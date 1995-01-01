Aldrick Rosas- Are the Giants really going to go with him?

Kickers are a funny position to try to fill. While every team would like to have a guy who you can lock in for 10 years and be automatic (ie- a Morten Anderson type), the reality is that kickers tend to be very year to year, similar to relief pitchers in baseball.
Even if you look at the Giants first 2 Super Bowls, neither Raul Allegre (1986) nor Matt Bahr (1990) started the season with the Giants.
A few years ago, I wrote up a post that the Giants have been a team that has developed kickers that never actually played for them, and went with a veteran kicker, only to see that young kicker go on to have very good, and in some cases Pro Bowl careers. Just to name a few- Matt Stover, Olindo Mare, Todd Peterson, and Brandon McManus. I advocated cutting Josh Brown (before we all knew his history) to keep Chris Boswell, but the Giants played it safe and went with Brown and Boswell has found a home with the Steelers.
That leaves us with Aldrick Rosas. All we know about him is "he has a strong leg". That's the word from OTAs and workouts. Now, does that mean another Brad Daluiso type? A guy who the Giants can trot out there to hit a 54 yarder like it seems every other kicker in the NFL does to them? Or do the Giants look to bring in a veteran retread like a Dan Carpenter?
Part of me is wondering if this is the time the Giants go with the young guy and see if they can finally keep their own Matt Stover or Brandon McManus. However, the other part to keep in mind is that the Giants are in their championship window right now. This is a team built to win a Super Bowl this year. Do you risk going with a kid, who has a strong leg, but has never made a pressure kick before? This is why I wanted the Giants to keep Boswell a couple of years back. We knew the Giants weren't really going anywhere so let the young kicker learn. That's not the situation now. It's a tough call, and interesting to watch in the pre-season. I actually hope the Giants don't score as many TDs in the pre-season and get this kid on the field to kick and see what he does. Or they do the old Parcells trick in training camp. Put the kid on the field to kick at the end of the practice. Have the whole team watch him and he has to hit a 45 yarder. If he hits it, practice is over. If not, they run gassers. If Rosas is the guy, the Giants need to make sure he's ready for the clutch situations.
If he does, they believe they can find a veteran off the street same as last year when Brown got the boot.
Won't matter when they blow teams out every week
In comment 13510287
annexOPR said:
| Won't matter when they blow teams out every week
Wow! I really like your thinking!
It is really simple. You have to be able to kick well, and you have to have the balls to make clutch kicks. Matt Bryant started with us and he was always clutch even in his first year. People forget, but we threw away a guy who has been great for nearly two decades away because of a poor snap- not a bad kick. I knew he was clutch in year one, and he has never changed. On the other side, Josh Brown did not miss many kicks, but the ones he did miss seemed to fuck us badly. I never trusted him. Jay Feeley was an awesome kicker until it mattered, and then became the ultimate coward, a complete choke artist. And both of those guys were vets. Tynes was just an average kicker, but he had balls, which is why he lasted. Matt Bahr the same. I can't remember us ever having a guy who was both a great kicker AND clutch. Ever. We have more of a chance of finding that with this kid than any vet.....because if someone experienced was like that, they wouldn't be available.
He's got a boot. I was sick with those short kick offs last year with Gould. Our coverage is better on punts than kick offs. I'd rather have our D starting on the 25 every time. At the least Rosas offers that. I think he'll be solid though.
this preseason. I think if worse comes to worse, we will pick up a veteran after cuts.
In comment 13510344
Dry Lightning said:
| It is really simple. You have to be able to kick well, and you have to have the balls to make clutch kicks. Matt Bryant started with us and he was always clutch even in his first year. People forget, but we threw away a guy who has been great for nearly two decades away because of a poor snap- not a bad kick. I knew he was clutch in year one, and he has never changed. On the other side, Josh Brown did not miss many kicks, but the ones he did miss seemed to fuck us badly. I never trusted him. Jay Feeley was an awesome kicker until it mattered, and then became the ultimate coward, a complete choke artist. And both of those guys were vets. Tynes was just an average kicker, but he had balls, which is why he lasted. Matt Bahr the same. I can't remember us ever having a guy who was both a great kicker AND clutch. Ever. We have more of a chance of finding that with this kid than any vet.....because if someone experienced was like that, they wouldn't be available.
Game. Set. Match. I'm on board with this.
Was a very good read. Some really insightful stuff from the OP and most of the posters.
In comment 13510344
Dry Lightning said:
Not a bad point about Bryant, I forgot to mention him. However, Bryant wasn't pushed aside after the SF botch. He was on the team in 2003. His bigger problem was the kickoff out of bounds in Week 2 vs. Dallas which set up OT with only a few seconds to go. Bryant got hurt during the season, but finished it up. Come 2004, Coughlin pushed out most of Fassel's guys. He first signed Bill Gramatica (the guy who tore his ACL celebrating vs. the Giants). And eventually went for veteran Steve Christie. So Bryant was more caught up in a coaching change than anything he did or didn't do.
made a long FG (50yds or more) to win a game...ever?
Hell, 46 yds is long one for our kickers over the past decade.
Don't know anything about Rosas but he seems to be who they like and not just because its June...
unproven kickers but for some reason I have all the confidence in the world in Rosas. I don't know if it is from Feagles raving about him or the positive reports and comments from the coaches. I think Rosas is our long term kicker. The fact that the Giants still haven't brought in another kicker as competition shows the amount of faith they have in this kid.
Depend on how he kicks in the pre season . From all reports he has looked great. Any options to replace him are on rosters and won't be available until the 53 man cut down.
In comment 13510524
Brown Recluse said:
He's no Footy McBigleg.
...they might as well give Rosas the available, limited reps, and see what he can do. What's the alternative? Dan Carpenter?
Here are some pre-season battles to watch:
CLE: Roberto Aguayo vs. Nick Folk (this is the big one)
CLE: Zane Gonzalez vs. Cody Parkey (Gonzalez and Elliott were 1-2 in the draft class; Parkey regained his form late in 2016.)
CIN: Jake Elliott vs. Randy Bullock vs. Jon Brown (Woo-hoo! Randy Bullock again!)
NYJ: Chandler Catanzaro vs. Ross Martin (meh)
CAR: Graham Gano vs. Harrison Butker (Gano is in his "cut" year)
I'd keep an eye on the situation in Tampa. They just drafted Roberto Aguayo in the 2nd round. One of the greatest college kickers ever. For some reason he wasn't very good in his rookie year. So they signed Nick Folk and everything I've heard is that Folk has outperformed him so far, but he's still the favorite due to his draft status. I'm sure that's something the Giants are monitoring.
There will be options if he fails....
The Texans seem to be giving Ka'imi Fairbairn, the rookie from UCLA, a fair shot to win the job. Novak got $250K up front, but he's only signed for one year. So if it's a toss-up, Fairbairn is attractive because he's locked up for three+ years before he can even be an RFA. Novak is a good kicker - though, like a lot of vets, he has struggled weirdly with the longer extra point. (That's true of Gano as well.)
Dodge was a punter, not a kicker. He was a last minute acquisition because Feagles was 40 something and realized too late that he did not have the physical strength to go through another training camp.
I watched Dodge a lot in camp and was amazed at how bad he was and that in spite of this, the Giants did not get another punter in camp. It was not pressure that did Dodge in, it was poor technique. He was inconsistent in his drop and he was terrible at catching the snap and properly positioning the ball in his hands. He had a strong leg, but he was a klutz. This all happened when there was NO pressure in camp.
If you're lousy in camp you should never be allowed to play in a game. Blame the Giants for letting Dodge play. I doubt that they will let it happen again. Rosas seems to be consistent in his technique. The pressure test will come in camp and in preseason.