Aldrick Rosas- Are the Giants really going to go with him? Matt in SGS : 6/23/2017 9:26 pm

Kickers are a funny position to try to fill. While every team would like to have a guy who you can lock in for 10 years and be automatic (ie- a Morten Anderson type), the reality is that kickers tend to be very year to year, similar to relief pitchers in baseball.



Even if you look at the Giants first 2 Super Bowls, neither Raul Allegre (1986) nor Matt Bahr (1990) started the season with the Giants.



A few years ago, I wrote up a post that the Giants have been a team that has developed kickers that never actually played for them, and went with a veteran kicker, only to see that young kicker go on to have very good, and in some cases Pro Bowl careers. Just to name a few- Matt Stover, Olindo Mare, Todd Peterson, and Brandon McManus. I advocated cutting Josh Brown (before we all knew his history) to keep Chris Boswell, but the Giants played it safe and went with Brown and Boswell has found a home with the Steelers.



That leaves us with Aldrick Rosas. All we know about him is "he has a strong leg". That's the word from OTAs and workouts. Now, does that mean another Brad Daluiso type? A guy who the Giants can trot out there to hit a 54 yarder like it seems every other kicker in the NFL does to them? Or do the Giants look to bring in a veteran retread like a Dan Carpenter?



Part of me is wondering if this is the time the Giants go with the young guy and see if they can finally keep their own Matt Stover or Brandon McManus. However, the other part to keep in mind is that the Giants are in their championship window right now. This is a team built to win a Super Bowl this year. Do you risk going with a kid, who has a strong leg, but has never made a pressure kick before? This is why I wanted the Giants to keep Boswell a couple of years back. We knew the Giants weren't really going anywhere so let the young kicker learn. That's not the situation now. It's a tough call, and interesting to watch in the pre-season. I actually hope the Giants don't score as many TDs in the pre-season and get this kid on the field to kick and see what he does. Or they do the old Parcells trick in training camp. Put the kid on the field to kick at the end of the practice. Have the whole team watch him and he has to hit a 45 yarder. If he hits it, practice is over. If not, they run gassers. If Rosas is the guy, the Giants need to make sure he's ready for the clutch situations.