 3:47 pm : link he set the tone with his physicality. The Woodson play just changed the tone of that game. GB knew they wer going to get beat up.

Jacobs gtt350 : 6/23/2017 3:55 pm : link his pass protection for one

AB would probably fit phil in arizona : 6/23/2017 4:41 pm : link what McAdoo wants to do better, but I really think BJ was a generational player. I'd take him even if his role was diminished.



It would be a tougher call if we didn't have Perkins.

An AB with healthy feet and ankles is an easy choice over Jacobs Torrag : 6/23/2017 4:43 pm : link Seriously I didn't even have to think hard about it. He's a much better football player.

Another pro-Jacobs argument phil in arizona : 6/23/2017 4:55 pm : link would be that LBs are trending smaller.



He might force opposing defenses have to sub in a bigger 'run stuffing' LB in certain situations. This would force the defense's hand and it might also open up some things in the passing game.





Watching this conversation progress uncledave : 6/23/2017 5:19 pm : link has been a boxing match with flurries of punches...I would have to say though at the moment Jacobs has the slight edge. Interesting that many people value Jacobs demeanor, power and energy most of all. Whereas the Bradshaw advocates are focused more on just how tenacious Bradshaw always was as a pure runner.

Can we just have that offensive line? larryflower37 : 6/23/2017 5:25 pm : link I think Perkins would be a good back behind that line.

The fun thing about those two play together Motley Two : 6/23/2017 5:30 pm : link was Bradshaw played like he was every bit as large as Jacobs. He punished plenty of guys too.

RE: . Boy Cord : 6/23/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: Giants have had some great memories vs. Cowboys this century. In comment 13509824 Rocky369 said:Giants have had some great memories vs. Cowboys this century.

Jacobs geelabee : 6/23/2017 5:43 pm : link The question should have been asked this way...which back would Cowboy or Redskin defenders least like to see in the Gmen's backfield...if you were a opponent's defender who would you prefer to tackle? Most would prefer to tackle the 205 lb Bradshaw...vs the 270lb locomotive monster Jacob...for that reason I would want JACOBS who scares the living shit out of defenders and would make the Giants O much more dangerous since defenders have to be concerned with stoping this BEAST..

No way I could choose Johnny5 : 6/23/2017 5:59 pm : link They were both such great backs for us.

Bradshaw annexOPR : 6/23/2017 6:19 pm : link



Jacobs looked scarier. That's it.





- ( and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" - although he lacked the elite speed that would've made him a hall of fame caliber player.Jacobs looked scarier. That's it. Bradshaw Career - ( New Window

RE: Bradshaw DonQuixote : 6/23/2017 6:37 pm : link

Quote: and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" - although he lacked the elite speed that would've made him a hall of fame caliber player.



Jacobs looked scarier. That's it.

Bradshaw Career - ( New Window )



Absolutely. People forget what a great all around back AB was for us. As much as I appreciated BJs attidude, he was more of a gimmick IMO. In comment 13510093 annexOPR said:Absolutely. People forget what a great all around back AB was for us. As much as I appreciated BJs attidude, he was more of a gimmick IMO.

If Bradshaw had a healthy career... Milton : 6/23/2017 6:56 pm : link He would've been one of the top three RBs in the league in my opinion. I liken him to Marshawn Lynch. He was a little smaller than Lynch, but no less tough, no less physical, no easier for one man to stop. And he was probably a better receiver than Lynch although I can't say for sure because I didn't see enough of Lynch.



That being said, the bowlegged running style that made Bradshaw great was also what wore him down and led to the missed practices and shortened career. So I'm not sure you could have one without the other (meaning the injuries and his greatness were connected).



As for Jacobs, ultimately he was too one-dimensional and I think he lost much of his explosiveness after his first two years as a starter. Just too many hits to his lower body given his upright running style (which may have simply a result of being 6'4"). I always felt he should've been playing at a lower weight. Did he really need to be 267 lbs? Wouldn't he have been just as feared at 247 lbs and all the more lighter on his feet? I never understood that. And his unreliability as a pass-catcher made him one-dimensional.



As a defensive coordinator in the 2007 playoffs, I would've been more worried about a healthy Bradshaw in the backfield than a healthy Jacobs. It's just a shame that Bradshaw couldn't stay healthy, but like I said, given the way he ran, good health was never in the cards.

We all loved the way Jacobs ran over people 81_Great_Dane : 6/23/2017 7:15 pm : link but he didn't keep his feet afterwards. Look at the LaRon Landry video. Jacobs crushes him... and goes down. He got an extra 5-7 yards after contact. Nice, but not amazing. That was the thing with Jacobs. Guys didn't bounce off him, Earl Campbell-style. He'd deliver punishment but go down himself.



He was not an outstanding short yardage runner, either. Not great moving the pile on short yardage. Much better, much more difficult to tackle, if he could get to the linebackers.



Jacobs at his best was good for a couple of 30+ yard runs a game. Which was fantastic -- but he didn't have breakaway speed. He'd usually be run down from behind by DBs. He wasn't generally a threat to go all the way no matter where the Giants were on the field.



Plus the things that made Jacobs inspiring also made him a headache at times, remember? Throwing his helmet in the stands, and that crap?



So a lot of people overrated Jacobs because he was very entertaining to watch. He'd truck tacklers. He'd break into the backfield for long runs. But he didn't stay upright after trucking those tacklers. A faster back would have more TDs out of those long runs. He wasn't a reliable short-yardage guy.



He was a helluva weapon, but he had limitations. That's not a big knock on the guy; every player has strengths and weaknesses. Everybody has limitations. (Earl Campbell wasn't a good receiver, no use if the team had to start passing to play catch up. Etc.)



Both Bradshaw and Jacobs were good players who were never quite as good as we all hoped they'd be. But I'd lean a little toward Bradshaw.

RE: This offense Brick72 : 6/23/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: Could use some of Jacobs nasty attitude

Have to agree. Jacobs would fit this 2017 team best with his attitude and intimidation factor. Defenses would really have to try to figure out Perkins/Jacobs running and OBJ/Marshall/Sheppard/Engram receiving. That's a lot to handle.



The caveat is the OL. Jacobs needs a hole and was simply not effective without one. Let's be honest, if there was no hole BJ tiptoed and went nowhere. But in 2017 Ellison could be that difference maker helping with OL blocking.



Even then, I think Bradshaw would make a hell of a difference on this team. Other than LT he's my all time favorite Giant. Can you even imagine Perkins watching Bradshaw run? The knowledge, the smarts, the insane cuts, the nuances of moving to holes? Not to mention showing the kid how to block and pick up blitzes. Geez, that would be a pretty freaking scary duo for a defense to handle. The D would never be able to play Cover 2 like they do now. In comment 13509818 map7711 said:Have to agree. Jacobs would fit this 2017 team best with his attitude and intimidation factor. Defenses would really have to try to figure out Perkins/Jacobs running and OBJ/Marshall/Sheppard/Engram receiving. That's a lot to handle.The caveat is the OL. Jacobs needs a hole and was simply not effective without one. Let's be honest, if there was no hole BJ tiptoed and went nowhere. But in 2017 Ellison could be that difference maker helping with OL blocking.Even then, I think Bradshaw would make a hell of a difference on this team. Other than LT he's my all time favorite Giant. Can you even imagine Perkins watching Bradshaw run? The knowledge, the smarts, the insane cuts, the nuances of moving to holes? Not to mention showing the kid how to block and pick up blitzes. Geez, that would be a pretty freaking scary duo for a defense to handle. The D would never be able to play Cover 2 like they do now.

RE: Bradshaw Milton : 6/23/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" But you can also see from the video the kind of strain he was placing on his feet and ankles with the way he ran. It's what made him so difficult to tackle, but he was destined to have an injury-riddled career because of it. In comment 13510093 annexOPR said:But you can also see from the video the kind of strain he was placing on his feet and ankles with the way he ran. It's what made him so difficult to tackle, but he was destined to have an injury-riddled career because of it.

RE: The fun thing about those two play together Brick72 : 6/23/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: was Bradshaw played like he was every bit as large as Jacobs. He punished plenty of guys too.

Very good point. Despite his size Bradshaw punished plenty of players. He stiff armed someone (I don't remember who) into oblivion and flat out ran over many others. In comment 13510051 Motley Two said:Very good point. Despite his size Bradshaw punished plenty of players. He stiff armed someone (I don't remember who) into oblivion and flat out ran over many others.

RE: Bradshaw Johnny5 : 6/23/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" - although he lacked the elite speed that would've made him a hall of fame caliber player.



Jacobs looked scarier. That's it.

Bradshaw Career - ( New Window )

Looked scarier my ass. I remember being at a Bears/Giants game and watched Urlacher try to tackle Jacobs for a loss and bounce off of him like a child. Any other RB it's a tackle for a loss. And his blocking was immense. If you don't think Jacobs had a massive effect on softening up a defense, I don't know what to say. And I LOVE me some Bradshaw. You are not giving Jacobs enough credit IMO. To me they are a package deal I could never pick... lol In comment 13510093 annexOPR said:Looked scarier my ass. I remember being at a Bears/Giants game and watched Urlacher try to tackle Jacobs for a loss and bounce off of him like a child. Any other RB it's a tackle for a loss. And his blocking was immense. If you don't think Jacobs had a massive effect on softening up a defense, I don't know what to say. And I LOVE me some Bradshaw. You are not giving Jacobs enough credit IMO. To me they are a package deal I could never pick... lol

RE: RE: This offense Milton : 6/23/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: Can you even imagine Perkins watching Bradshaw run? The knowledge, the smarts, the insane cuts, the nuances of moving to holes? What Bradshaw did could not be duplicated, could not be taught. It was all natural born ability. If Perkins tried to do the same, he would wind up on IR by the end of the day. In comment 13510150 Brick72 said:What Bradshaw did could not be duplicated, could not be taught. It was all natural born ability. If Perkins tried to do the same, he would wind up on IR by the end of the day.

RE: Bradshaw Brick72 : 6/23/2017 7:53 pm : link

Quote: and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" - although he lacked the elite speed that would've made him a hall of fame caliber player.



Jacobs looked scarier. That's it.

Bradshaw Career - ( New Window )

Wow! Thanks. Watching that reminded me of goal line situations. 3rd and 2 I always expected AB to make it but always held my breath with BJ. That video crystallized it for me. Plus AB was a trusted receiver out of the backfield.



Loved BJ, but when the chips were on the line had to go with Bradshaw. The guy was a nonstop machine. Here's the thing. 3rd and 1. BJ is going to power in. Nothing fancy and the defense is going to expect that. AB is going to go over, under or around and the D has to cover all three. Truly loved both of them for what they added but AB was the quintessential beast. In comment 13510093 annexOPR said:Wow! Thanks. Watching that reminded me of goal line situations. 3rd and 2 I always expected AB to make it but always held my breath with BJ. That video crystallized it for me. Plus AB was a trusted receiver out of the backfield.Loved BJ, but when the chips were on the line had to go with Bradshaw. The guy was a nonstop machine. Here's the thing. 3rd and 1. BJ is going to power in. Nothing fancy and the defense is going to expect that. AB is going to go over, under or around and the D has to cover all three. Truly loved both of them for what they added but AB was the quintessential beast.

Both or none. mattlawson : 6/23/2017 8:03 pm : link And I have a Bradshaw jersey, one of my favorite Giants of all time. But it was guestalt principal at work, they made each other better than they were individually.

RE: RE: RE: This offense Brick72 : 6/23/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13510150 Brick72 said:





Quote:



Can you even imagine Perkins watching Bradshaw run? The knowledge, the smarts, the insane cuts, the nuances of moving to holes?



What Bradshaw did could not be duplicated, could not be taught. It was all natural born ability. If Perkins tried to do the same, he would wind up on IR by the end of the day. You're probably right. The kinds of things Bradshaw did can't easily be taught. Those runs were insane at times. But if Perkins could pick up on the blocking and going to the hole it would be fun to watch. One thing I loved to see was AB picking up a LB or blitzing safety and leveling them. Never got much attention probably because he was so good at it that it became normal. Perkins is a willing learner. Show him this stuff. There is something about Perkins that says he can move in that direction. In comment 13510182 Milton said:You're probably right. The kinds of things Bradshaw did can't easily be taught. Those runs were insane at times. But if Perkins could pick up on the blocking and going to the hole it would be fun to watch. One thing I loved to see was AB picking up a LB or blitzing safety and leveling them. Never got much attention probably because he was so good at it that it became normal. Perkins is a willing learner. Show him this stuff. There is something about Perkins that says he can move in that direction.

Bradshaw, no question NYG07 : 6/23/2017 9:12 pm : link Jacobs was a beast and a great Giant, but Ahmad was the better player. Bradshaw was one tough POS. He ran just as hard as Jacobs but had much better quickness and vision. If injuries did not take their toll he might still be a Giant. I will never forget him dragging Ty Warren for extra yards in the Superbowl.

Jacobs Mr. Nickels : 6/23/2017 10:07 pm : link was SUBSTANTIALLY better than Bradshaw.



We don't win Super Bowl 42 without him.



He had a mythical size advantage at the position and was still just as fast. Modern day Christian Okoye.



He was drafted much higher.



He had toughness both intimidation and health wise.



He holds the Giants record for touchdowns.

Bradshaw for me TyFromQueens : 6/23/2017 11:53 pm : link He was the more complete player and could break off big runs.



Jacobs is still one of my favorite players of all times for sure. But AB was more versatile.

It's very close, because I love both of those backs David in LA : 12:23 am : link but I'd go by Jacobs. Something about that first handoff to a guy like that just sets the tone for the entire game, and makes the defense know it's not a one man job to take him out.

Jacobs is so overrated annexOPR : 1:15 am : link I guess I'm the only one that remembers how many times he was easily tripped up by an arm tackle or how mediocre he was in short yardage



Looked like a freak of nature, but Bradshaw was a much better player.

Jacobs RasputinPrime : 1:26 am : link just a unique beast. Feed the beast.

This was a real fun tandem giantgiantfan : 1:48 am : link



I'll take Bradshaw. One of my favorites.

1. Bradshaw

2. a) Jacobs b) Hampton



Love Jacobs though, one of my favorite Gifs



Then there was that year with Ward too. Earth, wind, fire. Kinda dumb sounding now, but it was a fun year for the Giants rushing attack.I'll take Bradshaw. One of my favorites.1. Bradshaw2. a) Jacobs b) HamptonLove Jacobs though, one of my favorite Gifs

Tempted to go with Bradshaw... Klaatu : 8:32 am : link Just because I mocked him to the Giants in 2007 (although I had them taking him in the 4th round), but I'd have to pick Jacobs. Not only did he define "tone-setter," but he was devastating as Eli's last line of defense. A true Giant in every sense of the word.

RE: Bradshaw Moondawg : 9:31 am : link

Quote: and it's not even close. Ran just as hard as Jacobs with a much more complete skill set. If you have 20 minutes, watch the attachment. Bradshaw routinely created big plays on his own with no blocking and was much more of a "home run hitter" - although he lacked the elite speed that would've made him a hall of fame caliber player.



Jacobs looked scarier. That's it.

Bradshaw Career - ( New Window )



"It's not even close." I don't know you, but STFU with that shit. People who say that sound like children.









Sorry for the harshness. It's just an annoyance on BBI. In comment 13510093 annexOPR said:"It's not even close." I don't know you, but STFU with that shit. People who say that sound like children.Sorry for the harshness. It's just an annoyance on BBI.